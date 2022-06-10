Ivanka Trump knew her father’s ‘stolen election’ claims were complete BS

I wasn’t actually following the raging debate about the January 6 committee and holding public hearings. When few public hearings were held in the year following the Jan. 6th insurrection, I cynically believed that the American public had zero appetite for learning the ins and outs of just how and why a sitting American president and his unhinged cronies incited one of the largest acts of domestic white-supremacist terrorism on American soil. I’m sort of pleasantly surprised that the January 6 Committee has been doing solid work behind-the-scenes, and that they got their wish to hold public hearings in primetime on American broadcast television. Thursday was the first night of those primetime public hearings, and it was a doozy.

Obviously, I’m not going to cover everything that went down during Day 1. WaPo did a “six takeaways from Day 1” story which was a good read. The committee holds Donald Trump responsible (because he was responsible). As Liz Cheney said, “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.” Trump also told people that Mike Pence “deserves” to be hanged, and that he was rooting for the insurrectionists to murder his vice president. The committee previewed their strong case for the post-election ratf–king operation Trump and his cronies tried to implement. The committee not only introduced never-before-seen footage on the ground at the Capitol, they also released clips from the testimony given by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Here’s more about that:

Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump told the congressional panel investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, that she does not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of voting fraud. Ivanka Trump was seen in a video deposition, shown to the public for the first time during the first hearing of the House panel. She spoke of her perspective being changed after hearing that Bill Barr, who was Trump’s attorney general for most of 2020, until he resigned that December, had explained to her father repeatedly that he had lost the election. “I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka Trump told congressional investigators.

[From The Guardian]

It’s worth noting that Ivanka gave eight hours of testimony to the committee, and Jared Kushner gave extensive testimony too. I’m including those clips below. I mean, big surprise, Ivanka knew her father was full of sh-t and she said nothing like that publicly. Worse yet, she even tried to placate her father and the terrorists who attacked the Capitol. The clip of Jared Kushner is fascinating and grotesque as well, because it’s about how the White House counsel threatened to quit and Kushner dismissed it as “whining.” That’s how out-of-touch all of these people are.