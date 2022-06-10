Ivanka Trump knew her father’s ‘stolen election’ claims were complete BS

I wasn’t actually following the raging debate about the January 6 committee and holding public hearings. When few public hearings were held in the year following the Jan. 6th insurrection, I cynically believed that the American public had zero appetite for learning the ins and outs of just how and why a sitting American president and his unhinged cronies incited one of the largest acts of domestic white-supremacist terrorism on American soil. I’m sort of pleasantly surprised that the January 6 Committee has been doing solid work behind-the-scenes, and that they got their wish to hold public hearings in primetime on American broadcast television. Thursday was the first night of those primetime public hearings, and it was a doozy.
Obviously, I’m not going to cover everything that went down during Day 1. WaPo did a “six takeaways from Day 1” story which was a good read. The committee holds Donald Trump responsible (because he was responsible). As Liz Cheney said, “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.” Trump also told people that Mike Pence “deserves” to be hanged, and that he was rooting for the insurrectionists to murder his vice president. The committee previewed their strong case for the post-election ratf–king operation Trump and his cronies tried to implement. The committee not only introduced never-before-seen footage on the ground at the Capitol, they also released clips from the testimony given by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Here’s more about that:
Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump told the congressional panel investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, that she does not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of voting fraud.
Ivanka Trump was seen in a video deposition, shown to the public for the first time during the first hearing of the House panel.
She spoke of her perspective being changed after hearing that Bill Barr, who was Trump’s attorney general for most of 2020, until he resigned that December, had explained to her father repeatedly that he had lost the election.
“I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka Trump told congressional investigators.
It’s worth noting that Ivanka gave eight hours of testimony to the committee, and Jared Kushner gave extensive testimony too. I’m including those clips below. I mean, big surprise, Ivanka knew her father was full of sh-t and she said nothing like that publicly. Worse yet, she even tried to placate her father and the terrorists who attacked the Capitol. The clip of Jared Kushner is fascinating and grotesque as well, because it’s about how the White House counsel threatened to quit and Kushner dismissed it as “whining.” That’s how out-of-touch all of these people are.
Ohmygod I watched those hearings last night and I felt my blood boiling all over again.
There were a lot if things talked about that hadn’t come out and holy hell. It gives me the shivers to think how close our country came to all out anarchy.
The footage. I have no words
They were literally coming in there to kill everyone. I feel like we already knew that, but seeing the never before seen footage showed it so much more clearly. The chanting “Nancy” as they all headed towards her office was chilling.
Australian here We saw so much footage of that, and listened to our U.S.-based reporters Who were right there. One of them said he had been reporting from Afghanistan and it wasn’t as bad as what happened at the Capitol that day. Those people were like baying, rabid dogs. It really was sickening and chilling.
Ivanka’s face… The inside ugliness is starting to show on the outside. No amount of money is going to fix that.
When the officer testified that she was slipping in the blood of her colleagues, and that she felt she was in a war zone with wounded people all around her, it was incredibly powerful.
The “Nancy” chants and the shot of the noose positioned in front of the rotunda were absolutely chilling. WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN?!
You can criticize Pelosi’s advanced age and lack of oratory skills but my God she handled that day like a boss. She knew the threat was incoming, she fled to God only knows where and immediately reconvened the House when the Capitol was secured. Worked well into early morning hours to get the work completed, in a giant F-K YOU RIOTERS, WE’RE CERTIFYING THAT ELECTION TODAY move.
I get terrified when I hear people like you speak in the past tense. They succeeded. The Supreme Court is bought, paid for, and deleting all rights and privileges at a rapid clip. Not just Roe. They have taken away voting rights, women’s rights, and just yesterday approved warrantless search & seizure within 100 miles of the country’s borders. What does that mean? Police or other henchman can enter your home with impunity and no valid reason. This affects mostly blue states. Local and state governments have given themselves the power to overturn elections they don’t win. The worst is yet to come, and the insurrectionists will try again.
This is the most worrisome part. They really did win and the country is not paying attention at all.
There are dark times ahead for our country, I feel worried.
Jared Kushner looked like the worm that he is. Ivanka looked freaked out that she got caught up in her fathers shit storm. They did nothing but ignore what was happening
I can’t believe they have 6 staffers that will testify that Trump said Pence deserved to be hanged. That is just so irrefutable when it comes from so many sources.
As one person pointed out last night, this is all so damning because it is coming from Trump’s people, his loyalists, like Barr.
My favorite quote was from Liz Cheney to her fellow Republicans:
“Someday Donald Trump will be gone but your dishonor will remain.”
She’s right. It may take a long time, but history will not look kindly on these people.
Unfortunately, the victors always write the history. And Republican pols don’t care about history—they care about immediate quarterly profits. I think our only chance is high information voters grabbing two of their low information friends and getting them to the polls. The apolitical who think “oh all politicians are the same.” The under 30s and suburban ladies who still vote the way their husbands do. Our only chance is to turn out in such numbers that it overwhelms the gerrymandering and increasing voter restriction laws. My best response is to poor my heart into GOTV for midterms.
There better be accountability for Trump and his cronies.
I do fear this will not be the case.
I”m scarred from the Mueller non-starter, frankly. Hope I’m wrong.
My own personal conspiracy theory about why DOJ has gone silent on the topic is that someone from the Biden White House paid a visit to Trump, showed him all the evidence against him, what charges they could file, and how many years in prison he faced, then offered to quietly put it all in a locked drawer in exchange for Trump not running again in 2024.
This alien looking creature and her third rate Wood doll look-a-like husband are disgusting and without shame. Making millions upon millions off of the backs of the American people and egging on the people who tried to overthrow our government. They belong in prison. Period.
I couldn’t stand what she said & I couldn’t even listen to her husband. What Bill Barr said changed her perspective? So she didn’t realize her father was a lying sack of s**t until then? Really?
Oh she knew. The AG saying it, given he was a huge trump lackey, gave her cover is all.
They all knew. This is just the excuse her lawyers cooked up to try to absolve her of wrongdoing.
Two lying scumbags. May they go to prison one day.
Up until that point, she believed her father had actually won. After that point, she knew he hadn’t but she was still all in on the attempted coup. Nagini didn’t just placate Daddy as some are claiming, she helped plot that insurrection. She was at that “rally,” she even spoke at it. She tweeted messages calling the scum “patriots,” encouraging them on. Usually, she would ignore people who challenged her illegal Princess act but that day, she engaged and argued against those who challenged her for encouraging those terrorists. Only when there were reports of deaths among the mob, only when it was clear that the country did not support this, only when it was clear Pence and Pelosi had escaped, only when it was clear that congressional aides had saved the election certification paperwork; and only when it was clear that all they were accomplishing was destruction of furniture and art, only then did Nagini delete her treasonous tweets and tell Daddy to call it off.
She belongs in prison
The clip shows that she KNEW that the election fraud claims were not true, yet she (as a member of Administration and Campaign) pushed these lies at many rallies between November and January. This shows the coordinated effort of the Trump Admin/Campaign to stoke anger, rebellion, and violence.
Oh she knew far earlier. There were MORE THAN 50 legal challenges to the elections, and we had to watch them go through the courts, fearing because Trump had appointed so many judges. Every day I checked Marc Elias’ updates on the judicial challenges & outcomes. The Trump team lost all but one, and that one was immaterial. We knew Trump lost legally yet we had to watch the coup be assembled and unleashed.
This reckoning is far too slow and too late for women’s rights, voter’s rights, civil rights, environmental rights. We have to be mad as hell and vote/donate/be part of throwing them out.
Side note, but Marc Elias is a true hero in this dark timeline. I always fear for his safety because the GOP knows he is one of our last bastions standing in the way of their coup.
I don’t remember the OP who said that Jared is Tom Riddle before he became Voldemort. It’s true.
Tom Riddle and Nagini.
Junior and Eric are Crabbe & Doyle.
That was me.
It is hard to look at them with their plastic faces and their mouths hanging open all the time. It is hard to listen to JK spout his clueless arrogance of why everyone wants to quit working with him. They have lost their humanity; traded their souls for a fortune that will curse their family name for generations.
Every time I see Jared, I get the vibe he’s transitioning. Anyway, watched last night. Don’t think the goobers will be convinced their orange king did anything wrong. I agree with whoever said these are the people who think blue lives matter as long as they’re killing minorities.
I watched some of it last night and it was sickening. Seeing the firsthand footage of the breaches was terrifying. I hope they all wind up in prison for the rest of their lives. They’re all such terrible people that it’s difficult to separate them into categories, but I would love to see Ivanka go down with this ship. She knew full well it was all a big ridiculous lie and kept on showing up at those “stop the steal” rallies. She is disgusting.
Can someone briefly list the WAPO “6 take aways”? I don’t have a subscription so can’t see the article. Thank you.
1. The committee holds Trump responsible for the attack
2. How the committee plans to tell its story
3. A sharp attack on Trump’s Republican defenders
4. How Trump influenced the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys
5. The production value of night one
6. The committee says more is to come
Thank you BIG DEE. Much appreciated.
I admit that I was dipping in and out of this last night; I was horrified on the day of and I’m horrified now and I don’t understand how we stop the GOP’s creeping fascism machine when so many people don’t pay attention beyond what the “mainstream” (corporate GOP) media says and they’re GOP propaganda.
I think watching Ivanka CYA now that the sit has hit the fan is annoying and could Jared be any more of a spoiled little git? Actually, that reminds me of what Lane calls Pete – “a grimy little pim_.” You thought they were *whining*, Jared? GFY.
Unpopular opinion here, but Jared Kushner is evilly beautiful.
No. He looks like if Rosamund Pike had cholera.
If Rosamund Pike had cholera!
@K The most I’ll give Jared is he was cute before he aggressively plastic surgeried off anything that read as Jewish; now he looks like a haunted doll.
ew. I know everyone is entitled to an opinion, and that’s yours, but mine is…
…EW.
He looks like the puppet/boy from the movie “The Boy”.
eunuch..thats what .he looks like…
someone upthread said he looked like he was in the midst of a gender transition. I hadn’t thought of that, but comparing photos of him over the last 5-6 years, I’m not gonna say it’s impossible.
SoullessMates
Evilly beautiful? Not to me. Slimy little wimp is more like it.
Whole family should be in jail. Privilege gone rogue.
My favorite part “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying.”
The shade toward her father was nice. She knew the stolen election was lies. so “I don’t respect my father so I don’t accept what he was saying.”
It’s still early in the morning for me, so that was a nice giggle for me.
I feel like her statement was worded in a way that she can come back to daddy and say accepting what someone is saying is not the same thing as believing it.
She still aided and abetted the attempted coup
Oh absolutely. i still pray there is a jail cell waiting for her. She and the rest of her family are never ever getting a pass from me. (Except maybe the minor children)
Liz Cheney is a hero.
I never thought I’d say that —and mean something like that wholeheartedly.
I’m proud to be represented by Jamie Raskin. Now we get to see if his colleagues—our representatives— have the heart and stones and values to represent us well and to demand accountability: to do the right things.
No she’s not. This is a power play because the party turned against her for stating the obvious.
Yes, that’s true, although I doubt that this will prove to be a genuinely effective “power play” in practice. How many other “Republicans “ are out there “stating the obvious”? If the list is as short and as limited as I believe it to be, that speaks well for her having the courage to openly state what is “obvious “ to most of us, but so obscured and twisted by the masters who run and influence her not so Grand old Party.
She still votes GQP. No on women’s, gay and voting rights.
Still your hero?
Some of y’all are too easy. When white women tell you who they are, stop looking for reasons to think they are good people when they say they don’t want you.
There is ALWAYS an agenda. And this is politics so yes, there is an agenda behind what she is doing.
I have no doubt she wants it back to the old regime BUT the enemy of my enemy is my friend in this case. I try not to the muddy the water with her politics in other areas. She is holding them accountable and leading the way. She standing up to Trump and his minions. This takes courage regardless of what her stance is elsewhere.
This is absolutely a power play with her father, former VP Cheney as coach.
While I am so appreciative of the hard work she’s done and I do believe her to be a true patriot, her work here is teeing her up for a presidential run. She’s a true conservative and when the MAGA crowd retreats, her status in a scrubbed GOP will be cemented.
she’s going to lose her seat in November, and I think that will be the end of her political career.
Her dad served in the House and then got appointed to some Cabinet positions before becoming VPOTUS. I don’t think that there will be a Republican POTUS in her lifetime that will want her in the administration-they’re all still in thrall to Trump.
That said, she deserves credit for bravely standing up to the mob. she’s a true conservative, and even though I disagree with her on absolutely every single policy issue, the country needs her for this.
Not even close to being a hero. Cheney is doing this because she wants the Republican party to go back to being less conspicuous in how they are destroying our rights and our country.
Trump inadvertently blew the GOP’s scam and grift into the open and most of the old school Republicans are furious at him and the other loudmouths (Hawley, Gaetz, MTG, etc) for keeping this in the public eye. Their takedown of Cawthorn was a warning to the blabbermouths to knock it off.
I’m glad Cheney is helping takedown the people involved but she’s doing it to try to get the GOP back to business as usual.
Liz Cheney has politics I vehemently disagree with, but I respect her integrity. She has put her political life on the line, she lost her leadership position in the GOP caucus, and she will probably lose her seat for doing so. It is very clear that she knows this, and has not let it stop her .
@ Betty: THIS.
I’m in Raskin’s as well (well for the time being, I think the redestricting will change that) and I love him. he’s a politician with integrity and courage.
Hey neighbor! :-). I admire him too. I’ve even added reading his new book to my list of future civic-minded goals.
Liz Cheney is right on this issue. She is reprehensible on many other issues so no need to glorify her.
Liz is daddy’s girl—and daddy Cheney can’t stand Trump.
Well, I’m impressed with Liz Cheney here. I don’t think I could have watched the whole thing as it happened, I might have blown a gasket. These two clips were enough. No, wait a minute, I’ll have to seek this out. I feel as though this is as important as the Watergate hearings, probably more so.
Yes – I thought I wouldn’t be able to handle it, but I couldn’t look away. It was horrifying, but necessary to watch.
Ivanka has been complicit from the beginning.
More than complicit; she actively plotted, engaged in corrupt acts, made policy decisions that harmed millions, aided and abetted. She was all in on the coup until it went wrong around 3 PM January 6.
Based on the clips last night, she seems to be navigating her testimony more carefully than Jared. I always figured they’d both turn on Donald, but then they’d have to turn against each other since they were both up to their necks in plotting January 6. If I had to put money on who comes out ahead, I’d bet on Ivanka. She has her father’s ruthlessness & total lack of empathy. I wouldn’t be surprised if she threw Jared under the bus & angled to get her hands on his Saudi-backed “investment firm.”
Complicit from the beginning and making bank from her White House years today! She left with like 30 patents “gifted” to her from China and the Kushners are rolling in money they are raising from the Saudis in the last year. The Kushners held their distance from Donald after leaving office and have been making money hand over fist since he left office.
Those photos! Stars of horror movies that win all the awards. Then to hear their slimey arrogant voices, yikes. Scare the hell out of children and adults.
Watching the January 6th disaster was one of the most horrifying experiences I’ve ever had. My husband and I immediately said, this isn’t some wild mob. This is too planned. They had too much information. It was obvious there was a lot of inside involvement. Let’s be honest. I can get lost finding a restroom, but these people knew exactly where to go? I’m not at all surprised by what these hearings have revealed (other than Pence calling the National Guard and Trump taking the credit; I did think Trump called them in to “look good”), and it is absolutely terrifying. It blows my mind when people say the Democrats are trying to turn our country into a communist/socialist country. I guess faux communism/socialism is better than blatant facism. What is so upsetting now is that I don’t know how many people are really going to care. The Trumpers will claim the videos were doctored, it’s a political witch hunt, etc. And other pro-Trump people with a brain will vote with their pocketbooks. I can’t believe that so many people are okay with this constant gun violence, reversal of women’s right to choose and a Nazi-like takeover attempt. And I say this as a former Republican! (although I often voted Democratic.) Recently, we were in Washington DC. I hadn’t been in years, and I remember feeling so proud. This time, both my husband and I wanted to cry and we honestly were embarassed to be Americans. Just sickening, and I can’t see it changing anytime soon. I have thought FOR YEARS (even before Trump) that this right-wing rise is because people are terrified this country is no longer “white.” They long for the good old days of oppression of non-whites and women (not that this doesn’t continue now.) I heard one twenty-something commentator say things won’t change until the old white male racist, anti-women policiticans die out. (Term limits, anyone?) Unfortunately, there are plenty of younger horrible male and female racist, anti-women politicans out there. I hate to be negative, but I just fear the worst.
I don’t even care if it sounds like tin foil (and like a strange inversion of the GOP’s claims, but I’m not going to resort to crime):
I think the GOP has been changing votes and election outcomes since 2004. For the most recent example, look up Susan Collins’, Lindsay Graham’s, McConnell’s and Tillis’s last polls and by how much they won. McConnell was favored to win, but far outstripped his final polls and the other three were slated to lose but won. Why, every election cycle, do the pollsters have to keep “fixing” the polls for how “off” they are in the Democrats’ benefit? What if it is that the polls aren’t off at all but that the elections themselves have been rigged.
Or go back and read up on election night 2020 in which Paul Ryan and the rest of the GOP were ready to accept their loss? Why did their internal polling indicate loss and then why did the results give Trump a surgically precise win? As they say, that dog don’t hunt.
Again the difference is that I’m not going to throw a coup to try to get my way.
The Texas senatorial race in 2018. You can’t tell me Cruz beat Beto fair and square. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that the voting machines were flipping (D) senatorial votes to (R) votes.
Where. Were. The. Police? You know, the ones with military equipment and shields and gas and rubber bullets. The ones you see at every single protest – even the peaceful ones. What were they doing??
Oh, the FBI knew this might happened. They were warned.
But they did nothing, perhaps because they didn’t see racist white men as a threat or perhaps because they agreed with the insurrectionists and wanted them to succeed.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/capitol-riot-fbi-intelligence/2021/01/12/30d12748-546b-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html
They were outnumbered in this case. Trump repeatedly refused to call in re-enforcements as well as the National Guard.
The most powerful moment for me was when Edwards said she wasn’t trained for combat. I hadn’t realized until I saw the footage combined with her testimony just how many people breached the capital and just how violent it was. It’s too bad the people who needed to see this the most (Fox viewers) won’t.
Michael Fanone is still recovering. He was an undercover cop on the drug beat who showed up in uniform out of 20 year loyalty to the force. He nearly died and he suffers from horrific ptsd. He makes me cry every time he testifies, I don’t know if he’s strong enough to appear now.
I think it was very disingenuous to pretend that nobody had any idea that January 6th was going to happen. I personally requested a closure on a property two days early so I didn’t have to be out and about on the 6th. It is a disgrace that police and national guard were not lining the streets and the Capitol. the first Women’s March had a heavier police presence (for a bunch of unarmed women and families). A family member -Fed Law Enforcement- was caught up in this mess and seems to have had a political transformation to the left. My other feeling is that when your only value is money this is what you get for a government, plus Ivanka’s new chin is hideous. She looked better without one.
Did anyone else notice the difference in Ivanka’s voice in her deposition? Nothing like her usual, contrived, breathy, speaking voice. Oh brother, she REALLY gets on my nerves in the WORST way. Along with all the other members of her grifter family.
When on the defensive, her real voice and tone come out.
I thought one of the most important parts of the evening was the acknowledgement of Trump’s 7 part plan to overthrow a democratic election. These details were provided to CNN:
1 President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to the American public claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him. (See Ivanka’s clip and what she said! They knew it was a lie, yet pushed it at rallies repeatedly.)
2. President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Acting Attorney General, so that the Department of Justice would support his fake election claims.
3. President Trump corruptly pressured Vice President Pence to refuse to count certified electoral votes in violation of the US Constitution and the law.
4. President Trump corruptly pressured state election officials, and state legislators, to change election results.
5. President Trump’s legal team and other Trump associates instructed Republicans in multiple states to create false electoral slates and transmit those slates to Congress and the National Archives.
6. President Trump summoned and assembled a violent mob in Washington and directed them to march on the US Capitol.
7. As the violence was underway, President Trump ignored multiple pleas for assistance and failed to take immediate action to stop the violence and instruct his supporters to leave the Capitol.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/09/politics/jan-6-hearing-cheney-trump-overturn-election-plan/index.html
I agree, the 7-part plan was chilling to hear. It was clear from the start they had “a plan,” but I guess I had comforted myself in believing it wasn’t as well-organized or thought out. We’re lucky that so many things went wrong for them. We were closer to losing our democracy than anyone has wanted to admit.
Yes, we are so lucky that things didn’t work out for them. I’m really concerned that they have learned and adjusted their process, and will do something similar for 2024.
I didn’t intend to watch the hearing (anyone paying any attention knows what happened), but I finished watching something on my DVR just after it started and when live TV came on, I didn’t change it.
I saw video the day it happened and during the days after, but watching everything stitched together narratively so you could see it step by step was different. That footage was just so disturbing. I’m surprised more people didn’t die. It’s no wonder that police officer hasn’t been able to go back to her job.
So, she “does not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of voting fraud” yet she attended the rally/riot & was filmed dancing back stage as the terrorists stormed the Capitol.
Daddy just threw daughter wife under the bus – saying she wasn’t involved in the vote counting and had checked out long ago.
Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Ivanka Trump doesn’t understand elections? Lmao Digital Unicorn, he is a Russian doll of lies inside of scams inside of frauds.
1. Ivanka’s makeup. What is going on with it? Her husband looks 12, but caking on 40 layers of foundation and wearing a daytime smoky eye doesn’t make her look younger. Yikes!
2. She knew. She knew everything the whole time.
3. Did anyone else see the NYT piece the other day that tried to make Jared look like he was just “too busy” working on “Middle East peace” to concern himself with whether his FIL was trying to stage a coup? His depo testimony basically refutes that entire article.
Lock ‘em up.
I was mortified last night. I knew we hadn’t seen the worst of it but knowing these criminals are sometimes getting probation only is disgusting. I’m glad the world gets to see this.
The “Kushnuts” never deserved to be in those positions, they knew the true but were willing to go along with the lies.
Mike Pence wasvno hero. He knows his life was at risk still hasn’t denounced tRump. That rabid ass mob didn’t care about democracy, they all should be in jailed and not allowed to vote again.
Republicans trying to deflect by changing the topic to the rapidly deepening inflation and shortages are all self absorbed contributors. America is in a crisis and voting Republican will definitely not fix any of this shitshow.
To say that these witnesses are lying is beyond disgusting!
“That must have been a bittersweet moment for the former president, [Ivanka] finally screwed him.”
-Stephen Colbert
Ha! Now that is a sick burn!
Yeah, there were a couple of them. I especially liked the one about Arizona being like Florida, but a dry crazy.
I just read that trump is deflecting from the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying the problem was not him, but the rigged election which caused everything. He will not lose one supporter. I still think he’ll run for president again in 2024.
I used to work at various museums down there on the National Mall when we lived in Maryland from 1990 to 2018. That place is my old stomping ground. The last place I worked, for 14 years, was the Shops in the National Gallery of Art. I had friends there still. The only upside of Covid for me was because of it my friends and former co-workers were not down there on the Mall when this nightmare went down. I’m sure the guards though got an eyeful from the windows and rooftops.
That day I was spitting fire at what I was seeing.
Last night I was spitting fire again.
I don’t think I was the audience for these hearings, but I was riveted. I listened to the attack on NPR on the day, but much of the footage was new to me. It was horrific.
I also don’t think enthusiastic Trump voters are the audience for these hearings, either. I told my husband that the audience is his parents: middle-America folks who vote republican because they always have and that’s who everyone around them votes for. My in-laws and my parents are shockingly uninformed about current events. (Sinclair Broadcasting is FAILING these people!) They didn’t like the mess at the Capitol, but think it was just like the “mess” of the BLM protests. The hearing is doing a good job of showing people like that why this was NOT another protest.
I hope it works. I’m not optimistic, but I still hope.
The Proud Boys leader (Enrique Barrios? Name escapes me at the moment, was charged with sedition, and although he pled not guilty (of course), there’s a pretty good chance he will face serious time if convicted-he was in deep with some of the top cronies and will sing like a canary when he’s up against it, to save his own ass. Fingers crossed and popcorn ready!
I sent a super chat to Stef on the Jimmy Dore Show today. I asked “How do you folks feel about Trump’s role in the riot at the Capitol?” She said “I don’t feel anything. You can get mad. But I don’t feel anything” They’re pandering to the right to get more subscribers.