The Duke & Duchess of Sussex quietly visited the Queen in Windsor on Thursday

I have been laughing since the news came out, it’s truly the funniest thing ever. Y’all know how Salt Island spent the entire week throwing a full-blown melodramatic tantrum about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the Netherlands? Y’all know how the argument from royal reporters was “how dare Harry not bother to visit his grandmother”? Well, Harry and Meghan stopped by Windsor Castle on Thursday morning, having (apparently) flown across the Atlantic on Tuesday or Wednesday. They stopped by to see Queen Elizabeth II, then they left and flew on to The Hague, where they’re fully booked for days.
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: A Sussex spokesperson confirms that, prior to arriving in The Hague for @InvictusGamesNL, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stopped in the UK this morning to visit the Queen. It was a Windsor visit that their team recently revealed the duke "hoped to do".
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 14, 2022
Harry and Meghan visit The Queen. A Spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games.”
— Juliet Rieden (@JulietRieden) April 14, 2022
The best, best part of this is that none of the royal reporters had any idea. No one leaked the visit ahead of time, which tells me that Kensington Palace had no idea – and William and Kate are still on vacation too – and I would guess that Clarence House was probably not told either. This was truly Harry calling up his grandmother and saying “Meg and I would love to stop by on our way to the Netherlands, but we will only do it if you can keep the visit on the downlow.” And the Queen was like “can do, can’t wait to see you.” She didn’t tell anyone and neither did her aides. Shocking. There are also no photos, apparently. Which is what the royal reporters cared about the most, the visual. Now those same reporters have to contend with the fact that Harry and Meghan simply stopped by to see the Queen and no one else and didn’t leave a f–king trace.
The Mail’s coverage is hysterical as they try to detail every major “controversy” for the Sussexes, all to admit that the Queen was probably very happy to meet with them, her much loved grandson and his wife. The Mail also claims that Harry and Meghan actually arrived on Wednesday and quietly spent the night at Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, then the Sussexes walked over to the castle. Where they were allegedly spotted by churchgoers there for the Royal Maundy service. If that timeline is correct, then Harry and Meghan timed their visit for when they knew Charles and Camilla were busy too (Charles did the Maundy Money thing at church). The Mail also says that Archie and Lilibet were not traveling with them and likely stayed at home in Montecito.
As for today’s activities, Harry and Meghan have a full schedule in The Hague. They’re meeting with the Ukrainian Invictus team, and they’re scheduled to appear at back-to-back receptions. One reception for Invictus friends and family, and another reception for dignitaries hosted by the city and Dutch Ministry of Defense.
Realistic people not involved in salty isle or salty isle “journalism” figured they would get a visit in. And in true Sussex fashion it was announced after the fact and gave British Media no time to bark about it in advance.
Down low visit with granny. Achievement unlocked
I love the stealth visit, I love the absence of photos. Lol, starve, rota, starve.
I LOVE the stealth visit!!! How very Sussex of them, LOL.
Very boss move from the Sussexes–gotta love it. Watching the RR’s with egg all over their face has been priceless!
‘Sussex Stealth’, that’s gotta be a new adjective! Uh, well, whatever the appropriate grammatical term would be. I’m using it! I want to operate with Sussex Stealth.
@Merricat … This is all so amazing, how they were able to Fly into England and out again before the story broke in the British press. They must be livid! 🙂 The article I read last night said Charles was there as well when they met with the Queen.
Harry and Meghan wanted privacy. Salty Island this is how you do privacy. They meet with The Queen without your knowledge and if they decide to tell the public about the meeting, they do it when and how they choose. Privacy 101
Pristine move. Achievement unlocked indeed.
When I was reading yesterdays post about them- security or something- and it was mentioned about the press pushing they “snubbed” her this was my exact thought: “I bet they’re there right now. It would be brilliant.” And look!
Of course they’d want to see a sick, 96-year-old women if they were in the same continent, unlike the rest of their family they have values.
Honestly I cackled with glee. This was brilliant.
We do really need a moment to revel in the glory of this. Harry and Meghan, touted as fame-whores far and wide, by the British media, made a completely stealth visit to see Harry’s granny.
I let out a screech of laughter this morning when I saw this. ROYAL WORLD EXCLUSIVE!! Uh, huh.
Some other outlets are saying H&M met with Charles, too.
Soooo hilarious and well done. I checked out the comments on the Fail and saw “if it was so private why is it on the cover of the newspaper” and I laughed and laughed. The photos on the cover are YEARS old. It’s so supremely unfair, but also funny. I hope M&H see the humour too.
Oh and I guess the Queen really does have a burner phone to talk to them!
It’s getting much harder for the Rota to go on and on about how Harry is disrespecting the queen, eh?
How Harry and Meghan play this game is almost sexy.
The dumbest thing that Royal Family did in this current era is let them go.
It is sexy!
This is lovely. A visit with Granny where I feel sure pictures of Archie and Lilibet II were shared.
I thought I read that the kids were probably along? I admit I haven’t followed along closely so perhaps not.
The Queen’s aides not telling is something. I read she might have sent Charles to do Maundy so she could do this in private. Private life, public service. This is how it’s done.
The old girl still has some tricks!
I can just see it now. QEII pulling some secret burner phone out of a random vase.
QEII: it’s clear, I’ve sent Charles out for a service. Operation stealth visit is a go.
I do believe when Harry and his grandmother put their heads together they can be quite mischievous. It’s delicious lol
Operation Gingersnap
BLINDSIDED!!! Royal rota blindsided by Harry & Meghan’s sweet visit to Granny Betty.
Where is the blindsided headline now? A word that the rota has used ad nauseam for the past two years is now suddenly absent from their vocabulary the only time it truly applies to a situation. BRAVO Harry & Meghan and Eugenie and Jack, who probably drove the SUV there and back to Heathrow.
This is probably why william and kate want to move to windsor LOL. They want to keep a close eye on Old Girl and her antics😂
Yes bravo to Eugene and Jack. Nice to know there are still people over there that can can be trusted.
Liz must have given a STERN warning to her aids who would have otherwise gleefully leaked to the RRs if it weren’t for her orders.
I read that they saw Charles and Camilla too.
Yes, I keep reading that they met with charles and Camilla too, but did the sussex camp confirm this? They confirmed meeting with the queen so how do we know for sure he met with his dad?
I think they didn’t meet with Charles, and that’s why there is a notable absence in the Sussex camp’s confirmation.
This is probably one of the last times–if not the very last time–that Harry and his grandmother will have together. I think both are aware of that, and they did what it took to make that visit happen. Good work.
Merricat I agree 💯. Problematic as the Queen can be, she looks awful. The last year has seen her health decline rapidly and I can imagine Harry & Meghan pulling all of the Mission Impossible tricks out to see her and know they had this one private opportunity to say their “piece”. I’m sure videos of the kids were shared and we will never know what was said because the leakers were on vacation or at church. Masterfully done Harry. Let them keep calling you dumb while you laugh in their faces.
Kaiser…. thought of you immediately when I saw this story last night. I can’t stop laughing!
Truly the highlight of my news week! 😂
Meghan, who they kept saying would never go back to the UK, was on British soil and not a photo of her. The media’s money makers were out of sight and the tabloids couldn’t profit. I know they’re sick right now. Harry and Meghan are amazing,lol. William and Kate are going to go through some things because it’s clear who’s been leaking the most in that family and their media sycophants are going to want answers. If I were them, I’d stay on vacation because I’m sure the KP press office is getting angry calls as we speak 😂😂
Maybe the BM will start complaining about all the Cambridge’s vacations again….
I love how the DM header includes “Do YOU have pictures of Harry and Meghan at Windsor?”
Lol, desperadoes.
Lots of comments on twitter I’ve read are people will only believe it if there are pictures.
@Barb Mill BP would have issued a denial by now if this wasn’t true. None of the Rota rats are denying this, only trying to spin it some way. So the Twitter trolls can get stuffed, what do they know anyway.
I’m guessing the peple who spotted them from the bus are probably pensioners who didn’t think to whip out their cellphones and take pictures
@Athena They might not have carried their phones to a church service.
@Barb- I imagine they took some photos while there given her age to remember the visit and will release a picture or two on the Queen’s birthday (April 21) as a salute to her, a sign signaling their continued positive relationship, and to quiet the media insanity.
They might even include them in a wrap up of photos from their Invictus trip.
Ahahahahaaaa, Camilla Tominey looks ILL on morning TV (Sussex Squad member @jozzzaphen has rounded up a lot of clips). Couldn’t have happened to a better awful lady.
Others RR’s are positively chastened, LOLOLOL.
Except they are still making money out of it because they were seen and also it seems someone at LAX leaked. Although it does make me wonder whether they were really seen in Windsor (which you’d think it a possibility they would have considered) or whether it’s actually and aid that leaked too.
The funny thing is the same people who called them horrible for not visiting the Queen are now saying they’re horrible for taking advantage of her. Not to mention security concerns were a lie. Of course they don’t get a day for adults is different than coming with small kids. They’re a lot safer when nobody knew than attending a huge event. No matter what Harry and Meghan do they will be attacked by the British media.
If they can’t get good security, then next best thing is to be stealthy and make sure no one knows where they were until they were gone. And with the RRs gnashing their teeth all week about how H&M weren’t coming to the UK, none of the crazies were on the lookout for the Sussexes.
I also love that a group of old people knew they were in the UK, but none of them rushed to social media to crow about it. None of the press knew about a bus load of old people seeing them until several hours later.
Great undercover operation. It’s nice to see some semblance of professionalism in the BRF, unlike the behavior of certain other palaces (cough Kensington cough cough).
They are being deliberately obtuse on the talk shows over there and the seething hatred is on full display. It is truly pathetic to watch.
They should be grateful and thanking the Sussex’s for all the good Royal stories they have to choose from this week that cost the taxpayers £0 instead they try to trash everything they do, I will never understand it. I do wonder how much that ski holiday is costing the British subjects 🤔 and why that isn’t an issue over there.
It’s bitterness. They’re angry and traumatized that Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the game. They’re frustrated that no amount of bad press, threats and insults is not bringing the Sussexes to heel. They’re mad they’ve been outmaneuvered multiple times and are not getting the leaks like they used to. Harry and Meghan made all forms of media over in the UK money. They were right under their noses and Meghan, who hasn’t been back in the UK in two years, a picture of her there could’ve made them millions.
I thought they wouldn’t come because of the judicial review but was totally wrong lol.
I do think with how secret this was there is a possibility that the Queen arranged for secure transport from the airport to windor. Doesn’t Sara Latham still work for the Queen? They have some good connections still within the palace.
The great thing is we’ll never know. Lol
Plus if they flew via Heathrow it’s super close, you get great views of the castle as you come in to land there.
I’m not surprised that Harry popped in to visit but I am surprised Meghan went without the security being worked out; but I bet staying at Frogmore and visiting the queen is probably as secure as it gets.
I feel like there’s a huge difference between a secret private visit like this and attending a hugely public event where your presence is announced ahead of time and reporters will be on the ground actively looking to chase you from the airport to your house and then your house to the event and back again. It makes sense to me that they would do it like this but not come back for anything public until their security is arranged.
Interesting to game this out. They arrived on a commercial flight, so they had to have flown first class, I’m assuming they used that VIP service that drives you up to the plane in a limo at the last possible minute. Some 3class jets have separate boarding ramps for first and the peasants, even the business class peasants.
Without a doubt a British customs officer boarded the plane to stamp their passports, and I’m sure they took a car from the tarmac to Frogmore, likely on orders from HM herself. This would have allowed them to avoid being spotted. All in all an awesome feat. I guess granny took a few tips from Bond when she filmed with him.
Hahahahaha! I was waiting for you to cover this! I been laughing my ass off. Now let’s see what other mental gymnastics the BM do to cover their asses. Hahahaha! Team Sussesx =100 – BM =0 hahahaha! Plus hm, the queen and her band CAN keep a secret and all quiet.
I was also logging onto Celebitchy with giggles in my heart to read about this. Twitter was a riot last night. And a good time to block the more unhinged Cambridge loons creeping into the story. I laughed so hard. They should be giving lessons to MI6 lol
LOVE. THIS!
this is how it’s DONE, kittens! in & out while the rota rats snoozed. see only the nice rellies, then dip. love it!
I love how the Fail turned on a dime from “Sussexes snub the queen by not visiting” to “Sussexes exploit the queen by visiting while filming for their documentary”
I love that the press didn’t know about the visit until after they left the UK. And you know the aides are pissed that they didn’t know about it beforehand. The fact that it wasn’t leaked means that CH, KP and very few people at BP knew that they were coming. I’m happy for Harry and Meghan that they were able to do this without the press knowing. This is what they’ve always wanted and it further convinces me that they’re not going to be at the Jubbly.
KP didn’t know anything until after they left. CH didn’t know until they were on the ground (Liz to Chuck – “Harry & Meghan are coming by for tea this afternoon, do you have time to join us?”). Eugenie & Jack were probably part of the planning, even before Harry told Liz what they were thinking of doing. No one else knew anything. Perfection.
Oh is that why people on twitter are saying that Harry and Meghan turned up unannounced and uninvited? That sounds implausible to me. I doubt anyone can just turn up without the Queen knowing in advance
@rhea – no one has walk-in privileges to see Liz at Windsor anymore. Philip would have; Anne might, but she’s probably the only one left who can just “drop in” to see her. Everyone else has to call first. My guess is that Harry discussed his plans with Eugenie first – “I want to see Granny, can we stay at Frogmore for the night and can you help with getting us to/from the airport quietly?” Once that was settled, he called Liz and asked to see her. Liz does have some aides who will keep her confidences, so they were told to make the arrangements with her security team so H & M could get in and out of the building. No one else was involved.
Considering how important the Queen is to them IDK about the Jubbly. Harry & Meghan defy expectations, and they clearly are not going to avoid the UK and not going to live in a corner due to the press. I wonder if perhaps they even were able to arrange something today with the Queen and Charles to provide them security specifically for the Jubbly? And in that case they might even bring the children to meet the Queen while still able.
But we won’t know until the Jubbly itself, they obviously don’t telegraph their moves at all. They do exactly what’s NOT expected of them by the British press. So showing up with the tots at the Jubbly (rubbing their gorgeous, happy family in bitter Will, Kate, & the presses face too) for their first rare family royal event makes some sense to me. They’ll be there a private citizens though. I don’t expect them to do many of these events. But the Jubbly and Charles’ eventual Coronation are occasions they probably will find personally significant and exceptions worth making.
My local morning show said they met with Charles at some point on their trip. Does this finally put the nail in the coffin on who’s the racist and who’s the biggest leaker?
Yeppers!
If H&M had visited with/met wth tampon & cowmilla, H&M’s spokesperson wd hv said so……but they only said H&M met wth H’s GRANDMOTHER.
And btw, saying “grandmother” drives home the point tht it was a private visit….they werent visiting “the queen.”
Wish I could upvote this 100 times. I just said that to my wife. It doesn’t matter what the BM or the chat shows say, H&M said that if it doesnt’ come from their Spokesperson, it’s means nothing. They didn’t meet with Charles, that is Chuck trying to make himself look better. I’m so freaking proud of how they pulled this off. They must have Mossad agents on their team. (I kid, I kid). This is awesome.
Agreed. I think it is as someone further up mentioned, the visit happened while C&C were otherwise engaged at the Maundy Services. And I think it was planned that way.
I’m with you on that. We know who the royal racist is. Even if Charles was curious at first, William made it into a thing–a “concern.” I almost had in-laws like this, but I don’t, and it makes me so happy I dodged that bullet.
If H&M did meet with C&C – then so much for the recent stories about how Harry is afraid to meet with Camilla.
LOL! Little Willie will be incandescent!
Yesterday was a very good day! There’s some chatter that C&C also saw the Sussexes while they were all at Windsor, but I’ll wait for confirmation. Either way, I agree that CH was not told in advance because we KNOW that crew would have leaked it. They’re as complicit in these shenanigans as KP. I think the Sussex’s tactics here were brilliant. They know they can trust Eugenie and Brooksbank. They timed it for Maundy Thursday during the event at St. George’s to get private time with Harry’s grandmother and which could mean that they intended to see C&C while passing through, too. All the way around, just perfection. *chef’s kiss*
I believe Chris Ship said the spokesperson confirmed that the saw Charles and Camilla as well.
Um…no. H&M’s spokesperson said no such thing.
The Guardian and NBC News have the Charles news. I trust those sources as they’re, you know, real news organizations.
I’m leaning towards Charles and Camilla didn’t know beforehand but caught wind or were told during the service and then headed over right after so they too could say they met with the sussexes. KP leaks for sure but I’m not convinced CH doesn’t also leak, just more discreetly.
The bus full of Maundy Thursday churchgoers must have been buzzing about who they saw. They probably told Chuck and Cams during the service. Wish I had a photo of the moment Chuck and Cams heard that Harry & Meghan were sipping tea at the castle.
Yes, agree that if anything, it was this scenario. If their spokesperson didn’t say they met with Charles, they didn’t meet with him, or at least it was not planned that way. You know he and Cam hotstepped it out of there so they could run over and get in on the good PR, lol.
I have no words for how much I love this!
Same, SideEye!! My original (slightly petty?) wish was the Queen hanging on long enough to do her 2022 Christmas special, with a picture of her with the entire Sussex family (Lili’s face still just profile) front and center, with Liz in Invictus swag and Meghan rocking black glitter nail polish, to telegraph to the world that Harry and Meghan are truly loved, and also ninjas at evading rota traps. This is better and, true to their nature, more gracious than I’m seemingly capable of lol.
If M&H were “truly loved” Granny would’ve raked the Rats over the coals for publishing a pic of Archie depicted as a chimp when he was days old.
If M&H were “truly loved” Granny would’ve made a few “discrete calls” to silence the vitriol aimed at Meghan, her “well loved” grandson’s wife over all the years the papers and right slanted talk shows were racially bullying her
If M&H were “truly loved” Granny would’ve taken Bitter Brother and Mannequin Middleclass (thank you to the CB poster for that name!!) and told them to KNOCK IT OFF!
So I really don’t get why everyone is SOOOOO happy H&M visited Granny. Granny IS TQ. The same one who yanked all of his military patronages. The same one that denied H laying his wreathe in honor of fallen soldiers. The same one that let ALL of this get to this point.
Jan90067 — exactly. The queen very explicitly did not protect them. I don’t know why people think otherwise. She’s the queen. She has all the power, most of the money, and holds all the cards. She could have and she chose not to.
If she had said something, even once on their behalf, but she couldn’t even do that. She buys into the spare is here to eat dirt for my continued reign. She doesn’t love anyone except herself and Andrew.
@Jan90067 I speak for myself only but I AM happy they saw his grandmother because it proved (again) that the RR have no reliable information and make things up.
* Meghan will never set foot again in the UK
* Harry is disrespectful to fly over the UK to the Netherlands
* What about the queen being so close to death and heartbroken because she hasn’t seen Harry!
* Harry is too cowardly to come to the UK without armed guards to hide behind
I’m petty and I find this delicious
Weird thing happened. He above to Jan90067 is me.
Agree with you re the queen, Jan90067. I prefer to think that this visit is tactical. By visiting it means that Harry and Meghan would be spared the absolute shit storm, vitriol and hatred that would be rained upon them if the queen died and they had not seen her before her passing. They will still get it in the neck – no doubt about that, but at least will be spared the “and they didn’t bother to see the queen” shit.
I am here for the stealth ninjas 😂😂😂😂💙
Stealth ninjas, scaling the walls of Windsor unseen in the dead of night in their black camouflage outfits and noiselessly navigating the nightingale corridors to approach their target and vanishing just as mysteriously. Mission accomplished.
Me too! Good for them for doing it on their own terms and pulling off a stealth visit.
Bwahahahahahaha! Perfectly Executed! Harry and Meghan are sick i tell you. Made sure both the Keens and Charles where abouts where accounted for ,so they cant hope on the reconciliation train.
I love that H&M show the finger to BM, well deserved!
The way these two operate on absolute stealth mode is just spectacular!
In and out without a peep, without a photo and now the rota and Kensington Palace risk implying that the Queen herself is lying about the visit if they dare say otherwise.
It’s absolute perfection to see heads explode over this. The trolls are demanding proof for the first time after mindlessly swallowing every bit of salaciously cruel gossip for years.
I hope the games are an stellar success, filled with tons of memorable videos and photos that none of the salty UK press can capitalize on.
To the new era! 🥂🍾
Harry must have learned some serious tactics and logistics while he was in the army.
Absolutely, Eurydice!
It baffles me when they ignore the fact that Harry has seen theater & knows how to move quietly. All these stories about him being an idiot only works in his favor every time he outsmarts them at their own game.
Yup! Rmbr also how he managed the logistics for Archie’s birth.
Angelina Levin and Robert Jobson eggs on their faces🤣🤣🤣🤣 The Sussex make the British and Australian press look like “Keystone Reporter!” They will never admit publicly that they mistreated this couple. They picked team Donothing and their pissed! Everybody can see the Donothings are nothing. They may not say it publicly but their screaming it privately. The Sussex aren’t coming back because the Donothings blame them for everything. They will turn on them. William and Kate are twins in a very bad way. I think Kate’s worse then William.
I somewhat agree. I do think they know Kate and William are a conciliation prize because they’ve been rejected by Harry and Meghan but it seems a good many of them are racist, misogynistic and genuinely believe William and Kate are perfect. The problem is that the world doesn’t see them that way. They’re in a bind because the true icons and money makers despise them and the safe, boring, couple are not bringing in the dough. So they’re stuck with them. They’re trying to force the Cambridge’s to be Sussex carbon copies and it’s not working.
Bwwwwwa ha ha ha hahahahahahahahaha.
hahaha. Hahahaha.
Oh this is just too good.
I also know that Elizabeth is not making the right decisions regarding Andrew, I know she isn’t beloved. But, Harry loves his Gran and Im so happy he was able to see her -privately- without everyone breathing down their necks.
Agree that I’m so happy that Harry (and Meghan) got to see her! I would hate for him especially to be sad that he wasn’t able to see her again before she passed. I’m happy for H/M not anyone else.
This is exactly my reaction. I laughed and laughed and laughed when I saw the headline last night. TQ, with all of her faults, is still Harry’s grandmother. Almost everyone I know has at least one much-loved but very problematic family member. I know I do. I cannot judge their relationship or blame Harry at all for wanting to see her. And I absolutely applaud his being able to do so without leaks!
I wonder if the extreme secrecy was as much to protect them & bc of potential security issues, as it was about avoiding the British media. Ofc, the British media is responsible for a lot of the threats they face, so this is just two birds one stone isn’t it.
Could it be that TQ has decided to say ‘eff it, I’ll do whatever I want for the remaining time left on this earth’? I don’t think she gives a toss about the courtiers or aides or even Charles because it seems she’s following her heart more than the rules. That the two brightest stars of the RF touched down on Brit soil without a heads up or leaks tells us so so much about who wanted them driven out and who has been briefing the Rota against them. Baldimort must be incandenscent. Bwahahahaha
Bonus: Happened on the same day ol’ Baldemort’s Earthshit* interview with Cate Blanchett was being publicized!!! Incandescent will be an understatement!!!!
*Yes it was a typo. No I’m not correcting it.
LOL great typo
Haaa!
I’m so glad they made the visit under the radar, I was hoping they would and was delighted when I read about this last night. As far as the bottom feeders screeching about the security, this visit was on secure grounds and it was in and out of the UK passing through. Kudos to their stealth method. I also read that the bus full of visitors saw them and they were waving at them and the Sussexes waved back.
Am loving the fact that a bus full of pensioners saw them. It’s hilarious. That they were all just waving at each other. The reporters are so jealous right now.
Yes, this was great. I thought everyone in Britain hated them??
Yes, the visit was secure BECAUSE the rota didn’t know about it.
Love love love every part of this, literally laughing all morning imagining C&C finding out at the service and cutting out to rush over and butt into their meeting with Her Maj, im sure 😂😂 The only part I wonder about is how did H&M get onto the castle grounds or to Frogmore? Surely there’s some sort of security checkpoint where a guard would have had to let them through? I just assume all those people are connected to some sort of underground castle gossip network so within an hour of them passing through there all the RR and family members would know? But I mean, obviously H&M have enough trusted people that they pulled it off somehow. Stay mad salt isle! ✌🏻
How were H&M able to hop on a plane without being recognized? Wouldn’t people onboard take pictures and post them on social media?
Perhaps they flew privately…glorious thing is we don’t know! It’s their business.
I believe they are travelling with a film crew and probably other members of their team, so maybe they chartered a plane? Plus, there was the misdirection about the Duchess only staying “for a few days” of Invictus that had people concentrating on this weekend, not midweek.
TMZ said they flew commercial and had a huge security detail, so maybe they called the Netflix crew security also.
Film crew were probably already at The Hague setting up. They’re not attached to them and if H/M don’t want them there then they won’t be.
1) they may have flown private or 2) if they did fly commercial, if you’re not expecting Harry and Meghan on your plane, you probably won’t look too closely at your passengers. Of course, there’s been stories of royals being seen on commercial flights but if Harry wears a hat and hides the hair and Meghan wears a beanie with shades, they will look more like a “regular” couple
I believe they flew commercial. It’s possible. VIPS usually get private entrance onto the plane…first on or last on…it helps if they are surrounded by security to go incognito. Plus if first class is full of business travelers most just mind their business.
Yes–they could have easily flown first class and booked that entire section for themselves and their people, and no one else on the flight would be any the wiser. Plus I think folks coming and going from LAX are used to sharing flights with famous people, so they wouldn’t lose their heads over it and just mind their business.
Yup. VVIP travel – private waiting area, last on/first off the aircraft, private escort through Immigrations – all with people who have all signed NDAs as part of their employment with the airports.
Harry and Meghan made the press look like fools once again. I love it!
Listen! This is why I f**k with my Sussex’s!!! They are not here for games unless it’s for Invictus.
These racist salty island BM can choke on their theories and lies. They can keep the Keens and their racist colonial tours. As for the Sussex, they are not beholden to you.
Well, that’s a promising start to their trip! If Invictus is half as well organized and executed, it will be a huge success.
I have been laughing since I saw this news come out at 5 am South Africa time! A few things I get from this and dying to talk about (because I’m the only person I know who follows this kind of thing lol):
1. This was probably them saying goodbye to Betty
2. W and K are the royal racists because H is making it clear he has 0 interest in having a relationship with them
3. The RR is already spinning the narrative that this was H&M coming to start “the healing process” (as if they’re the ones who need to apologize) and I cannot wait until they realize that after this visit and Betty’s funeral H&M are probably never coming back
4. I think that if this trip blows up H’s appeal with the home office (doubtful but haters are already claiming it will) then H might be perfectly okay with that because he saw Betty and knows that literally every other country in the world he works in will happily meet his and his family’s security needs.
PLEASE can we discuss CBs, I’ve been dying to talk about this all day😂
1. Yup, definitely. I hope they whispered something to her about returning the stolen African artifacts she has stashed in her numerous homes. That would be a great start to reparations.
2. Obviously. The fact that the firm made him be the one to give that “very much not a racist family” yarn told us who was responsible. It was a “you broke it, you own it” situation.
3. Right again. This move, which was an obvious snub to everyone not the queen, is them making clear, as they’ve said for ages, that they have a great relationship with her (and Phillip) specifically and not with anyone else. Them not attending his memorial was likely a security-based decision.
4. Harry only needed the security to come and see the queen. Now that that’s done, I think it will be a while till he returns for anything longer than two days, so you’re right.
I love how the tabloids are having to tie themselves in knots trying modify their narrative that the Sussexes are these awful attention seekers who have turned their backs on the family. And how in one afternoon they generated more goodwill than the Cambridges have in a month.
Sooo happy to chat with you, BlackFemmeBot! It’s an exciting day! Here, have some tea (or would you prefer something stronger?)
OK so goodbyes are always sad. I wonder if they filmed her a little, so we’ll get to see the Queen in her natural habitat.
I agree Will and Kate are the jerks here. Looking back at what all went down around the wedding, leaks, etc, it really does seem like it was all the skinny mean girl and the egg.
That these two did this stealth visit PROVES that A) the RR are know-nothing dingbats, and Will&Kate are horrible, B) the Queen and poss Charles have learned to keep secrets from the “men in grey”, which is good and hilarious, and maybe will bode a new process moving forward, and C) M&H are boss! And the Royal Family lost their biggest treasure when they lost these two.
*takes tequila shot in celebration*
You just know when Keen and Peen get home their leash is gonna be pulled HARD because the RRs got scooped by a bus of tourists! Be prepared to see those poor Cambridge children EVERYWHERE hell we might even get W holding K’s hand to stave off a bloodthirsty RR. Love to see it!
I agree with all your points here! This news thrilled me to my core when I saw it on twitter last night. As if I couldn’t love this couple any more — they are truly badass for this! Totally agree that this seals it — William and Kate are the leaky-ass leakers and I hope Ms. Karma is well and truly coming to collect for those two.
Also the fact that TQ is not going to Easter service either is a big tell IMO — I’m glad Harry and to a lesser extent Meghan got to see her if that is what he needed for closure and quite possibly, say his goodbyes.
Guess the Queen, is not one of the royals, who fears everything she spoke about will be leaked to Oprah or Gail King.
Everyone knew Harry and Meghan was going to visit the Queen before the IG, wouldn’t be wise to visit after meeting so many people, how did the BM miss this, with every airport stake out, Oops Cain was out of the Country.
The Queen still have her burner phone.
LOL….”everyone knew Harry and Meghan was (sic) going to visit the queen before IG…”
No….thts not true. On the contrary, its more logical to think they might hv visited after the games.
Moreiver, i believe tht the announcement tht M wd be “joining her husband in the NL for a few days” threw everyine off abt H&M’s arrival in the Hague. I’m now thinking tht was a deliberate strategy to take eyeballs away from chkng to see if they wd stop in the UK before NL.
I hope this shows people that the Rotas clowns do not have accurate information on Duke and Duchess Of Sussex. Everything the rotas writes is fiction.
Notice the detail in the statement confirming their visit “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games.” The visited the Duke’s grandmother, no mention of other peoples just the grandmother.
Please, lets us all focus on the actual games which is the current focus for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Lets go Invictus games!
I think the secret link is Eugenie. She lives on the property walking distance away. Harry is probably funneling messages through her to granny. And I’m sure there are aids completely loyal to the Queen who would keep a secret for her.
I’m confused about the seeing Charles part. The Sussex’s made no mention of them, but others inside he and Camilla was there. I suppose it’s possible they got word and pushed in.
I think if H&M saw Charles, their spokesman would confirm it. The rumors about Charles mean that Chucky tries to get some publicity using H&M as usual. Some good publicity, because one might conclude that it wasn’t Chuck who was “Royal Racist” otherwise Harry wouldn’t meet with him. Or this rumor is created by RRats. Now they can write a lot of articles about how Harry is trying to “make amends”, etc.
Harry told us we can trust news that are coming directly from them. If we get the confirmation from Sussexes, I’ll believe they met Chucky.
If this doesn’t prove that the leaks were come from camp Willileaks leaks I don’t know what will
Saw Twitter folks claiming this is an evil Harry lie because there are no pics to prove it. Fools.
How can it be an evil lie, if their favorite cat box liner, the Daily Fail, is reporting it?
A bus full of pensioners (vs say a bus full of teens) = no photos. Just not as likely to whip out their phone to get a shot.
Loved this visit happened on the same day Jobson said it would not happen.
My parents are in the over-70 group. My dad doesn’t even have a phone (got rid of it after it became clear he never remembered to charge it or even bring it where he was going) and my mom, if she was quick enough to remember to take a photo, would take one completely blurred and out of focus that it could be of anyone. I love this SO much….the people to happen upon seeing them are the ones least likely to take social media pics!
I don’t believe that H&M walked to the castle and were seen by a bus load of people. It’s apparently a 3 minute drive and a 10 minutes by foot. Why, after being so stealth about getting in and out, would they risk that. I would bet that it’s completely fabricated.
I can see walking, that’s a very short distance, it’s more environmentally friendly, and it’s good for your health, win win!
I love the thought of the Royal Rota being just a few miles away, snapping photos of Charles and Camilla, having no idea of what they’re missing.
@Shawna this has to be the worst realization for those rats. Can you imagine the crowing that some lucky photographer would have done if he/she had been in the right place at the right time? Harry & Meghan are right there but instead, the rota are snapping away at ol’ Camilla with her nosegay. This is karma of the purest variety.
I wonder if any of the tourists on the bus got photos of them? I’m sure the rugrats would engage in a bloodbath to get their hands on one.
Can you imagine being on the wrong side of the bus when H&M were spotted? I’d be so mad. Anyway, aren’t the Maundy Thursday group traditionally over 70 years old? They would be the least likely to have their Iphones out on the way to church. So we may never get a pic or a pic that isn’t so out of focus it is meaningless.
@harper, I don’t know about the “… traditionally over 70 years old? They would be the least likely to have their Iphones out on the way to church…” statement. My parents are mid-70s along with my FIL and it is insanity with them and their phones. Constantly on them. It’s like managing screen time with toddlers but you don’t have much say.
I’m getting close to 70 and let me tell you, I constantly have my lphone in my hand and am always taking pictures. I have nearly 200 photos of my Maine Coon alone. I would hope that if I were one of those lucky tourists, I’d have been taking photo bursts of the Sussexes waving away.
I really didn’t consider this, but the thought is too perfect.
At H&Ms engagement interview they said that they flew in and out of Heathrow regularly and never went more than 2 weeks without seeing each other. This tells me that they have a tried and tested system that the RRs haven’t been able to crack.
This latest trip is another level though ; left Montecito to LA; LAX to Heathrow; stayed at Frogmore cottage; visited the queen; flew out to The Hague and not a sniff of it being seen by the RR clown show!! If they hadn’t been spotted by the churchgoers, we wouldn’t have known until the Sussexes released the information in their own timescale, I’m laughing so much at the thought of the angry phone calls, rewritten scripts for the morning shows and newspaper columns last night.
I have seen a photo on Twitter that seems to show H&M on a budget airline flight to The Hague yesterday….
Ha! You know the rota were writing their articles and tweets with tears streaming down their face. Harry and Meghan were right there in the country and none of them found out until all was said and done.
I wonder if the security matter got solved then? Or was this just a one time thing?
I’m just guessing, but it might be that the security issue is for non-royal situations.
I believe so too. Because this was a single visit on royal grounds and properly secured, it wasn’t an issue for the Sussexes. They were just passing through without other public engagements in the UK that would require the additional security.
It so glorious that all the rota claiming that Meghan would never return to then Uk again and that Harry was ignoring his grandmother look like the bloviators they truly are. The fact that it was only reported once they left UK soil is also great.
And the fact that w and K were still on holiday and couldn’t leak this is icing on the cake.
Now I want to see all the articles expressing disbelief and anger at how the Cambridges abandoned the Queen at Easter, so soon after Philip’s memorial. Shouldn’t the FFK and FFQ be on hand to support her while Charles and Camilla take over some of the appearances?
Let’s go, royal rota rats.
No complaints about the Cambridges vacationing again, but I think the tide will turn.
I said this on Twitter but I 100% believe that Eugenie and Jack helped coordinate this!!!! Go Stealth Ninja Harry and Meghan, go!
Meghan is a communications genius. and Harry knows how to stick it to the RF and the BM. The two of them combined is really something.
When I saw this news last night, I fully cackled so loud that my husband and dog both jumped. Just so perfectly executed – plus it proves both how utterly divorced from reality the royalist press is and that most of the leaking was coming from Egghead and Airhead.
I’m wondering if it’s true that they stopped and saw C and C as well, because if that’s accurate then neither the queen’s staff nor Clarence House leaked the visit in advance. Which would certainly be enough proof for me to believe that it was Will who leaked Harry’s location info after the statue unveiling, causing him to be chased by the paps. And since W + K are on (yet another) vacation they couldn’t have known about this visit and thus no leaks! Gosh maybe if they stayed in country and actually worked occasionally they wouldn’t have been so out of the loop!
William, Kate and KP leak like a sieve. It’s amazing how smoothly things run when they’re out of the country, except when they’re on tour.
Most likely they just ringed up to say hey we are coming by letting you know. And she was like cool cool.
I like this 😄
I think the reason that the statement only mentions the Queen is because Harry and Meghan ONLY went there to visit the Queen. Once Charles realized that Harry and Meghan were there he inserted himself on the visit. I don’t think Harry wanted to see him but had no choice.
I agree with this take. Its not like Charles lives at Windsor, so the Sussexes did not specifically plan to visit him and his FQC. Charles and Camilla either decided to stop by to see the queen after service and ran into the Sussexes or staff told them the Sussexes were there and they rushed over. Or they could have been told the Sussexes were staying at Frogmore and stopped by before they went to church.
I have this image in my head of the flying monkeys music playing while Charles and Camilla’s legs are pumping furiously as they try to get there before H & M skedaddle. It’s been amusing me since this news broke.
I’m willing to bet that Chuck only found out through the chatter of the Maundy bus visitors, and then after the service he hauled ass over to Windsor to confirm. This whole thing has been so delicious, I haven’t stopped laughing all morning!
That would be so delicious, that the public had to tell him about what was going down at the big house. Between this scenario and the RR’s tying themselves in knots over yet another missed opportunity, it could be a comedy skit.
Will and Kate the “peacemaker” (LOL) had no chance of being there.
I’m glad they pulled off a secret visit. Of course, people are predictably in hysterics that they didn’t bring the kids and are denying an elderly woman her great grandchildren, blah, blah, blah and accusing them of exploiting the Queen but what else is new.
Bwahaha I love this! H&M are playing chess, while the rest are playing checkers. Also convinced the Queen carries a burner phone in her little purse and no one can change my mind.
Sussex stealth mode activated.
I think H&M have learned which people are trustworthy and it’s allowing them lots of freedom.
I believe if they met with C&C, it was unplanned because the spokesperson would have mentioned it otherwise.
I’m thinking if C&C met H&M it was cause they popped by TQ at the same time. Possibly an intentional hijacking.
Hilarious! Happy for H&M. They got to visit with the Queen without the death stares and nasty attitudes of the rest of the family. I believe C&C stumbled on to the visit. I don’t think it was planned, and even if it was planned, it most definitely didn’t include William & Kate. That relationship is done.
I think the fact no one saw the kids explains the information that Meghan is staying for a few days. She’s out of there by Wednesday and back home to her little ones. Mission accomplished.
Ahahahahahahaha. Perfect.
Somewhere in Courchevel there is a fancy chalet that has sustained serious damage to its china/crystal/vase collection in the past 24 hours.
That’s going to need a LOT of cheese on toast for Carole to make!
Someone better pour Carole some wine while she makes that boatload of cheese toast lol
Harry and Meghan are masters and that’s on period. I cannot express how much joy this gave me. And the commercial aspect. The only thing the RR’s have left is the kids and even then most people are saying they wouldn’t bring two babies for a short visit because they’re on their way to the Games.
It’s funny when I saw this post. I went back to reread the one Kaiser posted yesterday from Robert jobson. It’s really hilarious now to go back and reread it knowing he was just blowing hot air while Harry and Meghan were making stealth moves.lolol.
You know who has pictures? Grandmother Lilibet has pictures
As a birthday gift for the Queen perhaps Meghan presented an exquisite framed picture of their two children. She never visits empty handed, I have heard; the queen of good manners!
And I’ll bet she had charming videos of the children to show the queen too. I can imagine Archie wishing his great granny happy birthday as well. This visit was such a major coup.
And they where walking around Winsdor too …..waving…… lol. !! De royal reporters must be raging
Oh this is glorious. THIS is how you do it. Harry and Meghan aren’t playing. Perfectly executed. Royal Rota is useless and I’m so glad that it’s been made clear that they have NO sources and are constantly making up stuff. Just a bonus that the Lamebridges are on yet another vacation.
It’s really nice of them to make a pit stop to see granny and dad. And they hid it so well!
I love that Kaiser always always says ‘privately’ rather than ‘secretly’ when someone famous does something behind the scenes. The whole ‘secretly’ thing is so gross – it implies ownership. And of course that’s the crux of the RR’s rage – that Harry and Meghan successfully took their lives private. The RR don’t get to ‘own’ them.
Am I the only one who keeps hearing the music from Mission Impossible?
Me too! And it’s never delighted me more!
Me three! Mission Impossible theme all morning. Lmao, the Sussexes are just dunking on the royal rota at this point.
Wills thinks that he’s playing chess while everyone is playing checkers when he’s really playing hopscotch. Dummy.
Absolutely brilliant and exactly what so many Sussex supporters were hoping they would do. And I love how Charles and Camilla ran over to the castle, likely uninvited, in order to latch on to harry and throw Will and Kate under the bus. Ha!
But the best thing by far has been the egg on the faces and the tears and teeth gnashing from the royal reporters and deranger. Omg, I wish I could inject it into my veins!
The RR all look like clowns today. And I know they wanted to go and shout questions at Harry during Invictus about his poor ill grandmother and him being terrible to her.
This just shows as they said, they were talking to the Queen, Phillip about every day since they left. They and the Queen have a good relationship.
Don’t believe anything regarding ‘sources’ anymore.
And Harry showed them that yes he will visit his family just like this and not go out and do anything so the RR won’t be getting any shots of him since he can just stay on the grounds and bypass them. It’s pretty funny.
And as Omid has said, it shows who was the leaker and it rhymes with William. And honestly I am tired of people acting like Harry needs to do something. He’s fine. He’s kicking ass at his job and his organizations and has people like Chef Jose Andres singing his praises.
I hope the Queen was appreciative of all the “service” H&M have been able to do since they stopped being “working royals.”
This was such a boss move and completely blew a hole in the UK press’s narratives. I’m glad the Sussexes stopped in to see the Queen. I wonder if this may lead to another visit later with the kids depending on how this goes. All of these stories that Meghan wouldn’t dare show her face or Harry is disrespectful look ridiculous now. Now the press over there look like the lying fools they are and they can’t say the Sussexes are looking for attention when this was incredibly private. The press want a public spectacle to show the family is either putting the Sussexes in their place or that they want back into royal life, all on camera for their consumption. They were pissed and bringing out words like M*xit again. Such a flex on the part of the Sussexes. Much respect!
Well, well, well…this is a glorious day Celebitches! The Sussexes just gave Salty Isle and its ROTA buffoons the BIG middle finger and if it weren’t 8:36AM here on the Canadian west coast I’d be popping champagne! Chef’s kiss!!
Jaded, dump some orange juice in that champagne and you’ll have a mimosa. Don’t deny yourself!
Love love love this. All of it. That Eugenie & Jack are strong allies; that H&M are such good planners, that Granny was all in for it and they got to be with one another in 3D with no one else there.
Whether C&C ended up being part of things is less of a deal than that the three people who mattered most in this situation got to visit privately and say and/or do whatever they felt needed to be said and/or done.
Based only on my sister and her family’s visit to our mom (who was living close to me and 2,500 miles from them) as she was very clearly nearing the end of her time on Planet Earth – and everyone involved knew this was a Final Visit – I would imagine that this will give all three involved in this visit a measure of peace that would have otherwise been difficult – or even unattainable – to achieve.
Doesn’t the Queen have an online presence where she sends birthday wishes, etc? It would blow people’s minds of she posted a sweet photo of she and Harry and Meghan at Windsor, having travelled to wish her a very happy 96 th.
I knew something like this would happen 😂 Well done Sussex’s, well done 👍 I know ppl dog out Charles but I’m glad he was there I’m sure he misses them too.
When I saw that they secretly visited yesterday, I couldn’t wait to visit Celebitchy! She was right this whole time that Harry And Liz have been communicating. This secret visit GAVE ME LIFE! Suck it , Salt Isle and the RR. THIS IS HOW ITS DONE. Brava !
The Queen is using her 70 Jubilee to rapidly heal old wounds in her Windsor family.
Since her Jubilee message on February 5th 2022 she granted Camilla the title Queen-consort, helped Andrew settle his 12 million pounds lawsuit and his rehabilitation during Philip’s memorial service and is now building bridges with the successful Sussexes. I guess The Queen and Charles concluded after two years of Cambridge flops that the monarchy would not survive without their Montecito stars.
I would not be surprised if H&M took the children with them to see the (great)grandparents and if Archbishop Justin Welby secretly christened Lili yesterday.
This is a fresh start for them. It remains to be seen if the Firm can strike a new deal with the independent Montecito royals. It also depends on the goodwill of W&K.
As for the shamed royal rota, this is a sign that the Firm will revise the invisible contract with the media thoroughly and that they will follow the Sussexes’ successful media strategy to control their own PR/narrative.