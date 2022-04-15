“Happy Easter holiday, give Zack Tahhan his reward money” links

A peak New York moment on @NY1: Zack Tahhan, who spotted the alleged subway shooter, grabs our mic and begins interviewing other witnesses. pic.twitter.com/ax3nXpSbvb — Mariya Abedi (@msabedi) April 13, 2022



Give Zack Tahhan the reward money!! He saw the subway shooter Frank James and called it in. He’s a hero and he deserves more than the $50K reward money! [Gawker]

Alec Baldwin defends having dozens of babies. No, that’s not Hilaria speaking Spanish in the background, those are the voices of two Baldwin staffers. [Dlisted]

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future looks bonkers. [OMG Blog]

Joe Manganiello’s dog Bubbles hates Sofia Vergara. [Just Jared]

Netflix fired Frank Langella for sexual harassment. [LaineyGossip]

The Barbie movie’s development has been a wild ride. [Pajiba]

Is Julia Fox trying to get a bra line? [Go Fug Yourself]

President Biden will sign an executive order on policing. [Towleroad]

What’s in Madelaine Petsch’s bag? [Egotastic]

Lizzo has new music! [Seriously OMG]

What are the worst interior design trends of this current era? [Buzzfeed]

Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k — Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022