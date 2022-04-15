Duchess Meghan wore a crisp white Valentino suit in the Netherlands

What a great day for white suits, gold jewelry, sun-kissed skin, moisturizer and white purses. Here are the first photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Netherlands, today, Good Friday. The Invictus Games’ Opening Ceremony is tomorrow, but clearly the VIPs have meetings, photo-ops and lots of handshakes. Harry and Meghan both look radiant, and I can tell that Meghan has been in the pool with the kids (or in the ocean). She looks happy and free. So does Harry. What a moment.
Meghan is apparently in a Valentino suit and bag. The latest season, Valentino was showing a lot of hot pink – wish we were so lucky – and baggy suits. This is sort of a retro silhouette, but I think the fit of the pants sort of saves the ensemble from looking too zoot-suity. The pants are great. Love the purse too, but I love a crisp white purse. Kate is going to cry again when she sees the number of buttons on Meghan’s jacket (twelve buttons total). Oh, and the shoes are Aquazzura? Perhaps even her wedding shoes?
Anyway, stay blessed! Everything about this makes me so happy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Gorgeous!!! ( screaming Voice)
They both look happy and wonderful.
This is what true happiness looks like. When it just radiates through you like this. They are living their best lives on their own terms and free from toxic bullies.
Yes! Yes! Yes! I knew that this would be the year that Meghan would claim her right to go wherever she wants and whenever she wants.
A vision of beauty, authenticity and integrity. Long may she reign in our hearts.
Note to Khate: THIS is how you smile at a public event. Warm, friendly, relaxed, and glowing. No giant staring eyes or clenched jaw (when it’s not gaping).
Sooooo gorgeous! I’m filled with joy for them.
I feel the same. I’m so proud of “our” duchess and M&H looks so happy. There’s no strain in those smiles, they radiate happiness!
Now that’s how you do it. Take notes Kate, you self-conscious tree branch.
Boy this makes me happy. That suit is 💯
Sickening DM saying Meghan was “inspired” by Khate’s ISLAND FAILURE tour dressing. OMG I FEEL RAGE
Lovely. She just radiates JOY.
Nice.
Radiant!! I’ve loved her Sophie Lis necklace ever since she wore it to her last visit to the National Theatre in 2020, so happy to see her rewearing it!
I saw on Twitter that she also had a coat on at one point but gave it to a lady who had brought her newborn and didn’t anticipate the drop in temperature at the event.
So modern and fresh
Absolutely stunning! Love this look on her, the color is perfect. She gave up her tan coat to keep an infant warm.. that made me a little teary eyed. She just has that special light that shines from within. Praying for a wonderful event for all the heroes that are competing.
Living well is the best revenge.
They both look great – relaxed, confident and happy.
A simply lovely look. What is the thread that encircles her wrist and extends to her finger?
I believe it is an East Indian Haath Phool or Panja “bridal” bracelet, which translated means “the flower of a hand”. They seem to be a happening jewelry item now!
Thanks, Jaded. I remember the silver hand jewelry popular back in the 70’s, this is a more delicate look.
Lol, I sincerely doubt Kate would wear “the flower of the hand.”
Kate would wear “the switchblade of the hand”.
I just saw on another site that gave a rundown of Meghan‘s jewelry that this is a gold hand chain — called the “Kitten Mitten” — by the New York brand Catbird. It’s described as “easy breezy cool and super foxy.”
In Hindi, haath is hand and phul (phool) is flower; it’s an item worn by Indian brides, and on special occasions
She looks absolutely sun kissed, and she’s not trying to cover her freckles one bit. She’s pure California girl – relaxed, happy – you love to see it. I’m really digging the hand chain/bracelet attached to her wedding rings – haven’t seen this before from her. So effortlessly chic! Wishing them and all the veterans and their families wonderful, joyful Invictus Games!
IKR? I don’t know why I’m surprised, but I guess I’ve mostly only seen pictures of her in Toronto or London since they haven’t been out much during the Pandemic. That’s the look of someone enjoying a California life.
Co-sign from the San Joaquin Valley!
Beautiful and stylish per usual! She glows from the inside out.
She looks beautiful and glowing. I love the loose relaxed suit and the longer blazer, that it’s slightly androgynous. I love that you can’t see a blouse under the jacket. They both looks so happy and excited. It’s so great the Invictus Games are finally here after a 2 year delay!
I’ll just admit that I don’t understand white as a clothing color. It’s 100 kinds of disasters waiting to happen, or it would be on me. But the cut of the suit is amazing. That’s a power suit. It’s a totally appropriate look for the moment but also not a distraction from the real purpose of the event. They do this so well. I’m excited for their upcoming public appearances!
Yeah, on me an all-white ensemble would be a total disaster. Meghan, however, looks amazing.
Agreed but wth their wealth, they can afford the cleaning costs.
I attended an all-white wedding this past weekend and sure enough, I had a stain on my dress by the end of the night. I was proud that it didn’t happen before dinner though. LOL. Also, my accessories were gold too so when I read that detail I screamed to myself, “Madame Duchess and I are twinning!” LOL.
I don’t think it fits her well, but she always looks radiant in white. I covet her jewelry collection. I love the dainty gold jewelry she tends to wear.
Idk, I really love the fit. A little oversized and slouchy. That’s my jam but people have different tastes. Love her jewelry also. Overall, she is stunning.
I think her outfit looks great on her. But I wish her slacks were a little shorter.
Agreed. Just love the fit. As someone who also had two kids less than 3 years apart (I believe that’s the age difference between Lili and Archie…mine are even closer) I would LOVE that suit in a linen fabric and would wear it like pajamas. SO comfy/stylish/professional!
Love the jewelry. Not loving the fit of the suit. It looks boxy and big to me. I liked the fitted suits she used to wear on Suits and in London better. Having said that, she looks radiant! They both do and so happy. Living well is the best revenge.
I’m thinking it was a great choice so as to avoid figure/body comments. We can’t really see her private shape after 2 babies. I admire her more and more for how thoughtful she is … and consistent. If we do see her in a figure hugging outfit, it will be on her terms. For the opening though, I think this a brilliant choice. And very fashion current it would seem.
&Surly – Exactly! The cut detracts from body comments. She looks sleek and stylish without making the conversation about her look. Okay we’re talking about her look but we’re practically a Sussex fan page. Fashion first and then we’ll talk about the substance of the event.
Meghan tends to wear outfits that would look better on a taller woman and she need to have her clothes tailored.
I agree, I don’t love the boxy double breasted jacket look (on anyone – I think she looks as good as it is possible to look in that silhouette). I kind of wish I’d been able to see what the outfit looked like with the overcoat, but it was so sweet and thoughtful of her to lend it to the woman with the baby!
I do love how great and healthy her hair looks and her whole general California beach energy vibe – even when I don’t love her outfits, she’s got this sort of internal illumination going on that elevates whatever she is wearing.
She is so radiant and beautiful she makes anything she wears look great.
Internal illumination…love that and yes this is what Meghan has. On point, @carrotface.
I love white bc it’s a political statement for woman’s equality. Hilary Clinton wore white to give her acceptance speech for President of USA I’m really old time hairdresser but kept my education current. Cosmetologist have a group of stylist from around the globe. A clothes designer has a concept for NEXT years style. From hair makeup shoes..n everything in between. The hair committee was tasked to do the hair and submit looks this Is just progress. My clients wanted new n current looks. If it was any more contoured it would be dated. Same with her red dress…yet all the awards shows had the look. That’s why she’s an Icon. She’s exquisite. IMHO
I like the idea more than the execution here, I think. She looks radiant, her hair and makeup are perfect, and white looks fantastic on her. Also love a trouser suit, and it’s fine not to pull the focus away from the event with an outfit that would be too body-hugging (which we know would attract endless comments on her figure etc.) But this looks too boxy for her frame. The pants work in my view, but the jacket just looks 2 sizes too big. She makes up for it with a radiant smile and by projecting true joy, but I think her stylist could have done better.
Agreed. I really loved Kate’s well tailored white suit with orange top in Jamaica. That would’ve been perfect for Meghan to wear as a nod to the Netherlands.
Theme dressing is kate style not meghan.
Yeah, I think you’re on the wrong page, glorifying Kate and implying she wore it better. Holy crumbling palaces, Batman….
@QueenB. Freaky Lizard was being honest. All of Kates clothes fit her perfectly. Meghan favors clothes that would look better on a tall woman and she doesn’t use a tailor.
We already know she looks amazing in that McQueen suit, as she already wore it in black. I want to say it was to the Endeavour awards? It was one of my favourite looks of hers when she was a ‘working royal’
I’m not feeling the suit, the boxy cut isn’t doing her any favors, but white is definitely her color, and she and Harry both look radiantly happy and content with each other. That’s all I got.
I agree with the commenters that don’t love the cut – I really dislike it. If anything, I think it opens the door for “is she pregnant” – and it’s likely just the trend, but I think it’s a trend that, as Tom and Lorenzo would say, is for models only.
That being said, she looks amazing and white and is glowing and looks happy!
Yes, I think it will look nicer if it’s more fitted to her body but perhaps, it’s the trend now to wear relaxed silhouettes. The white looks great against her tan.
Meghan has her own forming fitting suits- the black one she’s wore before would look incredible in white.
I like the slouchy suit trend. I think she’s got the figure for it, whereas I would look like a kid playing dress up. I think it may be the sleeves or the pants throwing this one off.
OMG YAY!!!
I can’t believe how beautiful she is!!! Just gorgeous
I am so invested in this couple and their happiness. It just makes me so happy to see them win at life! Meghan looks so gorgeous!
Me too. I love that the people of Netherlands are so warm and welcoming to them
Gorgeous and stylish! They are both radiant—I love it! Also? It all seems effortless, from flying commercial (mostly) undetected, dropping in on Granny (waving to tourists + no photos), then arriving relaxed and smiling to throngs of fans. Compare this to the lives and work of the Cambs (oof).
Right? Jeez, they BURY the rest of the Royals with their smooth ability to do anything
And, she’s not dressed like a flag! This is sheer perfection. Her hair, glossy in loose waves, the subtle jewelry, the fabulous Aquazzura heels, the free and easy smiles … brings tears to my eyes. I love the suit. She looks chic but comfortable. PERFECT. 😄
Lol!
@C-Shell….l share your sentiments! She is perfection! I just love Harry and Meghan 🥰❤️
Yes!!!! Meghan and Harry look like they are extremely happy and enjoying life to the fullest!!!
Meghan seems to shine everywhere she goes!!! Meghan is a ray of pure happiness, brilliance, empathy and most importantly, a woman who knows her worth and is living her life of the terms that are important to her and her husband!!
Harry and Meghan are a dynamic team together and there in NO denying the fact that they are the best couple to survive and thrive out of Salty Island of Petty and Jealous!!
I am incredibly happy for both Harry and Meghan!! They deserve every bit of happiness that comes their way!!! 🥰🥰🥰
I love the look.
As for my ginger brother (also a ginger), I hope he remembers his thinning head of hair needs sunblock too…(IDGAF about Elegant Bill….let his dome match his temper and experience pain….)
(honest! When I went through chemo, I forgot about sunblock to my head. BIG PAINFUL MISTAKE!)
Sunblock is so important!!! I started wearing it in my 30’s, which was 30 years ago. But I just bought my future SIL some 50SPF, as he is a ginger as well!!
I’m very pale and have learned to put sunblock on my part. Otherwise, it’s not good. And then when it starts peeling, it’s like you have the worst dandruff in the world. Bad news, for sure.
My hair is so thin, I always wear a hat when I’m outside. It’s just easier.
They look great, very happy and confident.
I think I’d like the jacket a bit more fitted, but she looks fabulous.
I would stain that suit with something before I got out the door.
@Lucy2
I would stain it while it was still hanging in the closet in a protective garment bag 🙋
Yeah, I don’t love the length of the jacket, but still think she looks amazing in this. She is such a stunning woman.
I agree about the jacket, but she looks amazing as always. I also LOVE her jewelry choices. I am so happy to see them both.
Hoo boy!!!!
Who’s with me that there’s ALL of the temper tantrums going on right now in Cambridge land????
Multiple heads are blowing up as we speak and I heard there was an earthquake in Courchevel today.
There’s an avalanche happening, and they’re all buried deep in impotent jealousy.
@Lexistential — LOL!!!
What a delicious thought.
@ MerlinsMom1018, you always bring us back to reality in regards to the how the Lambridges must be feeling right now…there were probably many avalanches due to tiny fists being slammed about all over town as well!!!
This has been a glorious month as not only have the master of lazy, tone deaf and the incompetent completely destroyed a short charmless tour, but they are off on another expensive vacation that will be certainly filled with the ongoing tantrums of Inelegant Willi and his hair jumping ship from the anger stemming from his head!!! I would imagine he is inconsolable this week no matter how many bushes he is searching though…..and KHate is wondering why he is so angry this time as well!!
Will is probably incandescent and his vacation is ruined. LOL.
Wet Willy is incandescent with rage
Yes, out of the country on yet another extravagant vacation and not home to leak to Wooten that the Sussexes were visiting the queen. Will Wooten demand an extra pound of flesh? Stay tuned.
Happiness looks so good on them, they are blooming in front of us. Let the games begin!
Like the over-sized jacket. She wears it to perfection.
She looks ahhhmaaazzzing!! Cue Cate “cosplay in white” in 3…2…1…
Lololol @jaded she already did. Remember when Meghan wore the white suit when she and Harry were on that double date with Eugenie. Keeny immediately sent her minion to buy a white pantsuit. The “tell lizzy” outfit
She has no business being so photogenic lol. She looks great, they both do…..I am going to enjoy the salty tears from salt island
They both radiate happiness.
I’ve already seen the RR trying to call out Meghan copying Kate for wearing a white suit. So absurd
The amount of times Kate copies Meghan, she should be flattered if Meghan actually copies anything she wears. The only thing similar is the color of the suit and buttons. Love the relaxed fit and longer length.
Yeah, those two version of a white pantsuit could not be more different. Kate pairing an orange blouse with her suit was also super different from Meghan’s styling.
Meghan looks so iconic here. She is picking up the ‘80s/‘90s trend but in a cool way.
Ahhhh…living a life of love and happiness will surely show up on your face. Those two are glowing.
She looks happy. Good for her! Living well is the best revenge. I hate the cut of the suit. It looks too long on her and the cut is to boxy. It should have been cut a little more tailored in the waist, but still a comfy fit. That tailoring would have made the suit not look like she borrowed the outfit from a much bigger person. Those buttons look so cheap.
They are radiant…truly radiant!
People use the “it needs tailoring” line on Meghan’s clothes way too much imo. Particularly here when this is exactly how most if not all of the Valentino 2022 suits appeared on the runway.
This is the current style which is a throwback to suits in the 90s with a more relaxed fit. And it works on her. White also is great on her.
She looks great. However, how she’s holding her hand to her chest makes it seem like she’s not comfortable w the deep V. I may be wrong!
So happy to see them.
Or giving us a good look at the gorgeous tiny chain wrapped around her hand!
FRECKLES.
That is all.
She looks fantastic and happy! I’m so thrilled for them both. Extra kudos for wearing a white suit. The stains I would get on that in the first 3 minutes….
Love this look, she looks amazing. She just knows how to carry a look, she wears the clothes not the other way round. Anyway I’m going to go and search online for a budget version of the outfit.
She looks radiant but I’m not a huge fan of the look. Like I understand it conceptually looks good together but personally I feel the baggy pants would look better with a different top.
It’s Valentino and the jewelry is hers, including the Welsh gold wedding ring. No borrowed bling from the royal vault that were stolen from colonized countries. The Fail has price pointed the jewellery.
She looks effortlessly fabulous, happy, and free. Giving her coat to the lady with the baby just makes me love her even more. 💕
I saw the clip on Twitter where Meghan is wrapping the coat around the baby and it’s so sweet. What a considerate gesture from one mom to another.
They look happy unlike the Royal Family.
I really like this look on Megan l know de Jacket is not fitted but that’s not de look she is going for here, it’s very her, she looks fresh and modern, gorgeous!
Ps Lovvvve de bag !!
Go on Duchess!!!
She looks spectacular!!!!! Effortless chic, as always. Wait for Bones (love the new nickname) to be wearing a white suit in 3, 2, 1 seconds.
That’s it, Kate IS “Bones”. She looks so unhappy in spite of the maniacal smile that’s glued to her face most of the time.
She already did wear a white suit during the disaster tour, but you can bet she’ll wear it again fairly soon.
Not a fan of such a long, boxy jacket, but she still looks wonderful – they both do.
So interesting that the Daily Fail article is practically gushing over her. Of course, they can’t resist the dig here and there, but the tone is really different than before.
I noticed that too. I think someone at the Fail finally realized that criticism of H & M during the Invictus Games might be read as criticism of the Games themselves, and would go over poorly with their readership. They don’t want to be seen as unsupportive of British veterans. I expect the nastiness to resume after the Games.
But as usual, the nasty posters on The Fail are as awful as ever. I get particularly annoyed when Americans bash Meghan and praise Kate
Everyone is talking about the jacket not being fitted, but it’s actually too small and not too big.
You see it on the pictures from the side especially, but also front. It’s not suppose to be that tight over the lower belly and hips. It’s suppose to be loose and a bit oversized.
It’s a beeeeautiful suit and I understand why she would want to wear it.
A gorgeous suit. To me, it looks more like a misses size on a petite body. This happens to me when the “waist” area is too long and tightens around the hips. I can tell the difference when I hike up the shoulders a few inches – then everything falls into place.
THIS.
I love everything about this look. So beautiful!
I am just ridiculously content to see them out and about, safe and happy!
They both look so happy! Makes me happy to see this. The suit and accessories look amazing on her. Even better in motion. The length is perfect.
That’s exactly it, when you see her outfit in motion, it looks fantastic. It has flow and a smooth motion, she glides in it.
I am overjoyed. THIS is how I’ve wanted to see her all this time: happy, at work, with purpose, and glowing.
Shame on the BRF 1,000,000 times over for holding her back.
I love that not only do the Sussexes look happy, the people around them look genuinely happy to see them.
They look so good!! Meghan looks so confident and radiant!! They both just look happy and carefree which is all I could hope for after what they’ve been through.
Love that her earrings and shoes are from her wedding/engagement. So sweet!!
I also love that Meghan has consistently embraced her post pregnancy body. A lot of celebs will rush to “snap back” to pre baby body but with both her pregnancy’s she seems to have taken her time and embraced the changes.
I will say I’ve never really liked these kind of suits but she looks very chic, fresh, and modern.
Can I confess that I would like to see Meghan with short hair (perhaps a wig), just to see if Wiglet cuts her own in jealousy after all the complements M gets?
Just my petty thoughts.
Ha!
I don’t think wiglet would look good with short hair. She has always worn it long
Love the colour and Meghan just glows. She looks absolutely radiant. I’m not a fan of the oversized aesthetic on anyone but I think Meghan is pulling it off and looks good.
I agree .Meghan is owning this look with confidence . Years ago she wore a baggy blue floral dress to Harry’s cousin’s wedding. Many said the dress was too big, but I loved the audacity to not wear fitted looks on her slim , petite build. Her style is on point for her and others don’t need to follow.
I thought of the same outfit seeing some of the comments. She looks great – esp as an opening outfit to her time there.
She looks radiant
I really dont want to be a downer i promise but with these pictures
I cant unsee a point someone made in a comment from a previous post – is the loose fitting clothing because shes wearing a bullet proof vest? or purely fashion? The jacket isnt just pretty loose its long past her waist covering her rear end as well
That would have to be a really low cut bulletproof vest though? I don’t think so in this case.
A beautiful, deeply confident suit. Love how happy, warm, natural, and relaxed Meghan looks!
And this is nothing like the tight, short-legged suit Kate wore with that bright *orange* floofy blouse! literally only the color is similar.
She looks fabulous. So nice to see them together so happy. I will enjoy these pictures so much. Bravo to them. The veterans appreciate these games.
At this price point, the jacket should fit better. Needs to come up at shoulders to have it fit better around hips with no gap in back. Other than that she looks great.
Yay, they’re here! They look happy and healthy and ready to support veterans on their way to recovery. Love it!
De Stentor (it’s in Dutch) reported that about 300 paparazzi were line (some of whom waited over 5 hours) to get H&M’s picture.
No bad way to spin that!
She looks gorgeous and happy! They both do! And the suit is perfection. Over-sized suits are very in right now and she’s wearing this perfectly. Seeing comments from ppl not getting that, that’s how it’s meant to look. Also the hand bracelet chain is from Catbird.
Thanks for the ID on the bracelet!
I copykeen Meghan almost as much as Kate does.
Love everything about this look.
Oversized is the biggest trend right now. Every top model wears it. She looks sick (in a good way lol).
ZERO FLOPS
Love the jacket, looks very current, the pants I wish were just a tad shorter and not quite as baggy.
Duchess Meghan looks stunning, love the suit & jewelry.
Effortlessly chic and that suit looks very comfortable. Harry looks good too!
I’ve missed them so much. 🙁
Does anyone else feel like a proud older sister or younger auntie when you see them making an impact and looking so healthy and happy while doing so? I always do. 🤗
Absolutely genuine and lovely. 💜
I think “radiant” ( particularly when applied to brides ) can be overused & exaggerated but in this case it’s almost an understatement. You can’t fake that!
As for her suit & silhouette I’m of the same height and I’ve no idea how she’s pulling it off, but she does.
These two are magic and after these last two years it’s exactly what’s needed
They look so happy! I’m happy for them. Hate the suit, though. I’ll be glad when boxy goes out of style.
She looks fabulous and they seem really happy and relaxed. Leaving the Royal Family was one of the best decisions they’ve ever made.
She looks good, but suit is ill-fitting. Rarely do her clothes ever fit properly.
I agree. She has an amazing glow and looks 100x better than I would so I can’t really hate on the poor fits but…I wish she would get a good tailor or something! In this case I think two big slouchy pieces is too much. Either the pants or or the blazer should have been a bit more fitted (not necessarily really figure hugging, just not soooo big and slouchy). She looks radiant regardless though.
Agree, I said that upthread. Fit the pants a bit more, that would be my choice. Not fitted, as you said, but just not with so much fabric.
I love how she makes elegant simplicity look grand. I’m so happy!!
I love what she’s wearing (I had a boxy white double breasted suit in the 80s that was way more oversized ). I love this look on her. People always complain about the fit of her clothes but I’m not going down that road. She clearly doesn’t want skin tight. She’s had 3 pregnancies, birthed 2 babies, bodies change. Glad she’s not dieting herself down to a twig in order to be a clothes horse.
Gorgeous
The suit fits her very well. It’s loose for a reason. Very tasteful.
Exactly it’s totally on point at this moment
Now that’s how you do white! Not standing on a jeep doing photo ops, while ignoring those wanting reparations for essentially being kidnapped.
I love her in all white but not a big fan of the cut of the blazer. If it was just a touch higher and a bit more tailored I think it would’ve looked a lot more flattering on her but she rocks it confidently and that’s all that matters.
I love her jewelry and hair, Meghan continues to look so refreshed and happy and I love that for her.
OMG screaming! The cut is perfect because it is absolutely on trend. The baggy suit is super trendy and business at the same time. Everyone saying it’s too baggy is missing the point. It’s baggy on purpose and she is rocking it. Kate could never be this cool and she is crying right now. Haha sorry.
So refreshing to see proper pictures of the Duchess after so long. What strikes me is how genuinely happy and excited she looks to be there at the event. So different from the Cambridges Flop Tour where they just look like they’re there to be the centre of attention and to pose for their photo op, with their performative grimaces pasted on the face that don’t quite reach their eyes.
The is a great suit on Duchess Meghan. She’s wearing the heck out of this Valentino.
Valentino’s 2022 collection of suits is supposed to fit loosely. A reinterpretation of vintage men’s tailoring, kinda like a zoot suit. I want this suit in the green colour that Tracee Ellis Ross has.
So cool! So relaxed! Stunning look, I’m a sucker for the current oversized trend and this is perfectly styled (her hairrrrrrr!!!). Love how thrilled everyone around them looks- a stark difference to the flop tour!
The hilarious thing is that it will be impossible for Kate to copykeen. Thanks to the commenter who previously worked retail and categorised Kate as a “stuffer” aka, the customer who would only buy the smallest size she could possibly fit into, it’s all I can see now!
I love everything about this! She looks so happy, glowy, and proud. The look is on fire; it feels fresh and modern but still sleek. It seems good for the occasion, as it’s fashionable, not too flashy, but formal enough for meeting with Buttigieg, Duckworth, etc. I love the dainty jewelry, especially the Catbird bracelet.
I just wish people understood that this is tailored for the intended fit of the suit and doesn’t need to be form-fitting. I like the cut; I think it actually makes her look taller.
I get that it’s the intended fit. That doesn’t mean it can’t be modified to look better. I think the pants would look sing with just a hair less fabric, they’re drowning her. The jacket is great.
Meghan radiates beauty. She’s a walking advertisement for the California sun kissed look.
She looks radiant and happy. And rocks the white as usual. But this suit is designed for someone of Maxima’s height and the designer should have worked with her to adjust. I do wish designers were more considerate of those of us who are of a similar height to Madame Duchess.
The bag, the shoes, the suit, the hair, the glow and the way Harry looks and continues to look at her like she is his everything, This has made my day. A Happy Harry and Meghan is what it’s about for me.