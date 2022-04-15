Duchess Meghan wore a crisp white Valentino suit in the Netherlands

What a great day for white suits, gold jewelry, sun-kissed skin, moisturizer and white purses. Here are the first photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Netherlands, today, Good Friday. The Invictus Games’ Opening Ceremony is tomorrow, but clearly the VIPs have meetings, photo-ops and lots of handshakes. Harry and Meghan both look radiant, and I can tell that Meghan has been in the pool with the kids (or in the ocean). She looks happy and free. So does Harry. What a moment.

Meghan is apparently in a Valentino suit and bag. The latest season, Valentino was showing a lot of hot pink – wish we were so lucky – and baggy suits. This is sort of a retro silhouette, but I think the fit of the pants sort of saves the ensemble from looking too zoot-suity. The pants are great. Love the purse too, but I love a crisp white purse. Kate is going to cry again when she sees the number of buttons on Meghan’s jacket (twelve buttons total). Oh, and the shoes are Aquazzura? Perhaps even her wedding shoes?

Anyway, stay blessed! Everything about this makes me so happy.