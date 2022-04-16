Duchess Meghan wore Celine for the first medal-event of the Invictus Games

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday, ahead of the official opening ceremony for the Invictus Games later this evening. They are watching the Land Rover Challenge in these photos. Harry wore his normal going-to-Invictus-events gear, meaning comfortable pants and a black Invictus polo (he looks great in black). They looked so happy and FREE.

Meghan wore Chanel ballerina flats, a Celine blazer and she carried a rich-lady Celine purse. The jeans are, according to internet sleuths, likely from Moussy. The jeans are very 2006, to me. Like, I remember when Katie Holmes wore jeans which looked just like this and that was when she was with Tom Cruise. Back then, they were called “boyfriend jeans” and you were supposed to roll the cuff, which is what Meghan is doing. I like the fitted white t-shirt though, and the Celine cropped blazer is… very rich-lady-in-Montecito. Those gold buttons though… lmao. How long before the Daily Mail writes a story about how Meghan is sending conciliatory signals to Kate through the wearing of giant gold buttons? CANNOT WAIT!

The first medals of the Invictus Games were handed out here, with this Land Rover Challenge. France won gold! Harry also rode shotgun with the British team.

Updated with even more photos from this event!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

137 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore Celine for the first medal-event of the Invictus Games”

  1. Osty says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:43 am

    She is giving secretary a run for her money with the buttons 😀😀😀😀😀

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      April 16, 2022 at 10:45 am

      Lmao! At this point, I expect Kate to come out next week wearing a giant button and nothing else, while Charlotte juggles bowling pins in the background.

      Reply
      • Osty says:
        April 16, 2022 at 10:49 am

        😀😀😀😀😀, She will bring blankets too to give to mothers with babies

      • Tessa says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:40 am

        ANd she can go on about being Broody again.

      • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
        April 16, 2022 at 3:27 pm

        She’ll demand that the aides arrange for some random babies to be left out in the cold for her to wrap her coat around, then not bother to turn up.

    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:31 am

      How very dare you! I’ll have you know her proper title is top CEO/Assistant LOL!!

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      Ya know, if Khate hadn’t made her obsession with buttons so cartoonish and repetitive, we wouldn’t be giving Meghan’s button fashion a second look. I’d like to say to Assistant Cambridge, “THIS is how you pay a subtle homage to the military without looking like a clown. I love Meghan’s jacket, buttons and all. The juxtaposition of the classic jacket with the very casual jeans, shirt and flats is so cool! TOBB’s STBX could never pull it off.

      Reply
    • Barb says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      Someone on Twitter had side by side photos of Kate ad William standing in the Land Rover in Jamaica with Meghan and Harry. It was pretty funny.

      Reply
    • Catlady says:
      April 16, 2022 at 2:48 pm

      I believe the blue jacket and gold buttons are to match the Invictus blue and yellow colors.

      Reply
    • murt says:
      April 16, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      Yup! She looks gorgeous & this is a total Kate-inspired look.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm

        No, no it is not Kate-inspired; it’s jeans, T-shirt, & a jacket, with some really nice shoes & handbag. Pretty standard stuff, actually. If Kate wore this jacket, it would be over a long-sleeved frilly shirt, with her skintight skinny jeans, and her wedges.

      • Normades says:
        April 16, 2022 at 7:38 pm

        Exactly Beaniebean. Noooo. Kate has never worn boyfriend jeans. With the flats and cropped veste is a total ‘cute mom´ look which Kate has never done. I rock exactly this same silhouette because it flatters a 40 year old figure.

  2. s808 says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Has anyone ID’d her sunglasses yet? I LOVE them!!

    Reply
  3. DeeSea says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:48 am

    They both look casual, cool, and happy! And look at all those buttons on her jacket! 🙂

    Reply
    • Liz version 700 says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      They look amazing. At this point is she throwing the Top CEO of Buttons a bone like “here copy me and all of my buttons!” Hahahahahahahaha. The happiness and joy of freedom looks good on both of them!

      Reply
  4. Molatelo Phochana says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:50 am

    I’m here for this out … I just hate that skinny jeans are out of fashion, boyfriend jeans n mommy jeans are back but I prefer boyfriend jeans to Mommy jeans

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:14 am

      Near as I can tell, just about any style of jean is being worn now, although yes, a looser pant leg seems to be prevalent. For me, I never did wear skinnies because they looked ridiculous on me. I love what Meghan is wearing, every bit of it, even her Jacket of Many (Shiny Gold) Buttons.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:24 am

      I love boyfriend jeans, they’ve come back and you can get them everywhere. They’re super comfortable for me. Not crazy about the blazer but she’s wearing the hell out of it. She wears her clothes, they don’t wear her so most what she wears works for her.

      Reply
      • Liz version 700 says:
        April 16, 2022 at 1:01 pm

        I adore boyfriend jeans too. Skinny but not sausage casing skinny on my poor short legs. Also if you are short you can just roll them up more 🤣

      • minx says:
        April 16, 2022 at 3:10 pm

        Yes, I think boyfriend jeans are usually pretty fun and flattering. Mom jeans…my 22 year old daughter wears mom jeans and she looks cute because she’s tall, slim and has no belly.

      • sunny says:
        April 16, 2022 at 6:18 pm

        She is rocking the look and they both look joyful, and free. I hate the button blazer but I love every other part of this look, especially the jeans and sunnies.

  5. Jais says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Saturday post! Thank you Kaiser. Glow, glow, glow.

    Reply
  6. L4Frimaire says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:53 am

    The buttons! I like the jacket paired with the jeans and the proportions look good on her. It’s from last years collection so not new. She’s had those Chanel flats forever. Don’t like that little bag with the chain but like the look overall. This looks like a fun event and love the little jeep rides with the kids. A bit more relaxed than the last jeep photos we saw with royals

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:15 am

      Ha! Oh my goodness, contrasting Land Rover photos! Didn’t even think of that!

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        April 16, 2022 at 12:33 pm

        We need side-by-sides of the contrasting Land Rover pics immediately!!

      • Liz version 700 says:
        April 16, 2022 at 1:03 pm

        There are side by sides of those Land-rover photos zooming over the Internet and all I can say is the incandescent rage will most likely melt the snow on that ski vacation hahahahaahahahahah

    • lovesitforreal says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      It was the first thing I thought of!!! The power wheels omg

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      April 16, 2022 at 4:40 pm

      Her flats are slammin’. I can’t wear those because of arches, but hers are always nice.

      Reply
  7. Millennial says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:56 am

    I think this would have looked cute with a slim fit jean (not skinny) but these are too “boyfriend.” I really like the blazer.

    So far I’ve been underwhelmed with the fashion. If she’s paying a stylist, she needs to pick a new one. If she’s doing it herself, she needs a stylist. Call Allison Bornstein, Meghan!

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:11 am

      Well this is Invictus, not a fashion parade. I think what she has chosen so far is very appropriate for the event.

      Reply
      • Millennial says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

        Oh good gracious, so far she’s worn Valentino, Celine, and Chanel. So yes, I think it’s fair to say the fashion is fair game and we are allowed to comment on it.

      • Millennial says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:34 am

        But she’s worn Valentino, Celine, and Chanel so far, so it kind of is a fashion parade? Look, I normally find her very stylish. I just think her fit has been off this trip.

      • Mrs Robinson says:
        April 16, 2022 at 12:27 pm

        And she’s interacting naturally at the event, not just posing for photos so the clothes look more like a human wearing them. I think she looks California cute, casual.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 16, 2022 at 4:39 pm

        Mrs. Robinson, you make a very good point.

    • Princessk says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:14 am

      Anyway what is the difference between slim fit, skinny, mummy and boyfriend jeans?? And which ones is Meghan wearing?

      Reply
      • Lemons says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:29 am

        @Princessk, these look like boyfriend jeans as they are low rise and have a baggier/straight leg. Slim fit can be low rise too, but generally have a tighter fit. Mom jeans are normally looser, but have a curvier form and come a bit higher on the torso.

        I think a higher waist would have evened out the proportions here with such a cropped jacket. Or maybe a black top instead of a white one.

      • Princessk says:
        April 16, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        Thank you.

      • aftershocks says:
        April 16, 2022 at 2:02 pm

        Thanks for telling us in detail what you prefer @Lemons, et al. LOL! Meghan ain’t trying to please everybody. She pleases herself by dressing for her body, and for her style and taste! Meg does Meg’s Jam!

        I guess all these reactions and over-reactions are evidence of how much Meghan is missed by admirers, by neutrals, by die-hard supporters, and by trollish haters. Take a good long gulping drink y’all, cuz Meg will very soon be heading back to Montecito to be with her babies. The rest of us gonna be thirsty again for another long stretch w/o any Meghan sightings. 😟

        I just appreciate seeing M&H together again, in their element! 🤩

      • Christine says:
        April 16, 2022 at 8:54 pm

        Thank you for explaining the difference, I am clueless. They are all jeans to me.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:19 am

      I think she looks fantastic! These don’t really seem to be boyfriend fit, as they fit her really well at the waist. The boyfriend jeans I have are kinda big at the waist so that I have to wear a belt. These seem closer to regular jeans, except for the ‘whiskering’ at the hips (no doubt there’s stretch in the fabric), simply rolled up at the ankle.

      Reply
    • Fancyhat says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

      All of her looks are very on-trend now. The horrid 1990s fashion is back again. I hate all of it but her fashion is on point.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:55 am

        Yeah. I don’t mind the jeans actually. But I don’t understand the jeans/t-shirt look with fancy blazer and dress flats. Why not wear an Invictus t-shirt with sneakers and no jacket?

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 16, 2022 at 4:43 pm

        Bettyrose: your comment reminds me of all those fashion articles I’ve read about wardrobe staples, like these jeans, which ‘can be dressed up or dressed down’. Here, Meghan is showing us the ‘dressed up’ versatility of these jeans!

    • GR says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:41 am

      @millennial – yes: she’s so pretty that I want the outfits to live up to her better

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:12 pm

      It would have been a huge mistake if she showed up in some Kate-like outfit solely for the benefit of showing off her expensive wardrobe. This is a charity event and def not about fashion or stealing everyone else’s thunder. I think she’s dressed stylishly and appropriately, and bonus points for the pony tail so her hair isn’t blowing all over the place.

      Reply
      • Babz says:
        April 16, 2022 at 1:35 pm

        All of this! I love everything about this look.

      • L4Frimaire says:
        April 16, 2022 at 1:56 pm

        I agree. What she is wearing is very appropriate for the venue and understated. Her looks are what the garment industry used to call sportswear, very relaxed, not fussy, but very good quality high end separates mixed in with some casual items, like an expensive jacket with jeans. I think she is definitely avoiding theme dressing on this trip or fussy designs, but flexing a bit with the luxury brands. Of course the Fail is pricing everything down to the last button, while they didn’t do that with the royal tour which a just took place and had a ton clothes changes. I think in general Meghan leans more towards neutrals with occasional pops of color. What I really want to see on her is colored nail polish 😂.

      • aftershocks says:
        April 16, 2022 at 2:12 pm

        ^^^ +1,000 y’all! Meghan is gorgeous and sun-kissed. She looks Cali-licious. Plus, there’s a new maturity about her. Obviously, she’s growing so much as a mother, a wife, and an entrepreneur with a lot on her plate. Yet she manages it beautifully, always dining in style. She thrives by working hard, giving back, and living her best life!

    • Deering24 says:
      April 16, 2022 at 4:42 pm

      I would have gone with slim-fit jeans here, too, but, heck. She can now wear jeans without catching crap from the BM. Good on her!

      Reply
      • Deering24 says:
        April 16, 2022 at 4:45 pm

        L4Frimaire, she most likely brought a low-maintenance wardrobe in general, which enables one to do casual and high-end mixes. If Kate had sense, she should go back to some of her similar Sloane Ranger wear—she looked terrific then.

    • Kate says:
      April 16, 2022 at 5:51 pm

      I think she looks good in everything she’s worn so far on these outings, but I do feel like I used to like her outfits more than I have liked these. Her glow and general demeanor certainly elevates everything she is wearing though. It could just be that, as people have noted, the current style is more 90s now and I’m not ready to go back there yet!

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        April 16, 2022 at 7:03 pm

        ^^ @Kate, IMO Meghan has remained true to her own unique style. She is someone who loves fashion and she understands her body and what suits her. She has a great feel for the depth of what fashion is and can be. While she’s up-to-date with what happens in fashion, she’s not a slave to fashion.

        The thing is: Meghan still remains true to her own unique style and taste, but her life and her lifestyle have changed from when she was a Hollywood actress. She’s a mother, a wife, a daughter, an entrepreneur, a producer, a podcaster, a speechwriter, Mistress of Montecito, The Duchess of Sussex, and one of the best friends ever. She has survived Salty Isle with Harry (the love of her life), who has survived so much more of the gilded cage toxicity. Together they persevere, and they serve.

        IOW, it’s not just about what Meghan is wearing. She embodies class, style, and chic sophistication. But her body has changed and her life has changed. She has the same character and personality, but she’s not exactly the same Meghan from Suits anymore.

        Per Instyle magazine, Meghan’s jacket and jeans ensemble today “is a masterclass in sporty-chic.”

        https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/meghan-markle/meghan-markle-invictus-games-sporty-chic-outfit

  8. AuntRara says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:03 am

    This adorable Land Rover challenge vs the optics of the Land Rover situation on Will & Kate’s tour is *chef’s kiss*.

    Reply
    • Tha_Phoenix says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:07 am

      There are numerous… questionable people in these Invictus Games comments…

      I actually love the look. Very relaxed and appropriate for the occasion. 😀

      P.S. I completely agree with you, AuntRara, so this wasn’t directed at you. Just accidentally commented under you rather than the post in general. UGH. 😂

      Reply
      • AuntRara says:
        April 16, 2022 at 11:17 am

        No worries, @Tha_Phoenix! I absolutely adore her look, too. She looks relaxed and happy. We love to see it!

    • SunnyW says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:08 am

      I’d love to see that side by side!! Both events from 2022, but one cosplaying the 50s.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:11 am

      I never thought about that. Lol!

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      April 16, 2022 at 9:25 pm

      The part I love the most, which could only happen due to karma, is that this event was clearly planned years in advance. It’s not like someone bought some kiddie rovers last week to make Harry and Meghan look better than Willnot and Cannot after the colonial tour of failure.

      They had always planned for an obstacle course, and a tiny one, for the kids of Invictus veterans, because of course they did. They are Harry and Meghan and Invictus.

      Reply
  9. SunnyW says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:07 am

    Thank you for posting on Saturday, Kaiser!

    Love this rich lady casual look, 2006 throwback and all.

    She looks so relaxed and fresh. They look so happy. And they connect with people!! I seriously cannot imagine the C’s pulling off any of this warmth and positive energy. Why is that? Is it cos they’re emotionally disconnected from who they really are, a bit empty inside, but have to fake it even if they never make it? I think so. You can’t give what you don’t have, them’s the rules. It’s physics.

    Reply
  10. Princessk says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:07 am

    I have said it before and l will say it again, nobody does casual chic as well as the Duchess of Sussex. You have to go as far back as Jackie Onassis to see such casual elegance.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:23 am

      I agree. She really nails the casual chic look. She looks great dressed up and great in really casual clothes, but I think this is where she hits it out of the ballpark. One of my FAVE looks of hers is from Morocco, jeans and a blazer with a chic scarf.

      This is where Kate goes wrong. She’s either in a coat dress or jeggings (or actual workout leggings). This in between look would work so well for many of her engagements and she just doesn’t do it.

      Reply
      • Princessk says:
        April 16, 2022 at 12:46 pm

        I bet Kate is taking notes right now, and sooner or later we will be seeing her wearing something similar to this outfit.

      • Liz version 700 says:
        April 16, 2022 at 2:28 pm

        Hahaha as others are saying I bet Kate will be doing it now. She has Charlotte helping her saw some buttons on her jackets as we speak! The nanny is out with Carole looking for some boyfriend jeans!

      • aftershocks says:
        April 16, 2022 at 7:13 pm

        @Becks1: “This in between look would work so well for many of [Kate’s] engagements and she just doesn’t do it.”

        That’s because Kate doesn’t naturally know how. And she’s apparently unwilling to try harder to learn what works better for her body and for her role. She’s stuck in buttons, bows, and co-splaying other women she envies or feels threatened by.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 16, 2022 at 10:16 pm

        Kate will never give up her jeggings for casual looks because showing how skinny she is trumps being fashionable. She should have a pair of boyfriend jeans by now but they aren’t skin tight.

    • Isa says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      She has some great pieces I would love to add to my wardrobe. I never search for what other famous people are wearing, but I find myself looking to her for inspiration. I would love to have her boyfriend shirt and the brown bag she carried with it, her Panama hat, all her jackets and coats, and of course all her jewelry.

      Reply
      • Princessk says:
        April 16, 2022 at 12:49 pm

        My daughter has put together some Meghan outfits complete with bags etc. For her last birthday we all clubbed together and bought her a pair of Aquazurra’s. She is still waiting for an event to wear them to….😆

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 16, 2022 at 5:20 pm

        The What Meghan Wore website can point you in the right direction!

    • SIde Eye says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      I agree! I love her casual fashion game. The jacket gives me very 90s Chanel vibes – which is what I love about it. She looks radiant.

      Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      April 16, 2022 at 2:18 pm

      @PrincessK: “… Nobody does casual chic as well as the Duchess of Sussex. You have to go as far back as Jackie Onassis to see such casual elegance.”

      ^^ Bingo! +1,000 ☑️

      Reply
  11. Imara219 says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:09 am

    The whole look is really cute. She’s tiny so boyfriend jeans look doesn’t look sloppy just cute. I’m a jeggings/leggings fan but I can appreciate a good look and this is it.

    Reply
  12. Over it says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:14 am

    Kaiser, I saw those buttons and thought of you. Lol. Buttons, buttons, buttons. Lol. Somewhere kate is currently screaming and shaking in a button rage meltdown. How could she steal the only thing I had left , the only thing that’s all mine? BUTTONS. LOL

    Reply
  13. Well Wisher says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:20 am

    I love everything about this look. The jeans are locally 2018.
    A twin set combo is late 1999 to early 2000.

    The tweed from material in that Celine jacket………Not to mention the expensive buttons……..

    Meghan wears clothes that she loves and it shows. Comfort and style.

    Now back to reality.

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      April 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

      * Twin set is precursor to Celine combo mentioned in line 4.

      * Our particular jeans style via affordable Reitman’s

      Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:23 am

    They look like they are having fun! Those little Land Rovers are so cute! Meghan looks like she’s hoping the kid driver doesn’t crash into the other car, lol. I’m glad Meghan is getting a chance to be out and about having a good time, since Harry got to go to the Super Bowl and a rodeo.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      Yes, l am so pleased to see them in Europe and looking happy and enjoying themselves, after everything that they have been through.

      Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:24 am

    I love this look. She looks stylish and chic but also comfortable.

    I don’t hate the buttons, if she wears them for the next few events we’ll have to stage an intervention 🤣 but right now she’s in safe territory, not button obsessed territory lol.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 16, 2022 at 10:19 pm

      The causal jeans help make the jacket less nautical and less rich lady who lunches. The blouse makes it work.

      Reply
  16. pottymouth pup says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:27 am

    they look so relaxed & happy, which is a joy to see. the pics of them being driven by the kids in the mini land rovers are adorable (so I will not be surprised when the Cambridges release pics/video of their kids driving them in mini cars)

    Reply
    • AuntRara says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      Oh, I think you’re exactly right. It will be driving little cars or pulling them on sleds or pushing them on swings, but I’d absolutely bet on it!

      Reply
  17. Laura D says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:28 am

    What is clearly coming across in all the photos I’ve seen so far is how relaxed they are with each other and the competitors. This is the “soft” power which gives the UK a global standing, not the “you’re lucky to see us” nonsense we all witnessed in the Caribbean. The British government and the RF should hang their heads in shame at pushing out such a charismatic couple.

    PS: Love the jacket!

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      April 16, 2022 at 12:54 pm

      The Palace really shot itself in the foot losing these two. They know how to engage because they are people persons.

      Reply
  18. Eggbert says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:34 am

    The pic of them being driven by the children! Meghan has mom worried energy and Harry has floor-it dad energy.

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Wonderful photos. They are so much more genuine and natural with children than Will and Kate. Kate with her exaggerated face making.

    Reply
  20. Margles says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:50 am

    These outfits look so breezy and California to me. I can’t imagine them dressing this way if they’d stayed in dreary old England. I like it!

    Reply
  21. Bettyrose says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Yaaay to the Saturday post! We’ve waited so long for this event I’m excited to discuss with the CB crowd!

    Reply
  22. anotherlily says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Invictus is featuring in every BBC TV news report. There is a BBC report team on the ground and updates showing the events. Reports refer to Harry’s military service and the fact that he is the founder and patron of Invictus. It’s getting the same level of publicity in the UK as a royal tour.

    Reply
  23. Sofia says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    I love the jacket! If I could afford it I would be on my way to buy it lol. I don’t like it paired with the jeans in particular but no matter what she wears, she just absolutely glows. Very radiant and happy.

    And yes I noticed the buttons too and I laughed. Although Meghan isn’t veering into Kate levels. yet 😉

    Reply
    • MsMonoply says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      Check the consignment sites! I’ve gotten so many DoS adjacent outfits from the RealReal and Poshmark. For this jacket I’ve found similar vibes and cuts by L’Agence and they are around $70-90. It’s my favorite style hack for copying her impeccable taste.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        April 16, 2022 at 5:19 pm

        Thanks for the consignment sites idea. Exact Celine jacket pops up 1st in search, but $3500 is a no. Did wonder if she was sending message with 15 buttons, but maybe she’s supporting other country teams like holding flags in the mini Landrover.

  24. Isa says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    I don’t like the outfit, but what I do like is the contrast of the photos verses the photos of the other royals riding in the vehicles.

    This is true leadership. They have such a connection with everyone they meet. The other royals could never.

    Reply
  25. Stacey Dresden says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    The duchess looks fabulous. Now I want gold aviators but I have a feeling I’d look more like a five dollar bill than a million bucks as Meghan does.

    Reply
  26. Mrs. Smith says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    So glad we have a Saturday post! I love her jeans and checked out Moussy—very cute styles, but at $350 a pair, eh, I’ll get some fresh boyfriend jeans cheaper elsewhere. I love her overall casual/dressy look, so I’ll be stealing it. 🙂

    Reply
    • Babz says:
      April 16, 2022 at 1:40 pm

      According to Twitter, her jacket and jeans have sold out. The Meghan effect is in full force. Her bag is still available, but it’s pretty steep in price. I expect it will eventually go, though.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 16, 2022 at 5:42 pm

      Check out Everlane jeans, just as nice & way more affordable. Bonus: also a brand favored by Meghan!

      Reply
  27. Mslove says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Wow, thanks for the Saturday post Kaiser! Duchess Meghan looks as cute as a button! Lol, seriously tho, the boyfriend jeans look awesome on her and I love the shoes.

    Reply
  28. Mai B says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Thanks for the Saturday post Kaiser. 👍

    Reply
  29. ML says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Yes, thank you for the extra update!!
    I love Harry and Meghan being chauffeured in mini cars driven by kids. These pictures really look like everyone is having a great time, and Invictus is a great cause.
    When my kids were young, we took a trip to the Hague and made sure we went to the Zuiderpark. They have a mini steam train there and a play park.

    Reply
  30. Amy says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Meghan has such a dedication to social service that she absolutely glows during these events.

    Regarding fashion alone, I think she’s overdressed/overlabeled. It happens a lot in Cali and here it comes off a bit try-hard to me. She will still shine in a more casual look!

    Reply
  31. Polo says:
    April 16, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    I love this outfit. This jacket and the one she wore to the school during sussexit are perfection.
    She’s casual but also professional. It matches the environment and event.
    I prefer skinny jeans to the more relaxed jeans so I’ll be hanging on to them for dear life.

    They just seem so loved up, happy, relaxed and in sync. I’m really missed them in this kind of environment.

    Reply
  32. Jaded says:
    April 16, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    I’m living for this and imagining how the Dolittles are reacting to all the positive coverage around Invictus and the stealth visit with Betty. After the Caribbean Colonialist disaster and seeing how the Sussexes have knocked another big one out of the park, Egghead will be punching walls and Mean will be binge shopping for a cosplay outfit.

    Thanks for the Saturday post Kaiser!!

    Reply
  33. goofpuff says:
    April 16, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    I love this outfit. The jacket, everything is on trend and looks so comfy. I love skinny jeans, but to be honest its not that comfortable if you got extra junk in your trunk and belly thanks to babies. So the boyfriend jeans has been my best friend.

    Reply
  34. Mooney says:
    April 16, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    They look so cool and gorgeous 😍.

    Thank god these jeans are back in fashion. I just brought four of them recently.

    Reply
  35. Original Penguin says:
    April 16, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    Now this is a jacket I can get behind (unlike the Valentino). Chic and well suited for The Duchess’s petite frame. I can’t wait to discuss her evening look.

    Reply
  36. Amy Bee says:
    April 16, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    I think Meghan looked really cool and chic.

    Reply
  37. Carrie says:
    April 16, 2022 at 6:25 pm

    I am lol-in’ about how no one’s allowed to criticize Meghan’s style in these comments. I love Meghan! I think she’s chic as hell! I say this with love in my heart: those jeans are rank. They do no one any favors, even gorgeous Meg. She’s stunning so she always looks nice, but I truly, madly, deeply hate those 2006-ass jeans.

    Reply
  38. Normades says:
    April 16, 2022 at 7:54 pm

    This is what I call ‘cute mom’ style and pretty much how I dress myself. Boyfriend jeans rolled up (neither large or skinny so flattering to all figures), comfy but somewhat stylish flats. Cropped jacket to compliment jeans but will semi mask the waistline andddd cherry on top ….ponytail!
    It’s kinda trendy but not, super relatable and still cute. Good choice

    Reply
  39. Invincible says:
    April 16, 2022 at 9:10 pm

    “How long before the Daily Mail writes a story about how Meghan is sending conciliatory signals to Kate through the wearing of giant gold buttons? CANNOT WAIT!”

    😆

    Reply
  40. Over it says:
    April 16, 2022 at 10:16 pm

    I Went back and looked at all Meghan’s looks from yesterday. From the jeans and blazer to the camel color head to toe to the evening top with the pants and all I have to say is she is perfection. I absolutely love everything and I would love to copy her on my budget, so I am off to find similar items . Love love love

    Reply
  41. aquarius64 says:
    April 16, 2022 at 11:44 pm

    I didn’t expect a Saturday night post, especially being Easter weekend. Invictus is getting a ton of good press. Ironic it’s the outcasts that are being lauded and the Great White Dopes were dragged for the bad optics in the Caribbean. Ah karma.

    Reply

