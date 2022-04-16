Prince Harry & Meghan are the best soft-diplomats ever to be rejected by the UK

This ^ photo comes from the British embassy in the Netherlands. The British ambassador has been on the ground in the Hague for the Invictus Games. On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the welcome reception for the Team GB competitors. Meghan is all about monochromatic looks, so she did all-beige for this appearance. The coat and pantsuit/set are Ralph Lauren. What I love most of all is that the British Invictus team truly gathered around Meghan as the centerpiece and NOT Harry. Harry was over in the corner of all of these photos. It feels like even among the British Invictus team, Meghan is the one people want to meet and hang out with most of all.
harry & meghan at the british embassy in the hague with the uk competitors! pic.twitter.com/6iaMVxXRpZ
— 𝓛. (@divinemeghn) April 16, 2022
We were honoured to be joined by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke is Patron of the Games, which he started after witnessing the power of sport in helping wounded service personnel in their recovery@InvictusGamesNL @HelpforHeroes #IG22 pic.twitter.com/KTq70XDi7h
— UK in NL🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@ukinnl) April 16, 2022
Harry and Meghan spent most of Friday and Saturday doing these kinds of appearances with individual teams, receptions and the like. When they met with Team Australia, the Aussies gave Harry a special gift: budgie smugglers, aka Speedos. The Aussies clearly believe that Harry is one of them, they love him.
"Did you actually say that to him?!"
🇦🇺 @aussieinvictus mingling with Prince Harry as only Aussies can! Budgy smugglers, Dad bod gags, and unwashed hands!
Follow our socials, and head to ABC iview for Invictus updates and daily highlights.#IG22 #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/hq61T0u2gY
— ABC SPORT (@abcsport) April 16, 2022
And in addition to all of the other receptions and appearances on Friday, Harry and Meghan also spent a lot of time with the American team and the American delegation, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Wow, it certainly seems like Meghan and Harry are massively successful soft-diplomats. It’s such a shame that jealousy, racism, colonialism, misogyny and pettiness “won” over charm, hard work, charisma and empathy.
#InvictusTeamUS & Team Ukraine had a welcome event at the US Embassy The Hague. The teams were joined by special guests and dignitaries, including US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #IG22 @InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/Z9wD52gdzQ
— Invictus Team U.S. (@InvictusTeamUS) April 15, 2022
Photos courtesy of the White House, the British embassy in the Netherlands, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
They had breakfast with Team Canada too!!
Yes! I was wondering what they did with Canada. Knew they wouldn’t leave them out. Kaiser thank you for posting on your day off. You are generous to do this for us, knowing how we want to see great Sussex content. Thank you K.
Great point – thank you so much Kaiser and team Celebitchy! Your coverage is excellent as always.
The RF is the most dysfunctional and dumbest of all royal families. I can imagine them seeing the Sussexes and seething at the kind of warm welcome and positive press they are getting right now in contrast to the offensive and no charm couple a few weeks ago. The RF is the epitome of playing stupid games, and winning stupid prizes.
I can’t believe jealousy caused even Charles to take such a terrible decision! he should have accepted the half in/half out model proposed by H&M back when they left!
In a way, the rf rejecting it was a blessing for H&M…..I personally hope Meghan never EVER has to deal with W&K, EVER!!!!
It is amazing to see a Windsor man more than fine to see that people want to meet his wife more than they want to meet him! H is proud and happy (to be honest, so much in love with his wife) to have Meghan at the center; he is so secure in his own worth!
I always said H is lucky to have landed such a wife ( W should have married someone like that) but Meghan, given her bright personality and intelligence, is also lucky to have married a man like H….
“I always said H is lucky to have landed such a wife ( W should have married someone like that)”
William doesn’t have the personality nor warmth to ever end up with someone like Meghan! Hence his extreme jealousy and anger towards her! He ended up with the person best suited for someone as awful as he is.
And Harry ended up with someone who matched his loving, caring, and generous personality!
Both brothers got with who they deserve in the end!🤷🏾♀️
Kaiser – You’re rockin’ my world with these posts today. Two things about the photos: 1. I love that Meghan is dressing like a powerful woman but in a non flashy way since obviously she’s not trying to draw focus (everyone wants to see her of course) & 2. It’s so clear Harry loves the attention his wife gets, right unlike other RF men I won’t bother naming.
The international attention they’re bringing Invictus Games is so heartwarming. Loving it!
This weekend is FANTASTIC! Thanks to Kaiser and Twitter! Harry continues to prove he’s the only member of the BRF worth anything, and he is indeed a worthy man. His accomplishments just continue to build, and it seems all of these IG participants love seeing the tangible evidence of how much he and Meghan love and support each other. It’s wonderful to see. ❤️
@betty rose
Excellent point! Yes he seems prod to be with her and the attention she gets. So the opposite of his father and brother. How did Harry get like this when his immediate family didn’t?
^^ In Harry’s own words: “I learned a set of values from my Mum, that I will always uphold… I will always protect my family. And now, I have a family to protect.”
Harry’s personality is fun-loving and charismatic, like Diana’s. Plus, I think Harry also has some of the strengths of his grandfather Philip’s no-nonsense personality, but without the colonialist/ racist tinge that was a feature of Philip’s era and upbringing.
You make a very good point @ aftershocks. Philip, has said things that are inexusable. Philip also went through experiences that would have made him feel less-than. I truly believe that Harry’s grandfather did not have a problem with Harry’s decisions. It’s also why I don’t think Harry not being at the trumped up memorial service was disrespectful to his grandfather. Deep down, Philip didn’t care about public recognition. It was a job he didn’t exactly enjoy. Harry having a beer toasting his granfather while grilling out represents more than some beefed up media exploitation.
Harry had the verve-especially after living/serving in the military-to be, all who he could be. Not just who people(the Firm/BM/certain family members) needed/wanted him to be.
It’s true but I’m glad they’re gone. You can’t have these two modern, self aware and empathetic people represent an archaic and regressive institution.
That’s the conundrum. It’s such a loss to Britain, and yet it’s the world’s gain.
^^ Yeah, it just consistently seems like everything happened for a reason, and it has all turned out the way it was meant to be.
It’s sad what M&H were put through, and quite amazing how they’ve navigated it all. They are even stronger together as a couple from what they have endured. This is what LOVE looks like! #LoveWins!
It’s what Mark Cuban said about Harry & Meghan..
“If either one of them came on Shark Tank, I wouldn’t even wait for them to pitch. I’d be like, I’m in. Whatever you want. Yes!. Because they are so marketable. Yes. Yes..can you hook it up?”.
H & M are in a better place now.
I think they’re trying to spend time with all of the teams–something that Harry, particularly, would want to do. I’m sure that all of the teams want to spend time with him/them. I would love to be there. Can you imagine the energy rolling off of these teams? Or maybe I mean synergy!
Hmmmmmm … I wonder if the British tabloids would consider this a win, yet?
I swear that H gets more handsome and M more beautiful everytime we see them. Kindness, compassion and empathy truly shines through.
When I look at H&M here and the New York Trip last year, I think of a saying my ma used to say to us as kids. It’s the perfect description of the short sighted BRF. “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.” And that’s exactly what they did. Idiots.
^^ There were always going to be a lot of obstacles to being part of the royal family. I think Harry knew some of the traps, and he was hoping to be able to change the monarchy from within. Once he met Meghan and won her heart, and worked on himself, probably Harry thought together they could meet tough challenges and make a difference within the institution, by adjusting the way things worked.
It was not Meg who wanted to come in and change things. She just wanted to be herself, and to be able to support her husband, and to be accepted for the competent, intelligent person she is. But what Harry & Meghan hoped to achieve as senior royals was a no go for many reasons, including jealousy and racism.
Personally, I think the term “modern royalty” is an oxymoron. Then I see H&M in action at the Invictus games and think that these two just might have brought it off. The loss to GB is incalculable, and I am an American.
I see your point but are they modern royalty? Yes in the sense that it’s why Harry is so high profile, but their work is similar to Angelina Jolie or the Clooneys. It takes a certain level of fame to get this kind of global attention, yes, but it doesn’t require royal birth. I’d say they’re modern philanthropists/non-state diplomats.
I think that’s the point. They COULD have redefined what it means to be royal for the modern era, but the RF kicked them out. So now they are doing their own thing. It’s a loss to the RF. Shows how short-sighted they were.
Good point! It was a huge loss to the BRF, but not to the world. And now they’re living proof of how unnecessary the BRF is. Oops.
@Bettyrose: “It takes a certain level of fame to get this kind of global attention, yes, but it doesn’t require royal birth.”
Yes. I’d say that the appeal is partly the royal status, and the fact that Harry is Diana’s son, and he’s so much like her. Plus, the synergy and charisma that M&H exude together. They knew when they got together that they had similar passions, and that they could achieve even more together, than they had already accomplished individually.
But what makes them unique and special is not the royal status, but the love they share, and who they are as people. They are smart, sincere, they work hard, and above all, they have great character. It’s what Harry spoke about in his speech: wanting Archie to do good things in life, but most of all, to have character.
Exactly. If the RF wants to be relevant in the 21st century, they need radical change and family members with different personalities than the current bunch. But I believe that royalty itself dehumanizes. So I’m still not convinced that it’s possible to have a modern royal institution. The family must be able to relate to others. Something these people seem incapable of doing. Except for Harry and Meghan who are so unique in many ways. We’ll never know now what would have happened had they not been driven away and demonized. In any case, it’s good that they are thriving while the RF struggles. I suspect William’s insecurity at being overshadowed by “the spare” and Meghan is the root of the problem. The whole “heir and a spare” thing is a recipe for disaster all by itself.
^^ Yes, all of you guys have made great points. I think the chief sticking point to any possibility of M&H being able to exist and to thrive within the royal firm was W&K and palace machinations at KP. While Will always had a problematic personality, he might have been helped to correct the error of his ways earlier on had he met a stronger woman who was able to love him, but who also had her own identity and toughness. That’s a tall task though to ask from anyone.
Even after meeting Meghan, Harry too had to work hard on himself, having grown up the way he did, and having gone through the grief he did at such a young age. At least Harry had enough awareness and grit to face his shortcomings, and to do the work, like he talked about in The Me You Can’t See. Plus, Harry is just a kinder person than Will.
Will’s downfall is a combo of his own failings; of the grey men coddling him; of the Middletons chasing after him for selfish interests; and of Charles & the Queen ceding any responsibility to try harder to make Will face up to his personal failings. Apparently, they expected Will to “learn from his mistakes.”
It’s too late for that. The damage was done when they sat back and let palace p.r. cover for youthful Will by throwing spare Harry under the bus. Now, the monarchy is in danger of bearing the brunt of a host of mistakes, not just by Will either.
@Brassy Rebel…. your comment is spot on about them being the face of modern royalty and how they could have saved an outdated institution.
I also feel that the Queen and others recognised the Sussexes soft power skills which is why she made them C/W ambassadors, but their popularity was just too much for Billy and his wife so they had to go.
The United Stares is so lucky that they landed in the California Royal Evacuation Zone. They are world wide ambassadors that elevate any charity or cause that they choose to spend time and energy on. It is ironic that the Royals want to court American $$ but mocked and terrorized our American Duchess. Truly their loss. As Elizabeth Regina said truly the Gold Medal of stupid prizes…the British Royals get the consolation prize of Chucky, The Mistress, TOB and The CEO of Buttons!
Yahoo! This is what a win looks like. A win for Invictus Games Foundation and the veterans/athletes.
I need me some Kool & the Gang
Yahoo!
It’s a celebration
Yahoo!
Pretty cool that, unlike Chas, Harry isn’t jealous of his wife’s popularity.
Harry LOVES his wife’s popularity. He loves that people want to see her, that people respond to her, he loves that people see her like he sees her (or close to it I guess lol).
It’s one of my favorite things about their relationship – how much he loves seeing other people love her.
William and Kate’s dynamic is so different.
I laughed out loud at Harry’s gift from the Aussies! Seems like things are going well – they are both just luminous.
Next week, Dan Wooten’s hot take: The Cambridges deserve credit for the success of Invictus because they stayed away and “allowed” Harry the spotlight.
Jay
You know it is coming. They will give them credit (Mumbles and incandescent) 😅😅😅
^^ LOL, yes! It reminds me of when Meghan entered the royal scene and ultimately married in to the firm (because she loves Harry). Sadly, Kate’s character shortcomings became glaring, all the more because of Kate’s mean-spirited jealousy.
As Tina of Sussex Squad has aptly said, “Meghan was not new to this. She was true to this.”
Instead of simply treating Meghan with respect, every article or book written about Meghan had to include pointless references to inadequate, do-nothing Kate. It even got to the point where a rota ratchet tried to give Kate credit for the SmartWorks working wardrobe project! 😜
Unfortunately, Will just settled for the wrong woman to marry. Plus, he’s no prize himself.
Thanks for the weekend coverage of all this, it’s my go to site to stay caught up. Love it!
ClusterChuck must be chewing the curtains at Highgrove right now. Can you imagine?
Workshy & Wiglet: High Visibility Covid ChooChoo Tour cum Trainwreck, followed by Colonialist Cosplay that alienated …I think we’re at 4 Caribbean nations and counting…
vs.
Harry & Meghan: highly sought after, Highly Regarded, humbly doing their Service Is Universal work, beloved by everyone they’ve met, and even managing to sneak in to say hi to Granny on the down low, pissing off everyone who lives to piss on the hardest working couple in the BRF.
There’s a new article that just dropped in Marie Claire, “Prince Charles Would Be “Open” to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Being Part-Time Royals”
Oh. Really?
Would this be the same Prince Charles who cancelled his son’s protection detail? Same Prince Charles who refused to take his son’s calls? Same Prince Charles who let his eldest son get personally involved in a court case to smear his DIL the Duchess of Sussex? Same Prince Charles that has been selling out his youngest son to the Tabloids to cover his own ass, and that of his eldest, since he was a young child? That huffy wee bawbag, Charles? Harry knows what Charles did; Charles has never publicly asked for forgiveness nor made amends.
The offer that was laid on the table in 2020 is no longer operative, ClusterChuck. And Charles has done absolutely nothing of value to warrant any such offer being made again.
I hope H&M stay firm to their current path, and stick to the freedom and the circle they’ve got. Nothing good can come of going back. Normalize cutting toxic relatives out of your life, and shutting the door.
Oh, _now_ Charles is cool with the part-time royals idea? Doubt Harry and Meghan want their kids at the mercy of that. For starters…
I’m sure Charles is cool with part time because he can use it to his advantage. Plus he knows that Harry would be at the mercy of William once Charles drops dead, so why does he care about what would happen to Harry? Charles is in it for Charles, just like he used his sons for good publicity when they were younger. Stay away Harry, you know who your father is. Same with your brother. Some folks are best loved from a distance.
You had me at “huffy wee bawbag”.
:curtseys:
I’m still in shock at the outrageous cheek of Chaz thinking he can use the press to attack his youngest son, throwing barbs out about Hazza vs. Camilla (because he fears the pages of his son’s memoir), and then in the next breath say “all is forgiven if he’ll just come home and let us use his star power and turn him into the family punching bag again”.
Harry has done nothing to warrant forgiveness, and Charles is still acting like Harry is some misbehaving teenager!
Harry could have rescued the British Monarchy, it’s true; but the jealousy of father and brother and grandmother, as revealed by the results of the “Sandringham Summit”, pretty much put paid to that. They could have treated him the way the Swedish Royal Family treats Madeline; they instead made a conscious choice to punish him for not wanting his wife and children to be abused as he was.
The Firm did everything feasible to burn every bridge behind Harry & Meghan as they fled that horrible situation – insulted them, and tried to humiliate them by every possible method. Two years later they’re still using the press as cover for their petty attacks. H&M don’t have to rebuild those bridges, and they don’t have to walk across them if BRF should finally decide to attempt it themselves.
Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy. Mission accomplished. Now he can take all the consequences of that. Harry was going to outshine “The Magnificent Seven” wherever he went; banishing him from the UK didn’t make a damn bit of difference. They literally threw away the two most valuable crown jewels they ever had.
it must be a terrible shock to the British press that no one cares in the least about royal status.
Also a shock to the BRF, lol.
I read that on the first day she gave her tan coat to a mother with a newborn who misjudged the weather. I wonder if this is the same coat?
It looks like it. The What Meghan Wore website noted that this was a Ralph Lauren coat when she handed it over to the woman with an infant, and this appears to be an all-RL outfit.
This looks wool and the baby coat looked like a raincoat.
Does M look a little strained and not her usual bubbly self in these pics? I wonder if Charles was unpleasant?
^^ No, it is the same beige/ camel coat Meghan wore this morning to greet the UK delegation, that she loaned to the baby and mother. We first saw Meghan wearing this monochrome coat, pants, and top when M&H visited the UN last September.
And no, she does not looked strained, not a bit.
Charles is considering a possible future role for H&M? He deserves no such grace from them. My gut tells me it was either Chaz, Willy, or Katie who was soooo concerned that the unborn Archie would perhaps be “too dark” to be a Prince of the Realm. Maybe too dark to be seen in public with his cousins, the Cambridge children. So hell no, PC and PW deserve no help, no shine – nothing from the Sussexes.
Monochrome brown is something that I would not like on a lot of people but somehow, she makes it work. And yes H&M are a loss to the BRF. Even Tominey had to admit that IG was arguably the most successful royal initiative and by the looks of things, it’s only going to grow more. And there’s been numerous statements from others that they’re both genuinely nice and warm people who care and how much they loved meeting them. Now the cynical ones may say “well they’re not going to insult Harry/they’re just being nice”, well maybe they are but you don’t hear this type of praise regarding W&K besides the basic “They were friendly and polite”.
And thanks to Kaiser and the team for keeping us updated on the weekend! Especially a holiday weekend!
The woman in the video sniffed her hand after Harry shook it 😂😂 that def doesn’t happen with William.
I love this. Scientific studies show helping others can contribute to our happiness in different ways. It’s no wonder Bill & Cathy look miserable. Harry & Meghan are rocking this. They have overcome so much. I am so happy for them both!
My old granny used to say that when you’re feeling low, do something nice for someone else. It works every time.
She is a Camel coloured queen. No one does this as well as she does!!
This is my favorite look so far. Casual, but elegant AF
I just bought 2 pair of camel colored pants😊
I don’t blame you. She is so good at monochromatic camel coloured outfits I squeal everytime she does it.
Can you imagine what Chuckles, Egghead and Katty are going through right now? Watching the standing ovations, the heartfelt and compassionate speeches, the strength and dedication of these amazing IG participants who have fought against injury, depression and PTSD to rise up to be successful…I shake my head at the utter selfishness and uselessness of the BRF and the anachronistic, self-important snobbishness and racism that it exemplifies. The Cambridges will be eating crow for a long time, especially when you compare Invictus to the colonialist disaster of the Caribbean tour, and the Windsors must be kicking themselves for the truly horrific things they did to two such incredible and valuable human beings.
Forget the colonizador tour- compare it to 🌍 shot ! W is punching through multiple walls.
They won’t be kicking themselves, that would require introspection. They’re not capable of that. Jealousy is the only thing they’re feeling right now.
“Wow, it certainly seems like Meghan and Harry are massively successful soft-diplomats. It’s such a shame that jealousy, racism, colonialism, misogyny and pettiness “won” over charm, hard work, charisma and empathy.”
So very, VERY true. Just think of the wonderful things H & M could have done for the UK in the name of the Crown. Not only charitable endeavors in Great Britain, but international disaster relief efforts, arts initiatives, mentoring and entrepreneurship programs … the list of potential deeds is endless.
Of course, none of that would be possible without a supportive and engaged UK Parliament and Prime Minister, and BoJo and the Tories wouldn’t give H & M the time of day, let alone support for their good works. So it’s just as well that H & M will have to content themselves with being enormously effective international philanthropist superstars, and BoJo and his ilk will have to be satisfied with a lazy, button-obsessed, dead-eyed mannequin and a lazy, incandescent, bitter egg. As Nelson from the Simpsons would say, “HA HA!”
Seems like this Invictus Games is bigger deal than previous, or selection of Netherlands is inspired with Amsterdam esports initiative H20 Esports Campus tent available to all in the fan zone. Live-streaming games 2-hrs per day on their own Twitch channel. Microsoft is supporting esports with Xbox Adaptive Controller to aid people with different abilities. Would love to do sim racing; loved watching that on Bubba Wallace documentary on Netflix.
Love both of them. Both have equal star power. I would wait in line to meet either of them.
-Love how beloved they are!
-Love getting added content on your off day (Thank you, Kaiser!)
-Love how happy and radiant they are. Inner light radiating out.
Yeah the BRF messed up, big time. Every time H&M are successful they’re going to have to face that failure, again and again.
I don’t think the part time idea would have worked, but I do think it was clearly proposed both to avoid the rota, and to get them out from William’s thumb. I think Harry was very concerned about what would happen when William was in charge. For better or worse, he knows his father, he knows what life is like with Charles controlling the purse strings – I think there was a real worry about william being in control. So I think they wanted to make moves to avoid being under his thumb.
And here they are, not just surviving, but thriving.
YES! Them – and their kids – not having to worry about living under King William is the true win here.
I don’t know if Harry has or had that level of clarity back in 2019/20 but he must certainly now realize the freedom both he and his children have from the leaks and control of his family. His children’s mistakes will never be splashed all over the papers to protect their cousins.
@celebitchy @kaiser
I know it’s a long holiday weekend but that you for giving us these posts.
Agree, 3 posts on your off day! Thank you.
Urgh! That pic with Megan next to Tammy and Harry next to Pete and Chastien is perfect! I know people thought it was a snub that Jill didn’t go but these are absolutely the people who should be there. It’s diplomacy and veterans who represent the high raking New Democratic gaurd and it’s perfect.
Jill’s got the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday and I’m sure last minute preparations this weekend. The first big in-person kid’s event since the pandemic and the election. No way was she missing that. Also, she and Harry did a zoom military event last year so their relationship seems solid. It is possible to have a scheduling conflict and the tabs and haters know that. It just feeds their sick narrative that Harry and Meghan are being snubbed.
Loved seeing Harry and Meghan with the U.S. delegation at U.S. Embassy The Hague!
For all the carping done by BM about Harry’s memoir, I hope he devotes some time to the efforts he undertook to get Invictus Games started. Recalled having seen him in some interview about the difficulties that were posed by BRF and/or UK gov. Seemed like he was being slow-walked to No, you can’t do that, for no reason. Really glad to see this finally coming to fruition after pandemic. Looking forward to Netflix documentary.
It worked out the way it should! These yt supremacist colonizers should NOT have been able to mask their crap with their faces. As painful as these experiences have been, it is worse to be USED in furtherance of this “royal family” nonsense. They need to continue to show the obsolescence of “monarchy”. Lean into it.
This is the kind of work that dumb and dumber wished they can do. Too bad they don’t have the charisma that Meghan and Harry have.
They both look amazing and happy! I’m so happy the games are going so well !
Exactly. W&K have neither charisma nor any big ideas. (Not even many little ideas, tbh.) Invictus is a brilliant event, rooted in compassion and community and healing, and Harry came up with it. Love him, and love the way he openly adores his wife. They are so great together.
This Invictus Games makes ribbon and cake cutting look so damn cute obsolete. That family lives a very opulent lifestyle yet their work less then elementary. A golden piano and carriage while there’s homeless people outside your tax funded castles. Traveling to countries that have to your 5 star tab regardless if they can afford it or not or invited you. What is their contribution to the CW and tax payers who maintain their expensive lifestyle cake a Jubilee that benefits who the working class and poor? I don’t think so. Learn from the Sussex. The younger generation isn’t going to tolerate this BS.
A lot of excellent points were stated from above-Harry and Meghan bring a positive energy to their work-it takes a lot of work to pull this off-but they don’t mind rolling up their sleeves to get things done-I admire their dedication to service-Universal service-that Jose guy who feeding people in Ukraine said-he loved working with them-when they are called upon they show up-Harry has shown his talents for working with people to get things done-Meghan works well with people to get things done-their spirit is reflected in their work-they have a very relaxed style which shows when they are out and about- I pray and hope God gives them the strength to keep up their universal work-the world needs a lot of positivity right now.-Best wishes to the Sussex family.
A royal commentator said he had spoken with Prince Philip after Harry had left , when asked about de famous fallout Philip wasn’t too bothered, simply said family’s fall out they argue, that what happens in family’s !!! That was it ……
As our friends said above, I too think he has a lot of Prince Philip in him too, very focused and ambitious and remember Philips stag do picture , no royalty there but professionals, all his friends worked for a living !! Harry knows Philip would want him working and getting on with things rather than attending a memorial and would be hugely grateful that he dropped in on his wife and long time friend for tea on his way to de Netherlands !
Although it’s interesting that they are now trying to compare William to de work horse , war hero and well read Prince Philip, they have absolutely nothing in common, like Nothing !!!