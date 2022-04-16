Duchess Meghan wore a cream Khaite bodysuit for the Invictus opening ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games today, Saturday April 16th. The wide-shots of the crowd are particularly moving. We haven’t seen an Invictus Games since 2019, and so much has happened since then, including a global pandemic. More than six million people have died from Covid since the last games were held. These veterans fought for their countries and then they fought to make it to the Hague, to celebrate their wounded warrior community. It’s so moving.
Prince Harry wore a grey suit with no tie, because the man said “f–k ties.” Meghan’s bodysuit has been ID’d as a piece from Khaite, but I don’t know the ID on the trousers. The trousers are GOOD. Those pants are maybe my favorite thing she’s worn in the Netherlands? The necklace is Cartier, and the shoes are probably Manolos.
As for the speeches… Meghan introduced Harry, and she almost cried speaking about his service and his work to make the games happen. Harry was super-emotional too. All of this has been such a rollercoaster.
meghan inviting her husband, the duke of sussex and the founder of the invictus games, on stage. followed by a standing ovation 👏🏻 #InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/K1Vu9SLhrl
— best of prince harry (@harrysussex_) April 16, 2022
PART OF HARRY'S SPEECH pic.twitter.com/uwnsWYEGqu
— Sue_ (@Sue__Suede) April 16, 2022
"This is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family."
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gives a speech at the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony before introducing Prince Harry to the stage. pic.twitter.com/L3v6fDucZh
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022
After teams from 17 countries were cheered into the arena, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their entrance and took their seats ahead of the official start to the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/rjYy0SdBAA
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I love this look. Casual and dressy at the same time.
My favorite so far. I’m crying at how good they are at this. The athletes deserve the best and they’re getting it.
I think I’m getting weepy in my old age, everything about the Invictus Games is making me tear up.
Agree! She certainly knows how to wear the hell out of a pair of trousers.
Also my favorite look so far. Those trousers are fantastic and I love the bodysuit. She and Harry both seemed so emotional.
😭😭😭
I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying! I got emotional right along with them, and the pics of Meghan sitting in the audience with the tracks of her tears on her cheeks just break me. They are so formidable as a team, and their love and support for each other is extraordinary in any case, but when set alongside the Other Ones, the contrast is SHOCKING.
I have loved every scrap Meghan has worn so far, but this is my favorite by miles. The bodysuit* and slacks are perfect. I need to see the shoes. Badly.
*🤣🤣🤣 at “Khaite”
@C-Shell, we were posting at the same time but I had the same exact reaction to “Khaite!”
I can’t wait to see how the derangers try to spin this into Meghan trying to “make a statement” or some such bs by wearing this designer. LMAO
I have come to grips with the fact that I am going to need all of the Kleenex when watching videos from Invictus Games.
Meghan looks stunning! I have loved all of her looks, but this one is particularly lovely.
My faves 🥺🥺🥺❤❤❤
I feel like the slacks make her midsection look boxy and not as flattering?
Their emotions during this says so much about them and their care for others. What a loss for the royal family
@Christine, this is my favorite, too! There is not a single color that she doesn’t glow in; it’s incredible. There’s also a long-sleeved version of Meghan’s shirt (the long-sleeved one is called the “Lili” btw!), which I love, but unfortunately they’re both $700+, so yeah that’s not happening. I’m sure there are less expensive alternatives, but I just love hers so much 😭
(Although if anyone here wants to RepliMeghan, apparently if you use the code “CHERISH” at Khaite.com, it takes $100 off your order, good for the next 14 days.)
I am with you, Lorelei, not in my budget, but I LOVE that Meghan is bringing attention to companies that we have never heard of, and they have codes at the ready. Of course they do, they would be idiots if they didn’t.
@C-Shell, Tears of joy for me too. The Duchess’s speech and introduction of Prince Harry were off the chart.
Let it be known, Duchess Meghan said “This is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family.” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan mutually respect each other, when one shines so do the other. Their lights are shining bright
“This is service”….Yes, yes it is.
Taking tours on the backs of Commonwealth Countries is not.
Using money from stolen lands and colonisation to pay for your son’s settlements is not.
Wearing medals for…I don’t know….breathing (?) is not.
Those were very specific and well-chosen words. I can only aspire to be such a good public speaker.
Love the looks here but what stands out is the love, friendship, pride, and respect they have for one another. I cannot fathom what they endured to get here but they are THRIVING. I cannot believe I am so happy for strangers.
Word. I am THRILLED for both of them, and we get to watch their happiness, so win-win.
@ C-Shell, truly a very excellent post. A plus plus plus. You covered it all. Watching the video I teared up. You can feel the sincerity and emotions. The truth of their feelings for the athletes and each other. On the otherhand, I love this outfit and recognize my own jealous feelings and appreciation for how fricking well she wears it. Madame Duchess has great shoulders and carriage.
My goodness, the depth of their feelings for the IG and each other had me hearing…..
I feel it in my fingers
I feel it in my toes
Love that’s all around me
And so the feeling grows
They both look great. Their emotional speeches tell me that they’ve been through hell these last 5 years. I’m glad they’ve been able to come out on the other side.
Yes, their love for each other and for humanity shines through.
Meghan looks *ridiculously* beautiful!
Also, I kept meaning to mention here on CB that I’d just recently learned there was a designer called “Khaite” and that a lot of their stuff looks like pieces that our hateful little Khate would wear (:
Anyway, forget her— Meghan looks gorgeous, and that’s what’s important
I 100% agree…..Meghan’s beauty is just wow!!! she is stunning, really stunning but she is also smart, thoughtful, eloquent, etc….
Eloquent, definitely! She is *such* an excellent speaker. Her speeches are always on point, no matter what the setting
Re: “Khaite” — yes, we are all on that same page! Since I generally refer to The Rictus Grin as “Khate” it really cracks me up.
She always looks lovely. They genuinely like each other, I think this concept is foreign within the royal family.
KBeth – I came here to say the exact same thing. As well as being in love, they LIKE each other, they’re best friends, and that is SO important for a relationship to be successful. The concept isn’t just restricted to the dysfunctional BRF, I see/know many couples who don’t seem to *like* each other very much. I love Mr. Jaded, but the real glue in the relationship is we really like each other and always have.
I honestly wonder if they — both the family members and the courtiers— realize how badly they fcked up by driving these two out when they see things like this, or if they’re too blinded by their racist hatred to see past it, and actually see what enormous, irreplaceable assets H&M both were.
(Not that they’d ever *admit* it, but I’m curious to know if they even think it.)
Can’t remember who said this first but Harry loves Meghan the way Windsor men love their mistresses.
@Sofia – ouch. It’s true though LOL.
@Lorelei – yeah, I think some involved in the Firm know what they lost. But I don’t think the ones who matter fully get it.
They are so amazing. I alternate between getting teary eyed and cheering. Those pants are fabulous. I am loving the coverage! The entire event is beautiful!
They are fantastic.
Just absolute perfection.
I’m so happy the warriors got their Invictus Games this year. May it go smoothly and be bigger and better every year. Diana must be so proud…
Onward Invictus. Onward Harry and Meghan.
I love all the pics,but them kissing just made me so happy.That a real marriage,not the distance a certain other couple have.
When Harry talked about what Archie wants to be when he grows up…can you imagine how novel it must be for him to know his children can choose whatever path they want. And Harry making sure to tell them most of all their morals matter. 🥲
The Duchess is flawless! Her skin, her style, her dazzling smile! And she and Harry seem more in love than ever.
It’s RIDICULOUS how much I love them and want only good things for them. Their speeches were both excellent. They are Killing. It. And I’m here for every moment of their smashing success.
Same here RWT. I am feeling so proud of them and how this event is unfolding…wishing then continued success. This outfit is my favourite so far!
Thanks Kaiser ..really appreciate.
She looks fabulous here, the neckline is perfect for her. The jewellery is spot on and I love how she’s done her hair
Love this look. What a great twist on evening wear. The top half looks like the top of a grown yet you see the trousers which could be used in any (professional) setting. It works as the opening evening event to the games but also a professional outfit in general.
Oh and absolutely loved it when Harry called Meghan “my love” and I melted when I saw the pics of them sharing a kiss. I know I shouldn’t be getting emotional over a couple that doesn’t even know I exist but I can’t help it.
That “my love” melted me, too! And now I’m looking forward to Bulliam and Khate’s next public appearance, at which he’ll mutter “thanks, pookie” or somesuch to Khate, and she’ll try hard not to gag.
LMAO @ “thanks pookie” booboocita. I woke my house up laughing.
I couldn’t agree more with your entire comment! 🥲
So far I have loved her choices for every appearance. She just looks fabulous.
Watched the opening ceremony it was so beautiful, it needed a tissue warning I’m still teary eyed.
“Thank you my love”
That is EVERYTHING.
I like the top ruched portion of the body suit, but hate how it wrinkles and bags underneath. This with the pants makes her body look boxier than it really is.
Loved her white oversized suit and her tweed jacket/jeans/Chanel flats way more than this outfit.
She is such a fantastic speaker though. This whole event is making Will and Kate look like IDIOTS especially when everyone is comparing their Land Rover imperialism tour photos with Harry and Meghan’s with the kids. Lolololo. I am
here for this!!!!!!
^^ LOL, you’re the second poster talking about the outfit making Meg look ‘boxy.’ First of all, Meghan has always been short-waisted. Second, she’s had three pregnancies in three years (two that came full term). Her body has been through a lot of changes, and it isn’t the same midsection she had in her 20s and early 30s. I love how she understands what looks good on her body, and how she isn’t fazed whatsoever by how pregnancy has changed her figure.
Meghan has seemingly embraced everything fully, and allowed her body to naturally take its course. She’s not as heavy around the midsection as she was in November when she wore that gorgeous red dress that caressed her sexy curves. But she’s not as thin as she used to be either. I’m sure yoga, other exercise, meditation, taking care of her babies, and just being a good person and eating well keeps Meghan fit and happy. It’s such a bonus that she knows how to rock what she wears with such casual chic! She looks content, and her light shines from within.
No where did I say that her body had to be the same as it was pre-archie, or that she had to be pin-thin to pull that outfit off. What I did say was that the top was unflattering, and made her look boxier than she was. I stand by that, because her *other* outfits made her look proportionate and GOOD.
I shed a tear when they gave Harry a standing ovation. Those soldiers have been through somethings and they understand that Harry has been through somethings.
I’m happy for them that it’s going well. We all knew this would be a success without the British media’s support, maybe now the RR will finally understand that they cannot control Harry’s destiny.
Dammit, why are they getting me all weepy here? What’s that statement teachers always use “I hope they move from strength to strength”? Is that it? Well, I honestly wish the same for them – may they keep moving from strength to strength because honestly, when they do, everyone benefits. Every community they serve benefits.
I am so happy for them!
^^ Well-said! Thank you @Jasper! 😍
It was really touching to see how emotional their speeches were. Would have loved to be in the room. I want to check out some of the competitions so where is a US livestream? I love what Meghan is wearing, it’s a bit unexpected. I thought she’d wear a dress but the fit of those pants is fire. I like the bodysuit as well. They just looked so good together and so happy to see how well the games have come together after a two year delay and everything that’s been going on.
^^ I don’t think there is a U.S. livestream available. You need VPN and figuring out registering for BBC IPlayer in order to see live coverage. Otherwise, check for video clips on Twitter, etc. Obviously, Netflix will eventually drop a documentary that covers this fifth edition of the Invictus Games, in the Hague.
Wow, I’m speechless! From the car rides with the kids to this speech tonight and then the kiss? I’m just done. Harry and Meghan know how to bring it for sure. And the professionalism displayed putting together this event is amazing. Kudos to them! Love it!
The black pants and accessories are stellar, but the white bodysuit chops off Meghan’s body and makes her look high-waisted. That same top looks great on camera from the waist up, because it frames Meghan’s beautiful face and shoulders .If that was the intention, mission accomplished. Would be perfect on Zoom.
I’m happy to see Harry and Meghan look strong and healthy. And, now, parents of two with a home in the sun in the U.S., where they fit in beautifully.
UK seems to be the only place where they face hostility. What’s not to like?
As someone with the same shape as Meghan (short waisted, straight up and down at the waist) sometimes you just have to say fuck it, I’m wearing something that fits me beautifully, if people get mad that it doesn’t give the illusion of a waist that I don’t have, that’s their problem.
^^ Right @SAS, and thanks for weighing in. Meghan has always been short-waisted with long legs. But she knows how to dress for her body, and she mostly gets it right for every occasion and for her personal style and taste. Some of her choices I like better than others, but I’m not as astute about fine points of fashion. I can just tell that she understands clothes and she knows how to dress well.
Her midsection has also changed due to her pregnancies. She fully embraces her body’s changes. She’s not fussed about it. She’s on trend, but with her own casual chic style, exuding class and elegance.
Both M&H have a laid-back approach to dressing. But Meghan has polished Harry’s grooming, and upped his sartorial style, so he looks less scruffy than he did pre-Meghan. Anyway, they are both sexy, glamorous, and charismatic.
@ Sas this made me lol, I love the idea of Meghan in front of a mirror saying ‘fuck it I’m wearing this’ 😆😆
I just love how healthy she looks. Women in the public eye get such unkind scrutiny.
Thanks for all the Saturday posts
My sentiments exactly. The off the shoulder suits her cause she does have gorgeous features (shoulders, neck, face) and it highlights them all. However, the way this cuts her off at the waist? HATE IT. The top would have been salvageable if she had added more volume to her lower body like an Aline skirt. Usually I’d suggest a belt, but I think it’d be too distracting with the pleats of the shoulder area.
Between the earlier buttons and now
KHateKhaite white (not primrose yellow), are we SURE there’s no sartorial trolling at all? Like, not enough to be blatant or mean, but enough to be a nudge? I’m loving it, and the best part is that she looks amazing in all of it.
H&M are detail-oriented to a fault, no way would those little things have gone unnoticed…
As much as it’s funny that the designer is named Khaite, I don’t think Meghan would be aware of the use of Khate unless someone from Archwell is scrolling all the blogs and comments that reference them. Even here it’s a name used in the comments but not by Kaiser.
^^ 🤣🤣😂 I too did a double take when I saw the designer name, Khaite. LOL! And the buttons too! Ha ha! Maybe it’s a slight nudge, but if so, you’re right that it’s not blatant. Perhaps it’s coincidental. Or, just a classy way of referencing awareness of Keen’s blatant co-splaying. Meghan is good and kind, and subtle, but also purposeful.
I love her pants! They look great and they absolutely have the hearts of servants.
When you love
So true. Love wins!
I can’t watch one video about Invictus without crying, even the fun Aussie one made me tear up! Dammit! H&M complement each other so well, both of them deserve this happiness and success. Can you even imagine W referencing K as “my love.” ???
They are both simply amazing.
Love all the buttons and wearing Khaite. You don’t WSF Meghan and get away with it. 😂
Omg they are SO cute.
The glow her skin has is insane! I know it will never happen, but I would love to know her skincare routine. Though, looking at Doria, I’m sure most of it comes naturally.
I preferred the white suit because it was more fashionable but I like this body con top because she doesn’t have a “small” waist and isn’t hiding it. She looks beautiful.
Check the Internet for past articles where Meghan discusses her beauty and skincare routine. There are a number of YouTube videos of Meghan related to fashion & beauty. Also, her Tig blog is a great resource, if you try the Wayback Machine to retrieve, or look for some retrieved features archived on Meghan-centric sites.
There’s a book too that I think was well written, Meghan: The Life and Style of a Modern Royal, by Caroline Jones (2019). There’s a whole chapter on Meghan’s hair and skincare routine, with pictures and products listed.
Much preferred the white suit but they are so precious together. You can’t fake this emotion. The people there feel it
She is a true princess
I love this look except for the hem. It’s just too long and makes me paranoid about tripping and falling over
The difference between the 2 couples couldn’t be any wider. One couple goes on a tone deaf fail tour all organized by incompetent others where they can’t even fake that people are excited to see them. The other couple goes to an international event that one of them founded and are adored. The BM really lost their only hope.
^^ Ha ha, I like Meghan’s look, but I get that how she carries herself so gracefully and with such erect posture is beyond many of us humans. I certainly would never be able to pull off walking in such high heels.
However, she’s wearing well-made expensive heels, and she surely puts in all the work ensuring she prepares her feet, calves, and legs for walking in those heels, even with long pants. She likely changes to flats as soon as she can when these public events are over. Being introduced to yoga by her mother, at the age of 7, was a huge asset for Meghan (who said she appreciated it more as she got older).
I am also very interested in her earrings! Everyone was positively radiant and spoke from the heart. Fantastic all of the way around.
That ´kiss and point’ Harry gives the crowd kills me. They all stopped cheering and listened. Amazing
Also H&M do the reading. There’s a post on twitter from a member of the Ukranian team (I think) saying they knew the back story of every person on the team when they met with them
Stop. I am clearly going to be crying for the next week.
That’s not in the least bit surprising that Harry and Meghan did their homework before showing up. They did the same thing for the Intrepid Museum Gala last November. (So glad there was opportunity in U.S. for Harry to share with military community around Veterans/ Remembrance Day so we didn’t have to hear about his vicious family firm disrespecting his wreath.)
The Royal Family’s twitter site has Still not sent out a “good luck” to the GB Invictus Team.
That’s petty and disgraceful to show no support for the GB team.
Clarence House has not posted any support messages either.
It’s mind-boggling. Such an easy PR win for them to piggyback off all of Harry’s goodwill.
Short-sighted, petty, arrogant and disrespectful.
All things considering, this seems very on brand. 😀
This was great. Meghan looks fantastic and appropriate and her intro was fabulous. So genuine and spoken from the heart. And loved the standing ovation for Harry and the “my love”. Swoon. They are winning effortlessly. In 20 years I don’t think I’ve heard Kate and Prince William speak warmly and affectionately of each other.
My heart has been so warmed since they started the IG events yesterday. We KNEW they would bring it, but the games have been and will continue to be a raging success. And they both look so well, happy, healthy, and LOVED. They are goals in every single way and I love all of this so much for them.
There’s a picture of Princess Diana wearing a gown with a similar top, and the caption next to the picture of Diana says “She is free of restrictions,certainly you can see that”. Same can be said of Meghan.
Harry created the Invictus Games, all heart and soul and profound meaning. And William came up with the Earthshot Prize, an empty and performative gesture.
What I’ve always liked about Meghan is that her interest in fashion has never been limited by her body changes, so her style has always shone through. Even at her publicly tiniest (Suits?) she wasn’t dressing in the smallest size she could fit into just because she could. Her style has remained consistent (and aged with her). Through pregnancies, post pregnancies, galas, tours, down time, she’s always known how to dress for her body.
This put Kate’s fashion in even starker contrast, where it was clear that she had no clue how to dress herself, only that it would be “easier” if she was wafer thin. It’s a sad mindset to never have grown out of. Kate’s clearly also naturally slim, but she hasn’t learned that thin =/= style. And you can tell she holds that against Meghan, like “I’m thinner! Why are you more liked?” because she’s been taught that how you get the approval of critics/men is to not have an ounce of fat on you to criticise in the first place.
Meghan’s so refreshing because she dresses for herself! And she knows how to show off the features she WANTS to show off. She gets that it’s about the overall look, not the individual pieces or features being shown off that create your style.