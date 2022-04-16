Duchess Meghan wore a cream Khaite bodysuit for the Invictus opening ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games today, Saturday April 16th. The wide-shots of the crowd are particularly moving. We haven’t seen an Invictus Games since 2019, and so much has happened since then, including a global pandemic. More than six million people have died from Covid since the last games were held. These veterans fought for their countries and then they fought to make it to the Hague, to celebrate their wounded warrior community. It’s so moving.

Prince Harry wore a grey suit with no tie, because the man said “f–k ties.” Meghan’s bodysuit has been ID’d as a piece from Khaite, but I don’t know the ID on the trousers. The trousers are GOOD. Those pants are maybe my favorite thing she’s worn in the Netherlands? The necklace is Cartier, and the shoes are probably Manolos.

As for the speeches… Meghan introduced Harry, and she almost cried speaking about his service and his work to make the games happen. Harry was super-emotional too. All of this has been such a rollercoaster.

meghan inviting her husband, the duke of sussex and the founder of the invictus games, on stage. followed by a standing ovation 👏🏻 #InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/K1Vu9SLhrl — best of prince harry (@harrysussex_) April 16, 2022

"This is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family." Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gives a speech at the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony before introducing Prince Harry to the stage. pic.twitter.com/L3v6fDucZh — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022

After teams from 17 countries were cheered into the arena, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their entrance and took their seats ahead of the official start to the @InvictusGamesNL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/rjYy0SdBAA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 16, 2022

