Did Rihanna & ASAP Rocky break up because he cheated on her?? (update)

I loathe The Sun, but their Rihanna headline starts with “Oh Na Na” and it’s cracking me up. So what are we oh-na-na-ing? Rumors began swirling on Thursday that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have broken up and there’s a motive to the breakup too, it’s allegedly because Rocky cheated. It’s widely believed that Rihanna is due soon-ish, like in the next month or so, just FYI. There’s a special place in hell for men who cheat on their pregnant partners, my God. The rumor includes the name of the very alleged side chick: footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who worked with Rihanna on her Fenty line.

Rihanna has sparked rumours she’s split from boyfriend A$AP Rocky just weeks before she’s due to give birth to their first child. The singer, 34, and rapper A$AP, 33, are said to have called time on their relationship after alleged footage of him cheating came to light. Speculation is rife that Rihanna caught A$AP with footwear designer Amina Muaddi – who the Umbrella hitmaker previously enlisted to design shoes for her 2020 Fenty drop. XXL claims the couple were seen at a restaurant in Los Angeles recently, with Rihanna spotted crying at the table before leaving without A$AP. In a shock twist the last post Amina, 35, shared on Instagram was a series of snaps of Rihanna, praising her pregnancy style.

[From The Sun]

Apparently, Rihanna is no longer following Rocky on Instagram, although I haven’t double-checked that. Rihanna was just telling Vogue that her hormones had not been out of control too, but this definitely feels like… I don’t know, maybe something got crazy-heightened? It could be something innocent. Or it could be something awful. We just don’t know. All I know is that if a man can’t stay faithful to beautiful, cool, pregnant, billionaire Rihanna, what hope does any other woman have? That being said, there’s a line forming of men who want to take care of Rihanna and her baby.

This reminds me strongly of the Becky With The Good Hair moment, when the Beyhive flooded Rachel Roy’s social media and attacked her for allegedly fooling around with Jay-Z.

Update: FWIW, TMZ has a story in which a “source” close to Rihanna and Rocky insists that everything here is false, that Rocky did not cheat, and he specifically did not cheat with Amina, and Rocky and Rihanna did not break up.

Update 2 by CB: Amina has denied this story.