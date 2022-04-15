Did Rihanna & ASAP Rocky break up because he cheated on her?? (update)

I loathe The Sun, but their Rihanna headline starts with “Oh Na Na” and it’s cracking me up. So what are we oh-na-na-ing? Rumors began swirling on Thursday that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have broken up and there’s a motive to the breakup too, it’s allegedly because Rocky cheated. It’s widely believed that Rihanna is due soon-ish, like in the next month or so, just FYI. There’s a special place in hell for men who cheat on their pregnant partners, my God. The rumor includes the name of the very alleged side chick: footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who worked with Rihanna on her Fenty line.

Rihanna has sparked rumours she’s split from boyfriend A$AP Rocky just weeks before she’s due to give birth to their first child. The singer, 34, and rapper A$AP, 33, are said to have called time on their relationship after alleged footage of him cheating came to light.

Speculation is rife that Rihanna caught A$AP with footwear designer Amina Muaddi – who the Umbrella hitmaker previously enlisted to design shoes for her 2020 Fenty drop.

XXL claims the couple were seen at a restaurant in Los Angeles recently, with Rihanna spotted crying at the table before leaving without A$AP.

In a shock twist the last post Amina, 35, shared on Instagram was a series of snaps of Rihanna, praising her pregnancy style.

Apparently, Rihanna is no longer following Rocky on Instagram, although I haven’t double-checked that. Rihanna was just telling Vogue that her hormones had not been out of control too, but this definitely feels like… I don’t know, maybe something got crazy-heightened? It could be something innocent. Or it could be something awful. We just don’t know. All I know is that if a man can’t stay faithful to beautiful, cool, pregnant, billionaire Rihanna, what hope does any other woman have? That being said, there’s a line forming of men who want to take care of Rihanna and her baby.

This reminds me strongly of the Becky With The Good Hair moment, when the Beyhive flooded Rachel Roy’s social media and attacked her for allegedly fooling around with Jay-Z.

Update: FWIW, TMZ has a story in which a “source” close to Rihanna and Rocky insists that everything here is false, that Rocky did not cheat, and he specifically did not cheat with Amina, and Rocky and Rihanna did not break up.

Update 2 by CB: Amina has denied this story.

87 Responses to “Did Rihanna & ASAP Rocky break up because he cheated on her?? (update)”

  1. Ines says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:44 am

    It’s not about how cool, beautiful or rich she is. It’s about how much of a d*ck this guy is.

    Reply
    • Moss says:
      April 15, 2022 at 7:50 am

      Who would have guessed? 🙋🏽‍♀️

      Reply
      • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
        April 15, 2022 at 8:45 am

        🙋🏻‍♀️ They all crash and burn. Very disappointing and my heart breaks for her at a moment like this in her life.

    • HelloDolly! says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:25 am

      Yes, my husband turned down a cool job opportunity because he wanted to be there for me while I was pregnant and didn’t want to be away at work all the time. DEF about how much of a loser this guy is!

      Reply
      • Dylan says:
        April 15, 2022 at 10:16 am

        ‘ There’s a special place in hell for men who cheat on their pregnant partners, my God.’

        Wish people kept that same energy for Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig…
        It was even worse for Jennifer Jason Leigh. She gave birth alone after Baumbach ran off with Gerwig.

      • Jan90067 says:
        April 15, 2022 at 11:35 am

        Mary Louise Parker…remember her? Billy Crudup left her, what was it, 8 mos. pregnant?, for Claire Danes

        A$$holes are just a$$es. Period.

      • Lolaispretty says:
        April 15, 2022 at 11:50 am

        I have a hard time watching Danes or Crudup in anything anymore. Danes was so unrepentant when asked about it.

    • Cava 24 says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:45 am

      Thank you.

      Reply
    • DeniseMich says:
      April 15, 2022 at 10:39 am

      They aren’t married.

      They are having a child together.

      If she thought this was going to work out.. I feel bad because I really like Rihanna.

      Reply
    • Anthie says:
      April 15, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      Perfectly said Ines

      Reply
    • Dani123567 says:
      April 15, 2022 at 3:27 pm

      Absolutely. It has nothing to do with the woman and it’s not the woman’s job to be ‘good enough’ to stop the man from cheating. A man (or any person) with crummy morals going to disappoint you no matter how fabulous you are.

      Reply
  2. Trina says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:45 am

    I really hope this isn’t true.

    Reply
  3. Arizona says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:45 am

    if it’s true, he’s the dumbest man in the world.

    poor Rihanna, I can’t imagine how awful that would be. but she definitely doesn’t need anyone to take care of her.

    Reply
    • Lux says:
      April 15, 2022 at 12:53 pm

      Rhianna is a beautiful, successful woman with the worst picker in the world. It must be hard because she chose to make this relationship public (as opposed to her last billionaire bf). She must’ve really wanted it to work out, but…ASAP rocky…was problematic without any cheating involved.

      Reply
  4. Lou says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Men who cheat on their pregnant partners have to have an almost sociopathic lack of empathy and narcissism. It puts the mom through significant emotional stress that the baby can feel as well. I hope this isn’t true.

    Reply
    • Trina says:
      April 15, 2022 at 7:47 am

      Yes, I have a family member who did this. It was a nightmare. I ended up taking care of the baby a lot the first year because the mother was such an emotional mess. And the baby is definitely affected IMO.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        April 15, 2022 at 11:08 am

        You are such a good relative for doing that for her. I feel like the first year is an emotional mess even with a good, supportive, involved partner. Parenting is so damn hard.

  5. Kate says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:46 am

    “All I know is that if a man can’t stay faithful to beautiful, cool, pregnant, billionaire Rihanna, what hope does any other woman have?”

    Well, his cheating (if true) is about HIM not about Rihanna. Has nothing to do with how amazing she is and everything to do with his own issues.

    Reply
    • Lou says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:08 am

      I agree. It’s not a woman’s personal responsibility to have all those things so their partner doesn’t cheat. This is a message learned from a patriarchal, capitalist society, motivated to keep its position of power and make money off of keeping women insecure.

      Reply
    • Huma says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Do so if it didn’t happen to me I’m prettier than Rihanna? No my loser ex just had less options. Sorry to hear this happened to her. Is he the person that brought drugs to Sweden and went to jail? In my experience some people think they don’t need to follow any rules, in many parts of their lives. This is a sad story to see like 2 days after her glorious vogue photos came out. Before the photos came out, maybe 1-2 weeks ago there was a different story on Reddit or deux moi that Rihanna unfollowed Meghan the stallion and someone said it’s because he cheated with Meghan. I guess that story didn’t go anywhere though

      Reply
      • Oya says:
        April 15, 2022 at 12:31 pm

        1) Megan would never. 2) I side eyed this relationship from jump because of A$ap’s past comments on dark skinned women and track record with women period. Past behavior is prologue

    • Featherduk says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:54 am

      @Kate, came to say the same thing. Our husbands/spouses/partners are not ASAP Rocky, so what hope do I have as a regular person, it depends on who I selected for a partner and nothing to do with whether, I was still, “beautiful, cool”. It’s a sad situation for her, but she’s been through much worse in the public eye, and still came out ahead. Chris who?

      Reply
  6. SomeChick says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:48 am

    the beyhive flooded Rachael Ray’s insta too. she was like, what did I do?!

    poor Rihanna. I’m just disgusted and sad for her. I guess y’all saying she was too good for him were right.

    Reply
  7. Kmg says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:51 am

    If he did it, it’s because he’s jealous of her and to “humble” her. He just didn’t plan on Riri dropping him. He’s gross. She can now level up, ciara style and be happy with her child.

    Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:10 am

      You said a mouthful! It amazes me how many men are jealous of their partners and how many women unbeknownst to them, end up marrying or having children with their enemy. She is exceptionally beautiful, rich, funny, and successful. She has a target on her back with some of these men. I hope she understands this moving forward. You’re right that he hadn’t planned on her leaving because she’s pregnant, and he thought she’d be stuck with his cheating ass. Reminds me of Denise Richards literally waddling away from Charlie 8 months pregnant and never looking back. That decision probably saved her life.

      Reply
  8. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Let that whole 🥭if he’s cheating.

    If he didn’t cheat and this is just a rumor, what a terrible rumor to have happen just as they are about to welcome their baby.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    April 15, 2022 at 7:56 am

    I hope it’s not true.

    Reply
  10. Merricat says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:04 am

    I hope if it is true, Rhianna stays away. She can do better than a weakling like this. “Oh, baby, you know, I just gotta have sex at least three times a day, and since you’re pregnant, I thought I’d bug someone else.”

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:05 am

    I thought there was a rumor that they just got engaged and she was seen wearing a ring?

    Reply
  12. SIde Eye says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:05 am

    If it’s true he’s a sack of crap to put her through this. The cheating has nothing to do with Rihanna. I hope she stays single for a long time and tells these guys to go kick rocks. I’ve been alone for 11 years now and it’s the best decision I ever made. I have traveled the world, saved money, done everything I wanted to do without some dude interfering or sabotaging it. I’m so over these guys who seem to have a sinister desire to take a beautiful woman down a peg by cheating on her. It never works – she will be sad for a while but she will be just fine. Also, this is shallow: I guess there really isn’t any upgrade from Rihanna – the girl he allegedly cheated with is not even in her league and seems to crush on Rihanna herself. Except that sleeping with Rihanna’s guy doesn’t make you more attractive. Rihanna should just focus on raising her kid and having an amazing life. She is in a great situation in terms of financial security and she will have lots of help. I know this isn’t a substitute for having a father in the house but it sure helps. Also, we all knew exactly who ASAP Rocky was when he made statements along the lines of dark skinned women are not attractive or dark skinned women shouldn’t wear red lipstick. He take his colonized Clarence Thomas mindset and go pound sand. I think the baby is a girl. And if she is darker skinned, Rihanna and her daughter dodged a bullet.

    Reply
    • Huma says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I googled the woman and thought actually, ok she’s in Rihanna’s league. But only about looks and elegance. Obviously Rihanna has more money and idk this lady’s personality.

      Reply
      • GuestWho says:
        April 15, 2022 at 9:28 am

        Her personality? Her personality is she would sleep with a guy who has a very pregnant partner…

        edited to add “allegedly”

      • kyra says:
        April 15, 2022 at 10:02 am

        There is, next to the cheating partner section, an identically terrible place in hell for women who do this to other women.

      • SIde Eye says:
        April 15, 2022 at 2:22 pm

        Agree with you GuestWho and Kyra (if all of this is true). The new chick is trifling (if these rumors are true). All I could think of was she has that generic look you see everywhere. I reminds me of the Kardashians but just with hideous eye shadow. But that’s just my opinion. I think Rihanna is so gorgeous. Her whole vibe is badass. If you’re lucky enough to get Riri you better have your ducks in a row.

  13. milliemollie says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:11 am

    She’s still following him, I just checked.

    Reply
  14. beff says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Unfortunate ad placement has a picture of Chris Brown in the margins. Ugh.

    Reply
  15. Eli44 says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Any high risk OBGYN will tell you research shows the situation in which a man is MOST likely to cheat is when his pregnant partner is on bed rest. OBs are taught to be very careful when prescribing bed rest because it puts the couple at such high risk for cheating. She’s not on bed rest but it’s the same crap.

    It’s so sick and sad.

    Reply
    • Jo says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:06 am

      Did I just read that OB GYNs hesitate when it comes to a baby and mum’s security because a man may not bear the idea of not having sex and having to take care of their pregnant partner and… cheat? Wow. Just wow.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:20 am

      That is complete and utter nonsense.

      Reply
    • Em says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:27 am

      This is NOT true. Please stop spreading misinformation. A licensed OBGYN would never pause from making appropriate medical decisions based on the possibility of a partner cheating.

      Reply
    • Katherine says:
      April 15, 2022 at 11:22 am

      Wow I cannot even express my level of disgust with men right now, seriously? How long bed rest can even last, two months at best? They can’t handle that???

      Reply
  16. FalchamBoden says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:16 am

    I hope it is not true. But if it is he is a massiv d***. She could do so much better anyway.

    Reply
  17. Char says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Becky With The Good Shoes.

    Reply
  18. Bananarama says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:19 am

    FWIW, I just checked and as of right now, she still follows him on Instagram.

    Hope this isn’t true, Rihanna deserves so much better

    Reply
  19. FF says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Adultery is primarily about the cheating party and their issues. I doesn’t matter how wonderful the other person is, it often has very little to do with them, though it’s easy to claim it is.

    Regrettably I’d felt A$AP Rocky was too immature for this relationship and would screw it up by cheating. I’d at least figured he’d act out after the birth and claim lack of attention from Rhi but apparently he couldn’t even last that long.

    Oh well, I know Rhi will love that baby no matter what. I get the impression she’s wanted a child for a while.

    Reply
    • HelloDolly! says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:30 am

      Yes, my gut reaction is that he doesn’t want the responsibility of being a parent and/or is nervous or scared about becoming a dad, hence him foiling the relationship.

      Reply
  20. DCDIVA says:
    April 15, 2022 at 8:31 am

    This is a totally unfounded rumor started by some no-name guy online with ZERO sources.

    Reply
    • Lena says:
      April 15, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Well if it’s a totally unfounded rumor they both need to make a statement because it’s all over everywhere.

      Reply
    • Cava 24 says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

      It’s so odd that people are using the “She unfollowed him” thing as evidence there is an issue because it’s so obvious she didn’t and it’s easily confirmed that she didn’t.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:53 am

      Is it the same guy who claimed the queen was dead?

      Reply
  21. Trina says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Is it true that men are only as faithful as their options? But a lot of women cheat too. Are women just better at doing discretion and not getting caught? Or are men bigger cheaters, generally speaking? I always wonder about these things.

    Reply
  22. Jo says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I am not a fan of A$$ Rocky (sorry I had to) but it always seemed to me like he was so smitten with her. Granted I only just see stuff on my Instagram feed, by mere chance, and here, but he always seems the « she’s my queen » kind of guy – for now. Finding it a bit hard to believe.
    Then again, I also saw a clip of him before Rihanna asking a presenter if she was married and when she replied « no but I’m taken » he replied oh, then no since you’re not married. He came across as a total creep.

    Reply
    • Cava 24 says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:40 am

      I haven’t been tracking him at all but I have noticed that in the last few years famous men have realized that looking very “into” their partner is good for their brand. I have sort of stopped taking it as a sign of how things actually work in a relationship. Not that there aren’t a huge number of excellent reasons to be very into Rihanna, she’s amazing, but appearing smitten courts a certain type of feminine regard that is useful.

      Reply
  23. stasi says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Her choice of partner was ridiculous and anyone with 2 brain cells could have predicted this outcome. I don’t feel sorry for her one bit. If u give a snake ride on your back, and it bites you halfway across, is it the snake’s fault?

    Reply
  24. Valentina says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:12 am

    There’s a line of women lining up to take care of her too.

    Rihanna, call me <3

    Reply
  25. Maria from Tercer mundo says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Sorry but men are the most despicable specie on earth. And what kind of woman sleep with the man of a pregnant woman. It’s such horrible situation no matter how famous and rich they are.

    Reply
  26. Case says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I just assumed that when Rihanna chose someone to have a baby with, he’d be an awesome guy (I don’t know anything about him specifically). She seems smart and level headed and not up for nonsense, but ultimately she can’t control what a jerk he is. This makes me sad and I hope it’s not true. What a way to dampen what should be the happiest time of her life.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      April 15, 2022 at 9:52 am

      Why did you think he would be a awesome guy because she picked him?

      As someone posted above ( ASAP Rocky was when he made statements along the lines of dark skinned women are not attractive or dark skinned women shouldn’t wear red lipstick. He take his colonized Clarence Thomas mindset )

      His comments are very well known and there is no doubt that she hadn’t heard about his remarks.

      Reply
      • Case says:
        April 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

        Like I said, I hadn’t heard of him before they got together and I thought (hoped) that because she seems like a sensible person that she’d have a good picker, that’s all. Clearly I was incorrect as he does not seem to be a good guy at all.

  27. Jordana says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:43 am

    What is wrong with men?
    They blow up lives, just for sex , and they believe they won’t be caught. And they are always caught. They have no critical thinking skills. None

    Reply
    • Luna17 says:
      April 15, 2022 at 11:21 am

      I’m guessing alcohol and/or other drugs were involved as well. Cheating on Rihanna isn’t a decision you make sober.

      Reply
  28. DrFt says:
    April 15, 2022 at 9:58 am

    The guy is a KNOWN colorist that always has something negative to say about dark skinned black women.
    He has shown on many occasion that he’s capable of violence yet Rihanna chose to have a baby, knowing all of this…

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 15, 2022 at 11:37 am

      So, it does feel gross to ask, but since he’s the one who made it a thing, not me: isn’t he a dark-skinned black man himself? Is the stigma only for women or something???

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        April 15, 2022 at 11:57 am

        It appears to be only for women — he’s a dreadful combination of misogynist/colorist.

  29. Jillybean says:
    April 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Huh. And Amina just posted a slew of lovely pics of Rihanna on her instagram two days ago…

    she follows Rihanna but Rihanna doesn’t follow her

    And Rihanna is still following ASAP …

    Reply
  30. LIONE says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:08 am

    When has a rapper ever been faithful to his girl? It’s the same story always: they hook up, they fall inlove, they get pregnant, they cheat, they breake up.
    I was just waiting for this to unfortunately happen to Rihanna.
    These men cannot stay loyal.

    Though I know for a fact Rihanna circulated some sex clubs with her last boyfriend, so maybe they have an arrangement? Who knows, but I’m not surprised if he cheated.
    You want a good man who’s loyal, faithful and ride-or-die, you don’t pick these losers.

    Reply
  31. Luna17 says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I wonder if she isn’t really feeling sexual these days and he can easily get women so went for it? I’m due in June and don’t like being touched much and don’t really feel like some sexual fertile goddess at the moment. My skin is so sensitive to my husbands pokey beard that I don’t want to kiss him unless he is freshly shaven. Also every smell overwhelms me, even normal human smells like skin, hair, breathe is just too much. Luckily my husband is loyal (and probably doesn’t have many options haha) but Rocky probably has women throwing themselves at him. He seems like an idiot, especially after the Sweden arrest where he acted like a dumb teenager and physically attacked some annoying guys instead of being an adult and getting the authorities or moving on. Crazy in some countries they expect you to not just beat up on people and to act like grown humans! He sucks and I hope Rhi cuts him out and loves her best life with her little.

    Reply
  32. ME says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:30 am

    This story is false. They have not broken up and he did not get caught cheating. It’s been confirmed.

    Reply
  33. Krista says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:31 am

    Can’t say it would be surprising if this turns out to be true… as of now, “friends of the couple” are saying they’re good and there was no cheating.

    Time will tell. Hope all this attention isn’t stressing mama and baby out to extremes. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  34. Jessica says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:56 am

    I don’t like Rocky for Rih but it’s crazy how many people believe this because of a random Twitter account. It’s possible but I won’t burn him at the stake until I get a shred of evidence and not just some pictures. I’ve gone on forums and made up gossip about celebs to see if people would believe and most did. I rarely believe anything I read anymore.

    Reply
  35. SIde Eye says:
    April 15, 2022 at 3:10 pm

    What is interesting to me is there is no denial coming from the alleged side chick’s camp. If it were me, everyone would have woken up this morning to a vehement denial. No I am not sleeping with my heavily pregnant boss’ partner! I would use words like “my attorneys are engaging” and whoever started that rumor would step outside their house to go for a walk and an avalanche of the paperwork from my lawsuit would knock them over as soon as they crossed the threshold. Endless discovery requests and motions. Meghan and Harry would drop their chins like “damn this chick isn’t playing! They picked the wrong one!” The random Twitter account holder? His grandchildren would still be dealing with the litigation long after he dies from the stress of my lawsuit. And yet, it’s crickets from her. Busy applying more horrible eye shadow? Also, I don’t like ASAP Rocky. I won’t even pretend to be objective here. He was certainly slow AF to deny this and what bugs me is even the appearance of impropriety/infidelity this late in a pregnancy can cause complications from the undue stress. He should have protected the love of his life and his unborn child a little better. I hope she drop kicks him to the curb.

    Reply
  36. Keen Kate says:
    April 15, 2022 at 3:30 pm

    This guy is bad news in all sorts of ways. If he hasn’t cheated already, I wouldn’t be surprised if he does in the future.

    Reply
  37. FF says:
    April 15, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    I’ve gone away and had a think about this and the timing is interesting. It’s literally two minutes after Rihanna’s Vogue interview dropped.

    Now, having seen all I have in the last few months, it looks an awful lot like – yet again – raining on a Black woman’s moment. Because heaven’s forbid a Black woman celebrate a nice event for herself in peace and be happy.

    There really isn’t anything to this beyond some internet random claiming cheating happened. Are people really this salty when a Black woman has success? I guess we know the answer by now.

    Reply

