Of course the Sussexes didn’t meet with the still-vacationing Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not worked since March 29th, which is when they appeared at Prince Philip’s memorial service. They jetted off shortly after that, flying to Courchevel with their kids and with Kate’s parents. They are, I believe, still on that ski holiday. We have no way of knowing, because no one in the British media cares enough to question William and Kate’s private plane use, laziness, or continuous disappearing acts. Anyway, Chris Ship reports that – obviously – Harry and Meghan didn’t see the Cambridges on their brief trip to Windsor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in the US after quitting royal duties, made a surprise visit to see the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague. But ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship said Harry did not see his brother the Duke of Cambridge while in Britain. Mr Ship told ITV News: “One person he didn’t see while he was in the UK was his brother William.”
Do I think that Harry and Meghan timed their layover specifically for the Cambridges’ vacation? No, I don’t. I think it was a happy accident as far as the Sussexes were concerned. It’s not like Harry would have tried to see his brother even if William had been in the country, honestly. And I have serious doubts as to whether Harry even saw Prince Charles, and if so, how long that meeting lasted. Are you interested in Robert Jobson’s take on all of this? Eh.
Royal expert Robert Jobson says William’s absence from the pivotal moment was ‘significant’, telling The Mirror: “Significantly, Prince William and Catherine were not involved in these ‘clear the air’ chats. Hopefully, in time the royal brothers too can break bread and end this new war of the Wales’s, which is in danger of turning into one of the fictional soap style dramas Meghan used to star in… For William to do that, however, Harry will have to show that he (and his team of PR image gurus and advisers) can keep their counsel at this early and delicate stage. If not, this promising development would all have been for nothing.”
What’s funny about that is Jobson and the other royal reporters and commentators were completely caught off guard by the Sussexes’ visit because they had not gotten any leaks from Montecito, Clarence House or Kensington Palace. Montecito keeps their sh-t tight.
Clarence House is capable of playing it close to the vest. But William is the one who leaks like a sieve, not Harry. William is the one who has trouble “keeping his counsel.” William is the one who sends employees out to the press to openly smear his brother and sister-in-law.
Also: LMAO.
Hahahahaa! Omid! 😂
LOL! I love shady Omid. All those who called the Sussexes attention seeking have the biggest egg on their faces. Harry means business. He will not engage with those rats. They are welcome to Egghead and Airhead.
He as stopped giving any fvcks and i love it!
Omid chose violence today.
Love him!
You gotta give Omid credit where credit is due….he will call it like it is and I am here for it.
OMID! I felt that heat in Texas! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA
Omid hit that one out of the park
Royal Reporters still trying to make Baldy relevant. Seriously, The Queen and possible Charles are so desperate to meet with Harry/Meghan that they are willing to do it on the DL is a direct slap in the face of Baldy. I’m sure he is incandescent with rage. Carol must have cheese on toast at the ready!
Kate has the worst style I’ve ever seen. The green dress and the blue fit badly and just show how scary skinny she is. Meghan has tons of style and she shows up Skinny every time. She has a ton more class also.
Scoble throwing the SHADE!!!!
Omid Scobie isn’t even bothering to be shady. You know what I love about this the most? I’m sure Angry Bill’s podcast interview was timed to look like work so it wasn’t obvious that he was on vacation for weeks. The timing of this has brought so much more attention that he wasn’t even in the country, as much as the Rota rats are trying to cover it up.
With this stealth visit to the Queen, H&M are making it clear that if they want to see you and have a relationship with you they’ll do what it takes to make that happen. From here on out when we don’t hear about them seeing or speaking to Charles or not even acknowledging someone’s existence (as they do with W&K) we should know that means those relationships aren’t a priority to them. No two ways about it.
Harry said space when asked about the relationship between him and william and he meant it. I think it will remain just that for a very long time and likely forever.
Harry’s total silence on William should have clued in to everyone just how badly things are between them. He mentioned his father and Meghan mentioned kate. But William was not referenced outside of Oprah asking Harry about him. And he said space but that’s not a positive comment.
Lines were crossed by William by the time the interview happened and we didn’t even have Jason Knauf act as witness for the Mail on Sunday by that point.
I remember watching the Oprah interview and being utterly surprised that they took pains to mention everybody BUT William. I assumed that they wouldn’t directly reference anybody in the family, so the idea that they would reference Kate, the Queen, Phil, and Fergie (!) by name but skip over even mentioning his brother told me everything I needed to know about their relationship and who was talking sideways about Archie. Plus, in the James Corden bus interview, JC briefly mentioned William and it looked like Harry almost recoiled from the thought of his brother. I admire Harry for leaving this clown show because I’m so petty that I would have stuck around like Andrew and taken the whole system down from the inside.
Prediction: W&K will leave their vacation early to get Easter pics with TQ and the kids.
Calling it now.
When did they go on holiday? I must have missed that story.
They’re rumoured to be in France for a ski holiday with the Mids. CB had a story on it yesterday
Short of bones doing a twirl in her birthday suit, Easter photos even with the kids will not get that much attention. People for the most part are broke, angry and tired of them parading in expensive clothes. All eyes will be on the Invictus Games.
Who is “bones”?
@Betsy — “Bones” is Kate.
Yeah, they might crash the Easter service with Chuck. The Keene’s won’t let this or the Invictus Games go past without trying to coat tail on H&M as they have always done.
This all goes back to do they have something super bad on William? Or is he that stupid that he thinks he’s “playing the press” when it the opposite?
It’s now clear in my mind that Kaiser Bill was the one playing Racial Bingo with Harry’s future children.
Spot on Andrew’s Nemesis! We all knew but now we KNOW
Yep—never been a doubt in my mind. He fits the profile—racist, rock-stupid, and virulently snotty.
It’s obvious Harry and William don’t talk and despite what the press says it’s Harry who can’t trust William with anything he tells him because it will be leaked to the press.
Jobbo and his tabloid rats know it’s Egghead doing all the leaking. Why would Harry leak to a press he wants nothing to do with?
They can’t make up their minds — Harry doesn’t leak, he and Meghan put their names on their statements, which the Rats whine about. Jobbo is projecting big time. As they do.
It’s hilarious how William and Kate are constantly getting busted now. They deserve every single bust they get.
Omid went for the jugular! Someone on Twitter said that the message of this visit is loud and clear and it so is. William and Kate are the biggest instigators when it comes to Harry. That’s the tea.
Harry will meet William only when Bill the Incandescent apologises for his racist remarks. The nerve of Jobson to suggest that somehow Harry has anything to prove to TOB!
Even then, I don’t think it will happen. William unleashing Jason Knauf during the Mail trial to try to call Meghan a liar was probably the last straw.
I guess since Jobson has to push his Baldemort book he’s all in with Team William. Toxic males got to stick together I guess. But Harry has no problem keeping his counsel and is obviously handling his business. I think anyone looking for a “reconciliation between the brothers” should be prepared for a long wait unless Baldemort makes the first move. And we know the likelihood of that happening.
I think you’re right. I think the Cambridges have been relegated to the same “space” simultaneously occupied by T. Markle.
What a sad state of affairs when, in order to protect himself and his wife, a brother , son and grandson needs to secretly plan a family visit. That it didn’t leak should prove to the Queen that she has people around her that can’t be trusted.
Didn’t he have a podcast that no one cared to talk about? Lol. He and Kate better stay on vacation because I’m sure the press barons and their cheerleaders are pissed with them. It’s clear William and Kate are leakers and are the most tangled with the tabloids. Kate and William were no where to be seen and didn’t get any information on the Sussexes. The tabloids are going to go after someone over there.
The right wing papers that keep Bill and Cathy propped up as white supremicists are never, ever going to prop up Bill’s climate change/conservation obsession without horse trading with the Palace or being ordered to do so.
Oh no, those right wing rags love that Bill’s solution to conservation and climate change is for native Africans to have fewer children and not for rich people to limit their helicopter use and international vacations. I think they are writing Bill’s conservation speeches for him.
Is it necessary to say that Harry and Meghan in England did not see Bill and Cathy who were in France? Or did the professional vacationers come back so Cathy can be seen in a new Easter dress on Sunday?
Well damn, Scobie! Love to see it! LOL
Let’s remember that that Charles was telling the press that he was helping Harry and Meghan to pay for their house and Harry had to shut that down. This is why I don’t believe the story that he met Harry and Meghan yesterday. Reports of that meeting sound sketchy to me and Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson didn’t even say that they met Charles and Camilla. I think if they had, their spokesperson would have said so.
IMO, if Charles knew they’d be stopping by, he definitely would have leaked it to the RR. Unless he’s had a major change of attitude or was ordered to be there by the Queen, I don’t think he was there either.
@Chrissy … Page Six also ran an article yesterday claiming Prince Charles was at Windsor Palace when the Sussexes stopped by to visit the Queen. It could be the Queen asked him to be at Windsor and didn’t specify why, but (according to two articles I’ve read) there was some kind of church service/event held in the chapel at Windsor yesterday which the Queen usually attends and Charles filled in for her, so perhaps Charles was already on the Windsor grounds.
Evidently, this is how the RR and DM found out the Sussexes had been in town. Harry and Meghan walked past the bus of church goers on their way to the Palace from Frogmore and were spotted.
I don’t think C and C met with the Sussexes.
@Tessa … According to the London-based news paper The Guardian, Prince Charles and Camilla were already at Windsor when the Sussexes paid their visit to the Queen. Evidently, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were at Windsor for the Maundy Thursday church service (a religious event held each year on the Thursday before Good Friday), at which Charles stood in for the Queen this year. I suppose these were the bus of church goers, as reported, who passed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to Windsor Palace from Frogmore.
It’s possible the Queen kept the Sussex visit a surprise for Charles, but The Guardian article is the third one in which I’ve read that yesterday’s Sussex visit with the Queen included Charles and Camilla.
If they did meet C&C, it wasn’t planned, but more likely PC learning that they were there and crashing the visit. Harry and Meghan may have thought it was possible, but I doubt they cared one way or the other. Whatever, that their spokesperson didn’t mention C&C means they either didn’t, or it’s superior shade by omitting their presence (and relevance).
LOL I love Omid, I started following him on Twitter recently and it’s the best thing ever. I really wished he hosted a TV show or something, I think he hosts a podcast. I’m going to have to listen to it.
William and Kate know they’ve been had. The only equivalent would be William and Kate showing up in California without anyone knowing beforehand lol.
He is frequently on Good Morning America. You can catch him there for commentary 😊. SO much better than the yahoos they have on The Today Show!
So the brilliant royal “experts” can figure out that two people who weren’t in the same country at the same time didn’t meet? How impressive.
Easter cards to Diana in the Sunday papers coming up.
Yes and with pictures of each h andmade card by each child.
I didn’t see it reported that William and Kate were in France skiing until this came out and royal reporters needed to explain their absence, so clearly there was some cover there. Since Covid, the Cambridges have been cultivating the homegrown image and holidaying in the UK only.
I agree though, no way would they have been there anyway, since they don’t live in Windsor. Although, all the action appears to be there lately! Guess we know why they want to move! lol
Their Christmas card from last year was in Jordan, so I think they might want ppl to think they don’t travel out of the UK when they clearly do. These 2 are such idiots, always self owning. I think this was back in October when the queen was hospitalized. They are always on vacation outside of the UK, the press just doesn’t report on it, too busy all up in the business of H&M.
I also saw stories from people mag and US weekly about the ski vacation yesterday or today they are on right now.
I don’t read UK tabloids except what’s excerpted here though so maybe they are reporting on it now like you say since it’s clear H&M were in the UK this week and didn’t meet with them. Lol. Love it.
It is pretty bold of them to use a photo from an overseas trip that was clearly comped by the Jordanian king for future favours. William loves these kinds of things and their family photo screamed white colonizers there as well.
I’ve said before that KP/William & Kate seem siloed from everyone else. Sure, Charles plays his games, but as Kaiser points out, Clarence House can keep quiet when they need to. For all of the panic about Sussexit being akin to the abdication, it seems clear that was because the family & the courtiers knew William, not Harry, was the next Edward VIII. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Fort Belvedere, which seems like a weird fit for the Cambridges, keeps being brought up in discussions of their new Windsor home.
Omid! The shade! Kiss!
Omid with the shade and Kaiser with the best shady pictures. Together…glorious. I feel bad for saying this, but I hope Harry never reconciles with Will or Kate. I think the degree of evil launched at Harry’s young family and at him for years behind the scenes should be giant red caution flags. They blew in on a cloud and evaporated before anyone could harass them or use them. Well done.
I think Robert, now would be a good time for you to just say nothing. You know nothing obviously yet you won’t shut up.
These two seem to go on vacation at least every six to eight weeks. At least. And not little weekend trips either. They do fully on ten day vacations constantly. And no one says a word. Amazing. Lazy ass grifters.
As for Jobson and the rest royal gossips, they’re in for a rude awakening with this “olive branch” narrative they’re trying to push. It’s clear that Betty is the only one he’s cool with and that they’re done after she’s gone. It’s clear that what they want is Harry and Meghan to drop their life in California and go back to being “working royals”. They want that desperately. That’s not happening tho. If it were, then the visit would have been public. H&M won’t be on that balcony for the Jubilee. They aren’t putting themselves and their kids into that firestorm. I can’t wait until it finally hits them that it is well and truly over. H&M will come and go as they please, probably even be right under their noses in London, but they’ll have no access whatsoever.
That Caribbean tour had lots of vacation time for the Cambridges, with the scuba diving and all that. Then they have to “recover” from the work by taking a vacation.
‘ fictional soap style dramas Meghan used to star in’. They’re always belittling Meghan’s accomplishments. A seven year run on an internationally-viewed law series vs. a daytime soap opera. Of course they don’t point out Keen has never earned her own money or supported herself.
At least if Kate had been a successful actress she might be able to pretend she wants to work a bit more convincingly….
They have to diminish Meghan’s work because Kate spent her 20s being a lazy rich girl available for her rich boyfriend when he was in the mood to be with her. And then the next decade shopping and travelling on taxpayer money. They don’t dare point out that kate remains the laziest married in royal and still can’t read words off a cue card, including references to her own kids, to save her life.
And soap actors work their asses off. Kate can barely get through a speech. Forget having to learn pages of dialogue and hit camera marks five days a week.
Jobsen needs to sit all the way down. These asshats trying to spin a visit they knew nothing about as some sort of conciliation meeting is ridiculous. Why anyone would believe a word out the mouths of these Royal Reporters is beyond me. They know nothing, twist words and facts to suit whatever narrative they’re trying to sell in order to sound as if they’re in the know and privy to the Royals innermost feelings. Meghan was right….they’re nothing but a carnival of clowns.
Maybe the reason Chris Ship is saying they didn’t meet with his brother is because they know William is in the country.
Do we have an actual picture of him on this skying trip?
Good point. There have been no photos of them, and in fact any articles referring to their little family ski holiday are only showing older pics of them. I don’t think he’s there, he’s clearly checked out of their marriage.
I saw a candid snapshot of PW & KM from their skiing trip on FB just this morning shared on a private group. They are not in the UK unless you can ski in London.
Nancy, well, where there’s one you know that there are others. If it is truly a current photo, I would expect to see at least one picture of them that starts flying around social media. I can’t believe only one person would take a picture. Stay tuned.
The BM and the Rota have cartons of egg on their faces. The new spin is to try and save “credibility” and book sales.
I doubt Harry and Meghan would want to meet with the Cambridges unless William and Kate apologized which I never think will happen.
This is my take on the meeting, Harry and Eugenie discussed it while she was in Cali. Eugenie went home and met privately with granny who agreed that she wanted to see Harry and Meghan and made sure they had security from the airport to Windsor. They arrived the day before, took a Covid test, waited the next day for the results before going to the castle to visit granny. Granny probably said something like “your father is on the premises I think you should say hello” had someone inform C & C that she wanted to see them after the service. The reason the Sussexes press person only mentioned grandma is because that was the original plan. The information was released after they left the country.
There are a few grandparents today getting teased by their grandchildren for not being camera ready on that bus.
I like your theory, Athena.
Chris Ship claims they also met CC after Maundy service but I am not convinced given Sussex reference to grandmother only. I am loving how they accomplished this visit and left RR scrabbling in the dust. They really are unbelievable over anything Sussex related, just not rational at all. Is is so unfair that similar scrutiny isn’t extended to Basher and Barbie who ARE on the public purse, what are their work terms and conditions, maximum glory and minimum effort? H and M weren’t allowed to go part-time because the senior couple got their first! And no a reconciliation between the brothers is unlikely because Basher bashes in a cowardly fashion using minions and nasty brief ings and that can’t be rectified without a humble apology and an attempt to put things right which won’t happen. Basher is not bothered because he has a kingdom to rule and everything he ever wanted right?! That’s by Basher is so cross because he has one family less to bully!!
If they didn’t meet with C&C the rags would be screaming someone was snubbed.
We’re only a decade away from George being an adult. I’m nervous for that kid and what his parents’ jealousy will do.