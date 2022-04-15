Of course the Sussexes didn’t meet with the still-vacationing Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not worked since March 29th, which is when they appeared at Prince Philip’s memorial service. They jetted off shortly after that, flying to Courchevel with their kids and with Kate’s parents. They are, I believe, still on that ski holiday. We have no way of knowing, because no one in the British media cares enough to question William and Kate’s private plane use, laziness, or continuous disappearing acts. Anyway, Chris Ship reports that – obviously – Harry and Meghan didn’t see the Cambridges on their brief trip to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in the US after quitting royal duties, made a surprise visit to see the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague. But ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship said Harry did not see his brother the Duke of Cambridge while in Britain. Mr Ship told ITV News: “One person he didn’t see while he was in the UK was his brother William.”

[From The Daily Express]

Do I think that Harry and Meghan timed their layover specifically for the Cambridges’ vacation? No, I don’t. I think it was a happy accident as far as the Sussexes were concerned. It’s not like Harry would have tried to see his brother even if William had been in the country, honestly. And I have serious doubts as to whether Harry even saw Prince Charles, and if so, how long that meeting lasted. Are you interested in Robert Jobson’s take on all of this? Eh.

Royal expert Robert Jobson says William’s absence from the pivotal moment was ‘significant’, telling The Mirror: “Significantly, Prince William and Catherine were not involved in these ‘clear the air’ chats. Hopefully, in time the royal brothers too can break bread and end this new war of the Wales’s, which is in danger of turning into one of the fictional soap style dramas Meghan used to star in… For William to do that, however, Harry will have to show that he (and his team of PR image gurus and advisers) can keep their counsel at this early and delicate stage. If not, this promising development would all have been for nothing.”

[From The News International]

What’s funny about that is Jobson and the other royal reporters and commentators were completely caught off guard by the Sussexes’ visit because they had not gotten any leaks from Montecito, Clarence House or Kensington Palace. Montecito keeps their sh-t tight.

Clarence House is capable of playing it close to the vest. But William is the one who leaks like a sieve, not Harry. William is the one who has trouble “keeping his counsel.” William is the one who sends employees out to the press to openly smear his brother and sister-in-law.

Also: LMAO.

Three years ago keeping plans to visit the Queen a secret would have been impossible. Yesterday was another reminder of where the constant and unwanted leaks were coming from. HMTQ will always opt for fuss-free, so I’m sure it was much appreciated on both sides. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 15, 2022