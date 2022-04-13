The Cambridges & the Middletons are on a ski holiday in Courchevel, France

The service of thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip was fifteen days ago. That was also the last time we saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a public event. They had just returned from their Caribbean Flop Tour a few days earlier and they were exhausted and downtrodden from all of the sh-tty press they got. Plus, dressing up like colonialists takes a lot out of these people. Anyway, the kids are apparently on their Easter break from school, which means that the Cambridge family has gone on vacation. They’re in Courchevel, France.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have enjoyed a ski break in Courchevel, France with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last week. According to various Twitter and Instagram users, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort.

One royal watcher also claimed that William and Kate were joined by the Duchess’ sister Pippa Middleton.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if the Cambridges did manage to slip away for a winter break. Their last high-profile appearance was on Tuesday 29 March when William, Kate, George and Charlotte attended Prince Philip’s service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. But since then, the Duke and Duchess have enjoyed time off royal duties following their week-long tour of the Caribbean. George, eight, and Charlotte, six, are also on their school holidays from Thomas’s Battersea, while Louis, three, is enjoying a break from Willcocks Nursery School.

[From Hello]

William and Kate have been to Courchevel before, in 2016. They took George and Charlotte and the Middletons were in tow for that one too. Back then, there was outrage about the cost of yet another Cambridge vacation and “sources” dutifully claimed that Will and Kate were traveling on a budget with some help from the Middletons. How much has changed in six years – nowadays, I doubt the Keens will even bother to justify the cost or the vacation. As much as I know William and Kate to be lazy and dumb, they actually have managed to set the bar so low where the entire British media establishment will just shrug at this news now. I wonder if they’ll still be on their skiing holiday during Invictus?

84 Responses to “The Cambridges & the Middletons are on a ski holiday in Courchevel, France”

  1. C says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Of course they are.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      April 13, 2022 at 10:29 am

      Having flown in via private jet.

      Wait, why can’t I hear countless pearls being clutched in horror and front pages being printed to scream in shock at their excess???

      Reply
      • C says:
        April 13, 2022 at 10:39 am

        The thing that shocks *me* the most is that William even goes on these family vacations at all.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 13, 2022 at 10:58 am

        @C – I was thinking the exact same thing. Why would Horse Teeth the Bald want to be anywhere near Carole Middleton let alone on a ski vacation with her?

      • Esmerelda says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:28 am

        @C – but is he? No pics. I wouldn’t be surprised if she took the kids skiing with her parents/Pipps and he’s spending some private time on some extracurricular activities.
        (I’m reminded of the whole “fake Melania” thing – a “fake William” in ski gear wouldn’t be too hard to manage… just speculation, of course)

      • Christine says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:50 am

        Agreed. I still don’t believe Willnot was at James Middleton’s wedding, and with zero photos, I don’t buy this either. The entire Middleton family is on vacation, paid for by taxpayers, no doubt.

      • Jan90067 says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:50 am

        Another “borrowed” jet, or did Tightwad spring for this one?

        And just wait, they’ll release “adorable” pics of the kids, esp. little Louis on his first skis, this weekend at the start of Invictus, to counteract any press attention on H&M at the opening ceremonies.

        Place your bets now.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 13, 2022 at 12:03 pm

        Prince Louis’ birthday is April 23 so we will definitely get a new picture of him, probably released on the evening of the 22nd, which is the last day of the IG. So while a new picture is to be expected, I’m sure the Cambridges are thrilled with the timing.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        April 13, 2022 at 1:04 pm

        @ Christine, yes, of course it’s on the back of taxpayers! CarolE wouldn’t have it any other way!! She is already eyeing TQ’s jewels as we speak!!

        When will British, and CW countries, taxpayers decide that enough is enough? These entire family survives on the backs of ALL taxpayers, far and wide. It’s time to nip their need to support themselves OFF of the taxpayers!

        They are running the largest welfare scam in the world….

      • bettyrose says:
        April 13, 2022 at 8:24 pm

        Wait . . I thought Wills was enamored of Carole as his surrogate mom. It’s Kate I don’t picture him going on vacations with.

    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      April 13, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Not at all surprised. The workshy pair do a disastrous tour and reward themselves with a holiday. You couldn’t make it up.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      April 13, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      Everything about the Cambridges screams “Trump family.” Just because the C’s have posher accents (real or fake), doesn’t make them any better than Biggly and his grifting family.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        April 13, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        There are very little differences between the Cambridges and the trumps. They are both grifting families, it’s just that the British system of monarchy has legalized a lot of the grifting that the Cambridges do.

  2. Mai B says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Damn! They have it so easy.

    Reply
  3. Zut Alors says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:35 am

    That yellow dress looks like some itchy polyester monstrosity 🤮

    Reply
  4. Feeshalori says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:35 am

    Another pleasure junket and the media is so nonchalant about it, of course.

    Reply
  5. Aimee says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:36 am

    But they work SO hard!! They deserve a vacation from their exhausting lives!!!

    Reply
  6. Blujfly says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:40 am

    The Middletons have gone to Courcheval for years. I believe that’s where they were pre engagement when William was overheard calling Mike Dad. Geez it seems like only last year we were told the Cambridges would never vacation outside the UK again. LOLOLOLOL. Of course if the media agrees not to report it or post any photos, did it even happen?

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      April 13, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Is this the same resort where William ditched Kate after they gave Kate and William the biggest room with the largest fireplace and left her crying the whole vacation with her family having to handle that?

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:04 am

        It could be! It’s so hard to remember if it’s that time or the time Carole with an E rented a separate house to be closer to Scotland and gave her 24 year old daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend the best bedroom expecting him to show up for New Year’s and he didn’t. And her daughter was humiliated yet again and still didn’t break up with him.

        ETÀ: I believe the “agreement to break up” but continue to be seen in public with him while he flirts with “society blonds” was in Zermatt.

      • Gabby says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:17 am

        That. Is. Hilarious.

      • Tarte au Citron says:
        April 13, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        Omg… didn’t know about that. Ouch!

        If he weren’t rich or royal, who on earth would put up with him. I cannot stand him.

  7. Noki says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Is this ZERO self awareness or they DGAF at this point !? Because was it last year they were making a big deal about holidaying within the UK.

    Reply
    • Snowpony says:
      April 13, 2022 at 11:28 am

      When people in the UK are dealing with inflation. Struggling with the choice to eat or heat their home these two are going on a little ski trip. Imagine if H&M were this tone deaf. Abolish the monarchy

      Reply
  8. Ginger says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:46 am

    They needed a vacation from their vacation.

    I just hope they remembered to bring Louis. He seems to be the forgotten child.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      April 13, 2022 at 10:57 am

      Yes, the article makes it sound like they brought him because he needed a vacation from the tough business of going to nursery school

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        April 13, 2022 at 11:55 am

        Hey!!!!! Finger-painting and Leggo building is HARD WORK you guys!!

        As I posted above, I think they’ll post pics of Little Lou on his first skis during opening ceremonies of Invictus, to try and pull coverage of H&M.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        April 13, 2022 at 1:35 pm

        @Jan90067 It’s certainly much more demanding than whatever it is his parents do.

    • Roo says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:42 pm

      @Ginger, I imagine him Home Alone in some castle like a young McCauley Caulkin. 😱

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:48 am

    The entire British media establishment shrugs at this now because they’ve have that invisible contract with the Cambridges. How long that last now that the Sussexes are gone, I’m not sure. I guess if the Cambridges continue to feed the press information about their personal life and their “work”, the press will continue to protect them from criticism.

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:02 pm

      Exactly. Further evidence of the invisible contract working. Not a single word about this in the Fail, and yet they are always lifting rumours about the Sussexes from Twitter.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      April 13, 2022 at 7:21 pm

      When will the BM realize the invisible contract [with the Cambridges anyway] is costing them money? Wouldn’t exposing the Cambridges with the marriage problems, drama, Will’s possible brain/mental/emotional issues, secret tantrums, et al, bring them ratings, clicks and millions of pounds? I don’t see how the financial trade off helps the BM because the coverage now is so bland. They may have access but what is it worth?

      Reply
  10. SunnyW says:
    April 13, 2022 at 10:53 am

    The way Will and Kate have gotten away with convincing their fans and facilitators that royal work is so hard it can only be done very intermittently is kinda evil genius. A vacation from a vacation is written of so respectfully. Meghan traveling to Holland to support her husband on the other hand…

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      April 13, 2022 at 11:48 am

      To be fair, this attitude began with the Queen. The British press has spent 100 years dutifully churning out Palace propaganda that being QUEEN is a sacrifice.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        April 13, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        Yup, they’re always on about being sooo grateful for the queen’s service, but nobody ever specifies what exactly that service entails

  11. Kitty says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:05 am

    I can’t wait until this monarchy ends after The Queen. What a slap to the face.

    Reply
  12. Sunday says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Unless we see (unedited) photos, you CANNOT convince me that will is there. Same as her brother’s wedding. Pics or it didn’t happen, cambridges.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      April 13, 2022 at 11:32 am

      Same here.

      I could see Bill being there for a few days, maybe, to spend time with the kids. He does seem to be somewhat present in their lives (or at least, in the heir and spare’s lives, given their comfort level with him in photo ops).

      But you can bet if he’s there, the vacay includes lots of time apart from Mutton Buttons and likely separate rooms.

      Reply
      • swirlmamad says:
        April 13, 2022 at 1:37 pm

        I totally agree this is the scenario. If he’s there, it’s only to spend some time with the kids and almost certainly doing his own thing.

      • Kyliegirl says:
        April 13, 2022 at 2:51 pm

        Until the separation announcement, Charles and Diana vacationed together with W&H.

    • Christine says:
      April 13, 2022 at 11:52 am

      Yep, yep, yep.

      Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:32 am

    Is anyone surprised? The Middletons have conditioned everyone to just expect them to vacation constantly. So of course its a big “shrug” to this. They had to work for a week (lol the article about Charles’ Canada trip called the Caribbean tour “intense,” I guess if you’re talking about the fallout then it was intense, but not the schedule) so OF COURSE they need to go skiing.

    honestly I think one of their issues that they need to correct somehow is that no one really cares what they do or don’t do. Meh, they’re skiing. Meh, Kate went to an elementary school. Meh, Charles invested some people at Windsor. 10 years ago their every move was covered breathlessly and now people just shrug and don’t care. The press tries to push them sometimes but they’re boring and lazy and I think on some level most people know that at this point.

    Maybe that’s what they want, but I feel like that’s a bad look for a future monarch, to just be accepted as lazy and boring.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      April 13, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      I believe it’s an image they want to cultivate because this indifference towards them and their events is the ticket for the continuity of the monarchy. The fact that people don’t care enough about them to react guarantees unfortunately their position

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      April 13, 2022 at 4:34 pm

      @Becks
      You are getting it wrong. The Royal family thrives on the apathy of the public. With the exception of Diane, Meghan and sometimes Kate, no one really cares what they are up to.

      Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Was their Caribbean tour the biggest flop in rf history? Despite or because of the Keen Parade of Ugly Dresses? Anne is showing them how it’s done with only one assistant and carrying her bags.
    So sure, go hide your overexposed faces. I think I’ve seem far more of them than I can stomach.

    Reply
  15. J+ferber says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:48 am

    I wonder if he ever spends time with Rose anymore. She has a three-year old daughter that I’ve just heard about. Perhaps Will has obligations we don’t know about?

    Reply
  16. Rapunzel says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:52 am

    Wonder if they’re drinking Crack Babies?
    Bet there’s separate bedrooms.

    I’m feeling like this was not meant to make news. Did someone in the Rota go rogue?

    Reply
  17. Jaded says:
    April 13, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Maybe, if we’re really lucky, we’ll get some grainy photos of Wm dad-dancing with some hot blondes somewhere NOT in Courcheval…

    Reply
  18. Blujfly says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    From all previous accounts of Carole’s relationship with William, she is a very important tool in keeping Kate in line and justifying William’s behavior. Carole “backs Will’s point of view” over Kate’s “every time,” defers to him as a Royal, and ensures that all of his whims are catered to. So, unlike some, I think william quite enjoys attending at least part of these trips, until he rips the rug out from under them if he’s in a particular mood. But overall I believe the trips serve an excellent purpose in catering to his ego, in keeping Carole on his side, and in reminding the Middletons just whose bed has been made. Also, adulterers often enjoy playing family man and being compartmentalized.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 13, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      I wonder if Will will only vacation with his family if Carole is there to cater to him?

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        April 13, 2022 at 12:11 pm

        I cannot think of a trip they have gone on where Kate was responsible for planning it. Carole or even Pippa are always there, even before they were engaged. There has never been even a whiff of suggestion in the press that Kate is capable of it. Either they go on vacation with the Middletons or they go on vacation to Royal owned locations or similarly sumptuous estates owned by those that now and scrap to the royals, like the casa in Spain owned by the Duke of Westminister. There was the Jordan trip this year and the Biarritz vacation in 2017 where details have been quite scarce, other than that Kate was allegedly visiting “friends and family” in Biarritz. And unlike in 2012 the media sits there and takes it. So either Richard Palmer has been given orders not to report because of legal threats, is under a legal threat, or the Cambridges and the Palaces make it up to him through other leaks.

        Along the same lines, does anyone believe Pippa married into a family that owns a resort in St Barts’ and that the Cambridges have never gone?

    • PrincessK says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:13 pm

      Yes, and I remember the awful time that Kate was forced to be seen going to Church with the Cholomondeleys. Carole was there as well, and I suspect she had a role in making sure Kate went along with it, and probably said, don’t worry I will be there with you.

      Reply
  19. Pam says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    I’m happy for the children…they’ll have a wonderful time, I’m sure. Also, it’s really nice that the Middletons can spend time with the children.

    What the other two are “vacationing” from, I don’t know.

    Reply
  20. Over it says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    The way the British media goes after a war veteran and his foundation he created to help support people who served their country is beyond vile, but what makes it even worse is that two of the laziest people on this planet just vacation and live rich off the tax payers dime and no one in the British media says Jack sh—t about it. It will always amaze me how being white gets you a pass for everything especially if that whiteness is used to help destroy a black woman and her husband.

    Reply
  21. Honey says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    I get it in that it’s probably the kids’ spring break or something, but the optics would have been much better if they did a couple of local day trips to British areas, like a farm or petting zoo. Read the room, folks.

    Reply
  22. Izzy says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    On Easter break? Huh. Nothing says “celebrate the Resurrection of our Savior” quite like a ski holiday.

    Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    I knew it, I knew it, I knew it! I knew the reason we weren’t seeing them after their Caribbean Colonialist Catastrophe Tour–except for the Memorial–was that they went on vacation somewhere. I figured they wouldn’t go back to the islands–out & back, out & back wouldn’t be much fun–so I assumed skiing somewhere. I knew it!

    Reply
  24. Harper says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    Well, I feel some small measure of pride in narrowing down their location last week to either Mustique or the French Alps. I figured that after having sunned themselves for a week, their instinct would be to hit the mountains. Glad to know that Pippa made it there … Kate and her have big futures ahead of them as Queen Bees of Bucklebury so I am sure they have a lot to discuss.

    Reply
  25. equality says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Wonder why they didn’t visit the Caribbean. They were eager to take their children there.

    Reply
  26. Red Weather Tiger says:
    April 13, 2022 at 3:13 pm

    It’s probably just because my only perception of it us through the Keen Lens, but it seems like British children are constantly on breaks.

    Reply
  27. SIde Eye says:
    April 13, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    I need a vacation after looking at that dress…

    Reply
  28. Kalana says:
    April 13, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    Something about the press being allowed to write about this vacation makes me think that Prince Charles is going to make some public sign of support to Harry. Or maybe this just stays as punishment for William issuing a statement on the Commonwealth without permission from Charles or the Queen.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      April 13, 2022 at 4:42 pm

      Kalana, I wonder if Chuck is simply continuing his campaign to put both of them in their place. I don’t think he’s ever going to forgive the whole “skip Chuck for the FFK” things. I think it could get very interesting, and I’ll be keeping an eye on what camp is leaking.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:14 pm

      It hasn’t been mentioned in the Fail though, they are busy obsessing about H.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 13, 2022 at 7:19 pm

      The fail is still displaying the family members who attended the Memorial with Harry and Meghan’s images having an x over them. They are truly obsessed.

      Reply
  29. cassandra says:
    April 13, 2022 at 4:47 pm

    I hadn’t really looked at that yellow dress before. What in the 80’s nonsense is that? It’s atrocious

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:24 pm

      I need to post this every time because I can’t get over it- that dress is over $3000 !!!! Wtf.

      Reply
      • Roo says:
        April 13, 2022 at 5:47 pm

        @SAS, I’m convinced that was designed and made on a dare to see how easy it is to separate silly people from their money!

  30. JRenee says:
    April 13, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    Is Will really there or is he off alone and she’s with her family?

    Reply
  31. Athena says:
    April 13, 2022 at 6:32 pm

    Kate was spotted with Pippa, they’re assuming William is there

    Reply
  32. Tessa says:
    April 13, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    After all the “work” they did in the Caribbean, scuba diving and all that, they must have been so tired they needed a vacation. LOL.

    Reply

