The Cambridges & the Middletons are on a ski holiday in Courchevel, France

The service of thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip was fifteen days ago. That was also the last time we saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a public event. They had just returned from their Caribbean Flop Tour a few days earlier and they were exhausted and downtrodden from all of the sh-tty press they got. Plus, dressing up like colonialists takes a lot out of these people. Anyway, the kids are apparently on their Easter break from school, which means that the Cambridge family has gone on vacation. They’re in Courchevel, France.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have enjoyed a ski break in Courchevel, France with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last week. According to various Twitter and Instagram users, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort. One royal watcher also claimed that William and Kate were joined by the Duchess’ sister Pippa Middleton. It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if the Cambridges did manage to slip away for a winter break. Their last high-profile appearance was on Tuesday 29 March when William, Kate, George and Charlotte attended Prince Philip’s service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. But since then, the Duke and Duchess have enjoyed time off royal duties following their week-long tour of the Caribbean. George, eight, and Charlotte, six, are also on their school holidays from Thomas’s Battersea, while Louis, three, is enjoying a break from Willcocks Nursery School.

[From Hello]

William and Kate have been to Courchevel before, in 2016. They took George and Charlotte and the Middletons were in tow for that one too. Back then, there was outrage about the cost of yet another Cambridge vacation and “sources” dutifully claimed that Will and Kate were traveling on a budget with some help from the Middletons. How much has changed in six years – nowadays, I doubt the Keens will even bother to justify the cost or the vacation. As much as I know William and Kate to be lazy and dumb, they actually have managed to set the bar so low where the entire British media establishment will just shrug at this news now. I wonder if they’ll still be on their skiing holiday during Invictus?