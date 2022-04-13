Why are there no food details in the stories about Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?

I was surprised by how few people believe in the one true love match of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! They are obviously going to last forever! No, probably not, but they might last longer than we expect. I suspect that they’ll last as long as it takes for Nicola to get bored, honestly. As much as people want to act like Brooklyn will be the one to leave, I’m getting a vibe that she’s mostly in charge (and he likes it).

Anyway, I’m adding more photos from their weekend wedding in this post. They gave away their exclusive photos to British Vogue and American Vogue, and they posted some of the photos onto their individual Instagram accounts. Both British and American Vogue got various exclusive details about the wedding too – there was a lengthy piece about Nicola’s Valentino gown and Claudia Schiffer-esque styling. The Beckham boys all wore Dior suits. British Vogue had more comprehensive coverage of who was there and what happened during the wedding:

Dress details: The bride wore a romantic Valentino couture gown with a show-stopping train, chosen with the help of her stylist Leslie Fremar in the months leading up to one of the most opulent – and star-studded – weddings of the year. On top of the exquisite craftsmanship, the dress incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread. The music: The bride floated down the aisle on the arm of her father, to the sound of a live rendition of “Songbird” from UK artist Sekou, accompanied by a string orchestra, part of a musical programme conceived by ALR Music. Her new sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, was among the flower girls, and her bridesmaids wore gowns crafted by tailor Joel Diaz. The Peltz family’s gift to the groom: The groom wore a diamond chain by Anita Ko, a gift from his new in-laws. “He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket,” says Ko, who was a guest at the ceremony. “They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds.” Cocktails: After the ceremony, guests mingled over cocktails decorated with seasonal white cherry blossoms as a jazz quartet played, then a 12-piece live band took over the entertainment for the black-tie dinner in the wedding tent, which had been decorated by HMR Designs with garden roses layered with peonies, petite white ranunculus, spray roses and hydrangea. Charity: Conscious of the events unfolding on the other side of the world as they celebrated their wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola partnered with the humanitarian agency Care, and invited guests to make donations in their name to help provide aid for women and girls, families and the elderly in Ukraine. The bride’s parents were among those making significant donations to the cause.

[From British Vogue]

I’m completely suspicious of the fact that Vogue got all of these details about the music and the flowers and the speeches, yet no one mentioned the food or the wedding cake! Tell us about the CAKE! Tell us what food was served, come on! Apparently, the wedding chef was Thierry Isambert. And that’s all we know. As for the charitable donations… good for them. Seriously, I’m glad they asked for donations to CARE rather than gifts. Anyway, it sounds like an okay wedding. Ostentatious but not exactly tacky.