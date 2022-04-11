Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz got married at her family’s home in Palm Beach

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot this weekend! Their wedding was held at Nicola’s family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The Peltz family apparently has a big spread, and several huge tents were set up outside for the ceremony, reception and what I assume would be a big dance party. The bride wore Valentino couture! It only took about 24 hours for Vogue to post their exclusive photos online – Nicola’s dress was pretty. While I’m not a huge fan of the lace gloves, I suspect that she wanted to be slightly more covered-up. Celebrities were in attendance:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz’s family estate, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents. Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon’s wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony as well. Guests included Brooklyn’s famous family: parents Victoria Beckham, 47, and David Beckham, 46, and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10. Nicola’s family — her businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner — were also in attendance, as were her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz. Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE that Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were also in attendance.

[From People]

You might think “Serena and Venus are tight with the Beckhams?” Eh, I think it’s more like Venus and Serena are major figures in the Palm Beach community, and I would not be surprised if they were actually more familiar with the Peltz family, perhaps as neighbors. But sure, I don’t doubt that the Williams Sisters also know Posh and Becks. I also didn’t realize that Nicola is Jewish! Did Brooklyn break the glass? Was there a chuppah? Did they dance the hora? I love this! I’m also seeing that Nicola’s mother is Catholic, so they might have done a service which incorporated both Catholic and Jewish wedding traditions? Hm.

The wedding reportedly cost around $4 million, much of which was probably for the construction of those huge tents. There were reportedly about 500 guests at the wedding. I always love hearing about wedding food, but right now there aren’t many details. Allegedly, there were “food stations,” would suggest some kind of buffet. Which I approve of! Buffets are awesome. Oh, and Harper Beckham was the bridesmaid? Aw.