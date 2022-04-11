Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz got married at her family’s home in Palm Beach

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot this weekend! Their wedding was held at Nicola’s family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The Peltz family apparently has a big spread, and several huge tents were set up outside for the ceremony, reception and what I assume would be a big dance party. The bride wore Valentino couture! It only took about 24 hours for Vogue to post their exclusive photos online – Nicola’s dress was pretty. While I’m not a huge fan of the lace gloves, I suspect that she wanted to be slightly more covered-up. Celebrities were in attendance:
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz’s family estate, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents.
Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon’s wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony as well.
Guests included Brooklyn’s famous family: parents Victoria Beckham, 47, and David Beckham, 46, and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10. Nicola’s family — her businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner — were also in attendance, as were her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.
Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE that Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were also in attendance.
You might think “Serena and Venus are tight with the Beckhams?” Eh, I think it’s more like Venus and Serena are major figures in the Palm Beach community, and I would not be surprised if they were actually more familiar with the Peltz family, perhaps as neighbors. But sure, I don’t doubt that the Williams Sisters also know Posh and Becks. I also didn’t realize that Nicola is Jewish! Did Brooklyn break the glass? Was there a chuppah? Did they dance the hora? I love this! I’m also seeing that Nicola’s mother is Catholic, so they might have done a service which incorporated both Catholic and Jewish wedding traditions? Hm.
The wedding reportedly cost around $4 million, much of which was probably for the construction of those huge tents. There were reportedly about 500 guests at the wedding. I always love hearing about wedding food, but right now there aren’t many details. Allegedly, there were “food stations,” would suggest some kind of buffet. Which I approve of! Buffets are awesome. Oh, and Harper Beckham was the bridesmaid? Aw.
Wretched excess. Conspicuous consumption. Nauseating
Yeah it’s kind of gross especially given they’ll be divorced in like three years.
That is why i don’t pay attention to these celeb ‘youngins’. Very soon you will hear they are leading separate lives, they are divorcing etc. Anyway maybe they will surprise us like the Biebs
And yet people took the time to attend. I don’t think I could dress myself up, spend time at a venue and earnestly wish a couple congratulations when in the back of my mind I’m think: “How long until they divorce?” And who at their party thinks this is going to last?! When I have 23 I was firmly in the no way am I getting married camp. I guess when one is rich and lazy having a wedding seems like a good use of ones time. The being married part is the actual work so let’s see how baby Beckham does.
I got married when I was 23. 28 years later and we’re still going strong.
Agreed.
During Covid 500 guests….um panic attack
Probably, but his parents got married at 25 and have been married for 23+ years. (With some very public bumps in the road, obviously.) I can see why Brooklyn is at least optimistic.
@Andrea, it is a no-brainer to attend a billionaire’s wedding. Either you’re attending a GREAT party or you get to snark at how money doesn’t buy taste.
But, I just don’t think these two are very interesting so I feel like the party would actually be rather dull outside of the guest mingling.
Mai B
I only know about this girl because her and her family are notoriously horrible to their house staff. Abusively awful and the bride is no bystander to that.
Gross excess.
Her dad is also a major major Trump supporter, like donated 10s of millions. Everything about this family is gross.
Nelson Peltz, a big Maga donor, has bought Joe Manchin, making sure he calls Manchin every week. I’m sure it’s to talk about the weather and not like, how he needs to vote each week.
Nicole dress was beautiful,.However, her new husband dropped out of college within weeks and at 23 doesn’t have a job , what a catch !!!!!!!
@Kit he already had false career starts in football, modeling, photography, and cooking show host. Now they are married, my guess she will have a baby right quick and his next gig will be a monthly column in GQ and a companion podcast where he gives “parenting advice” to new dads.
Nicola has a reputation of being a mean girl. She has been trying to break into bigger roles in Hollywood and I think she thinks the publicity from being Brooklyn’s wife will help her land more roles in Hollywood. Jaded thinking but everything about this family reals horrid.
Kit
NP is horrible. BB is not the lesser in this pairing.
don’t you get tired of saying the same old thing… god its sooo boring to see how cool people think it is to %@&%$ on Trump constantly… everyone of you grew up in an area or around people that are lust like Trump- many probably in your own family… please find something else to bitch and complain about so you feel good about yourself….. the rest of us will be trying to save this country.
should be ashamed of yourself !!
Yeah, I’d love to be gracious and say congrats to the happy couple, but $4 million for one day of your life is insane.
It’s kind of relative when your Dad is a billionaire though. That’s like a more average person spending a few thousand.
I’m reminded of Jimmy Stewart in the Philadelphia Story “the prettiest sight in this fine pretty world is the privileged class enjoying its privileges”
yea this article is full of BS. the williams sisters do not live in PB, let alone are neighbors of the Peltz family. they are not a “major figure in the community” because they live in Palm Beach Gardens, and only a few months out of the year.
Yep.
I am sick of oligarchs and oligarchs in the making. Time to up the tax rates. It would be nice if it went up to the Eisenhower rate for these obscenely rich people.
I wonder why the Daily Mail was flooding their site with this wedding. I really didnt think there would be that much interest in a Beckham kid wedding and i doubt the Becks wanted that much attention because the Daily Fail readers show no mercy to Brooklyn.
They thought that Harry and Meghan would somehow attend. There were two stories before the weekend: 1, the Beckhams snubbed H&M by inviting W&K; 2) the Beckhams snubbed W&K by inviting H&M. Haaa.
For what it’s worth, Nelson Peltz (Nicola’s father) and Rupert Murdoch are good friends and have been for a couple decades.
If you Google their names together you’ll find that they attend many of the same functions and of course are both supporters of many conservative politicians.
No idea if that has anything to do with the Daily Mail coverage, but if the Beckhams aren’t the DMs cup of tea, the Peltz’s very much so are.
The amount of coverage in the Mail for these Z list celebs has been mystifying, but the Mail isn’t part of the Murdoch evil empire.
Why wouldn’t the daily fail post about their wedding their parents are rich and famous.
Not to mention they invited 500 people a lot of which are famous so of course the DF and other outlets are going to talk about it, which has nothing to do with the royals.
Best of luck to them after their $4M celebration. It’s just so excessive.
Anyway, dying laughing over here at a comment on Vogue’s IG post with the two pics:
“Nicola serving face and Brooklyn giving us absolutely nothing but cake topper groom energy”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I know right? He is as exciting as wallpaper and about as deep.
Somebody somewhere posted that he looks like Posh Spice with a mustache and now I can’t unsee it.
True. But to paraphrase Deadpool, “Have you heard Brooklyn Beckham speak?”
Bride is serving face, groom serving drinks.
Sorry but that tux is giving me major waiter vibes.
Haaaa!!! This comment made me lol for real
Conspicuous consumption, OTT wedding, a bazillion dollars aside, she is one of the prettiest women I’ve ever seen. And they look happy.
Like, to be honest pretty much anyone could be the prettiest women anybody ever did see if they’d spent as much as her parents did to completely change the way she looks surgically. That face and figure, much like Brooklyn’s career, did not spring forth naturally.
I had no idea she had plastic surgery.
https://theskincareedit.com/.image/t_share/MTU2ODk4NDE3NjE5OTA0MTEy/nicola-peltz-betsey-johnson-fall-2011-show-2011-1jpg.jpg
GTFOA! That is NOT the same person!
I dunno, she played Katara in Shyamalan’s Avatar abomination and she looks like that girl grown up with some good make-up and a personal fitness trainer? Her mother is a model and she looks like her with her dad’s eyes.
Oh, wow. I googled her before/after photos. If they stay married long enough to have kids that jaw or nose just might make a surprise appearance.
I never heard of her before now. I know only whose son he is. This was a completely superficial comment based on their appearance and nothing about age/character/etc.
prettiest face that money can by….just like Ivanka Trump.
she’s really nothing exceptional in the looks department. cleans up nicely but that’s about it. fairly bland.
Every dollar spent gives work to someone else, so I guess that’s a good thing – I wish them well.
I had to laugh at how the BM were outraged for a week that H&M were going to attend, and then gleeful that they didn’t attend because they were “snubbed” in favor of W&K, who also didn’t attend. So many paragraphs about who didn’t go to the wedding.
I would doubt that either couple was invited because there would be too much attention taken up in H&M articles and Kate would be trying for all the attention at the wedding. The bride and groom likely wanted the focus on them, not guests.
Lol, don’t bring logic into their fan fiction.
Yes weddings are one consumption choice which does keep a bunch of the money local. The problematic parts would be all the flights,
Any made in China stuff thats bought brand new and goes to the trash right after (maybe less of this for rich people as they have different taste), the low wages for he actual caterers (their bosses probably keep the money) and the food that certainly goes in the trash. Not sure if buying all the flowers is a good thing or not overall. She looks gorgeous, love all the choices on her gown gloves etc. her showing her dark roots on her blonde hair on her actual wedding photos is a generational thing for sure! Makes me feel old
I don’t understand the faux outrage about the cost of the wedding. Compared to her dad’s income, and her wealth, it’s modest. Middle-class people take out loans and spend more than half of their annual salary on a wedding.
British people seem to get married very young. It’s so odd to me.
I don’t know any middle class people who have gone into debt or spent that much on a wedding.
I’ve known people that spent under $2000 to have a wedding & then others over $20,000. Both groups middle class & roughly same income. Sadly yes, people do go into debt getting married…purchasing a ring. It’s often bought on a credit card, venues purchased with credit cards, honeymoon, etc. The hope is they receive enough money @ the reception to help defray some of the costs.
@ equality
Oh I guess since you know no one that fits that description that it must not be possible. Rolls eyes. It happens more often then you think. Couples spend over 100,000 for a wedding easily which is more than most couples make a year. It’s easy math btw if you have a wedding, plates can easily cost 200 with drinks, with 500 guests you get 100,000 without other things added or 50,000 for 250 people plus everything else… so 4 million doesn’t even seem like that much considering what middle class will spend in comparison.
Yes people do it for less or budget better but many don’t the same people who typically will finance the nicest car (that they can’t afford) or put a vacation on a credit card they can’t afford.
When I worked at the bank, people took out up to $50K in unsecured lines of credit for their weddings with the hope of paying it off from the wedding gifts. Not everyone was able to.
A lot of people like to pretend they are wealthier than they are. Financing a wedding is more common than you think.
@Amberside Didn’t say it wasn’t possible because I didn’t know anyone who did (Rolls eyes back). Was a simple comment. Get over it.
Average age British women marry is actually 35!
I think it’s a celeb thing- they are so spoilt and have done everything so young the only thing left is marriage.
Getting married young is quite retro and cool.
Plus they are so rich divorce is just easy- they have multiple properties and nannies ready to take the load when a couple separates.
This is modest? Also her father is kind of awful.
Same @Nikki. Her family is part of the 1% so 4 million for a wedding with 500 guests seems entirely normal? Plus, I guess security is a big extra add-on for an event with the kind of guest list they are having.
Also we all know how the wedding industrial complex works. Everything is 10x more expensive when it’s for a wedding so again I feel the price tag is actually kind of ok.
Of course it’s bonkers but also think of the jobs this one event created. A lot of people got paid putting this thing on.
I thought the budget sounded sort of on the low end for a bajillionaire family. I also read that they asked for donations to the Ukraine (women, children and families charities) in their name in lieu of gifts, which I thought was at least unselfish and thoughtful. I wonder what her parents think. The Beckhams are “working class” compared to them .. Brooklyn is this young kid coming into their family without a job or much – if any – money that is his own…. it happens a lot the other way around. (gold digger, etc.)
4 million on a wedding is insane! I don’t care how rich you are. If you have a spare 4 million bucks you’re not getting taxed enough.
Was it better when the millions were coming FROM the taxpayer like H&M?
Yes, because it’s been estimated that that wedding injected about a billion dollars into the UK economy. Also H&M requested a smaller private wedding and got overruled. Doubt that happened with these two.
Kim and Kanye’s wedding was like $12 million, Chelsea Clinton’s was over $5 million, and wasn’t Nick Jonas’ wedding some ridiculous amount like $40 million? But that was several weddings over several days – I don’t even know because all those stories just bled together.
Nicola’s family is richer than the Beckhams. I didn’t think anyone could be richer than the Beckhams.
Same
Really!? …There are tons of celebs richer than the Beckhams. Of course their supposed £400M is nothing to look down on but there are penty of celeb billionaires in this age.
Beckhams are not even that rich comparing to others. Also, Victoria’s fashion brand has NEVER made a profit. The huge losses that she reports yearly are beyond embarrassing. David has to help her out financially all the time.
Did i say surprise ‘us’? I meant surprise people. I don’t follow this young couple closely. I can’t even think of any young couple i like. I like to follow couples close to my age 30 or 35 and above…
Lots of people are way richer than the Beckhams. There are 81 billionaires in my city alone, most per capital in the world ( thinks NYT for that depressing news). To us it’s a crazy amount of money but they can afford it and it’s barely noteworthy in their world. A new Gilded Age.
I always get from them the vibe that he is kinda harmless and she will eat him alive.
I get the impression he gets distracted by his own belly button. I bet Victoria and David are probably delighted that he’s off their hands and now the responsibility of an older woman.
Southern Fried, you owe me a keyboard 😉
Ok. You need to get go bed. Distracted by his belly button….really.
Southern Fried – hilarious and so true!
Set your egg timers for this one. I give it 2 years.
Well his dad got married at 24 ,i actually feel old i remember the OK magazine pics with him in some purple outfit. If he models after his parents marriage could be for the long haul.
Well he didn’t get his fathers work ethic and she may want to spit from him so it wouldn’t matter how long his parents have been together.
I usually find her stunning but for some reason her face looks different…is it the hair? I hate the dark roots, I hate the shoes, I don’t think the dress is all that special either. She also doesn’t seem to be smiling in any of the pictures. And the tacky house with the dated Venetian plaster walls…oh man. He looks cute but he’s sooooo young. I wish them the best.
Oh, yes, those shoes were a crime against fashion!
LOL I loved the shoes! But I wore white Dr. Marten boots under my fluffy tulle wedding dress in 1996 🙂
Because Pelosi and Newsom went to the Getty wedding and it was staged in a public place, tbh. The Beckham wedding didn’t have congressman guests and it went down at a family mansion.
Rich people are gonna rich, I guess. But considering a lot of events have been cancelled for the past two years, even in Florida, I bet it gave a big boost to a lot of local businesses. Anyway, I know nothing about these people, but I wish them the best.
Even with all their money and his name they’re two nobodies. Good luck, babes.
Oh wow, that’s mean. They are someone’s children, siblings, friends. They are somebody’s somebody. I’m sad for you for not realizing that there is worthy existence beyond Hollywood fame.
All the best to them.
I’m old enough to remember the articles from former Peltz family staff about how horrible she was; the whole family but her in particular. It was a while ago, at least a decade, but I always wished for some sign she’d matured or become a good person as an adult! Still waiting!
Well if it was a decade ago she was 17 or not much more than that. A lot of people are problematic as teens and grow out of it is what I’m saying. Her veil is beautiful and the best part of her look. She is very pretty and can be a good nepo model/actress with her looks but Brooklyn is so underwhelming in looks and accomplishment but at 23 I hate to be so judgy of him. A rich father in law can at least give him a job to go to.
Weren’t the stories about her saying that she was pushing nannies down the stairs and shouting at staff? I’m sorry but there’s a big difference in teenage rebellion/angst and physically/verbally assaulting your employees.
Neither of these kids has accomplished anything in life except being born. They both are on the far edges of acting and whatever Brooklyn is doing this week and mostly use connections to get any work. But I guess they are in love so.., One thing I found interesting is that Gigi Hadid attended the wedding. Anwar Hadid and Nikola dated for almost 3 years and when they broke up all the Hadids unfollowed her and deleted all her pics from their TL. Something they have not done with The Weeknd or Zayn. I assumed time has healed any hard feelings or that Gigi just wanted to mingle with billionaires and celebs
she’s accomplished getting fantastic plastic surgery lol
More money than most people could dream of. A totally unspectacular dress and the most miserable looking bride I’ve ever seen.
They look like children playing dress up.
Pass on these two nothing burgers.
$4 million for the wedding and they had to pose in a hallway with a doorstop?
Did Paris Hilton (can’t be bothered to look up her married name) do that, too? Is that a thing now?
I really love the lace gloves, they give her whole look a vintage flair.
If she could stop with the pouty poses…. this is a wedding, not an instagram selfie feed….
I hope there are better pictures with them actually smiling, that they just haven’t released yet.
I guess I am the only one happy for them. I don’t think neither of them went into this marriage fool hardly. But, no matter how much money you have, there will be work, and I’m not looking to be a cynic and I think they will put in the work.
Congrats you two.
Nicola and her second husband will in the future refer to Brooklyn as “the boy”
I know some people who went to this wedding. I hope they dish.
Be sure to tell, nothing beats hearing about the over privileged gossip
500 people attended? I guess we’ll soon be hearing about a covid outbreak from this event. Even with outdoor accommodations, that’s too many people to be considered safe.
My wedding, waaaay back in the crusades (just ask my girls) cost MAYBE $75.00 tops. That included my dress and shoes,the flowers and paying the minister (my Mom’s who has married everyone in our family) the ceremony took 20 minutes because it was after Thanksgiving Day and the Cowboys were playing and if you know anything about Texas and football, Cowboy games are sacred and NOT to be messed with even if you’re a preacher
Full disclosure:
I am from Texas and we had the reception in my Aunt and Uncle’s bar. Which had a bait stand attached to the front of the building (ain’t we classy)
My Mom pulled in ALL the favors she was owed, from the decorations to the bbq and cake, and alcohol to the music and we had the BEST time. (MerlinsDad is from upstate NY and he had never seen anything like it)
How’s about y’all?
Now I want to renew my vows at a bait shop – preferably one with a fried chicken stand attached
@HOOFRAT
Never let it be said we don’t know how to party in my family
Bonus: nobody was arrested
I am guessing they didn’t show old photos at the wedding of the couple growing up since the bride bought her face before she met the groom…
All that money and she can’t get her roots done for the big day? Or is unkempt in fashion now. Those pictures will be around for a long time. Too bad some of the wedding millions didn’t go to her hairdresser.
Eh. Not a fan of the dress. Makeup looks nice. I’m surprised they even made it down the aisle in the first place tbh but best of luck to them.
He seems dumber than a box of rocks.
Lots of red flags here, no education, no career, no job, entitled rich kid with zero work ethic ? Sounds like a winner, right?
Red flags?! He is only 23 for goodness’ sake. Did you have it all figured out by that age? I sure didn’t. Most young people don’t get married young anymore because they can’t afford to do so. These those are lucky that they don’t have to worry about that. Good for them for following their heart.
Yup. At 23 I had a degree, a full time job in my field and a fiance going to grad school. We did have a plan and made it work. Lots of us did.
I agree, really quite sad the lack of education and ambition. At 23 I was finishing my Masters at LSE, enroute to Toyko to work for Barclay’s Asia. Before anyone says neither one needs to work, that’s a fantastic attitude. Neither did my father and his family, four graduated medical school, and practised, and two law, and practised. It’s a pretty tedious existence with nothing to do but look after yourself, and to not improve yourself in some way.
To return to the point, it looked like a very chavvy affair, and most women were dressed so inappropriately.
Mina by 23 I had a degree, lived out on my own and worked full time and had been for yeeeaaars. No I didn’t have it all figured out but I was at least productive.
These two got married young, so what? It makes sense when you think about how little they do the rest of the time.
I really love her dress. Great neckline.
I guess I don’t understand when people get mad about celebrities having opulent weddings. Yeah, it’s super excessive and there are much better uses for that money, but these are very very wealthy people. If “normal” people sometimes spend $50k or more on a wedding, relatively speaking this makes sense to me.
I think she is pretty, but I do hate these bland expressions she wears. Why do people do that?
Those pictures are hilarious – he just stares blankly while she is hard posing. Starter husband package. How can Nelson Peltz have such a dumb talentless SIL? I will be shocked if they are still married in 3 years.
They must fancy themselves as some kind of modern Royals. They copied Harry and Meghan by driving off in an eco-converted vintage jaguar.
It would be eye-watering to see an estimated collective carbon footprint produced by the sum total of this wedding’s festivities, travel, gifts, etc. 🙄
David with his gorgeous face could not pass his genes to his son especially that he is the first born.
The amount of hate for this couple on here is quite surprising. There is no rule that says that you have to have your career figured out before you get married. There is something to be said about growing and building a life together. Also, $8,000 per plate is not a huge sum for parents as rich as theirs. She looks gorgeous. I wish them well.
That thing he did to his eyebrows makes his entire head look unkempt.
Don’t get the hate in the comments. I think they’re a cute couple and wish them the best. I also remember when Brooklyn was born, so now I feel real old.
Agreed! We can’t even enjoy a good old excessively OTT Spawn-Of-Stars wedding anymore? This thread is depressing. It’s a GOSSIP website. SHEESH.
They are the definition of privileged nepotism kids who have never worked a day in their lives and don’t deserve any of this lifestyle but got lucky and we’re born into it. Agree that’s it’s excessive and gross. They look so full of themselves. I give it a couple years.
So Brooklyn hasn’t finished college, has no job, no carrier, and the Beckhams are not at the same level of wealth as the Peltzes? I bet Daddy Peltez made Brooklyn sign a pre-nup.
The difference in wealth is actually not that significant when you consider the sizes of the families. The Peltz’s have $1.6B to divide between 10 kids. The Beckham’s have $450M to divide between 4 kids. If the inheritances are split evenly amongst the kids then they both stand to inherit over $100M….
I read David and Victoria each have 450 million from their own endeavors. That’s close to 1 billion and they have 4 kids.
Didn’t victoria just use public funds to furlough their staff during covid or something now a 4mil on a wedding?
The groom is unkempt.
When they were planning the wedding,
Did they forget about him?