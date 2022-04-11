The Beckhams only invited the Cambridges to Brooklyn’s wedding, not the Sussexes?

At the end of the day, no one from the British royal family came to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding. Which isn’t surprising, except that before the wedding happened, the British media made a big fuss about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited and how shameful it would be if the Sussexes attended a wedding but not Prince Philip’s memorial service. The British papers also suggested that Harry and Meghan could simply pop over to Palm Beach and it would be an easy journey from Montecito. It was asinine. Anyway, Harry and Meghan didn’t go. Neither did Prince William and Kate. So now *that* has become the story.
David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn is getting married – without his dad’s royal pals. Becks and Posh had invited Kate and William to the star-studded £3 million wedding in Florida. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – whose guests at THEIR wedding in 2011 included the Beckhams – declined the request.
Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan, who also had David and Victoria as wedding guests in 2018, were not even invited to Brooklyn’s bash to see him get hitched to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 27.
The Beckhams were reported to have agonised over which royal couple to choose because of the alleged rift between William and Harry, who now lives in California with actress Meghan. In the end they plumped for William and Kate because of their long history of friendship.
A source close to the Beckhams said: “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”
The source claimed Prince William and Kate was always the Beckhams’ choice, as opposed to rumoured guests Harry and Meghan, but cited security as one of the factors in the Cambridges not attending. “David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests,” said our source. “It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry. They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
I mean… David Beckham pursued friendships with both Harry and William, and Victoria pursued professional relationships with both Kate and Meghan. Victoria wanted Meghan and Kate to wear her designs. David wanted the princes to put in a good word for his knighthood (which he still hasn’t gotten). All that being said, my guess is that the Beckhams sent invitations to both the Cambridges and the Sussexes, knowing both couples would decline. I seriously doubt that David and Victoria were fussing over “if we invite William, we can’t invite Harry!” That sounds like one of William’s incandescent fever dreams.
This is hilarious. Sure.
I mean, it’s pretty sad that with all the things going on around this world, David and VIctoria’s eldest, attention thirsty son’s wedding is top news with a dozen stories coming out around it.
Ooh. That source close to the Beckham’s who talked about how WK were always the choice sounds like a KP minion. I doubt either couple were invited.
I doubt either were but I could kind of buy that Will would be top choice if Beckham is wanting some sort of honors.
The Beckhams are massive royal ass-kissers so I can totally buy their invited the Cambridges at least, if not the Sussexes
Posh & Becks like us best! That’s how it read to me, anyway.
The only royal who would show up to an event hosted by Nelson Peltz is Andrew.
When is KP going to investigate this leak? They are leaking private statements by William and Kate.
THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING!!!!
There are currently at least three new variants in the mix. China is in trouble. It’s shown up on both coasts. Waste water samples are off the charts.
Huge indoor maskless gathering with trump supporters?
No thank you.
Meghan wore that VB dress in that rainfall shot. And I’m still looking for it!
I think it kind of stinks that the royals invite and expect people to attend their weddings but don’t go to others’. Security can be arranged. In regular life, it feels like a snub. And in the fantasy life they all live, to me it still does.
Reminds me of when Meghan declined the (probably multiple) invitation(s) to Priyanka Chopra’s wedding(s) and PC threw a hissy fit about how she’s the bigger international star. I definitely understand why. If Meghan was still an actress on Suits, she would attend without a doubt, but being in the public eye the way she was, she has to concern herself with the optics, especially since the Jonas/Chopra weddings were such a PR/product placement bonanza. I’m convinced Priyanka threw multiple weddings in hopes that Meghan could make it to at least one of them.
@thatsnotokay I know VB are seeking the same dress in other colours (including a beautiful dark berry shade) but I haven’t seen the light blue one Meghan wore either
That light blue is one of my two favorite colors. I WANT IT! lol!
I dont think W & K would attend a celeb wedding. I think they attend family, aristo friends and other european royal houses weddings.
I’m not even sure W&K attend other European Royals weddings, I usually see pictures of Edward, Sofie or the York sisters at those events.
What baffles me is why KP felt the need to let it be known that W&K were invited.
because there was press speculation about the Sussexes possibly attending and they wanted in on the attention? some KP staffer thought it was an opportunity to drag Meghan and Harry and thereby please the Incandescent One?
They would only agonize and send exclusive invitations to Keen and Mean if they knew for sure they would attend. I’m sure the Keenbridges probably declined but asked if they invited the Sussexes, to which the Beckhams probably replied, “uh no, of course not…”
My guess is David Beckham floated the idea to Harry, who declined on the spot, so he didn’t have to send formal invites. Regardless, no one was going to go to that thing in Palm Beach and steal the thunder from that thirsty young couple.
Seeing as a member of team Archewell attended (Mandana Dayani) my guess is that harry and meghan most definitely did get an invitation. But for all we know they might have flown to the Netherlands this weekend
On top of that DB was ambassador to the Invictus Games in Sydney so we might see him in the Netherlands as well.
Well if the bride’s father is a big Trump supporter then I doubt Meghan or Harry would want to go hang with that crowd anyway.
One knows that M&H would be excoriated anyway. They go: publicity hungry, hanging w/the wrong crownd, etc. They Don’t go, that childish “they were snubbed”.
All so predictable if the British media et at.
I have no idea who they invited. I can see David and Victoria wanting to stay on the Cambridges’ “good side” because they are so thirsty. In any case I doubt Harry or Meghan ever lost any sleep over whether they’d be invited to this and I’m convinced they wouldn’t have attended anyway.
Mandana Dayani, who’s president at Archewell was at the wedding. Her look was so beautiful
Loved her dress too! That shade of green, the matching coloured embellishments on the dress and the halter neck design were simply perfect.
Did a ten year old write this article? Give me a break. “They didn’t invite the Sussexes! It was the Cambridges all along!” That’s some compelling journalism, the Daily Mirror is on fire. /s
It oozes jealousy and honestly sounds like an RR was the “source.”
They spent all week talking about Harry and Meghan going or not going to the wedding and now since they didn’t go they had to find a new narrative. Smh.
As if William was like don’t forgot about meee. I exist too.
LOL I just said the same below. This is a pretty pathetic piece of writing….yeesh.
It read like “ The Cambridges were invited to Chuckie Cheese, not the Sussexes!” Lol
I’m sorry but am I the only one who doesn’t care about Brooklyn Beckham and his wedding?
Nope. I also do not care for this huge thirst trap wedding either.
You’re in good company. Am I the only one who couldn’t care less what Megan and Harry do with their time?
This is quite a non-sequitur ArtMaven.
LMAO and here you are again ArtMaven! How many times are you planning on jumping on to each Sussex related post, to repeatedly insist to us how little you care about them?
I don’t generally notice things like this, but yeah….we get it. You don’t care so much that you have been commenting up a storm about how much you don’t care, even I caught on. Jan, is that you?
And it’s Meghan.
Yup in this group as well. Doesn’t matter to me.
You are in good company, I am not interested either!
+1
Not Interested either. The ambitious immigrant mother in me screams how you could let a 23 yo with zero qualifications in anything, no professional focus, get married so young and be cool with it. Ugh, he’s a socialite. Life really will be one party circuit to the next.
I’m more interested in why David B hasn’t received a knighthood yet, especially since he wants one… another tidbit i did not know.
He has been thirsty for it for yearrrsss. But some leaked emails about some UNICEF mission painted him as the opposite of his so called good guy persona. And his latest venture with Qatar has also raised eye brows. I think he will eventually get it though and his wife will be Lady Victoria. Help Us!
Yes during some email hack (I thought it was when the Sony hack happened but why would that include David Beckham’s emails?) He comes across as doing charity work for the sole purpose of a knighthood and the initial response was well that’s out the window for him now but with enough time passing people will forget? He can’t be the only British celeb who thinks the same unfortunately
Guess he didn’t know he could call Chucky and get it out of the way.
This “letter” not only make the Beckhams look like social climbers, but also the Cambridges think the Beckhams are beneath them. I didn’t know Brooklyn’s new father in law is a Trump supporter. You know the Beckhams don’t want that coming out in the US. The January 6 Congressional committee is now investigating who financed the rally/riot. If Dad in law is on that list the Beckhams will be tarred by association.
The father-in-law actually came out and said that he regretted supporting Trump after the insurrection so he’s probably not on that list but it’s still really gross that he supported him at all. Harry and Meghan attended Misha Nonoo’s wedding, at which Jared and Ivanka were also in attendance , so I doubt that was their reason for skipping this wedding. And all of the other liberal celebrities who attended both weddings were obviously unbothered…
Regretting after the insurrection. Not before. There’s a possibility and they should all be investigated. periodt
“Harry, who now lives in California with actress Meghan.” What is that? They are such disrespectful scumbags. Lives with the actress Meghan?!?! Duchess Meghan is his wife and nothing they can do will change that. What a disgusting lot.
Agreed!
Well Elton John, the godfather, didn’t attend. I saw a few a listers, the others, not so much.
There were a lot of dress misses there, might I say tacky, and trashy. Also can Victoria look anymore unhappy and depressed,
Oh wow Elton John didn’t attend? You’d think he’d reschedule his tour to attend his godson’s wedding. I know he has a few god children but he rescheduled for Harry’s wedding to attend. Elton’s on his last tour and has rescheduled for covid like others so maybe that was why he didn’t attend?
I will need to look this up later because I genuinely forget but was Emma “Baby Spice” William’s favorite SG? Who was Harry’s? I remember how giggly and excited both boys were when they got to meet the Spice Girls.
That article sounds like my 11-year-old wrote it (and she could actually do a way better job). “It was never about THEM, it was ALWAYS about William and Kate…..THEY ARE THE ONES THE BECKHAMS WANT TO BE FRIENDS WITH!!!” This is what passes for “journalism” in the UK???? F*cking laughable.
Isn’t it? So immature! And why is it a given that they’d only invite ONE of the brothers? I think the British press truly think everyone in the world is as absorbed in this rift between them as they are. I highly doubt anyone would invite one over the other. As with any wedding / event, you’d invite both if and then it’s up to them if they don’t want to go because the other one is. GAWD it’s exhausting.
“…actress Meghan”, okay, so now she’s being further reduced by these British vultures. Please, Victoria was the tone deaf Spice Girl. Let’s not pretend Posh Spice was actually posh.
But Meghan is an actress?
And Kate worked (if you call it that) at her parents business and a fashion house. But I don’t see her being referred to as “shopgirl Kate”. Give me a break.
Meghan gave up her acting career to join that dumpster fire “family” so let’s not be obtuse. They absolutely threw that in there to disparage her.
I have no problem calling Kate a shop girl or event planner or whatever and no problem with Meghan being an actress. Why take that as a slight unless there really is some belief that the royals are better that everyone else? I’m completely supportive of Harry and Meghan giving up their royal title and lives. But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t secede and still want some special recognition.
ArtMaven, secede? What? Harry & Meghan wanted to be half in and half out. It was the family that said they had to be completely out. Does that sound like they seceded to you? Interesting.
Since there are any number of the royal family who makes money on the side and uses titles and position within the royal family to do so, it would be hypocritical to say only Harry & Meghan need to give up their titles, don’t you think? Perhaps you think that making money honestly should be discouraged? Certainly, H&M could have emulated several members of the royal family who have taken shady to a whole other level in order to make money. H&M are never going to do that.
Perhaps in the UK the royals are considered better than everyone else, but the rest of the world simply see very flawed and racist individuals. Oh, and let’s not forget the shady money making pedo.
She wasn’t only tone deaf, she was the worst dancer. I will never understand why VB was a Spice Girl in the first place.
Too bad the BM doesn’t focus on all the snubs Prince Andrew is NOT getting. In fact, you could say Princes William and Charles were snubbed by the Queen by inviting Andrew to be her escort in church. Or that William and Kate and the entire British Monarchy were snubbed by Jamaica. Such idiots, delighting in the “snub.”
Ha! Nicely done!
As I said above, the Beckhams are royal and establishment ass-kissers so I can absolutely see them inviting W&K and not inviting H&M. In any case, I doubt H&M are sobbing into their pillows like the BM wants them to.
It has already been reported that Harry and David text each other. I can imagine a ” how do you feel about an invite” and Harry saying, ” just let the kids have their day without us being a distraction “. No fuss, no muss no snub.
the British media being cringe again
“Declined the request” *Request*? It’s an invitation, not a we-request-your-presence offer, I don’t think many people or countries are requesting Bill & Cathy at the moment.
Yeah, what Kaiser said.
Honestly, Katelyn should have let Victoria dress her. Her clothes are professional and modern and made for someone tall and without a shape, as someone who wears VB and is also tall and without much shape.
Amusing how for a couple of weeks all of the British tabloids were saying Harry and Meghan were attending and had their meltdowns. Now that they didn’t attend the BM is now saying only William and Kate were invited and Harry and Meghan were snubbed. How obvious can the media be?
Why would any of them feel snubbed by not being invited to such a tacky wedding?
Looks like yet another British media own goal to me! All that hand wringing about how the Sussexes might attend this wedding (because Santa Barbara and Malibuare “only” a 5-6 hour plane ride away), and how tacky and disrespectful that would be, only to turn around and write about how, actually, it’s the Cambridges who were invited. Notice, however, that the FFK and FFQ are not considered clout chasers for scoring an invite, instead it’s right and proper, befitting of their status.
They really wanted to criticize Harry and Meghan for hobnobbing with celebs. Instead, they get to write about a declined invitation to boring Bill and his wife. Also, was that comment about the Cambridges not attending the wedding for “security” reasons meant to be shade towards Harry?
OT, I’m actually surprised David Beckham hasn’t got a knighthood yet. What’s a guy got to do?
Florida lol maybe if they wanted ANY royals to show up they should avoid Trumpland lol
Neither the Cambridges or the Sussexes would attend such a tacky wedding.
Did David get a nose job?
My kids stopped caring who was invited to so and so’s birthday party and who wasn’t when they were 12.