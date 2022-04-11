The Beckhams only invited the Cambridges to Brooklyn’s wedding, not the Sussexes?

At the end of the day, no one from the British royal family came to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding. Which isn’t surprising, except that before the wedding happened, the British media made a big fuss about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited and how shameful it would be if the Sussexes attended a wedding but not Prince Philip’s memorial service. The British papers also suggested that Harry and Meghan could simply pop over to Palm Beach and it would be an easy journey from Montecito. It was asinine. Anyway, Harry and Meghan didn’t go. Neither did Prince William and Kate. So now *that* has become the story.

David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn is getting married – without his dad’s royal pals. Becks and Posh had invited Kate and William to the star-studded £3 million wedding in Florida. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – whose guests at THEIR wedding in 2011 included the Beckhams – declined the request.

Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan, who also had David and Victoria as wedding guests in 2018, were not even invited to Brooklyn’s bash to see him get hitched to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 27.

The Beckhams were reported to have agonised over which royal couple to choose because of the alleged rift between William and Harry, who now lives in California with actress Meghan. In the end they plumped for William and Kate because of their long history of friendship.

A source close to the Beckhams said: “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”

The source claimed Prince William and Kate was always the Beckhams’ choice, as opposed to rumoured guests Harry and Meghan, but cited security as one of the factors in the Cambridges not attending. “David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests,” said our source. “It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry. They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”