Will the Duke & Duchess of Sussex attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Florida wedding?

Again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just sitting in Montecito, minding their business and raising their babies. They’re working on their Spotify and Netflix projects. Harry is working with BetterUp and I’m sure Meghan is quietly looking at additional businesses in which to invest. They didn’t go to the Oscars or any Oscar parties, despite the increasingly hysterical reporting from Salt Island. My guess is that they’re both focused on traveling to The Netherlands this month for the Invictus Games. But according to the Sun, Harry and Meghan might fly “the short distance” to Palm Beach, Florida for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. These British people are so clueless, they think Montecito-to-Palm Beach is an easy and fast journey, that H&M can just pop by south Florida.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could attend Brooklyn Beckham’s star-studded wedding – days after snubbing Prince Philip’s memorial, it’s claimed. Speculation that the Sussexes will attend the bash next weekend is mounting after Spice Girl Mel B revealed Victoria and David Beckham will invite their own guests.
Brooklyn Beckham will marry actress Nicola Peltz, 27, on April 9 at her family’s oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The destination is a short flight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion in exclusive Montecito.
Appearing on the Lorraine show, Mel B confirmed she’ll be attending along with her mother. And David, 46, and Victoria, 47, are reportedly firm friends with Harry and Meghan – even attending their nuptials at Windsor Castle in May 2018. In February 2020, David spoke about his relationship with Harry, calling the royal “amazing”.
“We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” he said.
The Sun revealed in July 2020 that the Sussexes will be at the top of the Beckhams’ guest list for the wedding. But Harry is facing criticism after he skipped the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial, making him the only senior royal to do so.
They’re so eager to criticize Harry and Meghan for “skipping” Philip’s memorial that they’re making up other appearances, basically. First it was “how dare Harry go to the Oscars and not his grandfather’s memorial!” Now it’s “how dare Harry go to his friend’s son’s wedding two weeks after Philip’s memorial!” Just stop. I doubt Harry and Meghan will go to the wedding, but even if they do, why shouldn’t they? While the flight from California to south Florida is stupidly long, it’s not as mind-numbingly idiotic as flying from LAX to Heathrow just for a 40-minute memorial service. Pick pick pick, that’s what these dumbasses are trying to do.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181012-Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their Wedding Ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
The Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take their seats ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Short flight? Five to six hours, but do go on.
Seriously. WTF are they talking about?!
In my career, I’ve made the RT Miami to LAX flight more times than I care to think about, and it is an annoyingly long flight and especially sucks if it’s a one if two day turnaround. I’d be really surprised if they attend.
Plus the 3 hour time difference, which makes it worse Going back west is OK, since you can make up a lot of the time. But going west to east? It’s a day long trip.
The RR really have no clue about the US. They keep proving they have no clue about how large this country is. Montecito to Palm Beach is 2700 miles. London to Istanbul is 1800 miles, so figure another 900 on top of that.
London to Cairo is apparently 3,015 miles. Another short flight?
Could someone get these people a map, FFS?
These people working for the British rags make it seem like in UK we’re a bunch of ignoramuses who don’t realise how big the States are….
Six hours right into the heart of trump dementia. Seems like a huge stretch.
I honestly think they are mixing up Palm Beach with Palm Springs. LOL
You could be correct. The article says Palm Beach, Florida, but Palm Beach, California is a very well known, very glamorized vacation spot historically. Plus, the rota is lazy, and they lump the Beckhams in with Meghan’s “Hollywood” friends, because, you know, everyone in the entertainment industry is “Hollywood.” So when the rota rat sat down to compose their story, they so filled with glee at the prospect of H&M for going to the Beckham wedding instead of Phillip’s memorial service that they just didn’t stop for two seconds to think “oh, Florida” and mentally assumed “Hollywood friends…Palm Beach, Cali.”
That white dress 😍
Her beauty ALONE terrifies them, and it’s why they tried to destroy her
What’s even more terrifying to them is that her beauty isn’t skin deep. Her inner beauty shines bright and clear.
The rota were counting on her being all about fame and no substance. They thought she’d give them full access to her every move, and when she didn’t they did everything to break her, so she’d give them what they wanted. I’m so glad they’re out.
And if they did go, I doubt Meghan would wear the lightest yellow dress that it would be confused with white
Thank you!
Lmao…..Zing!!
That was so hideous and in such bad taste. But we are talking about Pork Chop, so it’s not a stretch classifying her as having bad taste!
Lord. Why would they even go? It’s not for their wedding, but for their kids. And they don’t seem to be clueless. They are making sure no one has the ability to criticize them so they have been laying low besides Harry’s IG videos and tweets.
They jumped all over them for not sending a wreath and note and the RR acted brand new about why they would not have done that again after what they said about them last time and what the family did.
I doubt they’ll go. They don’t seem to go to many events unless it’s something to do with their work. And they don’t seem particularly close to the Beckhams anyways.
Even if it is related to their work they don’t always make it public. A few weeks back they went to some sort of gala dinner that had to do with conservation work. We only knew because a woman who went tweeted that it was lovely to meet them. A tweet she has since deleted because the derangers decided to troll under it.
Chloe – well that’s sad! IIRC the event was about Santa Monica & Griffith Park conservation efforts, specifically pumas in the park severely constrained on space. Sadly there were baby pumas found December 2021 alone under picnic bench in Thousand Oaks, two died after being found.
Article link below provide several mentions of involved charities for anyone interested:
https://laist.com/news/climate-environment/the-worlds-largest-wildlife-crossing-project-may-get-longer-eyes-spring-groundbreaking
If they want to go, they will and if they don’t they won’t. But either way I’m sure they will send a lovely gift and Meghan will hand write a beautiful note. But if they don’t go, watch that the story will be “Harry and Meghan snub Beckham wedding!” Or “Harry and Meghan snubbed by Beckham’s because Harry didn’t attend Philip’s memorial!”
That’s it exactly. I also see a lot of people saying they shouldn’t go because they’ll be criticized, well, if the Sussexes lived their lives purely by what the BM might say, they’d never step foot out of their home. And people who preemptively vet their actions are just doing the BM’s work for them by trying to limit the Sussexes on behalf of the English media.
Short flight, okay, LOL. They really know nothing about US geography, do they?
As for this wedding – who knows? maybe H&M will attend, maybe they won’t. If they were invited, its their choice and there’s nothing the British press can do about it lol.
They still think Montecito to LA is a short walk.
Seeing as they can’t even be arsed to look at a map or Google basic information, it’s no surprise their articles are basically works of fiction. Not even that, just pictures with a few words.
@Snuffles: They think Montecito is in LA.
So much for their supposed superior intellect!!! Maybe they should look at a map some day.
As for whether they will go, it’s no one’s business but theirs. Their tongues are wagging at every opportunity to thrash them in their hacked rags!!
They need to stick with their side petty little Salty Island of bitterness and lies and cover their own business and not the magnificent Sussex’s!!!
They really don’t. When I lived in UK and was asked where I was from I would say, “Belize in Central American” and they would respond…”So you’re American?” LOL I had the hardest time trying to explain to some of these average Brits that Belize was not smack in the middle of the USA. No lie!
Pen tell it, Both sides, I have noticed that so many of them make comments about Americans Not being very intelligent 😂😂 Something is wrong with a lot of the royal supporters. It must be something in the water.
Are they confusing Palm Beach with Palm Springs? They should really invest in an atlas.
Lol, I’ll bet this is it.
Lol wow that is almost definitely it
Oh good one. Google maps could be their best friend. We live in CA , our daughter, in Fort Lauderdale..Loong flight. RRs are so frustrated ..lazy too.
I’m a Brit and these two places have had me scratching my head multiple times! I definitely mix them up (and do the same for Portsmouth and Plymouth over here so it’s not just a questions of international geography).
Having said that I wouldn’t put it past the RR to know exactly where the wedding is and not care a bit about their lie given that it serves to paint the Sussexes in a bad light and that’s the ultimate goal.
That last bit. That’s the truth of the matter. They are desperate to find anything to write about these royals who are no longer working royals who they tell us frequently don’t matter. smh
Yeah, but you can tell California from Florida and know they are on opposite coasts. The RRs couldn’t even do that.
“Having said that I wouldn’t put it past the RR to know exactly where the wedding is and not care a bit about their lie given that it serves to paint the Sussexes in a bad light and that’s the ultimate goal.”
That was my thought too. They know exactly where it is but figure their readers don’t and won’t look it up.
You should try remembering all the Ranchos in California! But yeah, Palm Springs is (despite the name) the desert, in California, dry and insanely hot. Palm Beach is on the ocean in Florida.
What UNCDancer said. I’m sorry, all of these “journalists” have graduated from college, or university, if you want to be on the Salty Isle side. Playing dumb, and pretending like you can’t do a quick Google search makes you an idiot. If you are like Kitty, ask your parents to do a Google search, I am sure they are still coddling you exactly this much.
That was my idea too.
It’s definitely not just a “short jaunt” to Miami from California. I think that would be the rough equivalent of flying from London to Istanbul. I am starting to wonder if any of these British reporters have ever been to America?
I mean, if Harry and Meghan really want a break and a kid-free weekend, by all means, but I think they are more likely to be focusing on Invictus and preparing to be away for that. They still have day jobs, you know?
I thought Harry was no longer a “senior royal”???
You’d think the BM would be tired of wearing that neck brace from all the whiplash they keep giving themselves, but apparently not
He’s not but for the purposes of bashing him for not attending the memorial, the press maintains that he is a senior royal.
She is so breathtakingly beautiful in that white dress. Really every time I see her. I love this couple.
Meghan in white is tdf. The photo of her in her reception dress is still the most glamorous image I’ve seen in my entire life.
They are so desperate to see or talk about Harry and Meghan that they insert them into every situation. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are being seen/hanging out with people doing charity work, attending galas for charities and minding their business. Things that the media would consider “boring” and doesn’t fit the narrative they want to paint of the couple.
I would love to see them just cause I’m selfish but I doubt they’ll be there.
Next article for Williams birthday and they can just copy/paste this template. They already started
I feel the same about wanting to see them but hopefully we’ll have a peek at Invictus!
Lol, these “reporters” don’t have a clue about the US or geography. 5.5 hrs from cali to FL is not a short flight! I live in NYC and hate those east to west coast trips and vise versa.
They are do dense, they can get through their thick skulls that Harry can do whatever he damn pleases to do with his time and life. “ only senior royal not to attend” he does not work for them anymore. Geez , they are like the obsessed ex that refuses to let go.
They view the world as if they are the center of it…
California is bigger than The uk, actually eleven states are bigger than the uk .. but they choose to remain ignorant for the sake of fake stories.
I guess they stopped teaching geography in the UK at the same time they gave up on ethics?
Harry and Meghan make their own money and pay their own bills so therefore they can go wherever they want whenever they want and not one British or any other media can say shit about it. Philip didn’t want a second service, the British media did. Harry already went to his funeral. He left his pregnant wife behind to do it . So as far as I am concerned, he did all he needed to do and more. The British media can Suck it.
“Exclusive Montecito”? I doubt it’s as exclusive as, for instance, living on royal grounds.
A “short flight” LOL. You know, that quick 30 minute flight from LA to Palm Beach. None of these reporters have never flown in the US. I flew from Boise, Idaho to JFK last summer and that was a 5 hour flight. The British tabloid media clearly bet on people being completely ignorant of US geography but I think the average person knows that California and Florida are on opposite sides of the country.
They definitely mixed up Palm Beach Florida with Palm Springs California
Yeah, I doubt they will be going to this wedding.
OMG Short? I live in Atlanta and flying to LA alone is 3 hours. Can they just leave them alone?
I also live in Atlanta, and you must have quite a tail wind to do it in three! I’ve done it in 3.5, but at least on the East-to-West leg of the trip, it’s five hours (I was visiting family in SoCal last week, and on the way home, they talked about what good time we were making at 3.5 hours on the way back to Atlanta).
I thought the Royal Rota said the Sussexes were irrelevant? Why are they so fussed about whether they attend this wedding or not (in sarcastic musing tone)?
Where is Elegant Bill and his geography degree when you need him?
Oh yeah, I forgot about his geography degree that someone else did the work for.
All this speculation means is that for the next decade or so, everytime the British press mention the Beckhams, they can tie in Meghan and Harry and sell more papers.
“Awkward! David Beckham narrowly avoids Prince William at charity gala. Beckham, whose son Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding was attended by Harry and Meghan in lieu of going to Prince Philip’s Memorial……”
Seriously. I want a nickel every time there’s an article like this.
Every time I see “old” pics of Meghan while she was a senior working royal she/her outfits look so timeless!
The Beckhams also famously attended William and Kate’s wedding, does that not count?
This piece is so stupid in so many ways that it’s really hard to comment on it.
I don’t believe they’ll go. Cause I don’t believe they are that close to the Beckam’s were invited to the church ceremony, but not the evening party, which tells me they are just friend’s related. I have never seen a pic of Victoria and Meg together… I think it is just the British Rags as usual making up stories. Also. Why would they go to the child wedding, that they probably don’t know??? Doesn’t the son and bride inviting their own guests??
I think the Mel B invitation reminded the tabloids that, “hey, wait a minute, the parents can invite people, too!” I don’t think Victoria and Meghan have any special connection – the connection is on Harry’s side.
Lol. It should be pretty obvious by now. That these two have no interest in being a run of the mill celebrity couple.
This is so random. Who even knew this kid was still getting married or if they’re even invited. These people need to look at a map. Are they confusing Palm Springs with Palm Beach, because how is going across country a short flight? So anytime they go anywhere outside of England, you’ll hear ”how dare they go to Whole Foods, but not Philip’s memorial”. This whole article makes no sense and seems kinda desperate.
“How dare they go to Whole Foods?!”
I’m cryyyying!
Honestly, I’d love it if they went. H & M deal with so much shit and actually work, so if they want a weekend getaway to party with some family friends, I hope they have a blast on the dance floor and enjoy the hell out of it. I’m sure if they did go, once the “but they wouldn’t fly 8 MORE hours to London for the memorial” complaint died down, it’d be something about Covid…as if there’s a comparison between going to a contained event where I’M SURE everyone is tested (rich people are living a different pandemic than we are) and breathing all over dozens of randos, kids, and elderly people like the Keens do.
The Invictus Games officially begin on April 16. I’m sure Harry will be in the Hague early next week. He’s ordinarily onsite early for the wrap-up details, meet and greet the teams, etc. Trying to attend a wedding in FL and then to the Hague within the same week would be exhausting. I’m unsure if Meghan will accompany him early or join him later. They weren’t there full-time in 2018 because of the Australian tour. I suppose Chris Ship, the RR who declared he wouldn’t report on them anymore and hasn’t stopped, is already in the Hague awaiting their arrival.
Wasn’t David Beckham an ambassador for Invictus Games? Not inconceivable; they could attend wedding enroute to The Hague. But The Sun doesn’t know; they’re just throwing darts at the M&H chart hoping one of them hits.