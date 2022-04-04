Will the Duke & Duchess of Sussex attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Florida wedding?

Again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just sitting in Montecito, minding their business and raising their babies. They’re working on their Spotify and Netflix projects. Harry is working with BetterUp and I’m sure Meghan is quietly looking at additional businesses in which to invest. They didn’t go to the Oscars or any Oscar parties, despite the increasingly hysterical reporting from Salt Island. My guess is that they’re both focused on traveling to The Netherlands this month for the Invictus Games. But according to the Sun, Harry and Meghan might fly “the short distance” to Palm Beach, Florida for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. These British people are so clueless, they think Montecito-to-Palm Beach is an easy and fast journey, that H&M can just pop by south Florida.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could attend Brooklyn Beckham’s star-studded wedding – days after snubbing Prince Philip’s memorial, it’s claimed. Speculation that the Sussexes will attend the bash next weekend is mounting after Spice Girl Mel B revealed Victoria and David Beckham will invite their own guests. Brooklyn Beckham will marry actress Nicola Peltz, 27, on April 9 at her family’s oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The destination is a short flight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion in exclusive Montecito. Appearing on the Lorraine show, Mel B confirmed she’ll be attending along with her mother. And David, 46, and Victoria, 47, are reportedly firm friends with Harry and Meghan – even attending their nuptials at Windsor Castle in May 2018. In February 2020, David spoke about his relationship with Harry, calling the royal “amazing”. “We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” he said. The Sun revealed in July 2020 that the Sussexes will be at the top of the Beckhams’ guest list for the wedding. But Harry is facing criticism after he skipped the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial, making him the only senior royal to do so.

They’re so eager to criticize Harry and Meghan for “skipping” Philip’s memorial that they’re making up other appearances, basically. First it was “how dare Harry go to the Oscars and not his grandfather’s memorial!” Now it’s “how dare Harry go to his friend’s son’s wedding two weeks after Philip’s memorial!” Just stop. I doubt Harry and Meghan will go to the wedding, but even if they do, why shouldn’t they? While the flight from California to south Florida is stupidly long, it’s not as mind-numbingly idiotic as flying from LAX to Heathrow just for a 40-minute memorial service. Pick pick pick, that’s what these dumbasses are trying to do.