Madonna’s latest TikTok is pretty bad, but she’s been doing this for years

Madonna only gives a full glimpse of her face every five months or so. And whenever that happens, it starts a new round of “my God, what’s going on with Madonna” conversations. What’s going on with Madonna? The same thing that’s been going on with Madonna for YEARS. Madonna has just decided to remake her entire face and body until she’s completely unrecognizable. This isn’t a case of “wow, those fillers look bad” or “her BBL is really obvious.” Madonna got ass implants, breast implants and an entirely new f–king face. Here’s Madonna’s latest TikTok:

Get your kids off TikTok. Do it now! pic.twitter.com/mHK8mKEQxj — Ahmed al-Tunis (@altunisahmed) April 3, 2022

It’s a whole mess. While Madonna uses filters on Instagram and TikTok, this is how she looks now. We’ve seen this in paparazzi candids and awards shows for several years now. Madonna argues that it’s feminist for her to do whatever she wants to her body and face, but I don’t even think it’s a matter of feminism or misogyny. This is about Madonna hating her age and always chasing “youth.” And it just makes me sad.

It's interesting how blasé we are about the fact that so many of our leading cultural icons are terribly ill. pic.twitter.com/IslvBQwkXE — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) April 3, 2022

