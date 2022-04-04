Louis CK’s comedy special won a Grammy, years after his predation was exposed

In 2017, there had already been rumors about Louis CK for a while. His comedy, once beloved, had veered into some gross territory, like he would devote entire sets to making “jokes” about rape, child molestation and sexual violence. There were rumors about his behavior towards female fans and female comedians. Then in November 2017, the New York Times did an exposé, speaking to Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov about the time Louis exposed himself to them, masturbated in front of them and then, when they began to tell people about it, he tried to destroy their careers in comedy. There were other victims of sexual harassment and Louis’s predatory behavior too. Louis CK “admitted” everything and claimed he was remorseful, even though he didn’t really admit to the core issue of sexual predation and harassment, nor did he really ‘fess up to trying to destroy his victims’ careers.
What followed was, by now, pretty familiar. Louis CK’s friends began attacking his victims and calling for Louis CK to make a comeback. He was back in comedy clubs less than a year later and his comedy is all about how people are too “sensitive,” especially teens and trans people and victims of crimes. All of this to say… Louis CK won a Grammy last night.
Louis C.K.’s 2020 comedy special in which he joked about the sexual misconduct revelations against him has won the award for best comedy album at the 2022 Grammys.
Sincerely Louis CK, the disgraced comedian’s first special since 2017 — the same year he acknowledged several accusations of sexual misconduct that were made against him — was nominated alongside Lavell Crawford’s The Comedy Vaccine, Chelsea Handler’s Evolution, Lewis Black’s Thanks for Risking Your Life, Nate Bargatze’s The Greatest Average American and Kevin Hart’s Zero Fucks Given.
Following news of C.K.’s win, comedians, writers and other industry members responded to the news on social media.
Sarah Ann Masse, a writer-producer-director who was among the more than 80 women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape, wrote on Twitter, “Louis CK just won a GRAMMY. “[C]ancel culture” seems pretty selective hm? And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don’t matter.”
Earlier in the day, she questioned why Will Smith, who is currently under investigation by the Academy for slapping Chris Rock at last Sunday’s show, was having projects “stalled or cancelled” but “countless sexual abusers still working in Hollywood.”
Jen Kirkman, a comedian who alluded to turning down working with comedians associated with sexual misconduct rumors in a 2015 episode of her “I Seem Fun” podcast, called his win a “kick in the c*nt.” “After spending the weekend in an anxious mental health place getting harassed in the hundreds by male [L]ouis [C.K.] fans on my social media – this is a kick in the c*nt. Everyone hates women,” she tweeted.
Yeah, considering one week ago, everyone blasted Will Smith for slapping a grown man who had been verbally harassing Jada Pinkett Smith for decades, it’s pretty interesting to see an example of the kind of (white) degenerate predator who gets to comeback and have a career. Louis CK is tight with Chris Rock and all of the comedy people who claimed to be “traumatized” by Will Smith’s slap too. Chris Rock even “gave” Louis CK a “pass” to say the n-word.
Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men
— Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022
I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward. Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well. https://t.co/gaUkkhRDYL
— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 4, 2022
Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson.
There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again.
— Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) April 4, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Take the response of comedians to this guy and last week’s Rock incident. Compare them. Some are still “traumatized” by a slap. But they don’t feel any trauma over sexual abuse of women by one of their crowd. Their opinions on anything involving a comic are now irrelevant.
Spot on.
Where are all the traumatized people from last week?
☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻THIS
+1
Bet this article doesn’t get 100+ comments of people with their right to an opinion on CK….
Depressed
So depressed that they can’t go on Ellen and tell everyone how sickened and traumatized they are that a sexual predator was given an award.
Thank you. I see none of them said a word besides the women comedians he harassed. It’s gross.
No Jim Carrey? Geez!
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Jim Carrey, what say you, you poor traumatized, triggered people? hmmm?…
Amy has spoken out against Louie before. I don’t think she is a fan.
That’s great to hear, but I’d like to hear her speak out about the trauma CK’s win could inflict on SA survivors like she did about “the slap” and her own trauma.
This.
Spot on as always, Trina.
People are allowed to think Will Smith slapping somebody was inappropriate and are allowed to feel uncomfortable about it. Seeing any violent act, no matter how mild, in front of you can be upsetting.
No one put Will Smith and Louis CK above a shark tank and demanded the audience pick one. Louis CK can be a disgusting sexual predator who shouldn’t have gotten an award and Will Smith could have had a moment where he did something wrong. Both things can be true.
It’s not either / or.
@ Songs or it didn’t happen: True. But it’s interesting how silent all of those celebrities are being about this.
Last Sunday: “Violence is never the answer!!!”
This Sunday: “Let’s reward sexual violence!!!”
People tell on themselves.
I’m waiting for Jim Carrey, Jud Apatow, Howard Stern and Alec Baldwin to weigh in on this. I know Chris Rock supports CK. They are good friends Chris Rock even sat there smiling while Ck said the N -word hard R over and over again on live television.
You’d think Howard Stern would be one of the people more sympathetic to a rich male celebrity reacting to cruelty in a dramatic and flawed way, since he’s the same one who told Trumpsters to drink bleach (another thing people wouldn’t be able to handle if a woman did it). He was widely supported (on the left) and got little to no celebrity condemnation. Not that I’m really against what he said, but he has little room to be clutching his pearls.
I’m so disgusted this man was even nominated, much less the winner of this award.
And I am full of despair because I can’t help but think many voters purposefully voted for him to redeem and as a big eff you to women. Gross
I’ve boycotted the Grammys for years. Ugh.
Great reason to boycott!! I haven’t watched it in years either. The fact that they have C. K. an award will give him the unrealistic power to become much, much worse. And his fans will be loving it!! White men are never held accountable for their revolting actions!! If those in power don’t take the steps then they are sending the WRONG message!!
It’s time for the Academy and the Grammys to STOP awarding men for their revolting behaviour!!!! Louis CK should be dumped were Hoffa is buried, professionally speaking. But we see it everywhere, look at Dr. Ford, Anita Hill, and so many others. Hell, lump Drumpf in there too!! 🤬
Disgusting and shameful.
He’s revolting.
Louis CK is gross. I watched his newest special just to see if he addressed the situation and in what manner. He basically says that if you’re going to pull your penis out in front of someone, make sure you get their permission. Then he laughs awkwardly and moves on. There’s no remorse there. There’s no understanding that he derailed careers. He suffered no consequences except a little public embarrassment.
The rest of his jokes weren’t very funny either.
The worst part to me is that he was up against Chelsea Handler’s Evolution– her story of how she got into therapy and changed in fundamental ways and learned about her privilege and her need to be a different kind of person.
Just goes to show you what is valued.
This person spent years attacking and harassing women. He is revolting and so are his supporters.
The hypocrisy is monumentally gargantuan.
How disgusting. Who votes on that crap?
Ugh! I wish this was unbelievable, but it seems to reflect the world we live in.
People defending Louis CK: But, but, but – he was funny that one time and he totes said he was sorry kind of and oh my god doesn’t anyone get a second chance?
Also same people: Seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock for targeting his wife traumatized me for life and I was so triggered I don’t know if I’ll ever recover. He should probably be in jail for a few years because it is obvious he only apologized because he had to.
REALLY looking forward to all the folks crying about Chris Rock coming out and condemning awarding a sexual predator. Oh wait, except that won’t happen.
Stuff like this really makes me feel like my long-time wariness and distaste for standup comedy is 100% valid. Yes, I know there are comics who manage to be hilarious without being racist, sexist, or generally offensive, but overall the genre really seems to have a LOT of crap going on and very little interest in shutting it down. When I see these dudes performing it’s like okay, so I see you are making a bunch of nasty jokes about women and fat people…I happen to fit into both of those categories so why exactly am I paying money to see myself mocked? Then I notice that other groups who aren’t really in a position to hit back are also getting mocked and I’m just over it. I talked about this to my husband when Chris Rock made fun of Jada and he was like well, isn’t “roasting” part of comedy? I feel like “roasting” is taking people with power down a peg or two (e.g. making jokes about a big CEO or a president)—everyone has a laugh but at the end of the day the target is still a BMOC so whatever. Making jokes at the expense of a marginalized group isn’t roasting, it’s just mean.
I agree so much. I loathe stand up comedy and this is why. I’m sure there are comedians out there who only punch up but it’s guys like this who get all the kudos.
But will smith who is protecting his wife from emotional abuse being heaved upon her since 1997 from Chris rock is canceled. Amerikkka sux
We can’t have black people thinking they deserve respect and protection. That’s a bridge too far. Apparently.
Louis CK is a disturbed man who has no business being recognized for achievement. I’ve watched his comedy get darker and darker to the point where it is no longer comedy, but the ramblings of a deeply damaged person. He’s gross and the people who voted for him to win should be ashamed of themselves.
Agree completely, Pix. He tells on himself with every ‘joke’ he makes, and they just keep getting darker and harsher, and he’s just saying what is on his mind at this point, scary stuff. This ‘win’ is so disgusting and shameful, and while I’m mildly shocked to hear of it, because I didn’t realize his career had recovered this much… overall it isn’t surprising to see a man exactly like him continue to be rewarded by his industry. GROSS.
“I’ve watched his comedy get darker and darker to the point where it is no longer comedy, but the ramblings of a deeply damaged person.”
100% accurate. I noticed this, too, before I stopped watching anything he did due to his abuse.
I have written to everyone I could about this. Louis CK has no business being put in front of audiences anywhere. He is 10000 times worse than Will Smith. Exposing oneself and masturbating to a trapped female is sexual assault and its really disgusting. I wrote letters complaining to promotors and clubs last year when I saw Louis CK was back on tour. No one replied. F#ck that guy and the industry that allows him to get away with it.
So few comments here after the hundreds of comments calling for Will Smith to be destroyed.
So much outrage last week on behalf of women triggered by toxic masculinity, but silence today.
Seen and noted.
Yep. The silence is deafening. Will responded emotionally to a man verbally attacking his wife (not for the first time). Louis C.K. has been performatively working out his issues on the public via “comedy” for years & is rewarded after we all know he’s been doing a version of the same thing in private via sexual assault. Disgusting.
Yuuuuup.
And yet almost every Royals post (of which it seems like there are at least 5 a day every day) has more comments.
Comedians are like the outlaws of Hollywood, the misfits, the fringe. I don’t think the respectable people ever really look at them on the same level as other professions. I mean, there whole thing is to talk crap about people, things, make jokes about life. We have lost a lot of our sense of humor with the state of the world and I think comedy is a dying art at this point, but my main point is, all those comics, Amy, Wanda, Bill Maher, Jim Carey etc that was upset about Will, they will always stick together when they feel it’s them against everyone else.
I’ve noticed that about comedians.
Omg this is a sad. He is a monster. I feel like giving up on mankind 🙁
I remember a story about Sarah Silverman allegedly saying that she wished Louis had masturbated in front of her because she would enjoy it or something like that. They’re all gross hypocrites, the whole lot of ’em.
Sickos like Louis surround themselves with their own kind who keep rewarding sicko disgusting behaviour.
Completely disgusting and disappointing to hear this today. He makes me sick to my stomach, and to see him continue to be propped up… vile.
🤮
It is disgusting that Comedy Central produced a record with him, especially given it was female comedians he harassed. Seriously, wtf. And he should have been disqualified from being eligible to receive an award.
This weiner-wagging waste of skin promoted himself as a champion of women in his comedy prior to The Big Reveal (of his actions, not his member). He had a whole bit about how hard it must be to be a woman and just hope that the man who is near you doesn’t rape you because they’re bigger and stronger. As another commenter pointed out, every joke is a confession.
Meanwhile, another person’s movies have been paused or shelved.
Sounds about white. Yes, I said it. Please don’t come for me.
not coming for you – standing with you. it’s so obvious!
Listen, it’s noteworthy that the same pearl-clutchers losing their minds over Will Smith were the first to celebrate Louis CK.
It’s also a reminder that nothing much ever happens to high profile white dudes.
Where are all the triggered white men and women??? I keep looking for them. An assaulter who has his manager threaten the women to not come forward wins a Grammy and what no ‘triggers’. I, of course, don’t expect any of the comedians to say sh*t. They don’t see what he did as wrong. Where are you triggered white people, please make your voice heard for this too??!!
He should not have even been eligible for nomination. Really gross and disturbing the Grammy voters felt he needed recognition. Does Hollywood only take sexual assault and abuse seriously when it happens to very famous actresses who make a lot of noise to be heard? Disguising.
🤬
Like I commented on a Will Smith article here; lots and lots of projecting from people condemning Will.
They rub shoulders with abusers and know their careers will be over if they stand up to them.
So….. They blame Will for all their fury.
Honestly, burn down Hollywood. Start again, but this time with only the good people.
Someone should make an award show where you are only invited if you’re an actual good person. But that would mean 5 people from the industry could come, so that won’t happen, I guess.
I do not understand how this man was up for an award! Post Me Too, Harvey Weinstein, Paedrew, Maxwell/Epstein…what does it take? Who’s watching this man enough to get him nominated for an award?
Why are women comics supporting Chris Rock’s unfunny routine?
These ‘comedians’ are not creative or witty, just vulgar and puerile at best, and hateful at worst.
I’ll take up a fund for Will Smith to go around slapping each one of these guys in turn. I’m done with the WS critiques. Yes, he did himself some damage but that was in standing up for someone else…unwisely or no. He clearly feels worse about it than Chris Rock who still hasn’t apologized to Jada
Disgusting.
The more things change, the more things stay the same. Shocking absolutely no female over the age of 50…Louis CK has been “redeemed”. When you judge older women for not doing enough to change things at the office…ponder this.