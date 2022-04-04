Louis CK’s comedy special won a Grammy, years after his predation was exposed

In 2017, there had already been rumors about Louis CK for a while. His comedy, once beloved, had veered into some gross territory, like he would devote entire sets to making “jokes” about rape, child molestation and sexual violence. There were rumors about his behavior towards female fans and female comedians. Then in November 2017, the New York Times did an exposé, speaking to Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov about the time Louis exposed himself to them, masturbated in front of them and then, when they began to tell people about it, he tried to destroy their careers in comedy. There were other victims of sexual harassment and Louis’s predatory behavior too. Louis CK “admitted” everything and claimed he was remorseful, even though he didn’t really admit to the core issue of sexual predation and harassment, nor did he really ‘fess up to trying to destroy his victims’ careers.

What followed was, by now, pretty familiar. Louis CK’s friends began attacking his victims and calling for Louis CK to make a comeback. He was back in comedy clubs less than a year later and his comedy is all about how people are too “sensitive,” especially teens and trans people and victims of crimes. All of this to say… Louis CK won a Grammy last night.

Louis C.K.’s 2020 comedy special in which he joked about the sexual misconduct revelations against him has won the award for best comedy album at the 2022 Grammys. Sincerely Louis CK, the disgraced comedian’s first special since 2017 — the same year he acknowledged several accusations of sexual misconduct that were made against him — was nominated alongside Lavell Crawford’s The Comedy Vaccine, Chelsea Handler’s Evolution, Lewis Black’s Thanks for Risking Your Life, Nate Bargatze’s The Greatest Average American and Kevin Hart’s Zero Fucks Given. Following news of C.K.’s win, comedians, writers and other industry members responded to the news on social media. Sarah Ann Masse, a writer-producer-director who was among the more than 80 women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape, wrote on Twitter, “Louis CK just won a GRAMMY. “[C]ancel culture” seems pretty selective hm? And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don’t matter.” Earlier in the day, she questioned why Will Smith, who is currently under investigation by the Academy for slapping Chris Rock at last Sunday’s show, was having projects “stalled or cancelled” but “countless sexual abusers still working in Hollywood.” Jen Kirkman, a comedian who alluded to turning down working with comedians associated with sexual misconduct rumors in a 2015 episode of her “I Seem Fun” podcast, called his win a “kick in the c*nt.” “After spending the weekend in an anxious mental health place getting harassed in the hundreds by male [L]ouis [C.K.] fans on my social media – this is a kick in the c*nt. Everyone hates women,” she tweeted.

[From THR]

Yeah, considering one week ago, everyone blasted Will Smith for slapping a grown man who had been verbally harassing Jada Pinkett Smith for decades, it’s pretty interesting to see an example of the kind of (white) degenerate predator who gets to comeback and have a career. Louis CK is tight with Chris Rock and all of the comedy people who claimed to be “traumatized” by Will Smith’s slap too. Chris Rock even “gave” Louis CK a “pass” to say the n-word.

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022

I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward. Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well. https://t.co/gaUkkhRDYL — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 4, 2022

Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson. There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again. — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) April 4, 2022