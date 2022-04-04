‘Poor thing’ Princess Beatrice ‘knew nothing’ about the £750,000 wedding gift

As we discussed, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have compromised their two daughters in their grift. Princess Eugenie was accepting thousands of dollars via direct deposit into her bank account from her father’s “associate,” all for the “catering” of Fergie’s birthday party. Beatrice apparently received a £750,000 wedding gift via the same shady associates too. Initially, as the story came out late last week, Eugenie made a statement which had obviously been verified through her lawyers. Beatrice is going a different route: “sources” proclaiming her innocence to the Daily Mail.

Princess Beatrice has complained to friends she was blindsided by revelations that an alleged Turkish fraudster provided a £750,000 ‘wedding gift’ ahead of her marriage. The 33-year-old had no idea that anyone outside her family had sought to contribute to the cost of her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 before lurid reports making the allegation appeared last week. A friend of the Princess last night insisted: ‘She knew nothing about this, poor thing.’ The wedding took place at the Royal Chapel in Windsor during the pandemic and, in order to meet Covid-19 rules, was attended by only 20 people. Documents from a complex fraud case last week revealed that the mysterious £750,000 gift was transferred to the Coutts bank account of Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, at the request of a Turkish businessman called Selman Turk. The papers say that, in addition, Beatrice’s sister Eugenie was paid £25,000 at the behest of Mr Turk and that her mother, Sarah Ferguson, received payments of at least £225,000 from him for work that she had carried out for a US firm called Pegasus Group Holdings. Prince Andrew received a separate sum of £350,000 from Mr Turk, the papers state. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the Prince or his family and they are not central to the case, which is at an early stage. Beatrice has confided in friends that she is upset at her name is being linked to a fraud case and has no idea who Mr Turk is. The purpose of the £750,000 ‘wedding gift’ payment remains unclear. The marriage service was small and there was no large party of the kind that her younger sister had enjoyed after she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

[From The Daily Mail]

Is it possible that Beatrice and Eugenie knew next to nothing about this specific grift? Perhaps. You have to remember that they grew up with all of this, and their perceptions about their parents’ scams are probably quite skewed. The York princesses are used to Andrew and Fergie always being desperate for money and the financial assistance of “friends,” and clearly Eugenie and Beatrice have probably learned not to ask questions or look too closely. For Eugenie specifically, it feels like she’s worked hard to untangle herself from her parents’ financial mess. But Beatrice? Come on, my gut tells me she’s just as grifty as her parents.

Also, I agree with commenters that this story is partially Prince Charles “punishing” Andrew and telling Andrew to step back. I imagine Charles has loads of compromising intel on all of the Yorks.