Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are part of a huge fraud case involving their dad

Prince Andrew is a degenerate who was best buds with two human traffickers, and he has been credibly accused of rape. But did you know that Andrew’s finances have been a f–king mess for decades? Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are two of the biggest scammers ever. They’ve scammed millions off of businesses, friends and associates. They both get mysterious “loans” which they never pay back. No one knows how Andrew paid for the Swiss chalet he ended up selling to “pay off” Virginia Giuffre, nor do we know how much money Queen Elizabeth has given him over the years to hush up his victims and pay for his legal fees. So, all of that was was a huge question mark, although the financial fraud has been largely ignored by the British media. Did you also know that his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are involved in his messy finances? It’s true. From a Telegraph exclusive:

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been dragged into a multi-million pound fraud case that has embroiled their father, amid claims they also received money. The Telegraph can reveal that a £750,000 payment transferred into the Duke of York’s account on the orders of an alleged Turkish fraudster was described to bankers as a wedding gift for his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. Princess Eugenie was also paid £25,0000 on the orders of Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of stealing £40 million from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 77-year-old Turkish millionairess. The York family have all been named in a High Court battle by Mrs Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk. In proceedings revealed by The Telegraph, the Duke is alleged to have received a total of £1.1 million from Mrs Isbilen’s funds, while his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York has received £225,000. Neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie are believed to have had any knowledge of their parents’ dealings with Mr Turk, nor knowingly corresponded with him in any way. The Duchess is understood to be distraught at the thought of her daughters being unwittingly dragged into the case, particularly as a result of their parents’ actions. However, The Telegraph understands that she does not plan to hand back the money she received, because she believes it was paid to her legitimately and that a company she was acting for as a brand ambassador is responsible for any debt. In a statement on Friday evening, Princess Eugenie said: “On 31 March 2022 I received a letter from solicitors Peters & Peters representing their client Nebahat Evyap Isbilen in her claim against a Mr Selman Turk, and various companies. I know neither Mrs Isbilen nor Mr Turk (nor any other details of the claim) and I was surprised to receive this letter, which asked me to explain two payments made to my bank account in October 2019, which I understood to be gifts from a long-standing family friend to assist with the cost of a surprise party for my mother, Sarah, Duchess of York’s sixtieth birthday. “In early October 2019 I had received a call from our family friend saying that he wanted to make a financial contribution towards my mother’s birthday party to assist with the catering costs. I suggested that any contribution could be made directly to the caterers, but in the event provided my account details to which two payments were made totalling £25,000, which I then transferred on to the company organising my mother’s party. I am now consulting with my lawyers who I have asked to respond to Peters & Peters on my behalf to assist in their inquiries.”

Eugenie’s statement… results in more questions than answers. Someone just called her up and offered to contribute £25,000 for the catering for Fergie’s birthday party and Eugenie first insisted that the money go to the caterers but “in the event provided my account details…”?? Whew, that’s a horrible look. I mean, it’s not that shocking that Beatrice and Eugenie are involved (to a lesser degree, but still involved) in their parents’ financial mess, but still… I thought Eugenie was more straight-arrow. Beatrice absolutely seems like her mother’s daughter though. I remember when Beatrice was jobless and just running around partying for more than a year and no one knew how she was supporting herself. The Yorks are scammers. Period. And you gotta hate-respect the fact that Fergie is like “this scammed money is MINE, I’m not giving it back.”