Tina Brown: Prince Harry is insecure, fragile & he needs to go back to the UK

Here’s Part 2 of our coverage of the Telegraph’s lengthy interview with Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, which seems to be one of the major royal books coming out this year (it comes out in a few weeks). Last week, we discussed the VF excerpt of The Palace Papers and many of you were turned off by Brown’s seemingly anti-Sussex agenda. I actually don’t think it’s a full-on “agenda” like so many royal reporters. I think she is – more often than not – unfair to Prince Harry and Meghan, and she misreads their motivations and intentions. But I’m also waiting to read the whole book, because I think it will be interesting to see how she discusses certain subjects and talks around other subjects, and I think her sources and her intentions will become much clearer when we take the longer view. In this Telegraph interview, she is clearly appealing to British readers, but much like Robert Lacey, it will be curious to see her talk out of both sides of her mouth as she promotes the book in America. So, here are the Sussex-related parts of the Telegraph interview:
William & Harry’s relationship is very bad: Relations between the two brothers are ‘very bad’, Brown says grimly. ‘I’m told there’s absolutely nothing going on between them at the moment.’ William and Harry were extremely close until Harry left the Army. With Harry ‘rattling around and not really knowing who he was’ after losing the military structure, things got strained.’
William is a charisma vacuum: ‘The truth is the more charismatic prince was the younger brother. That was very difficult because Harry had to be contained and a role found for him. He had all these interests in Africa and conservation, but so did William and Harry always had to play second banana. Diana insisted, much to her credit as a mother, that the two boys would be treated the same, but they were never going to be the same, that’s the problem. Gradually, that became a major tension between them. William had this great destiny ahead of him, he knew who he was. For Harry, it’s like, “Who am I going to be – Uncle Andrew?’”
Harry before Meghan: Brown paints a complex yet sympathetic picture of ‘this very insecure, fragile, hot-headed guy who never really dealt with the death of his mother and then he’s confronted by a slightly chaotic life. He did so badly in that situation.’ Harry adored Kate, she says, but after William married her ‘they were the perfect couple and Harry felt like Bridget Jones’.
The brothers need each other: ‘One of his close people told me that everyone talks about how much Harry needed William, and he did, but William also needed Harry because all those friends you think are so real, well, they still know you’re going to be king. Only William’s wife and his brother are going to be straight with him. And Harry could tease his brother and bring him down to earth. William depended on that, I’m told. There was a danger William was headed towards pomposity and Harry wouldn’t let that happen.’
The problem was the way Harry left?? ‘Frankly, I think they should have found a way to work it out. The problem was that the way Harry did it was so catastrophically rude that it got everyone genuinely angry and feeling that he just had to go. He was incredibly hot-headed about negotiating their exit. Dumping that website with all those terms and conditions before you have agreed it with the Queen? He just alienated everybody. And now, unfortunately, he’s paying the price for it and so is England actually. Because Harry and Meghan would have been an amazing asset for the Commonwealth. They didn’t understand the Queen was giving them this platform for soft power which could have been tremendous if they’d done it in a patient, strategic way.’
Why Harry sues: ‘Harry decided to absolutely not capitulate to any dialogue with the press who he believes killed his mother, ruined his life and ruined Meghan’s life. That’s his view. And he’s not entirely wrong… But doing battle with the British media is a lost cause… And, unfortunately, Meghan is as combative about it as he is. William and Kate calm each other down a lot; their marriage works very well in that way. In the Sussex marriage, they wind each other up and it’s Us Against the World, and that’s a disaster.’
Brown gets why Meghan was frustrated: ‘Even as Meghan became bigger on the global stage, like Alice in Wonderland, she had to shrink into the voiceless requirements of service to the Crown. She just couldn’t comprehend that. For an actress, star power is leverage. If you don’t get what you want as an actress, it’s, “Call my agent!” But if you’re in the Palace and you’re married to the sixth in line, however big your star power, you are not that important to the Palace. I do understand how extremely frustrating that was.’
Meghan’s desire to ‘hit the ground running’: It caused shudders at the Palace, where they think that a glacier should steady on, old chap. ‘I think Meghan felt she could get in there and change it all,’ she says. ‘Frankly, she could have done a great deal to change things had she stuck around, but the thing that’s most baffling is such impatience. She could have spent a year away and come back with a great game plan.’
Brown gets why Meghan’s frustration with the palace: ‘I do think that for a woman who’s had a high-profile US career, a professional woman of 35, dealing with the Palace must have been an absolute nightmare. Meghan knew what she wanted to do. Probably most of her ideas were rather constructive and good – but she had to go through this sclerotic culture. And live in a hierarchy, which she’s never done.’
Whether Brown thinks Meghan was a victim of racism: ‘I think she must have felt extremely alone there. There’s only eight per cent of diversity in the Palace staff. All the other women in the family are white women who’ve been to the same schools or versions of the same schools. She didn’t know who to talk to to feel that sort of secure confidence with people. Her entry into England was very tough. For a Hollywood actress, who’s used to soft access pieces, to have all of that media pile-on.’ Brown singles out the Mail’s ‘(almost) straight outta Compton’ piece, ‘which really does smear Meghan’s mother as a person who lives in a gang-infested neighbourhood. Utterly untrue. It was actually a very well-tended community. That smear would have been traumatic. I don’t think [the Palace] understood why that was distressing for her.’
Brown thinks the Oprah interview was a disaster, lol: ‘It’s actually amazing how each time one of the royals does one of these big sit-down interviews it’s a catastrophe. Martin Bashir, Andrew with Emily Maitlis, Charles with Jonathan Dimbleby, Meghan and Harry with Oprah – what is it about not knowing that you shouldn’t do a big sit-down with a good journalist? Every time it’s like a nuclear bomb. The Oprah interview was desperately damaging to any relationship that Harry could ever hope to have with his family. And even that could have been gradually assuaged if he hadn’t then announced he was doing a memoir. I think the memoir was actually more breathtaking than the interview. It was like, what?! Frankly, berating the world for the lack of privacy he’s had and now he can’t stop giving interviews… It’s amazing.’
Brown got the palace’s talking points on Harry’s memoir: ‘William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back. But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out. Because Harry’s not going to go after the Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, whom he’s very fond of. But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William. And that’s so unhelpful to them all at this particular moment; for William that’s the big cloud in their relationship right now.’
How she views the Sussexes: The truth about Harry, she says, ‘is he’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. It’s a really sad thing to a great many people. Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end.’
Perhaps, she muses, ‘he’ll wake up and realise he’s living in Goop [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website] and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends’.
Harry will want to come back when the Queen dies? ‘My feeling is that when the Queen dies it’s going to be so seismic that it will really make everyone say, “Enough, enough! We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.” And I think Harry will very much want to come home at that point. He will not want to be sitting there in Montecito when the whole of the UK is in mourning. I think he will feel enormously left out and sorrowful if he can’t play a part in that and I think it will behove Charles and William to use that moment to get him back.’
LOL, she completely glosses over the very real reasons why Harry and Meghan felt they had to leave the UK in the first place. Brown acts as if Meghan and Harry just riled each other up to the point where they got mad and decided to leave in a fit of pique. William was actively seeking to exile them, and William was also spearheading a cruel hate campaign against Meghan, to the point where she was suicidal! For the love of God. And of course Brown’s palace sources are telling her that Harry is insecure, Harry is needy, Harry needs to come to his senses, Harry needs his brother. This was Brown pushing back on some of those narratives in a very subtextual way. I don’t know. This whole Palace Papers thing is going to be messy and I’m actually here for it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
How many times did it have to be said that this was gonna be another hit piece on Harry and Meghan.
If she can’t even get the reasons behind why they left there’s nothing else to add. All her sources are from the royal family connections so of course it will be skewed negatively towards Harry and Meghan.
These people are not credible.
The woman is a has-been who was always Jealous of Princess Diana. Not surprised she’s done a hatchet job on Harry and Meghan but she also reveals some truths. Wilma is a charisma vacuum and lazy. His wife even more so. They also do not calm each other down. More like he wipes his feet all over her doormat self. We all know why the Sussexes left and they’ve been proven right by the actions of the royal family and their attack dogs.
I am surprised she mentioned the lack of charisma and that William needs Harry to keep him from being too pompous (lol). She also puts the timing of their rift as Harry leaving the army, which I think she’s the first to do that. The rest of it is malevolent palace fan fiction.
“She also puts the timing of their rift as Harry leaving the army…”
Which makes a lot of sense. Bad enough Harry was forced to quit something that gave him purpose. Even worse he wasn’t willing to knuckle under again like he was supposed to.
I agree with each of the posts above mine and want to add this:
I believe Harry was forced to quit the Army because ‘William’ needed him in a ‘How dare he carve out a life for himself when he’s supposed to be here supporting me!’ kind of way. Harry was extremely unhappy over leaving the Army and seemed to party more as a result. I recall seeing an interview of William and Kate voicing their mental health initiative and they sort of had Harry there as a poster boy of mental health issues. I could tell the exact moment when Harry realized why he was there and you could see his barely controlled anger as he glared at William and Kate and chipped off his answers. William was never going to give charismatic, capable Harry a real role. He just wanted him there to be available ‘when needed.’
They were never going to give Harry a meaningful role in the Monarchy because–see charismatic and capable above.
I laugh myself silly every single time I read a comment about Harry being a weak, emasculated man under Meghan’s ethnic sexual spell. Harry has enough earth in his natal chart to plant a forest. There is no way he’s not wearing the pants in that relationship. Harry and Meghan met as equals, strength to strength. Meghan is a Leo and would have left Harry sitting at that bar on their blind date if he was even a fraction of the whiny, man-child they’ve labeled him. Harry has gone through a lot to become the man, husband, and father he is today; which those salty hacks will realize once they finally read his memoir. Oh, and Harry is fond of Kate? Yeah, up until he witnessed his wife greet Kate with a smile and a pleasant ‘hello’ at the 2020 Commonwealth Day only to have Kate ignore Meghan pointedly as she conversed with the Wessexes seated next to her, and then sit down with serious resting ‘B’-face and a wicked ‘mean-girl’ gleam in her eye.
Every time Harry and Meghan plan a project it’s predicted as them ‘getting even’ with everyone. Harry’s memoir is going to ‘burn down the Monarchy.’ Meghan Podcast series is all about her ‘getting back at the women who were mean to her.’ My question is, if no one did anything to the Sussexes and they’re just whining because they’re two ‘whining little ‘B’s,’ then why are they all so paranoid about what Harry and Meghan could say?
Harry was not out ‘partying more’ after he was forced to leave the Army. He was volunteering three days a week with MOD rehab, building Invictus Games, running Sentebale, and being sent all over the world for good BRF PR. Harry was the one who started the mental health charity work, William and Kate had nothing to do with it. He was the one getting kudos for it. They latched on to the work he was doing and the good PR he was getting, but they themselves were doing nothing. W&K had no ‘mental health initiative’. They latched on to Harry’s work, threw the umbrella term ‘HeadsTogether’ over *what Harry was already doing on his own* and tried to claim his work as theirs.
@notasugarhere … I didn’t mean any offense. Harry has said this himself in interviews, and I believe he talked about it in “The Me You Can’t See.” I agree with you. He has done, and will do, incredibly humane and wonderful things, but he has admitted to ‘overindulging’ substances because he was so terribly unhappy with his life..
@Yvette – I think Harry’s animosity towards Kate started long before the fiasco of the Commonwealth church service. Kate was standoffish and clearly not interested in forming a bond with Meghan from the get-go. The “tightsgate” argument was likely the tip of the iceberg. I remember the way she ignored Kate and newborn Archie at a polo match Wm and Harry were playing in. I also remember Kate not inviting Meghan to go along with her when the two were spotting shopping in the same store on the same afternoon. I’m sure there were loads of other slights that Meghan won’t mention because she always takes the high road. It’s very clear that Kate is jealous of anyone who has the audacity to outshine her, which isn’t hard to do.
I think Harry also resented being labeled the “bad” Prince. William would go clubbing a lot in his twenties and thirties (the weekend party without the wife and children) and would look worse for wear leaving those clubs.
@lucy
Those things have already been written about in articles pre Meghan. They all just decided go silent once it was agreed upon by William and the palace to attack Meghan. He was bad before now imagine what Willy is like now with more “power” and people to do his bidding… scary.
I don’t give her credit for writing 2 negative sentences about Willy while covering up for him the rest of the way.
And sure this isn’t the whole book but I for sure won’t spend my money on something that misrepresents, disparages, and in some parts dehumanizes Harry and Meghan like this.
is this an excerpt from the book at all or is this just an interview with the Telegraph? If the latter, it will be interesting to see how she promotes the book in the US and if she uses the same talking points.
@Polo, I know people on here have brought up the end of H’s army career as an issue. I don’t remember seeing it mentioned elsewhere, but I also wasn’t following closely pre-Meghan.
She’s clearly parroting palace sources only, so she’s going to have horrible perspective on the Sussexes. These people tell on themselves all the time, so I do think there’s going to be unintentionally revealing things. I might check it out from the library to skim, at most.
That’s why I appreciate Celebitchy and Kaiser so much, critical analysis and excepting so I don’t have to accidentally give a click to professional trolls like the rota.
This is the same Tina Brown who as editor of vanity Fair put Nancy Reagan on the cover….the woman is out of touch and old school conservative.
I agree with 70% of what Tina Brown has said. I am looking forward to buying this book because Tina Brown is intelligent and has great insight. Tina is correct on many points. However, it was just too difficult for Meghan to play the long game inside the Palace as suggested, which if she had she would have won. Both herself and Harry do not have Machiavelli personalities to survive in a house of vipers. Also Meghan is American where people talk straight whereas the British, especially the upper classes never say what they really mean and love self deprecation. If you read between the lines you will see that Tina is really saying that Meghan not Kate was the one to save the monarchy. I agree with Kaiser, Tina Brown is talking to the right wing Telegraph and she is selling a book. I am sure that Brown must be aware of Billy’s raging jealousy towards his brother.
I am not spending a cent on it. Perhaps a Library copy I know if I bought it I would get so annoyed I would just toss it out. All this praising of Camilla and Kate and William and Charles really would be irritating. Tina does not know what she is talking about re: the long game. Charles could not just up and marry Camilla after the divorce, his grandmother did not want a wedding in her lifetime. And Charles has not erased all the disapproval he and Camilla get. Kate had no choice but to play the “long game” unless she dumped William which would decidedly not happen. Tina is not a feminist. IMO. If she wanted to sell the book she would not put down Diana, Harry, and Meghan. Her calling Camilla a Queen mother figure sealed the deal for me not to pay anything for that book. Oh and the comment about Meghan “attacking Kate and William being “upset” was so offensive on many levels.
This is the most fan fiction mess I have ever seen in my life. The lies are just ridiculous. And no, he won’t come back to the UK after the Queen dies. I know they all hope that. But it won’t happen. I still say I think Harry will ask to be removed from the line of succession after she dies. He won’t do it while she’s alive because he would think it would be disrespectful. But if they deny his family security when he’s in the UK I think he’s going to be done done with the UK for life.
They all love to ignore the fact that Harry has said that he wanted out of all that for years before he even met Meghan. I think he only gave the full time “working” royal thing a try was for the Queen.
For real. He said he prefers being out of England WHILE HE WAS SERVING IN AFGHANISTAN. He would rather be in a theater of war than dealing with the hot mess back home.
Notice how again it is Harry who must come back, not his wife and children. They act like Harry is still a single man who is off somewhere pouting. Like he’s just going to forget he married, bought a home, had kids, started a business, all so he can come back home and move at the speed of a glacier! And people claim this woman is a top journalist? No Tina, that ship sailed long ago, read the room please.
Is it ever “we hope that someday Harry and Meghan feel comfortable returning to Britain with their beautiful children”? No? Then I think the answer’s in the question. Will Harry ever return? Harry the bachelor doesn’t exist any more, so he can’t return.
LOL, THIS.
You guys are all correct. It’s so mind numbing to keep hearing these people say these lies. He has said before he didn’t even want to deal with being a Royal but was asked by the Queen to do so. He ran all over the place for years to the point he was mentally exhausted.
And it’s gross they keep only mentioning him. He’s not going anywhere without his wife and kids.
It boggles the mind the way these people are so anxious for a man to leave his wife and children. Sickening.
Mind numbing is right. And yes, gross that they want a man to leave his wife and children. You said it all.
“Harry adored Kate, she says, but after William married her ‘they were the perfect couple and Harry felt like Bridget Jones’.”
This line alone should be all anyone needs to recognize this interview as pure fan fiction. Holy hell, this is bonkers.
They did always seem to have a nice rapport in pictures, but clearly Harry wasn’t looking to marry a woman just like Kate, so the adoration could’ve only gone so far.
Harry was nice to her in public because he tends to be sociable in public with everyone. Kate was the one glomming on to any attention Harry gave her which came off as desperate and flirting. He never adored her. That’s pure fiction.
He did defend her right to privacy to the media which she did not do for him and was ok with his wife being trashed for her pathetic insecurities. That’s not the kind of thing Harry will ever forgive.
Nic919 – Honestly, Kate should have been grateful that Harry didn’t end up with a blue-blooded aristo woman, someone from Rose’s world. She should have been so grateful that Harry’s wife was even more of an outsider that she was, and taken Meghan in as friend and fellow “commoner,” basked in the goodwill of the press for being such a benevolent sister in law to Harry’s wife. Kate got this all so wrong.
I don’t think Kate would have been happy if Cressida had joined the family. William was interested in Cressida’s half sister.
bettyrose, you have nailed it. I am not sure why those of us who are just watching this from a distance get it, more than the actual players in this shit show, but COME ON.
Cannot had what I would call a “get out of jail free” card, when Meghan married Harry. She just had to recognize it.
Wow. I’m laughing and shaking my head at the same time. Brown has swallowed the palace line so deeply I’m surprised she doesn’t choke. Harry and Meghan moved too fast, instead of at the speed of a glacier. No Tina, I think its the Royals who are moving too slow and they are mad the world has left them behind.
Spot on! They stayed glacial while the world around them changed and noticed how unfit for purpose having a monarchy is.
This is such a bizarre thing to point out after Willnot and Cannot’s disastrous “royal tour”.
Given that she accepted a CBE honour I think we can safely assume that she is well and truly playing for the BRF. If her book helps to feed and “legitimise” anti-Sussex sentiment because of her “reputation” then maybe another honour will see her elevated to a Dame.
She has a CBE? She really does represent the British establishment.
What, pray tell, is a CBE?
Royal fans clearly like the glacial pace of the monarchy. Never complain, never explain, and never change is the expectation.
FFS, Meghan did not attack Kate. She actually made Kate sound much nicer than she actually is.
And enough with the “He has to come back, he MUST return!” He left. He’s never coming back. Not permanently. They all made sure of it, even if that wasn’t their goal.
Really. Have they ever described all the things said about Meghan as being “attacked”? When Meghan was accused of making Kate cry was that an “attack” in their minds?
And after Kate had been attacking her for years!! Oh but Kate did it indirectly through a helpful stooge and didn’t have the guts to put her name to it, so it doesn’t count.
Right like because Kate used our sources she didn’t attack Meghan but Meghan defending herself against said sources and extending grace towards Kate is an attack on Kate. Ugh.
I just keep asking where is a credible journalist who can write about what happened to Harry and Meghan without being dependent on the monarchy for their living?
Omid tried kinda and he got shunned.
I’m pretty sure it was Jason who said you picked your side.
Anyone connected to the palace cannot report truthfully about these people because they lose all access.
She actually COMPLIMENTED Kate in that interview. If I remember correctly, she said that Kate is a really good person. In what world is that an “attack”? This woman and the rest like her are all gaslighting abusers.
This has been puzzling me and all I can think of is that the alleged “attack” they are referring to is not the tights incident but another incident that Meghan discussed without naming names but as Kate is the guilty party she/they know who Meghan is talking about. So, they are telling on themselves essentially.
I instinctively thought William asked about the skin color but the more they claim Kate was attacked the more I think she may have been the one to make the comment. Honestly she is just as racist to me as the others are. If not the skin color then it has to be something else that was said in that interview- just not the tights.
Exactly. Meghan’s words were:
“No. I didn’t make Kate cry, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing, and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it.”
I’m sure that something was Kate finding out about William and Rose’s alleged affair.
Tina Brown is a jealous person — another Kate if you will. She was jealous of Diana and is exhibiting that same jealousy towards Meghan. She can’t stand women who are more beautiful, accomplished, charismatic and magnetic, especially since Meghan is biracial, American and an actress. I’m sure she thinks she’s just some parvenu like Wallis Simpson so her antipathy towards the Sussexes is based on spite and Meghan being from the wrong *class*. I’d be interested in seeing if there’s some kind of rebuttal from Meghan and Harry after the book comes out.
Meghan never attacked kate but by simply correcting the record which of course made kate look awful because there is no excusing why kate never corrected a false story for several years, the sycophants believe that it is an attack.
Meghan clarified and explained, that’s not attacking. Naturally these writers and RRs use hyperbole to whip up the masses. Never let the truth get in the way of fantasy, is their credo.
If telling the truth about her is an “attack” then the bitch needs to look inward because she is the problem.
Reddit has a whole section called “Am I the Asshole?”. KKKate could benefit from some time spent there.
I think Meghan understood the “heirarchy”; that’s something you would find even among actors. She was part of a cast, not the major star of a show so she would know how to work with others. What she didn’t understand was the BM-RF deal and expected to be defended against outright lies and slander. As somebody said on here, Sophie got more support with her self-inflicted scandal than Meghan did for lies told about her.
Bingo, you nailed it . They just want to paint her as some naive, difficult American. Just say what they mean, she is black and therefore didn’t know her place
Yep @ Over it & equality. Meghan did understand the “heirarchy”. What she didn’t understand, rightfully so, was being thrown under the bus, smeared and abused to protect the “heirarchy”.
“She didn’t know who to talk to to feel that sort of confidence with people.”.
What in the gobshite h3ll is that statement? Tina’s projecting Kate’s insecurities onto Meghan. Meghan is excellent with people. Normal ones without an agenda. The problem for the Firm was Meghan being intelligent, confident, charismatic, self-actualized/aware and so many other things she by no action of her own, made apparent the inadequacies of Kate, FFQ..
“That smear would have been traumatic.”. That smear wasn’t traumatic. It was disgusting and wrong. Apparently, Tina feels she knows better that the 72 MP who cosigned a statement about the obvious racism in the British Media an countless articles. TB never actually addresses the real issue.
Exactly this. She mentioned in the Oprah interview when her friends told her not to do it, that she would be protected by the “firm”. Yeah, they protected her alright. Used her to keep the heat off them.
This is a really good point. Interesting how these fools shift the narratives about Meghan to suit their agenda. One narrative is that she is a c lister nobody the other a “Hollywood actress” who acted like a diva and wanted to be the star of the royal family.
Right, she’s D-list until it suits their needs to vilify her in a different direction, and suddenly she is an actress with the kind of clout where “Call my agent!” would ever fly out of her mouth.
Again, exactly zero of Meghan’s former co-workers have said anything negative about her, ever.
So, William and Harry haven’t been close since Harry left the military? Many things can be true. William was jealous of the love and respect Harry received from his “brothers in arms” which I heard that nobody liked William at all when he was playing pilot. Could William be the one who was leaking Harry’s whereabouts? William knew Harry was the better brother and couldn’t stand it. Bottom line. William is an insecure, sour and raging idiot. There you go, Tina Brown. Start writing some truths.
She never will write the truth. She is still living in her heydays of when she used to do a hatchet job on Harry’s mum. The irony is the first credible media person to tell the truth and not tow the palace line like Morton used to do will actually get those sales they crave for.
@Kelly: I think Harry joining the Army probably ended the close relationship. He didn’t know anything else but royal life before that and would have accepted things the way were. William and the rest of the family wouldn’t want to admit it but I think the Army changed Harry not Meghan.
Being in service, especially in combat, usually does change people.
William and Harry haven’t been close since William alternately ignored-and-bullied Harry at Ludgrove boarding school FFS. Harry had to make his way on his own, with newly separated parents, because his older brother is an abusive sh!t and always has been. Harry started his own charity at 19. Harry flew in helicopters in a combat zone. Harry worked three days a week at military rehab after he was forced out of the Army because William didn’t want Harry to have earned a higher rank. Harry started Invictus Games. William and his ‘great destiny’ has done nothing, but why expect RRs to deal in fact.
Don’t forget Sentebale in your epic rant!
‘Harry started his own charity at 19’ = Sentebale
Nota
About the forcing Harry out of the military. This doesn’t get talked about enough. They leaked Harry’s locations and those were published! That doesn’t happen without full permission from the BRF. The story was approved. It could have been stopped.
It greatly endangered Harry, other soldiers and the missions. All because Harry was about to outrank William in a military career.
They do not care about his safety. Certainly not Meghan’s safety.
I’m really interested in how that all went down. The most I know is from comments here but it seems shockingly evil.
It’s incredible to me that she paints such a one-sided and inaccurate picture of Harry and Meghan, as individuals and as a couple. She portrays them as a needy, insecure mess, when in actuality they were solid, charismatic, engaged and interested in helping people and causes, and incredibly strong in leaving that institution behind. But I’m sure the Mail readers will eat it up.
Has she ever spent time with either one of them?
She does acknowledge Harry and Meghan’s charisma and power together as very significant to the Crowne in a positive way. What I read is her complaint about the Sussex’s is how they went about leaving. And it’s not easy for them wanting to do things that, in the rest of the world would be a reasonable time line vs the ‘glacier’ pace of the Crowne. She also writes William can be snobby and pompous and we’ll probably see more on Williams issues. The media loves to print negative points with Harry and Meghan but until we read this book , and, parts on the Queen, the rest of her children, Camilla, and Will and Kate , who, are all going to come out covered with mud. She appears to be especially painting Camilla as a home wrecker, which she was. And sympathetic to Harry on this.
What?? No. Charisma is something you either have or you don’t. Harry has charisma, William does not. It’s plain when you see how people respond to him vs how they respond to William. It’s not about Harry’s royal status.
Patty, I doubt much of what you wrote. The fact that she breezed past who Harry was when he met Meghan and the fact that the brf and bm racially attacked Meghan daily to conclude that they moved too fast with the move is telling. She doesn’t even mention that the plan that Harry put into an email got leaked and was about to be published. No, this is just another hatchet job on H&M, and while it MAY mention less than flattering things about the other royals, I still expect it to be complimentary, too. I’m not wasting my money on this book. She clearly is spouting the brf’s talking points. At some point, these “journalists” (and I use the term loosely) are going to have to decide whether they have any integrity.
The Morton and Bashir interviews recorded for history Diana’s side of the story. Without those interviews, we would only have the brf’s lies. You’re wrong, Tina Brown, those interviews were quite necessary just like the Oprah interview was for H&M.
@saucy and sassy- your last paragraph- yes yes yes. Without these interviews, they’d keep making up lies. They still do but the interviews stand as a more powerful counter.
Eight percent of diversity in the palace staff. This is shameful.
But also, that’s across all palaces. KP – where Harry and Meghan were originally – is zero! Or so low as to be embarrassing or they would have released the statistics about staff make up. And we’ve seen the way The Other Brother and Kkkeen act around BIPOC people. As a Black woman, I definitely wouldn’t want to work for those two. I feel like I’d be harassed and traumatized on a daily basis!
The majority of POC are in gift shops and in catering. Not amongst the staff who actually have personal contact with the Royals.
I actually agree with the top half points she made.
* W & K have no relationship
*W lacks charisma
* H feeling empty before M
* Meghans frustration.
The last bit is the revisionist story telling.
Same, I believe she got the gist of most of it, but then she added her perspective and blurred the facts.
“blurred” is quite kind of you:)
She didn’t “blur the facts”, she made sh*t up.
Then, she made up the facts about everything, not of what we want to hear or what’s convenient.
I don’t know, but all these experts make it seem that Harry is stuck in Montecito angrily stomping at the floor shouting about how much he hates the British media as if he had nothing better to do. They are really boring people with this “Harry is a dumb, emotional, disrespectful fool”.
Projecting is what they’re doing.
They actually sound very needy themselves every time they go “Harry must return”! Why does Harry have to do anything he doesn’t feel like doing? Isn’t it peak entitlement to demand someone must do something because you want them to? They act like Harry personally broke up with them when he just chose to protect his own family.
Well one of the brothers is stomping his foot in rage because he has nothing better to do. But Harry isn’t the one.
All of these “reporters” and biography writers talk out of both sides of their mouths: Harry (and Meghan) need to learn their insignificant place as 6th in line…but also Harry is so important that the monarchy won’t survive without him. Whaaa? They are just so stupid.
And it’s infuriating that they don’t tell the entire story of why Harry removed his family in the first place.
“William needs Harry”, “William needs Kate to keep him calm”…I mean, the word “need” there would seem to indicate which brother was the needy one, wouldn’t it?
Exactly PW was brought up to believe that the world revolves around him and his needs, and he has enjoyed endless deference from kith and kin. H and W shared their child hood and the devastating blow of their Mom’s premature death in the full glare of publicity. Both are married adults with children and different jobs. H and M had a hellish start to married life but are now thriving and happy in the US. Unless there is a revolution PW will be POW and then King, now that if enough for anyone, isn’t it? Everybody makes choices about how they live their lives and no one has the right to insist that a family member gives up their right to self determination and to live their life as they see fit.
William needs an SSRI and a meditation app.
@Miranda – Bingo! Good catch
😂😂😂😂
Yeah, OK!!! And she is charging how much for this tripe?
She very clearly doesn’t understand Meghan nor Sussexit. I lol at the insistence that Harry adored Kate. Harry didn’t even know her well at the time of the engagement. He admits that. Lordy. If she can’t get that stuff right, how in the world can we expect her to be fair about H&M in her book? She just seems to regurgitate palace talking points.
HARRY is the one who called Khate “The Limpet”. I hardly think he was fond of her in the Girlfriend Years.
It was reported before Meghan married Harry that Harry called Kate a ‘limpet’ until it was decided that W&K will marry. From that, we all know what exactly he thinks of her. Kate is a wisteria social climber, and incompetent af for the role. Also, all the nasty things they mentioned about Meghan is a projection of Kate and her insecurities.
I remember when it seemed the Middletons wanted to match him up with Pippa. I guess Harry got them upset when he had to deny that he and Pippa were an “item.”
Tina Brown DOES understand it. Her goal and job is to deny Meghan and Harry’s reality. She wants shift the framing from “Meghan was treated badly” to “Meghan was difficult and simply couldn’t adjust.”
The Monarchy and its crony journalists are doing EVERYTHING to make Meghan not look like a victim.
Expect this to go on for decades, sadly.
Lol @ “Harry adores Kate.”
No bitch He didn’t even know her when Will and Kate got married. After that, he was traveling and doing all the work Will and Kate should’ve been doing.
Add to that, Kate was behind the cruelest racist attack on his wife.
Harry pays Kate dust and it makes fanfiction writers mad. Harry was supposed to be Kate’s stand-in husband because even they can see that Will doesn’t love or adore her.
If there was a way to post that photo of Harry staring daggers at Kate at the commonwealth service when she snubbed Meghan next to that quote it would be the best meme.
We all know what Harry thinks of Kate at this point. And it’s not pretty.
He looked like his head was going to explode! And Meghan kept him calm, just smiled sweetly and rose above it all even while Kate looked like Cruella DeVille.
It really needs to happen. It is crystal clear how Harry feels about Kate.
Its so crazy that these people who don’t know Harry and Meghan, haven’t spent much time with them outside of a few royal engagements but can talk about/profit from them as if they know Harry and Meghan personally.
They are forever pushing this narrative of Harry of weak, insecure, blah blah and Meghan the “vixen” coming to steal him away.
It’s mind boggling esp when people that actually know them and have worked with them say opposite.
They chose a narrative with Diana and unfortunately she isn’t here to defend herself.
Thankfully Harry and Meghan’s life, work, and their own words can speak for them when needed to combat the lies.
But goodness I’m glad they’ve created a safe place for their family to thrive away from these vultures and I can’t wait for a Harry’s book and hopefully Meghan’s book at some point.
“ It was actually a very well-tended community. ”
Just for the pure fun of it, I looked to see how Urban Dictionary defines “charisma vacuum”:
“Someone who sucks all the lively-hood and fun out of the room. Generally, a boring or stale person.”
That certainly nails William.
Ew. Just….ew.
Harry adored Kate? Harry, who said when W&K got engaged that he was looking forward to getting to know her?
Harry was “rude” with announcing Sussexit the way he did? What about William leaking the plans to Dan Wootton who announced it before Harry did, was that also “rude”?
8% of palace staff at buckingham palace (or was it clarence house) are non-white. We don’t know the numbers for KP but I bet its pretty much 0.
Finally, the Oprah interview, the Martin Bashir interview…..these interviews were disasters for the PALACE. Diana said what she wanted to say to Martin Bashir. Harry and Meghan 100% knew what they were doing going to Oprah. It wasn’t a disaster for them. It was bad for the Firm, not H&M.
All I can say is – “everyone has accountability”. H&M will not be bullied into silence.
The whole excerpt is from the perspective of what’s good for the British royal family. That Harry has escaped it makes them all incandescent. His own family, needs, interests, desires are not supposed to matter. He said they mattered, an unforgivable sin.
I am laughing at the part where she says Harry adored Kate while she and William dated and then once they got married, they were the perfect couple and Harry felt like Bridget Jones. Harry even said that he was looking forward to getting to know Kate ( when it was announced W&K were engaged) That doesn’t sound like someone that “adores” Kate. and it’s clear W&K can’t stand each other. Just because Harry treated Kate like a human being ( unlike Will) doesn’t mean he “adores” her. It means he is a decent human ( unlike Will)
And, why would Harry go through ALL of this just to go back once the Queen dies? He has had a taste of freedom and I don’t seem him EVER going back.
And he literally said himself I don’t regret a thing..I should have done this earlier.
They refuse to listen to his own words and instead create a version of him they want…the one desperate to run back to them..instead the real one living his life with his family booked, busy, and thriving outside of the royal establishment.
EXACTLY
When I’m right I’m right. I said Tina’s book would be the usual establishment spin. I mean the bit about Kate & William being the perfect couple & Harry being like Bridget Jones is a Daily Fail article. I doubt Tina has any real sources within William & Harry’s camps which is why this reads like tabloid sources. Even that bit about diversity is based on news article when the palaces released their figures.
Tina sounds like a slightly more sane Angela Levin in the way she talks about Harry and idea he’s been taken over by Meghan. And as I suspected, she shows no regard to Meghan’s humanity- completely glossing over the fact that Meghan felt suicidal due to her treatment inside the firm. She doesn’t seem to care that Harry has his own family & thinks it’s ok to dump them when he “comes to his senses” so he can support William again. All she cares about is the monarchy benefiting from Harry’s labour like the true monarchist I suspected she was.
I also think that people like her hate idea that Harry can speak out & write about his life so her ability to grift off what he thinks about his life & relatives etc, is compromised. That’s the real reason why his memoir bothers her plus idea that he may make her precious monarchy look bad if he speaks honestly.
The part about Harry thinking he would end up like Andrew ignores that Harry had already established Sentabale at 19 and Invictus a few years later so if anything was moving with more purpose than William who only became a full time royal in 2017.
If Harry and William need each other so much why doesn’t she interrogate her own comment that they had drifted apart after the army?
I can see why the Torygraph was promoting this.
Yawn, nothing surprising from another sheep. I’m waiting for Kaiser’s book.
Kaiser, come through
Me too!
Tina’s in the same boat as every other royal writer. She’s ticked at harry because he will upend everything with a true version of events when they are reliant on the public being fed their version. It’s why all these books are being rushed now.
Also, because Harry’s book is going to suck all of the money out of the market. Because lets face it, I don’t think Harry will have any problem promoting his own book and giving interviews to drive sales, as opposed to some dusty writer trying to drive interest. Even Andrew Morton was only successful because of the tremendous interest in hearing Diana’s side of the story. Tina is just shilling the Daily Mail’s version which has been out there for the last six years.
The whole storyline is so boring but it’s amusing to see how even though these reporters call Harry and Meghan irrelevant they’re central to almost all the royal stories even though Meghan was only there for about two years. Robert Jonson is writing a book about William at 40 and I know half of the book is going to talk about Harry and Meghan.
MsIam, you are right. All these writers and rota rats are churning out their books, but none of them are particularly successful. From what I saw, the Finding Freedom book is the only one that really made a splash and made money, but a number of factors had to come together for that. A big part was because the Ratchet Royals inadvertently gave it so much promo by trying to get ahead of it, and because Omid had wisely built himself a rep of being fair with regard to the Sussexes and appearing “neutral” in general so many people who liked the Sussexes were willing to buy it early on. The rota rats also probably inadvertently helped sales by pushing the lie that Omid was the Sussex mouthpiece. And then of course the fact that the Sussexes left was a huge deal in and of itself. I’m not sure who is going to buy Tina Brown’s book, especially as her Vanity Fair and New Yorker days are long past. Royalist types are loud, but don’t seem to be that plentiful, especially when it comes to actually spending money.
Tina, you ain’t black, don’t you try to speak on a woman of color pain.You don’t get to dismiss and diminish what Meghan went through while living among those racist asswipes. You can’t rewrite history to fit your white woman lemses. No amount of time would ever have been enough for Meghan to be away and then come back to these people. They hated her because she is black and her husband loves her above all others and that scared all the racist in the uk because they never see Harry as a person, they see him as palace property of the uk. Kate and Willy have no marriage, it’s an act. Harry and Meghan actually love and support each other 💯. I don’t believe for one sec that Harry was close to kate, I think he felt sorry for her to a point and Harry is just a gentleman in every sense of the word so he is nice to everyone.
Reading this again makes me really angry because I at least know to expected this bigoted mess from the likes of Angela Levin. Tina is showing her ass here & it’s really unfair for Meghan especially to have lived with these bigoted attacks in the press & from the palace and then be gaslit about her experience.
The point about the Compton article is that it wasn’t even remotely accurate- she didn’t grow up near the area & the Fail made up a relative to tie her to it so they could portray her as some ghetto woman who wasn’t good enough for their Prince. So Tina’s showing her sloppy work right there.
Kate said she would hit the ground running in her engagement interview- I don’t remember there being trepidation about that. Meghan actually did do that with work which benefitted many people. Please tell me why this was so bad?! There are no suggestions that Meghan wanted to make changes- only didn’t want to be lied about eg accused of bullying Charlotte & making Kate cry & probably wanted the same support that every other royal has been given by the palace. In fact I think only change was wanting to free up access to other press outside the bigoted rota press who didn’t give Meghan a chance- something that other royals are doing now so clearly it was possible.
Idea Kate couldn’t respond to Meghan’s Oprah interview is a lie given her camp clearly has since the interview aired & she had the Tatler piece edited but kept that story of Meghan making her cry in, so clearly she has autonomy. Plus who put out the story in the first place?!
In using the tabloids as her sources, Tina has magically missed all the smears that came out of the palace, as well as the many many accounts of people in the palace being wary, suspicious of her from the start because she was “too American” . So not sure what going away for a year would have achieved if certain people never wanted her there in the first place.
Plus from their account they asked to keep supporting the queen on a part time basis- it’s the palace that said no. So any loss to the monarchy is on the firm alone.
Tina acts like Harry doesn’t have children, a mortgage, job and production contracts that he can just drop to return to the monarchy’s bosom. And she says their press approach is disastrous comparing to the Cambridge’s. But they’ve won every case so far and the Cambridge’s have been plenty litigious. They’ve just given access in exchange for good press which according to Tina was actually bad when Diana did the same.
Anyway I’ll be very interested to see by how she plays it in US especially if she tries to promote her book on CBS.
Assuming she’ll go on the today show? But I’d love to see her discuss this with gayle…and get challenged
Rewriting history to fit her white woman lens — that is EXACTLY what is happening here. Tina has (had) a modicum of legitimacy bc of her previous position at the New Yorker and book about Diana but at the end of the day, she’s still gaslighting Meghan and what she went through. She’s being completely disingenuous and refusing to acknowledge that Meghan was a victim of racism and misogyny. She knows where her bread is buttered and she’s going to toe the BM establishment line. Disappointing, but not at all surprising. She can go kick rocks.
This is just royalist horseshit. Anyone wanting Harry & Meghan to stay in that institution, earning a pittance and living in the servant’s quarters is delusional. It’s ethically and morally reprehensible to expect them to stay and be smeared in the media every single damn day. When Harry married Meghan, their synergy was too palpable, they were too alpha to fit in that antiquated mess. What a disgusting take, Tina needs to move back to Britain.
This whole narrative is boring and they’ll still be crying about it 50 years from now. Harry and Meghan are not divorcing ever, he’s never leaving her and her kids. And not all brothers are close, they need to stop trying to get William and Harry to reconcile, it’s not happening and that’s okay. Harry isn’t sitting at home in montecito crying as much as they’d like that, ever decision the royal family has made after their exit has reinforced his choice to leave, they also need to stop referring to him as if he’s single, he has a wife and two children and that is family. Tina should tell us what’s wrong with William that he needs his brother and wife to lean on and she should tell us what they did to Meghan at the palace if not she needs to keep her book pls
Is this Tina trick in love with Harry?
Well if she is she better hope Angela Levin doesn’t doesn’t find out, lol! Oh lucky Harry, to have two deranged stalker ex-girlfriends writing about him!
But, but, but, didn’t she just say in the previous excerpts that William is charismatic? Or maybe it’s that Will is more charismatic than Charles – which, maybe an incandescent rage monster is more interesting to write about than a mild-mannered grandpa, but I don’t see where charisma comes into it.
For me, the telling point is at the beginning, where she says that things changed between Harry and Will after Harry got out of the military and started asking “what am I going to be…Andrew?” After that, no amount of tempting with “soft power” was going to be worth it. If the RF had treated Meghan better, if they’d supported her with the media, H&M would have stayed longer, but I still think Harry would have wanted out – “sclerotic” and “glacial” is not the environment for an ambitious man with large ideas.
I don’t think the Oprah interview was catastrophic. It did exactly what Harry wanted it to do – cut the cord. As for “GOOP lifestyle” and “lads at the pub”, Tina is doing what all the other tabloids do – ignoring the fact that Harry now has a wife and two children. At this point, whether in London or Montecito, would he be hanging out with the lads at the pub? And how is “GOOP lifestyle” (whatever she thinks that means) any more unreal than living in a monarchy?
@eurydice
As far as I can see, Harry is blissed out in Montecito. He’s living a full life on HIS terms in a beautiful location. These idiots act like life outside the UK must be torture. As if it’s impossible to find meaning and happiness outside of the monarchy. When the Queen dies, Harry won’t mourn the monarchy. He will mourn his beloved GRANDMOTHER. He no longer gives a shit if the monarchy survives. It’s not his problem anymore.
Exactly. And, actually, he still has all the advantages of the monarchy – wealth and connections – without the disadvantages of hierarchy and protocol. All he has to do to maintain those advantages is work, which is something he already wants to do.
That “Goop lifestyle” comment really riled me. So Tina has reduced Meghan to schilling quack supplements, jade hoo-haa balls and psuedo-mysticism? Why not speak to her accomplishments with The Hubb cookbook, Smart Works clothing, as a United Nations Women’s Ambassador, volunteering in soup kitchens as a teen, etc. etc. Oh, but she’s a biracial American upstart so none of that counts. Tina Brown can go pound sand.
The weird thing is that Tina Brown started the Women in the World summit and foundation. Its stated goals, of uplifting women globally, are the same as Meghan’s – so I don’t get why Tina would downplay Meghan’s accomplishments. Well, I get why she would, because she’s selling a book and there’s no financial advantage to being honest about Meghan, but it’s not very “feminist.”
@Eurydice – it’s a strange dichotomy isn’t it, but as much as Tina Brown insists she’s a feminist and wants to uplift women, on the other hand she’s a jealous harpy who cannot stand women who, like Diana, are seen as more accomplished, charismatic, and loved by millions in a way she isn’t. She seems to be more cold and calculating than compassionate and philanthropic and desires more to bask in celebrity than celebrate women and good works.
The Oprah interview was catastrophic but for the rota and the BRF because Harry and Meghan were speaking directly to the public and not being filtered by the biased British media.
No one in North America thinks this interview was a disaster for H and M. To me it shows huge bias to take this position.
Andrews interview was a disaster. H and M blew open certain false narratives that were being used against them, in particular the Meghan making kate cry lie, and the BRF, especially William and Kate, did not like being exposed for the deceitful people that they are.
Over and over it’s reported that William is incandescent with rage. He was furious and jealous of the role Harry had with the Commonwealth. It’s widely know William was jealous of Harry’s popularity. Is any of that in the book?
This old lady knew Diana and had some limited insight into her life. Funny that she still tries to copy Diana’s hair! But she clearly doesn’t know or either of Diana’s sons or she does know them and is willing to lie for $$$.
Everything the Royals attempt is fruitless because they’re an anachronism. They have no relevance besides being a hook for tourism. I wish Harry and Meghan well, and they’re involved with some good charities, but frankly they’re not that interesting.
Lol, that’s the second time in two days that you’ve felt the need to tell the rest of us how boring you find the Sussexes. Surely you have better things to do with your time than to continuously follow stories and comment on people that you have no interest in?
Then why even bother commenting on this article? The irony.
Millions of people would disagree with you. But good try Tina.
I think this book is most likely going to be a rehash of the stories we’ve already heard which is a shame, because I think there’s a pretty interesting story to tell that could actually add some context to the multitude of issues happening now. Honestly, what I really want to know about is the Staff being employed at all three of these households. The idiots who Baldingham and Karen supposedly are so found of, expect of course when there planning Covid tours that no one asked for, or Caribbean disaster extravaganzas. I really want to know why Charles who we all know can be ruthless has not just straight up fired the queens private secretary who among other things has overseen (Andrews interview, the Sussex’s exit, Andrews law suit, and the queens new Andrew is back and that’s that push)? The first person to write that book will definitely get the thumbs up from me !
“I think there’s a pretty interesting story to tell that could actually add some context to the multitude of issues happening now.” Yes, I think we need someone younger to write an objective book. Someone who sees how the world has changed and how the monarchy has not. Tina Brown’s view of the royal family is skewed by her research for The Diana Chronicles back in the early 2000s
Someone younger and not raised in the UK needs to write this book. There are too many biases coming from everyone assuming that the BRF is not a dysfunctional mess.
Tina has sources high in the Palace, she is capable of delivering new exclusives. But if you are only going to shill for those ancient white gasbags, you are missing more than 50%. Is Tina axe grinding because the Sussexes didn’t take her calls? Maybe, it’s still horseshit from what I read above.
This jackal loon is basically writing fan fiction. Maybe I can write a “tell-all” about the royals too. I know about as much about the royal family than these “writers/authors” do.
Oooh! I have a LOT to say, so strap in!
RE: Harry and Will’s relationship
I don’t think they’ve been attached at the hip level close for a good 20 years. I think in their teens and 20s they had their own separate friend groups and lives, but got along.
And Tina says things went to shit after Harry left the Army. She means after Harry was FORCED to leave the Army because he was about to outrank William. And William needed someone to do all the work HE was supposed to do as the future heir. Harry has gone on record saying that was the worst time of his life as he was being worked to death and was suffering from burnout.
If there were tensions about Will and Harry’s separate paths, it wasn’t because Harry was envious of William’s. It was because Harry was determined to carve his own path and William wanted Harry as his own personal workhorse and scapegoat. Harry doing his own thing more and more meant William could use him less and less. Even so, Harry played along as 3rd wheel for quite some time and it was still not enough for William.
And NO the brothers don’t need each other. It’s William that needs Harry. I do agree with one thing Tina Brown said. Harry was probably one of the few people who would be straight with William and bring him down to earth. And probably would have hung around to support his reign if he didn’t set out to destroy Meghan. William acted like he owned Harry and couldn’t handle the fact that Harry’s priority changed to his wife and family. Which is NORMAL adult behavior and not some egregious betrayal.
As to why they couldn’t work it out. The Sussex’s TRIED to work it out. Unfortunately, William’s end goal was to separate Harry and Meghan and drive Meghan back to America, so Harry would be his to use and abuse again.
As for the WAY Harry left. They gave him no choice. They were repeatedly ignoring his concerns and slow walking his requests. They had no intention of ever listening to him and addressing issues. They just expected him to give up and give in eventually.
As for her comments about Meghan. I will agree there was a definite culture clash. But I disagree that she would have ever been able to work within the system. As I said above, William (and Kate) wanted her gone. Meghan stated that early on she was told to be 50% of herself and was forced to hide herself away as to not eclipse the Queen and the heirs. It was never going to work. Even hidden away she outshined everyone. She’s rarely seen now and she’s still outshining the entire institution.
And the Oprah interview was a STROKE OF GENIUS!! It was a cultural reset and everything they said continues to be proven true over and over again.
And has Harry changed? Hell yeah! For the better!! He’s coming into his full potential and it’s a beautiful thing to see. These British commentators are lying to themselves saying that Harry was happy where he was before Meghan. For 20 years the man has been saying his miserable he was inside The Firm. He constantly talked about leaving and only stayed because the Queen begged him to.
What changed is that in Meghan, he finally found someone to listen to his concerns and wishes and showed him that it was possible to life a successful, fulfilling life outside the palace walls. And the monarchy, the was the crime of the century!
Now that Harry is outside of the bubble and is breathing fresh air, he’s able to get some perspective and heal. I think that’s what the memoir is for. He won’t go scorched earth on anyone but he will tell his truth. And that terrifies the royal family because they know they never did right by him. And the British media are mad because they won’t be able to set the narrative anymore on his life. Past, present and future.
As for the Oprah interview, it’s like Brown dismissed everything they said as not factual, when it provided information about the Institution from an insider. And her comment that Harry “can’t stop giving interviews” … I can only recall three–Oprah, The Me You Can’t See, and Dax Shepard’s show.
@Snuffle: Ditto. I’ll just add that Harry’s proposal was leaked to the Sun and that’s why he was forced to make his announcement the way he did. Tina makes no mention of that.
@amybee
Exactly! And they were mad that he was prepared for that possibility!
@AmyBee YES that has to be brought up, because its why Harry made the announcement. he was trying to follow proper channels and talk to his grandmother (and was told he could not) and all of that and then suddenly Dan Wootton had this scoop. At that point he clearly felt he had no choice but to go public.
@Amy Bee, Tina Brown and others who try to push this narrative across have selective memories, how conveniently they “forget” what’s in the public domain.
@Snuffles – and who was it that leaked Harry’s location in Afghanistan thereby putting his life at huge risk, so he had to hightail it back to the UK? I believe it’s someone whose name starts with W and ends with M.
To me, this line is so offensive I could scream: “It’s a really sad thing to a great many people. Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency.” They are sad that Meghan makes Harry feel complete, loved, and secure. That she gives him a home and unconditional love. That she’s his partner in every sense of the word. That he loves her so much that he wears a wedding band and looks at her coming down the aisle?
I don’t know how anyone would even want to read this garbage. I just picture Tina at her laptop with her floor strewn with copies of Hello! and People magazine as her source material.
I agree with you on that. She slams Meghan for meeting Harry’s needs but praises Camilla and Kate for doing the same for their spouses. Like Meghan is bad for not convincing Harry he should stay in his corrupt, awful family while Camilla and Kate deserve medals for “playing the long game”. She’s gross but I’m not surprised. She’s just a more genteel Angela Levin.
And yet she also goes on about how Cam and Kate have to smooth down Will and Charles and take abuse for the titles. Isn’t that co-dependency?
Absolutely.
Harper, it makes me want to scream too. Tina Brown is clearly longing for a return to toxic masculinity as a societal norm, and she can’t fathom a marriage of equals.
Not just a marriage of equals, they have synergy! The sum is far greater than the individual pieces added together. And we’ve gotten to see the Sussexes bloom and grow once they left the royal stranglehold.
Brown didn’t do thorough research–she trusted what she heard from the abusers rather than the abused. I’m a little surprised, because I thought she might have a smidgen of integrity.
Harry was changed by his military experience. He saw action. That fundamentally changes a person, and I believe it was the first turning point for Harry. Suddenly everything else seems foolish and vain in comparison–like his brother, who was not changed by his military experience because it was no different than any other experience for the heir to the throne: deference and protection.
When she started up on Diana and in the latest installment labeled Camilla “Queen Mother” which is the height of insult to Diana, I knew things would just go downhill from there. Now she’s spending time slamming Harry and Meghan.
While Tina’s take is total baloney, I enjoy getting more context behind the palace’s thinking and point of view. I’ve been totally baffled by their insistence on certain things, their rage and frustration, their openly racist attitudes. Like WHY are they acting like this?? So although the reasons Tina provides are utterly ridiculous, it does help me understand this whole crock a lot better.
They just can’t process the fact that Harry loves a biracial woman. Notice he ‘adores’ Kate, the woman who snubbed and briefed against his wife to the point she wanted to take her own life.
Yet, he’s only with Meghan because he’s weak and needy and they are co-dependent. It’s not a real or good marriage. It’s a disaster.
These people are so disgusting. It blows my mind.
Why do they always paint Meghan as a big star who is used to getting things her way? She was not Meryl Streep or Nicole Kidman reigning over Hollywood, she was part of an ensemble cast on a generic cable tv legal drama. She lived the life of a normal person in Canada with her dog. No offense to Suits, but prior to her dating Harry, most of us never watched that show and never even heard of her.
Right, which is why the narrative pushed by the press that she just barged into Buckingham Palace and demanded the crown jewels because she was an ACTRESS was always “off.” She was never at the top of the hierarchy in Hollywood/entertainment. She worked hard, she had success, and the press couldn’t find a single person to share a negative story about her from Suits.
But yeah, she totally walked into the BRF thinking she was the top dog.
I and some other posters knew when this book was announced that it wasn’t going to be some Sussex vindicating or even neutral tell-all that other posters tried to convince us it would be. Tina Brown is part of the establishment, of course she’s going to have a certain point of view that is not going to be even Sussex-neutral. You can admire Tina’s career, her Diana book and whatever else, but again, I knew she would not be the person who would be able to tell H&M’s side with justice and lo and behold….
As for what she’s saying, other posters above have said it far more articulately than I have. What I do want to point out is that H&M tried to stay. They *wanted* to stay hence why the initially offered the “half-in/half-out” model which the palace rejected.
That’s the thing with all these “royal experts.” They need to keep their lines open to the RF in order to keep eating. H&M are of no use to Tina Brown, except as characters in her fiction. And it’s not like they’re going to grant her an exclusive interview or anything – Oprah already snagged that.
Tina Brown was well-placed to talk about Diana and the situation that happened there, and the consequential fallout. She is still well-placed enough to take a relatively critical, if sympathetic, eye towards the establishment.
What she is not in any position to do is opine about Harry and Meghan. Particularly if she’s not able, as she demonstrates here, to actually understand what Harry and Meghan’s motivations are. She, like so many others who move in establishment circles, and are largely privy to establishment points of view, only parrots that line of thought, and nothing else, when it comes to this. Why there’s such a tremendous inability to comprehend anyone else’s point of view is beyond me. But there you have it.
1) Did she forget that Archie and Lili exist, or…?
2) Brown sounds like she wouldn’t last five minutes dealing with the Firm either. Why so unempathetic towards Meghan? Or should the black girl just have put up with it? 🤮🤮
Yes, the black girl should just put up with it. That’s the unsaid part in all of these white women’s responses. Meghan got “the prize,” a ROYAL prince, a man that had the highest “market value” of all (I’m using incel language on purpose). Meghan, as a black woman, does not have the “market value” to hook such a prize. Kate didn’t either, but Kate was willing to play her role as a doormat who was so “grateful” to have been chosen that she would take whatever garbage the palaces threw her way. Meghan’s crime was not having that “gratitude.” In their eyes, these people who view rank and hierachy as everything, Meghan should have an even lower position than Kate. The only way she could have won their approval would be to be silent, walk 2 paces behind Harry with eyes downcast, and wear Kate’s cast-off clothes. Even then, she would have still faced all the opprobrium and hate. Hopefully, all the hate would make her leave, which would “prove” that she “didn’t deserve” such a prize as Harry. Had she remained, and responded to all of the hate by letting the tabloids into her house, and if she had sucked up to them, then they could have given her some “provisional acceptance” in time. Because then, she would have proven her “worth” in their eyes. How dare Meghan not care about the hierarchy. How dare she “manipulate” Harry into making leaving the UK. They all feel justified in their hate because Meghan refused to play the game on their terms. That’s why they don’t acknowledge her suicidal ideation–her thoughts and feelings don’t matter because she married a prince!
No wonder Harry and Meghan don’t want any part of any of that toxic mess, for themselves or their children. For the rest of their lives, they will be getting hate from the British media. I think they have written off the UK in its entirety. I can’t imagine them ever going back except for funerals. They will never live there again.
@lanne
Completely agree with everything you said. These folks who see the world thru white lenses and, regarding the monarchy: thru the lenses of hierarchy and the british class structure, have no place in the 21st century.
tinabrown, at her old age and stage in life, is showing that she still feels inferior and still trying to buy her way into acceptance from the brit monarchical machine.
Facepalm to tina.
Wow! that is a fantastic insight into this situation. i couldnt have put it better myself
It really is, Ianne.
Yeah, I won’t be contributing to this woman’s bottom line. She’s clearly got an agenda and it’s against the Sussexes. The only memoir/biography I’m interested in reading is Harry’s, because we know that will 100% be HIS truth.
‘ We devalue people when we assume that we know them fully’, – Ian Williams.
This quote is relevant since Harry had quipped ‘they think they know me’ during the Engagement interview.
Clearly the author and the institutional
sources who cooperated with her do not know that Harry has grown and evolved into a capable and competent individual with the capacity and need for his own agency.
Her description fit parts of his personality as a young adult and projection from the older sibling. It does not take into consideration the man he has grown into.
This factor has made it necessary for Harry to write his own memoir and remind them that he has a right to his agency.
He will be at the centre of his narrative, and many of us will be happy to read about him in his own words. While “hope springs eternal” it will ultimately remove the diminishing demand for the prefab fantasy.
It is a common failing in many of these books that try to justify the media establishment efforts to delegitimize Meghan’s basic humanity which would have prompt the effusion of their hospitality.
This book was written in response to the world wide erosion of respect for the English media. The role they played in the mismanagement of their economy in light of diminishing services necessary in a functional democracy.
It is a fig leaf for the establishment as she debased anyone that real politick holds in good regard. Princess Diana, her son Harry and his family notwithstanding.
At the heart of this discussion is that Harry needs his brother, it is the other way.
The clear indication is the mental acumen he displayed in his choice of a wife, the strength he used to walk away from what had become a toxic environment, after the proper consultation with his wife.
His mental independence necessary choose to be in a healthy relationship, that seemed unrecognizable to his sibling and his aspirational perfect wife.
Instead Harry chose not to indulge in mental gymnastics but sought and received the help he needed to get to a place of healing.
A mental peaceable kingdom.
He wisely chooses to love his brother from afar.
The monarchy existence is based on the choice its head makes and the democratic response to that. It will not be curated as indicated in the latest poll about how well Brexit has been. (25% like the results ; 29% voted in the tory government. 75% of the press is right wing and 75% of the population is dissatisfied with government management) (Thanks Twitter).
Those who allowed themselves to become weapons of mass distraction-
Look out!!
Do not pin this on Harry and Meghan.
Tina, like the Lacey book has just put all the Palace talking points in her book. She doesn’t provide anything from Harry and Meghan’s side of the story. And I think the Oprah interview was a stroke of genius because it took control of the narrative away from the Palace which up to that point was still briefing against Harry and Meghan. The Palace and the press wanted Harry and Meghan to remain silence so that they could push their agenda.
Exactly. I’m ready to read the book that states the Oprah interview was a stroke of genius. H and M put the palace and rota on notice. How many lying storylines did they upend?
Harry and Meghan are ‘co-dependent’ but not the couple who she notes ‘calm each other’? LOL.
This old gal is just out to make a buck.
This narrative that they keep pushing that Meghan attacked Kate knowing that Kate can’t answer back, is so false and we can all see how false it is. Kate answer’s back for everything, Botox, hair extensions, Tatler article, gag order on the press about William’s affair, yet the one thing she can’t comment on is why she made Meghan cry. Those two have done nothing else in the last few years but complain and explain yet we’re expected to believe that poor Kate can’t explain. It’s obvious Kate can’t respond because she’s guilty of what she was accused of. The gaslighting needs to stop.
Of course.
I’m of the firm belief that the relationships between Kate and William and Harry and Meghan are the complete opposite of what Tina and others claim. Namely, I think Kate and William wind each other up and Harry and Meghan calm each other down. I really believe based on all we learned about Kate – especially in the dating years – she is jealous of Harry and Meghan for multiple reasons and that the rift between the brothers and the hate that is virtually non stop at Meghan is all coming from Kate. I see her putting ideas in his head, words in his ears, and coupled with her toxic family, who have no shame in airing their hate for Meghan to the world, it is coloring William’s view. I believe that there won’t be healing as long as the Middletons (all of them) are out of the picture. Example one as proof – this wrong narrative that Meghan attacked Kate in the Oprah interview.
And I am sick and tired of hearing how people in touch with their emotions are “emotionally needy”
I agree with you 100% that she has flipped the relationships entirely. Cannot and Willnot calm each other down? Pull the other one.
And Harry and Meghan’s mutual admiration society is blatantly obvious, to anyone with eyeballs. There is no “boss” in that relationship.
We literally saw Meghan calm Harry down at the commonwealth service when Kate pulled her bitch move snub. He was ready to do something.
Meanwhile William just openly ignores kate in public. So no she’s not calming him down when he doesn’t even look at her.
So much projection.
Tina is friends with an in-law of mine. He’s British-educated and kind of on the “Anti-Woke” train, except he’s not a total dick about it and I think he largely does it for money. He’s a writer too. He’s playing a part.
I recall my relative saying that they used to call Tina Brown “Blond Ambition.” Not relevant, I guess, but a fun tidbit.
I agree she’s a has-been and this sounds like a rehash, the same old same old with a twist. It’s lazy AF.
It’s gonna be interesting to see how the narrative changes about William and Kate once his affair hits the tabloids. How quickly will these royalists turn on the family or will they just gaslight Kate to defend Will?
Why am I even asking when i already know the answer.
Tina Brown is a royalist. Always has been.
She won’t support or be fair to Harry because she wants what he once had: title and lineage.
Okay so I’m convinced of two things now.
One: Kate is still upset over the crying story correction because that note she sent Meg to apologize has something very incriminating. That is why she felt attacked even though Meg said she was good. She’s worried that note might come to light and feels its mention was a threat. I think this is pretty much the only reason for her to be so upset. Or maybe she is the had concerns about Archie racist. It’s gotta be one of these because otherwise, you think Kate’d capitalize on Meg’s positive comments.
Two, Will and Harry definitely started falling out over him leaving the military. I believe Brown there. I suspect Harry may have discovered the location leaks which resulted in his needing to leave were intentional. And part of a distraction to protect Will. This fits other things we’ve seen. I think realizing that made Harry realize he’d always be scapegoat and Will would always selfishly use him for protection. That’s why he was already looking to bounce from the fam when he met Meg.
I think it even the note itself. She must be banging her head for having written it, because Meg has written proof of her deed. At the moment k probably thought it would not get leaked, but then, someone on her very own side thought it was a good idea to turn the table and let it become a leak.
I am VERY. Curious who that snake person was. Most probably Jason the worm. They really thought she would not dare come up with the truth, that person surely would have gotten fired.
I agree with your second part. Harry was ready to leave, and he gave them a chance. He chose and fell for a capable woman out of that circle. He was looking to the future.
I think you’re right, there is either something “incriminating” in that note (“sorry I was so mean to you, you know how things are going with William and his gardening” or something) or Kate was the one who had concerns about the color of Archie’s skin color. I can see her being “concerned” and worried about the “optics” of her white children photographed with Archie at family events for the next few decades (think Trooping on the balcony, etc.)
Who knows. But we’ve heard enough now that Kate was “attacked” in that interview and it makes you think that W&K feel that way bc Kate was discussed without mentioning her name, which fits with the “royal racist” theory.
Kate had an opportunity there to improve the RF and her own reputation. All she had to do was agree with Meghan that you didn’t have to hate the other to be a fan of one of them. Then she could have said she was glad that the truth about the crying story was out since she hadn’t been allowed to correct it previously. (A lie, of course but good PR move.)
I do believe that this persistent talk that M “attacked” kHate in the O interview, despite what all other sane and decent folks saw with their own eyes as the exact opposite, has to do with the fact that M mentioned the “waity-katey” moniker. LOL
In fact, Ive seen this reason mentioned ONCE by a deranger on twitter and never again. Because the open secret among royalists is that M did the unspeakable thing of mentioning the “waity-katey” moniker and going further to explain how it came about!
The waity-katey years and the way both Egg and Bones came together and the 10 years long wait by waity-katey for him to put a ring on it, during which she was a doormat and was called a mattress…….the palaces thought theyd managed to bury that history and rewritten, packaged and sold it to new royalists into a fairytale beginning for the FFK & FFQC. And then M went and revealed the truth to over 70 million people from all over the world.
So yeah…..that why they keep saying M “attacked” waity-katey in the O interview. Beeyotches be reaaaaaallllllllly maaaaaad at M!!!
BWAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAA!!!!!
Meghan was able to get that innocently placed dig (which was also well-deserved) in by simply repeating what the BM made up themselves and taunted Kate with for years. Kate is lucky that’s the extent of what was said about her in that interview, and she got off way easy with “she’s a good person”, which I do not and never will believe to be true in the slightest. Meghan extended the grace which she never got and never will receive herself.
And every time I see “Egg and Bones” I crack up. I love the Squad. 😂
I believe the existence of the note is enough to confirm Meghan’s assertion that Kate made her cry. It probably doesn’t even say much but you don’t send a note to someone who made you cry.
So kate is working the attack angle to try to remove the true meaning of why that note exists, which is that Meghan is telling the truth and kate is the liar.
Yeah, sure getting your child called a monkey, having loons threatening your pregnancy was totally unimportant to the palace.
She (them) is so unimportant that the media gets special help from that very palace to win over her in a lawsuit.
Words are one thing, actions are other.
I keep seeing this but people need to be careful how they frame Jason knaufs role in the lawsuit. Daily Mail TRIED to use Jason knauf to help them win.
@Tiredt
Um……no. You are the one TRYING to rewrite the facts of this situation.
The truth is, jasonknauf, with authorization from his boss, William Windsor, aka Prince William, aka the perennially INCANDESCENT one, V.O.L.U.N.T.E.E.R.E.D. to present the dailyFAIL with email transcripts of convos between knauf and M, which so happened to be emails in which M told knauf that she WAS NOT comfortable with co-operating with the writers of FF, as she didnt trust Scobie because he had written wrong stuff in the past, but that, if she had to co-operate, as knauf informed her that the palace was keen that she co-operates with the FF writers, then she told him to go ahead and provide info about her life that she had already provided to the palaces.
William and knauf and dailyFAIL – a triumvirate of dumbassses – thought this would be a “gotcha” on M and she would lose the appeal brought by dailyFAIL after M had already WON her case against them.
The rest is history.
The editor of the mail on Sunday indicated in his own sworn evidence that they were approached by a high ranking royal staff member about the “evidence”.
So Knauf and Billy purposefully helped the tabloid. No court order was ever required as it would be stated in the decision. It was not.
No I’m saying that people are framing their sentences as if the daily mail won with the help of Jason, William and the palace.. They didn’t. I’m referring to the “win over her” from @ennies comment.
They TRIED to work together to defeat Meghan but didn’t.
Call me when a royal book actually touches on Charles’/Andrew’s corrupt dealings or William’s affairs
🎯
Another thing I noticed in Tina’s article is that Harry and Meghan’s “us against the world” attitude is a “disaster.” A disaster for who? Not H&M, as they are living happily in California with their two kids and are enjoying their freedom. It IS a disaster for Tina, whose book promises to be lame, the BRF and the RR.
There’s a lot to unpack here but in general, the amount of despair and anger from the old Brits because Harry and Meghan decided to stop taking abuse and be used by the royals is something to behold. They haven’t adjusted to the change at all. Regarding their relationship with the press, they have successfully sued them , something she seems to omit. The fact she only brings up the Compton article and not the continuing onslaught is quite frankly, a deliberate omission, and refusing to acknowledge the racism, from someone who has lived in the US for over 30 years. This woman doesn’t have any real insight into either the Cambridge or Sussexes marriage. Based on their most recent tours and Williams many verbal gaffes, there’s way more than lack of charisma. It’s interesting how regardless of the source, they all think Harry was there to prop up the monarchy for the heirs. This book seems really nasty, lacking in insight and written to get, once again, on the anti-Sussex train. These people think it’s a winning formula. So now it seems everyone is waiting for the Queen to die to get Harry “ back”. So many layers of crazy. Also, like so many in the UK press, she is preemptively trying to frame Harry’s memoir, is telling them to basically “ shut up and go away”, and just seems like she phoned it in. Brown seems both bitter and rusty, so hope she is ready to get dragged, because it is coming.
Oops, Tina Brown wrote that down backwards. Here, I’ll fix it for her. What she MEANT to write is that Harry is feeling very strong and is happily married to his person. This galls Tina, the BRF and all the salty folks in the UK. They would like him to weaken, grow insecure and beg to come crawling back, in a fragile, emotionally needy state. Oh, and leave that GOOP-y, actressy, riler-upping, demanding Meghan (who is mixed-race with a Black mother but doesn’t know at all what “hierarchy” in a white supremacist country means, goodness!) behind to wander impatiently in her 140-bathroom mansion by herself.
Whenever one of these so-called reporters spouts this drivel about how Harry “must” come back to the U.K for the good of the monarchy, I always want to ask what they think that looks like?
Leaving aside the obvious issue of under what possible circumstances Harry would ever subject his beloved family to the scrutiny of the British media, what role could Harry play with William or Charles as king that wouldn’t undermine them? Neither of them dealt particularly well with Harry’s star power when he was in the firm, much less now.
The quote about Harry wondering about his role being “like uncle Andrew” is telling: Andrew was once considered the more charismatic brother.
Jay, he’s supposed to come back and take whatever abuse they want to give him, period. He’s the in-house punching bag for them to take their insecurities and deficiencies out on. That way, they will feel like real kings.
It seems the dream of the bots is that Harry in one scenario leaves Meghan and the children and moves in with Kate and william who are his “real family” (I have seen these sorts of comments in the DM).Or, Harry takes “his” children and goes to the Uk and “begs forgiveness.” Then after a “divorce,” Kate and William look for someone for Harry so he can “start over.” Just awful.
Tina Brown is a disgusting woman and a sorry excuse of a human being. It must take a lot of hate to write all that nonsense she writes. Does she actually believes all the bullshit she writes ? It’s just incredible at times
And the weird part is she has a Diana hairstyle. In the Diana Chronicles she had NO illustrations, just her posing in her Diana hairstyle.
William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back.
What attack??? Lord have mercy I guess Meghan denied making K cry is an attack as it shows K unwilling to push back on that story thus making her look un_angelic.
Plus that whole firm has been a hot mess after they left, they thought everything will be alright but now realizing that they lost big time to the BRF and the UK’s reputation around the world
I am glad Meghan spoke up.
Me too, Tessa. If Meghan didn’t speak up, Tina would be talking about the time that Meghan made Kate cry .
There is no research here. No credible nterviews from credible with named persons. All the “sources” are palace “sources.” She is inventing, or dramatizing, or extending, established narratives set by the BM and gutter press. She is speculating, playing amateur psychiatrist, imagining from the perspective where she herself sits. She writing fiction disguised as biography. She is not a journalist or a biographer. She is simply a richer and more successful Royal Rodent.
Wanna know what I’m looking forward to even more than Harry’s memoir? The round of interviews he will likely do to promote it. (At least I hope he will.)
I rmbr when Scobie did his interviews for FF…….while FF was a soft-shoe attempt at telling the so-called true story of what led up to H&M leaving the monarchy, he seemed to at least try to make up for that glossing over/holding back on some of the facts by dropping some (mild) bombs during the promos. Well I hope H will not only NOT be soft-shoe in his memoir, but will even go further to ELABORATE on some crucial things he might say in the book which could do with some more detail.
Really looking forward to H’s memoir! It should be a kick in the teeth for all these little sh*ts like this tinabrownbitch that keep dissing the man and his wife, acting as if M doesnt factor in H’s life and that he’ll soon “come to his senses,” ditch his family and return to that anachronistic sinkhole jokingly referred to as the british monarchy.
What a delusional article.
“‘My feeling is that when the Queen dies it’s going to be so seismic that it will really make everyone say, “Enough, enough! We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.” And I think Harry will very much want to come home at that point.”
Echo all the points previously said. The BM talks about Harry like he is a single guy just hanging out in the US and living through a phase as opposed to a man with a family who has settled into his new life. Why would he go back to a decaying institution that made his/his wife’s life miserable? Because he loves the BM that much? Please. And when it comes to Megan, the BM wants to simultaneously erase and spotlight her at the same time. Makes no sense.
@Em:
“‘My feeling is that when the Queen dies it’s going to be so seismic that it will really make everyone say, “Enough, enough! We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.” And I think Harry will very much want to come home at that point.”
Flabbergasting, isnt it? Incredulous that a grown ass woman, living in the 21st century
– notwithstanding that, okay she’s aged and perhaps remembers more about living under a monarchy (UK) than in a free society (USA) – should spk in those terms.:
“We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.”
!!!!????!!!!????!!!!????!!!!
Jeebus fkng christus!
LMAO
I guess Tina thinks Harry will leave and knock on the Cambridge home and apologize and wants to live with his family again. Tina is in la la land.
I am so tired of the salty and jealous writers and their rush to make money off of Harry and Meghan using their “sources.” There are no surprises here. Tina Brown is a royalist, through and through, and her opinion is worth about as much as some of the trashy, tabloid people.
This woman is such a hypocrite, it is laughable. She took pains to describe Harry as weak, without direction, and needy. Yet she strategically scheduled her PR blitz to coincide with the Invictus Games, because it is a huge event! No one cares about her. Harry is accomplished, grew up in the military and was a leader and is an upstanding person. He is a mature, successful businessman and philanthropist now and she is saying these obvious lies about him so that she can make money off of him. This Tina Brown – whoever she is- is pathetic.
I’m not even giving time to her remarks about Meghan, it’s so ridiculous, and people have done well above.
Tina is all for Charles who treated Diana badly. But Harry who protects his wife gets criticized. Very hypocritical. Tina does not seem to be an advocate for women, just praises a woman who was the married mistress and Kate who has really done nothing on her own, just waited for the ring.
The reason why they are so obsessed with Harry and Meghan is because they walked away and are successful in their own right. They are not beholden to Chuck, Bwana or the Queen for what they have achieved. The BRF has no control over them or their projects and every day that they just exist and breath stick the BRF and RR in the craw.
@nin
True dat!
IDK, maybe Harry was insecure and fragile after his mother died. Lord knows his family almost drove Meghan to a terrible place but that’s probably why he loved the army so much. He found another family, matured and realized how awful his family is in general to him in particular. Tina Brown had a professional relationship with Diana but I don’t believe she ever knew Harry.
We all know ‘the long game’ for the two social climbers, Keen and Camila will each one day be queen consort. And they will put up with, and dole out, any and all abuse to get there. But there was no long game for Harry and Meghan in the rf, just work, let others take the credit and then one day so sorry you are not senior anymore because our kids have grown up. Why would any sane person put up with abuse for that?
Tina Brown and Diana were acquaintances not friends. Diana had real friends like Rosa Monckton, Elsa Bowker, Carolyn Bartholomew, and Lucia Flecha de la Lima. Tina Brown was not Diana’s friend. Judging by what she is writing about Diana now, she never was a friend, the Camilla overpraise is an example. What abuse did Camilla get? She was protected by Charles and Charles had friends in the media who would write praiseworthy articles that also would put down Diana. Plus I don’t think Camilla and Charles had any feeling they were “wrong.” Camilla gave an interview and instead of expressing any regret she complained that she could not leave her home. But she herself caused this with her behavior. She’s like Charles in that Charles never accepts responsibility for his own actions. Kate did not experience “abuse” she did not retreat, she planned these media appearances at night clubs to show William what he was “missing.” Harry, Meghan, and Diana took the abuse. At least Diana at first never had the awful comments that Meghan gets now.
For those questioning how can they just say “Harry needs to come back” and ignore M & the two munchkins… it’s easy to write them off if you believe they aren’t his.
Think of how many articles were published about how the pregnancies were faked or it’s a surrogate or not his dna… why would Harry need to bring back prop babies?
Lunacy absolute lunacy.
Honestly, I don’t even think they need to reach that far and assume that the kids aren’t Harry’s in order to dismiss them.
I think they dismiss them because they are racist, and as far as they are concerned, Meghan, and the children she has with Harry, are just complete nonentities, who are not worthy of acknowledgement or respect. It doesn’t matter if they are Harry’s children. They don’t care. They fully expect and anticipate Harry to be cold and callous and abandon his own children to come back to Britain, and anything less than that will be snidely trashed as codependent and overly emotional.
I think there is a fundamental disconnect in the way these stories are written – royal reporters assume that nothing is more important than preserving the institution of the monarchy and frankly I think they want Harry and Megan back because they are more interesting to cover. The RF is like a real life telenovela for these people, and you want the cool characters on screen, interacting – not living their lives off screen and having a great time. There’s no drama!
So they characterize the Oprah interview as a disaster because it didn’t further their goal of getting Harry back. But if his goal was to make nice with his family, he probably wouldn’t have given the interview. Or decamped to Montecito. I get the sense the RRs wish he’d done the equivalent of running off to Wales for a year or two, popping up at high profile events instead of moving ahead with getting his own life. Harry probably felt like he’d given the institution too many years already… and they weren’t interested in a long and painful battle to try to change the institution from within, without support.
“All the other women in the family are white women who’ve been to the same schools or versions of the same schools.”
Tina at least got that right. I went to Anglican all girls school and was a foreigner, outsider, POC and Catholic. Hierarchy is everything. School hierarchy: lower classmen, upper classmen, house systems, headgirls, prefects, housing and courtyards for only six form girls. It was endless and it was piddling: how to tie your school tie (simple knot or full on fancy) and pin it. Unofficial social hierarchy: Daddy or mummy is minister of this, cabinet secretary, Sir, Lady, Honourable, CEO of this. Everyday was girding your loins to run the gauntlet. The educational system reinforces, and strengthens the solidarity of the class system. It basically reminds all at all times “know your place.” If you don’t, you are named, shamed, and ostracized. Meghan had no idea what she was in for.
@Tealief Thanks for sharing your school experience. It is an interesting look into one of the ways the UK indoctrinates its children into the suffocating class system.
I am slightly surprised by all these comments, did people really expect Tina Brown to write a book that was totally uncritical of the all the main players in the story?
Brown is very selective. Her labeling Camilla like the Queen Mother was totally insulting to Diana and to even William and Harry. Brown cannot possibly even think that Camilla is remotely qualified to be Queen Mother when she had no royal children.
PrincessK, nobody expected Tina Brown of all people not be critical of anyone. LOL. What a straw man argument. I personally didn’t think she’d be this clueless and silly.
I expected her to repeat tabloid narratives so I’m not that surprised that she has. I just thought it was would be more sophisticated- i didn’t expect her to sound like Angela Levin.
Criticism of the main players is fine but she’s failed to look at the situation critically. for example given smears were obviously coming from the palace & there were numerous reports that William didn’t want Harry to marry her and wanted her gone, how does it make sense to suggest she should have just gone away for a year to come up with a new game plan- the position was probably untenable. Plus her bias is showing- n the way she discusses Harry & Meghan’s relationship compared to the Cornwall’s & the Cambridges.
So William is upset at how Kate was “attacked” by Meghan. Is he deluded or what. First of all Kate had no business interfering in Meghan’s wedding. Second, she let Meghan take the heat about the crying story.
Co-dependency? You mean, acting like a married couple with two kids, I don’t know if it’s racism or not, but the refusal to see Meghan and Harry as husband, wife, parents, is so typical of the anti-Sussex narratives.
Meanwhile, Charles and William are the weak needy ones, even in Tina’s own statements.
Brown is no feminist. She praises Camilla and makes it “all Diana’s fault” for”upstaging” Charles. Diana could not control that the public would take to her. She was popular from the get go and she won people over on her first tour to Wales. She praises someone who undermined Diana and got all the marbles. She’s doing this with Meghan now. She complains about Harry supporting his wife.
Me too, Tessa. If Meghan didn’t speak up, Tina would be talking about the time that Meghan made Kate cry .
The problems with William and Harry really started when they were teens. With the media labeling William the “golden prince” and Harry the “bad prince” there even was a cover story about good prince bad prince in People. Years and years of this would not help their relationship. William was protected and Harry was not. William never had to apologize–even after he commandeered a military helicopter to a stag party.
What I find deeply disturbing is the idea that Harry should dump his wife and children. Would they get an ‘allowance’ or are they as used to be believed by white people ‘not completely human’ it’s this repeated refrain that appalls and sickens me. And that it’s accepted and repeated.