“Vin Diesel announced that Brie Larson has joined Fast & Furious 10” links

Listen, you gotta keep that money coming in. Charlize took a turn in the FF world too. Do your thing Brie.
Agreed, but this is a bizarre career choice. She’s earning millions on Captain Marvel 2, she doesn’t need to do this for either money or profile…
Between this and the shilling for NFTs I’m starting to think she is not quite “earning the millions” we think she is. Marvel contracts can vary, depending on when they get you. Then again, outside Captain Marvel she’s not a major presence at all, so maybe this is more calculated for hype than anything else. Could help get indie project financing. Still…kind of odd?
At least I got yet another laugh at Vin Diesel’s WILDLY over the top self-seriousness. 😂 I applaud the film series for its fabulous diversity…but it’s sooooooo mediocre! Yet every time you’d swear Vin was painting the Sistine Chapel. Is he doing a bit? Oh I hope it’s a bit. 😬
IDK, this kind of makes sense to me? She’s going the Gal Gadot route of action movie / superhero movie / dramatic or serious films. If many, many men can dip their toes in all those waters simultaneously, why can’t she?
Unless they’re extremely talented and lucky, there are plenty of young women in the industry who see their careers peter out with age. I would imagine it’s wise to jump into franchises and establish a base where you can rely on steady income.
Methinks her job offers have dried up. Like her or not, she made a lot of damaging comments when promoting Captain Marvel that put plenty of viewers off of her. She’s not exactly drawing anyone to the box office, CM is a phase 1 Marvel film, the lead could have been a glass of water and millions of people would still watch it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s been lowkey blacklisted.
I adore Brie. She is supremely talented and always answers questions with her personality and her values intact. I could tell which actors from the Marvel universe were the most toxic of men when interviewed next to Brie. That Hemsworth guy, Jeremy Renner and even Don Cheadle at times we’re visibly shaken and upset by her mere confidence and intelligence. Scarlet is a guy’s girl, as in fitting of the “cool girl” trope, so they all love her. But Brie is a shining example of accomplishment and keen sense of self; they can’t handle her.
Interesting! I thought more highly of her when she visibly and physically expressed discomfort with having to present Casey Affleck his academy award for best actor.
I was impressed by her acting in the United States of Tara, but I probably won’t see the fast and the furious even if she is in it.
How annoying do they look in that screencap, Vin really takes himself too seriously.
Yes he does.
I mean, wasn’t she just flogging an NFT? I don’t think she’s making the smartest choices.
I was nodding my head through that whole financial article. Everything in it involves tactics I’ve used to tackle debt and save money. You should also take advantage of any 401K offered, even if it’s just through a side job. Any money saved is going to help you, especially since these psychopaths are dangling the idea of getting rid of social security. I have three that I’m going to need to roll into one soon, but it’s comforting to know they’re there. I plan on opening a Roth IRA as well.
Retirement is really no joke, but it’s definitely one we put off because it’s in the distant future for a lot of us. You’re supposed to have 2-3 times what you make in income in savings by the time you’re forty, and if I’m not even close to that having saved from the time I was twenty, I know many of my peers are even further behind.
There’s gonna be a F&F 15 with the grandkids at this rate.
Yup. Saving for retirement is vital and so is having disability insurance. Anything can happen and having back up is so important, especially as single women.
Britney Spears just announced she’s pregnant. This was obviously something she’s wanted for a long time and I wish her all the best.
I just saw this on NPR and I started tearing up. I’m so happy for her, and I hope that she gets the all the support and love she needs. This is amazing news!
I just saw that too, I wonder if it’s for real?! If so I’m happy for her.
I wonder if Brie Is having some sort of financial issues, or something, because she is making some odd choices. I think she is a brilliant actress, maybe it’s because there’s no mid range movies for grown-ups anymore. Everything is a franchise or comic book or indie.
Look at the dude bro riding her coattails for relevance do better Bree yuck
The description of Putin’s “secret daughter”’s tacky apartment sounds a lot like Trump’s apartments. I wonder if the secret daughter also has a (or the exact same) counterfeit Renoir that Trump bought?