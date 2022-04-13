Jennifer Garner ‘knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways’

Remember when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were on and off again, post nanny scandal? It really wasn’t that long ago. We would get stories in just about every outlet about how they were doing. Some sounded like they came from Garner’s camp, some from Affleck’s. I bring this up because we’re getting the inevitable reports about how Garner feels about her ex’s engagement to J.Lo. I don’t think she cares too much beyond the fact that she’s coparenting with Affleck. She also cares about what people think about her, just as Affleck does. Hence this story about how she feels about the engagement. E! has those exclusive quotes and some more details, and US has confirmation that Affleck gave Garner and his kids a heads up that he was going to propose to Lopez. That’s good that he did that. You think he could have planned to propose when she was out of the bathtub, but maybe he was overcome in the moment.
“Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it,” the insider shared. As for how she feels about the “I’m Real” singer? “Jen is happy for Ben,” the source continued. “And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”
And although Ben and J. Lo are ecstatic for their next chapter, as the source shared of their engagement: “They had hoped to keep it private a little bit longer.” – From E! Online
[Affleck] told Garner, both 49, and their three children about his proposal “ahead of time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018 and share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.
“His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” the insider notes, adding that the newly engaged duo “waited a few days before sharing the news” publicly. “They are both happier than ever.” – From US Magazine
The qualifier on that statement, certain ways, is just a little shady to me! It’s not bad at all, I’m just saying. Like just say your ex’s new fiance is a positive influence on him period. I think I know why “certain” is there. Garner is a low key baking mom type from West Virginia. She’s sweet, she’s goofy and she goes out with wet hair, no makeup and orthopedic shoes. Lopez is all glam, mink eyelashes and elaborately planned outfits and accessories. Garner was likely hoping Ben would chill on his luxury Vegas gambling life, and when she was with him she was probably a good influence on him in that way. Lopez is helping Ben lean into the excesses, yachts, jewelry and couture. He loves that life and he loves living large. Garner can’t relate despite being crazy rich and famous too.
Also, do you think Garner will get engaged soon too? We’ve heard she might, but I don’t see it happening. I want to be wrong.
I’m not being shady picking these pictures. These are the latest candids we have of Garner, they’re from 3-22. She’s also shown at the Oscars. Credit: Backgrid and Avalon.red
I love Jennifer Garner! I do sense the shade tho… 👀
Life is full of choices. Like who you choose to be the mother of your children. Speaks volumes. I personally doubt Bennifer2.0 will make it but whatever makes you happy. I’m just glad Ana de Armas dodged a bullet
JG has LONG been over Ben Affleck.
When you refer to someone as your “Fourth Child, that speaks volumes! I can’t even imagine what living with him was like! I am sure she felt that she had to try to shield their children from his messes until she couldn’t do it any longer! I think JG sees that JL is good for his sobriety, but Ben has to do that & want that for HIMSELF, not for anyone else. I think Ben is on a high with this engagement & seems to be spending & wants to spend an exhorbent amount of $ because it feels good to him. I just hope it isn’t feeding into his addictions….
Well, J.Lo supposedly doesn’t drink so that certainly seems like one major positive influence.
This was my thought too. Less shade, more “this is good for his sobriety but I can’t say that out loud”.
Yeah, I read it like that too.
Same over here.
I got that too.
Also, a partner can be good for you in only a limited sense. I don’t think anyone should be putting Ben Affleck’s behavior on his partners, good or bad. A good influence can help you lean into your best self, but ultimately, they can’t save you from your worst instincts.
That was my thought as well. I think past partners have not been so good for him in that way.
JLo also does not smoke.
JLO doesn’t drink or smoke, and she has always been healthy and fit.
I can see how the reporter might think the children’s ages are relevant to the story but how are Ben and Jen’s ages relevant?
TOTAL SHADE.
Garner likes to cosplay the normal, suburban mom. That’s a $2000 Christian Dior sweater she has on. Her image is down to Earth, but she’s always showing the low key but mega money designer labels for the neighbors.
Yeah, she has $$$ and certainly doesn’t wear affordable clothing. I was trying to figure out who her trainers were by.
She is not as “low key” as she likes to appear.
I think rich people can be down to earth. They don’t have to shop at H&M to be chill laid back people…
I read this as “He is your problem now, JLo.” lol
Good for J. Garner!
Ben is a lotta work, IMO.
Ben is a lot of work and so is JLo! She has a whole team with her all the time, that would drive me crazy in no time. Im wishing the best for them, but the crash is coming and im thinking sooner than later. Anxious to see how this plays out but no matter what – there will be a wedding, Ben cannot get away with this twice, it will be extravagant, with a wonderful menu that will make you gain weight just reading it. The pics will be awesome and the celebrities will be flowing. The explanation of the wedding date selection will be tacky and cringe. Cant wait
That was definitely shady and I agree with Kaiser on why it was. Honestly, Jlo and Ben seem better suited for each other than Jennifer Garner and Ben ever did.
I also don’t believe Jennifer Garner will get engaged and my thinking is that she wants it but Burger John does not.
I also don’t think Jennifer Garner will be getting engaged anytime soon, but more because I’m sure she has a solid alimony payment from Ben in place.
Jen Garner is worth 70 million in her own right. She doesn’t need Ben’s money. She has a lot of very lucrative endorsements.
Wait, Ben and J Lo hoped to keep their engagement private for a little while longer? Then why did she post about it?!?!?!?!
EXACTLY. LOL.
My thoughts EXACTLY. Like… “we had hoped to keep it quiet, but I hit send on the newsletter too quick” ????
I think they’re referring to the pap shot when she was shopping and rumors started to build?
But if that’s really the case – that would be such a rookie mistake and she’s def not a rookie. Seems weird
Yeah it wasn’t a rookie mistake. She would have left the ring at home if she hadn’t wanted anyone to know. She knew what she was doing, 100%.
Benny Medina has been on ALL their dates…with a tripod. WE KNOW WHY WE KNOW
Right? She announced it a few days later. These two never do anything privately.
To be fair, Jen has had to sit through the nanny, the playboy playmate, rehab, the Phoenix tattoo, Lindsay Shookus, Ana De Armas (lmao that life sized poster lives rent free in my mind forever) and now Bennifer 2.0. She’s probably just like “omg here we go again” at this point
My ex is an alcoholic. It gives you this odd sense of not being jealous no matter how rich or good looking he is. You want to scream “here you can have him”!!! (While dumping all his belongings on their frontline). Have fun!
You become so over it. I do sometimes fear his new girlfriend doesn’t realize his true addictive nature and you feel bad but you realize it’s no longer your biz and no one would listen anyway!
I know what you mean. The relief you feel when you don’t have to be the one who “saves” him anymore.
My son’s dad left me for a friend of mine while I was pregnant and they lied about being together for a year. When I found out I told them they really didn’t need to hide it, I would have given them my blessing. She actually did me a favor. He was out of my hair and her problem now. Who knows how long I would have been stuck in that terrible, abusive relationship. I actually felt kind of bad for her. Except what they did was super shady so maybe not that bad.
Several rounds of rehab! I totally agree with this @Millennial.
Let her be shady! He is a bad person who screwed her over, and now has gone back to his ex and wants to pretend his whole problem is that he wasn’t with the “right” woman. Garner has been saintly chill through all of this, so if she wants to be shady good for her.
This! Be as shady as you want, Jen.
Agree! I don’t know how anyone can say a bad word about Garner. She has conducted herself so gracefully.
Exactly. She has the right to throw all of the shade in this situation.
The way people are so protective of Jennifer Garner’s feelings is just….
All of these people will be okay.
Yes. I’ll get crucified for this but JG married exactly who she married. She knew and it all worked out for her. She’s fine.. She got what she wanted.. JG is one of best pr manipulators in the business. Miss Apple pie, people are gullible. I’ve followed her from the beginning and anyone who did knows her history. She’s definitely not a victim. She’s rich and she’s got the kids she wanted. She wanted a Ben
We can go down together because I think it’s similar to the way certain British woman are so ride or die for Kate Middleton who also married the man she wanted to. I think Garner is a light years better quality person over all than Duchess Doolittle so there’s that.
But I think in both cases, people feel these women are entitled to a happily ever after and brook no criticism because they are viewed as having done everything right and with the right appearance to boot.
We will all get burned together. I’m old enough to remember this gossip the first time. I feel like I’m on crazy pills. Jen Garner has great pr people. She was messy too. People change. I guess having kids calmed her down. But cmon her and Ben weren’t some great all encompassing love match. They got married bc she was pregnant.
💯
Sounds about white. 😏
This exactly. Gardner is no victim. She got exactly what she wanted and left it when she decided she didn’t want it anymore. I’m not a fan but I respect her game.
“She knew who she married” .. just because she was no saint or plays into her image now, doesn’t mean she wasn’t victim of Ben alcoholic and cheating behaviour. And for all the shit he did and put his family through, honestly she behaeved gracefully because I would have dragged his a** publicly more than once.
Ben and Jlo definitely are more compatible than Garner and Ben. I just hope they get marry and enjoy that. Let’s see.
The thing that rubs me the wrong way about Bennifer 2.0 is how they’re trying to sell this “True love reunion”, as if it was always meant to be and they are soulmates. It’s very insulting to Jennifer Garner and disrespectful to their marriage.
Jlo needs to cool it.
That marriage doesn’t exist anymore. They are divorced, so there’s no marriage being disrespected.
Also, Jennifer Garner left her first husband Scott Foley for Michael Vartan. Then she left him for Affleck.
But the ‘minivan majority’ that is Garner’s fanbase likes to forget that part.
The fact that they’re divorced doesn’t change how the comment is perceived. You can downplay the significance of a marriage even if it is over.
Well when he got with Garner he sold it as she’s so low key and private like he really is but the fact is he follows the Jennifers’ leads. They avoided the paps completely for the first four months (harder to do then), she never called him her boyfriend only “he’s a friend of mine” to magazines and never walked the red carpet with him until he was up for Argo. Now she does the same with John Miller. She really believes in keeping her love life private and JLo really doesn’t. According to her timeline she lasted four days before going out in public with the ring. Then there wasn’t just one public announcements but two! One thing the Jennifer’s have in common was they BOTH were messy in leaving men for Ben but only with JenG is that brought up.
JLo did not break up Garner’s marriage so how is it disrespectful?
Yeah, I really don’t understand why people are so pressed on Garner’s behalf, why they think Ben’s feelings for J.Lo say something about Garner or that marriage.
Ben has acknowledged plenty that he jacked up his relationships with J.Lo AND Garner. I don’t think he’s ever implied that Garner stood in the way of his happiness or whatever. It’s always been about his unhappiness, his additions, his self worth.
I do think he and J.Lo are better suited. I think Garner was better suited for the image he thought he needed to have but I don’t think anyone blames Garner for that. I also think Garner viewed Affleck as good for the image she wanted to have. But I think the difference is Affleck was looking for a professional image, Garner was on the hunt for a professional one.
What I meant is this: If you were married for 10 years and had 3 children with someone, then it might not be the best idea for your new fiancée to go around saying that “you’ve always been each others true soul mates”, “it was always meant to be”, “you’ve never really been happy but when together” and so on and so forth.
I’m not saying she can’t think that or even discuss it with friends and family, but to have sources throwing around those terms consistently seems a little disrespectful. But maybe that’s just me.
I get it, a bit, as if she and the kids era was just a blip in his life before he got back with his “true love”. But it’s funny it’s always talked about with Jen Garner, and never Marc Anthony who is in the same position – married and had kids with JLo between her Ben relationships.
It’s possible to truly be in love more than once in a lifetime though, so depending on the context/wording, it’s not necessarily taking away from another relationship. With kids in the mix, it’s definitely something to be extra sensitive of (both the people speaking about their experiences and those reporting on the story), to hopefully minimize the chances of something being taken out of context or misquoted. So far, JLo seems to have been more successful at this than Ben, but it’s a tricky situation, for sure!
Yes I think you’re right. I might have read the initial comments without taking this into account!
I’m sorry, while I wish them well I have a feeling this won’t be the love story Jlo thinks. I saw photos of her staged pap walk with Emme “pretending” to hide the ring, the very next day she announced the engagement on her website. It seemed…ridiculous.
Also, shouldn’t Ben be the one to announce this? It seems his “sources” only speak to boost his reputation while Jlo’s “sources” feeds this silly soul mate narrative.
Bottom line, if he truly wanted her back then he would have remained with her, regardless of the press, friends and all the excuses he gives in interviews.
Ben is always all about Ben. He never truly protects anyone but himself.
Ben is clearly the one filming the engagement story and he tells her that he loves her.
So it’s obvious that Ben is very involved and green lighting the news to the press.
It’s not all Jennifer’s doing.
All I could think of when I read this was that pic of her handing him his Jack in the Box. That image is forever burned in my brain. She is so over it. He is totally JLO’s problem now. I think everyone has that line and when Ben crossed it, she was completely over it. Anything she does now (kind words, driving him to rehab, not discussing the nanny publicly) she does for the sake of her children. She loves her children more than she can’t stand him. I never understood all those Jen is hanging on narratives. She’s been over him for a long time. Anyone who has ever left a guy this problematic but is connected to him through children will understand what I am talking about.
As or Ben he’s an ungrateful sack of garbage the way he speaks of Jen Gardner. I’m always leery of men who bash their ex, especially the mother of their children – it’s not a good sign. But JLO can’t be alone for 12 seconds. She is in love with love. She loves big jewelry and grand gestures – and Ben is all about that love bombing while he’s in love. I love JLO but she has the worst picker. I loved Bennifer the first time around but now that there are children here I don’t find it so amusing/entertaining the second time around. As for the ring I really preferred the pink one – it’s my favorite ring of all time. Maybe the green one just doesn’t photograph as well.
I think that her green diamond ring is ugly. It may be expensive, but the color is gross.
Totally agree with you! It’s super expensive but it looks so cheap. Usually I love green, especially emeralds, but I’m not a fan of this ring.
I feel that with Garner Affleck tried to go for the “upper class, understated” option he felt he should want, as an artsy director… And they gave it an honest try, 10 years and 3 kids is no small thing. But what he really, truly wants is someone diva-ish and over the top like JLo. And he finally has the confidence to go for what he wants, regardless of peer pressure or family expectations.
As a fellow diva-like personality, I’m somewhat heartened by this development. 😉
And Garner will be fine and happy too, especially if someone else is taking pains to keep Affleck on an even keel and she can focus on herself.
They both have managing and fixing Ben’s image for two decades while he cheats on them. Surprised this isn’t obvious to them or no one’s pointed that out.
LOL the shade. I do think Jen Garner has played into her ‘down to earth’ persona a lot, sure, and maybe she had a messy past, but that’s about it and if I were in her shoes I would have raised hell. Ben Affleck disrespected her on various occasions, she had to care for him and all his messes because they have kids together, and still she just threw the littlest shade here and there when, really, I would have kicked him to the curb.
Honestly, I just think J.Lo has the worst picker in men and Ben is just so problematic, I can’t really cheer for them this time around (and all the lovey-dovey/staged press they pushed out is annoying af). Good for them, I guess? Let’s see how it’ll be after the love-bombing period is over. That’s all I have.
I mean, Garner has bailed him out so many times, I’m sure she’s learned to keep her optimism measured.
I love Jennifer Garner, she will always be my favorite Jennifer! And I still remember her from her Alias days (I was obsessed!) before she got with Ben Affleck and became super famous by being his wife. She did her time with Ben and I think she has been over him for awhile. I do think she was probably like WTF when Ben first got back with J. Lo but probably was more worried about her kids than their reunion. Her oldest daughter is 16, Violet is well aware of her dad’s shenanigans in the press. And seriously can you imagine being a teen and having to deal with J. Lo as your stepmom. She probably isn’t thrilled with talk of true love and second chances but she’s also moved on. If she ever reunited with Michael Vartan OMG 😂 her on-off boyfriend (the John guy? Forgot his name) looks just like him. I think Jennifer is probably bemused by all of this but just cares about her kids.