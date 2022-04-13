Jennifer Garner ‘knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways’



Remember when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were on and off again, post nanny scandal? It really wasn’t that long ago. We would get stories in just about every outlet about how they were doing. Some sounded like they came from Garner’s camp, some from Affleck’s. I bring this up because we’re getting the inevitable reports about how Garner feels about her ex’s engagement to J.Lo. I don’t think she cares too much beyond the fact that she’s coparenting with Affleck. She also cares about what people think about her, just as Affleck does. Hence this story about how she feels about the engagement. E! has those exclusive quotes and some more details, and US has confirmation that Affleck gave Garner and his kids a heads up that he was going to propose to Lopez. That’s good that he did that. You think he could have planned to propose when she was out of the bathtub, but maybe he was overcome in the moment.

“Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it,” the insider shared. As for how she feels about the “I’m Real” singer? “Jen is happy for Ben,” the source continued. “And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.” And although Ben and J. Lo are ecstatic for their next chapter, as the source shared of their engagement: “They had hoped to keep it private a little bit longer.” – From E! Online [Affleck] told Garner, both 49, and their three children about his proposal “ahead of time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018 and share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. “His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” the insider notes, adding that the newly engaged duo “waited a few days before sharing the news” publicly. “They are both happier than ever.” – From US Magazine

[From E! Online and US Magazine]

The qualifier on that statement, certain ways, is just a little shady to me! It’s not bad at all, I’m just saying. Like just say your ex’s new fiance is a positive influence on him period. I think I know why “certain” is there. Garner is a low key baking mom type from West Virginia. She’s sweet, she’s goofy and she goes out with wet hair, no makeup and orthopedic shoes. Lopez is all glam, mink eyelashes and elaborately planned outfits and accessories. Garner was likely hoping Ben would chill on his luxury Vegas gambling life, and when she was with him she was probably a good influence on him in that way. Lopez is helping Ben lean into the excesses, yachts, jewelry and couture. He loves that life and he loves living large. Garner can’t relate despite being crazy rich and famous too.

Also, do you think Garner will get engaged soon too? We’ve heard she might, but I don’t see it happening. I want to be wrong.