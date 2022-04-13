The Daily Mail is going full-on barking mad about the Sussexes’ Invictus security

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s scheduled appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands has already broken the brains of every royal reporter. Not only that, royal reporters are now interviewing “security experts” provided that those security experts regurgitate certain talking points about how Prince Harry is crazy to think that he will be more secure at the Invictus Games than he would be… in the UK, under a very narrow set of circumstances. I mean, I get it, these dumbf–ks deal in outrage and clearly Harry’s absence from Prince Philip’s memorial is THE scandal of the century. But do these people understand that they look like complete f–king morons who cannot understand fundamentals about policing and security?
Meghan and Harry may ask to ‘hitch a ride’ with the Dutch royals to get armed police bodyguards to and from the Invictus Games despite snubbing the same set up in the UK at Prince Philip’s memorial service, experts told MailOnline today. The Sussexes are likely to be given full protection by the Dutch police as the event will also play host to the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and his aunt Princess Margriet, honorary chair of the Recommendation Committee of the Invictus Games.
The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband in The Hague for four days despite security experts warning the sports event ‘ticks boxes’ for terrorists because of its military links and the number of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans attending including the Duke of Sussex himself.
The trip will mark the couple’s first visit to Europe together since they left the Royal Family – just weeks after they snubbed Prince Philip’s memorial service after the Duke of Sussex said he didn’t feel safe in Britain. But former royal protection officers say they would have had the same protection as any royal at Westminster Abbey.
Former MP Norman Baker, who is a critic of royal spending and secrecy, said: ‘It looks petulant. It seems they have Dutch courage but not the British variety’.
Moniek Bloks, a Dutch royal biographer and Assistant Editor at Royal Central, told MailOnline that she believes Harry or his team are likely to ask the Queen’s distant cousin King Willem for armed security. She said: ‘Since members of the Dutch royal family will be attending both the opening and closing ceremony, they might be able to “hitch a ride” with them on those days.’ But Harry and Meghan will not get the same security away from Invictus because they ‘are visiting in a private capacity’, she said, which is what was reportedly offered to Harry in the UK but he rejected for his family claiming it was unsafe for them in Britain.
Simon Morgan, a former royal protection officer, told MailOnline today he ‘cannot fathom’ how the Sussexes could feel more safe in Holland. Mr Morgan, who now runs the security business Trojan Consultancy, said: ‘The Sussexes are attending an international event with veterans, many of whom were injured fighting the Taliban. Harry himself served in Afghanistan and he is the Queen’s grandson. The Dutch will consider the security threat as high, because for an extremist Invictus ticks a lot of boxes as a target for a spectacular attack. It is hard to fathom why Harry and Meghan would consider this less of a risk than going to Prince Philip’s memorial service’.
These people are barking mad. They don’t know any details about Harry’s private security, nor the Dutch police’s large-event protocols, nor Dutch royal protection. These people cannot fathom the concept of security following the threat and not rank. Harry will be secure. Meghan will be secure. That’s why they’re going. They clearly feel comfortable with the security situation, and one would assume they will have private security there – being fully briefed by Dutch police and intelligence on the ground – and there will also be a massive amount of security at the games. These British people are just banging their heads against a wall, wailing “why didn’t he come back two weeks ago if we told him in no uncertain terms that he would not have security??”
Also: “royal protection” isn’t the only kind of protection, OMG. Police and intelligence forces around the world have different kinds of VIP protection protocols.
The obsession is so real and so frightening.
Which is probably why Harry doesn’t feel safe.
THIS!
The British establishment doesn’t comprehend that terrorism is not what Harry’s afraid of. He doesn’t worry about the Taliban attacking him.
He’s afraid of the British, his countrymen, who have been programmed into utter lunacy and vitriolic hatred about him by the British media. He’s scared of being killed by a rabid press pursuing him, just like they already killed his mother!
He’s scared of being assassinated by some fixated stalker like Angela Levin or Yankee Wally. These are the people that continue to harass and threaten him on a routine basis and are desperate he “pay” for imagined “crimes” against this stupid royal institution. That’s EXACTLY why he’s safe in Holland but not England!
ITA. The Daily Fail and the rota clowns are indescribably furious because the Sussexes’ Invictus Games upstages the Cambridges’ Caribbean tour and Earthshot in terms of interest and media coverage. The Sussexes’ endeavors are a resounding success, while all the Cambridges’ projects are a big failure. William and Kate were humiliated on the global stage. Wow.
They have the green light from Harry’s biological family to attack him relentlessly. The family that refuses him any protection and seems to have gone out of their way to do so.
Absolutely, they don’t want to see the Sussexes succeed where the Cambridges failed and they’ll do anything to sabotage the games including inciting violence. It’s so obvious with their hate-driven bile and attempts to sidetrack the IG away from the veterans which is so shameful and unethical.
“It seems they have Dutch courage but not the British variety”
What does this even mean?!?!? Is this a dig against Dutch people? What is the point of this comment from an MP??
Yes, it’s an insult — like this guy was trying to be so clever with a turn of phrase, he couldn’t care less that his jingoism is offending another country. I doubt Harry and Meghan are paying any attention to these annoying midges buzzing indignantly over their security arrangements (which of course have not been revealed by either the Sussexes or the Netherlands’ intelligence and law enforcement communities).
It’s funny, because a role on the latest season of Ted Lasso was a Dutch player who is sometimes irritating to the others because his main characteristic is, he always tells the truth. And if there’s one thing we’ve heard more than once in recent years, especially in discussions of supposedly different cultural styles between America and England (and why Meghan presumably had problems) being straightforward (and in the specific case of the RF and BM, telling the truth), isn’t the British way.
Dutch courage in the UK is courage brought on by alcohol.
My stepmom, who is Dutch herself, has always loved that metaphor because the British people who use it (including the Fail, I’d wager) always seem to think that it refers to the Dutch soldiers needing to drink gin to calm their nerves while fighting the English in the 17th century Anglo-Dutch wars. It was actually the other way around and they’re kinda calling their own guys cowardly.
yes, it is a very old insult against the Dutch. he must have felt ever so clever getting that in there! too bad it makes no sense in this context. is he trying to say they’re coming to the Netherlands because they’re feeling drunkenly brave? does he not know what it actually means?
I hope William remembered to bring his French letters along on his ski trip!
Dutch courage is when you drink a shot of Dutch processed hot cocoa for fortification before facing something you dread.
This is better than the Anglo-American version, more commonly known as liquid courage because, no hangover.
/shakes head in disbelief that you people don’t know about Dutch courage
I LOVE your Dutch Cocoa courage comment, Mathom!!!!
Another obnoxious, xenophobic comment by the Brits. What a shock. Of course, they feel they are superior to the Dutch. Have heard the phrase before @Mathom but in this day and age it should be shelved along with many similar.
The Brits are still under the assumption that they are a major player in the world, but we all know they are just a salty little Island with little to nothing to offer to the rest of the world. Let’s be clear: The British media is so desperate to attack Harry/Meghan they are willing to attack an event set up to honor men and women who sacrificed everything on the battlefield. The British Media is disgusting.
That comment about “Dutch courage” amazed me too. Like “Dutch treat,” it’s pejorative and it’s hard to believe someone would say it, especially in this context, in 2022. Just another example of how frantically angry and small-minded the people driving the anti-Sussex bandwagon are.
The fixation is bizarre. And at this point, I can not believe this is driving traffic. None of my UK friends care about any of the RF; the Jubilee is just some days off for them.
Maybe it’s driving the twitter-obsessed, I don’t know. But I’ve heard the same from my UK friends. Well, except for one thing – they do care about Andrew walking around as if he did nothing.
Same. They are appalled by Andrew and his rehabilitation efforts and have most delightful insults for him.
Same here.
I rarely hear them mention the British Royal Family, if at all over the years.
The DM needs a therapist. He’s just not into you, babe.
Definitely. None of this reads as stable and the fact that they are using their platform intensify antagonism against Harry and Meghan is so disturbing to see.
Yes, let’s make Harry not attending Philip’s 2nd funeral the scandal of the century instead of the rape, cash for access, etc…
But Harry DID attend Philip’s funeral! He just didn’t go to the photo-op/memorial a year later.
Edit: Sorry, I just saw you wrote “2nd” funeral.
The constant harping about security makes me scared for the family. I hope they leave the babies home. I have never seen such unhinged behaviour.
This should be about the veterans! These games were set up to assist them and help them.
Somehow people are prattling on about security.
They don’t care about the veterans. As long as they can tear down Harry and Meghan.
Invictus Games brings serving and nor serving military together. To show support and awareness to service men and women. when was the last time any of the British papers done a full article on the benefit of IG. Invictus Games has become an international event, which countries bit to host. Something the royal family could have benefited from. But feelings of insecurity, blinded that family.
This is why charity work for royals are for their image only.
If something happens to either of the Sussex’s it will be because of all this fake outrage and attack stories surrounding the security. The DF and the BRF have no shame and we remember exactly how they all treated Princess Diana until her death. Then they all tried to act like their hands and pens were not dripping in blood.
Praying for a safe event for all, and hope in that all british rags and rats are banned from holding press credentials. These rags are not a public forum to debate the security of anyone especially for H & M.
If something happens to the Sussexes, any of them (please please please not) the BM will blame the Sussexes for leaving the “safety” of the royal family, for “snubbing” whichever royal they pick that week, Harry for not listening to the “sage wisdom” of William, and if the children had only spent a lot time with the queen no hardship would ever have befallen them.
And of course it’s all Meghan’s fault for eating an avocado without letting Piers Morgan slobber on it first.
Funny how the BM screamed “We want them to leave” and literally went “Megxit” for 2 years and now that they have left, it’s “Why won’t they come back?!?!?!?”
It’s the oldest trick in the book – “They desire the one thing, they can not have”
I think most of the UK public doesn’t care if Harry and Meghan return to the UK or not. They are just saying that he should have returned for his grandfather’s memorial. Harry had always been reportedly close to Philip
Their mentally ill!
Now, this is more than barking – to me, this is the DM pointing a spotlight on Harry and Meghan and saying “Here they are! Have at them!” Sickening.
Also, didn’t this same tabloid spend the last few months scoffing at Harry’s security concerns? That he was out of line to want security for the threats to his family, perpetuated by this same newspaper? My head is spinning.
It’s a very high profile event with not only visiting vets, but many high profile dignataries. The big difference is that the Dutch seem to be taking an approach of providing adequate security for those visiting. This is in stark contrast to what Harry’s home country offered him, which was no, you can’t have security for your family even if you pay for it, and furthermore, were going to make sure the media extensively covers the fact that you won’t have enough security. And we know his family is not averse to selling out his location – they’ve done it before. Little wonder why he chose not to take them up on that.
They always do this, I remember when they were at Tyler Perry’s house the daily mail literally printed out a map leading to the house with arrows and everything. They’re harping on about their security because they want them to be harmed and they’ll say that’s what they get for leaving the royal family. It’s a cult
Those stories you hear about Scientology sound eerily similar to this.
They keep trying to sound like this is confusing, but Harry has been very clear: he is not comfortable with the security arrangements offered to him in the UK, but is happy to travel to countries with different arrangements that he & his team feel are sufficient. Neither the people writing these articles nor the “experts” they interview are actually aware of all the various details, so to interpret this trip as an insult to his family and the UK at large is just saying that you don’t believe Harry for no reason other than thinking poorly of him.
Exactly given how his mother died, H is entitled to want the best security whatever country he is visiting?! The Fail sound hysterical and unhinged about all things Sussex. Why don’t they calm down and stop whipping up manufactured hysteria; it is tedious and they sound demented.
The met police stated that they will conduct a risk assessment and if there is any real threat to Harry and his family, they will offer them full protection. This seems fair and logical to me but Harry seems to think this isn’t good enough
I’m sure there are UK security experts who completely understand Harry’s reasoning but this will not be the ones quoted by the DM and amplified by the rest of the rota.
It’s not like this is a spur-of-the-moment event, it has been planned carefully and all precautions will have been taken against terrorist attacks, etc. Nobody wants an event being reported on globally and attended by visiting dignitaries from many countries to be marred by tragedy so whatever is needed will be done for security. The Invictus Games have never had a terrorist attack even when in what the BM seems to think is the “wild” US. They make it sound as if they wish for something to happen to H&M while in another country. These people are warped.
Did Harry ever say he didn’t attend the memorial because of security? I think the daily fail decided that on their own and then, as usual, when insane with insults. Harry is working to get UK security but I don’t believe he said he would not attend the memorial because of security. Maybe he didn’t go because he already went to his grandfathers funeral and has another trip to Europe closely following the memorial. Maybe he didn’t go because his family have been worse than awful to him.
Nope. Never said not attending a 40 minute service was about security. I imagine it was the travel time – but why let the truth get in the way of some good outrage!
so, first off – These people know nothing about the security protocols in place protecting Harry and his family. I’m assuming they’ll be protected, or else they wouldn’t go, and that probably means that Harry’s security team has the kind of access he’s asking for in England, or that the Dutch government IS giving him royal protection, either because of the high-profile nature of this event, b/c he’s Prince Harry, or both (and he may be reimbursing them for that security, we don’t know.)
Second – the security issue for Harry going to the UK was/is never about the ROYAL EVENTS themselves. Harry knew he would be protected at Westminster Abbey for the service. The issue is the security for anything else he may want to do while there. BUT that said, Harry never said the reason he didn’t attend the service was because of security. My guess is he just didn’t think it was necessary to fly from LA to London for a 50 minute service knowing he was going to be in Europe two weeks later.
THIRD and final point – this is all very disturbing. The DM wants something to happen to Harry and Meghan. they want to be able to say “SEE? NOT SAFE! NOT SAFE!” They want to get another 10 years of stories about the tragedy of the Sussexes, the same way they’ve been able to milk Diana’s tragic death for all its worth, which is just gross considering how she died. they want the same thing here and its sickening.
Exactly this 👆🏼👏🏼 💯%
Precisely. And it’s for that final reason you listed that I hope that if Harry does decide to visit his grandmother on the way back that he and his security team are extra careful.
Excuse the tin foil hat moment here but if it wasn’t for constant media scrutiny, and the way how things can be reported lightning fast these days I wouldn’t disregard the possibility of the RF attempting to keep Harry in the UK under house arrest “for his own safety”.
Pass me that tinfoil hat, please. They absolutely want Harry under house arrest inside a royal residence. That way they can find tidbits to leak to the RR, but more importantly they can prevent him from doing good works that would generate positive news and pics.
Back in the old days, this would have definitely happened. And if there was any way they could keep Harry under lock and key, they would.
Imagine spending this much time and energy on people who you called irrelevant. Like move on. Let go. You sound unhinged.
Harry is no fool and neither is his wife, they won’t go into situations without all their ducks in a row, not after everything that’s been done to them like yanking their security and giving away their location.
Harry has been dropping hints…FOR YEARS…about how he dosen’t feel safe in Britain and the FIRST opportunity he got to get TF out…he was GONE…
So I find the media in Britain LOSING their minds regarding ANYTHING pertaining to Prince Harry…😬😄😛😃😉🤣😝😆
If the British want Harry back in the UK just provide him with the security that he asked and is willing to pay for.
I hope they fly straight home after Invictus. If they do stop to see his granny, I hope we only find out about it a week afterwards.
@Nyro. I think if they do stop to visit granny, it will be on the way to Invictus. We all know that before the last firework explodes at the end of the games, royal rats will be staked out at Windsor Castle and the airport waiting to see if they show up.
The British media are the ones that have created the security concern for the suxxexes. Are they not aware of that? All the hate filled, racist columns they have written day after day after day have caused the concern that someone will attack Harry, Meghan and their family or at least one of them. The attack would be the the responsibility of the media but they don’t see it that way. They are crazy nuts.
The Daily Fail and most of the royal rags encourage violence against the Sussexes and the Invictus Games. They want to sabotage the Invictus Games so they can call it a colossal failure by the Sussexes. If only they could stop the event from happening, they will.
These Daily Fail stories seem designed to encourage some sort of terrorist attack. It’s like waving a neon sign and saying “hey, y’all need to hop on this…it’s a perfect opportunity for you.” It’s awful.
Yes, yes. This. They want a terrorist attack to happen in the IG.
The Daily Fail wants something bad to happen to Harry and family in Holland. Yellow journalism works like this. Randolph Hearst wanted a war and fought for a war in his newspapers, and by damn, he got a war. This is not reporting the news, but making news happen with rabid editorials, biased reporting, etc. They are fanning the flames of hatred and violence.
It’s really gotten so unethical.
Exactly what Meghan said in her interview with Oprah, the press doesn’t report the news, they create that news. The British press had the story about Meghan’s dad’s actions for a month before the wedding but choose to release that story the week before her wedding.
A PSA, Prince Harry never stated that SECURITY was his reason for not attending the #2 funeral for Phillip. The “Security” as an issue for Prince Harry’s absence was all made up by the rota. Unfortunately, the rota hijacking of the so-called reason for the absence as become a talking point.
Once again, Prince Harry never gave a reason for not attending funeral #2.
They keep trumpeting that a Prince of the realm doesn’t feel safe in his home country and they don’t see how bad this is?
It was just announced he’ll get full armed police protection on his own, not piggy backing off of anyone.
To say the bm, rr, brf and so called experts, oh let’s not forget the hateful trolls, have created a hostile environment, would be a understatement. All I can say is shame, shame. Shame.
The British tabloid media’s roiling up hate and thinly veiled encouragement of violence should be called out by real news outlets. This is serious hate that could really harm.
It’s also incredibly irresponsible and negligent of the British government to openly have this speculated about while they do nothing to resolve it. Some podcast was saying Harry was overreacting and being whiny because it would be disastrous if actual harm befell the Sussexes in the UK, which is a very naive and cynical thing to say. The UK would sit back and do nothing if the Sussexes car was surrounded by a mob of people or chased by paparazzi.
Once again the bullsh*t is mind-boggling. Many knowledgeable websites are reporting that the Netherlands will provide Harry and Meghan with armed RPOs and that they will not have to pay for it. How do these bone-headed reporters get to keep their jobs?
Even Richard Palmer Clown RR, is reporting that that H&M will get armed protection from the Dutch police and won’t be required to pay for it. This is making the RF look so bad and petty.
The way they keep going on and on about the Sussexes security is both scary and incredibly tedious. The way they keep going on about the Philip memorial is also tiring. Invictus is a week long event, not one service. What the British press seem to avoid saying is that the Sussexes have no guarantee of security in the UK outside of official royal events, and that them having that protection is contingent on being in the presence of other royals. In the Netherlands the Dutch government want these games to go well and have a safe event. The way the UK press is going on about security is very similar to how they are obsessed with how the Sussexes travel, like what type of plane, is it private, did they fly business class. They focus on the peripheral hoping to get under their skin, while never talking about the actual events. They haven’t said much about the actual Invictus Games, or the veteran athletes. They’re just obsessed with the details of the Sussexes and wanting them to feel unsafe and intruded on. It seems like the tabloids, especially the Fail, are inciting harm against the Sussexes. Their security is not up for discussion, especially by a bunch of vindictive obsessed stalkers. I hope the Sussexes and everyone else their have an amazing time at Invictus and enjoy the results of all the sacrifices and planning that went into it.
Harry is attending a week-long event that involves governments and the military. Of course Harry is going to get top security, as are all the participants, I’m sure. He and Meghan are not on a holiday at The Hague. They are appearing in an official capacity. The BM are playing a dangerous game with people’s lives with all the ignorant and ill-intended comments about Harry’s security. If the government were a decent and competent one, they would let it be known to the media that wild and ignorant speculation about security matters should not be going on. These RR are dangerous and malicious morons. Words almost fail me trying to describe them.
The BM doesn’t believe that Harry should be in the UK conducting his own business other than attending royal events, therefore he doesn’t need security except for what he receives at those occasions. For them, he has no business being in the UK otherwise. That’s what they’re skirting around and won’t say.