Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez when she was taking a bubble bath

Before all is said and done on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement, my ass might have to subscribe to OnTheJLo, her newsletter for die-hard J.Lovers. Jennifer is currently eschewing the traditional social media platforms to show off her ring or talk about her engagement, saving all of that exclusive content for her subscribers. I don’t really understand why, from a business perspective? Is she selling that newsletter subscriber list? Is she monetizing it in some way? Or does she just prefer to tell her secrets to her nearest and dearest fans? I do not know. In any case, J.Lo gave her subscribers new content: a short video, filmed by Ben (apparently) where she is near tears about the proposal. She also told subscribers that Ben proposed to her while she was naked and taking a bubble bath. Of course. I would probably propose to J.Lo if I saw her naked too. I was ready to propose to her after I saw Hustlers.

She was bubbling over with joy – literally. Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the singer wrote via her “On The JLo” newsletter on Tuesday. Titled “How It Went Down,” Lopez admitted that she was “taken totally off guard” in the moment.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Lopez, 52, said she was crying when Affleck, 49, asked her to marry him and that the simplicity of it all made it that much more romantic.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she said. ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

In a video accompanying the newsletter, Lopez shared that the proposal was “totally unexpected.”

“I’M ENGAGED! It was totally unexpected. My love came in, Ben came in and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget and he pulled out a ring and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment,” she gushed.