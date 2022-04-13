Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez when she was taking a bubble bath

Before all is said and done on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement, my ass might have to subscribe to OnTheJLo, her newsletter for die-hard J.Lovers. Jennifer is currently eschewing the traditional social media platforms to show off her ring or talk about her engagement, saving all of that exclusive content for her subscribers. I don’t really understand why, from a business perspective? Is she selling that newsletter subscriber list? Is she monetizing it in some way? Or does she just prefer to tell her secrets to her nearest and dearest fans? I do not know. In any case, J.Lo gave her subscribers new content: a short video, filmed by Ben (apparently) where she is near tears about the proposal. She also told subscribers that Ben proposed to her while she was naked and taking a bubble bath. Of course. I would probably propose to J.Lo if I saw her naked too. I was ready to propose to her after I saw Hustlers.
She was bubbling over with joy – literally. Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed.
“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the singer wrote via her “On The JLo” newsletter on Tuesday. Titled “How It Went Down,” Lopez admitted that she was “taken totally off guard” in the moment.
“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”
Lopez, 52, said she was crying when Affleck, 49, asked her to marry him and that the simplicity of it all made it that much more romantic.
“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she said. ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”
In a video accompanying the newsletter, Lopez shared that the proposal was “totally unexpected.”
“I’M ENGAGED! It was totally unexpected. My love came in, Ben came in and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget and he pulled out a ring and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment,” she gushed.
I believe that the timing and energy of the proposal probably was a surprise, but she had some idea it was coming! Her manager was briefing TMZ and People Magazine with some regularity, basically saying for months that Ben and Jen were heading towards “forever” and that an engagement was inevitable. Still, I’m glad Ben “surprised” her while she was taking a bubble bath. That’s sweet. Come on, peeps. It could have been a lot worse.
Screencaps from the OnTheJLo video.
Hopefully he doesn’t humiliate her again. That’s really the best I can say about this relationship.
Love these two. Timing was wrong before and now it’s right….timing is everything and well second chance romance is alive!
She’s in love with love and ignores reality, so I’m sure this will crash and burn just like the rest. And I think the ring is tacky and ugly.
Goodness, cheer up a little, will you?
In any case, I think the ring is beautiful. Will this last? Not sure. Might not, but for now I will root for them.
It will crash and burn – they all do in hollywoodland. but the hope is all they need to have a chance at true love. Good luck!
Yikes. Go grab another cup of coffee or Yerba Mate or whatever. Chill out and let them live. And I think that ring is absolutely lovely. Is it a lot? Sure. But it’s still gorgeous.
I’m not a fan of the ring, but I’m a fan of these two. I really hope they make it. Ben better not f this up.
@M, I’m with you. I find the ring huge and tacky, JLo immature, Ben Affleck a mess–yet here I am reading about them lol.
Haha you summarized me perfectly. No On the ring, though glad she likes it. Not sure it will last, he is a mess and she has a bad picker. But I’m reading about them lol! Good Luck you crazy kids.
@M, I’m 100% sure they don’t care what you think. She loves it and that’s what is important. You can love your ring. Jen can love hers. As for whether or not it lasts, the fact that it is 20 years later says something, I think. I’m happy for them.
@sarahlee
You really don’t thinking jlo or ben cares what the public thinks?
For all of these replies…what even is the stone? She shows it to the camera and it looks like a yellow-ish diamond, then when she turns it to herself it looks green?
What is it???
It’s light green diamond – like a lime green. I think as I only have seen it like everyone else through a computer. Yellow-green would be a chartreuse and I don’t believe it’s that.
I like them together and wish them well, finally (I remember eagerly reading when it went on the first time 🙂 )
but that ring is just awful
I love stories with happy endings and it seems to me this time around Ben and Jennifer smoothed out all the all the bumps on the road to their happiness. They are each other’s soul mates.
I don’t get why she gets called a diva.
She’s completely self-made.
She’s had to overcome racist labels that she is tacky and not classy like the white girls bc she sings, dances, acts with a curvy body?
Drew Barrymore has been divorced three times and she’s younger than JLo and benefited from being a part of Hollywood royalty.
Yes sunnyish! She’s a selfmade icon, no connections, I guess that angers some yts.
I keep seeing comment like she is a diva.
JLO has been taking all sort of insults since she has become famous.
I have read how she is using Ben to stay relevant.
I mean she is JfreakingLO. She doesn’t need a man for money or to stay relevant.
My take is: people can’t accept a succesfull latina woman.
Eleonor, I’m not Latina and I 100% agree with you.
@sunnyish – ask Mariah Carey why no one likes JLo/thinks she’s a diva, etc. She’ll have a pretty good answer.
I think it’s sweet, hopefully it works for them this time.
If I were Jlo I would ask why i wasnt good enough to marry and have kids with in the first place. She is good enough now to grow old with but he chose a cookie cutter white woman to have the family with first?
@Noki
Asking such questions is like asking ‘where did God come from?’ I think you will just give yourself a headache. Some things you can’t understand or explain.
There is ‘love’ there, it never went away. It is good they give themselves a second chance.
That is also what I really want to know. Now that the “legacy” is secured, you want to come back to what you really always liked but never had the courage to fight for….As a woman of color, this particular question hits home.
Latina here. I always had the impression that the media circus that surrounded the original JLo/Ben relationship is what put him off. I feel he thought it was impacting his credibility as an actor, at a time when he wanted to be taken seriously. There seemed to be a sense of relief on his part when he moved on to the much lower profile Jen G. I remember reading an interview in which he said how she would have been happy with an engagement ring from Sears.
So I always saw it as, he left the diva for the quiet, unassuming girl. I never saw the race element, and I don’t believe everything has to be about race.
@DRFT To be fair Jlo married Marc Anthony before Ben moved on with Garner. I think Bennifer could have been that kind of on and off couple if she didn’t jump into that marriage to mend her broken heart.
Then the pregnancy with garner “happened” and they “embraced it”.
Sometimes it’s all about timing, it’s just wasn’t meant to be for them then
@Ines…Ben said himself that the media was talking down about her like she was too tacky for him:they were objectifying her and talking about her ass and he said that she was pratically a virgin in Hollywood cause she had 5 boyfriends and he said himself it was because she was latina from the Bronx and him white from Boston(it was a Vanity Fair article)…when he married Jennifer Garner,many ppl(white ppl) rejoiced cause for them she was seen the sweet perfect wife( when she is as messy with how she went from Scott Foley to Vartan to Ben)…
My recollection was that while there was a lot of talk about JLo grooming and upgrading Ben, they spilt because he f***ed someone else. He didn’t change his ways for Garner or his children, either, while she did/does yeoman duty propping up his public image.
I am pretty sure Ben’s Mother was responsible for the first Bennifer break up and Matt Damon too! They were both ferociously against it and it seemed to me Ben was more or less “forced” into marry Jen Garner immediately after.
My thoughts exactly!
There is no way there isn’t something behind this newsletter thing, jlo is a business woman after all.
Even though I find they’re oversharing a bit and I’m surprised Ben is going along with it, it’s cute, she looks happy and in love. Good for them
Yup, agreed. Two things can be true. I think they’re genuinely crazy about each other. I also think that everything JLo does is calculated for maximum PR and profit. Still, I enjoy them as a couple, and although this could go either way, I really wish them well.
I’m with you Ines, I don’t think it has anything to do with him wanted white babies and securing the legacy.
Bennifer 1.0 was a circus, the coverage was crazy and relentless, he was into it until it turned him into a joke and almost destroyed his career. With garner he led a simpler life, far away from the cameras for awhile, no bling bling. I think he just wanted the opposite of what he had experienced, that’s it
I just want to point out that Garner has made a huge marketing and image business herself. Her product is just different.
@Karisma – yes, I remember the media coverage of the two of them was insane. Seem to recall as well another complicating factor was the coverage around the movie Gigli, where they met, which was a massive critical and financial failure.
It may be her/their way of controlling the narrative? The media were ravenous all those years ago when they were together. So this way any speculation is on the media’s part not theirs.
@ GIRL_NINJA maybe a way to control the narrative indeed. But I don’t know I don’t see her putting all that effort promoting this newsletter only for that. Maybe I’m too cynical
This may not be about profit for her but rather about preventing facebook and twitter from profitting. It would not be surprising that she wants to have some control over who profits from her personal life.
I mean, I thought they were selling their relationship to the public, but now she is really commodifying it! It’s pretty gross in my opinion.
It’s sweet. They’re sweet. They’re super rich and flaunting a green diamond and I’m happy for them. The love seems authentic, even with all the bells and whistles added on. Good luck to Bennifer Reloaded.
Sorry this was meant for M on top, i dont know how my reply cane under your comment.
@LOLO86LF
I think I preferred the original pink diamond ring but this is very her. Super cute pics. I wonder if she has all 6 (?!) of her engagement rings in a vault somewhere?
I can’t be mad at them, I think it’s sweet. I def think she must be testing the goop waters for some type of lifestyle or fitness subscription with the whole newsletter thing.
The pink ring was stunning. I don’t like this one at all. She seems very happy with it and that’s all that matters. I wish them well.
That is a lovely proposal and they seem so in love. I’m hoping that it works out for them, that he’s in a better place health-wise and continues to grow.
I hope this is the one for her. I think it can work as long as Ben stays sober. Good luck to both of them. Who doesn’t want this kind of happy Hollywood ending?
I love that it was a low-key proposal and her ring is very “her.” I wish them the best; they seem super in love and I hope they can make it work this time around. They’re a fun Hollywood couple and it would be nice to see them get their happily ever after.
Aww…this is so sweet.
I do too @ Amy Bee!!! I am a sucker for such lovely proposal stories! It’s indicative as to how the relationship is progressing as well as the bond and love between the couple!!! As for proposing as she is in the bathtub is a lovely way to propose as it was certainly spontaneous and unexpected!!
I always want for people to be happy in their lives!!
Oh, IDK.
It makes me feel like his marriage and kids with J. Gardner was a rebound.
Which is awful for them if true.
Plus J.Garner is the Adult, she did all the hard work, she is the stable parent.
Ben is an alcoholic. Period. He has some high level a**hole moves in his past that I find myself unable to get past.
Cheating with his kids nanny, bouncing from one “relationship” to another, didn’t he famously cheat on JLo with strippers just before their wedding? Isn’t that why they called off the marriage?
BA is a problematic man-child all the time.
JLo is a high level diva. Diva seems to be her brand now.
Which is fine. She has a tremendous work ethic but her “loves to be in love” wears on me.
Still, I kinda am still wanting a “happily ever after” lol
Damn you, Walt Disney! lol
Yes to everything above. But no matter how much they love each other, we all know deep down that it’s gonna end in a huge drama and a separation announcement that will say they continue to love each other deeply although they’re going their own way. They all want to prove us wrong, but we’ve been right every time for all those celebs
Jen G is a diva herself, it’s just not her brand. She is not the sweet girl next door brand she sells. Her past history before she got involved with Ben shows it. Jen G is just as good at branding as JLo. it’s just most women feel comfortable about Jen G sweet mother branding versus jealous about JLo sexy confidence branding.
Both JLo and Jen G suck at picking men and have terrible past relationships.
So many commentors snowed by nostalgia.
It’s okay to be happy for two folks even though they’ve “messed up” in the past. Chill out.
Not really. Just because we’re not including the full scope of our thoughts on their relationship in these comments doesn’t mean they don’t exist. I’m happy for them and hope it lasts. I also think he’s been a mess more often than not, treated JLo poorly the first time around, and that Jennifer Garner deserved SO much better. All these things can be true at once.
Totally agree @ girl_ninja @ Case…Happy for them even though everybody knows that Ben is a self sabotageur and they both have flows…
My sentiments exactly. Just because people wish them well doesn’t mean we have forgotten both of their pasts. We remember. We just do not feel the need to bring it up all the time and tear them down for it. If it lasts, good for them. If it doesn’t, JLo will move on quickly.
Gagging on the sweetness. Once a cheat always a cheat. He’s following a script right now. He’ll go off script at some point. How much emotional abuse will she tolerate? I feel for her.
I 100% agree with you Julia K, and you have said exactly what I was thinking about this “situation”. To get to the age of JLo, and be so accomplished, how can she be so emotionally unaware. To be impressed and “overcome” by Barbara Cartland style window dressing is inexplicable to me. Yeah…right…last forever, looked into my eyes…pish, what childish drivel. This will go the way of all her romantic scenarios, and it will be Thank You, Next, as it always is these overwrought situations. Wishing won’t make it true (as a swipe to Walt Disney, who tried to brainwash all little girls that this is what they want). Good luck to them in the meantime, and the wedding, if it happens, will be entertaining at least.
I’m just shocked he didn’t propose at the Marry Me premiere.
My bet is they make it down the aisle this time. Whether it lasts is going to be determined by Ben and if he can keep it together and not self sabotage anymore.
This is sweet and I’m happy for them.
“Forever”? Again? Good Lord.
Love Hard.
Find another Love to help us move quickly from the last.
Also, love stupidly on occasion.
Secretly pleased to have so many men proposing to us left in right.
Signed a LEO.
*Barf* I’m sorry but Ben Affleck is just so gross to me, I really really struggle to understand what she sees in him (this time around).
“Yes, of course it’s a yes”, sure is, even if he trashed her for years, lol, but I guess that’s true love too?
What a wonderful collection of rings she will leave to her daughter!
No One cares about this engagement, that’s why she keeps re running this story, as well them
looking for houses together, and the poor maid who came up with children book idea
stolen for her daughter be used as original author.
Horrible person
No one cares? Everyone was talking about it, what are you even on about?
Ben Affleck is Jen Garner’s true love, while Ben Affleck’s true love is Jen Lopez.
This is it. Final destination on the train and they (BA and JLo) both know it. ❤️
Love how succinct you put it, 10000% in agreement. It must hurt garner but he’s not that into you 🤣
Ben’s true love is himself. If someone shows you who they are you should believe them. He’s not a prize for any woman.
These are two flawed people who 💯 deserve love and happiness. They are both so much wiser than their first romance. In a world where so much is going wrong, love stories have a place.
Kaiser, if you subscribe to the JLo newsletter, a huge thank you from the rest of us. As for the currently happy couple, may their past not be their present. All I can do is to dust off my mum’s vintage vinyl, and put the needle on the record. This one is for you Bennifer 2.0, Shalamar’s The Second Time Around.
🎧🎶 Not like the first time
Talking ’bout the second time
YAWN, yeah sure Jan. I’m surprised she didn’t say they were in the clouds or some cheesy fib.
People just are not that interested any more.
She looks at him with such love and adoration in photos I sure hope it lasts. The green diamond is a beauty.
It green?!