Why are Prince Charles & Camilla going on a Canadian tour & not the Cambridges?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour was so bad, they needed to go into hiding for two weeks soon after they came back. In all honesty, they showed up to Prince Philip’s memorial just two days after arriving back in the UK, post-flop, but since then, they’ve been in the wind. Licking their proverbial wounds, hoping the whole thing blows over and they can go back to their regular, barely-scheduled keenery. The fact that they needed to recover and NOT work for weeks following such a colonialist sh-tshow is pretty notable. It’s also notable that the rest of the Windsor Clan is taking pains to not repeat any part of the Flop Tour. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be going to the Caribbean later this month, and all they hope to do is NOT make news. Princess Anne was sent to Australia, where people barely realized she was visiting. And now Prince Charles and Camilla have announced another Jubbly tour:
On the heels of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s controversial Caribbean tour, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have announced their next big royal tour. Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles, announced on Monday.
During their three-day tour, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who celebrated their 17th anniversary over the weekend, will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories. The trip will be the 19th visit to Canada for Charles and the fifth for Camilla. Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017.
Charles and Camilla’s upcoming tour comes after Kate and William’s intense eight-day visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas last month. For the first time, the royal couple faced significant backlash on an official tour. Although they received warm welcomes from many locals, they also encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state.
In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said that he and his wife Sophie are looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and “showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.” Trudeau said the tour will be “an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.”
LMAO. There was some suggestion that this proves that Charles was f–king with Will and Kate and setting them up to fail, because the Cambridges probably would have gotten a much better reception in Canada, I suppose. Personally, I think most of the commonwealth countries probably would have preferred to see Charles? He’s one coronavirus away from being king, and I guarantee that he would have handled a Caribbean tour with much more dignity and less racist recoiling. It’s also worth noting that Canada and Australia are (arguably) seen as the biggest and most important Commonwealth countries, and obviously the crown cares more about “keeping” Canada and Australia in the fold, as opposed to Jamaica and Belize. Thus, the steadier hands (Chaz and Anne) are sent to the important countries.
Also: I remember William and Kate’s last trip to Canada, in 2016. They… um, did not do well. They were exceedingly boring, they barely did any events, they built in all of these “rest days” where they went off on day trips away from the media. Oh well, at least William and Kate probably won’t be “forced” into going on another tour for a long time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Oh yes, this is the measure of how angry Charles was with W&K. They’ll be lucky to be allowed to open a local dog park.
But do W&K consider not being able to work a punishment?
Good question
I went back and reread that article about their tour(s) and this so stood out:
“Few news editors have yet forgiven Kate and William for dragging their crews, at great expense, to a remote hilltop monastery in Bhutan, before at the last minute banning the newsmen from joining the royal couple for the last hour of the trek when they actually, you know, got to the monastery.
Their reasoning? The royals wanted to have some “private” time.
To which one might have been tempted to reply, “Don’t you get enough private time locked away on your vast country estate on the other 300 days of the year when you’re not ‘working’?””
Oh yeah… gloves are coming off (and that WILL be a punishment!) …and I am HERE for it!!
@ Jan90067, yes funny but the gloves are super glued to their hands as this is from b4 Harry and Meghan. Until then, the RR’s were gleefully critical of the Lamdridges! Now it has all changed. But it was refreshing to read an article in which the Other Brother, and more importantly CopyKeen was held accountable!! The fact that they pointed out that the Keens have 300 days of “private” time wasn’t lost on anyone and they are all still aware.
As for Chaz and Cowmilla attendance to Canada, I am not surprised at all!!! The Lambridges have proven to those in The Firm, as well as the BRF, that they cannot be trusted with ANY foreign visits, no matter how insignificant the agenda is!! Charles certainly put the nail in their coffins! I guess his plan to expose their incompetence played out better than he could have ever expected!!!
These older stories explain why William and Kate have a devil’s bargain with the media. They could have changed how they approached assignments, or they could make deals with the media to print only good things about them in exchange for leaks and throwing others under the bus. They chose the latter. Which says a lot about the kind of rotten people William and Kate are.
Exactly MrsK. They wanted to avoid criticism and generate positive press, so instead of changing their behavior, they threw H&M to the wolves.
@Becks1 – thank you, you said it much more clearly and succinctly than I could. What I find sad about this, is deep down William probably didn’t have anyone he could really trust other than Harry. He HAS to regret it, right? Unless he’s a sociopath (and as much as I dislike William, I do not believe that). But William will never admit to being wrong about anything, so instead of acknowledging this was not the best path and trying to make amends, he will dig his heels in and insist — publicly and in his own mind — that Harry and Meghan are at fault for not putting up with the situation William created. His anger at Harry could be his mind deflecting his own guilt.
Now there you got a good question
I love the link to the Canada Tour which had a link to their Flop India Tour which had this gem written by The Sun:
Kate and Wills need not look very far for advice from a real royal superstar —the true heir to Diana’s mantle.
When he’s around, kids are high-fived and hugged, battle-weary soldiers are
lovingly ribbed and teased and old ladies are kissed and fussed over.
If they could just channel a little more of Prince Harry, they would be so
much more than a pair of cardboard cut-outs.
The RR really had their number until they were blinded by their ridiculous Meghan hate. Harry and Meghan forever!
@ BrickyardUte, oohhhhh!!!! I am certainly going to look at that article as well!!! I do love how critical they were of the Lambridges in Canada!!! More people should be calling them out. Nothing but a family of grifters of the greatest scam known to man!!
@bothsides it was a pretty satisfying read. I almost wanted to smoke a cigarette after, but ya know, I’m a nonsmoking asthmatic.
That article didn’t even mention how they were assholes to the hotel owners in Whitehorse, Yukon.
And I heard rumblings that they were difficult during the first tour when they were in Ottawa.
Maybe because the Keens have been to Canada and Aussie in the last few years,they dont want repetition.They also need to seem fair and touch the more ‘exotic’ commonwealth countries.
@Noki per Kaiser above, C&C have been to Canada more recently than the Cambs.
Canadian here. Don’t want to see any of them. Waste of money imo. Down with the monarchy.
Same. They can stay home. This is a waste of our tax money.
Didn’t need Anne in Australia thanks very much. Don’t want my tax $$ paying for PR holidays for ANY of this bunch. Harry and Meghan welcome. Please hold the IG here.
#RepublicAustraliaNow
@ amanda & @ Michelle, my heart breaks for all of you, my northern polite and kind neighbor!! I understand that each visit is extremely costly to all of you. You have my empathy!!
Canadian here too. I don’t want them to come back here.
CAMILLA AND CHARLES WERE VERY DISRESPECTFUL TO THE INUIT PEOPLE LAST TIME!!!
Yes I yelled! They were presented with traditional throat singers, and they laughed at them. Camilla had a literal giggle fit, and Charles the cockwomble joined in. I felt so bad for the singers.
I’d forgotten about that disgraceful display, you are so correct, Xoxo. It was shameful. With all the atrocities the Indigenous have been fighting to gain publicity for, we don’t need another round of condescending white people laughing and showing their fake concerns.
Canada here as well. I hope he reads the brief on this one. Right off the bat, it’s not a good time to be visiting indigenous and northern communities unless they are planning to grovel colonial forgiveness. No worries about them attracting crowds, though. Small community events.
Did they? Holy carp. Throat singing is amazing.
@ Xoxo, how utterly disgusting and disrespectful!! I hope that there are massive protests as well!!! The kidnapping of children within Native tribes into their little schools for future Canadian “respectable” people should be discussed!! The atrocities that have come to the forefront in the last year to 18 months can NOT be ignored and they should hold Chaz’s feet to the fire!!! There must also be discussions of the refusal in the changes being made that have NOT involved Tribal groups with regards to their lands as well!!!
My heart breaks for the treatment of Native Tribes throughout ALL of North America, as our hands are not clean either!!
If the pope can apologize for the genocide that took place at the residential schools, so can the representative of the head of state of Canada.
(Trudeau has done so on behalf of the government but there does remain a glaring omission)
I hope they will be respectful for anyone who will come and see them.
Don’t want anyone to be made fun of.
Well, I’m one to defend the BRF and it’s nice that you are taking umbrage on behalf of Inuit Throat singers…but..it’s a contest to see who will outlast the other, or run out of breath or simply laugh. So it’s not disrespectful for audience members to laugh…
Me too — glad they’re not coming to the west coast, and I imagine that’s deliberate because our First Nations peoples here are very up front and centre in the media regarding the thousands of *covered up* deaths of children in mostly Anglican and Catholic residential schools. Under the guise of “religion” the church took away their language, culture, music, spirituality, EVERYTHING, from these poor kids, not to mention the sexual abuse many suffered. Many of them, as older adults today, are still so traumatized they can barely speak about it without crying.
Jaded, will the Canadian press be muffled like they did in Denmark? I’m hoping that C&C are confronted with protests. At the very least, the mass graves need to be addressed by the Royals.
@Saucy&Sassy — given that Mary Simon, our Governor General, is Inuit, I’m sure her meeting with them will involve some kind of *education* about the residential schools mess, etc. but I don’t think this will be front and centre with the press. They’ll probably be given some strict talking points and vague instructions as to what they can and can’t make public. It’s soft diplomacy, nothing substantive will be covered, at least publicly. Charles is very experienced at this sort of stuff and it wouldn’t surprise me if he did make a half-hearted apologia for Britain’s involvement in the suppression of our First Nations’ peoples, but it will be scant. As long as he tells Camilla to shut her pie-hole and keep a straight face during any Inuit ceremonies.
Thanks for posting this.
I think it’s good to keep reminding people.
same here – no interest in Royal Tours – why do they keep foisting themselves upon us?
I’m Canadian too, and I do not want them in my country. I hope they are booed!
Also same. They’re not coming to my province but I don’t want them here.
Charles has always done very well on Royal tours and actually seems to enjoy being there and meeting people.
Except when laughing at native performances. People are only human but i hope they’ve learned to show more respect…or just stay in England where fewer and fewer people want them there, too.
In the same vein as their reactions during Meghan and Harry’s wedding during the ‘non-British’ parts.
He may seem to be enjoying himself but it’s all performative. The sad issues of the mistreatment of our First Nations peoples from children being forced into Dickensian residential schools to lack of clean drinking water to the deaths of hundreds of women being pretty much ignored by the RCMP to the destruction of their culture, which they’re working hard to bring back, need to be acknowledged, not ridiculed.
Ugh we don’t want him. Remember when he and cams kept on laughing during the throat singing? F those two.
I’m just seeing your comment after I posted about the same thing! The way they laughed – it was so shocking to see such a flagrant, juvenile, provincial, uncultured… Frankly racist, disrespect.
I hope they come to Ottawa. I will make the biggest “There is no better master than the British, but why have a master at all” sign.
@Laura-Lee – if any of the “freedumb truckers” are still hanging around, maybe one of them can pick up c&c and drop them in the ocean to swim home! #abolishthemonarchy
C&C are making a formal visit in the province where I live, and they are really trying to make it a big “thing”. We, the people, do not care.
After the giggle-fest that Charles and Camilla had when they were being honoured to a performance by Inuit throat-singers, we are not amused. It was petty and extremely racist.
Charles and Camilla have a lower profile so maybe they hope that they’ll attract less attention. When they came in 2017, only supporters or royal news followers paid attention, most people didn’t know. It may be different now, we have had far more attention paid to Indigenous genocide at residential schools, and Truth and Reconciliation. For instance, the Pope apologized for the unmarked graves and atrocities at Catholic residential schools. So activists may show up to make some noise and demand an apology. Newfoundland and the Northwest territories are far from populous though! Perhaps Ottawa then.
Good!! As an American, I have been following these atrocious that have been going on for decades including the current climate with the Tribal group and the utter lack of ongoing disregard and disrespect for their input. It’s time for Charles to answer for the aggressions that have been perpetuated against the Native Tribes in Canada!!
As a proud Newfoundlander, I hope they screech-in Charles.
I hope he visits the crows nest pub.
I hope he eats at Mallard Cottage and Raymond’s restaurant.
I hope he’s a few ice bergs.
i am repeating what i said about Anne’s tour:
the RF really needs to read the room. no-one cares in the commonwealth and quite frankly we have better things to be spending our resources on, aside from their antique roadshow tours waving to the crowds.
we. just. dont. care.
they are not important.
they are not relevant
they should be dismantled and quietly put in the attic with the christmas presents.
in fact, TBH President Zelenskyy would be better received and more relevant and woke then they are.
Your opinion is your opinion.
Nothing more. Nothing less.
There are 7 billion people in this world. And while there are unspeakable tragedies happening overseas right now.
The Oscars happened
Baseball season started
The NHL playoffs will begin soon
And movies are premiering
I guess
The world should
Stop doing anything whenever bad things happen.
@ MMRB I agree. I hope Canada makes as big a stink over this tour as they did over having to cover the cost of protection for H&M!
“antique roadshow tours” Hahaha!
Charles and Camilla are going to Canada for 3 days? That seems like a waste in terms of carbon emissions etc. They’re flying all the way to the Northwest Territories for one stop on their three day tour?
considering Camilla’s issues with flying….they really must not have wanted to send the Cambridges.
Also, I don’t remember that Tom Sykes article from the last Cambridge Canadian tour. Ouch.
IKR? That was blistering – which his tone hasn’t been like that since. Let’s see what happened 2 months after that column? Ah yes it was revealed that prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle.
Maybe w and k should be glad that the eye of Sauron swung in a different direction.
You can tell that was before Meghan was confirmed as saying Harry because the Cambridge laziness was getting called out by the rota back then.
They really haven’t changed it was just that the coverage became muted up until this flop tour where you can’t ignore that all three countries they visited now want to remove the queen as head of state.
The one thing the article didn’t mention was W and K acting as jerks in their hotel in the Yukon and ordering out pizza among other rude things.
It’s funny and sad to read older articles of William and Kate. Before Meghan they were called out. Now everything they do is amazing.
That Canadian tour, in my humble opinion, was just as much of a f*ck-up as the Caribbean Tour de Farce. When here in Victoria, Tourism Victoria was forced to remove a perfectly innocuous tweet about George and Charlotte having visited a petting zoo because something something *privacy*. The Express later had an article about all the vacation-y places George and Charlotte visited while their parents were off doing other stuff (for about 4 hours a day). Apparently they visited Willows Beach, Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, and played in the pool at Government House. And the Yukon visit was a total sh*t show. They refused to let hotel staff bring them food (in their completely refurbished room just for their visit), their own staff had to. They ordered a bunch of food from room service, didn’t eat it and instead ordered pizza. The Cambridges have been getting lambasted as bumbling, ill prepared and rude on just about every tour they’ve done. I say keep sending them out to make utter fools of themselves, maybe it will hasten the end of the monarchy as we know it.
The 3 day part strikes me as odd. Canada is a huge, diverse country and supposedly one of the most important parts of the Commonwealth. Yet they get 3 days? I mean, most Canadians probably wish they’d just stay home (my Canadian relatives are not fans). But come on, 3 days is insulting.
Prince Phillip was welcomed often on the East coast for his DoE awards, they should send Edward. Oh wait, Charles is being a greedy bitch about the DoE. Stay home Chuckles.
I honestly don’t believe they are licking their wounds as much as people would like them to. They’ve said it was unfair treatment and only social media causing the “outrage.” They don’t think they’ve done anything wrong…
They normally go into hiding after a tour because they don’t like to “work.”
They haven’t learned anything and in a few months I expect them to announce another tour and eventually we’ll be back again discussing another of the Cambridge gaffes.
Twitter mentions that they were spotted skiing in Courcheval last weekend with the kids and it seems Pippa was there as well.
I’m hoping for some drunk dad-dancing with hot blondes pics of William someplace else.
I hope they are met with tons of (very polite) protests.
🤣🤣🤣
Okay. I think this divvying up of “royal Jubbly tours” was made a while ago, with C&C choosing Canada, arguably the most significant Commonwealth country, Anne the Princess Royal being offered Australia, right up there with Canada, and the Lamebridges (and Wessexes) — the lesser “working “ royals — being offered the Caribbean. It was probably thought that Willnot and Kannot would enjoy the Caribbean and, how much could they fuck that up? Well, I think they shocked everyone with how badly they could fuck it up. I doubt Charles outright planned their pilloring, but I doubt he’s sorry that he and Camilla look like seasoned pros in comparison.
I would love it if C&C made a quick trip to Belize/Jamaica/Bahama’s and smoothed the waters (not to change hearts but to show he actually likes/respects the people) . He really is pretty good at diplomacy.
That would put an end to the ‘skip Charles’ and ‘statesman Bill’ cries.
Oh don’t worry. Charles and Camilla will f*** it up. Their last visit: https://globalnews.ca/news/3573437/prince-charles-camilla-inuit-throat-singing-iqaluit/amp/ They have one job—to be diplomats—and they couldn’t do it. They laughed at a traditional art form of the Inuit.
And you can expect protests. It will be a mixed reception. A large number of Canadians are finally waking up to the racist and genocidal atrocities waged against Indigenous peoples in the name of colonization. So unless C&C want to return their wealth and apologize (as the pope did last week for Canadian Indian Residential Schools) then they can expect their visit to be rightly challenged.
I think that only Charles could handle this visit—even though he is seen as an out of touch dinosaur. Camilla, however, will need to keep her mouth shut. She is “gaffes” (full blown racism) galore just like Philip.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57693683.amp
Will and Kate are on Easter break. Apparently the children get a month off for the Easter holidays. I honestly don’t believe that there was anything sinister in the Cambridges being sent to the Caribbean. It was their time to go given the others have visited in the past and Harry and Meghan are no longer there. I just think it’s just a waste of money for Charles and Camilla to go to Canada for just 3 days and of course they’re avoiding Quebec.
yeah this is Kate’s typical time of year where she disappears for a month or two. We’ll probably see her on Easter Sunday, mayyyybe on Anzac day (or that might just be William if there is a service), if there are any garden parties in May she’ll make an appearance at one, and there may be one or two other events before the Jubbly events.
I said this is her typical time of year to disappear, but really, this is just par for the course for her. She does a flurry of events, and then disappears for a month or so. Then another flurry, then disappears. Other royals – even Anne – have similar MOs, but the difference is that Anne’s “flurries” are very different from Kate’s.
Not that I think this would happen but the Canadian tour nice coincides with the birthdays of the Sussex’ children
That Canadian tour article linked is amazingly shady and so little has changed. Oopf
Keiser GURL!!! “He’s one coronavirus away from being king” PMSL!!!!! “where they hope they do NOT make the news” omg really pmsl! The Windsor’s have become the greatest source of laughter for me, just flopping from one mess to the next. Lady Di you watchin’ this shite show? I sincerely hope so.
@kskpamuk, I just had to Google PMSL and extend my thanks for my further education in online slang lol.
At this point the Cambridges are looking like the Typhoid Mary of royal engagements and speeches, And the UK is trying not to lose Canada. If Will uses that “one love” quote from Bob Marley again while addressing POC, I will lose it.
The fact of the matter is that Will and Kate are boring as f**k. They are vapid, blank void with no substance at all. I skimmed the Daily Beast article that Kaiser linked in the article and my goodness, I don’t even remember that particular tour. The fact that Pippa knocked them from the headlines because of that disgusting iCloud hack is pathetic. But lest we forget that she overshadowed them on their WEDDING because the BM was obsessed with Pippa’s bum.
They are not interesting and even if Meghan and Harry had not met, fallen in love and married something or someone else would be overshadowing them at every event and tour.
I think it’s safe to assume that the next Royal trip to Canada won’t be smooth sailing, either: the continued discovery of children’s bodies on residential school sites means that the BRF has a lot to answer for, both in terms of general colonization and more specifically as the heads of the Church of England, which ran some of these schools. It’s smart of Charles to face that himself rather than let Will fumble the pass again.
William would be like “We can only offer smiles”. No William, reparations please, and an official apology.
What–they aren’t making America their next stop!?!? _Well._ I for one am truly insulted.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈😈😈😈
I remember of a mention by a Brit tabloid that New York was Cambridge Country and H&M should stick to California. Ummm no, America is Harry and Meghan fanbase headquarters. The Cambridges can stick to Salty Isle.
All these foreign tours were supposed to be a triumphant celebration of the Jubilee. Well, that’s not gone to plan, has it.
To be fair, Charles is generally much better at this sort of thing – although he does slip up. The Cambridges are hopeless – aping a royal tour of 70 years ago is really not the way to go. That they and their advisers failed to appreciate this means the future of the BRF is truly dire.
Was fun reading that old article which referenced their cock-ups in Canada and Bhutan. India was a mess too. There was plenty of Catherine’s distaste for mingling with local people on show there too.
Charles isn’t better at anything. I think some just tolerate him.
All this tours are doing is reminding people of the evil the British Royal Family did/has done. The looting, killing and ignoring of people. There’s really nothing to celebrate, cause she’s done NOTHING. No Achievement, all we get is sugar coated stories. What is her legacy. Long life?
As to the Cambridge – A sleeping guard dog does more work than them.
We definitely don’t want them here.
Funny how they are only going to a few provinces and no major cities, where they’d be more likely to be met with protests.
No one cares about the common wealth anymore, these two dinosaurs are out of touch and out of time. They just aren’t aware of their own irrelevancy.
Unfortunately, all the “realms” will be visited by royals (although New Zealand seems to be left out so far). I expect the visit will be met with a fair amount of indifference by most of the country. Charles’s visits are always a snore, and so was the second Cambridge tour even with their children.
Sssshhhh please @Tamsin
We don’t want to remind the royals about New Zealand. In fact I was hoping that they got that map of the world from Ikea which forgot about New Zealand and pinned it up at KP.
I certainly don’t want Kate here as she was rude. Dismissed a formal welcome onto the maere with the Māori King as she “could only spare 15 minutes”. It’s an honour to be invited and takes about an hour but missy couldn’t find the time.
A friend went along to the viaduct when Kate and William had that yacht race on Auckland harbour. My friend said Kate walked right passed them, even though it was set up for an informal walkabout, nose in the air. I went to the walkabout at the viaduct when Harry and Meghan came, what a difference! So many people! And Meghan turning back from being hustled into the car when she recognised a face in the crowd, it was someone who she used to correspond with in the Tig days. Ok, that left them little time to go get changed before their evening engagement. Could you see Kate doing that?
No, please let them forget about NZ?
Kate only likes welcomes where she is carried on a throne by the locals.
So they’re coming by for May 2-4 then? To celebrate the glorious colonial past?
Well, that’s fine, but they had best be prepared to address the other, grimmer legacies we share, too. May is also the one year anniversary of uncovering the 219 graves at the residential school near Kamloops, and we all know that was just the start. The Pope has recently issued acknowledgment and apology for the Catholic church’s role. If they think they’re coming to celebrate the f@cking jubbly here, they have got another thing coming. And bring some f@cking masks.
The crown had best not arrive on these shores with empty words, or empty handed.
I for one wouldn’t walk across the street to see these two arrogant, useless homewreckers.
The mass graves of the children are a turning point when it comes to the colonial horrors of the past. Celebrating when the white people first showed up doesn’t have the same cache with that stark reminder of what was done in the name of assimilation. And there is no greater symbol of that oppression than the British crown.
Other Canadian here. The “Crown” has direct legal treaty obligations to First Nations. Avoiding potential protests in major cities on this wasteful tour is a great way to avoid the real implications of a visit that NOBODY asked for.
Our own Prime Minister has been largely absent for the backlash on this. And they’re uncovering more graves all the time.
Well, our prime minister would need to address his own father’s lack of action on the file. The schools were operational during his government.
As a Canadian, I would expect to see some protests regarding the Crown’s role in the residential school atrocities during this visit. I do recall the throat singing incident and I know there were some issues when W&C visited last, although I don’t think most Canadians paid alot of attention.
These visits are wasteful and unnecessary – the only reason Canada won’t remove the Queen as the Head of State is that it would require a constitutional amendment, which is a hornet’s nest no government wants to get into.
As a Canadian, he can f$&! right off with this tour. Unless he’s coming to apologize on behalf of the Crown’s participation in the Indigenous Residential School system, and acknowledge the cultural genocide it was, the RF can take a permanent dirt nap. Maybe be buried in a mass grave like the over 5000 children who have been found so far.
Pretty sure nobody really wants a royal tour from anybody in the royal family, period. I think the only people really interested in celebrating the jubilee is the monarchy. The rest of the world has many other present concerns to deal with. If the Queen really wanted to celebrate a jubilee, she should celebrate the realms- not make them constantly celebrate her. What pray tell has she actually done for The People? We have had so many jubilees of Queen Elizabeth recently, that everyone is probably just tired out from it all. She should just give everyone a cake (at her own expense) and be done with.
Canadian here. Don’t want either of them TBH. We need to have our own conversations about opening up the constitution and leaving the commonwealth. I know it opens a pandoras box to do so, but really…so? We owe it, at the bare minimum to Indigenous peoples. I DO think we should push for an apology from the crown for its role in residential schools and the ultra racist “Indian Act,”. These douches can’t even pull, “but that was like a bazillion years ago” crap. Last residential school closed in 1996 and there continues to be inequity and injustice. Many of the more than 7000 bodies and counting (horrid) they continue to find in the unmarked mass Graves AT THE SCHOOL are said to be people who would be in their 40s and 50s today. William was 14 years old when the last residential school closed. Overall, we want none of it, only a sincere heartfelt apology.
Canada here ! Chuck and Minilla can stay home . The RF paid off the Peadrew sexual abuse victims . They are complicint. Colonial circuses are not welcome .