Why are Prince Charles & Camilla going on a Canadian tour & not the Cambridges?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour was so bad, they needed to go into hiding for two weeks soon after they came back. In all honesty, they showed up to Prince Philip’s memorial just two days after arriving back in the UK, post-flop, but since then, they’ve been in the wind. Licking their proverbial wounds, hoping the whole thing blows over and they can go back to their regular, barely-scheduled keenery. The fact that they needed to recover and NOT work for weeks following such a colonialist sh-tshow is pretty notable. It’s also notable that the rest of the Windsor Clan is taking pains to not repeat any part of the Flop Tour. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be going to the Caribbean later this month, and all they hope to do is NOT make news. Princess Anne was sent to Australia, where people barely realized she was visiting. And now Prince Charles and Camilla have announced another Jubbly tour:

On the heels of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s controversial Caribbean tour, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have announced their next big royal tour. Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles, announced on Monday. During their three-day tour, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who celebrated their 17th anniversary over the weekend, will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories. The trip will be the 19th visit to Canada for Charles and the fifth for Camilla. Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017. Charles and Camilla’s upcoming tour comes after Kate and William’s intense eight-day visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas last month. For the first time, the royal couple faced significant backlash on an official tour. Although they received warm welcomes from many locals, they also encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state. In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said that he and his wife Sophie are looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and “showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.” Trudeau said the tour will be “an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.”

[From People]

LMAO. There was some suggestion that this proves that Charles was f–king with Will and Kate and setting them up to fail, because the Cambridges probably would have gotten a much better reception in Canada, I suppose. Personally, I think most of the commonwealth countries probably would have preferred to see Charles? He’s one coronavirus away from being king, and I guarantee that he would have handled a Caribbean tour with much more dignity and less racist recoiling. It’s also worth noting that Canada and Australia are (arguably) seen as the biggest and most important Commonwealth countries, and obviously the crown cares more about “keeping” Canada and Australia in the fold, as opposed to Jamaica and Belize. Thus, the steadier hands (Chaz and Anne) are sent to the important countries.

Also: I remember William and Kate’s last trip to Canada, in 2016. They… um, did not do well. They were exceedingly boring, they barely did any events, they built in all of these “rest days” where they went off on day trips away from the media. Oh well, at least William and Kate probably won’t be “forced” into going on another tour for a long time.