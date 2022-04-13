Dutch King Willem-Alexander will not ‘receive’ the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

I knew that the lead-up to the Invictus Games would be bonkers in the British media, but for three years now, I’m consistently taken aback by the absolute desperation of the British media. Desperation to smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, desperation to criticize every single little thing they do, desperation to provide up-to-the-minute “expert” commentary from complete randos about how Harry and Meghan are blind-siding the palace, how everything they do is a slap to the Queen’s face, how Harry and Meghan are complete famewhores and liars. It’s truly crazy to watch the system ramp up to a fever pitch whenever Harry and Meghan do literally anything. Meghan could pet a dog and the Sun’s live-blog would have ten pieces of expert commentary about how only sociopaths love dogs and how Harry needs to come to his senses and leave his dog-loving wife.
Anyway, that was all just me venting into the void. One of the British media’s worrystones this week is “will Prince Harry and Meghan be treated as visiting royal dignitaries when they travel to the Netherlands?” The Daily Mail has run no fewer than two dozen pieces about the Sussexes’ security situation (because the Mail is actively inciting people to harm H&M). And now this: will King Willem-Alexander “receive” his royal guests? The answer is apparently no.
Harry and Meghan will ‘not be given an audience with Netherlands King Willem-Alexander or be offered a room in the royal palace’ during their Invictus Games visit, but could be handed ‘VIP status’ by Dutch police.
The couple may have to be secured by their own team when they attend the event later this week in what will be Meghan’s first trip to Europe since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago.
It is understood Harry and Meghan will not get an audience with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima during their stay and will have to instead spend the night at a hotel in The Hague.
Traditionally, the Dutch royal family hosts stays of foreign royals, but a spokesperson has confirmed no such olive branch will be extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It is not known whether Harry will visit the UK and see the Queen while he is on this side of the Atlantic for the event – running from April 16 to April 22.
[From The Daily Mail]
I looked it up and there are several palaces/royal residences in The Hague, including King Willem-Alexander’s “working office,” Noordeinde Palace. While I wasn’t expecting Harry and Meghan to stay at a Dutch palace like a hotel, I did wonder if they would take part in some kind of palace welcoming ceremony. Not so much as duke and duchess, but for Harry-as-Invictus-founder. Guess not. I’m sure that pleases the media of Salt Island, the idea that the king is “snubbing” his guests, guests who are just there to celebrate veterans. Sigh…
They are there as private citizens and supporters of a charity event, it doesn’t seem like a big deal that they aren’t having a reception with the King and Queen? the RR are really throwing themselves into a tizzy over this trip aren’t they..
Exactly. They aren’t going as members of the British royal family, and I seriously doubt that they expected a room at the palace. Lol, the rota and the Firm still can’t understand that Harry and Meghan don’t give a fig for the pomp and royal rigamarole . It’s all projection with conservatives, because they can’t imagine people wanting to do good without a spotlight and a paycheck.
@ Merricat, right!! The Invictus Games are Harry’s project, one that he fostered from the ground up. This isn’t a royal visit, though it would be prudent for King Willem-Alexander to attend the event in support of his veterans, but he is probably not interested in putting a foot forward into thinking of the long game.
Either way, they are there strictly for the Invictus Games, to support all of the veterans, their families and the organization. As to whether they are greeted by the king makes no difference to them.
It seems the tabloids are forgetting the fact that royals from other countries often travel for purposes other than official visits and they don’t get granted audiences with their fellow royals in the country they’re visiting, they don’t expect to stay in their properties just because they’re royal too, and they have to sort out their own security. In most countries, the highest levels of security only come when it’s an official visit or the costs would start to really rack up.
Maybe not forgetting so much as choosing to ignore because there’s no way they’re not aware of it.
LOL. Ok, I’ll bite. No pomp and royal rigmarole you say? Please…the people who rolled in new york in high style? the people who need british security? ok, no rigmarole and pomp. I would not assume. They don’t give a fig you say??…Megan, the duchess of sussex? That fig? Sure, Jen…
I don’t have enough eyerolls for this whole Susex nonsense anymore. Just move on or maybe rename this website from ‘celebitchy’ to ‘bitchy in cambridge’ (you’re welcome)..More up everyone’s alley..
The woke-ism and white self flagellation on this website is out of this world now.
The BM is insane. They consider Harry and Meghan Royal or private citizens based on what makes a better story. They aren’t working Royals or representing the family. A formal welcoming ceremony shouldn’t be expected. I do think that they will meet the King and Queen just because they’re attending and Harry is the founder. But no pomp and circumstance.
I think all this will-they-publicly-meet-the-King-Queen nonsense is simply the British media WANTING it to happen. They want to see if Meghan will curtsey to them or not. Then they can criticize her either way. If she doesn’t she will be “rude and a disgrace to the RF” and if she does she will be “getting above herself” or whatever. Toxic and tiring.
Exactly. The Sussexes make so much money for the BM. They are only interested in sensation, and are happy to contradict themselves just to produce a stupid story.
I wouldn’t expect that they would due to this being a sporting event and not a royal one. The British press are losing their minds over Invictus and I am loving it.
Exactly! H&M are going to be busy with their Veterans Sporting events. I get the British Press has probably forgotten what busy people look like following the Cambridges, but he probably doesn’t have time to go King visiting
They make it sound like Harry and Meghan asked for an audience and were refused, but there is no actual evidence it happened, so more fan fiction.
The king is attending IG, there is nothing to see here, rr.
It will be interesting to see if any of the other Dutch royals attend the Games.
To me, that will speak more to their personal feelings toward the Sussexes and about the entire situation with Harry and his family than this refusal by the King to publicly “greet them.” This decision seems based on some bs “protocol.”
If other royals show up at some of the games, clearly showing support (while also having a great time with Harry & Meghan), that’s more meaningful, imo. And I think it’s more likely than not that we will see some other Dutch royals there, fully supporting Harry and IG.
Did any of Harry’s family members ever attend the last invictus games to support harry? Am curious bc I can’t remember seeing any pictures other than Harry and Meghan and Jill Biden.
I think William and maybe Charles and Camilla went to the first one held in London but that’s it.
William, Charles and Camilla went. The Tindalls went to the IG in London,they were part of the exhibition wheelchair basketball game that I think was part of the lead up for it.
I also found pictures of James and Pippa and Peter and Autumn Phillips there.
Thanks! Wow, didn’t realize that many had attended, esp. not pippa and James.
@ Lorelei, I am so sorry that I wrote my comment before I read yours. I think it would be prudent on the part of the Royal family to make an attendance to show their support to their veterans, if nothing else. They could win some major brownie points with that one simple act!!
I don’t know about the first half of the week of the invictus games, but the second half overlaps with some of King W-A own pet projects.
I read elsewhere that the Dutch King will attend the closing ceremonies, and possibly another event in support of the veterans from the Netherlands.
Head over to the King and Queen’s Facebook page and tell them how excited you are about the Invictus games and Harry and Meghan cheering on the athletes. Let them know the world is watching and hope they give the games the profile and respect it deserves.
This seems natural as part of the change from working royals to private philanthropists. harry and meghan aren’t representing a foreign government so aren’t going to be treated as such. Kind of like when William and Kate travel to another country for vacation they aren’t treated as representatives of the monarch. (this is a bit different bc of the nature of Invictus Games and I get that, but still pointing out that a head of state not “receiving” a royal who is there for non-government business isn’t that unusual.)
my only question is – I thought King Willem-Alexander was attending part of the IG? So is the idea that he’ll meet Prince Harry (presumably) but not “receive” him and there won’ t be any photos? Or will he just act like the IGs have nothing to do with Harry?
Yes, King Willem Alexander will be at the Invictus Games.
As to H&M visiting the NL royals, I cannot find any info in the Dutch media. It seems odd to me that British sources would know if H&M will/ not see the Dutch royals apart from the IG.
@ ML, interesting that there is no coverage in the Dutch media. Yet, leave it to the rabid rats “RR” to present “facts” from the Salty Island Of Petty and Petulance in which facts are not worthy, only lies upon lies upon lies!!
Someone is going to have a stroke on Salty Island soon!!
Yes, members of the Dutch royal family will be involved in the Invictus Games. One of them was on the local committee supporting it.
I wouldn’t expect Harry and Meghan to receive any formal royal fanfare. They are essentially there on business.
While the RRs gloat, I’m sure there will be photo ops with the Dutch royals during the course of the games.
It’s such a wonderful event, coming out of a long pandemic, I would expect a very upbeat, almost celebratory welcome to all the IG organizers and athletes from the Dutch royal family. This isn’t a state visit, as we all are saying, but it’s a big, public, international gathering. The Netherlands hosts are not going to snub anyone involved.
Except we’re not coming out of a pandemic. It’s still very much happening. I hope masks are required at IG.
@ Catlady, I do hope that masks are required as well!!! We have the B1, B2 and now the B3 variant that is permeating through Europe….
We all need to maintain our masks protocol as we are not done with the coronavirus until it is done with us!!
Y’all are right, of course, we’re not out of COVID, although the ability to travel and gather is easier or these events wouldn’t be happening. I got my 4th Pfizer shot a couple of days ago and still wear a mask indoors, but it still feels like the fear and threat has eased off a bit. My anxiety level is way better. Or maybe we’re just all getting used to our new normal.
@Becks, I don’t know, but *if* the King does go out of his way to make sure he’s not in any photo ops with Harry (which would be juvenile and spiteful, but whatever), I have a feeling that it’s another one of those, “as long as the Queen is still here…” type things.
Obviously the King is older, and probably more old-school in his way of thinking than the younger Dutch royals are and therefore more concerned with showing “proper deference to Her Majesty.”
Once she’s gone, I feel like all bets are off as to whether or not other royal houses and HOS worldwide keep tiptoeing around the Sussexes. (I’m not saying that that this man for sure is— for all I know, the King will be there on opening night; I’m going strictly by what this article says & my own speculation.)
This is all just fodder for “Harry and Meghan SNUBBED by the King!” headlines when in reality they never expected a royal “greeting.”
The Dutch are different. The royal family is very down to earth. This sounds as if someone is trying to make more of something that isn’t there. It is NOT an official Royal visit & I’m sure there will be no snub. However I don’t think the Dutch Royals will take part of the Netflix sorry that is being filmed at The IG
Why wouldn’t it be like the Olympics? Harry is the patron of the Invictus foundation, he’s listed as founder and part of the governance of both the foundation and the Games. The games are being held in the Netherlands, so a representative of the the Netherlands (not necessarily the king) would greet Harry, just as the prime minister of an Olympics host country would greet the IOC president.
This also happens with working royals too, based on whether they’re there on tour or doing charity work for X. A few years ago, CP Mary visited Morocco. She was there as part of charity work, none of which was connected to the local royals. She was not received by them, didn’t stay with them. She was there to do a charity job, not on an official tour.
I think it is the same with Princess Anne and her work, since 1970, with “Save The Children”. Anne travels “privately” on behalf of the organization as it’s President (as of 2020).
“Save The Children” does not have a “Royal Patron”. Anne serves (served???) in the capacity of herself not in a capacity as The Princess Royal.
FYI: “Save The Children” was founded in the UK in 1919.
Baytampabay, off topic question.
If Anne has such a great record with Save the Children (52 years!!), why hasn’t Kate teamed up with Anne to give her Early Years project a bigger and better platform?
A collaboration between Anne and Kate would’ve boosted the EY-project tremendously. Save the Children is professional and does great work around the world. Or are they rivals like the rest of the royal family?
2cents, I suspect Anne would not be able to withstand the vapidity.
@2Cents – I have no idea. I do know that Princess got involved with “Save The Children” through Earl Mountbatten. Edwina Mountbatten (d.1960) was a past president of “Save The Children”.
Princess Anne basically “volunteered” for 10 years with “Save The Children” before she accepted any type of executive office/position. I would guess that Kate does not want to do “the work” and Anne has a well known distaste for professional slackers.
Thank you both for responding. It’s entirely plausibel that Kate could not match Anne’s professional skills level, but on the otherhand Meghan did match Anne’s level of professionalism yet Anne didn’t support Meghan either.
I think Anne would have been a great mentor for commoners Kate and Meghan to help them settle more smoothly within the Firm, but it didn’t happen. I bet the Grey Men had other intentions…but that’s another story.
They are not on an official trip so this makes sense. The King is going to be at the closing ceremony and his Aunt Princess Margriet will be at the opening ceremony. Also they are giving them police protection. This seems smart by them, they can’t treat Harry and Meghan the exact same with the royal family and media acting like toddlers so the compromise works. I don’t think this is a snub, that only happens on official trips when they are representing the Queen.
To add to this, in the Netherlands, the monarch usually has a sibling that is referred to as a “reserve” queen or king. For the last queen, Queen Beatrix, this was her sister Princess Margriet.
She would often take on tasks to support or stand-in for the Queen and would attend state visits of foreign heads-of-state.
Her eldest child Prince Maurits is also probably the best known royal representative out of all of Willem-Alexander’s cousins.
I don’t think there is a British equivalent of this that I can compare it to, but I’m trying to say that Princess Margriet is not just any aunt or relative 🙂
A yes, fabricated storyline 3B: Bring up something that H and M never mentioned doing, then report that they will not be doing it, then start talking about what a huge SNUB this is. On a side note, I’ve often wondered how the RR get anything done given their very demanding snub invention/accounting work.
Right! Nonstory turned into an international snub. My expectation is that Harry and Meghan will be met warmly by all the dignitaries that turn up for the IG (King W-A, Queen Maxima seem like lovely people), and I’m hoping we get some great pics of H&M with Jill Biden. 😏 THAT will cause a lot of gnashing of teeth in the BM and KP!
Total fabrication and this is the crux of the matter, that the British Royal court is terrified of the recognition that the Sussexes receive. They are consumed with rank, class and hierarchy because the Royals are nothing without it. So they are making a point of stressing that there will be no royal pomp for Harry, unlike the welcome Charles, William and Anne will receive. This is a clear case of the emperor wears no clothes because all good people see through the charade and inequity that is monarchy. The games will be huge for the Netherlands, a great charitable event bringing countries together in friendly rivalry. i absolutely believe the Dutch royals will meet with the organizers of the games, and therefore will meet Harry.
@ RoyalBlue, of course the Royal family will receive and attend the IG as they are hosting it. They will be certain to conduct themselves in a very diplomatic manner. They are most certainly thrilled to be hosting the IG as the games will bring a large crowd of spectators and participants as well. They will be greeted warmly and will be speaking with Harry as well. The Dutch are not as short sighted as some other royals, like the Other Brother, as they will be welcoming and warm in their attendance.
@bothsides agreed. we are on the same page here. but those stories out there are just bonkers.
They are there for the Invictus games, not as Royal representative so that makes sense. Also as for who pays the security costs it will be part of the expenses of business, as it is with most high profile people. They are bringing a lot of money and exposure to the Netherlands I would hope that the royals there would at least put petty issues aside for the sake of all the veterans and the families that attend. Shame on them if they don’t.
I wasn’t expecting them to be greeted by the Dutch Royal family. I mean they aren’t there as Royals. They’re private citizens. There could be meetings away from the cameras though or unofficially. It is pretty ridiculous though if all these dignitaries have to go out of their way to avoid being seen with HM because the UK media will lose their shit when Harry is the freaking founder of the games. I don’t expect red carpets or big ceremonies. They wouldn’t expect that either.
The IG is not a royal event! They are no representing Betty in this.
The Dutch RR asked this question of his own accord and the spokesperson for Wax responded accordingly.
Why would they get an audience with Wax and Max? I have a feeling H is already in the Hague as we speak.
I say this as a fan of SS, please stop putting their names in matters that it doesn’t belong.
The BM act like it’s scandalous for H&M to stay in a hotel instead of the palace. Maybe they think H& M are mad they’re not being “received” by the king? Nobody cares about these trifles, they want to see the Invictus games.
The only thing I find weird is that Dutch Royals would attend Invictus without officially acknowledging the founders or organizers of the event beforehand. Remove Harry from the equation and this is kind of rude, no? The Dutch Royals are just going to crash a major sporting event the day of without having formally welcomed the event’s organizers?
At least one of the Dutch royal family is helping to organize the event, so I don’t think it’s fair to say crashing the event. I’m fairly sure they will acknowledge the event founder, Harry, they may just not treat him like they would a representative of the crown. Which he isn’t, and probably doesn’t want to be.
And, remember, these are British media sources with a vendetta against Harry and Meghan, so who really knows?
“Welcoming” doesn’t have to mean “royal audience” – I’m sure there will be some kind of event or reception for the organizers.
oh for sure
“Crash”
Ehm, it’s being hosted by the Netherlands.
I hope not to many people are negatively influenced towards this event, because of the Daily Mail seeming to want to start trouble.
All the Daily Fail ever does is try to start trouble!
Yes, I agree.
The people I know are just happy about the Games themselves.
Seems like this newspaper is obsessively trying to create drama to divide people and make them angry with each other.
Oh for God’s sake! This is not a state visit. Why will anyone expect Harry and Meghan to have an audience with the Dutch RF when attending a public sporting event? A tempest in a teacup.
I did hear that the British RRs are stirring up bad feelings for H&M among the Dutch RR. They are determined to rile the public and derail the games. Never mind the people they will disturb most will be the veterans. After their faves catastrophic Caribbean tour, Harry’s success is particularly galling. This failure, added to not having access to the Sussexes, is fueling a jealous rage that is approaching nuclear meltdown status.
How do they figure Harry not being “received”, which I guess means a private audience, rile up the Dutch people? From what I have seen, there are lots of Dutch people volunteering and banners all over, so it sounds like there is lots of excitement in the country.
Wow let me gasp first. GASP.
Ok that what they want? They’re not representing the Crown anymore. Pedophiles and rapists represent the Crown best.
Thank you @ Alexandria!!! I am with you!!! Yes, we are all holding our breaths with our collective GASPS into the RR’s fever pitch hate brigade!!! Give it a rest RR’s!! We have your number….
It’s the BRF that cares so much about being formally welcomed with an audience in the palace – they need the boost of pomp and tiaras to prop themselves up after all. H and M are there to work, and to keep the focus on Invictus, not themselves.
I predict we’ll see them interacting comfortably with royals, dignataries, athletes, and maybe Dr. Biden? I would give a lot to see a photo of Meghan, Dr. Biden, and Maxima together.
@Jay – agreed! The BRF and their RR minions are showing their asses by talking about what’s important to the OTHER royals – red carpets, fake medals, being feted – and assuming that’s what Harry and Meghan value. They really should know by now that it’s not what motivates the Sussexes. The Sussexes are there to work and to shine a light on the veterans, the value of sport in their recovery, and supporting one another. AKA the Invictus spirit. They’re not there to shake a hand on a red carpet or have lunch with the king and call it 12 engagements 🙄
It sounds like FLOTUS and VP Harris (and maybe the second gentleman?) are attending, so IMO we’ll for sure get pictures of them with Harry and Meghan watching events (like we saw when the Bidens were the VP family). And I do predict that we’ll see Harry and Meghan with some royals (Princess Mary, if she attends), W-A and Maxima and maybe their daughters, but in an informal setting – at an event or closing concert.
And the RRs are using the word “receive” purposely so that even if Harry and Meghan are mingling with King W-A and Queen Maxima at the closing concert or in other informal ways, the RRs can still claim to be right as the Sussexes weren’t formally “received.”
I had no idea who this man was…I guess Charles would also be an unknown person without the Diana star. Anyhoo -his lack of reception says more about royal obscurity not Harry and Meghan ( world figures) . The King is a small country figurehead still called royalty.
How easily influenced some people are to not just get annoyed with a person they don’t even know (by own admission), but their entire country. And that because of a Daily Mail article of all things. It’s interesting to see how easily media or social media can get people riled up to hate each other.
Also, ‘small country’, but somehow lots of people can find the Netherlands when money is needed.
Just Google: “which country contributes the most to the eu per capita” and top 5 overall contributers.
The British monarchy and press have created a very unhealthy situation concerning the Sussex. If any harm comes to the Sussex they are responsible. How can a man be accused of raping underage girls be treated with kid gloves? Yet a couple flee from a toxic environment and the abuse has gotten worse. Their agenda is to cause great harm. The Sussex aren’t working royals yet if they fart that gets more publicity then that entire family. It’s been reported granny has told the pressto back off Andrew. Yet this evil old hag wants nothing but a accident to destroy the Sussex. If Harry should become a victim. That family would band Meghan and the children from any participation. Their so stupid and arrogant. Their racism is on full display everyday and they know it. This situation is going to end badly. This time that evil family won’t survive. Their stupidity is pathetic. Pure evil the memorial is now the interview.
I think it far more likely that Meghan will ban the RF from her and her children’s life forever.
I’m struggling to picture Harry (let alone Meghan) preferring to stay at a royal palace rather than at a beautiful hotel, closer to the IG attendees and/or organizers, the action, or other international visitors there to celebrate the veterans after such a long delay thanks to COVID. Harry’s never been *that* kind of royal.
Exactly! Meghan & Harry don’t care about the pomp. They have a modern worldview and are down to earth and impact driven.
The tabloids act like they will stay at Motel 6, lol. The Hague is the seat of the international court, I’m sure luxury accommodations abound. Didn’t W&K stay at “mere hotels” when they went on their tour? Its stupid and childish how they are acting.
We’ll leave the light on for you, Harry and Meghan!
….and if they stayed in the royal palace they would be attention seeking
I mean, I *would* take it as a snub, just as the Invictus Games Founder, not as a still royal who doesn’t work for the firm anymore. But I’m as Petty as Betty, which Harry isn’t, really.
Is this really surprising? I don’t believe Harry stayed in an official residence when previous years games happened. Exception may have been Australia and that’s probably because H&M were on a tour.
And that’s when he was a working royal. Now he isn’t so even less motivation/need to do a formal meeting with him. And the King is going to the closing ceremony anyways.
They don’t represent the Queen or the UK government and they’re there for work so it wasn’t expected they would meet the Dutch royals. Plus Max and Bill wouldn’t want to upset their relationship with the Windsors by officially welcoming Harry and Meghan.
No need for a formal ceremony at the palace when there will be plenty at Invictus. It remains to be seen if the Dutch royals interact in a friendly manner with H&M. They should given the commerce being brought to their country by the games and the fact that they are related to Harry. If the royalty of other countries do snub H&M, I hope that from then on the games are held in countries without a monarchy.
Dutch Royalty is attending the Games and the Netherlands are contributing in several ways to the games. Let’s see how much money is made first, after all the costs are being deducted.
Prince Harry is not closely related to the Dutch Royal House, but I hope they will have a nice interaction.
In the end, though, I think the focus should be on the Games themselves, not about royalty drama.
No more visits to countries with European royalty. Period. Nope, sorry. The Daily Fail is somehow trying to equate the Sussexes not being “received” by royalty that most people who are not royal watchers have never heard of with the protests and negative reactions that resulted from the W&K disaster tour. Its ludicrous, but since all of the European royalty are basically cousins, I say cut them all off if they participate in this foolishness.
So, because of the Daily Mail stirring up trouble, there should be no visits to countries with European royalty?
Okay then.
Am still surprised by how easily people get hostile towards a country before anything has even happened, just because of a newspaper that doesn’t even seem that reputable to me.
On the other hand, am glad most people are not that easily influenced here and at least wait to see what happens.
Finally, a reminder that these are the Invictus Games, not the Royalty Drama Games. And I hope most people will focus on the games, not drama started by British newspapers. Am thinking that Harry and Meghan will probably agree with that.
The Daily Fail wants to make everything “the Royalty Drama Games”.
King Willem & Queen Máxima are well-liked at CB so I doubt anyone sees this as personal against King Willem. We will never know if after the Invictus Games are over if the Sussexes are invited to the Dutch palace privately to have a glass of wine and look at pictures to celebrate the success of the event.
This was written and manipulated to sound bad and create maximum outrage. Obviously the dutch were responding to BM inquiries. They didn’t issue this statement in a void to snub anybody.
Secondly, this is not a royal engagement. There is no ‘receiving’ required and the Dutch royals are actively participating in the games the king and princess will be there and speaking at the opening and closing.
The lack of context for this statement was meant to try and make H&M look bad. Pure media manipulation.
Invictus games is pumping in how much into their country? Says more about them vs anything else.
Obama pumped up Invictus games when it was in the US, and hell melania trump supported it when she was first Lady.
If you had read even the other comments here, you could see royalty is attending.
Also, cared to check if the Netherlands is contributing to the Invictus Games?
There are also many volunteers. It’s not just being ‘pumping in’ you see.
Sad to see that if a country is hosting a positive event like this and many people are enthusiastically contributing, their are hostile reactions from people who seem more invested in royalty drama that hasn’t even played out yet than the games themselves.
I think Harry and Meghan are probably very happy that they can stay wherever they want without people leaking everything they do to the media. Like I would think they would worry if Harry snored in the night or Meghan ate her apple without first slicing it, god forbid. someone in these royal residences would be waiting to report it for a quick buck.Cause
“It is understood…” as usual the DF using weasel words to make up shit and people somehow keep falling for it. Ugh, Invictus needs to hurry up and get here already, I’m so bored with the BMs histrionics and we still have three more days of whining, crying, tantrums, and dumbass “stories” to deal with.
I honestly didn’t think about Harry and Meghan being received by the Dutch royal family. I was just think “Yay! We get to see Harry and Meghan!” Aren’t our FLOTUS’ going to be there? Michelle and Jill or was that wrong intel? That’s enough for me.
I hadn’t heard that Michelle Obama would be there but there was a rumor that VP Harris would come. But if Dr. Biden is coming then she may be the one to represent the US.
Oh, okay. That may be what I heard too. That would be a great event for FLOTUS and V.P. Harris to be apart of.
I hope the uk athletes are asked about their experience and their response is how disappointed they are with the British media. How the British media have done everything to focus negative attention on the invictus games when this is such a positive experience for these veterans. This is my wish.
Well said.
I bet PH is more excited about seeing his friends and fellow veterans than in visiting with royals.
And why is the British media so obsessed over two people they don’t pay for? Shouldn’t this attention be shifted to ask why are they paying so much for William and kate when they don’t work?
After the Cambridge Clan was fired on international news, its funny as hell to me that they would dare come up with this nonsense BS. I mean come on salty isle, you’ve been kicked to the curb by 2 nations in the middle of a flopped royal charm parade. Sit down and eat your lunch in silence for the love of GOD!
The British Media is now telling the Dutch King what to say and do?
I’d say it’s more likely that they have no idea so as per usual they are just making sh!t up?
As I recall when Kate recently visited Denmark she didn’t stay at a royal palace so …..
This is really a nothing story when the Dutch royals will be attending the opening and closing ceremonies and I am sure they will attend events during the week as well. No one is snubbing anyone here which is what they want to happen.
Hence the “big” deal about Prince Phillips memorial and inviting all the European Royals. This was in an attempt to “garner” support from the other European households prior to the Invictus Games. QE and the BRF are real trash.
CherriePie84, and then they put Randy Andy front and center at the memorial service. I believe that was disrespectful to the other Royals attending. I don’t think that service ended up in the positive column. I really believe it became a negative.
I doubt they’re related. All of those royals would traditionally have attended Philip’s funeral, but couldn’t because of COVID restrictions. They attended the memorial instead once some COVID restrictions were lifted.
It seems the RR cannot understand the difference between “Working Royals” and royals who are working.
The Sussexes are going in service of Harry’s Invictus work, not in service of the UK so of course they aren’t getting a proper royal welcome. Good Lord!
I read somewhere that King William’s office has issued a statement that Harry would not be received by the king. That means he will not be greeted formally in a meeting. The King is head of state and usually receives people representing states or are there on state business. Harry is there as founder, patron and cheerleader in chief of The Invictus Games. I don’t think there is any other royal who is the founder of an international Games, so whether or not the state formalities should be observed is new territory. However, Harry no longer respresents the Queen, nor would he before if he were going somewhere as a private citizen. This is another attempt by the BM to diminish Harry and Meghan. The King’s aunt is the Dutch patron of the event at The Hague and she will be representing the Dutch government at the opening ceremonies. It would also not look good if she is the only one in the royal family to be seen supporting their veterans, so probably other members of the royal family will be attending events to cheer on the competitors. It would be very childish if the Dutch royal family were perceived to be taking sides in this one-sided feud within the British royal family and between Harry and the abominable BM. The event is to support veterans, and the media, other than the BM, would cover it as such, I hope. I wonder how the British team feels about the coverage they are getting in their own country?
Princess Margriet is not a random aunt, but has often represented her older sister as what was called a ‘reserve queen’ at many official occasions. There is no British equivalent to it, but it means she has long been known as one of the most important royal representatives.
Also, the king is attending.
Didn’t know germans had a royal family. Harry and Meghan have privately earned money. They don’t need a room from that family.
The British royal family is descended from German royalty. The House of Windsor as we know it today began in 1917 when the family changed its name from the German “Saxe-Coburg-Gotha” because of anti-German sentiment from WWI. Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather, King George V, was the first Windsor monarch, and today’s working royals are the descendants of King George and his wife, Queen Mary.
If you don’t know the difference between the Germans and the Dutch, perhaps best to not make comments like this 🙂
And no, Germany does not have a king or queen, just so you know.
I think this noise is ginned up to hide the fact the BRF is NOT sending its royals to cheer on the British vets. As future monarchs Chuck and Bill will be commanders in chief of the British armed forces. This is a bad look.
I’m sure the BRF would consider it capitulating to Harry and Meghan, not as supporting their military, which is another HUGE faux-pas. These folks fought for their country and you ponce around in fake uniforms and give yourselves undeserved medals and, for the most part, ignore your armed forces. Shameful.
Just seen this posted on the Official Invictus Twitter account:
King Willem Alexander, Princess Margriet, Prince Pieter-Christian and Prime Minister to attend Invictus Games The Hague
Mike drop!!
Yeah, its a big deal, lol. So go get stuffed BM! That includes those awful talk shows too!
I hope Queen Maxima the Magnificent drops in as well, she’s fabulous.
I really hope to see QM too! She’s so classy.
I really don’t understand the point of this. Prior to this article, I don’t recall anyone bringing up Harry staying with the Dutch royals or being “ received“ by them in the lead up to these games. Prince Harry is a private citizen and he’s there for Invictus, not on behalf of a foreign government. It’s almost like the UK press is trying to drag the Dutch royal family into the UKs royal family drama. The Dutch should avoid getting involved in tabloid back and forths because it will make them look petty. There will be royal representation at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, this was already announced. This, along with the security speculation, is just distraction for the UK press because they are terrified of the Sussexes getting a very warm and enthusiastic welcome, and the game’s success.
The funny thing is that if Harry and Meghan were having a formal audience with Max and Wax and were staying at their palace the media (RR) would have had a complete meltdown. They’d say who do H&M think they are. They aren’t working royals anymore how dare they purport to represent the Queen. They insisted on staying at the Palace because they are so hoity toity that nothing else is good enough. They do live in a multimillion-dollar mansion with 14 bathrooms after all. Meghan thinks she’s bigger and better than Kate and Camilla when she’s actually a biracial American straight out of Compton. (I know she’s not. I live in LA and know exactly where’ M grew up but the Compton putdown is still out there.) And of course, H&M demand royal treatment but can’t be bothered to visit the Queen.
I had wondered whether the Dutch royal family would meet them as distant relatives (not necessarily royals), because so many of them are ridiculously inbred. But I think the Dutch family is too distantly related to the Windsors (one of the least related in Europe?).
Unlike many other Royal Houses (whether still on the throne or not) the Dutch Royal house is not descended from Queen Victoria.
The last time someone from what is now the Dutch royal house married a British royal was in 1734. I think there is one slightly closer common ancestor through the female line, but that is still someone who passed away before 1800.
Thanks for saving me the research!
No problem 🙂
This is just getting ridiculous. When Harry went over to the Netherlands to promote the NL Invictus Games in 2019, way before they left the royal family, he did not receive an audience with the King. He did work with the King’s Aunt on this event and met her. He was there to work. Not represent Queen and Country. Just as he is there to work this time. The royalists and BM are incredulous that Harry and Meghan walked away and can’t seem to properly control themselves when it comes to H&M. As many people have said, they are ultimately just showing their disrespect to a section of one of the royal families major support systems, veterans and serving military. Though I think the royals just like playing dress up and wearing medals, but I digress. As Harry says so himself, the Invictus Games are not about him, they are about the participants and their families. All this faux outrage is disgusting.
After all that happend and the climate that we’re now living, I believe there will be a private meeting, that won’t ever see the light of day. Look up the 5th in line (living like a regular young woman, selling second hand clothes online).
As Alex, as his wife calls him, is a very competitive 👑 who loves attending these kinds sports events, im sure he doesn’t, I know he will be watching.
Off topic: do you know that 👑 his brother owns more than 26 🏠 in the overcrowded Amsterdam, that he rents for thousands of euros. The number is higher, but okay.
Anyways…
I will be looking out for Harry. I think he will be staying at Amstel hotel Or, opposite of the Van Gogh museum. I forgot the name of the hotel. But Beyoncé stayed there once, and their bar is named the set
The King has only one brother left (the other passed away at quite a young age). I don’t think Constantijn is the house owner you are talking about?
You probably mean his cousin Bernard.
Yet I bet they will be tripping over their feet,trying to get photo-opps with H&M.
I don’t understand why anyone thought this would be a thing. They’re not there representing the Queen. As we say all the time, they’re private citizens. Unless the Dutch monarch regularly gives audience to celebrities and philanthropists, there’s nothing to see here.
And they have all the bots in the comments section. So obvious.
The Daily Mail?
Some people seem to be easily influenced into unpleasantness, but I don’t think they’re bots.
Their comments seem so repetitive and sound exactly the same. Yes, I agree, there are plenty of non bots. But maybe some of them come from bots to move things along.
Nice to see the Dutch RF (didn’t know there was one) will be supporting their veterans at the Invictus Games founded by formerly working British royal PH. Need to clarify that PH is still a member of BRF; however, he no longer works for family business. Not really sure what being ‘received’ means in RF parlance, probly some kaka protocol thing like wearing pantyhose at all times or not having red fingernails.
I’m also glad to see there will be Netflix coverage so I can watch events I may not have figured out how to view before. Finally figured out how to use Dish subscription to watch roller derby championship, think it was ESPN. Looking forward to Invictus Games coverage.
