Dutch King Willem-Alexander will not ‘receive’ the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

I knew that the lead-up to the Invictus Games would be bonkers in the British media, but for three years now, I’m consistently taken aback by the absolute desperation of the British media. Desperation to smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, desperation to criticize every single little thing they do, desperation to provide up-to-the-minute “expert” commentary from complete randos about how Harry and Meghan are blind-siding the palace, how everything they do is a slap to the Queen’s face, how Harry and Meghan are complete famewhores and liars. It’s truly crazy to watch the system ramp up to a fever pitch whenever Harry and Meghan do literally anything. Meghan could pet a dog and the Sun’s live-blog would have ten pieces of expert commentary about how only sociopaths love dogs and how Harry needs to come to his senses and leave his dog-loving wife.

Anyway, that was all just me venting into the void. One of the British media’s worrystones this week is “will Prince Harry and Meghan be treated as visiting royal dignitaries when they travel to the Netherlands?” The Daily Mail has run no fewer than two dozen pieces about the Sussexes’ security situation (because the Mail is actively inciting people to harm H&M). And now this: will King Willem-Alexander “receive” his royal guests? The answer is apparently no.

Harry and Meghan will ‘not be given an audience with Netherlands King Willem-Alexander or be offered a room in the royal palace’ during their Invictus Games visit, but could be handed ‘VIP status’ by Dutch police. The couple may have to be secured by their own team when they attend the event later this week in what will be Meghan’s first trip to Europe since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago. It is understood Harry and Meghan will not get an audience with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima during their stay and will have to instead spend the night at a hotel in The Hague. Traditionally, the Dutch royal family hosts stays of foreign royals, but a spokesperson has confirmed no such olive branch will be extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is not known whether Harry will visit the UK and see the Queen while he is on this side of the Atlantic for the event – running from April 16 to April 22.

[From The Daily Mail]

I looked it up and there are several palaces/royal residences in The Hague, including King Willem-Alexander’s “working office,” Noordeinde Palace. While I wasn’t expecting Harry and Meghan to stay at a Dutch palace like a hotel, I did wonder if they would take part in some kind of palace welcoming ceremony. Not so much as duke and duchess, but for Harry-as-Invictus-founder. Guess not. I’m sure that pleases the media of Salt Island, the idea that the king is “snubbing” his guests, guests who are just there to celebrate veterans. Sigh…