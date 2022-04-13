“Kris Jenner has been pressuring 26-year-old Kendall Jenner to have a baby” links
  • April 13, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kris Jenner is pressuring Kendall Jenner to have a baby. [Dlisted]
Cutie with cheekbones Will Poulter slams Method actors who use their method as an excuse for bad behavior. [Pajiba]
Kelly Ripa’s “hairy chest” swimsuit is gross. [OMG Blog]
Robert Downey Jr’s white wig for Oppenheimer is pretty good. [Just Jared]
Is Stranger Things just “spooky New Girl”? [LaineyGossip]
Jada Pinkett Smith came out for a Shonda Rhimes event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Why are so many novels about generations of women? [Gawker]
China still prefers all of their fantastic beasts without the homosexuality. [Towleroad]
Olivia Jade has red hair now. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Lewis can still do a high kick (I cannot!). [Seriously OMG]
An AITA post about whether a mother should name her child Ted (“Theo”) Bundy (the mother does not want to do it). [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to ““Kris Jenner has been pressuring 26-year-old Kendall Jenner to have a baby” links”

  1. LIONE says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Kris Jenner makes me appreciate my own mother so much more.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    That Jenner mother is really something.

    Reply
  3. Annaloo. says:
    April 13, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Kris is all business, and Kendall is partof that family’s machine. Rich pipo problems

    Reply
  4. Jessica says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    She has like 11 grandkids and will likely have at least 1 more from Kourt in the near future. She has plenty to keep her entertained. Kendall is doing right by waiting. I imagine Khloe and Kylie and maybe even Rob will have more in the future. That’s another 3+ more grandkids to add to the 2/3 Kendall will eventually have. Kris has bus full of grandkids to look forward to.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      April 13, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      Kris isn’t looking to be entertained. She’s looking to make money. Babies are money makers and bring endless free PR. Especially cute babies. And that Kardashian-Jenner clan makes cute ass babies. Kris has clearly mastered a money making formula and the only one who hasn’t tapped in is Kendall.

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        April 13, 2022 at 1:34 pm

        Well this is a bad strategy because I’m over the Kar-Jenner babies and I imagine many others are too. I can barely remember Psalm’s name. Overtime people lose interest in other people’s kids and the more they have the less appealing it is.

        Kendall is the least interesting now that Kourt is dating Travis. Having a baby isn’t that fascinating unless it’s identical twins.

  5. bettyrose says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    I saw this yesterday and felt like I had new insight into the KarJenner insanity. She really does police what her adult daughters do with their bodies. Sounds like Kendall is maybe trying to escape from that a bit?

    Reply
  6. VegasSchmegas says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    That modeling career isn’t bringing Mama enough 10% commission, so shake that moneymaker, Kendall!

    Reply
  7. teehee says:
    April 13, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    If that gets Kendall OFF of the runway, where she DOESN’T belong, then I’m here for it.

    Reply
  8. KASalvy says:
    April 13, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    A friend has a very close working relationship with the Kartrashians. Kris once sat the girls down and gave this sage piece of advice: Your p*ssy is your weapon. Use it.

    Mom of the year, right?

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      April 13, 2022 at 2:43 pm

      Mom of the *century*. She’s so awful. I wish even just one of them would escape, take on a completely different persona wearing power suits and stylish glasses, and write a tell-all. Not looking good for the daughters, but one of the grandkids might get out.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        April 13, 2022 at 2:52 pm

        This “family” is scary. They sound like the plot of a Netflix series.

      • bettyrose says:
        April 13, 2022 at 6:38 pm

        MsIam – You know, I bet KarJens have lawyers all over the place making sure no one does a documentary or dramatization on them. There’s a huge rush to create documentaries and limited series on all the unsavory or outlandish characters in our culture, but not the KarJens. Hmm . . .

    • ME says:
      April 13, 2022 at 3:11 pm

      Well Kim sure did with her tape that somehow got “leaked” ahem.

      Reply
      • KASalvy says:
        April 13, 2022 at 6:01 pm

        Oh absolutely, that taped was 100% “leaked” (cough, released, cough) on purpose.

      • Tiffany:) says:
        April 13, 2022 at 6:13 pm

        On TMZ today or yesterday, they posted a clip from the 1st episode of Keeping Up with the Kards where Kim talks to her mom about “the tape”. It was crazy seeing how much Kim’s face has changed. It’s hard to believe it is the same person.

  9. Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
    April 13, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    I dont think it’s serious pressure, i think she’s encouraging it. I got no issues with that. If I had known that I would have so much fun having kids, i would’ve gotten them sooner. And with so many siblings with young kids, it’s definitely a great time to have kids so they can all grow up together. It’s still her choice and she still has time, but Kris knows that the best time to have the baby is NOW!! For season 2, on hulu. lol

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      April 13, 2022 at 7:37 pm

      I agree this is pretty common mom behavior. Watching KUWTK on HULU. Kris comes off as a competent mother and manager. She’s certainly not perfect—no one is, and she admits it. But she comes off as someone who has an admirable way of loving, promoting, supporting (not just financially, but emotionally), managing and protecting her kids and family. I’ve actually thought “wow, imagine if my mom had been more like that in certain areas/instances”, whether through words, advice, action, etc.—particularly in encouraging me to have kids—it would have made a huge impact. I don’t think she would say it if she thought Kendall didn’t want or couldn’t handle it—and she seems to let the kids know what she thinks, especially if she thinks they’re making a mistake, and then let them make their decisions. I’ve also thought “wow sometimes kids don’t appreciate what moms do and how much they love their kids enough” when I’ve seen her kids give her a hard time here and there and recognize where I’ve seen that in my own friends/family. She repeatedly cries in a real way when her kids (including Scott here because she does) are facing challenges or she talks about her love or happiness for them. The way she’s stepped up for Scott in particular, who lost both his parents within 3 months and has no one else, is really nice to watch. One thing she says is that a mom is only as happy as their unhappiest child. So overall I’m perplexed when people call her the worst. Maybe don’t hate the player, hate the game?

      Reply
  10. Hyperbolme says:
    April 13, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    Wow what is up with Kendall’s right eyebrow in that photo?!

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    April 13, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    Nope. Gotta say nope.
    If a person does not want children, or not yet anyhow, let them be.
    Children are a choice, an option. And, choosing to not have children is also an option.

    If PMK is pressuring for grandkids as a plot for the tv show, that is lousy!
    A new low for PMK.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      April 13, 2022 at 5:17 pm

      Somehow I doubt it’s a *new* low, but I did find those messages especially creepy. Just a “friendly reminder” it’s time to put that uterus to work? I hope this gets some backlash, but who am I kidding. That family is teflon.

      Reply
  12. Hollz says:
    April 13, 2022 at 6:06 pm

    Honestly, as someone who does not want children, this seems like the most normal thing Kris Jenner has ever done. My mum has chilled out now, but she definitely made it clear in my 20s that she wanted a grand baby or two.

    Also Kylie changed her son’s name? (It was in the link 😂) I can’t image why, Wolf is clearly the perfect name to go with Stormi

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment