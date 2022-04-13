“Kris Jenner has been pressuring 26-year-old Kendall Jenner to have a baby” links

Kris Jenner is pressuring Kendall Jenner to have a baby. [Dlisted]
Cutie with cheekbones Will Poulter slams Method actors who use their method as an excuse for bad behavior. [Pajiba]
Kelly Ripa’s “hairy chest” swimsuit is gross. [OMG Blog]
Robert Downey Jr’s white wig for Oppenheimer is pretty good. [Just Jared]
Is Stranger Things just “spooky New Girl”? [LaineyGossip]
Jada Pinkett Smith came out for a Shonda Rhimes event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Why are so many novels about generations of women? [Gawker]
China still prefers all of their fantastic beasts without the homosexuality. [Towleroad]
Olivia Jade has red hair now. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Lewis can still do a high kick (I cannot!). [Seriously OMG]
An AITA post about whether a mother should name her child Ted (“Theo”) Bundy (the mother does not want to do it). [Buzzfeed]
Kris Jenner makes me appreciate my own mother so much more.
HA! It’s so true.
Absolutely! I made the mistake of calling her “Pimp Momma Kris” to my 80 year old mother and had to explain why she has that nickname. She was horrified as any non Pimp-Momma would be…I grew up lucky lol
Same
That Jenner mother is really something.
Kris is all business, and Kendall is partof that family’s machine. Rich pipo problems
She has like 11 grandkids and will likely have at least 1 more from Kourt in the near future. She has plenty to keep her entertained. Kendall is doing right by waiting. I imagine Khloe and Kylie and maybe even Rob will have more in the future. That’s another 3+ more grandkids to add to the 2/3 Kendall will eventually have. Kris has bus full of grandkids to look forward to.
Kris isn’t looking to be entertained. She’s looking to make money. Babies are money makers and bring endless free PR. Especially cute babies. And that Kardashian-Jenner clan makes cute ass babies. Kris has clearly mastered a money making formula and the only one who hasn’t tapped in is Kendall.
Well this is a bad strategy because I’m over the Kar-Jenner babies and I imagine many others are too. I can barely remember Psalm’s name. Overtime people lose interest in other people’s kids and the more they have the less appealing it is.
Kendall is the least interesting now that Kourt is dating Travis. Having a baby isn’t that fascinating unless it’s identical twins.
I saw this yesterday and felt like I had new insight into the KarJenner insanity. She really does police what her adult daughters do with their bodies. Sounds like Kendall is maybe trying to escape from that a bit?
That modeling career isn’t bringing Mama enough 10% commission, so shake that moneymaker, Kendall!
If that gets Kendall OFF of the runway, where she DOESN’T belong, then I’m here for it.
YEAS
A friend has a very close working relationship with the Kartrashians. Kris once sat the girls down and gave this sage piece of advice: Your p*ssy is your weapon. Use it.
Mom of the year, right?
Mom of the *century*. She’s so awful. I wish even just one of them would escape, take on a completely different persona wearing power suits and stylish glasses, and write a tell-all. Not looking good for the daughters, but one of the grandkids might get out.
This “family” is scary. They sound like the plot of a Netflix series.
MsIam – You know, I bet KarJens have lawyers all over the place making sure no one does a documentary or dramatization on them. There’s a huge rush to create documentaries and limited series on all the unsavory or outlandish characters in our culture, but not the KarJens. Hmm . . .
Well Kim sure did with her tape that somehow got “leaked” ahem.
Oh absolutely, that taped was 100% “leaked” (cough, released, cough) on purpose.
On TMZ today or yesterday, they posted a clip from the 1st episode of Keeping Up with the Kards where Kim talks to her mom about “the tape”. It was crazy seeing how much Kim’s face has changed. It’s hard to believe it is the same person.
I dont think it’s serious pressure, i think she’s encouraging it. I got no issues with that. If I had known that I would have so much fun having kids, i would’ve gotten them sooner. And with so many siblings with young kids, it’s definitely a great time to have kids so they can all grow up together. It’s still her choice and she still has time, but Kris knows that the best time to have the baby is NOW!! For season 2, on hulu. lol
I agree this is pretty common mom behavior. Watching KUWTK on HULU. Kris comes off as a competent mother and manager. She’s certainly not perfect—no one is, and she admits it. But she comes off as someone who has an admirable way of loving, promoting, supporting (not just financially, but emotionally), managing and protecting her kids and family. I’ve actually thought “wow, imagine if my mom had been more like that in certain areas/instances”, whether through words, advice, action, etc.—particularly in encouraging me to have kids—it would have made a huge impact. I don’t think she would say it if she thought Kendall didn’t want or couldn’t handle it—and she seems to let the kids know what she thinks, especially if she thinks they’re making a mistake, and then let them make their decisions. I’ve also thought “wow sometimes kids don’t appreciate what moms do and how much they love their kids enough” when I’ve seen her kids give her a hard time here and there and recognize where I’ve seen that in my own friends/family. She repeatedly cries in a real way when her kids (including Scott here because she does) are facing challenges or she talks about her love or happiness for them. The way she’s stepped up for Scott in particular, who lost both his parents within 3 months and has no one else, is really nice to watch. One thing she says is that a mom is only as happy as their unhappiest child. So overall I’m perplexed when people call her the worst. Maybe don’t hate the player, hate the game?
Wow what is up with Kendall’s right eyebrow in that photo?!
Nope. Gotta say nope.
If a person does not want children, or not yet anyhow, let them be.
Children are a choice, an option. And, choosing to not have children is also an option.
If PMK is pressuring for grandkids as a plot for the tv show, that is lousy!
A new low for PMK.
Somehow I doubt it’s a *new* low, but I did find those messages especially creepy. Just a “friendly reminder” it’s time to put that uterus to work? I hope this gets some backlash, but who am I kidding. That family is teflon.
Honestly, as someone who does not want children, this seems like the most normal thing Kris Jenner has ever done. My mum has chilled out now, but she definitely made it clear in my 20s that she wanted a grand baby or two.
Also Kylie changed her son’s name? (It was in the link 😂) I can’t image why, Wolf is clearly the perfect name to go with Stormi
Probably couldn’t trademark Wolf Webster.
The new name is apparently Knight Jacques Webster which goes better with Stormi.