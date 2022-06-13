The Cambridges use ’emotional intelligence’ to discipline their children

Nothing will probably ever top the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Flop Tour for “irreparably damaging William and Kate’s image.” But it’s starting to feel like William and Kate’s choosing to overexpose their children during the four-day Jubbly weekend is going to turn out to be another one of those moments which completely changed the keen narrative. You can tell that William and Kate both know that they’ve f–ked up too. That’s why they sent Mike Tindall out to do damage control about Louis’s very public tantrum. That’s why Jan Moir’s Daily Mail column about the kids’ overexposure felt so significant. So here’s another attempt at damage control: a “royal expert” clearly got a call from KP to once again “explain” how William and Kate are actually great parents who are so in touch with their kids, despite all evidence to the contrary.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘modern parents’ who use ’emotional intelligence’ to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and ‘mischievous’ Prince Louis, a royal expert has claimed. Royal fans went wild after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children at various Jubilee celebrations last weekend, with four-year-old Louis’ antics stealing the show.
And now royal expert Jennie Bond has explained how the couple are ‘making a good job of giving their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible.’
Speaking to Okay! magazine, she said: ‘I’ve read that they have a very modern way of parenting where, instead of putting your child on the naughty step, you allow your child to explain why they feel how they do and have a conversation about it so they can express themselves and calm down that way. The result seems to be that they are children who are broadly well behaved. Louis didn’t misbehave over the Jubilee, but he was mischievous as four year olds are.’
The Mail then brings up a moment which no one really paid attention to, where Charlotte briefly looked sad/tired and William spoke to her and she perked up. That is just… a kid being a kid and whatever? William doesn’t get a gold star for speaking to his exhausted daughter after repeatedly forcing his three children to do public events. Besides, everyone is still clearly trying to deflect from the fact that Credible Early Years Expert Kate had no f–king clue how to handle Louis. And no, it wasn’t Louis being “mischievous” and he wasn’t looking to “have a conversation” with his mother. He was clearly trying to get her to STFU.
well these jokes are gonna write themselves. do your thing celebitches!
Lol the tantrum seen around the world has really rocked them hey. They are over doing it with the explanations. Should have used the same energy to clear Crying Gate.
I’ve seen comments online saying how relatable Kate is for this. And how “every mom” has been there. Yes, I’ve been in target when my kid had a tantrum because she was tired and I probably should have left her home. That was my bad and I an admit that. But no, Kate is not relatable. This is not something any mother can relate to. She trots her kids out for photo ops. This situation was not what was best for Louis and it’s sad that she didn’t see that or didn’t care enough. It’s always about her and her photo ops.
She is not relatable because she has a nanny. She didn’t have one for this moment because she wanted the photo op. I’m sure if her kids act up at home the nanny is there to handle it.
I think he learned it from his siblings. Remember when Savanah Phillips put her hand over George’s mouth at the trooping of the colour?
Meh, my 7yo still tries to put his hand over my mouth when I try to say something he doesn’t want to hear, usually praise. I don’t know where he “learned” it, but it wasn’t at our house. I chalk it up to him wanting be in control and not embarrassed (he has ADHD). He’s a kid and I assure you it’s not quite as disturbing as you’d think. Rude and a habit that needs to be broken, yes, but not disturbing.
I’ve done that too, Mary. We live and we learn.
I get it. The Jubilee was a once-in-a-lifetime event for all of them and W&K wanted their children to be a part of history. The Cambridges have nannies, as well as many paid and unpaid people around them to help – looking after their children , I preparing meals, laying out clothing etc etc. I would have thought they were smart enough to take the children to these events, allow them to stay for a little while, then be taken home by the nannies, The children should have been taken home before Louis had his so-called tantrum, and they should have been relaxing at home, either in bed or getting ready for bed. They brought this on themselves.
No one – except the dozen or so people around them – would even have known that Prince Louis chucked a tantrum except that their beloved Daily Mail reported it and kept repeating it. Then again that created an opportunity to bring in the story about their emotional intelligence malarky, to aid Kate in her Early Years tosh.
Miss Early Years clearly didn’t have the nannies on hand to parent for her.
Yes he had a tantrum and yes tantrums are normal. If she really were an “early years expert” she would know this was not an age appropriate event. Expecting a small child to sit still for that long is absurd.
Exactly. This is the reason we don’t take four year olds to weddings. It is not age-appropriate. Or if you do, have something for him to do. They should have known better and left him out of this one.
She looks like she’s smiling when his hand is on her mouth and she’s definitely smiling when he sticks his tongue out at her. That smile is for the camera, not for Louis, since a smile can be seen as encouraging/condoning his behavior. And Charlotte gets disciplined by dad for not being perky enough for the camera? “The naughty step” is called a time-out in the U.S. and it’s viewed as an effective tactic. Again, the decision not to remove Louis from the parade was because of the cameras, not what was best for Louis. Agree that Louis’ behavior was not cute or adorable. Because you just know a 40 year old William would have been doing the same if it were.
This.
In that moment she should have done what was best for Louis. He was tired. He was bored. He couldn’t sit still anymore. Remove him from the event. It was not something engaging enough for a child. They are pathetic.
Yeah and the “smile” is creepy, sad and pathetic all at once. In fact its her rictus grin, seen in profile.
Charlotte seems the most intelligent than even her parents. She’s a little boss and I love it. Although I hope they stop using the kids as press pieces so much. It’ll be interesting watching her grow up. When Louis has his hand over Kate’s mouth, look at his face, it makes me so sad for him.
Big sigh. Charlotte should not be put in the position of being the Louis whisperer. She’s a child and shouldn’t be thrust into the role or have to pick up the slack. There were multiple instances over the weekend of Charlotte correcting both her brothers and of them listening to her. It tells me that Charlotte is the female presence with authority that those boys are most familiar with and who wins the most respect. It clearly isn’t Kate. Dare I say that Charlotte has usurped Kate’s title of Early Years Expert?
Harper, I got the same impression as you. I noticed how quickly Charlotte got Louis to act right, but she seemed fed up doing it, as if Louis is either a handful at home or she has to do it a lot. The girl is 7. Why does she have to be the one doing this? And I say that as the eldest of 3, who has plenty of experience in sibling relationships. There’s a whole conversation that could be had about the parentification of young girls, but that’s another thread I suppose.
Charlotte reminded me a lot of my own childhood. Middle child between two brothers- the oldest the “star” of the family and the youngest the “baby” who got away with a lot. Also raised by my grandparents so a more old school “seen and not be heard” “boys can be boys and girls should be the calm ones to clean up the mess” mentality. I feel sorry for her but I’m sure she’ll be the strongest and likely most successful of the bunch.
I agree. Charlotte is the boss of both her brothers. It seems Charlotte was born knowing what to do. I remember her little wave at the photographers when she went to the hospital to see Louis as a newborn. She was the one who engaged, not George, who looked very shy. and clung to his dad. I believe even the Queen has remarked that Charlotte is the boss, not George. Her little nudge to George before the anthem shows her mature beyond her years- she anticipated what was to come and made sure George wasn’t caught being slow to stand at a attention. Charlotte for Queen, I say. It will be interesting to see her grow up if her parents keep pushing the children into the public eye. She and Louis seem to have all the spunk. She is a confident little soul. Hope she is not ruined by growing up a Windsor.
I 100% agree. I would have been in big trouble if I had even attempted to put my hand over my mother’s mouth. My mother would never have stood for me acting out in public like Louis, but then again, my mother would never have had me out in public after my bedtime either. If Kate had been the early childhood expert she claims to be, she would have taken Louis out during an intermission, if there was one, and handed him over to Nanny Maria.
Wonder if Louis has ever put his hand over Nannie Maria’s mouth or made rude gestures at her? Louis’ antics can’t just be explained away by “being mischievous as a 4 year old.” Yes, he was overstimulated and should have been removed from the situation. But his antics were still unacceptable behavior towards his mother.
No his behavior isn’t acceptable, but he was in front of millions of eyes and I really feel for him. His behavior is now being picked apart by millions of people and will forever be etched in internet memory. If he was disciplined, that would also be in front of millions of people. No child should have that level of exposure. Louis should not have been at the parade in the first place, full stop. Same goes for George and Charlotte at the Wales event and really any other long, boring event of the weekend.
I’ll also say that I recognized and sympathized a bit with SOME of why he was acting the way that he was. My mom used to pick and pick at me and not know when to stop. At points he was clearly content (although with a grumpy face) until she would get in his face again and say something. As a parent you have to know when to leave your kids alone and just let it be. She was kicking the hornets nest.
This. 💯💯
My dad used what my sisters and I called the “death grip on the elbow” move.
If we were acting up in public (and the bar for that was much much lower than what Keen seems to tolerate), you’d feel the grip on your elbow and know it was time to step in line.
And it worked, every time.
Look, I don’t blame Louis at all. He was being a typical 4 year old. BUT if Keen and Mean don’t properly discipline him, he could turn into a holy terror as he gets older.
I truly doubt if either parent actually participate in disciplining the children. Pretty confident it’s down to Nanny Maria. If Nanny Maria isn’t around then it’s a free for all for young Louis.
Well I guess its better to talk about how the Cambridges are “great parents, they really are!” rather than talk about how their marriage ain’t great. Will and Kate are really going to be between a rock and a hard place if they can’t stand to be around each other but can’t use those kids as a buffer zone anymore. Cue those solo engagements quick!
Whose emotional intelligence are they using? Certainly, not their own.
HA!
Do they have any emotional intelligence of their own? If they do, I certainly haven’t seen it!
And how WOKE is that! LOL
Imagine how desperate the courtiers are, such that they shamelessly assume “woke” characteristics to defend the indefensible about these two worthless grifters. Because isnt ’emotional intelligence’ part of the lingo of the “woke bridage,’ according to rabid reactionaries?
Unless they have a new nanny named Emotional Intelligence, then I don’t believe this.
HA HA!
WILLIAM also didn’t parent his child. The early-years “expert” did not do a great job, but presumably by the time your child is four years old, you know how to calm tantrums. When Kate was experiencing difficulty with Louis, why didn’t his mental-health “expert” take over instead of off-loading Louis on his grandfather?
That said, it is interesting how many stories about the Cambridges parenting have emerged since Louis’ meltdown. Also interesting, in the past there was a lot of criticism of Meghan as a mother. Since M&H are protecting their kids from the spotlight, no one is printing any stories about them. And that probably stings.
I mean…he looked bored and clearly wanted to be elsewhere but that is a mild tantrum. Overall I felt like given the age of their children, they behaved quite well. I feel like this whole thing is being overblown.
The boy’s parents are the ones keeping this in the news cycle. They could easily have their media sycophants stop talking and writing about this, but they haven’t because they were and are embarassed and are trying to save face.
100%
The same weekend as the jubbly my almost 4 year old who is sweet as pie 98% of the time had an off day and was put in time out twice and hit me once. He thankfully has the benefit of being the child of a nobody and was able to do all of this within the privacy of our own home. The short clip I saw of Louis didn’t look that unusal as far as 4 year olds go. What you do as a parent when that behavior occurs is the rub.
Sid has the right of it. Kids the age of Louis get the “my emotions are bigger than my body” moments or meltdowns and parents can’t always control or stop kids acting up or acting out. It doesn’t make them bad parents. I *don’t* think Kate needs to be dragged over the coals for those moments. But, like, let it the fu(& go already. Accept that maybe a foot was put wrong and move on from it. We’d all forget about it in a week. This need to be the most perfect and bestest ever at everything and endless explanations and cover-ups if any mistakes is very…… (sips tea) presidential.
In their desperation to upstage Harry and Meghan and to have the spotlight, William and Kate forgot that Louis is only 4 years and can’t be at an event for over four hours.
This 💯
Look, I practice gentle parenting, which is very different from how my parents raised me. It took me a couple years to break their authoritative and controlling style and get ok with my kid’s personality shining at all times and gently guiding him vs. strictly imposing rigorous standards of behavior… in most situations. One of the concepts I love? Redirect, redirect, redirect. It’s much less traumatizing than knowing your mum cried for months because people called her a bad parent.
In this situation, he shouldn’t have been there, and she would have looked like an A+ parent if she had gotten up with him and walked around, or whipped out crayons, a coloring book, and a bag of goldfish or whatever the fancy rich version of goldfish are. *sigh*
Also, all four year olds have moments-it’s how you handle them that indicates your parenting style. I had a different takeaway than most, which is that Kate is probably the more, “honey let’s not do that” parent, which is permissive parenting and not necessarily focused on EQ as much as avoiding conflict with the child. The way Louis responded to her indicated to me that he’s used to getting his way with her, not that she’s not a present parent.
I agree with you. I don’t think Kate’s not a present parent. I’m not going to mock her either. My sister has PTSD from our childhood, I probably have lots of trauma myself & people are so willing to knock other mothers down. I’m not even talking about Kate. Louis is a typical 4 year old & he had his moments for the world to see.
Oh friend, trauma unites so many of us that were parented by the generation born in the 50s. My parents were better than most, honestly, “rarely” used physical discipline, still were very loving and encouraging, still had a lot of fun…but the insane freak outs any time I stepped out of line or did something they deemed inappropriate (such as dating boys they didn’t like, coloring my hair, etc) was absolute misery. Therapy is so helpful to unpack some of it and it’s made me a much better mom.
Therapy kids unite! I go to therapy for many reasons, but a big one is to make me be a better mom. I have the same issues from my upbringing and I also struggle with the balance of being too permissive vs too authoritative.
The semantics are interesting. He wasn’t misbehaving. He was mischievous. When did it become bad to say a child is misbehaving? Sometimes kids misbehave, esp. when they’re tired and overstimulated. Mischievous means doing something playfully and Louis was not playing in that moment.
Still doing damage control on this shows Kate’s image of Mary Poppins and Supernanny has taken a big hit and shows she has no credibility in early childhood issues.
Real question: how does one parent with emotional intelligence when one has none? The only emotion on display is incandescent rage and their intelligence leaves a lot to be desired.
They screwed up and had their 4 year old sitting for hours with no plan to help when he got antsy. Every one of my friends has a bag of treat, toys coloring books and crayons at the ready for long sunday services (when I was a bible banger) if was to late to bring their little ones to “Kid Class.” You have to be prepared and with their resources they could have had the kids stay for a bit and then have their nanny’s come and retrieve them. Terrible.
If they really do use emotional intelligence, Kate broke the rules. You are supposed to not engage with the child and let him have his tantrum if he isn’t hurting anyone. She gets in his face several times and moves his hand when he’s doing the hand on nose wave. If she had left him alone he probably would have quit sooner either way. I think she instigated him with getting in his face to begin with and then made it worse by not leaving him alone.
If you watch the footage it’s clear that he was fine until she got in his face the first time – thats what triggered the tantrum. The more she got in his face the more upset he became. She does like a lot with all the children when they are out in public.
They’ve been giving off such panicky and desperate energy since the Jubilee ended. Perhaps the headlines about Louis’ behavior wouldn’t be such a blow to their egos if they didn’t insist on acting like they’re the perfect family. They could’ve let this story die but they simply can’t help themselves.
Emotional Intelligence as a tool?
Interesting.
In a different environment, the child responded to stimuli as he would at home.
His mood’s no doubt affected by the confined space and being amped up on sugar.
There was no distraction from his obvious 😫, no toys, noise canceling headphones nor games and most importantly no nanny.
Lack of public exposure will allow him to grow into his potential as he make, identity and correct his mistakes and misdeeds.
Discerning parents with no agenda, understands and welcome that notion.
Oh please. Toddlers. If you haven’t raised a perfect one, then please sit down.
Eh. I’m in two minds about this. I do think that kids’ nanny uses this as a strategy for disciplining their children. But at the same time…either I’ve just seen some really poorly behaved four year olds, but I didn’t really think Louis was misbehaving in a way that Kate felt she had to reprimand or discipline.
I say that because Kate didn’t seem to be too annoyed with him for what he did, somehow? She leaned over to get him to redirect his attention to the pageant. And from the way she reacted to his behaviour, it’s kind of clear to me that she sees his rambunctiousness as being “quirky” and “delightful” and “different”, rather than as something disrespectful and bad and worthy of being disciplined.
I think back on my own childhood, and I know I got away with some stuff as a kid bc I was cute/funny, and people thought the way I talked back was “clever” and were delighted by it. This isn’t to say there weren’t moments when I wasn’t being an absolute AH, but I felt like my parents knew when that was happening, vs. when it was just my personality shining through. People absolutely make allowances for some kids, and not others, and not all behaviour from all kids is uniformly disrespectful either. Talking back from one kid could just be quippy, vs. backtalk from another kid would be just disrespectful. We are only seeing about 30 seconds of their interaction here, and we don’t know enough to know what kind of kid Louis is, and what the relationship between him and his mother is.
It would have been a different story if Kate were really annoyed or angry with him for his behaviour. Her attempt to keep him focused on the pageant didn’t seem to be a reprimand of his inability to sit still. It just looked like she was trying to redirect his attention. I wonder if that’s why Louis wasn’t afraid to behave as he did towards her. He felt okay to do that, bc she wasn’t even disciplining him in the first place. If she actually had been (in the rare instances where she does so), and he’d pulled that behaviour on her? Yeah. A lot of this is just Kate herself not seeing his behaviour as anything to be addressed in that way.
As for the “emotional intelligence” PR spin–this is typical of the Cambridge PR machine. They feel they can’t tell the truth about the situation, and sometimes, the truth is too difficult to get into anyway. But what they should do then is just not address the issue at all. They feel they can’t do that either. So they just come up with increasingly unbelievable lies and excuses. Emotional intelligence is an entirely valid discipline method. But what Kate was doing here wasn’t that. So I dunno why they feel the need to come out and say this sh-t. Of everything the Cambs do, their kids are probably one of the few things they’ve tried to do right. A lot of this is because they hired a nanny whose life’s work is to care for these children in the way all children deserve to be cared for. They’re fine. He’s 4. I’m sure he got home and his nanny sat him down and asked him why he was acting the way he was acting, and he gave her the real answer, and they went from there.
It should not be the nanny job to get answers out of him for his behavior, I know it’s her job because Kate and Willy are detached from parenting him so he knows he can do whatever he wants and because they have so little involvement in his life they can’t do anything about it.Kate is an early year childhood expert, she barely works because the excuse is she is busy being a mom and raising her children the correct and proper way, yet she can’t even seem to tell when Louis has had enough or what to do about it? Maybe she should make nanny Marie the head of the early childhood button institute since nanny Marie is expected to do all the parenting and child management.
I dunno, I think by the time they got home it would have been way to late for such a convo. He’s just 4 & probably forgot about everything that happened earlier.
Except that’s not how 4 year olds operate though. They don’t just forget stuff like that at all. It’s absolutely possible to have a conversation with a 4 year old, even the day after, after they’re well-rested and less excitable, if they remember their behaviour from the day before.
Obviously the conversation is not going to be anything like one you’d have with an adult, but that’s largely what parenting is. Knowing how to talk to children in a way where they can listen, and answer. He doesn’t need to be overly articulate and explain in detail every emotion he felt at the time. But asking him in a way where he’s able to think and reflect is useful in helping him to learn how to be more emotionally aware of himself. It is a conversation, and not an interrogation.
It was apparent to the world the nanny does most of the work raising the kids. You don’t give a four year old sugary snacks, then make them sit still for hours. Poor Louie. Emotional intelligence my a$$.
I had a normal childhood and I can assure you that had I done these things to my mom, I would have had a normal ass- whooping . However I feel seeing as how Louis doesn’t seem to really know Kate or Willy, it’s probably not for them to discipline him. Nanny Maria, where are you? Lol
I agree with what everyone else has said. You can’t expect a 4 year old to sit that long. They did not plan well. They didn’t bring any small toys, books, coloring books, crayons, snacks for the little guy for when he was bored stiff. They also should have had a plan for him to leave after an hr. Kate also antagonized the situation a great deal by getting in his face. I saw nothing wrong with him chewing on his fingers but she immediately swatted his fingers away. I however, will not condone disrespect. I raised my children and I taught 2 and 4 year olds and I never saw behavior like that. That is not mischievous. They need to correct that immediately.
They completely show themselves in the foot and now their 4 year old is being branded “the mischievous one.” The internet never forgets and no matter what he does in the future they’ve screwed up his public rollout and that will be his lifelong role as the “cheeky scamp.”
This has been a volatile topic for days. If only the Keens could stop explaining, that would be great, but the Streisand Effect is their jam. What is **not** their jam is Emotional Intelligence.
‘Louis didn’t misbehave over the Jubilee’. Sure, we didn’t see what we saw. That is some trump-level denial right there.
She expected a four year old who is exhausted and bored to listen to reason. That is not “emotional intelligence” nor anything resembling it.
I really hope this isn’t that begging of setting up Louise is the “misfit/rowdy ” role, similar to what they did to Harry.
Poor kids.
Sounds like Scientology talk to me. They should just admit the kids shouldn’t have been there, and call it a day. We all saw what we saw.
Louis’ tantrum shook them really hard, didn’t it?… I mean, look at the number of articles simply to justify a normal tantrum of an overtired 4 years old child… side note: I laughed with this phrase “giving their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible” .. normal upbringing? What is normal in their upbringing? They call them prince and princess (very normal)! They went to Wales by helicopter! (I’m sure they use it to go to amber every weekend).Their clothes aren’t everyday normal clothes that other children wear. I mean, look at the suits George, an almost 9 years old child, wears for almost every event or the dresses with the Peter pan collar Charlotte constantly wears!! Or at their hairstyle, almost identical for the boys neatly trimmed! Everything screams English aristocracy, money and classism. Nothing on them indicates a normal upbringing.
Has any royal source yet explained how this is the Sussexes’ fault yet?
My kid is close to Louis’ age and I spend most of my days surrounded by kids this age. They all act out at some point, some more than others. I know a few 3-4 year old boys who are sweet and kind some days but then others have moments where they act out just like Louis has at the jubilee. Their mothers are good mothers who are doing their best. I refuse to judge these mothers and their kids for those moments, just like I refuse to judge Kate and Louis for this moment.
Nope. Nope, nope, nope, nope.
That double hair-flip tantrum of hers belies that claim. Helllllllll no.
Someone clearly taught him how to make those funny disrespectful gestures with the hands and Pinocchio nose and all and that it is fun or okay; I wonder if big brother or big sister do that to him? He does seem to be full of it though, even on the balcony with the Queen he was being very expressive and theatrical
I honestly think it’s made worse by the fact that she’s labeled herself an early childcare expert. 🤣 Also, I might add, everyone is piling on her, but where was “Dad” in all this??? He could have helped in dealing with the situation instead of leaving her to look like a fool.