Reuters: Four-year-old Prince Louis threw a tantrum at the Jubbly parade

Here are some photos from Day 4 of the Platinum Jubbly. The Cambridge family was back in London, as was Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Tindall family and the York princesses, among others. They all went to the Jubbly Parade, and the royals and politicians were once again seated in VIP seating, just like at the Jubbly Concert the night before.
The difference for the parade was that Prince Louis joined his siblings and he was bored out of his mind. He wanted to play with his second-cousins. He wanted to sing, to dance, to be loud and rambunctious. Which is fine. He’s four years old, a lot of little boys are like that. You would think that a credible expert on Early Years would understand that Louis is probably too young to behave for a long parade. You would think that coloring books would be provided or that – gasp – Louis’s parents would have just let him misbehave and be done with it. Instead. Kate kept getting in his face and telling him to watch the parade. He put his hand over her mouth and threw a tantrum about it, front row, live on camera. Even Reuters used the word “tantrum.”So did CNN.
This is a good illustration for why Prince Louis has been missing from so many kid friendly events in recent months. Again, it wouldn’t have been half as bad if Kate, you know, knew how to handle her child. The way she kept fussing with him and getting in his face was annoying the crap about me, imagine what it’s like for a four-year-old. I also feel like Kate just wants to stage the photos of her “leaning down and talking” to her kids. And all three of her kids are completely over it. And yes, if this had been Meghan and her children, every single British paper would have done wall-to-wall coverage about how Meghan is a bad mother and her children are demon seeds.
After the parade, the Cambridges joined Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and the Queen made a “surprise” appearance. The optics made more sense for this appearance – at least the Queen’s heirs were closest to her, which was not the case at Trooping. Once again, Louis was bored out of his mind. He was too little for all of these Jubbly appearances and his parents are too incapable of dealing with him. Someone fetch Nanny Maria.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William , Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the end of the Pageant on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, after the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 697224208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey / Avalon
London, UK – Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Pageant.
Pictured: Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Pr
I know the Keens are sick and mortified this morning. Katie looked embarassed that she didnt have a hold of the situation and i have to imagine William through a fit at this unexpected viral moment. I mean i even saw it on the shaderoom.
But he is just a kid not his fault ,people are more disgusted with the biased reporting.
She didn’t look as much embarrassed as she did annoyed. It absolutely seemed like she wanted photo ops.
It’s important to distinguish the difference here. No one is shaming Kate as a mother specifically for this imo. They’re highlighting this self proclaimed early years expert that didn’t seem familiar with her child and a child that didn’t seem to respect their mother. He was pushed past his limit by his parents for their own PR. This kid was a prop.
I agree. They should have brought him toys, colouring books, ipad etc as a distraction. For her and her mother this is the worst thing that could happen to their middle-class sensibilities. Her image and symbol of being this perfect mother completely shattered on the world stage.
this – “He was pushed past his limit by his parents for their own PR. This kid was a prop” is exactly my issue with the situation. I’ve got two boys, my younger one especially can be a handful, and I hate parenting in public, even if that just means the bus stop, lol. But it was clear that Louis was pushed past his limits and that wasn’t necessary and the parents should have known that. But they wanted the photo ops, they wanted the PR, so Louis was trotted out.
Agreed. Kate hails herself as an expert in all things early years. She should have known he would get bored and antsy. At one point she took out a bottle ( he is way too old for a bottle) It’s clear she isn’t the hands on mom she proclaims she is. She should have known to bring him things that would help when he got bored and no shove a bottle at him.
Kate should stop fussing over her children in public. She doesn’t look genuine; she just looks too “trying hard” to be a doting mom in front of the cameras. This time she got it from Louis. The boy is not having any of her fake doting mom antics ; she irritated him. And, boy, did she get it from him in front of the cameras.
That’s Hair Flip was everything. At least, PC showed he could handle Louis which was very interesting. Honestly, Louis at that age should be between Kate and William. Put each of the older kids on one side of the parent. Common sense classroom management.
They took the kid to a parade. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to be engaged. When his mother wouldn’t indulge his behavior, he ran to his grandparent who clearly would. Sounds like every other four year old in the world.
Kate was being an actress. It was all about the photos for her. Hair tossing trying to act all Diana like with her children when we could all see that it was not natural. Louis is a handful yes but it would not have gotten that bad if she just left him alone. It was shocking to see him automatically swing his hand across her mouth and then follow up with the other hand and hair pulling. He also mouth something that might have been shut up. The problem is they built her up as this ‘airly yaars expert and it’s unfortunate that in full view of the public this had to happen, although some might say it’s KARMA.
In the Reuters footage it shows him putting his hands on her face more than once – he kept waving his hands at her face to stop her from getting in his. She probably does it a lot and he doesn’t like it.
It was always clear to me that this woman couldn’t do anything, but a long time ago I thought that she at least takes care of the children and raises them. CP wanted to create the image of a perfect mother for her.
But it’s really embarrassing to look at. K has zero control over her children and they don’t seem to have any respect for her. W is probably the perfect role model.
I’m just wondering what she’s been doing with herself all day…
What a waste of taxes…
Eh, doesn’t seem like ANY of those kids are brought up well. Mia was climbing on her thug of a father, tried to bite him, and elbowed him. Other times the Philips girls were pushing George on the balcony and teasing him (one of them pushed him down a little hill at a polo match once).
And yes, these are kids just being kids. And no, this was NOT a great event for them. WAY too long and adult, for the most part. Perhaps for 30-45 min max, to see and be seen? Then taken home by family (CarolE, we saw you!) or Nannies (God knows they ALL have them).
However, we are CONSTANTLY told these are the MOST polite, MOST well-mannered, MOST well-behaved children of all! They “never put a foot wrong” in the BM.
Yes, to me there is a difference between bored naughtiness and active disrespect of a parent. The former is no surprise in this situation and should, as others have said, been foreseen and catered for with colouring books or iPad etc. The disrespect though? That to me is much more troubling.
The youngest boy should have been seated next to his father and let his father deal with it.
That balcony shot, now that’s what “glum” looks like.
+1
Exactly, lol. Did the papers mention that by any chance? Bet not.
Local morning radio (FM MUSIC stations!) here in L.A. are commenting on it (esp. “Valentine in the Morning” on KIIS). I was flipping through as I drove over to put our ballots in the drop-off this morning (L.A. voting is tomorrow). This is getting noticed GLOBALLY! Gotta love the 🔥
William not letting Kate take the power position next to the Queen this time was everything. Kate was already cropped out when the cameras came in for a tight shot.
Its hilarious to watch the video and see how she pauses behind him, clearly expecting him to move down, and he refused.
This pleases me.
The video crops her out almost entirely. This was on purpose.
Her red dress also made her look like the odd one out.
She was furious at the fact William refused to move for her.
Edward was silently cheering that move from the sidelines.
What’s interesting about that video is if you go back and watch it, Camilla gets stuck behind Charles because he follows his mother out and stands to her right (our left). However he realizes Camilla can’t get through (there’s a big pillar there so I’m guessing not a lot of space to squeeze through) so he does what any good husband should do which is back up and get out of the way. Camilla then takes her place and Charles goes back next to his mom. Say whatever you want about Charles, we’ve got plenty to criticize him about. He and Camilla are not a touchy feely couple but he never leaves her behind or snubs her.
On the other side of the Queen (her left, our right), William blocks Kate from pulling the stunt she did at Trooping the Colour and refuses to get out of her way so she has to squeeze Louis through and awkwardly get past William. Completely different vibe going on with the Cambridges.
He should have just attended the carriage rode. And stayed with nanny Maria during other events
Here’s the difference between royalty and peasants: I would have taken young Louis home immediately.
Exactly. Why couldn’t they? I guess they were worried it would have looked bad to hand him back to the nanny? Sometimes kids just max out and they have to be taken away. It’s not a failure of parenting—it’s good parenting!
I read somewhere that she did seem to take him for a bathroom break. I believe Omid Scobie and a few others mentioned it. So eventually, after the attempted photo ops, she did get him out of there.
I’m sure Kate would have loved to just hand over a iPad so he could focus on something! Don’t enjoy Kate, but this is actually the most relatable thing I’ve seen from her! He’s got to be that challenging 3rd child.
💯%
100%
He was over-stimulated and having a meltdown. You don’t fix that with an iPad. You fix it by getting the child into a calm environment. If she was too busy having her photo taken, she should have handed him over to the nanny.
Exactly.
The time to deal with a meltdown is before it happens.
Set up kids to not have to melt.
But it’s easier to let it happen & blame them, as were reading too many times on this post.
Kids have no agency in situations like this. They rely solely on the adults in their lives to care for their emotions as well as physical needs.
He was failed here.
The blame is on the adults, not the child.
He is still learning but it doesn’t seem he’s being taught the way he needs to be.
You can’t parent kids they way you think they should be, you have to raise them as they need to be. Not every kid can be taught using the same methods (also why traditional school isn’t for every child, etc).
Somewhere on Twitter there was a post about how Kate knew her place and did not scold or reprimand him because her son has royal blood and she does not. I was like, you have got to be shitting me. Are you serious??? Truly sad that this type of thought still exists. As for poor Louise, I agree with a commenter here yesterday that stated we won’t see him at events until he’s 23.
Bottom line is that kids misbehave. He was pushed to his limit and he is spirited. But the double standard and all the arse kissing of Kate and her Early Years work and how great the kids behave – that is what most people are annoyed at – not a four year old acting like a four year old. Ah yes, let’s not forget what would have been said if this was Archie.
There are a lot of reasons to hate on Kate but this isn’t one of them IMO. She was in a real bind: if she didn’t include him, she would be questioned and it would look like she was hiding him away for some reason. If she smacked him or got harsh with him, people would be critical. It was a no win situation in my view. Also it gave me PTSD to when my kids were younger. LOL.
They didn’t take him to Wales and have taken George and Charlotte to plenty of things without him. I doubt people would have questioned leaving him home for a long, sit-down event.
Agree with this. At one point she took Louis away, probably to calm his nerves. He’s 4 years old. Period. There is nothing here to criticize her about.
He was dragged out as a prop for photos. He should have been elsewhere, calm, resting.
This was too much for him. The parents didn’t seem to care.
He’s been left home many times. This was different because of the jubbly and pics were needed.
I really felt for Kate there, it must have been so hard! I hope she had a nice glass of wine once she got back to KP afterwards. I think all the mums of Britain could relate!
I thought Will bring her a G and T each night
Louis had already attended the Jubbly via the balcony, so no one can say he was “hidden away.” Anyone who has ever had children, let alone a so-called “expert,” would understand that the child was tired and having a meltdown.
There are more than two ways to handle a child’s tantrum. “Smacking” a kid who’s having a tantrum is not productive. Neither is harshness effective. The kid is tired and needs to be in a calm environment. She should have taken him away, or given him to Nanny Maria.
Louis should not have gone to the pageant. He didn’t attend the concert the night before, and I don’t think he went to Wales, so it wasn’t like keeping him home was something that never occurred to them. My guess is they were concerned about the balcony appearance, but even then they could have had him on the balcony and then had the nanny take him back to KP. I don’t blame him for his behavior – that was a long weekend for him and I’m sure he was exhausted, but I do blame his parents for not accommodating that exhaustion.
She definitely froze. Idk it’s a bit strange with a third child. At some point you have the confidence to make a real decision about how to handle the situation. Not just sort of be downcast until it somehow gets better. That’s my issue. Did he need snacks? His own binoculars? Kid ear covers (they make them)? Did he need to just leave (most likely)? She seemed totally lost at sea.
Lost at sea is a good way to put it. In the wider shot, it’s even clearer bc essentially everyone around her is watching the parade or trying to avoid watching what’s happening with her and Louis. Boris Johnson is trying hard to avoid watching. Zara might have had an inkling of how that was gonna go down bc she made sure that she was sitting a few seats over in her dark sunglasses, very much not looking that way too often. Mike actually might have strategically been put there to help but at that point Louis was just tired. Maybe Kate didn’t feel she had the authority to just take him, seeing as the FK and FFK were sitting right there. Sure, they let Louis sit on their laps for a few min but that was some bare minimal help right there. Louis seems to want more attention from his dad and less from his mom, which makes sense bc his mom was giving him a lot and his dad was barely giving him any.
She froze because nanny maria (the real early years expert) normally takes care of it so she has no idea what to do.
I agree. With our first child we really had no idea on how to handle meltdowns, etc but with our second we had it down lol. We knew how to handle things MUCH better.
She was not in a “bind”. No one would question Kate for not bringing a 4 yr old to a boring parade. I question her judgement for bringing him in the first place. Where were the toys, snacks to keep him occupied?
😂 Nah. Ms. Early Years and William should’ve known better than to drag him out for another long event, especially after how fidgety and uncomfortable he got at the Trooping a few days earlier. They wanted attention and a photo op instead; I’d say they got just that.
Yes, because they wanted to drag all three children out for PR to upstage the Sussexes. Look at us, we have THREE children! Leaving Louis at home when it would have been the wisest course would never do. So of course that decision turned around and bit them in the asses.
Also, the Sussexes were not bringing their kids out so the Cambridges then had to compete by bringing all their kids out as if to say we don’t hide our kids away like Harry and Meghan.
@Susan same!! As a mom I remember these moments and emphasize with her completely. Most moms know they only way to defuse this type of behavior is to remove the kid completely, which if she had it would have somehow looked worse sending him off with a nanny.
The biggest issues I have here is 1. how the British media is glossing over it instead of calling it what it was… a tantrum, and 2. How Will didn’t even acknowledge or try to help. If this were my husband he would have called his son over to distract him long enough to diffuse the behavior. That moments with Mike Tindall and Charles really helped soothe the kid — funny and noteworthy that his own dad did nothing.
Also they’d better have no comment on Meghan’s kids’ behavior, ever.
@Susan…..wow! I hope your children didn’t smack you in the face repeatedly like that and I hope they didn’t cover your mouth to shut you up. I would have been mortified.
He seemed to be squirming around and not paying attention before Kate got in his face but he wasn’t bothering anybody. She should have left him alone and let him do what he was doing. It would have been less embarrassing in the long run.
He seemed fine until she bent down and spoke to him – whatever was said set him off. She kept getting in his face which is what he seemed to be reacting to.
I agree with others on here that are saying he was too young to be there.
It was too long for the little guy. I would have walked him out where he would have been happier with his nanny riding around on a bike.
Louis was behaving like a typical four year old and should not have been there. I felt for the little guy. This is on his parents for being so concerned about photo ops that they ignore what’s best for their child.
His parents will never do anything differently because their insane stans congratulate them either way. I saw a commenter on another website congratulating Kate on getting him to calm down.
The videos I saw showed him going to sit with PC. So how is that Kate getting him to calm down? Perhaps PC is the real early childhood expert.
The sad thing is she didn’t/couldn’t really calm him down herself from the clips I’ve seen. William basically called Louis over to sit in Charles’ lap and Louis left his slightly rattled mother to regroup. I also saw another clip where Kate was trying to get him to stop waving his arms so wildly and he only stopped when Charlotte intervened and told him to settle down.
I fear for nanny Maria.
Maria (and the other nannies) are trained nannies so they will know how to deal with this. Our early years expert on the other hand did not.
This is how William behaved – his bad behaviour was indulged by both Chuck and Di and looked how he turned out.
He might look more like Kate, but his behavior is 100% how William used to be as a kid.
My question: why did no one take him out of there?
This was one nasty tantrum and, as a mom of a 4 year old boy, I would have been very self conscious and embarrassed if I felt I couldn’t properly handle it because the world was scrutinizing. At a certain point, the ONLY way to handle this is to yank the kid outta there. That’s my concern. Either the parents couldn’t or wouldn’t. Why?
Yeah, if my kid was acting like that in public, I would have removed him, especially knowing that there were so many cameras on me. IMO, that would have resulted in Kate being praised for being such a relatable mother, for knowing her child so well, for putting the needs of her child first, etc.
Sometimes kids just get out of control like that and the best thing you can do is remove them from the situation or the stimulus etc so they have a moment to calm down.
Because the nanny wasn’t there and anybody who was there had no idea how to handle a small child. it shows how much any of them are really “hands on”
The fact that he listened to everyone BUT Kate tells me she is not around him a lot, or that at home he wants her attention more than anyone else’s and he doesn’t get it. George probably does. She needs to go on some outings with JUST Louis and leave the other two at home. They need to bond more and he needs to feel special to her, not like a third wheel. Being left at home while she shows off the heir and the girl is messing with his baby mind. Get it together, early years “expert”!!!
The footage of Louis running across and jumping into Charles’ lap for a grandad cuddle was cute. Willy looked incandescent and The ECE (“Early Childhood Expert”) seemed similarly pissed.
The photo of George, William and Charlotte smiling at the Queen on the Balcony will be the one the press uses in years to come, not the trooping balcony photos. I wonder if getting some better quality photos is why they made the Queen get out of her comfy clothes again.
That was my thought exactly. I think this whole final balcony appearance was thrown together after Trooping because they wanted a photo they could use that didn’t have Kate front & center.
I did not have Miss Early Years being discredited before the entire world on my Jubbly bingo card (karma edition) but I am a-okay with it.
Wish there was a love button
Lol
Didn’t have Prince Louis overshadowing the queen on that jubbly bingo card either.
Right? This ultimately isn’t about Louis so much as it is about Kate and her obsession with promoting her “perfect hands-on mother” PR. Louis pushed his hand over her mouth at least twice, tried to hit her head, pulled Mia’s hair, and kicked at Charlotte (who did a better job at getting him to stop than their mother) all in one outing with Kate looking utterly clueless. Forget about the damn cameras for once and have him taken away for a quick break.
My 3rd born and youngest child who is 4 years old is just like this. Sometimes you just have to bring them along and do your best. I thought Kate handled it quite well. It’s not like she could have left with him . Kids will be kids .
Color me surprised because I could have sworn Kate has touted herself as the expert in early years…super mom extraordinary…it’s a shocker she didn’t know what to do in that moment, considering that she has gone about Britain telling mom how to tackle their kids early years! Shocked, I tell you!
On the one hand I’m like, no shit, he’s 4, the whole scene was simultaneously too loud and deathly boring for a small child. And quite frankly, George and Charlotte were barely holding it together all weekend too. They were bored and uncomfortable and probably couldn’t wait to get back home.
On the other hand I’m like, Ahhh ha ha haaaa! That’s what you get for your trash narratives that your proper little royal children are always perfectly well behaved and mannered because they are being brought up the “right” (white) way and insinuating that Archie and Lili will be spoiled little Hollywood brats because they are being brought up in America outside of the royal system. Like they are going to be like the teens in Gossip Girl when they grow up.
Louis was not well-behaved at the pageant but as Kaiser’s article says, it was a long and boring event for a 4 year old who seems quite boisterous as other public appearances have suggested. I’m sure Kate wishes she had left him at home but as his other cousins were going she probably thought he would be alright.
However, I agree completely that if Archie had behaved like that in public, the press would be full of negative stories about Megan’s parenting skills. The Sussexes definitely did the right thing in keeping their children out of the public’s view.
To be fair to him and kate, there were also sweet moments when he’d hug and kiss his mum. But putting his hand on her mouth and trying to hit her? Kids behave like that when the other parent allows them to. William was sitting grinning like a Buffoon three seats down. The tmz video of this was a bit extended and that moment when Louis stuck his tongue at his mother, William was watching that. Also, just to note, there’s a moment (if you watch the full pageant on the RFC) where Louis goes up to his dad to ask him to do something and William flat out refuses him, poor kid looked so disappointed. So this is on him as much as kate. But knowing kids, I’m sure he’ll grow out of it
And yes you’re 100 percent accurate, if this was archie and Meghan, this morning here in the U.K the morning talk shows and front pages of tabloids would be dedicated exclusives on “how to correctly raise a child” and “duchess of Sussex’s parenting nightmare” 🙄
The Cambridge family look miserable on that balcony. All that work to drive out the Sussex family just to end up in a shallow victory thst turned out to be defeat. William and Kate only focused on short term gains rather than long term success.
The kids look scared and overwhelmed. Looking down at that crowd of people must have been daunting. George’s eyes always seem sad and empty to me. They are trapped like Harry said.
As for Louis, watching the videos on Twitter, he put his hands on his mother to silence her, pulled his cousin’s hair and kicked his sister. The grownups in his life should correct that behavior before it worsens as he grows up.
I also think Kate’s shtick of leaning down and speaking to her kids for a photo got him riled up.
She should have let him be to watch the show instead of continuously leaning down to talk to him.
Someone posted a link to the footage of them getting on the balcony yesterday and it was pretty bleak. The whole Cambridge family seemed unhappy and stressed. They managed to put on a semi-cheerful front for a minute before following the other three off.
You can tell it annoys all three of her kids when she leans down to talk to them and points. She does it constantly. Let the kids see things themselves. She just wants that photo op of her looking like an amazing mom teaching and pointing things out to them. She was in Charlotte’s face the whole time while they were in Wales and Charlotte looked so annoyed.
Is that known as duchsplaining?
Contrast the image of Louis shushing Kate, with the image of Meghan playfully shushing the kids at Trouping. Then tell me who the real “expert” is! One knows to make a game of things or distract or even join in a little to make boring fun. The other cosplays/tries to monetize motherhood, failing at both.
The most telling thing is the different way the kids themselves react. They were laughing with Meghan. With Kate all children, not just hers, tend to look at her like she’s an alien they can’t understand. No connection at all.
You could definitely tell from the kids faces, especially Louis’, that they had a talking to after the parade. I remember that face very well lol. And while kids will be kids I can’t really do anything but blame their parents for this, the problem is they treat these kids like they’re fully formed adults jumping from Zeus’s skull like Athena in suits and dresses as toddlers and tweens, instead of regular kids that’s going to get messy have tantrums and be bored.
If this was Archie, it would have been the headline story in all the tabloids tearing apart Meghan’s parenting for being too woke, too black, too American, or whatever other nonsense they could think of. They’re already busy comparing Harry’s childhood royal appearances to Louis; Harry may have been high spirited, but he was never physically aggressive or rude towards Diana.
In an ironic coincidental contrast, celeb hairdresser George Northwood, who did Meghan’s hair at Frogmore Cottage for the St Paul’s service posted this on his instagram account last Friday
*So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited with Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK. Archie has grown to be the cutest, well mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful*
All. Of. This.☝🏾
I can see now why William doesnt want another kid, they havent got a handle on the ones they have. But where were Williams parenting Skills, he Klings to George as if his life depended on it. he needs to step up and be a proper dad they need to decide who the disciplinarian is. in light of the tantrum it was interesting to see Meghan and Harry mirrirong each other with the shushing thing
Sometimes kids are just not having it and there isn’t much you can do except leave, which Kate couldn’t. This doesn’t make her a bad Mom and I know I would be embarrassed / terrified if the whole world watched me not having the best day handling my child (instead of just the cashiers at Target, lol). There is A LOT to ridicule and bash Kate over, but this ain’t it. Mom shaming is not cool.
This 100%. Kids act up from time to time. He had a few minutes of being bratty, he wasn’t screaming and throwing a tantrum, just being a little jerk, LOL. As every kid does. And I wouldn’t call it she did “getting in his face”, it look like she was trying to talk to him quietly to behave and he didn’t listen. Not a fun moment knowing a camera was on you the whole time. I don’t like her or think she is a good person, but this is not something to bash her over.
What is totally fair to bash is the media, and how the reaction would have been different had it been Meghan.
I don’t understand why there wasn’t a backup plan. Activities for Louis or someone to take him away. He’s 4…and just turned 4! My kid is 5 and ADORES his older sister, but when her mom invited us to her dance recital, I knew he wouldn’t have the attention span for it. He would have loved the recital for maybe 15 mins tops, then would turn into a distraction. Therefore he stayed home with his grandfather and my mom and I went to see her dance recital.
I don’t like Kate, but had she picked Louis up and left, I would have been like “oh I so relate to that.” And better yet, if she had taken the Tindall girls if they were restless, too? I bet she could have closed out 2022 on those gushing “perfect mom” headlines alone.
I have no idea if they brought the nanny ( they should have) Kate could have brought Louis over to the nanny and the she could have took him away and settled him. There would be nothing wrong with that. Kate wants to look like this amazing hands on mom and she wanted her photos.
Why couldn’t she leave? Her being there or Louis being there wasn’t essential to the show. For someone who says that parenting is more important to her than royal work, her first priority should have been getting Louis somewhere to calm down.
@Call Me Mabel: Yes, yes, yes to all of what you said. I get we don’t like Kate, but the mom shaming here is too much!
The problem for Louis was that Boris Johnson was sitting just behind his right shoulder. Kids can sense evil a mile off.
Ah, hahaha, the devil made him do it!
Hahaha yes! 🤣
His behavior in general was typical of tired and overexcited 4 years old. It’s some of his gestures and grimaces that seem unpleasant and even rude, even for 4 years old. Did he get this from other children in nursery? From his older siblings? Kate is too aware of cameras in order to deal with Louis…. Or lacks experience.
The kid shouldn’t be there, that’s all.
I feel the same way. I have a son exactly the same age. I don’t see this behavior in him or his friends. There was something aggressive and personal about it—but again, could be just one bad afternoon? Idk I didn’t love what I saw and my kid would have a serious intervention if we saw his behavior trending that way (in fact, he started experimenting with spitting and sticking out his tongue at us and we worked on it pretty seriously).
We’ve all been there – when you feel pressure as a parent (from yourself, your spouse, disapproving grandparents, and in Kate’s case, the media) you start to fuss and inevitably make a meltdown ten times worse. I’ve done it: if you have kids, you have as well.
It’s easy to see in hindsight that someone should have brought something to distract Louis or simply left him at home, but I don’t think this has to be a definitive judgement on Kate as a parent. For one thing, Louis has two parents, but only one if them is having to wear Louis’ tantrum.
I can and will fault Kate for a lot, but this happens. It’s mortifying, it’s humbling and it should give us more compassion for each other, not less.
Yes to all of this. THANK YOU.
Exactly! We’ve all been there and sometimes you don’t have a choice but to ride the tantrum wave.
But sadly, this compassion wasn’t extended to Meghan, by even Kkkeen herself, who continued with her lying narratives and cold shoulder even when Meghan was pregnant and then a new mom. So, no, I have no compassion for Kkkeen. A mom in the grocery checkout line, yes. A woman who’s been driven to suicidal ideation while pregnant, yes. But Kkkeen and TOB get nothing from me. That probably makes me a terrible person but, oh well. Kkkeen wanted the spotlight and wanted the narrative of being a super, can’t work because I’m too busy being a hands-on mum…so 🤷🏽♀️
1000% agree!
Plus, a child having a tantrum is one thing but kicking someone AND putting hands on your MOTHER twice is crazy!
I am in the USA. My daughter went to daycare by 3.5 years. There is no way that she would have been allowed to put a hand on my mouth, much less the mouth of anyone else at the daycare. They would have kindly told me to come and get my child! Think about it. If my child had put her hand on any of the teacher’s mouth and the action was reciprocated, I would have had to put my hand on the teacher! Cops would have been called.
Compare and contrast this with an “expert” and her child who have ALL the resources that money can buy!
Nope. Sorry. I give neither one a pass!
Only difference is most of us don’t claim to be early childhood experts. We also don’t have media headlines stating our children as perfect because we are raising them right as compared to the child of the mixed race duchess who’s child has had headlines stating he will be spoiled. So yes while temper tantrum can happen to anyone child,none of us use the media to prop up our kids while at the same time tearing down someone else’s
Yes, these were the children with all the right ingredients.
Omg, I forgot that all the right ingredients line. Who wrote that? Was it Katie Nicholls?
Thank you. Kate is the one who goes about flaunting credentials she doesn’t have. Early years expert indeed! Mother of kids with “all the right ingredients” indeed! Heck, they even had articles written telling folks to learn parenting techniques from Kate and Will! She set herself up for a great fall.
For people who tout that early years are important, they really missed the mark here.
He shouldn’t have been there at all.
If he had to, which obviously he did, he should have been set up for success, not failure.
A little bag of books, crayons, Lego’s, puzzle books, whatever, would distract him & give him something else to do.
It’s unreasonable & unrealistic to think he’d get through these events without complete boredom & acting it.
Do they now know their children at all? Could they not have set him up to NOT be criticized & called names?
They could, they have every resource at their disposal.
This is not a failure on Louis, but every single adult in his life.
The nanny got a little time off. There is no one there that is attuned to his mood’s. The nanny does the actual work and the mother merely speaks about the idea of good parenting in theory.
This is such a great post.
There was no one there advocating for Louis, for any of the kids.
Judging from the balcony photos from the previous day when Louis had his hands over his ears, he might have some sensory issues. My son was like that at 4. Anytime we were in a noisy situation we had to exit or else the melt down would have been epic. Kate should really, really have known that. Fast forward 12 years and my kid is a drummer who makes the whole house shake with noise. Lol
They wanted the kids out there for attention. Well, they got the attention they asked for.
Yes, because it wouldn’t have been the right image if they didn’t have all three out there. Common sense should have prevailed by leaving Louis home or bringing things to occupy him. And shame on William for sitting there like a lug and not intervening.
As a parent myself, I don’t blame Louis or Kate for his actual behavior — he’s 4 and that’s exactly what 4-year-olds will do in such a venue with nothing age-appropriate to occupy him. I DO blame Kate for not thinking ahead and realizing this, and making sure that he had what he needed so he wouldn’t be set up for this tantrum and the hundreds of stupid headlines about it. She’s supposed to be such an Early Years expert and she totally failed momming 101 in this instance — every mother knows you bring your arsenal of toys, activities, crayons, SOMETHING to an event like this, even if you didn’t want the optics of having the kid on an iPad in front of the world. And people are saying stop the comparisons, but I will not participate in the stupid hypocritical game of pretending that if this were Meghan and Archie, we wouldn’t hear the endless crowing of how she’s the most horrific mother to ever birth a child. It may be understandable at his age but shit ain’t cute and it isn’t fun dealing with it esp in public. Really sickening yet predictable that Louis is “adorable” and “a mood” and Archie would’ve been no doubt labeled a terror. Also amazing (not in a good way) that William didn’t lift a finger to assist with L when he was acting up. Yeesh.
This is why I think Kate is so not a hands on mom, and difficult behavior is dealt with by na nannies. I can see nanny Maria watching this and quietly repeating “you could have listened to me, but you knew better…”
There was a time when the Cambridges refused to even tell the press the name of their new dog, deeming it private information. Less than a decade later they spent a weekend putting their children front and center as photo-ops, to keep the British press happy and place themselves front and center. They are building Charlotte and Louis up for great disappointment given the stance the Palace has on adult heirs period.
Nanny Maria has been seen with the children many times I think it would not have been a problem for her to take care of Louis for some of the time
On a completely separate note, knew it wouldn’t be long before we saw Keeny in a hot pink Stella McCartney. Looks like she crossed Meghan’s Ellen appearance off the moodboard (hot pink Stella McCartney AND balloon sleeves) and the white belted blazer/look ( lmao that one was FAST) the day before
Oh yes, I picked those outfits out too (and the hair).
And the hair all pulled over one shoulder! It is so bizarre!
She even copied the baby bottle
Poor Louis, after a long weekend he was tired, overstimulated and really shouldn’t have been there. The parade was really long for everyone on its own. I don’t know why he didn’t have a coloring book or some snacks to distract him instead of expecting him to sit quiet and still that long.
I do have some sympathy for Kate, dealing with a tantrum in public is horrible, but she kept getting in his face. I don’t know if that’s how she usually handles things or if she was acting differently for the cameras, but he wasn’t reacting well to it. At some point you just have to haul them off to a quiet room to unwind.
Early year expert clearly hasn’t spent long periods of time around children of this age. Louis is behaving like any normal bored 4 year old. She should have packed him something to keep him entertained. Also maybe Louis sees more of the nanny than he does of her . So while he is more than happy to follow the nanny rules, Kate is foreign to him. It also never escapes me that Willy never seems to interact with Louis. And yes Kaiser, if this was Meghan child, we would be reading think pieces and body language expert and royal commentators take on how Ill equipped he is for royal life because his mom is a biracial American woman. Funny how these same people are crickets on Kate the early childhood year expert and her expertise.
Oh and they need to let these children go play with other children and stop dragging them around to all this madness for good publicity for themselves because it deflects from the real issue, the state of their marriage
I don’t have small children in my family, what was up with the thumb-to-the-nose gesture? Is that “thumbing one’s nose? Is that motion something that’s taught to kids? Where does it come from? Where does it fit on the disrespectful scale: more than an eye roll, but less than the finger? I kind of like it as a way to express contempt and annoyance without being physical.
Maybe it’s a British kid thing but it is a kid thing, thumb to nose and usually waving fingers and maybe sticking tongue out simultaneously. It’s a very mild kid way of saying they don’t think much of something. Or it can be friendly/joking to someone.
We did this as kids to each other we wanted to tease but never to parents or authority figures.
Wiliam acted the same way I remember he was given a time out by his nanny and at another time diana walked him off the field during a game when will had a tantrum
The unexpected attendance of the kids in Wales + the baking video with Khate = using their kids as props to create some nonsense narrative of a happy family with hands-on parents. Of course there should have been snacks and crayons and legos and distractions for a 4 year old at a formal event. But the Keens wanted the image of good parenting without the actual work of good parenting. Prince Louis’ behavior is on the selfish adults in his life. Those poor Cambridge kids – being set up to fail in front of the world!
In my opinion it really depends on the child. I have two children, my first has always been well behaved, she likes to be praised and conforms to standards. You could bring her places and she would be a well behaved child. My second is a hellion and will not sit still for two minutes but more than that he is defiant and oppositional and I assure you that they were raised in the same environment and with the same education and expectations. Moreover in our family there were never harsh works or insults thrown at anybody but my son (now 9) can definitely swear! He has been then diagnosed with ADHD but the main takeaway for me is that we are all different and if I did not have him I would also think that Louis’s behaviour was unacceptable and Kate was unable to educate her son.
After having my son and seeing how difficult it is for him to conform and how much energy it takes from my and my husband to educate him, and how many parent trainings we have attended….well, I think we can all be a little bit more compassionate.
Louis’s behaviour in my book was ok-ish, nothing major happened, just a very bored and headstrong little kid that refused to be told where to look and how to sit.
If Louis has issues then his parents should have been aware of it and planned accordingly. Because their PR depends on the narrative of “never setting a foot wrong”, they set themselves up to fail.
And you would have known your child enough not to bring him. Or you would have ALLOWED him to run up and down the aisles to get the wiggles out, or you would NOT have tried to calm him in a situation where he was going to bring out all his insolence, or you simple would have planned which of you—you or your husband—was going to bring the kid home early WHEN, not if, he erupted.
Well if the BM consider that mild display a tantrum then they have never been witness to an actual toddler in a full blown meltdown. 38 years later and I still suffer second hand embarrassment from the spectacular display of temper demonstrated by my then two year old daughter in the middle of a mall.
I got a chuckle out of Louis ( again, he made me laugh all weekend) putting his hand over Kate’s mouth, thumbing his nose at her, and giving her the raspberries. Louis just doing what we would all like to do. 😂😂😂
Not judging. Kids are hard. You can’t control them. When they don’t want to do something, they act out because that’s what they do. I have an almost four year old who had a melt down in a very public place yesterday. I had to pick her up and remove her from the parking lot because she was crying on the floor and refused to get up. Once I picked her up she was screaming and thrashing around. I was mortified. No amount of my sternly telling her to knock it off was going to stop the situation. Kate and William are lame, but to have to deal with a bored borderline tantrum kid in public as a public figure…..that sucks. Plus, if William is every bit of a jerk as this site says, you know he’s going to lash out and go “incandescent” on her for not being the perfect mom. Maybe she bring it upon herself with her messaging, but we can still empathize with a mother who gets no support from her partner and is dealing with a tantruming kid. I feel like this site is really all about showing grace to moms, so lay off Kate for this one.
The Cambridges had their children out 4 days straight, even on Sat all day and then dragged them to a Concert on Sat nite which was for de older generation , l didn’t even watch it !!! Then back our again to watch a silly parade for hours on Sunday,.l mean as a mum you must know a energic young 4 year old is goin to get bored after 5/10 mins tops what was she expecting, he had no toys, food, nothing to play with ! All Kate cares about is how everything looks, optics, well it isn’t looking great Kate, you allowed your son to wave at you in your face, stick his tongue out directly at you, put their hand over your mouth to shut you u up in public !!!!! .lm a mother and l would of got up and brought Louis out, it was a parade not a church service no one one would of minded as all de Windsors have children and know these things happen ! However, l have children and if they stuck their tongue out at me or anyone else they would think twice of doing it again not acceptable , ‘obviously carries on at home too, ‘,Charlotte did this too previously at reporters and Kate laughed at her, not laughing now !!!!!
When was Louis out all day? The two older kids went Wales with their parents. Louis was home. He wasn’t seen again until the parade. Some kids just don’t do well at big events where there is a lot of noise and commotion and you have to accommodate their needs. My daughter used to enjoy things like Sesame Street Live and Disney on Ice but my son would have a meltdown, due to the lights and noise and having to sit still. I imagine its the same thing for “royal” children too.
That kid seems simultaneously normal and also like a spoiled little sit, though maybe that’s just because I can see echoes of his father in his childish behavior.
Agree, my oldest will be 4 later this month and has never behaved like this. I know when he’s tired and needs to calm down, but Louis’ behavior is disrespectful…could he be tired? Sure. But it’s more than that. He was also pulling the hair of the girl sitting behind him, and kicking his sister. It’s not “cute” and needs to be stopped while he’s still young.
Lou acted out all through Kate’s balcony-stealing event (screaming, covering his ears) and then they chose to bring him to an hours long parade? Anyone could see that on flyover day Lou was not up to the public task (and that’s what this was: does he get credit for hours worked??), so their parading him to the parade was asking for trouble. And Lou delivered.
In the video I watched, he was on Baldy’s lap, then Chuckles’ lap, then back to Kate…each adult looked very relieved when one of the others had to deal with him for a few minutes. (I get it. I have 3 myself). Camilla looked over it. Lou was absolutely annoying every other person in that seating area. At one point, he was pulling the hair of someone in the Tindall row. I mean, kids will be kids and yadda yadda, but Lou exposed Early Childhood Five Questions Expert Keenie as a big fraud. I thought if kids were not born poor and had two white parents married to each other then they were all set? You mean there’s more to it?
I think she tried her best in a difficult parenting moment, not the gilded cage I’d fancy being in with a 4 year old to be honest! Anyone see the last balcony appearance when they are all trying to take their places and Louis goes to stand next to The Queen again? Will none too kindly manoeuvres him out the way by a hand to the head, Kate doesn’t look too pleased once he’s back in front of her she bends quick whispers something to him and straightens his hair back….
The silly BM was worried the Sussexes would steal the show, but isn’t it always Kate that inserts herself in prominent positions, always looking for the camera? Kate & Louie’s antics are all over social media. Maybe the palace should have crisis talks about her.
Motherhood has never been a game of perfection and I find mom-shaming to be a particularly insidious ill that all women should band against. Yet women like Kate allow their image to be weaponized against other women, which is why I’m shocked to see so many now calling for understanding without a hint of irony.
Most people wouldn’t even care that this happened were it not such a stark contrast to the white supremacist ideal painted about Kate by the white media that tormented her sister-in-law. So yes, now it’s a thing and the karma of it cannot be denied. That said, those three children pictured above are precious and deserve better than to be used as pawns in their parents’ media games. I hope they take the path cleared for them by their uncle and retrieve some semblance of a normal life as soon as they are able to.
I remember reading an article on here saying the Cambridge kids have the “right ingredients”
“Motherhood has never been a game of perfection”, you are so right. We all make mistakes and there are times when we feel frustrated or incapable of handling difficult situations like Kate did yesterday. However, as you said, she created the image of a perfect “hands on ” mother, an expert in early years who knows to deal with her children and we have many articles by the royal rota that praises her and her “well-behaved” children. Louis’ behavior is normal for a tired child. But the “perfect ” mother cared more about the optics than the wellbeing of her child. She was very tensed when she dealt with him and aware or the cameras…. she was more interested in the image she projected than her own child. And yes, karma has a way to find you… Meghan was unfairly criticized for reading to her one year old baby(!) who was called a brat by the RR for wanting to read another book. So, I can see why people judge her and her “perfection “, people who will normally ignored the whole incident as very typical behavior of a tired child. And as I commented yesterday, Louis has two parents. William ignored the whole tantrum and let Kate to handle it. He only dealt with it towards the end.
I almost felt sorry for Kate and then I remembered what she did to Meghan. She brought out Louis and the others because she thought Harry and Meghan were going to be there so it serves her right that Louis had a tantrum. Nanny Maria should have been there to help when Louis was going to get inevitably bored or at least Kate should have brought some books and toys for him. It’s clear she doesn’t do the day to day child rearing.
I know, I just remembered Camilla Tominey’s words about how the Cambridge kids were going to be used against the Sussexes or their kids or some such nonsense. Well be careful what you wish for, lol.
My opinion- 1.) he was to young to be there.
2.) They should’ve took him outside and had a little talk telling that’s unacceptable he looked he’s never been discipline a day in his life . From kicking charlotte to pulling Mia’s hair etc . Every other kid acted better than him even the 1 YEAR OLDs!! Says a lot .
1.) Also why didn’t they bring headphones, snacks, or something. Talk about ill prepared lol . That being said I like him continue giving her hell Louis!!
I think it was very odd that Louis completely disrespected Kate but George noticed his brothers behaviour, he alerted Charlotte and she made Louis stop. When socalled early years expert Kate could not. Its often said that children copy their parents and we’ve all seen how William treats Kate in public, I wonder what his behaviour is towards Kate in front of his kids at home
as a mom of young kids, that was hard to watch. you can tell she is so annoyed but is controlling her face for the cameras. not a huge kate fan but as a mom, i feel bad that she has to control herself so much in public. kids are uncontrollable at times.
He seemed like a tired and overstimulated 4 year old. He was already pretty overwhelmed at Trooping so it’s not a surprise that he was throwing a tantrum here. It happens. Tantrums happen especially after what is a long and exhausting weekend for a 4 year old.
I don’t think it should be used to judge Kate’s parenting skills or whatever. As someone mentioned above, he’s got two parents so Kate shouldn’t shoulder all the blame. And this is one event and should not be used to label Louis or say it’ll indicate things about him or his parents.
He shouldn’t have gone to the event in the first place. That I agree with. And it’s entirely possible that Kate knows how to handle him when her kids have a tantrum but she froze/started panicking when she remembered there are cameras on them.
@Sophia, I agree he shouldn’t have been there given his balcony meltdown. Even our church has activity bags for youngsters to keep them occupied, parents bring a baggie of little snacks to keep them from getting hungry, favorite blanket or comforting cuddle toy. Kate missed the boat by not anticipating this, given his earlier behavior.
Yeah that was bad planning by W&K. But my guess is that she wanted pictures of the kids paying attention to the jubilee parade and that’s it. Which isn’t a great idea for a 4 year old.
Ok I cannot stand Khate, and I agree he should not have been there, but as a mother of three boys, I can totally see Louis throwing a fit about not being able to go. He saw his parents and elder sibling going off to events and was probably like why can’t I come along. Then he gets there and was like huh, this shizz is boring as hell I should have stayed home.
So if he had a fit to attend and they gave in, that’s not rewarding bad behavior?
Not a parent so I’m not judging her. Plus I’ve seen plenty of children his age melt down in public like this. But when I watched the Reuters video and the next suggested video was about ADHD, I had to laugh.
Also loving Charlotte shoving her coat at Kate. Royals! They’re just like us!
Yes, that gave me a good chuckle.
Lots of people are making excuses for this bratty behaviour. Getting uncomfortable due to a boring parade? Sure. But being disrespectful to mother and shutting her up like that??? That’s a learned behaviour. Wonder what he watches at home to feel comfortable doing that in front of the world….
Like father, like son. Basher Billy has that famous video of constantly hitting Chuck and chucky doing nothing to prevent it. Like mother also, I guess. One who publicly disrespects others for existing…..
I would have felt bad but they said Archie would turn out to be a brat because he won’t be around the precious camb cousins. Well, looks like they backed the wrong horse 🐎
Someone said on twitter how years after, someone will be assigned to arrange teddy bears perfectly.
I am so tired of people making excuses for bad behavior. Think back to meghan with archie at that polo match. That kid had on sunglasses, sticking his tongue out at meghan, and archie. What was mrs. early childhood expert doing, but laughing. Same at trooping of the colours. I have no doubt he hits her,Iike willy did diana. There is a blank stare in that child’s eyes. I have a autistic nephew, and my niece. His sister treats him Iike Charlotte treats that child, with a calming hand. Kate could learn, instead of thinking the way he acts is funny. I can assure it is not. Stop excusing back behavior, parents please do better, that kid needs help while he is young, not it is okay, and normal, it is not.
Some folks on Twitter were like, “where’s the dad?” Tell me without telling me you’re behind in gossip. As if Egg would help Keen!
I would love Kate to speed up this process, separate publicly, and blame having to hide Willileaks’s gardening on all the smears of Meghan. It would not be the entire truth, and in my dreams she’d express contrition, if only because she’s trying to sling mud on the Windsors and get whatever tacky mansion she wants in Bucklebury.
Well apparently she’s a pro at handling tantrums:
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/545570/duchess-kate-middleton-behaved-kids-cambridge/
I’ll add my voice to the chorus. They KNOW the noise and everything else scares the kids. They should haven muffle headphones and taken him for a rest, instead of dressing him in a costume and laughing at his ‘antics’! Poor baby!
We all know if this was Archie misbehaving the headline would be completely different tone when Archie was seen in a normal baby onies white woman lose their minds . Accusing Meghan of being a neglected mother but Louise is acting up physically attacking other and people rushing to make excuses for Kate . Kate and her bandwagon of stans love to pretend she the mostly perfect mother to ever exist and her Lilly white kids are the most perfect well behaved kids ever with the best manners . The Cambridge’s needed to be center of attention and getting the most PR from the Jubilee backfired on them Their headlines include people notice their weird behavior towards each other at church Louis throwing tantrums Charlotte and George looking completely uncomfortable during the Wales vist . Photos of George with his fist ball up and looking upset and photos of Louis being out of control hitting his cousin . Kate deserves to be called out why is ok for people to judge Meghan parenting but Kate is all suddenly off limits she can’t be blame for kids behavior. I’m sure the Cambridge’s though that Archie would have been there so they could use him as scapegoats but the joke was on them .
I don’t think there was anything she could do to win. If she allowed him to misbehave, she’d be criticized. When she “gets in his face,” she’s also wrong.
Four year-olds act like this when they are overstimulated and tired. It’s very hard for them to self regulate and be on their best behaviour all day long. He’s a normal boy.
I don’t get why this is becoming an opportunity to comment on Kate’s parenting.
If this were the Sussexes and Archie, the headlines would have been
“Sussex Parenting Fail: how new age parenting HURTS kids”
“Harry left his family, his children are paying the price: Being denied a relationship with his family has led Archie to be a number one brat”
“Meghan fails to control child: is the child even hers?!”
“Child psychologist states Meghan has no connection to her child: lifelong harm for child”
“Body language expert states Meghan poised to HIT little Archie”
“Child expert states tantrum a sign of ABUSE!”
and let’s not forget the made up one
“Queen fears for Archie and Lilibet: To take custody by royal proclamation!”
Some of those actually were comments made when Meghan read to Archie when he was only one.
Yep, Duchess Early Years Expert treated us to a real-time demonstration of her expertise.
However, had Archie behaved like that, it would be blamed on his mother the Black Duchess, the result of his African heritage, because he’s a “lesser” person compared to Team Incandescent which never puts a foot wrong.
No matter how the Cambridge children act out, people will stumble all over themselves to make excuses, make light of it, and generally chock it up to an exhausted youngster acting out. Folks are wetting themselves to give the little white royal the benefit of the doubt.
But one of Meghan’s children having an age-appropriate meltdown would attract the most vicious and openly heinous commentary which would follow them for DECADES.
And we all know why.
I don’t really blame Kate for Louis acting out the way he did. It was a 3 hour long parade, I saw some of the parade stuff in some clips and what I was was pretty boring lol. However he was clearly too young to be there and should never have been trotted out. Maybe for the final balcony appearance since it was only about a minute but it was a mistake to think a 4 year old could sit through a 3 hour event and behave the whole time. None of what I saw seemed especially concerning apart from the hair pulling. It’s when kids shove, push, and bite that I get worried. William did the bare minimum and his only involvement from what I saw was to tell Louis to go see his grandfather for a bit.
I will give Kate some credit, she didn’t hit him, get mean with him, and she remained calm-ish. She was on edge but didn’t lose her cool. But she did seem to aggravate Louis by doing her trademark “pointing” and IMO she should have just left him alone or taken him out way earlier when she sensed he was in a bad mood. The only thing to do was to remove him from the event which is sounding like she did do at some point? That kid probably missed his naptime and got cranky all because his parents thought it would be good to have him out for a photo op. There should have been conversations about what to do in case Louis couldn’t sit through the whole thing. It was pretty evident from Trooping the Colour that he didn’t have the stamina to make it through a whole formal event.
And clearly there would have been a huge double standard had Meghan been there and brought Archie to the event. It does seem that the reaction to Louis has been pretty mixed though, no one across the board is praising Kate for her amazing parenting skills.
I really don’t think the issue here was an overtired kid but Kate grabbing Louis’s hand and angrily getting in his face. That’s not great parenting.
Charles actually seemed to handle Louis best at the event.
Kids will be kids. I don’t understand the outrage and projection that everyone’s kids needs to behave a certain way. He is 4 years old and being made to sit through these long and boring events.
Also, he’s spent most of his life in the pandemic. He was born in 2018 and then pandemic hit in 2020. I’m seeing that a lot of these pandemic babies get overstimulated when they’re suddenly introduced to these large scale events with numerous people.
They may have hoped for an Archie meltdown, but I would have found it hilarious if the Sussexes had attended with him, and he was the one behaving. If that was the plan, the photos/videos of that contrast between the two boys’ behavior would have totally backfired on Early Years Kate. Meghan/Archie = calm and well-behaved; Kate/Louis = losing it and out of control.
I’d throw a fit, too, if I had to wear my dad’s old clothes all the time. How many of those outfits do you think they have in the archives? Or did Kate have a seamstress sew up extras?
I hope William and Kate can address Louis’s disrespectful behavior as early as now. It could get worse if not addressed at this stage. Good luck to them.
That little boy slapped his mother silly! His hand over her mouth sealed it for me…..he has zero respect for her…….Can’t say I’m sorry for her. Despite her psycophants pretending that its normal 4 year old behaviour…..um no, it isnt!
I have a 5 year old and this is NOT what a tantrum looks like or what being a bad mother looks like. This is a 4 year old fussing for 3 seconds.
IMO, this sadly shows Kate isn’t respected in her own household. Louis knows he can get away with it – note he didn’t act this way with his father and grandfather.
Needless to say, Charles already tweeted a picture of him with Louis on his lap.
