Reuters: Four-year-old Prince Louis threw a tantrum at the Jubbly parade

Here are some photos from Day 4 of the Platinum Jubbly. The Cambridge family was back in London, as was Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Tindall family and the York princesses, among others. They all went to the Jubbly Parade, and the royals and politicians were once again seated in VIP seating, just like at the Jubbly Concert the night before.

The difference for the parade was that Prince Louis joined his siblings and he was bored out of his mind. He wanted to play with his second-cousins. He wanted to sing, to dance, to be loud and rambunctious. Which is fine. He’s four years old, a lot of little boys are like that. You would think that a credible expert on Early Years would understand that Louis is probably too young to behave for a long parade. You would think that coloring books would be provided or that – gasp – Louis’s parents would have just let him misbehave and be done with it. Instead. Kate kept getting in his face and telling him to watch the parade. He put his hand over her mouth and threw a tantrum about it, front row, live on camera. Even Reuters used the word “tantrum.” So did CNN.

Louis really did his utmost to get summarily carried out of the venue, but to no avail. pic.twitter.com/uXzlKKDikB — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 5, 2022

This is a good illustration for why Prince Louis has been missing from so many kid friendly events in recent months. Again, it wouldn’t have been half as bad if Kate, you know, knew how to handle her child. The way she kept fussing with him and getting in his face was annoying the crap about me, imagine what it’s like for a four-year-old. I also feel like Kate just wants to stage the photos of her “leaning down and talking” to her kids. And all three of her kids are completely over it. And yes, if this had been Meghan and her children, every single British paper would have done wall-to-wall coverage about how Meghan is a bad mother and her children are demon seeds.

After the parade, the Cambridges joined Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and the Queen made a “surprise” appearance. The optics made more sense for this appearance – at least the Queen’s heirs were closest to her, which was not the case at Trooping. Once again, Louis was bored out of his mind. He was too little for all of these Jubbly appearances and his parents are too incapable of dealing with him. Someone fetch Nanny Maria.