“Dr. Oz is officially the GOP candidate for the Pennsylvania senate seat” links

Can the mofo Dr. Oz please lose to a democrat.. please!!!! I saw his campaign ad where he panders to gun nuts. So pathetic. Just as mass shooting are occurring.
As a Pennsylvanian this Dr. Oz B.S. pisses me off, this MoFo doesn’t even live here, he lives in NJ, and has dual citizenship in Turkey and voted in their las election. Please make it make sense
Fetterman had better win!!
Fellow Pennsylvanian here… I am shocked he’s the GOP candidate. He bought a house outside of Philly and doesn’t even live there, but that makes it ok to run? There should seriously be laws about this.
You are correct there should be laws against this. It is the same with that D*#k head Hawley, lists his sisters address as his own in MO, but lives in VA
I am also Pennsylvanian and absolutely mortified about this. Between their fascist gubernatorial candidate and “Dr. Oz,” the Republicans have made us look even more idiotic than usual. Shapirio and Fetterman must win. Nothing else is acceptable.
I agree, Duchess. The GOP candidate for governor (Mastriano) has outright said that he won’t be bound by democratic elections. He’s threatened to not certify election results if he doesn’t like the outcome, etc.
Our democracy really does hang in the balance.
WHAT THE WHAT?!?!?!!? He also has dual citizenship in TURKEY????? This is just insane. It’s like after 2016 the world has gone insane. I just cannot comprehend this insanity.
Yes, he is a genocide denier and was a member of their armed services… We are definitely in the darkest timeline and have been since November 8, 2016. It was dark prior to that but that day made it THE DARKEST
@CJW – Thank you. I did not know any of that.
Poor Pennsylvania.
The People of PA should vote for the candidate FROM PA. Oz lives in NJ. Also I don’t believe you should have dual citizenship if you are a member of Congress. My brother was a naval officer and he had to relinquish his German citizenship to take his commission. You can’t serve two masters
You guys know he loves Trump, right? IDIOT!
Yup, the GOP candidates are kissing his big ugly fat arse for endorsements. Yet 2 of his “picks” didn’t make the cut. Thank god!
Vote.
Encourage others to register.
Absolutely!!! Round up everyone you know in Pennsylvania and Michigan out to vote!!! Encourage drivers to take people to the polls!! Get students involved at the Universities to host a voter registration drive. Pennsylvania and Michigan are in deep trouble.
Love your response.
The world needs people like you
@ Flowerlake, I don’t know if you were responding to my post but I am in a heavily saturated Repugnant area. I have been teaming with the Democrats of Brazos County since I moved here 21 years ago. I have volunteered through Vote Forward as well. I sent out 180 letters to Texas residents to encourage people in the 2016 presidential election to vote. I won’t stop now or ever. Even if I am in a retirement home, I won’t stop.
Our own Democracy is in danger. We are still feeling the effects of the Insurrection. It will not end until we ALL stand up and fight!!
As a DOCTOR he wants more guns? Didn’t the AMA (American Medical Association) declare guns and shootings a public health emergency?
Yes, and a major health insurance company is starting a research group in California because, as they stated, IT’S A HEALTH CRISIS.
He “wants” and “believes” whatever will get him elected.
That’s right. As long as the rides on the coattails of MAGATS, he’s happy. Hypocrite. Every single one of these GOP hacks.
It has been announced that gun deaths are the leading cause of deaths with minors. No more car accidents or hot car deaths, shootings!! Our children are dying at the hands of guns.
And I’m sure he’s going to use his pulpit to champion sensible gun regulations, given what happened over the weekend in Philadelphia and the fact that gun violence is a public health crisis. /s
Yes, he will!! And I am going to grown 6” taller so that I will now be 5’7” tall….🙄
The shooting in Philly this last weekend was awful. Of course if Philadelphia’s DA would start to enforce the laws already on the books that might help. But Larry Krasner doesn’t believe much in punishment of criminals. And Philadelphia is paying the price.
I saw a documentary about Krasner and found it fascinating. His proposals about targeting offences that hurt society, as opposed to targeting vulnerable offenders through high cash bail, long sentences that adversely impact employment and family support, are intriguing. He also has made himself public enemy #1 of the Philly police union by prosecuting dirty and racist cops with vigour. But it’s all theory, and any stats about recidivism are a mess because of COVID. And even perfect stats don’t matter if cops are constantly telling citizens that they should not feel safe.
Krasner has personally been behind a terrible surge in gun violence and crime which has mostly affected black Philadelphians. If you are a kid playing on the street in North Philly and you get shot by a bullet fro gang warfare, you might not be interested in his theories. Cops don’t need to tell citizens they should not feel safe. The criminals who go unpunished for their crimes do a good job of it.
My condolences to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
No condolences just yet! The results are just for the primaries. I’m still holding out hope for the general election this fall!
I am so happy to hear Ted Lasso is ending after 3 seasons. I love love love that show and am so glad they’re not hanging on and dragging it out for the money. So many great shows are ruined that way (Walking Dead, LOST etc etc)
Greys Anatomy to add to that list too. My gawd, do people still watch it anymore or are people like Pompeo in it just for the paycheck, not actual entertainment value?
I’m disgusted he got the nomination. PA eeked it out for Biden in 2020, hopefully they can do it again this time. This charlatan would be a disaster in the Senate.
Thanks, Oprah. I love you, but ….
Jordan and McKay dona great breakdown of the Mormon TikTok swinger situation! It’s slightly less confusing the way they explain compared to the article.
I love those two.
Don’t be surprised if he gets in. Fetterman had a stroke, so democrats are working hard to shoot themselves in the foot here and claim that he can’t be trusted, and we should have put Kenyatta in instead. Kenyatta himself isn’t an idiot, so he is throwing his support behind Fetterman, but I’m not sure he even he can unite the East/West divide here in PA.
Fetterman got the clot dissolved really quickly and a pacemaker put in, like a million others each year. He was a reliable rock during all the election tomfoolery of 2020 and he just won the primary by winning more votes than all the competitors combined. I also like that his wife started a “free store” just to combat food/essentials insecurity – she asked for a shipping container for her birthday just so she create her free store.
That’s so wonderful to hear. The food deserts in so many inner cities is what is driving up the lack of nutrition in these areas. You have plenty of liquor stores but no grocery stores that have fresh produce available. And the Dollar stores, the like, are killing the availability of fresh produce as well. They need to be shut down.
The issue is black Philadelphians. They are not a fan of Fetterman and preferred Kenyatta, and while I understand why, they are going in on him hard in Twitter and other platforms. They are the power vote in Philly since they are the ethnic majority. You cannot win without them.
I’m hoping there’s just a loud minority on Twitter, but it makes me nervous. Fetterman is going to have to do what he can to reach out to that community because they currently feel very neglected. He’s very much a Western Pennsylvania personality, not an Eastern one, even if he ultimately supports a lot of similar goals. It’s definitely causing division between the two camps.
Omg a picture of Lilibet has been released what a cutie.
The Sussexes released a photo of Lilibet! She’s adorable 🥰
She is absolutely precious!!! She looks so much like her father with her hair but her facial features are certainly Meghan!! What a delightful surprise today!!