The Sussexes released two new photos of Lilibet Diana for her first birthday

There were questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would release any photos or authorize the release of any photos around their Jubbly visit. My theory was that they would allow perhaps one photo with Archie, Lilibet and the Queen to be released by Buckingham Palace. But at the end of the day, that didn’t happen. Even though Archie and Lili were in the UK, there were zero photos of them – either portraits or paparazzi pics – released during the trip. As soon as the Sussexes landed back home in America, though… well, as you can see, they released new pics of Lilibet, taken by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

Lilibet Diana is a lot like Archie, in that both children look like their dad. Harry’s Spencer genes are off the charts. His Spencer genes are bullying Meghan’s Ragland genes! No, I actually do think Lili looks like Meghan a little bit. I think when Lili grows up, she’ll end up looking like a redheaded version of Meghan. But for now, those are Harry’s children. They came from HIM. She’s a little doll, so completely cute.

Omid Scobie reports that the photos were taken at Lilibet’s birthday “picnic” at Frogmore Cottage. In addition to Misan Harriman’s presence, the Sussexes asked their wedding cake baker Claire Ptak to make something special for Lili. Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and they’re “amazed” that the Sussex supporters raised more than $100,000 for World Central Kitchen for Lili’s birthday.

For Lilibet’s first birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan invited close friends and family for an "intimate backyard picnic" at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday. Claire Ptak (who made the couple's 2018 wedding cake) baked a special order for the party. 📷 @misanharriman pic.twitter.com/gXFM0l3FIT — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 6, 2022

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022