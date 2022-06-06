The Sussexes released two new photos of Lilibet Diana for her first birthday

There were questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would release any photos or authorize the release of any photos around their Jubbly visit. My theory was that they would allow perhaps one photo with Archie, Lilibet and the Queen to be released by Buckingham Palace. But at the end of the day, that didn’t happen. Even though Archie and Lili were in the UK, there were zero photos of them – either portraits or paparazzi pics – released during the trip. As soon as the Sussexes landed back home in America, though… well, as you can see, they released new pics of Lilibet, taken by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman.
Lilibet Diana is a lot like Archie, in that both children look like their dad. Harry’s Spencer genes are off the charts. His Spencer genes are bullying Meghan’s Ragland genes! No, I actually do think Lili looks like Meghan a little bit. I think when Lili grows up, she’ll end up looking like a redheaded version of Meghan. But for now, those are Harry’s children. They came from HIM. She’s a little doll, so completely cute.
Omid Scobie reports that the photos were taken at Lilibet’s birthday “picnic” at Frogmore Cottage. In addition to Misan Harriman’s presence, the Sussexes asked their wedding cake baker Claire Ptak to make something special for Lili. Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and they’re “amazed” that the Sussex supporters raised more than $100,000 for World Central Kitchen for Lili’s birthday.
For Lilibet’s first birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan invited close friends and family for an "intimate backyard picnic" at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday. Claire Ptak (who made the couple's 2018 wedding cake) baked a special order for the party.
📷 @misanharriman pic.twitter.com/gXFM0l3FIT
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 6, 2022
It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman/The Sussexes.
She’s so adorable!!!
+1
I will guess she already has Harry wrapped around her little finger.
@Noki Remember the ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt?
So freaking cute. So glad we got to see her.
I hope Harry got to introduce her to his Spencer aunts, Sarah and Jane – both natural redheads!
Harry’s got some strong genes. That baby is his little mini-me.
SO like Harry!
Everyone on Twitter’s saying that, like Meghan’s genes did not even get a shot with this one. (Although her eye’s remind me of Doria’s, she has those same warm eyes.)
I think it’s really interesting that both kids inherited the ginger gene. It’s supposedly recessive and easily dominated by brown or brunette genes. They’re both adorable.
@geekish1 I might be wrong, but I thought you needed the ginger gene on both sides (can someone confirm?) so, probably Meghan carries it too from her father’s side.
I agree. Such a beautiful baby. Meghan is out-gingered.
Prediction: BP will be releasing a picture with Betty and all the great grand kids. I think they were just waiting on H&M to release Lili’s photo first.
That’s an interesting theory and is possible.
@Dawning I agree with your prediction!
They must have taken official portraits of the Queen with the heirs and also with all her children, grand children & great grandchildren on the first day of the Jubilee. They will eventually be released.
^^ It takes two to tango guys. Both children are a mixture of their parents. What stands out, of course, is their pale red skin coloring and red hair. But Meghan has the red hair gene in her DNA from her father’s side. Her half brother had deep red hair when he was younger. And in any case, biologically the red hair gene comes from melanin. No kidding. As well, babies change a little here and there as they grow and their characteristics become more developed. Lili’s hair could become a darker reddish auburn and the texture could become wavier. The back looks wavy right now.
But yeah, very strong Spencer genes, for sure. Neither child has Harry’s nose whatsoever. Both of their noses are Markle/Ragland. And fortunately, the children’s eyes are not as close together as Harry’s.
^^ @Dawning and @mia girl, this appears to be what many of us would like to see. They may have taken such a photo to distribute among the various families. It doesn’t mean they will release such a group photo publicly. Plus, I’m not sure the Cambridge kids ever came into contact with Archie & Lili. It doesn’t seem that Archie & Lili were in the car with their parents when M&H were driven to BP quadrangle. So no big group portrait would have been taken during Trooping the Colour with all the kids.
Omid said not to expect to see a photo of Archie & Lili with the Queen either. Oh well, M&H are always surprising us. In Omid’s write-up, he said how amazed M&H were about the $100,000 plus Sussex supporters raised for World Central Kitchen (about $20,000 plus was raised over the last two days of the fundraiser). Wow, is all I can say. M&H inspire people.
aftershocks: I’m still hopeful. Since we know that Harry and Meghan were being super careful re: paparazzi and such, is there any chance that the kids came later in another car? Even if a family group photo never gets released to the public, I’m still hoping that they took a few.
My first thought was the same! Buckingham palace will probably release a family photo of the queen and we would have lily’s photo. The Sussexes wanted fairly to be the first to release it as a token of thanks for the fundraiser for WCK. She’s such a cutie!!! Happy birthday lily!!!
Thank you, Kaiser, thank you!
+1
She is just the cutest thing in nature, isn’t she? Lord, I don’t even LIKE children as a rule, but she’s unfrozen my heart! What glorious colouring she has – and I can see a lot of the Queen in her as well, to whom Harry has a remarkable similarity. She’s going to be an absolute heartbreaker – but with Meghan and Harry as parents she will be socially responsible, passionate, empathetic, well-educated and kind. Just lovely.
Oh my goodness — another redhead! She’s adorable!
Cuteness overload! Beautiful little sweetheart!!
She even has red eyebrows!
Beyond adorable!!
OMG — too precious! 😍😍😍
Oh my goodness… she’s adorable!
What a beautiful baby. Lili is a little doll and does looks so like Harry for now.
Lili Diana is a cutie patootie, for sure! She kind of has the look of her second cousin, August Brooksbank. Since there’s only about 6 months between them, chances are they may grow up being as close as Eugenie and Harry are. 💕
Lili is soooo cute, such a cherub. Harry and Meg make such beautiful babies.
Damn, Harry’s genes are STRONG! The irony that the racist Windsors were so bent out of shape about H&M’s kid’s skin tone only for them to look exactly like their father.
I thought the same thing. In the Oprah interview, didn’t they say someone said, “what will your kids look like?” Scared, the kids were going to be darker. She is a cutie! She looks like both. I will say that Harry’s Spencer genes are strong as hell!
That’s part of why it was so insulting. Ginger genes are so strong, anyone with half a clue would know they’d probably be gingers. (Meghan’s dad was when younger too IIRC.) It really was them asking “what will their skin tone be?”
And now the person who asked (cough Bill) looks like even more of an @$$.
Damn right. I LOVE that they are double royal rebel redheads. Also that is very cute.
And that vile half-brother, Tom Markle Jr. is a redhead too although his hair is turning white and the red is less noticeable. There are redhead genes on both sides. She’s got her mom’s lovely bone structure.
An Insta account I follow had Lilly side by side with a pic of Harry and Meghan at the same age, Lilly definitely has her nose and eye shape! Hair and everything else did favor Harry’s baby pic.
Lili also has Meghan’s mouth. She’s cute now, and she’ll be a beauty.
Yeah guys. That was my thought too. It was so pointless as well as racist to question ‘skin color.’ Skin color varies across ethnic groups anyway. They were thinking about Meghan’s Mom, apparently. But Doria gave birth to Meghan, so Doria has some lighter genes in her DNA. Doria’s skin is light brown, the same as her maternal grandmother Netty’s skin tone. Doria’s mother, Jeanette (the daughter of Netty), had darker brown skin, likely after her father’s.
Obviously, Meghan has a lot of pale skin genes in her DNA profile, which mixed with Harry’s pale skin genes on both sides gives us Archie/Lili’s pale red skin tones (which likely may tan easier than their Dad’s due to a bit of melanin in their DNA). M&H definitely make beautiful babies. It would be lovely if they had more children, but they said they’re calling it quits.
@Eulalia, cherub is the word. An adorable sweet looking ginger cherub!
They really are, both kids look so much like him. Cute!
Beautiful! Totally Harry 😭😀😍
100% Harry both of them
^^ If you just look at the skin tone and hair color, yes. But looking at individual features, you will see Markle/Ragland traits. Both Archie & Lili have the shape of Diana’s eyes. But Archie’s eyes are prominent and set far apart in his face — a Ragland trait. Plus, Archie has dark brown eyes, like Meg and Doria. Lili’s eyes appear to be blue like Harry’s and Diana’s. Lili’s eyes are also deep set. Both Harry and Meg have deep set eyes. Meg gets that trait from her father, but the color and shape of Meg’s eyes are like her mother’s.
Overall, Archie has the ears, head and forehead of his Dad, as well as mouth shape, except for his fuller lower lip. In general, I think Archie looks somewhat more like Meghan, aside from skin tone and hair color. Right now, Lilibet seems to look more like Harry because of her skin tone, eye color, and hair color. But she probably has her mother’s bone structure, and Doria’s round-shaped face. Neither Archie nor Lili have their Dad’s nose. Both appear to have more of the Markle/Ragland nose. But time will tell us more. Kids change as they develop.
I ran here when I saw the photo release!
What an ADORABLE LITTLE GINGER NUGGET!!!
I bet Lizzie the Great got a kick out of that mop of hair. And there’s no denying they’re Harry’s kids, but maybe they’ll get Megan’s nose and Lilibet gets her voice. Otherwise it’s been an absolute takeover by those Spencer genes.
I ran here too😍
Me too! Lol I didn’t think they’d wait until tomorrow and I was right.
^@AMD: “Otherwise it’s been an absolute takeover by those Spencer genes.”
At first glance, it might seem that way. But biologically, these kids took from all sides of their parents’ DNA. Plus, Meg & Harry are 17th cousins, which I’ve mentioned before, and it should be talked about more. Harry & Meghan have common ancestors going way back some 15 generations. Thus, Meg is related to the Spencers via her father’s mother’s ancestral line. Meg has the red hair gene, via her father. So, no wonder Archie and Lili both have red hair and pale red coloring.
Lili also resembles August Brooksbank. I heard that Sarah and Diana have common ancestors, so there it is. Family connections and DNA combine in marvelous ways.
@Aftershocks you’re cracking me up. We get it. The kids have DNA from both parents lol.
@Becks1-
Seriously!! Enough already!!
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh……the most beautiful baby girl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hv been seeing the mile-a-minute posts on twitter ever since Misan Harriman dropped the photo less than an hour ago. I cant believe celebitchy decided to upload a thread so late in the day…….has this been done before?!? I expected that commenters on other threads wd try to sneak in a comment or so before kaiser chastised them for thread jacking and promising that we’d see this thread in the morning.
But who would wait for the internet to break?????????????????????????????????????
Excellent decision. Beautiful baby!
Yes, CB has done this before when a big news story breaks after the site is “closed” for the day. But its not often.
Somehow she looks even more like Harry than Archie.
Ginger Avenger strikes again!
Agreed, it looks like her eyes may be blue.
Yes, she does seem to look more like Harry than Archie but I see a beautiful combination of both parents. Children continue to change as they grow older and she will continue to look lovely.
^^ I agree @PrincessK. For me, it seems that Archie in general looks more like Meghan, but with a lot of his Dad in certain features, including his coloring. Also, Lili appears to look more like Harry, but with some Markle/ Ragland features. It’s not unusual for girls to look a lot like their Dads, and for boys to resemble their Moms. But then, some kids have more of a mixture of both parents’ features. It’s all variable.
What a beautiful little girl! Happy birthday again to Lili!
She’s a mini Prince Harry with her cute self! I giggle a little at the Black lady with a white kid and the white lady with Black kids. This seems like a truly happy day.
Genetics are just so interesting. I guess technically the Sussex babies are 75 % white.
They may be more, if Doria has any white ancestors.
Can we just not with the percentages? You do realize that genes aren’t segregated and are randomly split in forming eggs? Even with things like ancestry DNA you can’t map out precise “percentages”.
Yes, you never know, but Harry does have strong genes. my guess is that if they had two more children one of them would not have red hair.
^^ Thanks for explaining that @equality. You’re right that we shouldn’t break things down into strict categories and percentages. Humans in many ways are all related, the farther back we go. Physical characteristics adapted and developed over centuries due to environmental and geographical conditions. And as I’ve said, ad nauseam, Harry and Meghan are 17th cousins via her father’s mother’s ancestral line going all the way back to 1300s King Edward III (whose wife, btw, was a brown-skinned, brown-haired, brown-eyed woman, Philippa of Hainault).
Meghan’s Mom, Doria, has fair-skinned genes in her DNA. And Doria herself is light brown in complexion. That would be a reason why Meghan came out as fair-skinned as she did, but with dark curly hair and dark eyes.
In my mixed race family both my sister and sil were asked were they the nanny when out with their respective kids. It’s pretty gross and I hope it wouldn’t happen today (that was over 20 years ago).
^^ Yes @Mia1066, that happens a lot. It sadly happened to Doria, when she was out in public with her daughter, Meghan.
Ugh. SO freaking cute. I’m a redhead and I so wanted one of my three daughters to have red hair but I got one with black hair, one blonde and one brunette. Maybe I should have a fourth . . . .
Imagine if they release a picture of Archie, August and Lili😀
Apparently Sienna is a redhead too!
I’m a ginger also and none of my 3 sons are, but my grandson oh my he has a glorious mop of red hair, when he was born my son called and said “he’s a boy and he’s a ginger!!!” We were laugh crying
Wonderful! I absolutely adore red hair.
My great-grandmother (my maternal grandmother’s mother) was one of seven children, six of whom had red hair, herself included. All of her siblings, even her only brother who was the sole non-ginger went on to have children with red hair.
My great-grandmother? She had three children – no redheads. She had nine grandchildren – no redheads. Then I came along – bright red since birth. I was the only great-grandchild for a good decade and despite there now being five more I remain the only redhead.
My side of the family was estranged from said great-grandmother pretty much my whole life from about two years old on, so we had nothing to do with the many ginger second- and third-cousins therein, which made me standout BIG TIME in my very blonde and lightly brunette family. Genetics are such a random crapshoot, it’s crazy.
@SkittleBrau: “Ugh. SO freaking cute. I’m a redhead and I so wanted one of my three daughters to have red hair but I got one with black hair, one blonde and one brunette. Maybe I should have a fourth . . . .”
^^ I believe you’d have to try with someone who has the red hair gene in their DNA. 😉
Had to do a double take – wow, do she and her cousin August look like two peas in a pod!
That’s exactly what I thought. Just saw his picture earlier today and it’s striking how similar they look. Is it me or does the little girl in bottom of photo look more like Meg than Lili Lol. Harry’s genes are strong
^^ No, the little girl with the lovely curlicue hair is the older daughter of Misan Harriman and his wife, the woman holding the younger daughter in her arms. Neither of these little girls resemble Meghan, unless you are looking at dark eyes and possibly similar olive-toned skin. That doesn’t mean that either of them look like Meghan though. They are a mixture of their own parents.
^^ Yep, exactly. I mentioned that upthread. It’s very apparent. But I saw someone mention that both Diana and Sarah have common ancestors. And since Meghan is related (generations back) to the Spencers. Well, there’s lots of similar DNA at work. 😄
It will be so cool if Augie and Lili grow up to be as close as Eugenie and Harry. 💕
Archie, Lili and August are all red heads! I hope their parents have lots of photos. Happy Birthday Lili D!
Windsors doing their part for ginger survival!
^^ You mean the Sussexes doing their part (with those strong Spencer genes). The Windsors had nothing to do with the ginger avenger factor. LOL! Remember Charles’ acute disappointment when Harry was born, “Oh, he’s a boy. And he has red hair.” Diana said her heart sank in that moment. Their marriage was all downhill from there.
Awww how adorable! Yeah she’s a mini Harry to me for now but she’s still only 1 and I know a lot of kids who look like one parent early on only to grow up and look like a good mix of both or even look more like the other parent!
^^ That’s very true @Sofia, likely because there are so many unique features involved, and it takes children time to grow into all of their physical characteristics.
It’s absolutely hilarious how obviously Harry’s children both Lili and Archie are. She doesn’t even have the hint of curls that Archie has. For a family who was so freaked out about what mixed race kids in the family would look like, and all the conspiracy theories from haters who created an AU that Meghan was never pregnant with Harry’s children rather than accepting the reality of mixed race kids in the line of succession, the pair of them being obvious Spencers through and through is just funny to me.
^^ I think there’s a lesson to be learned in all of this. But with all of the rota’s false narratives, the people who really need to learn the lesson, probably won’t. Will, Kate, Charles, and everyone who wondered in a prejudiced way about skin color (which isn’t really important in the way our fractious culture makes it out to be), should feel acutely ashamed. No matter how the Sussex children looked, they were always going to be loved, blessed, and nurtured by their parents, grandmother Doria, and extended Sussex family friends.
To see what other ‘mixed-ethnic’ royal offspring look like, anyone could check out Prince Albert’s out-of-wedlock son, Alexandre (see below), and the son of Prince Max and Princess Angela of Lichtenstein, Prince Alfons.
https://people.com/royals/prince-albert-monaco-four-children-photographed-together-first-time/
ohhhhh my gooodness. OMG. she’s so cute!!! What a precious little girl.
Someone on here speculated they would release a photo after arriving in the states and they were right!
Cute Lili! They thread that needle perfectly – they didn’t pull focus from the Queen or Charles and…they blanked the foul Brit media! Ha! No pics for the Rota to monetize! Plus Lilibet Senior got to enjoy “grandma time” which is what she should do.
And they let Eugenie have her day with the public pictures of August. No claims that they somehow spoiled it for her, like at her wedding.
Also
Wanted to add that something I love about H&M is that they are friends with the people they “work” with. They didn’t ask Misan to come take family pictures, they invited his family to celebrate with them.
That’s a great way of looking at it!
What a beautiful little one
She looks so much like daddy
What a sweetie. And the rarest combo—red hair and blue eyes. The ginger force is strong in Harry! My son got my ginger genes and holds me responsible for “making me look like Ronald McDonald, Mom!” Lol. Hopefully he’ll appreciate it someday…
Ginger genes are recessive so it’s just as much your son’s father’s fault!! 😀 (I say this as a mother of a ginger who also got blamed until his hair got darker and girls were complimenting him all the time, LOL)
This is powerful ammunition. Lol. Thank you!
I predict that he will appreciate it once he is older and wants to start dating! <3
❤️
First she’s adorable!!! Second, red hair and blue eyes are not that uncommon, at least in my family. I come from a long line of mostly redheads at some point in life, but an entire family of blue eyed people. The blue eyes is on both sides, and we are all mostly Scottish, British and a lot Irish.
Also, looking at her blue eyes I’m betting they are going brown. I say that cause they are the dark blue, and even though she is a year old and that’s when a lot of people say your eyes stay, my daughter’s did the same thing. It was about a year and a half and her steel blue eyes went brown. They are beautiful, but I miss that color on her. I never tell her that though. My husband is arabic, and I didn’t expect my daughter to look exactly like me just with much better hair- it’s thicker and gorgeous, and her father’s eyes, eye lashes and eye brows. He always says if she didn’t have my eyes she wouldn’t look like me at all. Maybe Lili will get lucky and get to keep that color too. I’m just being nostalgic, cause if her eyes end up like Meghan’s those are pretty too.
Such a little daddy face!!! What a darling girl. ❤️
Too cute and precious! I wish nothing but the best for Lili and her family.
Adorable little girl. She is beautiful. My FB feed (my neighbours) is full of ‘Meghan had a Netflix microphone under her coat’ posts. Sad that people believe that tripe
What a little Angel. Once again the Sussexes actually helped kill the current bad press cycle for the Cambs.
Twitter is really blowing up with her picture now, there’s a tweet every second. I couldn’t sleep and checked Twitter on a whim and was shocked when I saw her picture. Then I ran here.
Yes, and people are captioning the pic w/: Now go break the internet little girl.
She looks so much like her brother. What a sweet pic. And I too ran here to see if anything was posted lol.
@Noki-The thing is though, I don’t know if it’ll be seen that way so much as upstaging. I feel like the Cambridges will be non too pleased even though there’s not any blame to lay in this. After Louis’ quite normal/age appropriate tantruming that Kate paid and consequently gave too much attention to this is delightfully commanding attention. It didn’t have to be that way. The pics could have been of cousins playing together-a win for both families.😑
Their kids are cute. Meghan is such a gorgeous woman and Harry is a hottie but I really hope Lilibet eventually looks more like her. Right now, all I see is HMTQ. 👀
Anyone know if the Cambridges attended the party?
the Other Brother etc were in Wales for the day, so no, they did not come to the party. why would they? no one wanted them there and they certainly didn’t want to have to attend!
Harry and especially Meghan cannot breathe or go outside without being accused of upstaging someone, so why care what the rest of them think?
Lilibet is adorable and it looks like the party was actually fun for kids. I’m loving this for them!
Khate wouldn’t let her kids go near meghan and Archie at the polo match when he was a baby so what do you think? Khate and baldi were behind a vicious campaign against meghan. I doubt the Sussexes would let that family anywhere near their kids.
What! No-uh. Thank god H&M’s 2 little babies werent anywhere near that out-of-control/uncontrollable cousin.
No, the Cambridges did not attend Lili’s party. William had a spokesperson issue a statement saying ‘no slight was intended’ with their non-attendance. A really dumb thing to say since
1) They weren’t wanted there
2) Their children could have gone even if Will and Kate weren’t able to (and would probably have preferred it quite frankly)
3) Willliam is just highlighting how bad their relationship is if he couldn’t make any time at all to meet his only brother’s children (even though he has helpfully informed us that he already has a nephew.)
He should have just said nothing at all.
You know that just like us this is the first time other than the Christmas picture that Willy and Katie are seeing lili. I so hope this is true because it’s what they deserve.
She is a literal doll! Just adorable. And Meghan looks so just lovely and relaxed and happy!
She is beautiful just like her parents and baby brother. H and M sure make beautiful babies.
Ps: both babies are just like Harry!
In my opinion, I feel like Archie has grown to favor Meghan. But Lili is 💯 Harry! Like, Meghan’s genes weren’t even allowed in the room. I don’t want to hear NOBODY questioning her paternity EVER. She’s Harry’s TWIN!
ETA: I hope this was released after the UK tabloids went to press so they won’t have it tomorrow’s papers 😜
Archie actually loooks alot like Meg especially when Meg was younger,particularly the nose.
Don’t know about the print tabloids, but I found it online at Guardian and Tory & Country. Copyright is tres obvious at both. PMoron and FakeLady Colin Campbell are clueless on Twitter.
Sun reporter Matt Wilkinson snottily tweets that H&M private photographer was banned from photographing Lili meeting TQ and his linked story is still running Sussex Christmas family pix, guess they haven’t wrangled rights for the newer pix, unlike ENews, THR, ITV and ET Canada. Sun story about the backyard b-day also totally missed the face painting…
Like there aren’t millions of photos of the Queen taken by anybody and everybody? But she supposedly draws the line at one taken by someone for H&M? Why do these reporters think they make the Queen look good with these type of assertions?
@Snuffles: “Lili is 💯 Harry! Like, Meghan’s genes weren’t even allowed in the room.”
^^ It seems that way, LOL. But it’s not exactly true. You just have to look closer. Lili & Harry are chiefly alike in hair color, eye color, and skin tone. Otherwise, Lili’s nose is very different from Harry’s, and she has a round-shaped face, similar to Doria. Also, Lili’s eyes are not as close together as Harry’s, and her lips are fuller than Harry’s.
She’s precious! Meghan looks really happy … She appears to be very at ease as a mom.
I guess I can see the e Harry resemblance in the picture with her mom, but in the one outside all I could see was her namesake the Queen!
I don’t see any resemblance to the Queen. She is perhaps more a Spencer. She’s gorgeous.
She has some features of TQ and Charlotte. She’s a baby, as she gets older and the baby fat comes off, her face will change and she’ll look totally different.
I can see both Harry & Meghan in her. I think it’ll be fun to watch in future for the (very) few pictures we ever see of her and how she changes. What a beautiful baby!
@Mel,
I agree re: TQ & Charlotte… it’s the mid-face, I think.
I can see the queen too
Lili’s so cute. She looks even like Harry than Archie does.
I honestly thought we wouldn’t get any photos of her, they really want to protect their privacy. I’m so pleasantly surprised that we got these! Lili is adorable! So precious!
What a little cutie? She’s the image of her Dad at that age.
Also, the black and white picture of Meghan and her friend shows that Meghan doesn’t need make-up as she is a natural beauty.
Agreed Lili is a doll just adorable and the picture of Meghan with Lili is beautiful. They are a lovely family!
She is adorable, so cute!
OMG Lilibet Diana is ADORABLE and looks just like Harry!!! Poor Meghan’s genes 😂 Harry said, those children are MINE!
I absolutely LOVE that both Lili and Archie are redheads.
Katie’s going to be upset!!! A blue dress with smoking! That’s for her kids only!
OMG. Look at that sweet face, and her eyebrows are ginger too i can’t. She looks like Harry, blue eyes and all. Her dress is cute too. Happy belated birthday angel. <3
She is exquisite, so beautiful. Wonderful photo.
Not sure who she resembles, except for the red hair. One of mine has remained the same face wise and my oldest has changed throughout the years. Happiest of birthdays to her. Meghan looks great in that pic. Reminds me of those 70’s pics for some reason. And kudos to Meghan for such a natural pic.
First of all, she’s so cute!!! Second, the Spencer coloring is strong as hell but that face is all Meghan!
Yup. I thought I was the only one who saw it. She got Dad’s hair though.
She has Meghan’s smile.
She also looks a lot like like Eugene’s son. They could be confused as brother and sister too. Especially august, and lilibets black and white photo.
Yes! She is all Meghan with Harry’s coloring, especially her mouth!
I agree. All Meghan except for coloring, and I cannot figure out whose eyes those are. Meghan as a baby looked just like this—the entire lower half of her face. It’s just the eyes that are perplexing, lol! Meghan looks just like Doria from below the eyes too.
IMHO I’ve always thought that Harry, Louise, and the Queen have Queen Mary’s eyes. I think Lili does as well.
The hair might be Harry but those eyes are all Meghan. What a smiley, happy little girl!
Harry’s genes really are the strongest I’ve ever seen! Lilibet truly is a gem and i’m pleased she had such a wonderful birthday.
Wow. What a beautiful baby girl. Harry and Meghan have such a darling family; I thank God they live in CA.
Prince Charles major loss that he did not get a picture with her and Archie and tweeted them out.
Thank goodness that he didn’t.
She is a gift from heaven. Even her eyebrows are so red! Such a perfect little angel. And in a way I love even more Lili in Meghan’s arms with her friend. Just so natural and what a treat to see these photos today. Can’t wait to see Harry with the baby and all four of them together. This family is pure joy and I love this for them. Princess Diana is smiling in heaven.
For Charles and Lilibet’s sake I hope they got a chance to meet. Mostly for Charles sake, not sure Lili cares right now. She looks beautiful and she looks loved 🥰
I hope her Spencer aunts paid a visit.
I felt quite emotional remembering that Diana died so young and yet she lives on in this beautiful granddaughter and 4 other lovely grandchildren!
She’s so beautiful!
I had a boy first and then a girl. Had so much FUN!
omg…my wish was that they had a party with people who actually love them!!! Actual friends and real people they met through their charity work! Maybe that happened! I was kind of nauseated by the thought they hoped for “crumbs” from the RF (the Tindall children, etc.) as party guests. FTS
Also, both M and H have had loyal friends in the UK even from before they met each other.
Both Harry and Meghan have an intimate circle of UK friends. I highly doubt the party was “crumbs” but rather the people they ACTUALLY wanted there to celebrate with them.
Can you not see that their dear friend Misan was there with his family? Meghan and Harry would only surround their children with those who love and care for them. Also, the speculation about cousins attending this party, is just that speculation.
Yes, I do see it! It’s what I had hoped for and looks like it happened. Sorry my post wasn’t clear…I was celebrating!
Love that these pictures show them with friends that have their back. Ain’t no crumbs.
I think that we will see at least one young Phillips girl and at least one young Tindall and one or more young Cambridges being enticed by the natural charisma of their USA cousins.
Perhaps Viscount Severn will smell his future and instead ask H & M for an internship?
She’s adorable! It’s great to see her finally!
Heaven!!!
Charles doesn’t deserve to be grandfather to these beautiful children. Let him stew in Salt Island, waiting ten more years to be king at the tender age of 83. I love this for him.
Her photos are breaking the internet!
She is absolutely precious!! Such a great treat to get to see the lovely pictures today.
She is so fricking adorable. What a cutie pie❤️. H&M were so gracious to share a picture of their angel with us. And Milan’s daughters are cutie pies as well.
What a big FU to the BM and Rota Rats. They were salivating for a pic of Lili to profit from it. Well they’ll have to pay Misan if they want to use his pic. And the timing of the photo’s release means they won’t be able to print it in the morning papers😂
The copyright is owned by H&M. It says so on the bottom of the pic.
Anyone who wants to publish it, needs to have H&M’s permission.
Good luck to UK shidtrags. LOL
I hope Harry and Meghan denies them an makes them suffer!
The Fail posted it along with about six other Sussex articles including one that called them irrelevant and that they went home in a huff. I guess their readers don’t understand irony. Meanwhile Baby Lili is breaking the internet.
The photo was probably released to a PA. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan don’t decide what media gets the permission to use the photo, the PA decides that.
Yep! The message has been the same from Day 1. The Sussex children are not for sale. Well done!
Someone on twitter posted photos of Lili and Diana, it’s shocking but Lili looks a lot like young Diana (her hair was that Spencer red)! That will absolutely kill Kathy if it bears out.
most importantly she’s healthy and loved and safe and adorable!
Adorable!
She’s Harry with a bow!
I’m surprised we got such a clear photo of her face because it seems like we haven’t seen one of Archie in so long.
She is absolutely precious.
How delightful! 💗
I love that Misan will become mega-rich with this picture. And I love that he’s a Black man whose talents are celebrated and adored by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Chef’s kiss to it all.
Happy to see our little niece. So adorable. Harry’s mini me.
Omg, so sweet!
Yes I can see Meghan in her too – especially when you look at pics of Meghan as a baby. And I agree as she gets older she will grow to look like a red haired Meghan – which will be stunning. But as of now – like her brother Archie she is Harry’s Mini Me!
I always thought that Archie looks like Meghan – the eyes, the nose – with Harry’s mouth and colouring.
Lili though is 100% a daddy’s girl.
To me she looks like Meghan as a baby with Harry’s hair, lol. What a cutie! God bless them all!
Gorgeous baby. Her teeth are so adorable. I also love how relaxed and natural Meghan looks in the B&W snap. Looks like she even got some black face paint on her pants! Maybe Archie was hugging her leg, LOL.
I figured that was face paint or chocolate icing!
So cute! As soon as the photo was posted I went and donated to WC Kitchen. Happy birthday Lilibet!
Sussex Squad raised well over $100k for WCK in honor of Archie and Lili’s birthdays.
That was so impressive! WCK is a great charity.
^^ Yep guys. The story of the Sussex Squad raising that much money for WCK in one month, due to being inspired by M&H and Archie & Lili, is the very real and meaningful story all media should be airing. No one needs the repetitive lies and false Salty Isle narratives attacking M&H!!! The world is so upside-down and backwards. The nonsense against the Sussexes needs to stop!
I think this is why they released two photos, as a way of thanks for the corner of the internet who defend and celebrate them and their children.
Awwwwwwwww Lili is Harry’s little mini me. She is so cute and adorable. Look at her beautiful smile and that cute little bow in her hair. Lili is a perfect combination of her mom and dad. Harry and Meghan did very well in the kiddies department.
Happy birthday Lilibet Diana. I wish you a life of love, joy and laughter .
Anyone else think this is a hell of a flex? We see your Jubilee and raise you a photo of a 1 year old that breaks the internet.
Me! I think this is a fantastic flex!!
I adore her! Not just because I’m a ginger with blue eyes. I do love it that they have two ginger babies though. I agree that she will look more like Meghan when she’s older, meaning she’ll be stunning.
I just want to pinch her chubby baby cheeks, Lili is freaking adorable!
Yes! Her cheeks are nibble material. So cute.
Look at her cheeks!!!!! What a beautiful precious! I thought she was all Harry at first until i saw a pic of Lili next to a baby pic of Meghan. Now I see both of them in her. What a special gift we received today. She is absolutely perfect!
Aw beautiful pic! I’m so glad they released a couple. I figured they’d get him to take some pics. She’s the cutest, very Harry with Meghan eyes and mouth.
Precious sweet baby girl. Long live the Sussexes and may fortune favor their family❤️
Lili is adorable! Thanks Kaiser!!!
Oh my goodness… she is just the absolute most adorable. I can not handle the cuteness!!! I want to selfishly ask for more pictures to see these precious kiddos but also, mad respect for keeping their kids private and only sharing what they want the world to see and when they want us to see them.
OMG how absolutely adorable!!!! I’m glad I checked this site again today. She looks exactly like Harry, no question of THIS redheads paternity! Poor Meghan, her genes were checked at the door with this one, lol. Happy 1st Birthday Lilibet Diana, wishing you a very happy and exciting year.
Oh wow! That’s a lovely smile from sweet Lilibet. I see both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in her. A happy belated birthday!
Lili is an exquisitely beautiful baby. Harry and Meghan are so lucky to have Archie and Lili. What jewels they are. The RF really shot themselves in the foot for running Harry and Meghan out of the UK all because Khate and Baldy were jealous and threatened by them. They will rue the day they ever started that campaign. What a bunch of total weak minded idiots .
Gorgeous Lilli !! Happy 1st Birthday !!. Hope a photo of Lilli with the Queen would be released. Perhaps for CHristmas.
I wonder if everyone jumps to the conclusion that Lili is a mini Harry just because of her coloring. Yes, she definitely has ginger hair, and such a lot of it, and so long, curling at the back, red eyebrows, and I think her eyes are blue. But the shape of her face is mini Meghan if you look carefully at the pictures that are circulating of Meghan as a baby. Both Archie and Lily have Meghan’s face, imo. Thank goodness. Meghan is stunning, and Harry is not, so hope the babies don’t change too much. And little Augie, red-head as well. What an adorable trio of cousins.
^^ LOL! Harry was really very cute as a kid, and as a teen and twentysomething. Then he started to become scruffier-looking and worse for wear from nights out drinking. He began to develop a baby face too, so the beard really helped him look more mature. Now, he is more mature, and healthier in mind, body, and spirit. His hair texture is scruffy though, and he’s losing a lot of it on his pate, which is the curse of Spencer male elders, and somewhat of the Windsors too, albeit that Charles retains a bit more hair than his sons!
The important thing is that Harry is a very kind soul, with oodles of charisma and heart simply exuding from within. Plus, his voice, his bod, and his aura, are so sexy. 😋
I can’t get over her full set of teeth at age 1, my granddaughter is 1 and 1/2 years old and she does not have that many teeth in
Remember when Meghan was on Ellen and she said Lili was teething back then? I guess she got her pearly whites on the early side! Mine were both late.
Mine all started cutting their teeth at 4-5 months. I was stunned—didn’t see it coming until the eldest got an ear infection and the doc said she was teething.
My oldest had her two bottom teeth breaking thru right after birth. We had to have her mouth x-rayed ( I held her against my chest while they were taken) to determine if they were ‘real’ baby teeth, or a third set preceding the baby teeth. They were real it turned out!
The rest of her teeth came in on a more normal time table.
@Linny, it doesn’t look like she has her complete set of baby teeth yet(which is 20). My daughter had 8 by age 1. It varies.
https://www.whattoexpect.com/first-year/teething/order-of-baby-teeth-tooth-chart/
colgate.com has a section on what causes delays in tooth eruption if you have concern your granddaughter’s teeth are not coming through. Once again, it varies.
What a sweetie pie! Daddy’s girl indeed, though I do see a resemblance to baby Meghan as well. I absolutely love the fact that their dear friend was the photographer and they own the copyright, meaning none of those vultures will see one rusty penny. I have a feeling that whoever said a photo of Liz with all the grandkids will drop at some point is right, so H&M, as always, are keeping a step ahead of the game and doing things on their terms.
She resembles Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother.
Does anyone remember this hot mess that Entertainment Tonight put together before Archie was born?
https://www.etonline.com/sites/default/files/images/2019-03/royal%20baby%20COMBO%20split.jpg
Yikes. Everything about this is terrible.
Healthy, happy, loved and precious. You love to see it.
Everything about this is perfect. I didn’t really expect a photo, so it’s a lovely surprise. Lili is darling and her parents were brilliant to hold off posting until they were back home.
She is such a sweetie, omg!!!! Right now, she strikes me as the spitting image of Harry, completely. He must be so proud omg.
“His Spencer genes are bullying Meghan’s Ragland genes”
Kaiser, I can’t stop laughing at that! Brilliant!
Lili is a such a beautiful baby! Many well wishes Sussexes and welcome back home!
I was expecting a photo of the Queen with the 2 Sussex children. Wonder if it will ever be shown. Perhaps on a slow news day it will drop.. That will break the internet.
Awww, she’s a cutie!! 🥰🥰🥰
I thought she might take after Meghan a little more, but maybe Archie is going to look more like his mama. Harry’s genes man, they are strong! 💪🏼 She’s such a cutie, and they’re both redheads omigosh 🥰 . And Meghan in that picture…wow bellísima! I wonder if Lili will take after her Gma Diana ❤️
If you look at Meghan and Harry’s toddlers pictures you will see Lilibet Diana looks like both of them. Both are in the genes.
I am happy Harry and Meghan released this photo of this little cutie-she favors Harry in hair color but Meghan’s head shape, nose, mouth. and eye shape are showing up. Don’t look for any photos of the Sussex children with the senior royals anytime soon-they prevented any photos being taken with the queen and the Sussex children-One point I want to make the UK media trying to make a fuss about them leaving early-most responses go like this they were invited by the queen-they kept a very low profile-they went where they were told to go-their children got to meet the queen-they left quietly as they came in quietly-whether anybody in the UK likes them or not-they did exactly as they were instructed to do-end of story.
The UK media has no idea of any photos were taken of the kids with the queen. They lie all the time. Remember how just last week, they claimed Will and Harry were Skype buddies? They didn’t even know the Sussexes were in the country in April until after they were gone.
Agreed. I don’t know why the BM thinks they make the RF look good by refusing to take pictures with children who are just as related to them as the children they allowed everyone to take pictures with (W&K’s children).
I sincerely doubt that Harry and Meghan were “instructed what to do”. THEY decided whether or not they would come and under what conditions and especially which activities they would or would NOT participate in. THAT’s what’s bothering the royal rats and the vipers within the palaces. They had zero control over Harry and Meghan, hence all the mad scrambling to ensure that they set a narrative that H+M were “put in their place”. They were not. They did exactly what they intended to do, then left, disappointing many who had convinced themselves that they would have been desperate to do more.
They “went where they were told to go?!” “Did as they were instructed to do?!” No. Just no.
Supercute! Also: fresh faced Meghan? 😍
Anyone else amused the Sussex children look more Spencer and Windsor than some of their royal cousins? They look distinctly of that royal and aristocratic lineage.
^^ I think Archie & Lili look way more Spencer/ Markle/ Ragland than they do Windsor. Harry is actually Spencer/ Mountbatten in his looks. The House of Windsor does not win out with the Sussex children, in more ways than one, eh! 😉
Harry got heavy spencer. Will got heavy Windsor.
Meghan and Harry’s children are absolutely lovely.
I loved they waiting until the jubbly was over. No thunder stealing can be accused.
Archie takes after Meghan, while Lili takes after Harry!!! Gingers rule! LOL cute!!
She’s absolutely darling 🧡 That gorgeous hair 🧡 To me, her face is all Meghan. What a happy happy surprise to wake up to. Thanks Kaiser
Omg. I completely missed this post yesterday because I wasn’t feeling well. Thanks for the post Kaiser. This baby is beautiful. I want to hug those cheeks and cuddle her. I am beyond happy that this is Harry life. This beautiful girl, handsome son and beautiful intelligent kind wife, he deserves all this happiness and I am glad he gets to share it with a woman that truly loves him. I bet lili has him wrapped completely around her fingers. She definitely would me, look at her, she’s love .
And can I say that Meghan without makeup does not make me feel good about myself with makeup.lol. This woman is so naturally stunning. Wow.
Beautiful little girll.and thanks for sharing Kaiser , l think she looks like Megan with Harry’s colouring , what a combination!!! As my granny used to say ‘your like yourself !!
What a lovely surprise yesterday to see this gorgeous girl in her little blue dress and white bow. Thank you Kaiser for getting it to us asap. Appreciated.
Lilibet looks every bit like a Windsor / Spencer. I can see some of the features of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer on her face. The racist pack who had speculated about Archie’s skin tone can now see that little Prince Louis has “outdarked” all of biracial Meghan’s babies. The irony is extremely pleasurable and imagining Will & Kate sh… g their pants in envy, wrath and disarray will make my month.
I’m that kind of petty. I am loving the Sussex children being fairer than the Cambridges. Maybe now the racists can turn on Kate and her brown eyes/hair genes.
(and no, she doesn’t have green eyes. she has hazel eyes at the most)
I see zero Windsor genes in Lili, thankfully, as those Windsors are an unattractive bunch.
Both little redheads, so cute! I wonder what Lili and Archie will grow up looking like which parent more.
She is adorable and yeah the Harry gene’s are strong in the Sussex children.
These photo’s literally just blew the Cambridge children completely off the news cycle. Keen won’t be happy.
I’d just love to see the two babies together. Joy!
The Spencer red hair genes remain undefeated. Charles must be incandescent with rage. Remember how mad he was when Harry was born because he has red hair?
The ginger gene also comes from Prince Philip as well – wasn’t his mother a red head?
Also I’d take the Spencer gene’s any day of the Windsor ones.
I see a ginger line from Victoria’s daughter, Alice, and her husband. It shows up in the murdered Romanov family and in the Mountbatten family–and Philip’s mother is in that group.
Could Henry XIII have had some ginger for Elizabeth I, or was that the Boleyn side?
Ole Henry was the ginger – the Tudors were well known redheads. His father and brother might have also been redheads but am not sure.
Lili is a cutie pie. She is Harry’s mini me.
She’s a little cutie! Harry and Meghan make very cute babies. And since both kids are confirmed to have red hair, no one can doubt those are Harry’s kids. I know everyone on Twitter was saying she’s Harry mini-me and she does resemble him but I don’t think she’s his carbon copy. I see Meghan in her features too, I think both kids are blends of both parents.
I am surprised everyone seems so shocked she’s a redhead though. You could see the beginnings of her red hair coming in on the Christmas card, it was pretty obvious to me.
She is beautiful! And I think that may be the best picture of Meghan I’ve ever seen. She looks so happy and content.
Something else I wanted to add: apart from a redhead, she’s also very tall for her age. It’s obvious in the second picture with a gorgeous and without makeup Meghan. Look at her legs!!
Lili is so adorable omg. And Meg looks so hally in that pic wjth her and a friend and their daughters. Glad they were able to have what looked like a normal fun kids’ birthday for her away from any drama.
Adorable! Looks just like her father and brother, especially in the black and white pic. So glad they waited to release photos on their terms!
No shade to Archie or the Cambridge kids, but that is one adorable dang baby.
How silly, ignorant and mean-spirited the Windsors are/were! They really showed their asses (and overplayed their hand) worrying that Harry’s children would be too dark for the Royal Family. They never stopped to think that Harry’s children would be at least 75% white. But I guess they weren’t intelligent enough to understand basic genetics. They just cringed at the thought of Black blood sullying their blue blood.
And that’s what has hung them in world opinion. The implications were that they were very uncomfortable and opposed to having Doria’s genes in their little inbred family. That’s a bold thing to espouse, especially when the Commonwealth is overwhelmingly Black and Brown. William’s anxious racism lets the world know that the Windsors are FIRMLY ROOTED IN THE CONCEPT OF WHITE SUPREMACY. And judging by comments on the Daily Fail, many Britons feel the same way. But their open disdain since Archie’s birth has informed the Caribbean and African nations of the Commonwealth. It’s doubtful King William will rule over any Black or Brown Commonwealth nations. And it was his own “concerns and conversations” that ultimately topple that house of cards
The ridiculous concept of bloodlines and “betters” that much of the UK appears to internalize is outdated and inherently racist. So many derangers still see Lili and Archie as a mud race or “half-caste”. The comments are vicious! More than one wants Meghan and her “sprogs” to disappear, never to be seen again. The resentment over a biracial woman and their Prince madly in love is huge. For me as a black woman, t’s disturbing and frightening because this kind of vitriol and rage can easily erupt into violence.
My prayers are with the Meghan and her children as so many on Salty Isle would love to see them disappeared out of the line of succession and have Harry return home to his “true” family. Thankfully the Sussexes can afford security.
As for sweet Lili Diana, she is absolutely gorgeous! Looks so much like Harry, and a bit like her cousin August. Someday I hope Eugenie and Harry release of photo of the three redheads together – children of favorite cousins who became best friends.
Thank you Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry for delighting us with this photo. Big love to your precious family.
Is it too soon to ask for another little Sussex?
What a gorgeous girl! I love her smile, her ginger hair and brows, her sparkly eyes. I think she is a combo of her parents, but with that coloring it’s easy to think “Mini Harry.”
I am also so taken with the black and white photo of Meghan with her friend and their three girls. It’s such a warm and lovely image. Her friend and her children are gorgeous too. Everyone looks like they should look at a birthday party!
A colleague of mine is multiracial (Mostly Irish mom, mostly Black dad.) As a toddler she looked a lot like Lili here. As she grew, her skin changed to sort of a deep olive color and her hair became a rich auburn. Her eyes remained blue. And she is STUNNINGLY gorgeous. That’s not just my opinion, I have seen people in the street literally be mesmerized by her beauty. With stunners like Meghan Markle as her mother and Diana Spencer as her grandmother, I can imagine this sort of beauty in little Lili’s future!
I’m in love…. That’s all I have to say… What a cutie !!