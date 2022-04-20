Prince Harry wants to ensure the Queen has ‘got the right people around her’

Prince Harry’s Today Show interview will be online later this morning and of course we’ll cover it when it comes out. But last night, on the NBC Nightly News, they showed a preview clip of the interview and everyone has been freaking out about it ever since. Keep in mind that as soon as the Today interview was announced yesterday, the British media began gnashing their teeth and loudly wailing about how Harry was going to insult the Queen and all of the royals and how this would be another Oprah-style “tell-all.” They had no chill. But… perhaps they were right to be concerned, because I definitely raised my eyebrows dramatically when Harry said this:

In a preview of an interview airing Wednesday on Today, the Duke of Sussex, 37, sat down with Hoda Kotb at the 2022 Invictus Games, which took place in The Hague in the Netherlands, to talk all about his recent visit with his grandmother. “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She’s on great form,” Harry told Kotb, 57, later adding, “It was really nice to catch up to her.” The Archewell founder also noted that although his family is not based in England – he and wife Meghan Markle relocated to the States and currently reside in Montecito, Calif. with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months – he continues to check up on the Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday. “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,” he explained of the Queen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. “You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States.”

[From People]

So much to unpack in just those few sentences. First off, “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her” – it’s giving “suspicions of elder abuse.” My take is that he’s not even specifically worried about Charles or Andrew, he’s worried about the Queen’s “Men in Grey,” her advisors, her courtiers, the nest of vipers who surround her. The vipers who won’t even specify why the Queen was hospitalized last October. The vipers who continue to promote all of these events which the Queen simply “must” attend. The vipers who are very mad that the Queen didn’t tell them about Harry’s visit ahead of time. The vipers who don’t know about the latest burner phone Eugenie and Harry gave her (I’m assuming). And sure, maybe he was talking about Charles and Andrew too. It’s giving “regency.”

As for “home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States” – I’m sure that will launch a million British commentary pieces about how he’s leaving open the possibility of moving back and how he “misses” the UK. Even though he’s making it pretty clear that he’s really happy in the US and he never dreamed of being welcomed to the States like he has been.