“Julia Roberts is trying to make the shorts-suit into a thing & it’s awful” links

Embed from Getty Images

Julia Roberts is trying to make the “shorts suit” a thing and it’s just not. It wasn’t a thing for Kristen Stewart either! [Go Fug Yourself]

The trailer for the fifth season of Red Table Talk is here, but there’s no mention of any Oscars Slap. [Dlisted]

Tiffany Haddish should have gotten the shoulder pads taken out of this dress. [RCFA]

Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii! [Just Jared]

Claire Danes is like me, she enjoys a walk/run in cold weather. [LaineyGossip]

This Jesse Watters story is terrifying. [Pajiba]

When will normal sleeves make a comeback? [Gawker]

Ron DeSantis is still trying to screw over Disney. [Towleroad]

Teen Mom 2’s legal fee drama. [Starcasm]

Alex Skarsgard & Anya Taylor Joy play Snack Wars. [Egotastic]

Elon Musk says he doesn’t own a home or take vacations. [Buzzfeed]

John Corbett looks totally different! [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images