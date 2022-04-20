“Julia Roberts is trying to make the shorts-suit into a thing & it’s awful” links
Julia Roberts is trying to make the “shorts suit” a thing and it’s just not. It wasn’t a thing for Kristen Stewart either! [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for the fifth season of Red Table Talk is here, but there’s no mention of any Oscars Slap. [Dlisted]
Tiffany Haddish should have gotten the shoulder pads taken out of this dress. [RCFA]
Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii! [Just Jared]
Claire Danes is like me, she enjoys a walk/run in cold weather. [LaineyGossip]
This Jesse Watters story is terrifying. [Pajiba]
When will normal sleeves make a comeback? [Gawker]
Ron DeSantis is still trying to screw over Disney. [Towleroad]
Teen Mom 2’s legal fee drama. [Starcasm]
Alex Skarsgard & Anya Taylor Joy play Snack Wars. [Egotastic]
Elon Musk says he doesn’t own a home or take vacations. [Buzzfeed]
John Corbett looks totally different! [Seriously OMG]

36 Responses to ““Julia Roberts is trying to make the shorts-suit into a thing & it’s awful” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    April 20, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Shorts suit with heels and shoulder pads? I do believe that’s straight outta Pretty Woman.

    Reply
    • Sophie says:
      April 20, 2022 at 3:04 pm

      I basically got the same outfit for my 6 year old son to wear to a wedding….because he refuses to wear pants. This should not be a fashion choice.

      Reply
  2. notasugarhere says:
    April 20, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Her orange shorts suit from Pretty Woman 30 years ago was better than this one, and it was still Pretty Bad. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      April 20, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      Thirty years ago?!? Shut your mouth. It was 10 years ago, and I stand by that.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        April 20, 2022 at 1:20 pm

        LOL

        😉

      • Lorelei says:
        April 20, 2022 at 1:47 pm

        Total tangent here but I watched Sleeping With the Enemy recently for the first time in decades, and I could not believe they were still using audio cassettes…I would have sworn we’d moved on to CDs by then, but nope.

    • Rose says:
      April 20, 2022 at 4:31 pm

      Oh I understand the hate but I enjoy the shorts suit on Julia. It looks comfy!!! I think the length of her blazer sells the look for me. Plus she looks happy.

      Reply
      • Rose says:
        April 20, 2022 at 4:37 pm

        Sorry – I meant to post this as a stand alone comment and not a reply – my apologies to this thread!!

      • Spice cake 38 says:
        April 20, 2022 at 5:24 pm

        Yeah see I don’t especially care for a shorts suit but I think she looks nice!I was just on Anthropologie and sent my 19 year old college daughter a pic of a cute outfit that was baggy shorts to the knees with a vest on top and by gosh it was cute (too expensive so she declined)but everything comes back in style so…Me thinks we will see more of this look-if you can pull it off go for it I guess 😊

      • VIV says:
        April 20, 2022 at 5:36 pm

        Yeah I don’t completely love this one but I definitely had some suit shorts & vest combo outfits in the 2007-2009 time-frame (no shoulder pads though!). It does all just come back around

  3. Liz Version 700 says:
    April 20, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Nope! Sorry Julia I am not wearing shorts with a shoulder padded jacket. Nope nope nope

    Reply
  4. SpankyB says:
    April 20, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    My eye first went to Richard Marx and I thought “Huh, he’s morphing into Richard Marx, that’s not all bad. But why is he with Robert Plant”. Then it all clicked into place and made much more sense.

    Reply
  5. MangoAngelesque says:
    April 20, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    More proof that lots of 80s fashion was actually really bad and should be left in people’s trapper-keeper nostalgia banks.

    No amount of bad prints and shoulder pads is going to make your brand of “fetch” happen, Vivian.

    Reply
  6. Green Desert says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    Ok I’ll say it…I love this on her! 🙂 I’m feeling the 90’s nostalgia right now (I came of age in that decade) and I love that early 90’s fashion with a twist on Julia. Not everyone can pull it off but I think she can.

    Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      April 20, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      I agree – I think she looks fantastic!

      (ETA I have come to terms with the fact that Kaiser and I have opposite tastes in fashion after all these years reading Celebitchy!!)

      Reply
  7. Julia K says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    I would love the diet secrets that actors use to slim down before filming. Saw Julia Roberts pictures from last summer on yacht in a bathing suit and she was curvier then compared to quite slender now.

    Reply
  8. Concern Fae says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    I’m just laughing. Julia Roberts has been flaunting her terrible fashion taste for over three decades now and having a great time doing it.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      April 20, 2022 at 5:53 pm

      I would like thank all of you ladies, and gents, for bringing myself, a cranky bitch with depleting optimism, an absolute joy each day!! Your wisdom, comedy, satire, expansive viewpoints, unlimited compassion, and empathy brighten each day of my life!!
      I enjoy reading your comments, reading about you all as you share your highs, and your unfortunate lows, all while we enjoy taking a bit of time to escape reality. And I can not forget to thank Kaiser, Oya, Hecate and Peridot

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 20, 2022 at 6:38 pm

        And CB herself! (I’m sure that was an oversight!) 😉 And I second everything you said BothSidesNow!

      • BothSidesNow says:
        April 20, 2022 at 7:39 pm

        Yes, @ BeanieBean! Absolutely CB herself!! I am terribly sorry for the oversight!! Please accept my apologies!!

        Brava to CB!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  9. April Lea says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Loving the shorts suits and shoulder pads! Moar!!!!!

    Reply
  10. Claireb says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    Really ?? I love it !!

    Reply
  11. Merricat says:
    April 20, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    Not a Julia Roberts fan. Not a Julia Roberts’ fashion fan, either.

    Reply
  12. Christa says:
    April 20, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    Yea these king sleeves are getting on my nerves. One or two shirts are fine. Let’s have some variety. Tis the spice of life.

    Reply
  13. AJ says:
    April 20, 2022 at 3:04 pm

    I love it on her! For some reason I didn’t feel like it worked on Kristen Stewart but Julia can pull it off. She looks great over all. If she has had plastic surgery you can’t tell at all

    Reply
  14. ME says:
    April 20, 2022 at 3:09 pm

    ASAP Rocky was just arrested as a suspect in a shooting. Poor Rih…too much stress on a pregnant woman.

    Reply
  15. Molly says:
    April 20, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    Meh – I don’t love it or hate it on Julia, but no one has anything to say about Dan Stevens’ suit?

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      April 20, 2022 at 4:14 pm

      Yes! WTF is going on? That is not Dan Stevens. I keep zooming in on his face and I just don’t see it. If Julia is going for an 80’s look, then he is cosplaying the Beatles in India with the Maharishi circa 1968. I can’t stop laughing.

      Reply
  16. Susan says:
    April 20, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    While Julia’s look isn’t my personal fave, I do have to say it is a great look for her. She’s one of those long thin legs for miles gals (yes I’m jealous) and it shows off her best assets body wise. Pre-Harry I saw Meghan wear a dressy short set and they looked great on her as well as she has great legs. Me? It highlights my short sausage legs LOL

    Reply
  17. Lola says:
    April 20, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    I don’t mind the shorts suit – if one has the legs for it

    What was a travesty was the capri pants just under the knees suit. May that die many deaths as it looked good on no one

    Reply
  18. Mia says:
    April 20, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    Just wondering if this site will be covering the Blac Chyna and Kardashian situation. Kris and her lot are finally being exposed for the annoying racists they are. This site’s take on it would be interesting because that family sure gets a lot of sympathy and understanding for the underhanded ways they behave towards black people.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      April 20, 2022 at 6:29 pm

      I’m not familiar with the latest chyna news, but it might be an issue of the source and if it’s for profit or self promotion. Both rob and BC are messy. She’s attacked them and they’ve blocked her out. For her to make any claims against them would be lost in all the many claims and leaks she’s sold over the years.
      Not saying the claims aren’t valid.
      I guess we’re also not supposed to bring up other topics outside the posts. I posted a rumor other big sites are carrying and it got deleted.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      April 20, 2022 at 6:43 pm

      Same! Also wondering about Johnny and Amber in court being covered as well!!

      Reply
  19. Spicecake38 says:
    April 20, 2022 at 9:01 pm

    Also gotta say it’s Sean Penn who ruined Julia’s overall look.

    Reply
  20. Emily810 says:
    April 20, 2022 at 10:50 pm

    People were super upset about Zellwinger in a fat suit but nothing about Penn.

    Reply

