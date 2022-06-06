Prince Harry & Meghan flew out of the UK mid-day on Sunday, lmao

The British royal commentators spent the weekend banging their heads against the wall, wailing about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being so secretive, so quiet, so lowkey. Nevermind the fact that all of those same commentators were having meltdowns a week ago at the very idea that Harry and Meghan might turn up to events and steal everyone’s Jubbly thunder. At the end of the day, Harry and Meghan quietly went to Trooping the Colour with Harry’s cousins on Thursday, they attended the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, they threw a nice little birthday party for Lili on Saturday, and then they were out of Salt Island on Sunday.
A glum-looking Prince Harry has arrived back in California with Meghan Markle and their children as it emerged they left Britain on a private jet before the grand finale of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee even began yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children reportedly flew out of Farnborough Airport, west of London, at 1.30pm yesterday, an hour before the Jubilee Pageant started in central London.
It marked the end of their Jubilee, where they were left without any official role having quit as frontline royals in 2020. One insider said: ‘There was no fanfare, they just went. They didn’t stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen’s 70 year reign.’
At lunchtime yesterday the Montecito-based couple were reportedly driven from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they were staying since arriving in the UK on Wednesday. And they were already crossing the Atlantic as Harry’s grandmother, father, brother and nieces and nephews waved to the adoring crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the denouement of four days of wonderful celebrations marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
[From The Daily Mail]
While I would have loved to see them do a few more public events – come on, everyone would have loved those photos – I completely adore how they handled all of this. It was spectacular. They took the wind out of everyone’s sails. Harry and Meghan made it clear that they merely came for the Queen, to support her and so that their children could spend some time with her privately. And that’s it. That’s all they did. They showed support for the Queen (at her personal invitation) and they did not show any public support for anyone else in the institution. They were not used as diversity props in the Windsors’ colonialist play. And the papers can’t stand it. They’re trying to make it sound like Harry and Meghan left in a tiff because they were so “snubbed.” LOL. This was most likely their plan from the start. And I love it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259712
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259391
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
They came, they saw, they conquered… and then they left the British media reeling after not giving them any money shots Perfect
I’m so glad they didn’t go to the stupid concert and the pageant. Towards the end of the pageant quite a few people were in the crowds were actually leaving (but they’d never tell you that) but also, they would’ve had to deal with the rudeness of Keeny and weeny who’d make sure they were placed well out of the way. At least this way those four could keep away from all the toxicity
They came, they saw and left us with iconic pictures. Lili celebrated her birthday in private with no leaked photos. The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth of the rota rats has been unparalled. They should focus on the ‘airly years expert’ and her parenting mess.
Of course H&M had a perfect plan from the beginning and they just have perfect behaviours. Also the comments are closed for Louis’ tantrum, so i’m just gonna add here that Kate gambled a photo op of her being an expert with her early years child. It’s like her pie chart: she had 26% chance that Louis would calm down after she gets in his face and 74% chance that he wouldnt give a shizz. Well, he didnt give a shhizz and told her to Foff in early years language. It’s embarrassing. Kids will be kids, but it’s still embarrassing.
Putting his hands over his mother’s mouth and making “loser” hand signs to his mother isn’t a tantrum. It’s disrespectful and the Early Childhood guru needs to deal with this immediately
He probably learned to disrespect his mum by watching his father do it. Not that she doesn’t deserve it of course.
Prince Louis seemed unimpressed and the Tindall children apparently got restless also during the pageant. It’s not like Archie or Lili would have enjoyed it so why bother. There are outlets saying that they watched the concert with the Queen, which is certainly better than sitting out in the audience.
Also Harry and Meghan clearly don’t want their kids photographed in this manner. Clearly. Nearly every shot we see with them is guarding their full-front faces or outdated by the time they release it so the children are quite changed. They were never going to that concert with the children because of photos alone.
And I’m sure had just the 2 of them gone them enjoying themselves with the cousins would have been made into- “oh, they had to steal the limelight away from the Cambridges, the next next in line!” Piers Morgan would have called Meghan a brazen hussy again like he did for her rolling down a window to wave to all the people waiting to see them arrive. It would have been a whole production of dramatics.
Keeny and Weenie is my favourite name so far. Thank you for the laugh!
I’m heartbroken to not have seen the children, although I know they did the right thing.
I’m disappointed about that also but I’m still hoping the Queen will release a official photo of herself with them.
I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a whole photoshoot on Friday, with everyone there and dressed up. right before the balcony would have been the time to do it. the queen with all of her extended family, and probably some smaller groups. I’m sure we will see them eventually.
The Sussexes came did what they needed to do and bounced. Happy they are safely home.
They came with style and grace, supported their Granny and peaced out. The BM should really feel like fools but they wont. No netflix , no thunder stealing, no truth bombs. Pure Class!
MONTHS of handwringing and for what? Nothing. As you say, the press should feel totally embarrassed but of course we’ll just repeat the insanity over and over again.
The press and everyone inside the palaces who spoke out against them look like absolute fools though to any reasonable person with Harry and Meghan being the lowest key of the royals, and I’m completely here for it.
The rota rats have no shame, because according to the Daily Beast, H&M overshadowed everything by leaving early! They snubbed TQ! Stole attention! LMAO. You cannot make this c*** up.
Exactly this. They both looked great and most importantly happy and a united front. They weren’t there to conquer or steal anyone’s thunder. That’s just the deluded version that most of the British media wanted to push. They supported the Queen, the kids apparently saw their Grandfather and little Lilibet was introduced to big Lilibet. They had a low key birthday for their one year old. No Netflix crews or attention stealing attempts to be seen, I’m sure much to the chagrin of many, since it once again proved them to be pearl clutching liars. Of course they drew attention, just as they always have, but they can only dull their charisma so much. Their grace and class was on full display.
Their whole visit can be described in one phrase:”veni,vidi,vici”
I was thinking the same thing, @First comment.
They came, they saw, they conquered.
I was thinking of a “Ghostbusters” paraphrase: “We came — we saw — we kicked their ASSES!”
Happy they got to do what they wanted to do and take precious private pictures with whoever they want to. At least Harry has his full family picture with his grandma (probably). Glad they’re home safe and left the clowns behind salivating.
You can say volumes without uttering a single word.
I don’t know— outside tabloid media and Twitter, I didn’t see much coverage of them at all. In legitimate major media outlets, all eyes and interest seemed to be on the Queen and those in direct succession. I think that is a good sign for the Sussexes, because interest seems to be waning and they can now focus on their other projects instead of worrying about the UK.
Its the unhinged UK press that is obsessed with them, the rest of the world probably likes or are indifferent but its not a big deal just another royal couple. That is why i always say the Cambs should have chilled and accepted that the Sussexes were new and exciting but it wasnt going to last forever. But their jealousy and envy was so short sighted and now because of their smears they are still the topic of conversation.
The mainstream “legitimate” outlets that I watch in the US pointed out that H&M attended before even mentioning the other royals (for the events they attended).
When were the Sussexes worrying about the UK? And they have been focusing on their own projects for the last two years. As far as interest “waning” did you happen to notice the world wide coverage when Meghan made an unannounced trip to Texas two weeks ago?
Thank you @ MsIam!!! Yes, she was photographed and it circulated around the world. The Uvalde citizens were thrilled that she came though they didn’t realize who she was until after she left. They just appreciated her generosity of the food, donating blood and holding crying families as they leaned on her out of unbearable grief and sadness. Asking everyone for answers as to “why”.
I don’t know about elsewhere but I use the BBC news app and noticed that they seemed to be using more pics of H&M than the others for their headers. They know what gets the clicks.
Why would the worry about the UK when they live in the US.
They attended 2 events.
If you’re in the UK are there any legitimate major media outlets?
@ Jan, I have the same question for those in Britain. What do they have for reliable resources for news?
I find the Guardian to be an excellent source for the news
@ Danbury, yes, they are an excellent news source. And trusted as well.
The Guardian is very good, so good I use it in the US because are 2 formerly trustworthy major papers have gone to the dogs. God bless them they don’t have paywalls either but ask for donations instead. They’re a real upstanding operation.
That’s surely a trick question. The Guardian is good but I don’t know that there is a legitimate, unbiased news source left anywhere in the world at this point. If anyone thinks they know of one, I’d love to see it.
Some certainly twist the facts more than others but news sources which just report facts and leave out bias or emotive wording to sway the reader?
LOL, Interest in the Sussexes is waning? LOL uhm, ok.
Anyways, I’m so glad the Sussexes did everything on their terms. They showed up, as always, did what they needed to do which was support their granny, as they should, and left when they had planned to leave, that’s exactly how you do it….on your damn terms and leave the royal rats in a cloud of dust.
I don’t understand why people show up here with fiction that can be easily disproven. Harry and Meghan were on the front pages of most papers in the UK for the thanksgiving service and they used grainy pics of them from Trooping on the covers in spite of having a balcony full if working royals.
Haylie, I must say I have noticed a pattern lately. Clearly, Kaiser will not stand for any trolling so it seems “fake concern” is the new norm. Outright falsities that sound like BM talking point are being reworded to seem more palatable so they don’t get deleted. Eg, someone here the other day said “everyone says H and M were booed, is it true?” Another said “most people say M’s upper body was looking bulkier.” They use absolutes and only later do you realize it’s clearly BM talking points gotten from deranged folks on Twitter. I didn’t think much about the upper bulky body allegations until I saw that idiots were going around Twitter claiming Meg had a microphone attached to her upper body, hence the claim of a fuller chest area! It’s just something we should keep an eye out for, on here and I must say THANK YOU to most of the commenters here for nipping bullshit in the bud quickly. And thanks to CB for not letting trolls thrive here.
For the NYT and WaPo, they definitely lead with stories about H&M. Even most of the comments on the other jubilee stories were about H&M. It was just that since we didn’t see H&M after the service on Friday, there wasn’t really anything else to say.
Absolutely true of WaPo. Even if the article started out on another topic, it eventually would works its way over to talking of Harry and Meghan.
The New York Times literally had an article saying that Meghan & Harry’s public appearance at the jubbly was the moment everyone was waiting for. The Washington Post said similar especially as Elizabeth didn’t attend the church service. People like Tina Brown’s commentary on the jubbly has been all about the Sussexes.
Before the window pictures at trooping, sky news, the torygraph & the Fail were all headlining on fact H&M hadn’t been spotted yet despite the Cambridges kids making their first carriage appearances at Trooping. Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan & the legend that is Louis have been the press focus of this jubbly.
@ ABritGuest, I agree. No one cared about Cain and Unwilling. Nor did they care about Sophiesta, Camilla, or Charles except for the fact that he is carrying out most of TQ’s duties, ie, the opening of Parliament, Thanksgiving service and his presence for Saturdays activities.
On a side note, I went back and looked at two videos of the entry of the BRF members entering the balcony and my gawd!!!! KKKHate stood next to TQ on PURPOSE!!!! She wasn’t going to move her non existent ass for anyone, including Baldemort or Edward for that matter! She kept her feet firmly planted in that one spot as Sofiesta, followed by Edward, tried to stand next to his own Mother!! What a conniving, vile and self centered bitch!!
One wonders if Louis is the new Harry. He will take the hits for the two closer to the throne. Same playbook to distract from the nothing burger before us. Without a Sussex story something was needed to fill the void.
That’s not true. Literally as I was reading this post, I looked up at my TV screen and The Today Show was reporting the exact same thing complete with paparazzi photos of Harry looking “glum” in the car.
Really. When “people arrive home” is trending that doesn’t indicate “waning interest”.
@ Snuffles, what the Today show lacked in their coverage was the fact that Harry and Meghan traveled commercial with two small children. A feet in of its self is tiring even for adults. So those reporting these “glum” ignore the lengthy flight.
I don’t see ‘glum’ in that photo; I see a man looking out the window from the front passenger seat of a car, lost in thought. That’s it. They want to portray him as ‘glum’ and ‘miserable’, when really, he’s on top of the world.
Plus, what equality said.
Snuffles, I checked Hollywood Life and they said, “the pair looked glad to be home but also tired from their flight.”
For a bit of fun, Hollywood Life also said, “Meghan looked beautiful in an all-white outfit, while Harry rocked pinstriped pants and a blazer with some of his military medals on full display!” A blazer!!!! Take that you English classists. I loved this.
Harry is not here for any of this ish. He isn’t gonna smile for your camera, not after they way you treated his mother and subsequently, his wife.
I disagree, Grace. It seemed to me that the Sussexes were the only ones to get the ‘breaking news’ banner with their arrival. And many many articles led with the Sussexes…and THEN the queen and Chuck. Harry and Meghan were also trending globally, by name, whereas none of the others were by individual name (that I saw anyway). Like it or not, the Sussexes have global interest – yes even more than the queen, and certainly more than then next two heirs and even the Camb children. Rose’s boyfriend quite literally is, The Other Brother…and no one really gives a sh*t about him.
Word.
@Grace: That’s not true both Sky and the BBC spoke about Harry and Meghan. Tina Brown was on the Sunday politics show on the BBC talking nonsense about them.
LOL! Interest waning how? CNN has posted the same article about Meghan at least 5 times! NYT had about 3 posts on the Sussexes outing. Countless other news sites kept posting about them. They were the most read story on the BBC plus their pictures were used as headers; making it seem like they were the only royals in London! Thirst for the Sussexes will never wane…we all know it, so let’s quit with fake false concern, please!
I don’t live in the UK but the media were all about H and M after TQ. The futures barely rated other than Louis
When an obvious t r o l l shows up complete with new name, just label them and move on.
Excellent advice @ notsugarhere!!
@Grace Dumaine
In all fairness there wasn’t that much to cover. However, the two events they did attend have given the Mail, Express and the rest of the tabloids countless numbers of articles. The grainy picture of Meghan “shushing the kids” made the front pages of most major media news site. They’ve now left the country, doing exactly what they said they would do: introduce Lili to TQ; attend a couple of important events; kept a very low profile throughout; left without any fanfares.
Even though H&M weren’t around a lot the press have not stopped talking about them. I wish they would, because most of what has been written about them has been “opinion pieces” from “unnamed sources”
@Grace, it was covered by the NY Times and the Washington Post–the two papers of record (and hardly tabloids) in the U.S. And both ledes focused on the Sussexes’ return to the UK and the royal fold. The idea that coverage was confined to social media and the tabloids is, frankly, delusional.
Chef’s Kiss from the beginning to the end. To all the RR saying they wanted to come back to be working royals bwwwwhahahaha. Nope, they came to support Betty, they had the obligatory chat with Charles that I doubt went anywhere, they owned the crowd at church and they went home to their lovely house (with the 412 bathrooms, pool and room for a pony.)
@Liz Version 7000
Don’t forget the chickens!
Om my gawd you ladies are hysterical today!!! Thank you both for the fabulous laughs!!! Chefs kiss to you both!!!
“… pool and room for a pony.” I see what you did there, Liz. 😂
What did I miss? When did he look glum?
If he doesn’t have a smile pasted on every moment, he looked “glum”. Of course, he couldn’t be just tired from traveling with two small children.
I’m sorry @ equality, as I posted the same response without having read further down to your comment. Accept my apology, please.
What’s that saying? Great minds think alike.
I’m sure he’d didn’t but the rodents have convinced themselves that Harry looked “unhappy” even though there are pictures of him smiling. If he is unhappy, I’m sure its because he was back in that snake pit. According to the rota rats Harry can never be truly happy unless he’s trailing behind the Cambridges or cutting ribbons. That’s all they feel he is fit to do.
It’s a car shot after they arrived home. He is in the passenger seat and Meghan is in the back with the kids
( you can’t see her) He isn’t smiling so they say he is “glum” lol He is probably tired from the trip and who smiles 24/7 in the car?
Looked like he was on a phone too
He should have looked more thrilled to be stalked by paps at the airport after a 10 hour flight with two kids?
LOL, you mean after the multi-time zone changing cross-Atlantic 12 hour international flight with 2 children under the age of 5? My goodness how dare he not have Kate’s creepy unmoving smile pasted on his face after that!?
Man, you know everyone had to be wiped out after all the traveling – both ways.
Every time I have flown with my one child, I have looked like death warmed over at the end of the flight, and I was traveling within the US. Traveling with young kids is a circle of hell.
I think it was the long range photo in the DM of Harry in the car (at the LA airport?) – he’s looking out the window and not smiling. I don’t know about glum – when I come back from a long trip I’m usually thinking that I’m tired and can’t wait to be home.
And sleep in your own bed again. Those are my thoughts.
I’m usually thinking about all I have to do before I can really rest. Unpack, do laundry, clean the house (although I cleaned before leaving), pick up groceries, pick up the mail. Then I can sleep in my own bed again.
I saw a tabloid photo of him in the passenger seat of a car, supposedly him leaving the CA airport. He isn’t smiling, so I suppose that’s their “looking glum.” But honestly he just looks tired, which most people would do after making a 14 hour flight (or maybe he’s sad that he’s probably seen his grandmother alive for the last time?! Or maybe it’s an old photo). The Sussex narrative from the Daily Fail is just so stupid and it’s a shame that there are people in this world who believe anything that sack o’ lies prints. Even when it contradicts itself from article to article!
A 14-hour flight with a baby and a pre-schooler. The smiling happens when they – and you – are home and settled.
Bravos to the Sussexes for, as always, doing what they do and leaving the rest to take care it itself.
@AmyT – absolutely right. After a travel day like that (with kids who are jet-lagged and out of sorts), the first smile arrives when the kids are in their own beds and glasses of wine for the parents are poured.
^^ Yep. I would also think Harry is not happy about his family constantly being papped and harassed by trolls and rota clowns. The BM have nothing else to write about and they’re pissed about M&H not putting their kids out there for public consumption. So we get blanketed with negative and false stories about the Sussexes being snubbed and feeling unhappy, which is far from the truth. Yet, even U.S. outlets thirsty for Sussex pics and news fall for picking up these negative, untrue narratives.
The whole thing is exhausting, stultifying and annoying. If there wasn’t such crazy vitriol and constant uncalled for negative attacks against M&H for existing together, then they probably would share a little bit more about their kids. They had previously shared a number of pictures of Archie, including that wonderful first b’day video. But the haters and derangers made it their business to negatively attack and swarm Save the Children Instagram site where the vid was posted. Archie’s first Xmas photo was defaced online with a monkey head.
No wonder we’ve only seen one partial pic of Lili at around 3 months, on the December Xmas card. Low engagement with the public re their kids will continue to be the Sussexes’ modus operandi. The ultimate last straw was the rota clowns’ insane reaction to M&H naming their own daughter after the nickname of Harry’s grandmother. SMH!
Traveling with 2 little ones — even if you have help — is grueling. It’s not just the actual child care that’s tiring, it’s also the stress of trying to keep everyone calm and comfortable. Harry doesn’t look glum. He looks like an exhausted dad relieved to be on the ground.
They must be exhausted after such a whirlwind trip! But I’m thrilled that it was executed exactly how they wanted it to be!
If Harry was looking glum, it was because he knew he was being papped and wanted to protect his children.
I don’t know if he’s glum as much as exhausted. I can imagine that none of them have slept well since last Wednesday, with jet lag and the time difference.
That too. It was their first international trip with two small children, they must be absolutely knackered.
@Harla
🎯
Not to mention the stress they must have felt, even though they didn’t show it
The Rota Rats and their unhinged followers are stung and hurt by You coulda had a Bad B tour part II , so they’re pushing hard on the story that H&M were wearing Netflix mikes in St Paul’s. They’re claiming as *proof* spotting a lump under Meghan’s coat and close up of a loose strand of her hair as a wire. So glad they conducted themselves so classily and bounced outta there giving the gutter press a metaphorical middle finger.
It would be funny if she deliberately wore something to make it appear that way and mess with them after all the rumors.
@equality….brilliant!!
I had an image in my head of H allowing himself to be sighted in Windsor wearing a shirt with the words “NETFLIX: Beware, I’m mic’d!” written boldly in front and back! Troll the trolls! LOL
After 2 kids her shape is a bit different, she’s not quite as slender through the midsection as she was in her acting days. someone pointed this out (rather unkindly) on Twitter to which I replied she was probably wearing a bulletproof vest under her white coat.
Have they really not questioned what conversations Meghan would be “secretly recording”? All of the royals knew where they were seated before they got to the church. I’m sure Meghan needed to mike up to catch Eugenie’s secrets, that she desperately needed to share…in a church.
FFS, one brain cell, pin balling around so many English brains.
Ach, the RRs are drowning in sour grapes because they didn’t get moneyshots of the children. Sucks to be them, I suppose!
Yup! They’re so salty that they really didn’t get the pictures that I’m sure they assumed were coming. Oh well, too bad so sad.
Archie and Lili are not only never going to be working royals, they aren’t even going to have/will be stripped of titles when Charles ascends. They are fully private citizens and we will never see their faces in this lifetime if H&M can help it. I’m okay with that.
As am I. I don’t want anyone to know what their children look like as they are certainly targets on their backs purely created by the unhinged sour apples on Salty Island of Petty and Vindictive.
100% agreed.
Stupidity they name is the British tabloids. Smh. What “official” role did they expect the Sussexes to have? They wanted the queen and her heirs to have the party all to themselves and so they did. Case closed.
No pictures of the children for the vile tabloids to profit off! Wonderful.
The speed at which the Daily Fail kept pushing the working royals story to bottom this week for the will they? Won’t they? Sussex crap was unbelievable. Even DF didn’t seem the Bubbly was bringing it home
They could have had two bad bitchesss but nope they choose too clueless lazy bitchesss instead so you get what you get and you don’t get upset.
On another note, I saw a video of Ed Sheridan performing perfect at the queen Jubbly, there was video playing in the background and in one of the shots it was from the trooping of the color balcony and in it william was cut out of the shot. So then I saw another video of the queen and the fk and his wife and the ff and his family, and do you know what I noticed? Willy came out ahead of Kate and he made sure to stay put next to the queen and put George and Charlotte in front of him and made Kate move to the end with Louis, I guess William is still mad about Kate Thursday balcony stunt and he is making sure she never does it again.
I noticed the different placement in the second round of balcony business! I initially didn’t realise Khate was there as she was cropped out of pics.
I will enjoy reading about that later as I had a very hectic day yesterday. I hope she paid for her Un unapologetic stunt after the Trooping the Colour family gathering on the balcony. That woman has no shame. KKKHate is as vile, vindictive and jealous of anyone that comes within the vicinity of her keeping control of HER delusional position.
All these puff pieces have gone straight to her empty brain. Maybe the BM should start reporting how she is very much NOT the peacemaker and more of an opportunistic selfish bitch.
Yep, he and im guessing TQ and Chuck were mad about her behavior. On top of it, her antics and pulling out the kids to try to pre-emptively “beat” H&M was abysmal and backfired. I think in the divorce, Baldy gets Charlotte and George and Keen will get Louis. She did the balcony move to make sure she was in all of the photos while making the whole visual off and imbalanced. It’s sad to see someone so obviously unhappy cling to a marriage just to get a title.
The BM keeps saying they were frozen out and it was the Royals who put them in their place. They keep ignoring the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t working Royals. They wouldn’t have a role in the Jubilee or would be front and center.
The term “BM” should encompass anything written by former editor Tina Brown’s Daily Beast “Royalist” authors, with the exception of Clive Irving. Seems like that’s where a lot of chill, frozen stories are emanating from. As for leaving on Sunday, it was probably prearranged with grandma, just like other events.
Frankly don’t know what all the fuss is. Harry & Megan said they wanted to go to Thanksgiving Service. They also said they would go to Trooping since Betty wanted it. Done. End.
The BM have been defeated by the stealth of the Sussexes! H and M were there for his granny only! Nothing more, nothing less. Lunatics are just vexed they couldn’t get pictures of the babies to make bank from. Must be so painful to the gutter British press!
It is so satisfying that Harry and Meghan completely thwarted the British media, a thing of beauty, really.
The constant references to the fear of the Sussexes stealing the limelight has put more focus on them. They were undoubtedly the stars at the Thanksgiving.
A glum-looking Prince harry, LOL.
Well he did served the BM dust, bet they can’t get over the applause they received at the service.
I still chuckle at their walk up the aisle, Meghan’s head up, shoulders erect and the walk, and Harry doing his thing.
The way all those heads in the church turned to look at them will forever stay with me. That’s having real power and choosing when and where to use it. Willy and Katie will never get this. Stay mad. I love my haz and Madame duchess.
+1
I thought their solo walk with their personal escort was the highlight of the service. All eyes were tracking them. What a moment.
Yes!!! Everyone was craning their necks to see them as they walked up the aisle!! There was not one head that was NOT turned watching their every step!!!
It was interesting that the BBC male commentator made it specifically clear that Her Majesty created their entrance for the Thanksgiving service. TQ ensured that their entrance was choreographed specifically by TQ.’s orders. She wanted to showcase that they are still part of the BRF, even as they are no longer working royals.
As someone said on Twitter, 20 years from now, the image of Meg staring down her detractors so bravely will be the only thing people remember about the jubilee. She rocked…they both did!
That proud church walk was Umbrella and Raindrops, Part 2.
It was iconic and underlined Harry’s seniority in the order of precedence which will last for decades.
Yeah they’ve made it clear that they respect the queen and love her but the rest of the family (besides some cousins etc)? Not so much. So they came for her and left when they no longer needed to be there. Glad they got to not just go but do so on their own terms.
Exactly what I was here to say! They honored her at the church service, one and done.
It’s kind of hilarious. So much thirst and all they managed to get is some fuzzy photos of a plastic bag being lowered from a plane and Harry looking out of a car window. I guess now we can move on to how Harry’s memoir will destroy the monarchy.
Nah, next will be William’s gigantic mother of all birthday parties and why won’t Harry come to “support” his brother. Diana would have wanted that, you know she would! Its Meghan’s fault because something! And Archie and Lili will never know their Uncle turned 40! Well William is not inviting them anyway! Because! Rinse and repeat.
Lol @Msiam it will drive W nuts to have the Harry storyline a part of his bday (Harry should have come! Harry has been banned! Harry playing polo on Will’s momentous day! Has Harry called with bday wishes?). Hilarious.
Lol, but would they really have a gigantic mother of all birthday parties right after the gigantic mother of all Jubblys? No, I think Will’s birthday will be more low key. Plus, he already got his birthday present – the commemorative coin that looks like somebody else rolling his eyes at something in the distance.
I hope they got to meet with friends while there. I’d still love to see all of Meghan’s navy dress she wore in the window but thrilled their trip went as planned.
the internet seems to think it was a repeat of a very pretty Roland Mouret she wore before her wedding. I expect some official portraits will be forthcoming, like the one of the queen we have already seen. I want the see the whole look too, with that fab hat!
& yes, the whole thing seems to have gone swimmingly for them, and now they are back in Cali and probably SO happy and relieved to be home! another triumph.
I thought I couldn’t laugh any harder, but then I read this.
I love this no-nonsense trip. No photos of the little Sussexes for the Brit-tab jackals, no trifling with the banal Cambridges. Success.
I know @ Merricat!! They have been salivating for weeks about their visit, which happened solely due to their invitation by TQ herself, no less.
They didn’t get a drop of the Sussex bashing that they were desperately hoping for, hence the “glum” narrative and the mention of flying by private jet.
Though, no mention how Bullyiam and KKKHate returned from Wales after a short visit.
Am I missing something here? The Jubilee ended on Sunday and they left on Sunday at a time to which they would draw less attention to themselves and/or away from the proceedings. That being said if I were Harry I would be rethinking the whole wanting palace protection officer’s situation though, there every move has been discussed since they landed, unlike last time where they were able to fly in for a day unnoticed. Also, the original leak (to the dailymail of all places) of the case most likely came from someone on the inside of protection services no doubt.
You are missing nothing. You have had all the answers right in front of you, like Dorothy in Oz, and you got them right.
👠
Love this response
The call is coming from INSIDE the house!
I think that this was planned all along and their departure on Sunday was kept under wraps for obvious reasons.
So to sum up:
Harry and Meghan attending ruined their “Shameful Sussex’s snubbed the poor Queen on her big day!” narrative. Them laying low, ruined their “Attention whores the Sussex’s pulled focus from the Queen on her big day!” narrative. Completely avoiding being in the photo op vicinity of the Cambridges ruined any potential “Brothers reunite!” or any body language and lip reader analysis. Keen couldn’t play her fake peace keeper role or moon over Harry.
And sin if all sins. They didn’t present the children. No photos to profit from and no opportunity to compare the Sussex kids to the Cambridge kids.
All profit and PR opportunities obliterated. I don’t expect the Sussex’s to return to UK soil again until the Queen’s funeral.
All of this. The Sussexes gave the UK press *nothing* and I could not love it more.
Harry and Meghan left a royal life where the invisible contract requires the the royal family need the press as much as the press needs the royals. Now, it’s 100% UK press needing the Sussexes and 0% the Sussexes needing them.
I hope Meghan flew home smug AF yesterday after the execution of their weekend.
Well done
Yeah this was their plan from the start and it was executed perfectly. They made all those royal commentators including Tina Brown look like fools and I love it.
You’d think they’d be used to looking like fools by now.
Unfortunately they don’t have the insight as to how foolish they look!! They won’t realize it until they have been dead for a decade or more.
The only reason I’m surprised they left so soon is because I would think that would just be a lot for the kids; but maybe they were thinking it was easier to come just for a short visit and then go back to California before the kids had a chance to really acclimate to UK time etc. Or maybe their kids adjust better to time changes and travel than I do, LOL.
I would have liked to have seen them again over the weekend but we all know it was a damned if they do, damned if they don’t situation. If they showed up at the concert or the pageant they would have been “stealing thunder,” by not going they were “snubbing the royals” or whatever. and honestly for them I imagine there’s a certain freedom to that. If you are going to get criticized no matter what, then just do what you want and what works best for your family anyway.
I really think they did the events they wanted and had no interest in the concert or the pageant.
I don’t know why I thought they might visit a charity or two, because with the 4 day holiday and all the local celebrations, that would have been impossible. And I imagine that security only extended so far, so this all makes sense.
The Sussexes were ordered not to do any of their own charity events, in order not to overshadow the Jubilee.
I love that they did bare minimum for the Jubbly but also expected them to stay a bit longer to meet with friends, charities the following week etc.
But this way makes it even more clear that the Queen requested they be there for it and it wasn’t a personal trip for them, rather a family visit for that reason. Makes it impossible for the “they’re still milking their Royal connections! They’re half in-half out! Harry desperately misses London life!” nonsense.
And yeah, I think travel is easier for rich people, sleep schedules are easier to adjust to when you can sleep in first class on the way, and while there’s no speeding up the flight time, they didn’t have to wrangle the two kids for two hours at the airport before the flight!
They might have visited a charity. We’ll never know unless and until the charity itself makes it public. ‘Cause that’s how the Sussexes roll.
Some people can sleep anywhere in a plane.
Went to England in April, was in the middle seats section, only one other passengers was in the row, he moved to a window seat, and I stretched out across the 4 seats, just made sure my seatbelt was visible, slept for 6hrs.
I always get night flights, still took a week to get adjusted to the time difference.
I take it as a sign that the security issues have not been addressed. Nothing has been resolved regarding security when they are on their own and not at BRF-controlled events where the BRF wants them seen. That has always been the security issue. Harry wants the ability to have their team coordinate and have full access to Met security *whenever they are in the UK* not just when the BRF wants them at certain things.
They fulfilled their obligation to his grandmother, but at the same time refused to give the BRF and the tabloids what they craved. They did NOT trot their kids out at the pageant as the BRF and tabloids wanted. They did what they wanted and left.
Also, we have don’t know the extent of the threats, past or present, to the Sussexes.
If their security has reason to believe that even a fraction of the vile spewed online is legitimate, I don’t blame them one bit for getting out of there ASAP.
This. The security issue is ongoing.
The Queen sent her personal armored limos to pick them up at the airport. I think they were well-protected given that they were only seen when they wanted to be seen. the pics thru the window at Trooping show Meghan at her most stunning, left the hounds baying for more.
we joked that Meghan was wearing body armor under that white Dior coat. otherwise their security was done well, although its not clear if their movements were otherwise restricted. given the crowds in London, they probably didn’t want to venture out for any other reason.
This is the crux of the matter. The security issue is not settled. It makes perfect sense now.
I agree @ Becks1. They attended the festivities that were important to TQ and nothing more. They are no longer beholden to these vipers, the Men in Grey and the like.
I thought that their entire presence that I was able to witness was perfectly executed!! Their attendance at Thanksgiving event as well as the Trooping the Colour was fabulous!! They came, they saw and left with BM clamoring for more as those vipers are never happy enough. They wanted more scandalous and salacious material to beat them for the next 2 months.
I think that their entrance at Thanksgiving service was spectacular!!! They were certainly in full control in addition to the backing from TQ. The male BBC commentator expressed that their entire choreography was purposely created and carried out by TQ’s orders. TQ made certain that their entrance allowed all eyes on their attendance. I found it quite interesting that everyone was giving themselves future neck pains as they all watched every step that Harry and Meghan took. From their arrival to their seats.
The main reason they Sussexes were there was to honour a direct request from the Queen.
The visit was discouraged by the Met, due to the threat level. Harry listened to the only suggestions that nattered. There were no leaks because palace sources from KP were left out of the planning.
I am not sure Charles were involved.
But it is clear that the Fail have a far higher degree of its nonexistent influence in certain areas.
The brazen hussy is selling the Dior dress Meghan wore. I am almost sure the link is not to the House of Dior.
The most important thing is this visit was arranged and carried out on the terms that the Sussexes set.The family’s safe.
A final note, looking at the balcony at the end of the jubilee, it seems all downhill from here, eerily mirroring celebrity news – the rise and fall to eventual obscurity.
The problem is a celebrity is replaceable, this Queen as not.
There’ll another day to talk about the monarchy which is separate from the Queen.
Of course media will not admit they were wrong about Netflix cameras which never existed
It is not that they were wrong, it is a deliberate smear campaign that the BM will persist with.
But the Netflix cameras, and the hidden microphones and cameras!!!
Won’t someone think of the cameras???
The RRs are so sad they didn’t get the kids on camera to dissect and exploit.
The Sussexes played them so perfectly. All they can do is make up desperate stories about non-existent Netflix cameras.
I figured they would leave Sunday and do no more events since Daniel Martin thanked his hotel on Fri or Sat and made it seem like he was leaving. Good for them!
The BM didn’t get their money shot of Archie and Lili and they’re mad. That’s why we saw the Cambridge children out so much. The invisible contract was activated.
That’ what they always wanted, right? Privacy. Not monarchy and all the rules. So be it, I’m not sure why they should be praised for coming to or criticised for leaving England… It’s just nonsense. I’m not sure what was so ‘spectacular’ in their behaviour at all…
It’s really the behavior of those around them that’s so spectacular–people working themselves up into a frenzy over two lovely people who stood up to their bullies & said ‘no, no more’.
Show me where they talked about privacy, please, because that word is thrown about as though it came from their lips. And why should we not laud them for their conduct after the billion articles written about non-existent NETFLIX cameras, overshadowing etc? They were a class act through it all, and that is worth praising! It was indeed, spectacular!
Cmon, you should be asking the BM why they have to make such a fuss. H&M went to honor TQ, his grandmother. They did that and showed her the respect which I have no doubt they both feel for her. They with the children spent time with her (probably more than we know), which was important to Harry and Meghan. I think they’ve just shown the Firm and the BM what it will mean in future when they are in the UK. Unless they wish anyone to know about a charity, no one will be privvy to their actions. This is what is “spectacular”. Let the BM cry in their beer.
Nonsense hey? What do the tabloids do but put out pap that the White royals do and call it amazing, and the Keen fans fawn? A stump! It’s a revelation, they say, and the Keen supporters fall in line and praise a literal stump that Kathy Cambridge in no way thought up herself. She took a picture! She came up with five questions! It’s always the second coming when the Cambs are arsed to do the bare minimum. If the Sussex’s get praised by their supporters for doing things their way, so be it. At least there’s a modicum of sense and deliberateness behind what they do for themselves and their family.
The Sussexes attended all of the events they said they would attend. Trooping was announced Wednesday and previous to that they announced the church service attendance. The media and the palace were the ones pushing the other events. So no “snubbing” and no “huff”.
Style… that’s all I can say.
Welcome back home to Southern Cal-ly!
Perfectly played. No way in hell were they gonna let the Brit media make money off of their children. They will release photos on their own time and own terms. Suck it Rota!
A little off topic – my idea of hell on earth would be traveling with a preschooler and one year old from a place where it is 8:15 AM to a place where it is 4:15 PM. I can’t even imagine. How does that even work. Just leave them on CA time and do your best? Since it was such a short trip? I know they have help but Holy cow.
Seems like they got the stressful stuff out of the way and were able to relax and enjoy her 1st bday before leaving.
Tom Sykes, of the Daily Beast, is the most craven, uncreative, dull and spiritless “journalist” to ever exist. All he exists to do is mindlessly grovel before the Keens, forgetting that his US audience doesn’t care about them. He is then forced to talk about the Sussexes, which is all he gets any clicks for, but is such a small and stupid fellow he can’t help knocking them at every turn, injecting his racial, hateful bias against them in any Daily Beast coverage of them. He as well as Tim Teeman are disgraces and should find other work, IMO
Perfectly stated.
He’s every caricature of the pitiful, self-hating, subservient brit.
I love that they made it home safely.
But what I love the most is all the opportunities denied.
No “confrontation” of the brothers.
No parading the Sussex kids out for the paps. In fact, no sighting at all.
The bare minimum events more for granny than the monarchy
All those opportunities for the BM to dine out expensively for months…..gone in a blink.
All they have is complaining about the Sussexes not doing what they screamed they didn’t want the Sussexes to do anyway.
The Sussexes aren’t going to be paying for dinner for the rota rats. And I love it.
I so hate Tom Bower. His objective in his old age is to annihilate Meghan. He’s a hateful hag.
Yes, a truly nasty character!
Lol! Well played! I’m glad they let the BM starving for pics of them and their kids.
The British rats already writing about how they snub the queen by leaving earlier 😂 🤡
So well-played. I’m sure it was the plan and “starving” for more content is correct. It’s where the clicks are. I think appearing at the events they agreed to were done with care and served looks.
I love how the british medias reported they look glum.
How stupid are the daily mail readers. I guess extremely idiots.
No witnesses, no pictures but the reporter manage to put harry is glum looking.
Maybe he is using the same lips reader who read lips the royals wore masks.
Idiot all of them.
Very stupid. They’re glum, they were sidelined, the Rf have moved on, they were ignored and booed. All while posting 6 articles on them even analysing every item they could see coming off the plane. It’s not just fail readers, tabloids have infected a lot of the population. Broadsheets post this crap too.
As expected, perfectly handled. Gave very little to the press, attended the events they needed to, honored the Queen, and left. Glad they were able to keep their kids under wraps and get out quickly.
The BM is projecting. They themselves are “glum” they didn’t get more out of the Sussexes, thus the Sussexes are “glum.”
@Linder That’s a cute opinion right there. Thanks for the presumably unintended laughs. Maybe it seems natural to you that someone ‘misses’ abusive family members who literally deployed their chief of staff to lie about your family in a court hearing. Ummmm… anyone with even a couple of weeks of therapy pings that this type of family relationship is toxic. And sure, Harry absolutely wishes he could go back to inserting himself as third wheel and buffer in the blatantly loveless Cambridge marriage 😂😂 Sure, Jan.
So many of us support H+M because they are a shining light for those of us with toxic family members. Meanwhile, those of you who are determined Harry is just desperate to get away from his wife and children and return himself to that pot of misery, are almost certainly the people handing out the toxic abuse in your own family context. We see you, @Linder 💁🏼♀️
Idk why anyone would be surprised by them leaving so soon: ever since Dan Wrotten leaked their plans for leaving in 2020 they have made every trip back no longer than necessary. I mean Meghan was out of the country less than 48hrs after that announcement and when they came back in March for their last engagements they were on a plane within hours of the Commonwealth service.
The press threw a hissy fit when Harry left the day after the statue unveiling but he’s made it really clear: when he comes back it’s usually to do something related to his mother or grandparents only and once it’s done he’s heading home. He has no time for that institution or his incandescent brother. His home is in Santa Barbara now; they’re going to have to get over that eventually.
The way Harry and Meghan HANDLED the Jubbly would make Olivia Pope proud. They really just schooled an entire entitled family (and media), and made it impossible for the royals or courtiers to force them into some controversy entirely of the royal family’s making.
ETA: I just realized, Meghan’s white hats….Olivia Pope is smiling.