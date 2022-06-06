The Daily Mail is pretty sure Prince Harry needs to ‘apologize’ to Will & Kate

Just so we’re clear, the British media spent a full months crying salty tears about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to steal the Queen’s Jubbly thunder, that they would be seen constantly during their visit and it would be awful, that no one in Britain even wanted them there, that the Sussexes would be booed everywhere, that everyone hates hates hates them. Harry and Meghan then turn up, stay lowkey save for one gorgeous appearance at church, and now the new storyline is “why didn’t Harry and Meghan do MORE?” Why weren’t they seen more, why weren’t they humiliated, why didn’t they beg the British public for crumbs, why didn’t Harry throw himself upon Baldemort’s mercy? It’s insane.
Following the Jubbly church service, Richard Kay shat out a long column about how Harry and Meghan were now royal B-listers, relegated to sitting with “the also-rans of the Royal Family” (aka Harry’s cousins and the Wessexes). Then, Kay writes this sh-t with a straight face: “There they waited, exchanging small talk with Harry’s cousins as the real stars of the show arrived, William and Kate accompanying Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.” This is the fundamental issue with the Windsors and their sycophantic media machine: they think they can solely dictate someone’s popularity. They think that what they did to Harry and Meghan would leave them humiliated, and that people would obviously want to see William and Kate more because the Windsors are telling people: you should want to see William and Kate, they are the stars. Meanwhile, people were literally craning their necks to check out H&M, their names were trending on social media for days, and Meghan’s Dior look is the one people will talk about for weeks.
Anyway, Kay had another point, which is that the people are apparently desperate to see William and Harry reunite or make some kind of peace. That was also the point of a very special “Daily Mail Comment” (basically a staff editorial), which was headlined: “William and Harry’s brotherly rift must pain the Queen so much.” The Queen went out of her way to keep the brothers apart, likely at Harry and William’s separate requests. The staff editorial had this hilarious conclusion:
There is of course a deeper poignancy to Harry’s estrangement from William. The nation grieved with the boys on that day in 1997 when they walked together, inconsolable and uncomprehending, behind their mother’s coffin. They had lost so much, but at least, we thought, they had each other. Brothers in arms.
If we feel sorrow now at their alienation, imagine how their grandmother must feel. How she must long for them to find a way of repairing the old bonds.
That would probably necessitate Harry making the first move, an apology perhaps for all the heartache and offence he and Meghan have caused – especially to Kate.
There was little evidence of rapprochement yesterday, however. For now, at least, the brothers remain worlds apart.
There we go: “That would probably necessitate Harry making the first move, an apology perhaps for all the heartache and offence he and Meghan have caused – especially to Kate.” Ah yes. That was the point of all of it. “We’re shunning you, you and your Black American wife are so unimportant, we don’t care about you at all, you’re a B-lister, you should be groveling at my feet, apologizing to ME!” Absolutely psychotic. William, Kate and the British media are all running DARVO on the Sussexes.
I am pretty sure that it’s the other way around. They owe Harry and Megan an apology!
They owe an apology, especially to kate?? WTH is wrong with them. The whole salty island owe them an apology. especially to little Archie.
Richard Kay can go to hell. Has William apologized for calling the Daily Mail and offering his royal weight in a court case which had nothing to do with him. He was not subpoenaed buy the court but he said hold up, let me help you to appeal. Wtf was that about?? And yet H&M must apologize? Nonsense!
This is all such bullshit! All these RR’s always trying to make William look good would be more successful at pushing a sitting elephant up a hill.
William needs to apologise to Meghan for unleashing Knauf on her in the court case which she resoundingly won.
Delusions of grandeur run strong with Keen and Ween. Way to DARVO guys. Hell will freeze over before those two insecure dullards receive an apology from Harry. Ain’t gonna happen.
TQ created and choreographed the entire elements of Harry and Meghans participation for the fakata Jubbly!! TQ isn’t pained to see the divide between Bullyiam and Harry. TQ knows exactly what Bullyiam and CopyKeen did to Harry and Meghan.
And yet, TQ insisted that there be no drama but Bullyiam and CopyKeen were ALL drama at the Thanksgiving service for the world to see.
Maybe the queen wants Kate to apologize for monopolizing the trooping balcony. They had to orchestrate a whole new photo and literally block her .
Jais, I wondered about that. I didn’t know if they had two balcony photos in 2012, too. I watched a video of this and I think Willi got a talking to. 1) You and George will stand by the Queen and if your wife attempts to get next to TQ you are to hip check her; and 2) you will pretend that your wife doesn’t have cooties and you will put your hand on her back as you leave the balcony and enter the room. Yep, he follows orders pretty well. The ffq-c didn’t look happy about her position on the balcony.
“Ween” LOL
LMAO they know Harry is never going to apologize to William or Kate. But if we take what the RRS say and flip it around and assume the opposite is true – like when we heard that Meghan made Kate cry, it was really Kate who made Meghan cry – this makes more sense. William and Kate have to apologize to Harry – especially Kate – for all the offense and heartache they caused. Fixed it for you Kay.
Yes, gaslighting at it’s finest.
No. It would be especially William and not Kate if we really follow “Opposite Day” rules. William has the most to apologize for. Kate is a mean girl that seems self serving.
“Especially Kate”? Lol
“Harry needs to apologize” is probably what’s keeping any rift from healing. This likely comes from William, and he probably does really think Harry needs to apologize…for living his life and upsetting William as a result. Which is ridiculous and they’ll never be anything but space until Willyboy changes his attitude.
If this is coming from Camp Middleton, I can only speculate that right about now, William is blaming Kate for how everything went down with Harry and Meghan. Yes, she played a huge part but he was equally at fault but he will never admit it. It’s probably gotten so bad that William is gearing up to use this as an excuse to why their marriage broke down and Ma Middleton is desperate for Harry and Meghan to exonerate Kate of any wrongdoing.
@snuffles: i was wondering tok if this piece may have had something to do with the state of william and kate’s marriage. I still don’t think they’ll divorce in the queens lifetime, if ever at all.
I’ve been thinking this for a while now. If William wants an easy out of his marriage, all he needs to do is blame it on the Sussexes leaving. He can easily paint it as too much strain and pressure on their marriage, what with the extra workload and all…snort! Why not? They blame everything else on H&M, why not this?
@ Snuffles, you are spot on! CarolE certainly sees the writing in the wall as does KKKHate. But I mentioned this yesterday I think. Bullyiam will never apologize Bullyiam is incapable, for starters. Bullyiam never sees himself as guilty, only justified/right. And it’s KKKhates fault for instigating the smear campaign. They never imagined Harry would leave.
@L84tea: he can equally easily blame the break down of it on kate. Say that she was jealous of meghan and that that was the cause for the rift between him and his brother. He realized his error and that led to the breakdown of their marriage
The especially Kate part feels very Camp Midd but isn’t Kay usually one of William’s go-to mouthpieces? Didn’t he write the article shooting down the rural rival story that made it all worse? Maybe he’s always been camp Middleton but we thought it was William? Or maybe he draws from both?
I see it as an excuse for William to use against Kate as well. All the evidence is there, with the public interviews and anti-Meghan comments from her Mummy adding to the fire.
Think you are on to something Snuffles.
If William ever blames Kate for the breakdown of the marriage, Ma Middleton is ready to spill the beans on him. As for Kate, all she has to do is echo Meghan’s Oprah interview that Kate may not have been able to do anything about the crying article. Then expand on it.
Of course, getting Kate to shut up as well as get away from Will’s own rage-tantrums is going to cost a lot of money as well as negotiations regarding the children and her appearances. She may prefer to become a private individual.
I am sure willie has things on kate too, don’t fool yourselves. The mistakes you make is thinking kate is goody two shoes. She is not, not by a long ways. Remember, she showed herself, believe her.
@anance
The Middletons need to tread lightly. Technically, the Queen/King has custody of the heirs. See Diana. I honestly believe if Diana had ANY leeway when it came to custody of Harry and William, she would have left the country with them. Most likely to America like Harry did. But she didn’t, so she was forced to stick around. And many to this day don’t believe Diana’s accidental wasn’t an accident and was a result of her talking too much.
Kate will be well aware of that. The best she can hope for is a generous divorce settlement, a nice house and primary custody of her children (as long as they say in England).
What Ma Midds thinks she has on William is nothing compared to everything the Windsors and govt have on the Midds and Uncle Gary. If they don’t go quietly, no one will complain when the Midds are torn to shreds in the public eye. Diana’s son, even TOB, will always triumph vs. Kate in PR.
Snuffles, she won’t get a big settlement esp if William paid for her parents new house as a post-nup agreement. Diana couldn’t touch the Duchy, Kate won’t be able to either. All she can hope for is a grace and favour temp home like Adelaide Cottage until the youngest turns 18. Any other settlement can only be based on William’s personal funds not Duchy funds. The BRF will make sure it is an equal shared physical and legal custody. They have to tidy up William’s image as hands-on single Dad.
Of course, if the Cambridges split the Sussexes will be blamed for giving them extra work to do.
My sentiments exactly. The Middletons were conspicuous by their absence for the jubjub. The only one I saw was the pregnant Pippa. Maybe the first round of blame Kate and Carole has begun. I always thought they had overplayed their hand when all those Kate for Queen and William for King articles began to appear in the tabloids; not to mention all the muckraking about the cash for honours scandals. It was as if Charles and Camilla had completely disappeared.
I felt for Prince Harry and Meghan over the course of the weekend. I am happy they received cheers. They needed that. But I am also saddened for them because both of their paternal families are shit and negativity thrown at them is exhausting. I wish them much success, wealth and happiness in their future endeavors and I will support them always.
There is a lot of false and vile garbage about the Sussexes and the Jubilee. It’s payback for not throwing the BM a few crumbs. But people believe this trash. An adorable baby that Angela Levin thinks was used to manipulate TQ. Sick.
Especially to Kate? The Kate that Meghan made a point of calling a good person in the Oprah interview and who hasn’t been mentioned since?
I really wonder what prompted him to say that. Why especially to kate? How has she been hurt more than william? Because last time i checked harry never took kate’s name in his mouth. Is this Ma middletons work? And does she feel like her daughter has somehow been rejected by Harry because he married Meghan? This is so psychotic
Carole Middleton always shows her hand. It’s pretty hilarious, especially if she thinks she being subtle. Lol.
@Merricat: i am still stuck on the “especially to kate” part. And i am wondering if there’s maybe another reason behind it. How has kate been hurt more? Is she going to be fed to the wolves, aka the press, next?
Don’t you see, Kate suffers the most because will relationship with her is space and the only one that was kind to her is Harry .so Harry needs to apologize for falling in love with a beautiful, kind, interesting, intelligent black woman who loves him right back for all the world to see. Yes, it’s Harry fault william doesn’t want Kate. It’s Meghan fault Carole pushed Kate on William and it’s the world’s fault tha William and Kate are both two inept people unable to do a job or pretend to be happy, I bet pippa happiness must really be killing Kate.
@ Over It, I suspect KKKHate hates that Pippa achieved all of the money, love and status whereas KKKHate is the results of her mothers insistence and KKKHate despises her current treatment being married to Bullyiam.
Strange that we never see KKKHate out with Pippa, and her family.
I can see how Kate’s been hurt. Even with Meghan being merciful to her and putting out the “she’s a good person” line, the truth of the crying story did real damage to her image. You can tell how rattled she was by this, judging by Uncle Gary’s trashy ass coming out to attack Meghan multiple times afterward and the numerous frantic “Kate really DID cry at some point!” stories that have streamed out from her camp. Kate probably wants an apology for her perfect duchess image being shattered and her true manipulative mean girl nature being revealed.
Well, if that’s how the world works suddenly, I am owed an apology from the Sussexes too. You see, I bumped my knee yesterday. Hey, I cried too! Does that help? (Jeez, what jerks those Cambridges are.)
@BothSidesNow, regarding the Middleton sisters not being seen together, I will bet you my second kid that KKKate tried to flirt with Pippa’s husband a time or two.
If W&K seriously believe they have been wronged by someone not staying around to be in the scapegoat role, they have serious issues.
And the Sussexes can fight back.
So, so, so strange and twisted.
Kay needs to STFU!
I mean, what else is there to say at this point? They literally cannot do anything right, apparently. The good news is they stopped caring long ago. I’m sure they’re just thrilled to be “also-rans,” so they can be a part of the family but not a part of The Firm.
William and kate the real stars? Please the only person everyone could talk about was meghan and how amazing she looked. This whole jubilee weekend I forgot Charles and Camilla were also there and whenever the Cambridges showed up they were out shown by their children. Unfortunately for them it will be another 10+ years until they can force George to become a senior royal to keep the monarchy relevant
This need for embiggening is so strange. W&K don’t need to be stars – they’re the next generation of king and queen. People who love the royals love them, people who don’t love the royals won’t love them more, no matter what.
And who gives a rat’s ass about apologies and who should say what to whom? It’s obvious that neither brother wants to have anything to do with the other. They’ve each got their own lives, families and obligations, so why keep pushing this stupid narrative?
I think the fatal flaw of Charles, William and Kate* is that being King/Queen isn’t enough, they want to be loved, the most loved in fact. And if they can’t be the most loved, no one should, it goes against the natural order in their psyches. With Charles and Di, it was husband versus wife, not 1:1 competitors, and Di died tragically young. With W&K and H&M, it’s Prince v Prince, attractive wife v attractive wife. Harry’s warmth and Meghan’s magic are serious sore points for William and Kate, and their backers. They don’t know what to do about it, and I’m glad the Sussexes live in California and move around with top notch security.
*I think Camilla is perfectly fine being Queen, she doesn’t need to be adored at all
Harry didn’t explicitly say it, but Charles, William, and Kate are as trapped by their endless insecurities/need for adoration as they are by The Firm itself. They don’t _have_ to play these games. They have more than most people will ever get in a lifetime–but that will never ever be enough. They are what Japanese culture calls “hungry ghosts,”–driven by bottomless need for something they can never get. And the tragedy is is that they could be truly happy if they knew who they really are and what they want. I really hope W&K’s kids get some kind of fighting chance to escape this soul-destroying misery.
The stars of the family are without doubt the Sussexes, if they had appeared at the concert or the pageant all focus would have been on them. The power of Harry and Meghan cannot be extinguished, and it is so embarrassing that they were told to lie low to give others a chance to shine. No wonder Kate overdoes it time and time again, using her only trump card the children.
DARVO is exactly right and is the default response of these vile cretins in every case, but especially w/re: the Sussexes. To borrow Scobie’s words, Harry does not owe TOBB, Khate (or anyone else) a damn thing, and Harry knows it, will never grovel, will always stand for Meghan, Archie and Lili.
Khate had a very bad weekend. All the Botox and fillers in the world can’t disguise her bitterness, rage and disappointment. I love that for her.
First off: dude in that first picture literally falling outta his seat to see H&M 😆
Now:
Harry apologize for what? Saving his wife and child (at the time) and himself more mental anguish? Bouncing from a no win situation? Seeing the inevitable (to me) writing on the wall? Refusing to play that game?
Yeahhhh blow off with all that ish.
The British news outlets keep saying that they were booed by the crowd as they were leaving the church however, it has been documented by reporters in the crowd that they were mainly cheered. The boos were because as they were leaving a truck blocked the view of a portion of the crowds view and that section booed the presence of the truck.
The Fail owe Harry and Meghan big apologies for trying to ruin their lives based upon malice from the Palace and weaponizing TT. The Fail claiming moral superiority and advocating that victims of bullying apologize to bullies makes me nauseous!
The Fail owes apologies to loads of people.
Amen.
The British news outlets keep saying that they were booed by the crowd as they were leaving the church however, it has been documented by reporters in the crowd that they were mainly cheered. The boos were because as they were leaving a truck blocked the view of a portion of the crowds view and that section booed the presence of the truck.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the media set that up on purpose. Have the truck blocking just to get and report this very reaction and spin it as the Sussexes were booed. Fits their agenda.
The Fail has been working hand in glove with the Palace to smear the Sussexes.
This alternate reality that the rota insist on is bizarre, and serves mainly to show the rot that underlies the monarchy.
Perfectly summed up!!
The real stars of the show? Ummmmm. Maybe in Kay’s mind.
Harry should apologize to William and Kate. Right. That’ll happen when pigs fly. So I guess the rift will continue because there’s nothing short of Harry down on his knees begging William for forgiveness that will satisfy William’s ego.
I read this right after watching Meghan Thee Stallion’s new music video Plan B which I think is the perfect response:
🎶🎶All them hoes wanna look like me (look like me)
But please don’t get it twisted, I ain’t tripping
I never put my faith in a 🤬 bitch, I’ma die independent (ayy, ayy, woah, woah, woah)
If you was wondering, yeah, boy, I’m still that bitch (still that bitch)
I had to block you, but you still gotta watch this shit (hmm)
‘Cause who the fuck rock it like me? No bra, tight tees (hey)
Slick back ponytail, feeling like I’m Ice-T (ah)
Ladies, love yourself ’cause this shit could get ugly (shit could get ugly)
That’s why it’s, “Fuck 🤬, get money” (fuck 🤬, get money)🎶🎶
“I’ll pay their rent to keep hoes in their place.”
This is attempt to rewrite history, to strengthening the narrative that has been successfully set up by British Press: Harry and Meghan (especially she) did everybody wrong. (Nobody knows exactly what and how they did this, but as we know, the facts do not matter).
And projection, of course. Disgusting!
Facts.
+1
We all know what the family and the RRs in the know are really saying. “What are we going to do with William.”
Harry has gone and he’s not coming back.
The queen and Charles made every effort to make sure that Harry and his family would be able to make it to the “Jubbly”. What does Will do? Continue to leak whatever little he knew. Continue to get the RRs who’ve thrown their lot with him to spin everything about Harry’s visit negatively.
Harry spoke to his cousins, spent lots of time with his grandmother and apparently met with Charles. He made no effort to meet with William.
What are you going to do with William King Charles?
@ISLANDGIRL
I’ll tell you what Charles should do with willie, watch his back.
Where is Tom Cruise when you need him? Sure could use his help on those steps.
The tabloids ran so many BS stories about the Sussexes and the Jubbly, none turned out correct, it was a given they would attend the Service, it was such a big deal that there were not on the balcony, but whose hat they used telescopic lenses to photograph.
This is the attitude of the RR. Whatever went down between the brothers is all on Harry because of his gorgeous, talented Black American wife. Harry needs to apologize for his common, colored wife. So what if Kate made her cry? She’s Black, get over it. So what if William plotted against them? She’s Black, what else could Will have done? I mean, of course he plotted to avoid the horrible optics of a mixed child in the House of Windsor. How dare H&M defy his wishes, get married, and start a family. Oh the consternation William and many in the RF must’ve felt when the Black Duchess became pregnant. She has “sullied” their “superior” bloodlines.
It’s all Meghan’s fault. Because she’s biracial, she should “know her place” and quietly, graciously accept all the abuse dished out by family and the press and must apologize to William for not behaving according to her station in life. How dare she correct the story about who made who cry? As a Black woman, she should have held her tongue and not criticized the white woman up on the pedestal. How dare she say (even if it’s true) that Archie was experiencing racism from HIS OWN FAMILY while he was still in utero? Black people should be seen (preferably in a service/janitorial uniform) and never heard. They should never be draped on the arm of a besotted British prince.
That was Meghan’s Original Sin. Having the audacity to fall in love with a Prince of the Realm, and *gasp, clutch pearls* Harry loves her back.
There. I said what I said. We all know These People are saying the very same in private.
All these people are demons. Can’t wait to watch this house of cards topple.
A thousand times yes to what you said. Us blacks are just not allowed to feel. After all we aren’t considered human. F them all to hell
Yes, Eff ‘em all to hell.
It really grinds their gears that Harry loves her so much and was willing to leave that scene for her. Shows how little they really knew Harry and how little they took to actually know Meghan.
Ikr? Imagine loving one of the Black American peasants and leaving your royal family to protect her. Perish the thought!
They just don’t get why Harry would leave. They really chafe at the thought of the love H&M share.
Beverley 💯 co-sign every word of this! Not one lie has been detected
😎 “No lies detected” is a classic! Thanks, Liz Version 700o. 😊
@Beverley: What you said x a hundred million trillion. They really did expect Meghan to be quiet and grateful for anything they gave her, including the scraps and the crap. Meghan was and remains a wholly empowered self-sustaining person though and rightfully called out the viper’s pit for the toxic nonsense it was. They expected Harry to leave Meghan after he was “done with her” or whatever gross thing they implied about him just being sexually curious about being with a Black woman or whatever, but no, Harry fell deep in love and would go to the moon and back to protect his beloved wife and their beloved child(ren). Harry waas always underestimated, and Meghan was never properly estimated in the first place. The two of them showed that they were by far the most intelligent and courageous people in that entire scene and noped out because it was the only and best choice for them, their mental health, their safety and the safety of their children. The BRF and rota still cannot believe it!! They can’t believe how badly they got it wrong on every count.
Preach.
This is just more racist BS. The white duchess made the Black duchess cry, but let’s blame the Black duchess anyway, because how dare she be a duchess?
I noticed years ago that the abuse began with Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie. I’m certain it was hoped that Harry and Meghan’s story would just fizzle out given the attitude of courtiers. The real abuse began with Archie. I expect many plots were hatched. The old Duke of Gloucester paid all his life for a child supposedly conceived when he was young. Money. And the child turned out so they say (!) not to be his.
“Richard Kay shat out a column”
Kaiser, how do you murder me every day
👏👏👏☠️☠️
OK I’ll bite! H&M apologise to W&K (especially K) then what?
Then all is white with the world.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is just so topsy turvy.
Can William and Kate apologize to Meghan for risking Meghan’s pregnancy and life, rather than actually working at their ridiculously easy “roles”?
Can William apologize for almost costing his brother another woman he loves, due to media harassment and weakened mental health?
Can William apologize to Kate for how much S-P-A-C-E and D-I-S-D-A-I-N he shows her?
Ugh. The English mediocrity is galling.
This is what caught my eye in the Kay column: “At Eton, William looked out for his homesick younger brother and later, when he wrestled over his doubts about making Kate his wife, it was Harry who was there for him.”
Who gave Kay permission to bring up the doubts about Kate on the JUBBLY weekend? Very strange reference. Could this be the slow rollout of the party line for the separation–William has always had doubts that Kate could do the job and, while he was willing to give her a chance, his fears were proven true. They could totally spin it not as a mistake, but as Will having a very good read on people from the get go. They were probably going to add in that William knew Kate was always going to be an excellent mother and that was what swayed him, but that’s down the toilet now too after the Louis Show.
Also interesting that now that the JUBBLY is over, there were zilch festive glances between Kate and Will. In fact, their body language could not have been more distant throughout the long weekend.
Those are two strange references trying to rewrite history. William was abusive to Harry at Eton, ignored him, and was known to encourage others to alternately ignore and bully him. And Harry had nothing to do with Kate. The day the engagement announcement caught all the royals by surprise, including the use of the ring that belonged to Harry? Harry said, ‘I’m looking forward to getting to know her’. Harry considered Kate The Limpet and had nothing to do with the W&K relationship.
1) That Eton quote is a damn lie considering that Harry semi-joked that William ignored him there.
2) That little mention of Kate IS quite curious, particularly since Kay’s also saying that Kate needs a special apology in the same breath.
3) To your last paragraph, that’s probably the most puzzling thing about this Jubbly circus for me. This was already going to be the RF’s biggest event of the year, and then Harry and Meghan’s confirmed attendance ramped up the international attention it would receive. Despite these factors, William and Kate STILL couldn’t bother to put up a friendlier act. There have been viral tweets about their body language on Friday, and I’ve seen people who don’t royal watch point out how strained they seem. I don’t understand it.
Hell would have to literally freeze over first. Harry has left salt isle and it’s thirsty media behind. They came , they saw, they wowed us in that glorious church moment and now they are back to the land of the free and living. Richard Kay , Kate and Willy and anyone else expecting and apology from Harry and Meghan for not taking crap any longer from them, can just go do one right now.
I just zoomed in on Meghan face in that picture and I will forever despise these people for making her a target of constant abuse and them expecting her to take the s and roll with it.
And the RF should apologize to members of the Commonwealth for stealing their wealth, enslaving their people, and continuing to hold onto artifacts and indigenous lands that should have been returned long ago.
Well said!!!
@equality – Say it again, only louder this time for the folks in the back in the cheap seats.
I think the Daily Fail should apologize to all of them….
The “apologize especially to Kate” harkens back to what Meghan said in the Oprah interview about how the Palace wouldn’t correct the “Meghan made Kate cry” story because “as a future Queen she couldn’t be dragged into gossip.” By telling the truth, Meghan broke the demented code these people live by which is that the heirs can behave however they choose and everything else is there to serve a tool to the heirs. Kay and the Palace genuinely believe that simply saying Kate’a name in the Oprah interview deserves an apology, no matter how much dirty work and terrible behavior (like not giving Meghan a ride to the shops) Kate has committed.
Kate had a way out she could have denied the crying story right away she did not that speaks volumes about Kate
“Especially [William]. But essssssspecially [Kate].” – Sideshow Bob / The Simpsons
I picture Kay sitting at his laptop, poised to write sycophantic dross, and an internal monologue taking place: “come on Ricky, you have to do this; remember the years in the wilderness after Diana died! All hail the incandescent one and the guaranteed paycheck!”
I said this on a different post, but it’s more appropriate here…
The DB was founded by Tina Brown. Yes, that same Tina Brown.
I have ended my subscription to the DB. Not going to give that awful woman one more cent.
+1
Harry has nothing to apologise for and as long as the press and the family believe that he does, there will be no reconciliation.
Now let me see if I have got this correct.
In the beginning William and Kate (especially William) were not happy with Harry’s choice of a future wife. There are numerous public examples of their feelings towards Meghan.
All the fodder for the tabloids anti Meghan stories emanated from the royal household, especially Kensington Palace, remember MeGain, Bridezilla, tiaragate, Meghan made Kate cry, and then the bullying claim with the release of which should have been confidential communications from the HR department to the tabloids.
There was, no doubt, a concentrated effort by certain members of the royal staff, experts and the UK media to destroy Meghan and in the process break the marriage they were unsuccessful.
And The Mail believes Harry and Meghan should apologize, what planet are they from?
Willy & Kitty are small, petty people. K is still trying to catch up to her titular duties but she’ll never make it. I believe the British monarchy will survive Chuck as its king but not Willy. The good news for George is that he’ll never have to be king.
I think George’s timid temperament as similar to Willy’s as a child & Charlotte takes after Aunty Anne.
@tuille I say the same thing often: Charles will have his reign. He will be King for all his life after QEII passes. After Charles goes, William will be crowned but either he will not die King, or the entire monarchical system will collapse in his wake. George will never be King. William will be the last King of England.
Harry did welcome kate when she married William william did the opposite with Meghan will and kate owe the apologies
All of the gaslighting in the world does not change the facts. There is ample evidence about what the bm tabloid press (at times along with so called credible press) wrote about Meghan and Archie. There’s no getting away from that. Now, the global medial is reporting on M&H. How can the bm not see that they only frame their perspective in the UK (or should I just say England)? You have the US news (expect Fox) saying that H&M were cheered. No reports of booing from the media who reported live. That’s seems like a little thing, but it’s quite glaring. This happens every time that H&M do anything. I’ve had to conclude that the BM are so committed to their narratives that they don’t even see another one. They may want to ask themselves if that’s a good long term strategy. Ignoring that Boris Johnson was booed is another mistake. I wonder if people in the UK are starting to realize these are antipodal narratives and question what else it suspect?
This is another hit job by a KP minion to distract from the Kate-is-not-an-early-childhood-expert mess. The Sussexes came to do what they were asked to do by the queen. I would love to hear an announcement that Harry applies for US citizenship and be done with the UK.
Where are the photos of Archie sticking his tongue out at Meghan? If only there was an expert on early years who could advise!
William and Kate should apologize. All the stunts and that PR FLybe stunt and Jason Knauf, A need to apologize
William and Kate looked bad during the failed Caribbean tour, they looked bad during the jubbly celebration, so what to do? Attack Harry and Meghan, wash, rinse , repeat.
The only Cambridge who was a star this weekend was Louis. William and Kate were too busy trying to hide the fact they can’t stand being near each other.
I am sick and tired of reading they should apologize to the Cambridges.. FOR WHAT? And especially to Kate – yes, it makes sense since she made Meghan cry????? Wtf are they on?