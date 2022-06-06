Duchess Kate repeated a belted Self-Portrait look for the Jubbly Concert, hm

What I keep thinking is: how cold is it in June in England? Because people in all of the Jubbly event photos are wearing coats, long-sleeves, layers and more. I guess it’s a lot cooler there than it is here in America in June. Anyway, these are photos from Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace. There was royal/VIP seating, but the concert was open to the public and people gathered on the Mall to watch and sing along with Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and others.

The royals got VIP seating of course, and almost all of the Windsors were there, minus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen herself. The Cambridges got the most attention, and Will and Kate brought their official buffers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids looked less stressed out at the concert than they did during the trip to Wales earlier that day. Once again, Louis was left out. Kate did a rewear – this is a Self-Portrait two-piece ensemble. The skirt is lacy, and the jacket is boucle. Gee, a white jacket with a white belt, where did we see that recently? It’s like she can’t help herself.

The Middleton relations were also out in full force at the concert. Pippa Middleton was there with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Pippa is pregnant again! Sources confirmed it shortly after her appearance at the concert. James Middleton was there too, and it looked like they were seated near the back of the VIP seating/royal section. Carole Middleton and Mike were there as well, also in what looks like the back. Sad! With the Queen skipping the concert, they should have put Carole in her place.

