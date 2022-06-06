Duchess Kate repeated a belted Self-Portrait look for the Jubbly Concert, hm

What I keep thinking is: how cold is it in June in England? Because people in all of the Jubbly event photos are wearing coats, long-sleeves, layers and more. I guess it’s a lot cooler there than it is here in America in June. Anyway, these are photos from Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace. There was royal/VIP seating, but the concert was open to the public and people gathered on the Mall to watch and sing along with Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and others.
The royals got VIP seating of course, and almost all of the Windsors were there, minus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen herself. The Cambridges got the most attention, and Will and Kate brought their official buffers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids looked less stressed out at the concert than they did during the trip to Wales earlier that day. Once again, Louis was left out. Kate did a rewear – this is a Self-Portrait two-piece ensemble. The skirt is lacy, and the jacket is boucle. Gee, a white jacket with a white belt, where did we see that recently? It’s like she can’t help herself.
The Middleton relations were also out in full force at the concert. Pippa Middleton was there with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Pippa is pregnant again! Sources confirmed it shortly after her appearance at the concert. James Middleton was there too, and it looked like they were seated near the back of the VIP seating/royal section. Carole Middleton and Mike were there as well, also in what looks like the back. Sad! With the Queen skipping the concert, they should have put Carole in her place.
Platinum Party on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
During the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles
Kate looked nice.
It’s so odd to see everyone smiling as in the last pick. I wonder what prompted it?
Pic, not pick.
We forgive typos around here ☺️
The Queen & Paddington video was adorable & made everyone smile!
I love that video. The queen was very good in it and totally charming.
Damn they really did shove the Middletons to the back, didn’t they?
LOL at Kate’s outfit. that one is just too obvious.
She even doubled down a bit with the side swept hair. I just shake my head at the brazenness of it.
AND the dark lip, exactly like Meghan.
https://images.hellomagazine.com/imagenes/royalty/20220421138414/meghan-markle-red-lipstick-daniel-martin-secrets/0-673-276/meghan-markle-red-lipstick-t.jpg?tx=w_744
Doesn’t Kate wear her hair like that a lot? And if the ensemble is a rewear, and Kate wore white on Thursday? How is it copying Meghan?
It was nice to see Charlotte in a different color.
The deep side part and the over-one-shoulder curls are pretty Meghan-esque, we first started seeing Kate really wear her hair like that this past fall IIRC.
If you do a simple Google search you’ll see that Kate has never styled her hair to one side until after Meg did hers. The curling of her hair is not the issue it’s the only styling it on one side of her shoulder. Plus, she’s never had her hair PIN straight with a part in the middle until Meghan. Instead of rolling with the rota, research on your own to see how Kate is copying everything about Meg. Even wearing a cheaper version of Meghans Dior cause Kate will never get to be in haute couture fashion regardless of the designer. Another jealousy 😡 she has of Meg. It was nice for Charles to have Camilla next to him while he made his speech yet Kate had to stay in her seat while Will was making his
What
No google search needed as I’m an old timer here. Kate’s honeymoon tour had her hair styled to the side. It wasn’t always a hard swipe like the earthshit awards, but it was there. And also not an uncommon style for the times.
Will and Kate seem incredibly distant. The groundwork is being laid for phasing her out.
@Mjane, Kate only started wearing this specific style recently. It’s a well documented look Meghan has used for years, even before joining the RF. 2021-2022 has been the year of Kate blatantly ripping off Meghan’s looks (plural), from hairstyles, to jewelry, to coats, and full on outfits. No exaggeration either. Shameless, unabashed ripping off. Like WHAT said, a google search might surprise you.
Yes, the Middletons are in the back, but I think they were directly below Kate, so she could shout down at them and still have someone to talk to.
@ Harper, so why does CarolE Meddling have such a sour look on her face? It’s can’t be sour candy. I think it’s more of the “in the back row” that she is pissed about.
Meghan should check her suitcase to see if Kate snuck back to Cali to stalk her and her closet in real time.lol
Or video and recording devices….
I must, for the sake of The Monarchy, see what her kitchen and closets look like?
Even Charlotte looks completely done playing their goofy freeze-pose games. W&K just can’t help themselves.
Why didnt they put the Middletons closer ,dont they sit in the royal box when they watch Wimbledon ? I am guessing some of the other people behind the royal family are dignitaries but surely the family in law/granparents to the future heirs could have also been seated there.
I can’t see from these pics how many rows behind the Midds are but the 3 rows pictured behind the Cambs are a lot of senior political figures. Having the Midds among them would be big Ivanka at the G8 summit vibes.
That’s never stopped them from shoving the Middletons where they didn’t belong before. Their placement in this concert really shows the breakdown in the Cambridge’s marriage. Before William would make sure his wife’s family was front and center along with his own, but now the Middletons have to take what they can get.
My first thought looking at the pictures was they wanted to strategically (calculatedly) have people of color immediately behind them. The Middleton’s were in the homogeneous area.
Yes, Canada’s Governor General was asked to sit behind Willy because she’s a woman of colour🙄for appearances sake instead of being the Queen’s representative. It’s 2022 and people still assume accomplishments are based on race.
Those of us oldies recall that at the last jubilee the Middletons were far more front and centre at multiple events. They were excluded obviously this time. Apparently being grandparents to the future king doesn’t matter much anymore.
The Middletons have been over the top in their meddling and believed they were royalty. Carole was too much in William’s face. William won’t have any of it this time. He sat them in the back row.
Belted blazer has been crossed off the modboard
I think Pippa had some work done on her face as she looks different.
I think it’s the different hair (shorter, waved, color) as well as some pregnancy weight. And she looks HAPPY! Amazing what that can do to a face! 😉 I think this is the best Pips has looked ever.
Guess Kate needs some classic Pippa Tips!
Eh, I think it’s Photoshop. Chris Jackson took this shot and it looks like he gave Pippa her sister’s airbrushing special.
My take on the Middletons is they all looked tired and a bit worse for wear. Maybe pregnancy is taking a toll on Pippa? Can’t be easy when you are also raising one child as it is.
I don’t think anyone in that family ages gracefully.
2 children.
Pippa is pregnant. The face changes.
You can see the middleton women has terrible skin. It’s more obvious on Pippa because she doesn’t get the Edits Kate does.
If you can’t see the sun damage, around the eye bags and smile lines and deep forehead wrinkles someone has edited the pics.
“With the Queen skipping the concert, they should have put Carole in her place.”
Kaiser, I squawked!!
Kate wants the accolades like Meghan gets but sadly will never. M’s being called Dior’s muse. Give it up, Kate, be yourself.
Unfortunately, @ Southern Fried, she doesn’t know who “she” is. Why doesn’t she start copying someone else, like Margrethe of Denmark. Even she has style!!
The Middletons are in the back because Will keeps hearing that they all worked towards trapping him for Kate. How does a marriage even function when you find out your spouse had a whole team working on how to manipulate you into proposing? The whole “Mama Carole, let’s spend the holidays together and I’ll put my head on your lap!” must just turn his stomach now.
I hope these children don’t have school today because they will be exhausted. Also I hope you guys know that after 4 days of work Willy and Katie will be in the wind for at least 2 weeks if not longer.
Isn’t it also funny how Willy seems to enjoy talking more to Camilla than to Kate
Meanwhile Pippa is just living her best life.
‘Kate, do you remember when you married Prince William?’
‘Yes, Pippa.’
‘And then do you remember when I married a man with fifty times William’s personal wealth, fifty times his independence, and less than one fiftieth of his public scrutiny?’
‘Yes, Pippa.’
‘So do I.’
Ok i had to do a double take with those photo’s of Pipster as I almost didn’t recognise her – she looks good and congrats to her and James on their news. I love her hair, its a good length.
I don’t think she has permission to be touching that man he’s giving her side Eye and looking at her cross While she’s like look I can touch people of color I’m not scared no fence needed my goodness this woman
But looking at the camera as opposed to the man she’s touching
Huh, we were wondering when the Middletons would show up (I originally typed this as “Meddletons”).
I remember looking up this outfit on the Self Portrait website – they say it’s a dress and the jacket part is the bodice. I remember early June in London being relatively cool – in the mid 60’s.
And henceforth, they shall indeed be known as The Meddletons.
Brava, Eurydice. Brava. 😀
All I can see is Meghan’s signature hairstyle LoL.
Meghan is present everywhere without being present actually 🤣
So Meghan is the only one who wears side-swept hair? When Kate parts her hair to the side, she’s copying Meghan, when she parts in in the middle, she is copying Meghan, when she wears a ponytail, she is copying Meghan. I am no fan of Kate or any of these useless royals, but damn, y’all are reaching, lol.
Nah, its not reaching. It’s the specific hairstyles that Kate is wearing that are almost identical to Meghan’s. Look at the picture someone linked above of Meghan, the hairstyle is identical to Kate’s AND these are hair styles that we did not see Kate wear before the past 6 months or a year. Kate has had a very specific hair style that she has worn for a decade and now suddenly she’s switching it up? Gee, what could be the inspiration for that?
“Present everywhere without being present”
🎯
London gets about 2 weeks of very hot weather and then is pretty mild in the summer. June can be quite cool, especially at night.
I like her outfit, but I can’t imagine what she was thinking, wearing it just days after Meghan’s similar (and better) look.
I’ve often wondered this in regards to the copy keening. Personally, I’d be mortified to be copying my sil’s looks so blatantly. But I’ve just had to accept that Kate lives on a different plane. It’s definitely not an homage so it’s literally just petty mean girl head games. Like idk, but doing these petty acts must give her a shot of adrenaline, a high, a moment of control and pleasure. Long term, it’s a strategy that is erasing Meghan’s style because it becomes “their style.” See both duchesses wear this!!! Both duchesses are so glamorous-see how they rock this side part with curls!!! Most people aren’t as invested as we are and over time won’t look to see who wore it first. That’s why it’s important for SM detectives to document it.
Yes @ Jais! CopyKeen wears what Meghan wears afterwards so that she can be fawned upon in the BM rags after they have viciously and mercilessly slammed Meghan for a month.
lucy2, I wonder if the dress she wore on the second balcony appearance was what she was previously going to wear. I wondered why W’s tie matched Charlotte’s dress, but Kate doesn’t match anyone with this white?
My apps says the average high for London this time of year is 68 F.
I’m surprised the Midds weren’t given VIP seating behind Kate in the royal box to be there on hand to look after the kids. Looks like somebody at BP is putting their foot down and hard.
Looking at that lineup, I wouldn’t want meghan in the picture. Not good, not good at all. Lol.
I was wondering where the Middletons were this whole weekend. I was speculating we wouldn’t see them at all this time around because of how much William seems over his wife. But they did come to the concert (honestly the only Jubilee event I’d want to go to) but were given the worst seating lol. There weren’t many pictures of Carole but the few I saw she seemed tense. Usually she’s all smiles at royal events. Michael seemed to be enjoying himself though. I totally forgot Pippa had two kids, I just remembered she had a son. She’s been off the radar for awhile.
I bet you Kate wished her mom had been at the pageant, she could have handed Louis off to her. It’s probably what she does usually.
I think the Mids sat right at the back has to be a Chuck move – its no secret that he doesn’t think much of her family, Carol(e) in particular. This is their punishment for all the ‘Kate is the saviour of the Monarchy’ and ‘Kate is going to be the bestest next Queen Consort eva’ stories that they have been briefing the press on for the past few years.
For me this weekend clearly showed that Chuck has a LOT of power/influence in the family now as the TQ has pretty much handed it all over to him. He’s wielding it and is probably why everyone looked miserable, he wasn’t putting up with any sh!t.
I agree, DU, this is Charles reigning in the Cambridges and punishing the Midds for their audacity. They couldn’t even take a break for Phillip’s funeral.
It’s absolutely Charles letting CarolE know her place finally. She is pissed they aren’t in the Royal box, with the likes of Bozo Johnson and Khan. CarolE spent millions of Gary’s and Baldemorts money plus 10+ years managing CopyKeen to stalk Baldemort. She expects to be treated like royalty since she campaigned against Charles for the last few years. In addition to that placating that sniveling Baldemort too.
I don’t think it’s Charles so much as William not speaking up for the Middletons as he did at the 2012 jubilee.
Why do you always put the most unflattering pics of Kate for the thumbnail? I don’t even care about the royals but see the obvious bias.
Because its funny lol
‘obvious bias’, wow, that’s absolutely shocking. Imagine a blog (or God forbid even supposed NEWS sources) showing a preference? I never. /s
And yeah, it’s hilarious given the photoshop wizardry she usually gets
It’s done for everyone, not just Kate. Nor just royals. It’s a good laugh in the morning for me.
I love the thumbnails, though the go-to one for Brad Pitt is the thing of slow burn psychological thrillers where the call did indeed come from inside the house. Shudder. You should go to any other site and see the thumbnails they use for Meghan…obviously altered and demeaning.
Why is the top story on the daily fail about California leaving with a not so flattering pic of Harry
Is that not bias to assume why he’s looking that way. He did just get off a twelve hour flight with a toddler and baby also back in a time zone of Pacific. However none of that matters not even Charles or the queen or the so-called future of the monarchy
The lambridges The top story is of a couple that was low-key the entire weekend leaving Britain behind. Bias much
Hi Kate Stan – hope you like ur short visit here – no worries the Fail has all the pretty photoshop Kate pictures u could ever download
Not sure what happened to my comment but my connection has been dodgy all day.
The weather has been dreadful tbf, and this is coming from someone born and raised in Canada!
This look is very familiar, but I’m just happy she vaguely looks like she belongs in the correct century.
Kate reminds me of my mum, in that she’s always doing the freeze posing and pointing and laughing/smiling maniacally while I try my best to look neutral. It was all about appearances with her, and it was impressed upon me that I was there to make her look like a good mother. I agree, the ‘never putting a foot wrong’ PR is soo damaging in so many ways. I feel for those kids, between Will’s constant incandescence and Kate’s narcissism, and of course the pressure of the country watching them. It’s too much.
Abolish the monarchy.
Pippa looks so much like actress Elizabeth Reaser here it’s breaking my brain a little bit.
I thought she leaning into Jennifer Garner territory myself.
Charlotte looks really over it with Kate’s finger pointing.
At least she left her jazz hands at home…
In front of James Middleton is their cousin, Adam Middleton. Kate snuck into his wedding at one of the big London hotels while it was being boycotted for the I believe Saudi royal’s owner’s anti LGBTQ stance. The woman with her eyes shut in front of Adam looks like Emilia d’Erlanger. Cracks me up and see how tan James and his wife are in comparison to everyone else. Hard at work, that James. LOL.
This post is so funny. Nothing to add. Thanks for the 😅 😅!!
William’s legs are crossed..at the thigh…HOW IS THIS NOT NEWS???!!!
LOL!
Kate’s outfit is actually a dress. I guess she thought it was appropriate for a concert. And no wonder Kate’s allegedly broody (I hate that word) it’s because her sister’s pregnant.
Kate and Pippa have always one-upped each other. Kate has 3 children so Pippa must have as well. Long history there.
Meant to answer Any Bee but the reply button didn’t work
Now that I see Kate’s father, I do see the resemblance to George and Louis. Not sure about Charlotte yet. Very distinctive features.
Do we know who the blond woman staring intently at William (sat behind Camilla/Charles) is?
Janebee, she doesn’t appear to be looking at William, her gaze is set farther to the right, more so at Kate. She’s sat next to Peter Phillips so I wonder if this is his controversial Scottish booty call.
The blonde woman behind William is a
Peter Phillips new girlfriend. He made his first official appearance with her this week.
– could it be that as Kate had to be yes sir no sir to get the ring of doom, palace aides are telling her to do Meg looks to make it seem like Kate was the one to invent the looks in the first place, especially as Kate is ‘higher ranking’ than Meg?
– I think there’s times when Mary has copied Kate’s looks, I actually think they look better on Kate & are more appropriate for London & the British RF eg the suitish/coatish dresses
–