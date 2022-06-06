The Sussexes had a ‘garden party’ b-day party for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage?

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not participate in any Jubbly events on Saturday. It was Lilibet Diana’s birthday, so they stayed in Windsor, at Frogmore Cottage, and threw a birthday party for Lili. Apparently, the energy was lowkey, which is entirely appropriate for a first birthday. I can’t stand when celebrities do some blowout birthday party for a baby or toddler. The Sun’s sources described it as more of an “informal garden party.”

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet has marked her first birthday with a party — with her royal second cousins invited. The informal garden party was held at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage with picnic-style snacks, a birthday cake, balloons and party games. Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, were all expected at the do, along with Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten. Other guests expected at the birthday celebration included Archie’s godfather Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his brother Tom, Princess Charlotte’s godfather. Sources said: “It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party. But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished. It was a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time. “And as her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day. One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges.”

Personally, I kind of doubt that Zara and Mike and their kids went to Frogmore Cottage for Lili’s birthday? While Zara looked friendly with Harry and Meghan at the Jubbly service, Mike made a point of standing back, away from H&M. It’s been clear for two years now that Zara and Mike chose a side, and they chose William and Kate. Now, Peter Phillips might have stopped by with his kids, who knows. I don’t think he felt like he had to pick a “side.” I would also believe that Beatrice and Eugenie were there with their babies. And probably some of Harry and Meghan’s England-based friends too.