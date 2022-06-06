The Sussexes had a ‘garden party’ b-day party for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage?

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not participate in any Jubbly events on Saturday. It was Lilibet Diana’s birthday, so they stayed in Windsor, at Frogmore Cottage, and threw a birthday party for Lili. Apparently, the energy was lowkey, which is entirely appropriate for a first birthday. I can’t stand when celebrities do some blowout birthday party for a baby or toddler. The Sun’s sources described it as more of an “informal garden party.”
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet has marked her first birthday with a party — with her royal second cousins invited. The informal garden party was held at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage with picnic-style snacks, a birthday cake, balloons and party games.
Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, were all expected at the do, along with Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten. Other guests expected at the birthday celebration included Archie’s godfather Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his brother Tom, Princess Charlotte’s godfather.
Sources said: “It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party. But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished. It was a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time.
“And as her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day. One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges.”
Personally, I kind of doubt that Zara and Mike and their kids went to Frogmore Cottage for Lili’s birthday? While Zara looked friendly with Harry and Meghan at the Jubbly service, Mike made a point of standing back, away from H&M. It’s been clear for two years now that Zara and Mike chose a side, and they chose William and Kate. Now, Peter Phillips might have stopped by with his kids, who knows. I don’t think he felt like he had to pick a “side.” I would also believe that Beatrice and Eugenie were there with their babies. And probably some of Harry and Meghan’s England-based friends too.
If I had to guess the guest list. I would say the York girls and their family units. Archie and Lili’s British based godparents and their kids. Diana’s sisters and maybe some of their grandchildren.
The media will probably never know who was at the party, but at a guess, I would agree with you that Beatrice and Eugenie, Diana’s sisters and their children and grandchildren, and maybe Harry’s Spencer cousins were there, along with some friends. I doubt that Zara and Mike Tindall were there. Weren’t they at the Epsom Derby that day?
Weren’t Zara and Mike out with their kids at Jubbly events on Saturday?
I think the Sussexes had a visit with the Queen, dropped by the Spencers and called it a day.
I keep wondering how the meet up with the Queen went down. I’m assuming it happened on Saturday when she was well rested after skipping Friday’s church service. Probably a spot of tea in the garden with some of the Corgis the kids could play with. I also wonder if any formal portraits were taken for posterity.
Apparently the whole Sussex family spent a cozy Saturday night with the Queen watching the jubilee celebrations on TV together.
@isi
Was that actually reported anywhere?
I went back and looked at the pics but it doesn’t look like the Tindalls brought their kids out for the concert on Saturday, they brought them out for the closing pageant on Sunday. So theoretically, they could have gone down to Frogmore and back during the day as the concert was in the evening in London. Windsor is only a little over an hour from London.
This article is BS as per usual!
Lol. A lot of speculations going on.
Yeah, they have no idea who was at the party or what was going on. And Zara is a fake ass bih. I wouldn’t have given her the time of day. Laughing and talking like it’s all good.
I would imagine that Diana’s sisters and their families would have been invited as well.
@ Harla, I am deeply touched and delighted that Harry keeps the Spencer family involved with all of his major milestones. They were at the wedding and he seems to want to keep the relationship strong and communication active at all times. I think it’s safe to assume that the Spencer’s side are touched and are thrilled that they are part of his inner circle.
If it’s “the Sun” breaking the news then it’s definitely not true because these loser don’t know sh*t. They’re just projecting their fantasies about the event
Yeah I highly doubt Zara and the kids attended.
Yes I believe the Tindalls have chosen sides, they need Charles and William more than they need Harry. Same for most of the others.
Sophie turned out to be a real b*tch too, didn’t she I’m so glad the sussexes didn’t stay lon, especially around these sour eggs
Layla, l think Soohie has always been a bi… ch !!! They have to.stay loyal to William what else have they, Mike too what does he do besides act de tool constantly ,.is he a stay at home dad maybe ??? But seriously do they honestly think William is loyal to anyone, they are fools if they do. ! .
Sophie is a social climber. That’s all the explanation needed. EVERYTHING she does makes sense in that light, down to sabotaging Louise so she can “shine” and look “youthful”.
As I posted on one of the threads yesterday, Louise looks fine to me. She always looks most comfortable in her jeans, leggings, riding gear. I think she’s not a dressing up person but leans formal/classic for these family events. I thought her white dress with the front buttons this time around was lovely and appropriate. I’d rather have her choose to dress the way she does, instead of like a lot of 18 year olds out there.
Lady Louise is never going to dress like Lady Amelia Windsor (Granddaughter of The Duke Kent and daughter of the Earl of St. Andrews) though she easily could if she wanted to with her tall lean body build..
IMPO, Lady Louise is never going to be part of the “Tatler Set”. I see Lady Louise following after her Aunt Anne and becoming part of the Polo-Hunting-Eventing Horsey Gloucestershire-Badminton Set. The Gloucestershire-Badminton Set dresses exactly as Louise dresses.
@Dee you are so right about sabotaging Louise now that you make me think of it. Or she’s making her look older so she can take on work becuase it is clear Sophie’s not wanted front and center like she wants go
Louise is a lovely young lady and if she dressed in age appropriate clothes, she would absolutely blossom. And l believe her mother fears that.
This outfit was everything!!!! The accessories really complimented the look. And the gloves are just pure class. That is royalty! And I love Meghan’s veil snowflake earrings. She’s worn them so many times they’re definitely one of her favourites too
Zara looks horrible. In 3 shades of purple that don’t match.
Mike is an ogre and ought to be ashamed of himself.
Meg is peaceful under a tree.
Harry is on alert should Mike try and hit him.
I hope after the Jubbly excitement wears down that we get to see a cute little picture of Lilibet Snr and Jnr together.
I thought they might wait a bit… OR save a pic of Lili, Liz, and Archie for a Holiday card this year.
I’m wondering thought–if TQ were to die between now & Christmas, would it be appropriate to use for a card? Maybe not. I don’t know.
It didn’t come from the Sussexes so I call royals clowns of lying experts bs on this one .
I think this was also reported elsewhere, but if it’s only the Sun, it’s bunk. Also reported: the Queen did not attend. Thus, I think the Queen DID attend, and everyone they said went didn’t, and those they said skipped, did.
Isn’t that the truth @ ThatsNotOkay!! We should all assume, which I know is not a safe position, but in regards to the BM, expect it ALL to be lies. They don’t know sh*T and it kills them.
Zara and her brutish husband would never attend, yet lone drop off a gift. Neither would the Sophiesta and company attend, even if they were invited. Though Peter Phillips would certainly be a possibility as he seems stay out of the family drama.
Though as much as Harry adores the Spencer side, they would have certainly attended if at all possible. Hell, once they made the decision to come, H&M would have reached out to for notice for Lili’s first birthday.
Could this be a Tindell leak since this is the first time they’ve ever been mentioned as being close to H&M in this manner? Why no mention of Eugenie who would be an obvious guest?
Interestingly I don’t think Charles and Camilla were pictured doing anything on Saturday. Unlike the wales trip for will-not and can-not. Mike and Zara were at the derby so I doubt they went- maybe Peter took all of the kids?
It’s fascinating to me how Charles isn’t mentioned in ANY stories about Lili’s birthday. That’s gotta be coming from CH right??? Because I noticed too they didn’t seem to be visible during the day Saturday, so it would actually make sense if they popped by for cake, bit no one even mentions him. This makes me think it’s true and Harry and Charles have a “no leaking, no speaking” deal on re-building some of their relationship.
I’m sure there was something at Frogmore for Lili’s bday, but it could have just been the Sussexes, it could have been them and some friends, or the Brooksbanks, etc. We really dont know obviously. But I don’t think its breaking news or some insider scoop to figure that two parents had a first birthday celebration on their child’s first birthday, lol.
Yeah, there was some stupid story in the Daily Beast about “they had birthday cake and balloons!” like it was a real scoop, lol. Duh, its a kids birthday party. And then they threw out some guesses about who might have been there but you could tell it was killing them not knowing for sure. I think the Daily Beast source was the Sun article.
Love how Will and Kate took their kids on a trip to avoid a child’s bday party lololol.
And you know their kids would have loved going to a cousins garden party. Little Louis could have had the zoomies but nobody would care. It’s such a shame. Although PWilly & Kate had zero chance of acting ugly not being invited.
It’s a pity the Sussexes apparently didn’t bring Archie to the Trooping, he could have hung out with all the other little greats. I suspect the plan to take George and Charlotte was made weeks ago, even if not announced. This whole weekend was about bringing the Cambridges forward as the future—William taking the salute, William and Catherine processing on Friday, the family visit on Saturday, William speaking on Saturday night, the family on the balcony at the end.
It would have been nice but after seeing the way pictures of Louis misbehaving have been splashed everywhere, the focus on the Sussex children would have been too intense. So I have changed my mind I am glad that they did not attend the the concert.
More like W&K were exiled to Wales by QEII to keep them from causing trouble for the Sussex family that day. Still tried to grab headlines trotting out 2 of the 3 kids in public but didn’t work.
The children in Wales were a surprise for the royal rota (I think it was camilla tominay who tweeted this) in an effort to deflect from the negative articles regarding their relationship(Kate’s and William ‘s) after the photos on Friday from the service and the luncheon afterwards and to grab positive headlines after the attention the Sussexes received. I personally believe that they also wanted to make sure that their children wouldn’t be included as present to lily’s birthday party in any articles, fictional or not..
Zara daughter Lena has Harry as her godfather so I would assume they were invited
The baby is 1, a small cake and photos is all that’s needed.
From the Sun, next it will be the Dailyfail saying they asked for a Porsche for Lili.
When we were watching the jubilee on telly this weekend, my husband saw Mike Tindall and suddenly piped up ‘ooh, it’s The Fridge’. Apparently this was his rugby nickname.
I don’t know why I thought this was so funny but it had me in stitches. Crying.
The Fridge.
That is hysterical!!! Thank you for sharing that bit of tidbit!! Mike Tindall is such an common ignorant jock that loves to use his supposed manly dumb-as-a-box of rocks mentality. He has obviously never grown up outside of his sport days.
There’s an American football player known as Refrigerator Perry–called that for his size, obvs.
It’s very likely they had a small gathering to celebrate with some formalities thrown in. Perhaps an official photo with the Queen and POW. Neither attended the Epsom Derby, so it’s possible they kept their calendar free for a reason. My gut still tells me the Christening occurred quietly.
I think Harry and Zara are on polite terms and the children would have been invited. I also think the Cambridge children were invited, but they politely (or rudely) declined, due to previous engagements.
Zara seemed unfrosty toward Meghan and the Tindall girls seemed comfortable with aunty Meg in that photo. Maybe Zara and the girls dropped by briefly for cake & punch but not Thugby Mike. I’ve not been able to determine Beatrice’s alliance
@ Awesome Beloved, “thugby Mike”……..perfecto!
“Thugby Mike”? 🤣😂😁🤣😂😁 I LIVE!!!
Everlasting life has been given. I’m STILL chortling! 😂
It’s tragic that Archie and Lily can’t build a relationship with their Cambino cousins. None of this is the kids’ fault. I know my cousins mean more to me every year.
There is time for that when they are grown if the C kids make it out there with their souls intact. Right now there is no chance because they are being indoctrinated by their parents. It’s ok. It really is. The S kids do not lack for love in their lives.
Mike is a thug through and through he play himself with His podcasts saying he and everyone else talk shit about Harry and how everyone in the family wants to beat him up . Once Harry was in the same spot as him he looked uncomfortable and didn’t make eye contact with him or Meghan so I highly doubt he was at the party with his kids .
Mike and Zara were probably not there. I also noticed that Mike was standoffish and Harry didn’t acknowledge him. There was probably a small gathering. Meghan has friends in the UK so they may have been there too.
Errr, not so friendly. I saw the video of the pic where Zara is and it’s literally 1 second that Harry and Meghan smile, say hi prob and keep it pushing. At least Zara had the decency to be professional ( this time) smile back and be done. I don’t think she or her vile husband were invited at all. Why invite those snakes ?
I felt that the moment with the Tindalls on the steps of St Paul’s was very awkward. Meghan was trying hard to smile but I felt she was looking forward to getting away from them. They are not friends.
Why on earth are you quoting from The Scum? That newspaper doesn’t report, it just fabricates stories and lies. Here is a fun fact, the newspaper, which not many people would even be used ad toilet roll, has not been sold in Liverpool since 1989, because of the vile stories made up about Liverpool fans at the Hillsborough disaster.
Meghan’s hair stylist tweeted that little Archie is cute and well-mannered and Lili is just beautiful. Also, didn’t Ellen say that Archie was a “gentle soul?” I’m sure Lili’s first birthday was marked in some way. I can’t see the Queen at her age attending a birthday party for a one year old, even if it’s her namesake. I heard Keir Simmons say the Queen is not fond of babies and toddlers anyway. People seem to want to hang on to the christening at Windsor scenario. It’s a lovely thought. If Lili has any godparents based in the UK I’m sure they would have attended. And Harry probably would want to introduce Lili to Diana’s family.
Covid and it’s variants are very much on the minds of people right now, especially with the new uptick in cases. I suspect ( but don’t know) that Meghan and Harry kept the party for Lili very small, being mindful of too many contacts. I also applaud them for keeping their own exposure limited, as well as their children. These are still dangerous times which some tabloid writers choose to conveniently ignore.
I wouldn’t want Thugby near Harry or the kids. Just no.