Prince Harry & Meghan didn’t do any Jubbly events on Saturday, Lili’s b-day

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth canceled her scheduled Saturday appearance at the Epsom Derby, one of her favorite horse races and one of her favorite dates on the calendar. It was widely assumed that she would skip it, but that was only formalized on Friday. Reportedly, she watched it on TV from Windsor Castle. What was interesting is that the Sussexes also made it be known that they were skipping everything Jubbly-related on Saturday too.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t attend a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Ahead of Saturday night’s event — featuring performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more — a list of expected attendees was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign. Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday. They are spending the special day privately as a family.

[From People]

Ten bucks says that the Sussexes spent some time with the Queen at Windsor Castle, maybe with the kids. I bet the Queen invited them around for tea, or asked to have a quiet little birthday party for Lili at the castle.

The messaging from the Sussexes for the entire Jubbly trip has been: we’ll go where we’re invited, we’ll participate in the heavy-handed logistics, up to a point. They’ve shown respect and deference to the Queen and her wishes, and beyond that, they’re not doing anything to rock the boat but they’re also not going to be used and abused. Senior royal aides are now taking credit for being so focused on the “optics” and carefully avoiding any public interactions with Harry and Meghan and the “senior royals.” Omid Scobie told outlets that his sources said that this was always the plan from Harry and Meghan, to keep a “low profile” and that this was all their call.

All three major royal communications offices made sure to wish Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday though.

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022