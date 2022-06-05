Prince Harry & Meghan didn’t do any Jubbly events on Saturday, Lili’s b-day

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth canceled her scheduled Saturday appearance at the Epsom Derby, one of her favorite horse races and one of her favorite dates on the calendar. It was widely assumed that she would skip it, but that was only formalized on Friday. Reportedly, she watched it on TV from Windsor Castle. What was interesting is that the Sussexes also made it be known that they were skipping everything Jubbly-related on Saturday too.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t attend a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
Ahead of Saturday night’s event — featuring performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more — a list of expected attendees was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.
Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday. They are spending the special day privately as a family.
Ten bucks says that the Sussexes spent some time with the Queen at Windsor Castle, maybe with the kids. I bet the Queen invited them around for tea, or asked to have a quiet little birthday party for Lili at the castle.
The messaging from the Sussexes for the entire Jubbly trip has been: we’ll go where we’re invited, we’ll participate in the heavy-handed logistics, up to a point. They’ve shown respect and deference to the Queen and her wishes, and beyond that, they’re not doing anything to rock the boat but they’re also not going to be used and abused. Senior royal aides are now taking credit for being so focused on the “optics” and carefully avoiding any public interactions with Harry and Meghan and the “senior royals.” Omid Scobie told outlets that his sources said that this was always the plan from Harry and Meghan, to keep a “low profile” and that this was all their call.
All three major royal communications offices made sure to wish Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday though.
Look at all the grey men trying to behave for Harry and Meghan. Now THAT is power. The rota must be so mad. Kensington will break soon.
Can someone tell me for sure that Megan and Harry were booed? Cause everyone is saying so.
Everyone is not saying so, please, and no, they were not booed LOL. Idiots are editing videos online but LIVE FEEDS clearly show they were cheered. Check for Sky and BBC live feeds. Even Sarah Vine, as vile as she is, admitted that there were no boos.
Wow! The British press (most of them) are so anti-Meghan. They are hateful and liars. The Sussexes were not booed. William was booed— viciously. (in the FA Cup). The media in Britain is crazy. They want the Sussexes to be silent during the Jubilee to not overshadow the Queen (and William and Kate). But now that the Sussexes are staying under the radar they are taunting the Sussexes to come out of the shadow. What they are actually saying is we need you Meghan and Harry to put food on our table— we need the money shot please. Plain crazy hypocrites.!
The Daily Express wrote that they got cheered. There was no mention of booing. I perused it carefully.
@ BUBS, you are right!! I listened to the BBC broadcast and there were NO boo’s, but certainly applause for them as soon as they exited the car.
As for Sophiesta’s hideous dress, I saw better pictures and those who are clamoring about how elegant, chic and stunning her dress was, I am assuming that these people obviously did NOT wear their needed specs as once you saw the whole get-up, she looked atrocious. And poor daughter of the Wessexes looked dowdy and dressed as a teenager.
A bunch have said they were there outside in the crowd, and no boos. There’s some evidence that the boos for Boris were superimposed on the video of H&M’s arrival so that some videos sound like that.
A few have said there were a little, but mostly cheers. But Elizabeth Holmes tweeted that the boos she heard were for a bus that was blocking people’s view of H&M.
So, loud cheers, no boos.
The temptation to copykeen the name change was too hard to resist.
I’m not hearing any boos in the clip included with this article. When they left it was mentioned ‘there was the odd boo from the crowd but it sat amongst plenty of cheering’. Odd being the operative word.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61685845
No, everyone is not saying so. Full stop.
@ AGREATBRAZENHUSSYING 😉
Who’s everyone…the tabloids? Don’t listen to their attempts to gaslight. Just find the BBC live-feed video of Harry & Megan’s arrival to St Paul’s and listen for yourself to the cheers from the crowd.
According to some commenters both here and on What Kate Wore who attended, the only boos were for Boris Johnson. No audible boos at all for M&H.
If there were boos. the cheers drowned them out.
That is exactly what happened.
I watched it and you can hear some low shouting, but it sounded like low cheers. Not jeers.
It’s easy to compare when you heard the reaction for the Boris entrance. He was booed.
My parents were there. They were cheered. Boris Johnson was booed. When they came out, they were cheered again except for literally 1 or 2 randoms that started booing seemingly out of nowhere and everyone looked at them like they were idiots and went “ugh” collectively in direction at these randoms who were trying to seemingly get “boos” going. The media seems to be interpreting the collective ugh towards the randoms as boos. My mom thinks they were some kind of plant or trolls, maybe from KP? I asked my mom if either of them looked like Jason Knauf and she didnt know who that was. Lol. People were cheering and so excited to see them. Said Meghan looked even better IRL…but Boris DEFINITELY got booed.
The ‘plant’ idea sounds how KP/RR’s operate. Like, quick, someone do something to support the narrative we want to put out. One of the funniest reaches I read by a deranger was that the church bells were timed to hide the boos.smh lol
@Agreatreckoning I also suspect the boos on departure were plants. I watched Meghan and Harry’s arrival and there were clearly loud cheers – which the TV presenters commentated on. I went straight over to the Express website to seewhat they were saying because they were the site that had a long running poll asking “Would you boo Meghan and Harry?” I was surprised to read that they were going with the “they were booed” story. I went back onto iPlayer just to make sure I didn’t miss anything and there were not any boos on their arrival just very loud cheers.
When there were a few boos on their departure from the church I did think “that’s very convenient for the press.” It felt (imho) that the media were trying to take back control of the narrative. I accept that I could be wandering into “tin-foil” hat territory but, I found it suspicious that news outlets were printing stories of H&M being booed when anyone who was watching could see/hear clearly that this wasn’t the case. It was only when they left the church that a few boos could be heard (and it was a few – especially when compared to Johnson) that the original stories had any element of truth.
All I hear is cheering in the vids so saying they were booed is just misleading. I can believe that there were a few boos but if they can’t be heard in the majority of the vids then even saying they received a mixed reaction is misleading. They received a warm response and mostly cheers. Any vids of loud and sustained booing that comes out hours after all the original vids seems suspect imo.
Saw the live feed videos of arrivals and departures from the church- they were cheered completely on arrival, and cheered on departure apart from literally one or two people conspicuously shouting boos.
imo, someone heard tell of the positive public reception on arrival, was not happy for that narrative at all, and speedily ensured they’d get boos on camera in time for the departure.
The US reporters who covered the event said they were cheered. And were on the premises.
I follow Elizabeth Holmes on Instagram, and she was there posting videos. She specifically said Harry and Meghan got cheers all around, but that a lot of it was drowned out by the bells because they were so loud. I’m going to believe someone on the ground who witnessed it.
I have two friends who were there, separately, close enough for great photos. They both said there was SOME booing but it was confined to a small number and they were also cheered, more loudly. They both said BoJo got huge boos.
There was a WaPo article which quoted a member of the crowd, by name, who said there were a few boos. I think, as others have stated, there were a few but mostly cheers.
I watched the Reuter’s stream, no professional commentators, just the raw feed. The bells were sooooo loud, but I could hear cheers for Meghan and Harry. Genuine roar of cheers but omfg those bells were going to town. I see Faux News and others made up a different story and they can stick it where the sun don’t shine. They needed to invent a take for their base.
WaPo reported “Crowds outside St. Paul’s Cathedral gave a round of hurrahs, as well as some jeers, for Prince Harry and Meghan…” Too much video full of too loud church bells for me to have patience to search through it for any response one way or another. Also evidence of doctored videos further complicates the chore. WaPo said the cheers were louder for Billy & Katy. WaPo also cited recent YouGov UK poll indicating net unfavorability of Harry at -26 and Meghan at -42. If the YouGov poll is sufficiently large and unbiased, safe to say H&M are unpopular in UK, so boos would not be surprising.
My personal takeaway from it all is that Americans are generally unpopular in UK, as in ‘Meghan is just too American,’ and ‘Meghan is just so bloody American.’
You Gov has links to tory donors and tends to show a bias towards titles in terms of whom they contact, not as unbiased as you think
“If the YouGov poll is sufficiently large and unbiased…” Personal takeaway unchanged.
I read all kinds of news stories on Facebook that said they were bood. It was flooded with anti Meghan propaganda.
It’s clear that grandpa Chuck and Wills were not invited and Queenie made sure the working royals were off working.
😂😂 There’s a lesson for all of us there, trendsetters!
I just really hope Harry and Meghanwere not putting on an act, and that they really were OK about how things went. I love it that Harry is always holding Meghan‘s hand. I think the BRF see that as C-O-M-M-O-N in public , especially if you are “working”. And she smiles a lot, too, but never that fake look-at-me smile. Her critics say she was an actress, so therefore, she must be acting. It’s very disrespectful to Harry; it insinuates that he is a dullard who doesn’t know his own mind, and she has manipulated him into marrying her. I sometimes wonder if Kate would like Billy to hold her hand in public I know it’s happened once or twice but in 10 years …?
Ok, i’ll stop here otherwise I’ll end up writing a thesis.
The montage of all the happily married couples holding hands as they left St Paul’s followed by Kate chasing after Will was very revealing. H and M have been tested by fire and really love each other whereas W and K have everything that money can buy and fawning press but look constipated with wretchedness. Diana wanted both boys not to repeat her marital unhappiness and advised each to marry their best friend.
Oh I definitely think she wishes he were more tactile with her, especially after seeing how Harry treats Meghan. I’ve seen people claim that she’s not interested in PDA/”respects protocol”/other silly excuses, but she’s happily held his hand the rare times he’s offered it, and she was gripping his leg for dear life at Eugenie’s wedding. She also looked delighted when he grabbed her arm at a garden party a few years ago and the same people screaming “protocol! No PDA!” were similarly delighted at the “loving display”.
There are so many nicknames for the Cambridges here already, but I move that we add Lady Digby’s “Constipated Wretchedness” into the list with honors. Thank you LD.
@Beach Dreams: All the examples you cited, not to mention the number of times W & K (and their photogs) have been trying in vain to replicate H & M’s “Under a Rainy Umbrella” photograph that went around the world. They’ve tried several times to have their own version of that picture, but alas no magic.
I hope Lili had a birthday tea party with the Queen and Paddington Bear attended.
Speaking of Paddington Bear, thanks to him we finally know what the queen has in her handbag🙂
Feeshalori, I hope so too along with watching a few of the races together. Though it’s not exactly Meghan’s name (or gender), a colt named Megallan won the 3rd race yesterday. The Timeform notes said it is a smart colt and the type to bounce back. I’m going to guess whoever was all there for the celebration had a lovely time enjoying each other’s company.
Side eyeing all those Kate is always with Louis stories.
I do hope H and M and the babies are US-bound already. Does anyone know when they head back?
Traveling, especially international travel is hard. I would not wish such a quick turnaround on the family for their own sake.
Since they are already there, I hope they take some time. Go places, see friends, visit charities. And no one knows anything until they’re gone. Side note— saw his friend Thomas (?) von Straubenzee recently visited them in cali. He and Harry were photographed bike riding. Guess everyone *doesn’t* hate them after all. /s
I read that there was a little party where some of the lesser cousins where invited. The Tindalls and the Philips. And the Strauzenbees. I wouldn’t rule out a pleasant little tea party with the Queen separately.
Did you see that coward Mike Tindall acting like an idiot, when he was spouting all the crap about Meghan and Harry, he was a tough guy, but seeing them, he didn’t have the guts to face them, had his back to them.
Zara is a tool also, was surprised she wanted a picture with Meghan in it, she was smart not to ask her husband to join them.
whoa whoa what did I miss @Jan, was this exiting the church when Harry and Zara were talking? That moment or another I missed? Harry and Mike did not approach each other but I didn’t read anything in that other than they were standing at the top of a set of steps and it can be awkward to approach. Did Mike look sheepish or anything?
It was outside the church, Mike looked sheepish, Meghan does the politeness but Harry don’t, some one in the church he was also starring daggers at.
There’s someone on Twitter named tiphaine, I believe? I think she’s a French Meghan supporter who lives in England. She posted a bunch of cute vids and stories from when she went to invictus games with her dad. It was adorable. Anyway she went and was able to get some video of them leaving. Mike awkwardly stood there and didn’t make any contact with Harry and Meghan while they spoke to Peter and Zara. She also said that one or two men behind her booed as they were leaving, like they were trying to get others to go along with them, but everyone else cheered and ignored them like the idiots they were. This however would have occurred after the express already claimed they were booed as they arrived.
https://twitter.com/miajlt/status/1533102273391476738?s=20&t=-ZX9uoj8lb5n5pxXT-50jg
*changing my name for the 2nd time today*
@Jais, thank you for sharing the link. If that’s considered being booed then I am the most beautiful woman in the world on my own say so.
I’m glad to see Harry & Meghan seemingly navigating this Jubbly on their terms. Contrary to some stans beliefs, H&M aren’t allowing themselves to be used as PR propaganda by the Firm. Families are complicated and I imagine Harry’s more-so than others. If my 96 year old memaw had personally asked me to visit her, even though I knew I was wading through the toxic pit of hell to see her, I would have held my nose, armored up and visited her.
Very well said and I agree. He admitted that he was close to his grandmother and this may be his last chance to see her before anything happens. They navigated this brilliantly and with a smile !
Totally. They said they were going to be there for the Queen and the Queen alone, and we’ve seen them do just that. I really hope some will stop freaking out so much about these inevitable visits that Harry (and Meghan) have made and will make. Philip’s funeral, Diana’s statue, and now this…each and every time there’s been a ridiculous meltdown and it proves that some people truly don’t actually LISTEN to what either of them have said. If they did, perhaps they wouldn’t freak out so much. And yes, H&M will absolutely be attending the Queen’s funeral when that time comes, and they will likely be civil to *everyone* there because they are grown people with decorum and standards.
“The Netflix cameras are coming!!! Harry has hand grenades!!! Meghan will poison the punch!!! Their interracial relationship might rub off on us!!!”
Midnight@theOasis, I think they chose (in coordination with TQ) to attend the church service. I agree that they did this for TQ. I think the church service was the best public appearance to show respect for TQ’s years of service. Obviously, the Firm made that appearance a thing by giving the Sussexes a “procession” of their own. That was very interesting in my opinion. She really wanted to make a statement to the Country, didn’t she? Other than the window pictures, the Sussexes are not in the spotlight–I have no doubt that’s exactly what they wanted.
So well said, I am with you.
I have no doubt that when Harry agreed to attend the Jubilee he put down a number of ground rules. I think he and Meghan have played this so well. They refused to be used in the promotion of the Royal Family and the events they have chosen to attend were the most important to Queen and would allow them to be separated from William and Kate. According to Rebecca English, the church service was the last event for them. I hope that’s true. I’m loving the press being upset that Harry and Meghan did not attend the luncheon and the concert. Harry and Meghan are refusing to play the game and I love it. The Palace and press can pretend that they had a hand in Harry and Meghan’s appearances but they’re just lying to themselves.
It turns out that Becky English was right for once. Harry and Meghan are not at today’s events. I love it.
Sadly it looks like we will not be seeing anymore of the Sussexes.
I was really hoping for a little bonus surprise. But the royals are all seated for the pageant and the Sussexes are not there. So that is it folks. I am finished with the Jubilee, just more of Kate pushing her kids forward and Charles being front and centre.
Just saw Charles telling a reluctant Anne to stand up.
Poor George was constantly photographed and the pictures of his singing are i the media., I think he and Charlotte should not have gone to the concert, they were probably overtired.
They really did play this well. I’m happy for them that they’ve got what they wanted out of this trip and they managed to keep the media (and W&K) on ice. Good for them. Hope little Lili had a lovely birthday.
Agree with you all. I think they attended the events they wanted to attend – the Trooping and the church service -bc they were there to honor the queen, and the rest was just noise to them. They probably were enjoying their time in Windsor, letting the kids play, maybe those two were toddling/running all over Windsor Castle, lol. I think if they wanted to attend more, like the concert at the palace or the pageant today, they would have.
The Sussexes were sitting on the couch with the Queen watching the televised concert from home, no one can convince me otherwise!
Happy Bday to Lili! Hope they had a sweet little party.
Freeshalori, I already saw a pic of the queen having tea with Paddington Bear (with large toast and marmalade). I bet the Sussexes were there, too, just not photographed.
I saw that video and it was so adorable. When she pulled that sandwich from her handbag, l burst out laughing.
I think I enjoyed this more than her Bond skit for the Olympics. Say what you will about this woman, she does have a sense of humor.
That video has truly been my favorite bit from the festivities. I’ve long wondered what the Queen could possibly have in her purse. I’m glad that she’s finally cleared that up — in such a charmingly funny, delightful way.
That skit was MUCH MUCH better than the Bond one – I loved it when they both started tapping their cups to ‘We Will Rock You’ which was the PERFECT start to the concert. I wonder if Ben Wishaw got her meet her as part of his ‘performance’.
This concert was miles better than the Diamond Jubilee one – better line up and overall experience.
What I loved the most was the drone Corgi at the end – it was everything.
She also had the cutest expressions on her face and the tapping along with Queen (of course!) was the icing on the cake. She looked like she enjoyed every minute of this delightful skit. And I’m so glad that we finally found out what she carries in her handbag, really enjoyed the self-deprecating humor.
I’ll never forget her bit with Harry for Invictus. ‘Really?’ So cute and exhibit A when people want to question Harry’s special relationship with her. She’s NEVER done anything like that for another relation. It’s up there with Bond and Paddington to me.
It’s a cute idea, but the bear skit was filmed earlier.
Yeah, it was filmed earlier. Really cute though. LOL at Paddington drinking out of the spout. Then thought, d@mn, they better not blame Paddington on giving the Queen Covid.
Didn’t watch the whole thing-fell asleep. What I saw was pretty good. Read that Rod Stewart sang Sweet Caroline. It amuses me a bit that it was sung at the Jubbly. I understand it started from an Arsenal? game 5 years ago over the pond.
Technically, I believe, the origins of Sweet Caroline being played/sung at a major venue started at Fenway Park in 1997. In Boston, a city with a harbor, where a major tea party happened many years ago.
They are enjoying time with Eugenie and fam and/or the Queen. Thasssit. I’m generally an optimist so I also imagine a scenario where they have introduced Lili to the Cornwalls. Any leaks about that will come from Clarence House.
I am sure that Charles told them not come to the luncheon, and concert. The stench of guilt was all over his, and Williams faces, not to leave out Camilla, and kate.
When the crowd cheered them, that was the last straw. Not to mention the media zooming for shots of them, while the sour puss was getting no attention on the balcony. Sorry Charlie you are more boring than your irate son, and his bone.
I wonder if it was their own decision. Archie and Lili would definitely be too young to take. Bea and Eugenie seem to have given it a miss also.
Bea and Eugenie and their spouses were at the concert. Bea actually looked amazing in her dress.
With the view of hindsight, I think Harry and Meghan went to England knowing exactly what Meghan and Harry were doing for the Jubbly, and good for them!
I don’t care which palace leaks, they did exactly what they wanted to do, and well done.
@Margaret: Let’s give Harry and Meghan some agency in this. Its more likely they chose not to attend not that they were banned from these events.
@AMY BEE
I am sorry I will never give charlie or willie the benefit of the doubt, there is something inherently mean, and evil in their DNA. They conspired with the markles, though Dan Wooton, and lady c to keep meghan from coming to the jubbly, I will always believe that, and when that failed. They contained them. Sorry but they are boring without the Sussexes. When I found out the Sussexes weren’t coming to the jubilee concert, all my interest weaned. Hope it rains all day today.
@Margaret:Harry and Meghan have the upper hand here. The Palace would have wanted it to seem that Harry is back in the fold. Their absence at these the events after the church service says that they have refused to play the game hence the press being upset that they are not showing up. The press wanted them at all of the events.
I think it was their choice not to go. If they had wanted to and had been told no, we would have gotten a dozen stories from CH or KP about how H&M were being put in their place, etc. Also there is literally no reason for B&E and Zara and Peter et al to attend and not H&M. If they weren’t there, I think it was 100% their choice.
Agreed, Becks. There is no way Cannot and Willnot would have been able to help themselves from leaking, if it was anything other than Harry and Meghan’s choice.
I don’t think Charles told them not to come. If anything, Charles seems to be trying to get into Harry’s graces lately. I think H and M made the decision not to go to anything apart from trooping and the church service. They are done being used as entertainment pieces for the media, they were there just for the queen and now, they can head back home to the US.
I wasn’t expecting them at Saturdays events because it’s their daughters first birthday. I would skip too. I don’t think it’s that they are not invited, it’s clear some members want a photo op with them. Richard Kay has written articles on why they haven’t been seen with Kate. KP want a photo so Kate can be seen as nice again and not the mean girl that she is.
Harry and Meghan only came to this event for the Queen and the Queen only. Harry has said numerous times he is still close with her. But it’s clear he still has A LOT of issues with his family. He is avoiding spending any time with them and that’s very telling.
Am loving the fact that the Sussexes have not allowed Kate the chance to be seen as the keen jewel peacemaker of the realm. Interesting how ever since her stalking, ahem keen jewel peacemaking, of Harry at the funeral, she hasn’t gotten another shot. Regardless of the optics that day, Harry wasn’t into the stalking, ahem keen jewel peacemaking, that day and has assured that she is not near him again. Not at the statute unveiling or the church service. Interesting. Pair that with CH’s photo inclusion of Kate’s side eye towards the Sussexes. Don’t stand so close to me by the police is coming to mind.
@Jais, yes, yes, yes. You can see KKKate looked depressed at certain moments. She knows H&M want distance from her. I still think Harry only agreed to attend last summer’s statue unveiling if she were kept away from him.
doubtful. I think that if Charles was dictating orders, H&M would have stayed home. Clearly they were there as special guests to the queen, and showed up for her, not for anybody else at all.
I actually think they are the ones who have all the power here. they can do everything according to their own plan.
which is why the UK gutter press is frothing at the mouth for not getting any causal photos of them, or shots of the kids.
I’m guessing that they visited at least one charity apiece, and any publicity on that is embargoed till the end of the Jubbly and they are back home.
PH has seldom bothered with the derby which is basically a dress-up party. Zara and Anne are the only ones I have seen news of being there so Bea and Eugenie seem to have given it a pass also.
Up till Liz’s horses were said to not be running, SHE WAS going to go to the race. It’s only when all three were pulled, did they say she was “tired”.
Still, glad H&M didn’t go and give the paps more fodder. As it is, Meghan was called a “Brazen Hussy” for daring to go to Trooping and a church service, and daring to smile!
I’m hoping she pulled out of going to the races to spend time with the Sussexes and courtiers were using “tired” as the excuse. Bower called Meghan a ‘Brazen Hussy’ for the Trooping balcony window photos. From what I know, he did not call Harry a ‘Brazen Hussy’ for his balcony window photos. Bower, once again, is showing himself with this shite. And it’s not a good show. Mysogynist @sshat showing himself. He is very much demonstrating an archetype of words associated with women. OMG, Meghan smiled. At & with children (as did Harry). Better bring out the buckets of tar & feathears. Stat.
In the words of the great Dorothy Parker, “There’s a hell of a distance between wise-cracking and wit. Wit has truth in it; wise-cracking is simply calisthenics with words.”. The BM/RR’s/derangers are at best wise-crackers.
The Derby might not be of much importance to royal watchers, but it’s very important in the racing world. It’s the only “Classic” the Queen has never won. If she’d had a runner, I suspect she would have gone.
Its one thing going to a church service where its quite solem and even tempered. But a concert with such tension ,super awkward. The cameras wouldnt have left them alone,absolutely no enjoyment could come from that.
I hope the family is flying home today or tomorrow. True peace, acceptance and freedom awaits them here.
I don’t, I mean I wish them all the peace, acceptance, and freedom in the world, but mostly I wish them a gorgeous holiday in Portugal at Eugenie’s hubby’s new job!!
Right, maybe they’re going to do a quick Portugal holiday before the long flight back? It’s so close so why not? I sure as hell would if I could.
When Kate and William go to America for the earth shit thing and a real American reporter asked her again if she has met lili yet? Her answer will still be no but I hope to soon. Lol.
I hope Harry and Meghan never let their children anywhere near Willy the incandescent and Kate the awful.
William’s vanity project seems to have been put on a back burner or something. If they are supposed to be going to the US, shouldn’t there be some kind of promotion for that? Or maybe I’ve missed it?
William’s speech on the environment came off (IMO) as hypocritical because of his helicopters taking him places, his private jet flights, and gas guzzlers. His public speaking skills have not improved. I hope they don’t have his vanity project this year.
That’s true for 95 percent of celebrity environmental champions (Leonardo DiCaprio always on private jets and yachts, Al Gore and Bill Gates living in ridiculously oversized mansions and using private jets- I don’t care if most of their houses are solar powered, they are still using a massively outsized portion of an average person’s carbon footprint to run those houses, and can you imagine all the water for the landscaping). I would also include Harry in that list as well. So it’s not just Will, it’s rare to find celebrity eco warriers that will actually walk the walk.
Where H&M live most of the power is from solar. Also heat and air are seldom necessary with the climate.
@Siobhan – and yet, Harry is the only one the British press destroys for it, even now.
Exactly @Becks!, To date, I have NEVER read/seen a BM article disparaging Will for it. Okay, maybe one of them have. Not sure. Pretty certain, that love letter Dan Wootton has not. He’s ripped into Harry & Charles. Not Will. He’s been crickets on anything criticizing Will. Very curious relationship with leaks.
That will be hilarious because the Sussexes were in England for a stretch so what could possibly be the reason they haven’t met? 🤔 🧐/s
They’re doing them and it’s glorious. Living well really *is* the best revenge.
They’ve really created a life that works for them. I wish them nothing but continued joy.
I also wonder if perhaps Harry and Meghan had the queen, Harry two aunties and Doria. I am assuming she is in the uk . I assume she would want to be there for lili first birthday.Anyway I wonder if they did a photo the day of the thanksgiving service and that’s why Meghan kept her coat closed because her outfit underneath was for the pictures.
Over it. Good points. I think all of this may be true.
Clearly the press was wrong about Harry and Meghan’s schedule. The way it was reported I thought it was confirmed they were going to a bunch of events on Saturday and Sunday. Glad they were wrong. It’s funny how the media went ballistic that Harry and Meghan were coming and now going ballistic they’ve only attended a couple of events.
The courtiers didn’t know the Sussexes schedule, so they had nothing to leak, so the BM does what it normally does, make crap up.
The Sussexes said in advance that they would be going to Thanksgiving Service. They also said they’d do Trooping and were put in a separate place from the balcony thingus. Hilarious that anyone is surprised. They told everyone what events they were doing and did them. End.
Found one little blurb on GMA interesting when they were talking to royal contributors Omid and Jobson. Omid was holding out possibility that ‘the cousins’ (W-K kids) might connect. Jobson said that wasn’t happening.
I think the Sussexes chose not to attend more events at which they would be publicly sidelined.
@PrincessK: Some people think they were publicly sidelined at Trooping and at the church service.
I think they chose to attend the events that mattered most to the queen. They only came to the jubbly for her sake, because she asked.
Also being sidelined to sit next to the family members you actually like seems like a win to me. Sure, the papers crow about them being in the second row but again they get to sit by friends rather than vipers. It’s only a big deal to petty people and haters.
Princessk, they weren’t sidelined at the church. They had a “procession” all of their own and escorted by the Queen’s something or other (I can never keep all of those title in my memory), which I found extremely telling. The Queen definitely made a statement, because I have no doubt that was her decision. Also, I don’t think they’ve been sidelined. I think things have happened exactly the way they wanted them, too.
My thoughts. Harry had complete control here. Harry wanted to visit his grandmother and they said sure, but on the condition he returns for the jubbly as the monarchy is in shambles with the disastrous tours. they returned on their own terms; attend the functions that were most important to her maj, which was trooping and church. Harry said, they will attend trooping, but without the balcony, and they would attend the service , once they are seated next to his favorite cousin Eugenie. The Sussexes are on a low key visit not to prop up the monarchy or seek approval or attention. i am hoping they stick around for a couple days to visit their charities.
I agree. Harry is the one that is in control. He doesn’t need the RF but the RF desperately need him. He only went to the Jubilee on HIS terms and wasn’t going to be used for a photo op. Good for him. I love how they handled themselves for this.
All of this. It was handled beautifully and I bet most are happy with how it turned out. Well except for the British media and camp keen.
I’m guessing they did. No doubt any news, photos, etc embargoed untill they are back in California and the Jubbly is done.
the charities that they support are totally on board with keeping their mouths shut too. why risk losing their patronage for a few likes on social media.
Yes. I think anyone who genuinely thinks he and Meghan were “shunned” or “sidelined” in this Jubbly weren’t truly listening to what Harry’s been saying. He’s done with the royal circus and pageantry. His only concern regarding the BRF is the Queen’s well-being and he’s approaching this as a grandson, not as the 6th in line. He doesn’t want to deal with Charles and William, especially not after Charles tried to drag him into his access for cash scandal and William sent Jason to interfere with Meghan’s case against MOS. Additionally, the Cambridges have been taking a LOT of hits since Meghan won that case. The Caribbean tour, comments on Ukraine, the booing at the FA Cup, smaller PR fumbles like the Top Gun premiere…their ability to dictate things regarding the Sussexes has practically vanished. They had no say in how things have played out with this Jubbly.
It’s nice to think that the RF have no say in what the Sussexes do, but as soon as they accepted the invitation to the Jubbly, the RF (by way of the organizeers) had a definite say in the proceedings. The BM like to make H&M the center of everything, but the Jubbly is a huge event that’s been planned for a long time and H&M’s invitation came at relatively the last minute. With tight schedules, I don’t know that there was a lot of room for demands on either side.
But it only takes a second to say, “no, I won’t be there” if they don’t like the terms.
*going back to regular name for the moment*
Agree @equality. The Jubbly business discussions with the Sussexes have been happening for months. The Sussexes were not sidelined or whatever. ESPECIALLY after the Cambridges/Wessexes Disastrous Countries Firing the Monarchy/Reparation Tours. They showed up for the Queen/Grandmother on agreed upon terms. As Harry said in his interview. Lots of things were at play. This was before they said they would be there. The Sussexes are no longer “working royals”. Sitting where they did wasn’t a shame. Looked a helluva lot more fun. IMO, if the Sussexes were made to be seated by the Cambridges, would be an insult to the Sussexes. Harry said NO. Not on my watch.
I think CC did meet up with H and M and the children and grandfather is sensibly keeping it private as things are delicate. Anyhoo I love that the tabs are incandescent are not knowing what’s gone down. Fail today noted that TQ didn’t even tell her family about the Paddington skit and I am sure she keeps her meetings with H and M secret and for the same reason!
I doubt Charles met with them. Did he even acknowledge Harry and Meghan’s entrance or looked around to watch them at the service?
Charles & Camilla were the last to arrive, so after H&M’s entrance.
I read somewhere that supposedly Charles nodded to H&M. I have no idea if this is true. Did anyone see it?
Now the news is harry and meghan took some of the light from the concert by not being there. These people are unhinged. Don’t want them there, to them dimming the event by their absence. Wow, I know I don’t care about that ….show, without them.
RoyalBlue, the ball will always be in Harry’s court.
yes. he has taken back control of his life. no longer trapped.
The ball is in Harry’s court because he’s playing on a different court.
I have to say I am impressed with the Sussexes. Like everyone here I was torn between genuine worry for their safety and wanting them to shine so bright that everyone would be sorry they left.
But they thread that needle with such precision. BM was ready to crucify them if they didn’t show up (“slap in the face to the Queen”) or “how dare they overshadow the Queen”. They were ready with both those stories and didn’t get to use either.
Everything they did showed they were there to support the Queen and introduce their children to her and most likely the Charles and Camilla. No pictures of the kids got out, they didn’t attend any royal function the Queen didn’t personally ask them to. They held their heads high sitting with the lesser royals (and looked like they enjoyed it), Meghan wore something very stylish that fit with the occasion and still had some modern flare, yet was so understated no one could complain she was trying to steal the show. They walked like badasses and like the belong there. I think by not attending all the other fun events they are showing they don’t miss this, even when it would be great to attend. They miss family and I believe Harry misses England (when not on a warm sunny beach).
The BM is twisting into tortured pretzels trying to find a way to criticize and still falling flat. They were not too much and not too little. They protected their children.
I am not part of the Sussex Squad, but I did understand why some were so unhappy H&M chose to go. You just hate to have the RF get any of their shine. Not to speak for them but I have to imagine they would be happy with how this went down. Fuzzy pictures from balcony and the badass walk in St. Paul’s. Plus knowing heads are exploding while the Lilibets met and the BM has no information on it. So little to criticize and none of their magic rubbed off on the RF.
Well played Sussexes, well played.
Same. They played this perfectly.
Brit Press was salivating at the mouth saying they would arrive with Netflix cameras and drop bombs. Of course not. They were dignified and discreet but still outshined the other royals like the stars they are.
I don’t think they were banned from any events, Harry knows how to swim these waters and did it regally and respectfully. They were fully in control here. Bravo.
I’m not Sussex Squad either, but did contribute more $$ to WCK for Lili’s b-day. Glad to see they hit $100K.
It was great to see the fundraiser go over a$100K. It was awesome to see the fundraiser move $30/40K? over 24 hours. I’ll say my support for WCK started in 2015 for reasons. 2018 my support became bigger-for reasons. The last two years my/our support became bigger-for reasons. Yep, the Sussexes have something to do with it. I totally want to give this donor a hug for their donation and comment they left. Best comment ever. It is seriously one of the greats. Just in case you don’t immediately see it as being funny…think about a questionable “royal expert” that had an imaginary relationship with Harry and wrote an article/book based on disussing things with a blow up doll version of Harry. Whoever you are that donated in that name and comment. Thumbs up!
https://twitter.com/Mia_Squaddie/status/1533227765570338817/photo/1
saw a couple pieces of jubbly coverage in pretty monarchy neutral, mainstream American news outfits (CBS and CNN), and it seems like the narrative being pushed about the Sussexes participation in the jubbly is “respectful of the fact that they came to pay respect for the queen, but otherwise relations are still frosty”
Yesterday was all about celebrating their little girl. Never expected Harry & Meghan at the Jubbly concert. Saw pics from it, and man those are some tense, unhappy people. Actually felt bad for George and Charlotte, having to travel to Wales and then to the concert, acting as buffers for their parents.
The Paddington Bear skit was cute. I hope he put in an appearance at Lili’s party. I suspect August, Sienna, the Phillips/Tindall kiddies, plus any of the Sussexes’ UK friends and Spenser relatives celebrated at Frogmore Cottage with Lili & Archie.
I agree there was a small family party for their precious daughter. Harry has always been generous, kind, empathetic and great fun and he has family members that he’s really fond of so naturally he wants to celebrate with them.
Usually they include a photo in their birthday greetings. I’m kinda enjoying how none of them have pic of Lilly to include.
I love it!!! All the royal reporters are dying for a photo of lily and archie!! But, in contrast to the Cambridges, the Sussexes don’t need the royal rota and they refuse to play their game. They protect their children and for me, that’s good parenting.
You know what would be an amazing photo? Meghan w Lily and Archie at the Grenfell Community Kitchen getting cooed over by all the lovely volunteers there. Harry can join too. That would be a legacy pic!
But from the side so you still can’t see their faces. Heads would explode!
Is anyone else, I want to say, saddened by the birthday tweets? The wording makes it sound like Lilibet is just someone in their orbit to some capacity. Not Grandchild/niece.
I mean, of course none of them know Lilibet very well and I’m sure only the queen has spent the most time with her out of the bunch. I just feel like these tweets are acknowledging her but not as a blood relative.
That’s because they definitely don’t want to acknowledge her as a member of their family especially in the cambridge’s case. After all, William was the one with the worries over archie’s skin… he doesn’t want to be related to a non white niece… black people are ok for photo ops, but not as members of the family!!! Very much not a racist family!!!! (sarcasm)
First comment, and they made sure that all of their kids were seen, so there was no speculation that they were at Lili’s birthday party. Do they not have any idea how the optics play here? So much for not being racists.
@Sean, not saddened. A bit shocked. An institution, that legit needs positive PR regardless of the Queen’s Jubbly party, that has put out 3 almost identical tweets is sad. Not for the recipient, she’s still a wee one. It’s more sad the BRF are putting out emotionless wishes. That is completely on them. A ha. another opportunity to share words from Dorothy Parker.
“Their pooled emotions wouldn’t fill a teaspoon.”
I am SO happy that no photos of the Sussex children were released for the Jubbly. I’d love for H&M to release a photo of Lily with the Queen through a charity for her birthday next year. They can keep that heat score to highlight a charity close to them, on their own time, in their own way
BUT BUT BUT NEXFLIX cameras were going to ruin EVERYTHING! They weren’t even there.
Snarkle, yes to that! Perfect idea.
The Queen has said H & M are much loved members of the family. That is what this visit was to the Sussexes, family time. Not “look at me” time.
I was watching a clip of harry and Meghan leaving the service and they spoke to Zara. Mike completely ignored them as did Peter Phillips. They both looked awkward in harry and Meghan presence which suggests to me that they have absolutely been bought off by Willie. The milkman (Peter) and willies cuddle buddy (Mike) clearly want that royal paycheque from him and don’t want to rock the boat.
Mike talked shit about them on his Podcast, so the coward was embarrassed to face them. I don’t think Peter ignored them, I saw him speaking to them.
Peter is in no position to judge anyone, adultery and shady business dealing, just to name a few.
If the Sussexes are going to release a picture of Lily on her birthday, it will be after all official Jubilee pageants are over. Harry and Meghan have too much respect for the Queen and for protocol to do otherwise. I can’t seem them even wanting to release a picture. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Christmas card this year will be a family photo taken on Lili’s birthday, though. There is probably a picture of Lil with great-gran (to match Archie’s) but I would expect it to remain in private family archives. Using a photo with the Queen in it would be like “exploiting the Queen.” I can just see the headlines already. On the other hand, if the Queen showed it on her desk at her Christmas speech, that would be a very wise move on her part and shut everyone up for a good while about the Sussexes being pariahs. Considering the Queen’s age and energy level, it would take a lot to get a picture of the Queen and all the grand-kids. It would seem that the only opportunity for that would be post Trooping.
Mike is a thug. He looks like one. He acts like one. He is one. Maybe Zara liked the idea of rough trade after her ritzy life, who knows? If it were me, I’d choose a much better looking guy who knew when to be sensitive when it counted and who didn’t cheat on me. But maybe that order was too tall for her?
He also said he would have kept trying if the third was a girl.and talked about watching games with his son while his wife was recovering from discomfort of labor. Tactless for him to say this publicly so his daughters could hear this
I think the Sussexes watched last night’s concert on TV with the queen. Funny how that didn’t occur to the BM in their shock that the Sussexes weren’t at the event.
And now that c**t Daniela Elser put out a column saying that the Palace should release a picture of Lilibet meeting Lilibet to use as “checkmate” over the Sussexes in the PR “contest”. She could teach a seminar in evil.
Sad to see that the slavery of the Cambridge children has officially begun. They have been pigeonholed into assigned roles (eg Louis with the faces) and will be expected to perform henceforth.
That is Rota expectation which means nothing. They are no one’s slaves and their parents are seeing to it.
They are not the ones being trotted out.
@Gabby spot on.
I found the Cambridge show annoying.i hope the Sussex children had a good time
whatever Harry and Meghan did for their child’s birthday is entirely their business-I hope it was celebrated with people they feel comfortable being around-the best thing the royal family can do is to let the Sussex family go about their business whether they are in the public eye in the UK or not-they did exactly what Harry said -support the Queen and the Queen is who they celebrated without any fanfare on their parts-I heard cheers as they went to church but as they were leaving I thought I heard some booing but also some cheering I don’t know if that is right-the Sussex cannot be accused of hogging the spot light during their visit-both sides agreed to the terms-which I suspect included no pictures of the Sussex children-if everyone is satisfied with arrangement so am I-the Cambridge children are working royals whether they know it or not so get used to seeing them quite often-the Sussex family can let any photographs of their children be released to whomever they choose-its their choice-God’s speed for the Sussex family and I will be glad when they get back to Cali.
blunt talker – agreed on all. Well said.
Put on a smiley face and be nice in public. I am nice to people I don’t like every day. It’s called being an adult. Note to William and Kate; be grownups. Your children ( and all the cameras) are watching you.
Happy for the Sussexes. I’m sure they celebrated Lili’s birthday with the people that they want to be with. Have a happy birthday Lilibet Diana and may you be loved and healthy always!
Don’t know if people saw or participated. For the dual birthdays of Archie and Lili, SussexSquad had another fundraiser for World Central Kitchen. As of yesterday raised over 100,000USD.
I think Louis would have really enjoyed spending time with Archie and Lily
They had already met August and would probably have liked Louis too bad w and k really spoiled things
They were clearly booed,unfortunately.It wasn’t right
There were cheers as well
loras, from comments on twitter from people who were there, they were cheered when they arrived. When they left they were a few boos, but drowned out by the cheers. Also, there was a comment that some were booing a bus that was blocking their view? I saw the clips and I thought all I heard was cheering. I make sure I listened to the clips from the US news agencies NOT Fox, Rupert Murdoch made sure the clip they showed has boos. That man needs to go back to Australia and leave the US alone. Sorry about that for anyone in Australia–maybe you can find a place to ship him off to. Perhaps a deserted island!
The us reporters who were there said they were cheered
I’m so hoping they had a great time celebrating Lilli’s birthday and just hanging out with TQ watching the celebration on TV wearing comfy clothes
Daily Fail just reported they have left the salty island
Watched the video and heard no boos
The Washington Post which is American reported they were booed and cheered
The reporters that were there, including the ones who hate Meghan said there was no booing. As did the live feed. Why do people lie?
It wasn’t a lie, but American media are adept at giving equal weight to unequal things, which is why our democracy is in peril. There were some scattered boos mixed in with sustained cheers. WaPo reports both because they feel it makes their reporting objective and balanced.
William was booed and I think he will be subject to more I hope the media does not start in on talk of harry seeing will on his birthday but they probably will
meghan is a beautiful woman – really one of a kind. she must be one of the most beautiful people in the world …
I heard the audio they were cheered but there was some booing.I guess stans tend to be completely blinded by their adoration.
lol you have posted on this subject all over this thread. You’re wrong, even reporters that hate her said there was no booing. There was none going in and a couple people booed when they came out, but were drowned out by the cheers.
The Stan here is YOU, and obviously a Cambridge one.
You would be much happier at the daily Fail, with the other trolls and bots
🗣You guys. Lily has those strong daddy genes..Like they say in our culture, the mom made the kids for the dad🤷🏾♀️
The bm acting like they’ve seen her a 1000 times. Not frontage news, but i know they must be squealing with delight