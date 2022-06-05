Prince William & Kate brought George & Charlotte to Wales on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Wales on Saturday, as they were scheduled to for weeks. They brought their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but seemingly left Prince Louis at home. I think Prince Louis’s first big outing with his family on the balcony was deemed “enough” for little Lou for the time being. That child was too much, everything was too loud and he looked way overstimulated. He’s a little firecracker though. In any case, Charlotte and George are old enough to “behave” during public events, which magically means that they’re now considered working royals, I guess. George and Charlotte look unimpressed with public duties, in general. One good thing is that William and Kate were so busy fussing with George and Charlotte that this was the first event/trip they’ve done in months where their body language isn’t set to “William can barely tolerate Kate.” Shades of Diana and Charles, using the kids as buffers.
As for Kate and her fashion – Kate did a rewear of a very expensive bespoke Eponine coat. The Mail said the coat is orange, some photos make it look red, so I’m going with orange-red. My guess is that Kate didn’t feel like doing flag-cosplay today and maybe “red is Wales.” I found Kate’s hairstyle pretty interesting – she so rarely does a high ponytail with straight hair. It is… um, a very Meghan hairstyle.
Interestingly enough, Kate did a quickie event on Friday evening, when she made a surprise visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital. She wished them a happy Jubbly and she wore a mask.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
That is interesting that she is suddenly doing so many rewears for such a big public event when she normally prefers to buy new outfits that look like what she has worn before. She does the sleek hair and rewears usually after getting negative attention after Meghan gets positive attention.
This was the setup to compare her thriftiness to Meghan $$$$ wardrobe. With one public appearance by Meghan, this story lost its steam. Also,UK is going through an extreme $$ crisis and with all attention on KKeens someone will eventually bring up the exorbitant wardrobe and royal subsidies
Maybe- but there was grumbling about the cost to the Jubby in general. Perhaps she thought it best to repeat rather then add to the cost.
Meghan has the biggest ateliers in fashion lining up to dress her-Valentine for the IGs, Dior for the Jubbly, Cartier and other jewelers too.
Most of the time the outfits are lent and the wearer returns them, with an option to but some of the pieces (at a hefty discount).
it’s great advertising for the brands. The hat she wore to Trooping sold out that afternoon- within a few hours of the pictures appearing. Plus, she gets to wear some fabulous designs without breaking her budget.
The final tally of the cost of the Jubilee came out today as £15 million. Such a disgusting display of wealth. The only thing that made me happy was one, the idea of Harry and Megan sitting on the couch with the queen in comfies watching it all on TV, and a picture of Louis with his hand over Kates mouth because he’s had enough of her. Please find that photo and publish it because it is what we are always all thinking.
The Jubbly cost an estimated $15 mil. (pounds)?* That’s enough money to pay a financial settlement to a sexual abuse lawsuit plus a down-payment on a house!
* My keyboard is not British.
I noticed too although i thought it was because maybe Charles has been stricter with their budget.
PC has no backbone. There was a story about how Kate’s wardrobe was going to be spectacular for. jungly a few months back though. Perhaps it was a leak designed to pressure Charles
I’m also surprised especially as we were told Kate was “working” hard on choosing her outfits for this Jubilee. 😉
Haircosplaying meghan and repeating outfits to get better press on her is so desperate and lightweight player. She just can’t do anything to outdo smart meghan. She could do anything as “future queen” but she chooses clothes and hair. Wow. Also on that family pic, charlotte looks like her father and I did see Diana in her cute face.
I actually think this has little to do with Megan(surprisingly) with cost of living being the major issue in Britain right now(the Tory government just passed a one time cost of living payment for the lowest income citizens) I think Kate was probably told to cool her heels for the Jubby. If she had spent a ton of money it would have been a very “let them eat cake” vibe.
I wonder if the so-called careful planning of her wardrobe was either scrapped last minute or was always going to include some repeats. Also, I swear they said she was supposed to pop up at the flower show for something special and she never did.
She probably planned on repeats because she gets so much praise for her “thriftiness” from the BM when they compare her to what Meghan wears.
Those poor children.
The kids are adorable but I cannot imagine how difficult it must be for them to be thrown to the public so young. I also agree with Kaiser that they are being used as a buffer and I am sure they can feel the tension between their parents.
The crown prince of Bhutan just did his first SOLO engagement this week. He walked his little red carpet, shook hands, got to look in a microscope, took official photos. Oh. Forgot to mention that he’s SIX. 6 years old. He handled it like a pro!
Okay, you brazen hussy 😉
That was my thought too. They look like sacrificial lambs.
OMG I can’t stop laughing. Kate has her hands full with this one. Imagine if this was Archie? The tabloids would have a field day: “Abominable spoiled brat…” “Meghan’s horrible parenting…” they would never let it go.
https://twitter.com/isexton/status/1533475992886464515?s=20
Woah! When did THAT happen with Louis and Kate? After that episode, I’m not surprised Louis didn’t make an appearance in the event above. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see Louis until his 23rd birthday. I feel for him though.
I just saw another clip of the same event and it seems like William was there too. I’m wondering why William didn’t step in and say something to Louis, either to distract him, or comfort him and thereby take some of the pressure off Kate?
He’s 4. My own 3 year old would have been kicking and screaming and absolutely disregulated if we forced him to such big events. Poor kid.
Omg the embarrassment for top children professional k8. kids will be kids. If his regular nanny wasnt there, no naps, a change of routine, this will possibly happen. Louis also seem to be the one left behind, so the parents are probably more nervous about his unpredictable behaviour. 15 more years will give us his real temperament
Oh my God. I was out all day and I’m just seeing this clip. Had I, or any of my siblings, tried thumbing the nose to either parent, we would have been hauled off immediately to be dealt with in private and it would not be a pretty scene in private. No wonder she has to keep researching the “Early Years.”
All my mom would have had to do is give me The Look, and I would have settled down in short order.
Wow. I can understand the kid is tired and grumpy but all his gestures (covering her mouth, nose fingers) just shows his utter lack of respect for his mother and her utter lack of authority.
Why are the children pulling faces. Noone looks truly happy.
Some on Twitter claimed that Will was practically pushing George forward to talk to people. George always looks anxious in public to me. I feel sorry for the poor child.
For his first few years they claimed he would be sheltered for a long time and not exposed early to public duties. As soon as the Sussex left George was tossed in. Unprepared.
The children are tools. With them present no uncomfortable questions can be asked and no protests can be seen.
They looked liked they had fun conducting the orchestra to an Encanto song.
This was apparently on a walk-about in Wales. I don’t know about the concert. Didn’t pay any attention to it. I hope they had some fun.
The number of unimpressed George faces this weekend is hilarious.
They really had poor little George dress-cosplaying his Dad.
Notice he’s even got on the EXACT. SAME. SHOES. SAME. SHIRT. SAME SUIT as William. THAT is next level creepy!
I’m shocked Kate didn’t dress Char as her double in the same thing. Guess she didn’t want the comparison.
This little boy should not be in a suit in this year (of hell) 2022. Modernize!
I’m not going to argue that Will is justified in mistreating Kate, but with these mini-Wills cosplay outfits she stuffs his sons in AND her own Diana cosplay…I can understand why he cannot bear to touch her.
At least he was spared the I’ll fitting pants.
First of all, the poor children! What have W&K done to their children to make them feel so terribly uncomfortable! Look at the children from other royal families, nobody bothers with a few spectators standing on the sidelines and taking pictures. Strange for children of two narcissistic parents, but maybe they didn’t inherit this trait and also remain immune to their parents’ hatred and envy.
About Kate’s outfit: I hate this coat! It looks totally cheap and boring and the length is for winter not June. Poor british people… While it’s summer in the rest of Europe (here in Germany for example) they must be freezing on their rasist island…
The kids did look a bit uncomfortable but in all honesty, they will be working royals in the future. I think it’s a good thing that william and kate are sometimes bringing them a long to some engagements, so they can get used to them and to being in the spotlight. Rather have them looking shy now then when they are 25+ years old with no clue what to do.
I do not think it is good for those children to be used for pr.the royal preparations can wait.
It’s a fine line. The children, esp George, do need to be comfortable in front of crowds and the press. So starting them young isn’t a bad idea.
The issue I think is that this seems to be more about press attention and using the kids as buffers than events designed to help prepare them for their future roles.
I saw a Rota tweet that said the kids were surprise guests in Wales. After all the tense optics between Burger King and Fries the day before I think they had to bring the kids to shift the focus. Even so, I did see a video clip of this engagement with Kate laughing and looking at Wills and him blanking her per usual. It just isn’t as noticeable when you have Charlotte and George there to excuse their lack of interaction with each other.
So start them gently with things that they enjoy like George with the ball games. They also seemed okay with the carriage ride. As far as actual meet and greets take them to those that have fewer present, maybe even where other children will be, until they are more comfortable. I wonder if they are tense because of their parents and enforcing the “never put a foot wrong” garbage.
Apparently this was their first official royal duty and the Jubilee is certainly a fitting event for that.
They always seem to bring them to the events with the most cameras and people though. Like trooping, the Christmas walkabout, the concert, sports games, some of their international tours, and this thing.
Take the kids to some of the school or museum visits that Kate goes on where she’s just got her one photographer there and pictures are released later. “Kate’s” garden was a good one to bring them to because they got to play. The kids seem to look happier and less freaked out when there’s some kind of activity they can engage in, as opposed to just walking down a long walk towards a million cameras or being shoved towards people they don’t know to shake hands. It’s telling that the only times the kids looked less scared here was when they got to direct the orchestra and meet a goat.
I agree. It would be different if they were being trotted out every day, but it’s the Jubbly. It’s super important to bring out the next generation so people will see the monarchy is flourishing. And the kids don’t look like they’re being tortured – a walk about and some photos.
William had a “royal duty” at an older age when he did a walkabout with his mother. I think these children are too young and they have been trotted out for a few years now> I think the children need to have friends their own age and not be treated so “special” now especially George.
Think of Estelle, in Sweeden, and the Spanish Princesses, they’ve been introduced to the public from infancy, and they do spectacularly with royal events. They even give speeches now, in their early teens! Yes, they’re a little older than George, but they have been doing it for a decade at least. I can’t imagine George (esp.), even in 5-6 yrs., being comfortable enough for anything those girls have done up till now.
Or they could just abolish the monarchy.
@Jan90067 — I think the big different between the Cambridge kids and the Spanish princesses is that the princesses have obviously been taught how to present themselves in public. It’s not something that just “comes” to you: you have to learn how to do it.
The approach of “just do it then” doesn’t really work. That’s like teaching a kid to swim by throwing them into the ocean. The Cambridges haven’t been given a chance to learn in a kiddy pool and are being thrown into the ocean of major events. Yeah, the public gets cute pics of kids being kids, but they look miserable and this is not a good intro to what they are going to be doing for the rest of their lives.
And I’m thinking that Letizia being a journalist/news presenter and her daughters knowing how to present themselves in public is not a coincidence. Journalists and TV presenters *learn* how to do all that stuff. Letizia wouldn’t have assumed that her daughters would just pick it up.
Maybe the kids wanted to go? At that age my kids hated when one of us went away and begged us to take them on our work trips. If I knew my kids were destined to take over my job one day (yikes!) maybe I’d take them along occasionally. I also agree it’s a good idea to start them young but gradually, mostly with the “fun” stuff like concerts and football games. And as for the carriage and the balcony, it’s essentially a big family event. Of course they should be there once they’re old enough to understand.
Sure, maybe having little Louis there was pushing it this year, but it was a once-in-his-lifetime jubilee. I’d have done it too. 🤷♀️
Aw gee, Louis is a little guy on a balcony with masses of people looking back at him. He’s surrounded by legs and those fighter jets would be all kinds of loud on young ears. I don’t recall what wedding but there was a little flower girl with an unhappy face, palms to hands and I don’t know there were jets flying overhead but certainly the roar of crowds had to be a bit much for tender ears. I expect it was sensory overload, excitement and all for little ones to take in with resulting crankiness. I would think a soothing lap and cuddle away from the madness would be just the thing for little ones.
I know I’m just a mere mortal and all — not a divinely ordained royal (snark) — but I’d never allow my children to be used as PR pawns in service to an outdated system. Children are children and should be allowed to be so. The RF is a twisted bunch. Good for H&M for ensuring their kids will have more even-keeled, better adjusted lives.
Exactly @Harper! I think that the surprise addition of the children was not only to serve as a buffer between their parents but also to distract from the terrible optics of William & Kate the day before. Plus, they wanted to erase Harry & Kate from the headlines.
@ Harper. I think the Cambridges intentionally brought George and Charlotte to their Wales visit so the kids can have a good excuse to miss out on Lilibet’s first birthday party. They don’t want their children (the direct heirs) to have any interaction with their Sussex cousins. I read though that some minor (?) royal children were able to join Lilibet’s party.
Kate’s karma was Louis’s cheeky reaction which was all over Twitter. She was disrespected in public. Ouch.
Maybe all the children wanted was to join to play and have fun with their other cousins at Lilibet’s party. Instead they were treated to attend such boring spectacle.
I think there’s an element of ‘spoiled children’ going into some of these faces. If I compare the Spanish princesses when they were this age, you could see they were raised to know it was their responsibility and must show respect towards the public. Letizia never had to poke & reprimand as much as Kate did over the weekend. It could very well be a girls v. boys thing because Charlotte was better.
Maybe Louis has figured out how to get attention? No easy feat for him in that family.
They look really uncomfortable. But I agree they were there for good pr and redirection.
Also, if lili’s birthday party story is true it reminds me of that ‘coordination’ story a bit ago. They got the two older camb kids away so there was no ‘why weren’t they at the party?’ the coordinated alright
Mia1066, I think that might be part of it. The first thing I thought when I learned that they took George and Charlotte with them was that they did it purposefully to ensure there were no protests. I can see that having the 2 kids with them W&K didn’t have to interact with each other. Talk about a win win. I think these two are over all of the public appearances. I wonder if they really needed to bring them out again. They appear to be overwhelmed.
Something about the coat is “off,” like maybe it should be just a bit shorter? But I love the color, it looks good on Kate and it looks good with navy. She looks prettier with her hair pulled back.
I know sunglasses are frowned upon at public appearances, but in these pictures and the Trooping carriage pics, I keep thinking the children need sunglasses, or at least some kind of hat/visor. They are squinting so hard, I hope Kate’s keeping sunscreen on their rosy little cheeks this weekend.
What’s off is that it doesn’t fit her by a mile. She is swimming in it. It’s so loose fitting that it looks like a robe or nightgown.
Yes! I was getting nightgown/housecoat vibes too.
Yes, it should be shorter – it cuts off her legs and looks a good 8 inches longer than the dress underneath. Otherwise, I think she looks perfectly fine and it’s good to see her using her existing wardrobe.
I’m so glad someone else has commented on this also. Oddly, it’s something I see in real life also. Mum and DaD in sunglasses &/or hat &/or both w/children squinting and being uncomfortable, without either. Sometimes I’m rude enough to suggest they pull the hood down to protect their children. I thought Louis, particularly, struggled with the sun/glare (I sometimes need sunglasses even when gray outside due to glare) in both the carriage ride and the balcony. In the carriage, all the women had hats protecting their eyes. Just the children w/no eye protection. Seems upside down to me.
No matter what, the children’s eyes should be protected .. though likely told ‘not allowed’ so cameras could get good pics, what’s good about pics of children squinting and covering their eyes w/their hands? Safety First is our family’s first Rule. Both children could have worn hats and it not be a problem for the photographers. Protecting your children from elements seems like basic parenting 101 to me. My kid hated his hats until he got used to them. It was never optional for him. Eye protection via hat/sunglasses/both is vital and I’m glad others noticed and feel the same.
Plus, how cute would it be to see Charlotte in some adorable, pink plastic sunglasses that are in the shapes of flowers or something? It would be so relatable! Or to see the boys with bright yellow or orange sunglasses with some kind of favorite character or dinosaurs or puppies or something on them? Every little kid has a pair of obnoxious looking silly sunglasses that they look super adorable in. I think the juxtaposition of their fancy little clothes with some cute, cheap, kiddy sunglasses would’ve made for great pictures. Because yeah, having them squinting with their little faces all squished up, mouth open because that’s what happens when you squint, staring into the sun or covering their eyes, didn’t make for great pictures.
Those kids look EXTREMELY uncomfortable in every picture. I actually felt sorry for them. And here’s to Louis giving the Cambridges a lifetime of “fuck this shit” energy.
Every time I see them, I remember children from other royal families in Europe: the Spanish princesses and especially, Estelle and her brother who are closer to their age… in Estelle ‘s case, the photos show a very happy child, comfortable with her parents and her role, appropriate dressed for her age and situation and quite impish sometimes as a child should be.
Estelle’s parents were very smart in preparing her for her role early on. She was already shaking hands as a toddler and attending just enough easy events to get her comfortable in public without overwhelming her. As a result, like you said she is now at ease during engagements. Same thing with the Spanish princesses. Meanwhile for years the Lamebridges made a point of playing hide and seek with their kids and the public, and only in the past couple of years started pushing them out front all of a sudden. And you can see the kids aren’t completely comfortable with it.
LOL! Seriously Louis has BIG “I’m the third child and doing my own damn thing” vibes already. And I’m here for it.
Perhaps his uncle has taught everyone involved a lesson though and they won’t push him too hard into being anything he’s doesn’t want to be. Maybe Harry drawing a firm line will end up saving little Louis for the same treatment for wanting individuality. Here’s hoping at least.
The kids and William look more visually connected
True. William also seems more relaxed and happy around them. Too bad we can’t say he acts the same around their mother .
I noticed that too. A lot of the pics were of William talking or looking to the kids and as usual Kate is looking more at the cameras. The best pic of her w the kids is the one in the dj booth where she literally inserts herself between them and looks out to the camera for a smile. Both parents are doing a lot of wrangling. The kids seemed to enjoy a few moments but mostly looked really uncomfortable.
While it looked good on her, Kate made sure she wore the brightest, most stand-out color in the family. It would have been nice to see Charlotte in red.
Notice how she made certain to be centered in the picture where George and Charlotte are playing with some sort of electronic equipment.
I personally love that photo. It’s giving me 1980s Sears Portrait vibes. That should be their official family portrait. William looks halfway unsourpussed, Kate actually looks good and has good light on her and seems authentically engaged, and the kids are being kids. Quick! Someone page Kim Kardashian to photoshop Louis in the pic and we’ll have a winner!
I think it is too stepford family look
@TESSA Lemme be clear: I love it because it’s tragic.
You are so right. It is tragic.
The picture has a Kraftwerk album cover vibe. I am really seeing the Windsor in Charlotte—a young Elizabeth or Louise.
She’s dressed in red for the red Welsh dragon on their flag.
Last night they then dragged the kids to the concert and the guys were still in blue, but Charlotte was in red and Kate in white so they looked like the Union Jack 🙄
Kate’s hairstyle at the concert was very Meghan.
And the ponytail v specifically reminds me of Meghan at invictus games, when she wore the rolled up jeans with the cute black jacket and sunglasses, when they were riding the little mini rovers. Her ponytail was on point that day and clearly Kate’s inspiration. The ponytail also does look good on Kate no lie but it’s still meghan-inspo. Original or trendsetting keen is not.
Those poor children are working overtime this weekend and dressed so drab too, my God they are nearly at every event , l have four children,.l think it’s too much, George is 9 !!!
Watching the pictures of Louis at trooping, I just have to saythere is no way my paremts would have allowed me to behave like that in public. Those photos are going to follow him around into adulthood.
As for the older kids, they clearly look so uncomfortable in these walkabouts.
It’s also weird to see the way they dress George in suits.
William and Kate sold their children out to the tabloid press just for some positive coverage. They will regret it one day.
Behave like what? like a little kid with a bit of personality, simultaneously overexcited and bored out of his mind? You must have had a really happy childhood, congrats.
The child threw multiple tantrums, probably including screams we couldn’t hear, was completely ignored by his father throughout, and ignored multiple overtures from both his mother and sister to calm him down. Only after the queen intervened did he settle down for a bit. That might not be his fault, but it was an unwelcome spectacle. If Archie had been present and behaved like that, they would have likened him to am animal and claimed Meghan was “raising a thug”. Don’t bother acting like that’s hyperbole. So yes, I’m going to hold them to those exact same toxic standards.
I actually did not have a happy childhood but i would have never been allowed to make faces like that and i am aware it could be a singular moment out of many. I think they’re all too young to be pushed to the forefront like this. William and Kate should have protected their children. They look scared around so many strange people and this is going to be their life as adults earlier than William ever was.
My sympathies to these kids. The UK media are crafting a narrative for each of them like they did for Harry. Hopefully they have a happy childhood full of love and support for one another.
Dee, you are absolutely correct! Meghan would have been called out for being unable to control him and Archie would have been called everything but a child of God.
The double standards still reign supreme. I won’t soon forget how Meghan was vilified for cradling her pregnant belly in public, while KKKhate was put on a pedestal for doing the same. Meghan is considered trash and KKKhate the Bigot was compared to the Holy Mother. It’s all so evil and transparent.
The history books won’t look back kindly at this treatment of Duchess Meghan. Mark my words.
@Dee and Beverley: I’m old enough to remember an article by Nica Virtudazo dated December 13, 2019 which was entitled, “Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Son Archie Reportedly Likely to Become ‘Spoiled Brat.'” Now, I don’t know how old Archie was in Dec. 2019 but I know that he was too young to have such an article written about him.
I’m too irritated to even read the article. The headline alone makes my blood boil.
I felt bad for Louis – poor kid looked completely overwhelmed and distressed, yet nobody bothered to pick him up / give him a cuddle! That would be my first instinct!!
I have a 4yo and in a situation like that I would hug her and tell her it’s ok etc. and stay close to her explaining what is happening. I am really surprised they had no back up plan, eg nanny getting him out of there when it’s too much, and it clearly was. I feel for those kids. Our early years expert will be shocked one day to discover that royal rich kids can also have issues (although I never wish mental problems on anyone).
I think it bad for those children to be used for pr.they will imo resent it.
I don’t think still pictures are a reflection of his overall manners and he is just 4. I think he is acting like any typical 4 yo who can be easily overwhelmed. One thing I can agree on is if it was Meghan’s kid he would get vitriol and abuse and Meghan would be seen as a bad mother.
We all know if Archie would have done the tenth of things Louis did during the jubilee the royal reporter the haters would have pounce on Meghan as a parent calling her a neglected bad mother. Let’s called for what it is Louise behavior is looked at as cutesy adorable because he is white let Archie misbehave in public there would be countless articles about how horrible of a mother Meghan is .
Behave like what?
A child being ignored at an inappropriate event?
A scared child being ignored, a scared child overwhelmed by the crowds & noise?
Know how to avoid having your kids like this? Think how they feel, and actually attend to them. Hold them, talk to them, especially in this situation where no one gets a choice they are willing to make.
Because certainly Louis didn’t have to be there, but W&K are in it no matter what the cost.
So let’s not blame the child for the neglect of the adults.
Remember when William was bent down next to George at a previous trooping and the Queen popped him like a mom with a flip flop and told him to stand up? I imagine that’s why Lou got left to his own devices.
Amen. The poor kid was experiencing sensory overload.
I agree. I hope they prepared Louis for the event beforehand— visiting the balcony, talking about what would happen and how long the event would last. Still, nothing could really prepare him for the noise and the crowds. I think it was a good idea to take him to what was an important family event. It would have made sense, though, to have had someone familiar available to whisk him — and even the other kids — of the balcony if they felt uncomfortable or overwhelmed. They could have watched just out of sight with a nanny, or even joined their cousins who were watching from another location.
tldr: What stands out to me is that none of this seems centered on the needs of the kids.
If the photos do follow him around, it won’t be in a bad way. The consensus I saw in the press was that Louis was adorable and stole the show. Maybe people were bitching about it on social media, but I don’t think Louis is going to care about that when he grows up.
They used to say that about Harry as well until they decided to change the narrative of who he was.
@Seaflower – well, who knows, maybe George and Charlotte will love Louis when he grows up and not try to destroy him.
I think it will follow him around and he will now be a meme for the rest of his life. that’s not the worst thing that could happen, but yes. the press is looking for any reason to start labeling those children. who is the silly one, the clever one, the chatty one, the jester etc.
@Eurydice: 💯 agree! I think anyone who has parented a 4yo boy will look at those pics with a nostalgic smile. Did you see the video of the little dance he did during (I think) the national anthem? Cutest of cute things ever! I just wanted to hug him, which I’m sure many people did after the balcony was over.
If Archie had displayed the exact same behavior, the Brit tabloids would be calling him a thug and labeling Meghan as a horrible parent who can’t/won’t control her spawn.
I absolutely agree with you – they shouldn’t use their children as props, but when they do, they should at least parent. However, in this wretched difunctional family, parenting while in the public eye is frown upon. My point is – Louis can’t help being a child. Saying that he should have been schooled for behaving like he did is plainly wrong. They should have left him at home.
If they’re going to start bringing him out at this age, they should have down some smaller things before. But no, it’s let’s have his first big thing be riding in a carriage and standing on a balcony with fighter planes and millions of people. But then there wouldn’t be as much wow factor bc we would have seen him more often and they wanted ultimate effect. It’s hard to see a lot of these pictures of the kids.
tbf, the photos made it look like he was overstimulated and throwing a tantrum, but the actual video of Louis on the balcony just made him look like a normal, high energy little boy; it was indeed endearing- even the stupid sailor outfit didn’t look as stupid in motion as it did in photos- and the scrunched up face, ear covering moment was just a momentary reaction to a loud noise, not a tantrum.
imo, Kate looked more harried than Louis on the balcony, because she was fixated on subtly trying to stop him from putting his fingers in his mouth and to look up at the air show so he’d stand still more.
Louis should have been with the other children and Nanny Maria looking after him, maybe giving him some of his favorite toys so he’d relax.
@Plums – interesting you should say this. I’ve been surprised seeing the pictures of Louis making faces, and reading all this negative commentary about his behavior, etc. because my impression watching the actual feed (via Reuters, so mercifully no commentary) was similar to yours. The noise of the first flyover took Louis by surprise and he put his hands over his ears and closed his eyes, but didn’t seem to react all that much to subsequent planes. I remember Kate bending down to talk to him, and TQ smiled at him and had a brief chat, but I don’t remember being particularly struck by anything out of the ordinary about his behavior, for an obviously active boy his age.
What I also found interesting was the nice interaction Louis had with TQ. And again, today, there’s an interesting interaction between Louis and Charles at the pageant that we’ll probably have an article about tomorrow. Both were very “family” moments and it was encouraging to see the emotional connection there.
He’s 4. I don’t think the pictures are going to follow him around in a negative sense. They’re endearing and I think the vast majority of people loved seeing his fun loving personality! I also didn’t see any issues with parenting, Kate did attend to him multiple times, same at the Pageant, and both his dad and grandfather had turns having him on their knees. It was a once in a lifetime jubilee for them and I think it made sense that they attended.
The optics are interesting. William and the kids are coordinated in blue, with William and George wearing the same exact outfit it looks like, and Kate is in bright red. Her outfit screams “outsider” if you really want to interpret it that way.
“It’s pronounced ‘Bouquet!’ “
Thanks for the laugh; although I think that Hyacinth was more self-aware.
George dressing up as will mini me very annoying.poor child cannot be himself.and will puts his arm around George but not Charlotte. The spare treatment
George is always next to Will and Charlotte is always next to Kate. Always, like George is too important to be in Kate’s company and Charlotte is too unimportant to be in Will’s. Just because George is the heir doesn’t mean that he’s chained to dad (in public appearances) or that he needs to be visibly favored in all circumstances. That really sticks in my craw.
Charlotte seems to imo want attention from her father.she stands next to him but he does not put his arm around her like he does with George
When they were walking into the music event in Wales, William was holding her hand and Kate had George’s
There is one pic where W is holding Charlotte’s hand, and K is holding George’s.
Those children were up too late at the concert I think they are too young for the media scrutiny with most of the focus on George singing like he was an Osmond family member
The kids look uncomfortable but they’re still young. I would still give them time. Since they’re going to be working royals, now is the time to start so they will be more comfortable later on.
They are brought out way too much
They need a childhood and royal preparations can wait. They dress those children in suits and old sailor suits and Charlotte should dress more casually
Too bad for them. Their parents need them as a buffer instead of dealing with their marriage.
Child development expert Kate should have known which events would be too much for her kids. I guess her PowerPoint didn’t include a Jubilee section.
Lol!
Well Camilla Tominey got something right didn’t she? They really did pull the kids out this weekend to get all the attention they could. They probably assumed H&M would do something yesterday for Lili’s bday.
Even Kate’s surprise visit at the hospital was her way to attract attention knowing that the press focused on the wife of the 6th in line instead of her .
The parading of the C kids this weekend makes me wonder if this was the real reason palace mouthpieces were warning H & M against doing any unplanned events. It wasn’t about overshadowing TQ but rather the C (kids).
By so doing, Kate and William have erased all mystic when it comes to their children. They have become overexposed for cheap PR and as a distraction to hide the true state of their parents’ marriage…sad state of affairs.
I fear that their parents will have them giving public recitals and sing like the Von Trapp children down the road. The media had all those photos of singing George. I can see it happening.
CT has impeccable sources. I’m actually being serious here. The issue is that her sources can’t be trusted as they’re liars with an agenda. I’m sure two people(Carole and JK)legitimately told her that Meghan made Kate cry. The issue is they were lying. In this case, the sources weren’t lying and the Camb kids were very much spotlighted in order to counter the sussex effect.
Yeah I actually agree with you. She has an agenda against Meghan, for sure, but I do think she has good sources. It’s just that she assumes her sources are telling her the truth and they often aren’t, and she doesnt care enough (or doesn’t want to, or doesn’t have) to confirm what she’s being told. I 100% think she got the crying story either from Kate herself or from Carole directly. That’s why she had that deer in the headlights look the next day – she realized she had been played.
Too bad she hasn’t decided to change her sources or get new ones or whatever. And I have no sympathy for her lying sources obviously considering the BS and vitriol she spews about Meghan.
Camilla Tominey never had to deal with a royal directly contradicting one of her stories on Oprah before an international audience so she chose to double down and try to imply that Meghan was lying. But she knows she was played by Carole or Kate. She only held her position in the hopes of future stories.
If there ever is a separation or divorce story to have, tominey is owed something big from Buckleberry manor.
In my opinion, this whole family outing served several purposes: 1) to deflect from the negative comments regarding the state of their marriage after the terrible photos on Friday where a very tense William completely ignored Kate, 2) to acquire positive media with the children considering that the mass media ignored them while focusing on the Sussexes… it’s their way to say “look at us!!! We are here, we have beautiful children!! ” 3) to ensure that we all know that they didn’t participate in any kind of celebration for lily’s birthday (not them, nor their children).. people were imagining a birthday party with all the cousins together.. we can be assured that none of the cambridge’s children were present (not even louis, as there was a video footage from Kensington palace where he run to meet them after their arrival with the helicopter(?)- coincidence? I don’t think so. They want us to know that they don’t have anything to do with the Sussexes or their children. I don’t think they acknowledge them as part of their family, considering Kate’s and William’s comments the day archie was born… they want the total spotlight… they can’t share it… at least, their children are cute….
What were the comments the day Archie was born?
William stated that he was already an uncle (meaning, probably, Pippa ‘s son and Kate mentioned something about spring being a wonderful time to birth babies… no congratulations, nothing at all.
@DESDEMON
You never know what he meant, with that family. Between, him, and harry, who knows for sure.
I remember Will listlessly saying he was *already* an uncle. This was a huge red flag, especially followed by KKKhate’s comments about spring births (as though Meghan was merely a breeding mare) and zero congratulations. This stung me as a black woman.
Perhaps it went over the majority of white people’s heads, but the lack of well-wishes from the Hatebridges and their nonchalant wait of longer than a week to meet newborn Archie was clear messaging from Harry’s racist brother and his worthless wife that Archie’s Black heritage made him a nonentity and thus unworthy of their keen attention.
Personally, I hope that Archie remains shielded from his wicked uncle and aunt for years. Soon enough the BM will start hating on the Sussex children with all the lousy British euphemisms regarding race, making them the “Other”. You can bet there’ll be no pushback from the Powers-That-Be defending the Sussexes. Which will only justify H&M’s determination to protect their children from the vicious press and their weak, unprincipled royal relatives.
If any of the RF had backbones, they would sincerely embrace Meghan and her children. But apparently only the York sisters have the character and heart to do so.
Beverley I 100% agree with everything you just wrote.
Thanks, Side Eye. 😊
There are additional pictures of Kate and kids baking goodies at home for Welsh people
Hahaha. Good one Mich.
‘Kate and kids baking goodies for Welsh people.’ That’d make a good Fail headline.
I want them next in white with Red Cross armband rolling up cloth bandages please.
I can see they’ve given up on being charismatic or at least engaging on their own terms, and have now pivoted hard to exclusively using their kids as attention draws. What a dreary childhood to subject a child to.
It also reminds me what Diana, and then Meghan, brought that they can’t replicate, even by co-opting the innocence of a child. It’s just charity of spirit, that’s all. Knowing you’re enough in yourself that you can turn the majority of your attention to others. That’s how Diana, and now Meghan, make people feel good, and seen, and even loved. It’s what Kate has never been able to do, and what William realized didn’t “come naturally” once Diana’s looks started to fade off him. So now they’re hoping one of their children will have “it”, even though that’s not at all how that works and forcing things just makes “it” more elusive. Oy.
@Dee, thank you, very wise words.
@Dee I really like your phrase “charity of spirit.” So true. A very rare gift in public figures, and the fact that Diana and Meghan were/are both exceptionally beautiful and stylish and charismatic made/makes them even more special. Harry definitely has that charity of spirit, too. No one else in that grim, spiritually bereft family does, unfortunately.
It’s a striking coat and I’m glad it’s a rewear. Also glad they’re not going for the creepy coordinating blue family outfits (although if TLo costume interpretation has taught me anything it’s that one person “is not tied to anyone” in this scene lol)
I guess the special jubbly wardrobe planning was just trawling through her archives? As someone who thinks she should stop purchasing new clothes now and just wear her current closet for the next two decades, I have nothing negative to say about it!
Anne seems to do that quite well. That’s what happens when you buy/have made quality, timeless classic clothes as your “staple” wardrobe, and just change up accessories to keep things fresh.
I loved Anne’s outfit at the Jubbly Thanksgiving Service. Those little froofy squiggles on her hat mirrored the contrasting green & pink sheen of the silk coat and dress.
Maybe this is just new to ME but i keep seeing long lens images of the Cambs coming to and fro their helicopter constatntly now. I thought the media werent allowed to pry into the royals private spaces!?
Based on what people hearing and seeing the helicopters leave and arrive at KP we’re posting, they were back at KP just before 3 pm after having only arrived in Wales around 12:30. Throw in travel time and they were there only for a bit over an hour.
And Will gave a speech about saving the planet
@first comment above had an interesting theory about the helicopter pic and that the Cambridges wanted to Telegraph that absolutely none of their kids, including Louis, were anywhere near the Sussexes on Saturday. But yes, it’s weird how every now and then there’s just a random person getting a photo…ahem.
Another thing how can they allow two future heirs to travel on the same helicopter i thought that was a no no.
With all the chatter about Will’s body language with Kate those poor children were dragged along to provide some happy family optics for the Cambridges. But instead G & C look like they’d rather be anywhere but where they are. It’s such a shame that their parents were so determined to drive the Sussexes out that now G & C’s time for a private childhood has been cut short because they need them for good press. Surely waiting until George was a preteen would have been soon enough to introduce him to his future public position.
When I first saw this pictures, I laughed so loud. The Cambridges had to ensure all eyes on them for the Wales visit and trotting out the kids ensured they’d get the PR attention they wanted. So obvious. And Kate’s “surprise” visit on Friday night was also a PR move. Those two are pathetic. If Charles really wants those two to step up and work, all he needs is for the Sussexes to be around.😂
So true!
I’m surprised they allowed a birthday message for Lily at all. Yes, it would look terrible not to do that, so they did, I guess. But I agree that they don’t consider her, Archie or Meghan family. What beasts they are.
Camilla Tominey did say that the children would be brought out to counter Harry and Meghan’s presence. The thing is they really didn’t need to do it because Harry and Meghan have hardly been around. It’s clear that KP had been kept out of the loop when it comes to Harry and Meghan. Someone mentioned this on twitter and I believe it to be true, that Kate’s reaction to seeing where Harry and Meghan were sitting in the church was because she expected them to be behind her and not with the non-working royals.
The Tindalls were sitting on the side with the working royals. I guess because that is where Princess Anne was sitting. I wonder if there was a last minute switch and if Harry and Meghan were supposed to sit on that side too? It seems like the families were grouped together except for Harry and Meghan. And I wonder if that was their choice or someone else’s?
Did Peter Phillips get to sit there too?
Not sure, but it was very strange that the York cousins had to stand up and let Harry and Meghan walk over them to get to their seats in the middle. I would guess that Harry and Meghans car was probably supposed to get there first and that the York girls should have arrived after they did so that noone had to get up to let people in?
The Cambridges were prob left out of the loop about the Sussexes entrance and the long walk just for them.
Working royals were on both sides. The Wessexes and children were in the front row on the opposite side from Charles, etc, along with I believe the Dukes of Gloucester and of Kent. Non-working royals Harry/Meghan, Bea/Edo, Eugenie/Jack were in the row immediately behind.
Given what happened at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, I’m confident there was NEVER any intention, in anybody’s mind, of having Harry and Meghan sit on the other side in the row behind Will and Kate.
It looks to me like both kids have been undergoing some of the royal “training” for how to stand/walk at public events. Notice the hands? I imagine it’s been a tiring weekend for them, especially if they are being used as a parental buffer.
The Spanish princesses are somewhat older than George and Charlotte, but they are already confidently doing events and the older one did a solo speech last year. So yes,if it’s their future role,best not to throw them in the deep end.
I think the biggest problem will be that if they get too good, they risk overshadowing their lackluster parents. So it’ll be easier to stay mediocre. After all, how can Kate claim to be still “learning her role” and “growing in confidence” if her kids surpass her and are doing their own events? It’ll be a tricky road ahead for this family.
Don’t think that is an issue for Khate. She will attribute their confidence and abilities to her parenting and aarly years “expertise”.
I saw some other pictures elsewhere of these children and George is already balling his fist like his dad.
I know eventually they will have to be working royals, whatever that means but I do wish these children could just be kids and enjoy their childhood and not be used to deflect from their parents issues and suck up to the media.
Isn’t this the same coat Kate wore when she was hiding those books around London? I could be wrong because she has a lot of coats.
That was the day after Meghan wore the turquoise VB dress (the raindrop pic), and Bones McButtons was “papped” out in London with a bag of books in a turquoise car coat.
No, I mean when she did the book or claimed to have done the book with the portrait gallery. Hold still I think it was called. Wasn’t she wearing a long red coat then?
Over it: yes, when she was hiding those Hold Still books.
I newspaper actually stated that W and K have STARTED to work hard as result of TQ’s infirmity!!
Did you notice poor Charlotte laughing with her tonsils showing, like kate. Please keep that child away from that hyena grinning, somebody teach her early not to do that. Cute girl though.
I noticed that. She is copying her mother. Not a good look for her.
LMAO!
I don’t think it is right to criticize someone for how they laugh. I am sure she has caught grief over it for her entire life. No way anyone could “learn” to do that open mouthed laugh, also no way anyone would want to.
Criticize her for her jealous personality, lack of interest in her surroundings and her inability to stand up for herself, those are things she can change.
Has Katy always had that manic open-mouthed pose with exuberance far in excess of anyone else around her?
Not that I care really. Tried getting interested in other BRF after Meghan married in, but…
The manic smile is a new addition, she does it because she knows she will be photographed.
I saw that exact picture and cringed. Here’s hoping her copying Kate doesn’t extend to her eventual choice in spouse/acceptance of the same treatment her father gives her mother.
And @Kirk, no, Kate has not always “smiled” maniacally like this. In the beginning she had a natural grin that has gotten progressively more unhinged since approx 2015/2016.
I think the hyena smile where Kate’s mouth is so openly gaping wide is due to dental work. She didn’t smile this way during her dating years with William ; even during her wedding she wasn’t smiling like a hyena. But just recently, I think she made another dental work because I noticed that when she smiles now her mouth doesn’t open as wide as cave anymore. Maybe she read all CB comments.
The laughter can be a sign of being over tired
Lady Digby, ha ha, William will be on the throne at 55 and will be “starting” to learn his duties and keen to do so. Just no.
I doubt that he’ll be on the throne at 55. These Windsors live LONG! Even if the queen dies today, Charles still has a good 20 years ahead of him. Willie will be waiting for quite a while methinks!
George is really turning into William’s mini me. In that pic where they are at that electric console he even is doing that same weird buck tooth smile William does. Anyway, I know it has to be tough on the kids if there is a lot of tension in the household. I wish them the best but I’m glad the Sussexes are living far, far away from that.
Really? She’s a child, I’m sure that’s just the way she naturally laughs. She’s adorable.
It’s Funny How William and Kate made a huge show of not showing their kids to the public how their kids will have a normal life. How quickly all that changes once Meghan came on the scene we have see the kids so much all times because their parents needed them for PR Because that’s the only way William and Kate can get the royal reporter attention now that Harry and Meghan are back for the Jubilee.
Well they realise that they are locked into that invisible contract with the media.
It is all about PR, getting good publicity and the media does this for them in exchange for access. William and Kate alone do not make money for the media but the children do, so this is the reason why they have changed tact and keep showing the kids and talking about them.
Is Charlotte only 6? She’s unusually poised for a 6 year old.
Charlotte just turned 7 in May. Still very poised for her age..a boss.
She has a lot of pent up energy, She played with the cousins. She should have fun times and be a child.
Seems like she’s got personality plus, darling child. Appears she handles her brothers very nicely, yeah a boss, in a good way.
Wait and see. The BRF has a way of stifling the spares. Harry was admittedly in a deep depression over it. His one outlet at the time (the military) was taken from him by the family.
Who knows what they’ll do to little Charlotte and Louis.
Maybe Charlotte will be more like Anne whose never seemed to give a crap that Charles was the heir. She didn’t feel competitive with him and does her business and seems to have more confidence than her brothers combined. They used to play some games with her before Andrew and Edward came of age but it didn’t seem to affect her.
As Charlotte gets older, I can see Kate start to compete with her. Because you just KNOW she’s one of those women who resent and is jealous of a beautiful teen daughter or young woman in her 20’s. She’ll have to dress Charlotte in those prairie dresses for decades.
I could not agree with you more!
We see it with Sophiesta and Louise as well. And wasn’t Margaret competitive with Lizzie as well? Pedo and Chaz? Seems to be a family trait. Even Eddie tried when he was younger, and finally gave in to being invisible.
Feels like the only one that doesn’t give two sh!ts is Anne. She just does Anne.
Anne plays the long game. She’s cut from the same cloth, but keeps herself less visible. She’s not any better.
It was nice to see Louise at the concert. Her hair and makeup looked gorgeous — and age-appropriate, and beautifully boho. I haven’t seen a picture of her full outfit, but it really was a treat to see her a bit more glam than she often looks when she’s doing more serious family events.
These kids are not ready. You can tell they are bored for the most part. They are used as distractions for a royal marriage on life support.
I don’t think George feels comfortable in the suit and tie they keep putting on him, and not feeling good about himself comes across in these outings. If they let him dress in clothes he feels normal in he would be comfortable and act less uptight.
He does look like the late Louie Anderson though doesn’t he?
I also think they’re just flat out exhausted. The Trooping parade on Thursday, the trip to Wales, then the concert, then the pageant today. My kids went to DC yesterday and on a hike today and they were monsters afterwards bc they were so wiped. I judge the Cambridge parents for a lot but the only reason I judge them for their kids public behavior (esp Louis, he’s only 4) is that I think they overextended the kids for their own PR and that’s shameful.
I hope there’s some way the kids can grow into their roles without picking up their parents’ rather evident distaste for mingling with the public. But I doubt it, since this is what they’ll see every day at home.
I do think it’s all a bit much for them when they’re still so young. They looked bored and a bit tantrummy at the concert last night, except for just one or two moments. It was a long concert and most of the acts weren’t really kid-friendly, plus they’d already been hauled to Wales to perform for the crowds.
I think part of the reason why the kids look rather uncomfortable at things like this is because they’re picking up on their parents’ resentful attitude towards working, the press, the public, and probably each other.
I get the sense that the kids feel a little insecure when they’re trotted out to things like this bc they can sense that there’s some ulterior motive or something else going on regarding these events that they can’t quite pick up on. Like Kate and William don’t actually use these events as a way to go see the public and thank them for coming out and supporting the jubilee and the monarchy, there’s always something else going on under the surface that they’re trying to prove or showcase. These events are never actually just what they appear to be. They view these events as Cambridge PR opportunities and ways to change or set certain narratives. Kate views them as photos opportunities for herself, Megan cosplay and comparison and overshadowing events, “happy families” “my husband does actually like me!” “I’m a super happy princess, see my tonsils” events. She sees them as chances to “prove” how beloved she is so that she can try to twist Williams arm into not divorcing her. William views them as power moves, ways to show that he’s in charge and the future future king that all should bow to, etc. He also seems to be working against Kate’s desperate “we’re a loving married couple!” by ignoring her on purpose. Kate focuses on the cameras rather than the people. William focuses on how high and mighty he is.
I think the kids can definitely sense that there’s something going on here that isn’t what it seems. Their parents have some sort of goal or motivation in mind for these events that goes beyond “royal family outing to see the people and thank them for celebrating the jubilee,” (and these mysterious secondary goals are probably different for each parent), but the kids aren’t exactly sure what it is that their parents are so focused on trying to achieve here. I would imagine that kind of throws them off and makes them a bit uncomfortable. They’re not fully sure of what the expectations are for this event, of what their parents are trying to accomplish, of what the *real* goal of this family outing is, so they’re not sure if they’re doing it right, or meeting those expectations, or if it’s all going well and their parents are going to be happy afterwards feeling like they achieved whatever elusive secondary goal they had set for the event. They just know that there’s something going on here that isn’t what it seems.
^^^Compelling analysis ^^^
Agree with cinders and AmyToo, especially the idea that they are picking up on their parents’ resentful attitude towards work. How often do you think they’ve heard their parents discuss having to do a public engagement with a sigh, eyeroll, or negative comment? It doesn’t make going out and doing “service” seem like something joyful but rather a chore. But that’s seems to be how the role is looked at, in terms of it being a sacrifice.
These kids should have had soft appearances earlier, instead of being thrust into a huge media event like the Jubbly. You can tell they are uncomfortable. Yes, this will be their lives but just think W&K’s collective laziness and general apathy towards their roles is going to rub off on their kids. W&K truly thought they would use Harry as a shield for decades. And now they are utterly unprepared to handle the increased scrutiny on their lives and activities.
I keep thinking about how Estelle & Oscar, the As, the Spanish princesses, the Norway princess, even Jacque & Gabrielle have all had official duties from early ages. Gradually easing them into more official duties as they get older, and here are the Cambridge kids totally and completely unprepared for soft events. That’s on William.
You are so right.
the cambridges children are both the least prepared direct heirs to the throne and the most exposed as the brf is the most proeminent in our world.
Even prince Charles of Luxembourg Who is a toddler and the crown prince of bhutan Who is six, are respectly able to interact with elders and parts of religious ceremonies for the first, and doing his first royal event without his parents for the second.
William has no excuses, as both his parents and brother are hardworking, he should have been able to teach royal duties to his children
But he has chosen a lazy idle wife Who is more a problem than helpful, and wasn’t doing anything useful himself.
so here we are, Louis having tantrums publicly, Georges and Charlotte looking lost…
They seem to be on the way to fresh meat in a few years to appease british tabloïd hunger for their family blood.
I agree. The Cambridge children are being used for PR purposes. This Wales visit was the first of three such occasions over the weekend. One photo highlights George’s discomfort – his face is red,his head is lowered, his hands are clenched and his whole body is pulled in. He is literally squirming with embarrassment.
There will no doubt be a thread for the concert appearance so I won’t say much here but, one comment in the DM said George looked like a ventriloquist’s dummy. A traditional dummy is a mini version of an adult man. The one which fits George is a 1960s and 70s act, ‘Lord Charles’ with Ray Alan. The dummy ‘Lord Charles’ is a stereotypical upper class twerp with a monocle. George with his little man suit and his 1950s hairstyle just needed the monacle.
Look at the “early years expert” how she can’t handle her child https://twitter.com/theduchessboom/status/1533463177534504962?s=21&t=U_45irYlyRaFzZ4MdWhdEA
Now just imagine the outrage if that was Meghan & Archie! I don’t even want to think of the headlines.
There’s no point in comparing them to Meghan and Archie – the BM will hate anything Meghan does, whether Archie is well-behaved or not.
In any case, Louis is not a budding axe murderer, nor is he the most adorable child on the planet. He looks like a usually active 4-year old who has trouble sitting still for hours – I’d be worried about him if he was too docile and sat quietly like a good little robot.
It’s really sad that a child has a tantrum like that in public. I’m sure that all parents have to cope with similar behaviors from their children. It’s not the end of the world. However, the way the parents handle each situation is important. I’m afraid Kate is pretty tense because she wants to project the image of the perfect mother with the perfect family especially in public. I’m pretty sure that Louis understands that and “provokes” her constantly. Children are very clever and sensitive and able to catch different vibrations from their parents. For me, there’s another most important question.. what’s William is doing for this? Does he help his wife, as a husband does when a child has a certain tantrum or he ignores it? Probably, the second, judging from the photos during trooping from the balcony.
William doesn’t seem to deal with Louis much at all, leaving it to Kate. No love for her but that’s got to suck. Obv, there’s a nanny normally but in public at least, it seems to be Kate’s job.
When and where did that outing take place?
Today at the last event of the Jubbly, some pageant.
Poor Louis, it was an overloaded weekend for someone his age and he should have just stayed home. Too much too soon for him. I feel sorry for all three of those kids.
@Shonda & Anne, what exactly makes you feel..1. A need for a shower and 2. Why the comments are ‘pretty unhinged’. If you’re going to state those things, please explain the why of those opinions.
My opionions(not afraid of saying why)
All these public outings are not suited for him.
He recognizes he gets attention by acting up. (same thing happened with Charlotte and photrazzi at an early age-a christening and some other event where she stuck her tongue out-personally don’t care about any of that.
BM/BRF saying how cute/funny/show stealer blah, blah, blah(I’m guilty in the past of expressing Louis’ cuteness-don’t care for Kate (and she fully has agency to react as a real parent). Optics begone.
Louis sitting with Charles and being better behaved has NOTHING to do with familiarity with Charles. I’m one of those people, who instead of getting angry at someone struggling with little ones in a grocery checkout line, asks if I can help. BTW, mothers appreciate it. TBH, as long as you look clean and not like a creeper. I’m lolling at Charles being a hero (maybe for the moment he was). I was at at shower recently and an under 1 year old (whom I’ve never met Loubefore) was completely comfortable with me holding him-little dude reached out for me quite happily. Smiley, cheerful little guy. Well, I learned, it wasn’t my amazing personality(lol) or whatever, it was my dangly earrings and humidity hair curls that he wanted to yank at. I remember last year-William did something with George & Charlotte in public for Father’s Day. Maybe this year he should do a lone outing with Louis?
Oof. Yes children have their moments, but looking at this it’s so obvious that like William, Kate doesn’t do much real parenting of their kids. I mean, we already got that sense when they complained about spending having to more time with their children during lockdown, but this video is cringey. The middle-class cosplay and PR image is a farce for Kate as much as it is for her husband, because she’s spent her entire adulthood distancing herself from that. She’s certainly embraced the aristocratic way of parenting with full gusto.
Beach Dreams- my thoughts exactly!!!
It almost seems like he wasn’t really being very naughty at the beginning of that clip but then Kate goes in to preemptively shut him down and make him “behave better” and that really sets him off, he gets worse and acts out towards her, and then every time she tries to tell him to knock it off, he responds even worse by trying to hit her in the face with his hands and stuff. I’m not really sure why she went in to begin with, he was fine, he’s 4 and he’s bored and at something he shouldn’t even have to go to, and as we saw on the balcony, whenever she tries to get him to behave and sit still and be quiet, he acts out even worse.
By the middle of that interaction, I think I would’ve just cut my losses and made the silly hands on the nose face right back at him and tried to change the mood. That’s worked for me before when my son was acting out or being fussy and huffy. Rather than try to punish the boredom and fussiness, I try to make him laugh instead. Especially if you’re in public or at some kind of event where you can’t leave and people are watching you. Just try to get through it and make it as pleasant as possible. You can’t really effectively correct your child’s behavior or teach brand new behavioral expectations when you’re out in public, can’t leave your seat, and aren’t supposed to be talking. She would’ve had to get up and take him out of there to effectively deal with the behavior. I think this is another case of Kate expecting Louis to suddenly be more mature and behave in ways that he doesn’t normally behave just because it’s an important Jubbly event and she wanted him to be there for the pics.
Heh. I try to be the voice of reason on this site, but even I admit that’s pretty bad. Correct, correct, and redirect!
If that was Archie there would be a million think pieces by now. Meghan was condemed for playfuly shushing their nieces imagine if she got got in their faces like this.
Lol, Lionel. Yep, I’ve agreed and disagreed with you here. Regardless of whom either one of us thought was the voice of reason. We all pretty much know that Kate is not an expert on Early Childhood. She does not have the education/experience for it. Early Childhood experts are not experts on their own children. Raising kids is a free for all. There are no right answers. True that correct and redirect are the best options. If the other parent is in the vicinity-have them take over if things are not going smoothly. The hand over mouth is a learned behavior. Imitation isn’t a great form of flattery in this instance. The waggling of the hand to nose gesture-not cool. Our daughter never did it to us (me) until she was 16/17. Full disclosure-I did it first. And we laughed.
Oh, my. Louis is clearly too young for whatever this even is & should just have been taken home. Best if he hadn’t been brought in the first place, but still. Just take him home.
You really need to see the pictures in Daily Mail of Louis kicking off, repeatedly putting his hand over his mother’s mouth to shut her up, sticking his tongue out and making rude faces.
Louis was kept out far too late, after about an hour the nanny should have taken him away for a break. Kate herself was looking worn out.
Kate and William caused this poor behaviour by keeping him out for too long.
The Cambridge’s will be embarrassed by these pictures, nothing ‘adorable’ about them. These pictures will follow poor Louis for the rest of his life. The media are terrible.
William looked really unhappy and l bet he had words about this with Kate afterwards.
Imagine if Archie had done this?
At the end of the clip above she looked upset and I suspect that this behaviour happens at home too – and maybe much worse. I’m neither a parent or an early years expert but even I know that hitting your mother (or father, in fact any adult) in the face is a bad sign.
It begs the question, what is he seeing at home?
William was well known for doing the same with both parents – if the behaviour is not corrected he will turn into another William in about 20 years time.
@Digital Unicorn…Oh yes, he has clearly put his hand over his mother’s face to shut her up several times before. It is not new behaviour.
Don’t worry about Louis. The Daily Fail crowd called it cute and that he broke the Internet. It’s all very endearing behaviour unless it’s Meghan’s child.
Omid retweeted the video. His comment seemed to indicate Louis was taken away. I don’t care how young he is. That behavior was disrespectful to his mother. But like others said above, this probably wasn’t the first time he did that to her. These clips will follow the Cambridges, but especially Early Years authority Kate. Not a good look at all.
Louis is telling her to be quiet. Now if that was Archie it would be like “Megan cannot handle her children”.
I have a different take – I think Louis is Kate’s favorite and as such, I think she indulges him (out of love, not indifference). That’s why I think he’s comfortable showing defiance with her (as kids do).
You got it, Chicken! My youngest is the same way. Perks of being the baby.
Maybe he is the favorite and she lets his behavior slide. But even if that’s not it, he shouldn’t have been there. He’s FOUR. He had a long weekend, he looked exhausted, I get why they wanted George there for the photo ops but Louis should have been at home by that point. Even the “best” kid can have issues holding it together when wiped out.
All I can say is, those poor kids. I can feel the uncomfortableness radiating off them.
Yes. George has never seemed all that happy in the spotlight but even Charlotte, who previously seemed to be somewhat outgoing, looked rather somber in most of the pictures and video clips from this whole weekend. I’m not one who expects kids to be picture perfect happy smiley in public all the time, but all three kids just seemed so down. Especially compared to their Tindall and Phillips cousins. I am side-eyeing the hell out of the Clownbridges for dragging their kids around all weekend and not planning things better in order to keep them comfortable.
It seems like Kate is unaware that they know the extent of it all.
Bill does, I am not sure that if he is capable of processing the gravity and depth of the situation.
Should he choose to accept and embrace the fact that allegedly he needs mental therapy, it would be the 💡 at the 🔚 of the tunnel
Harry and Meghan will forgive him, because it is therapeutic. Their trust is something entirely different.
While nothing is inevitable, the clarity and pain from receieving therapy, can only be nothing but rewarding for Bill, and by extension, the monarchy.
It is emcumbant that the Royal Family as an institution to return proper to its mission statement.
Metaphorically speaking, there is no need to have “sharks” circling the moat, seal it and get rid of the person(s), if possible, that let the “sharks” in.
Get rid of “branding”, it is too dangerous for some, a clutch for at least one, and does the country a great disservice.
Thank Goodness Sussexes are on they way 🏡.
They made it out alive, this was a visit of pure love for the Queen.
I saw the horror on the face of the driver and security escort faces as they drove Harry back to Frogmore Cottage, published in the shi!!y Fail 📰.
That said it all, imagine having to wear body armour to a Thanksgiving Service.
A special day in h#ll for the “royal sources” that ever leaked to that rag.
William probably already views Louis as “the problem child” because he didn’t want a third–just the heir and spare. I think it’s Kate who wanted a third (and fourth). So just as Charlotte is “less than” as the spare, Louis doesn’t even have a role at all. So I’d imagine William would have no time for age-related tantrums or whatever. He would not be amused. It seems like he’d freeze him out and definitely walk away to let Kate handle it.
Well, at one point William regarded Charlotte as the difficult one before Louis came along saying that she was a handful compared to George.
After Lois acting with Kate ,he gives Kate a hug then runs away to William who entertain him then asks Charles and Louis runs and hops into Charles ‘s lap and they watch together.
Coat is way too long. And for sure the children are being used as a buffer to hide the parents’ broken relationship.
Louis really kicked off at the parade this afternoon – there’s some video doing the rounds of Kate struggling to deal with him. But again, he’s far too young – the parade was long and would have been quite boring for him, plus it’s pretty chilly today in London. He should never have been there really – surely he’d have been better off in some nursery somewhere with the other little ones, being entertained by the nannies.
He pushed Kate away in one sequence (it’s on Twitter). He should have been just in two of the events and watched from the window. He was overtired.
I’m not into any of this at all.
When i saw this yesterday I instantly thought of PR stunting to take the press focus away from it being Lilibets first birthday and all the news around who has or has not met the children. Same with them appearing at the concert (where they looked bored).
George did not look particularly comfortable from what i can tell from the clips I’ve seen, he spent most of his time with his head down and seemed to avoid giving anyone he didn’t know eye contact. Was the same for the carriage ride for Trooping – he was slouched in the corner looking uncomfortable. Charlotte seems shy at first but at things went on she seemed to relax a bit more and looked like she had some fun. George seems like a shy, reserved little boy.
Also, Cain showed the children more attention than he has ever shown his wife in public. Sucks to be you Keen.
Also, just saw photos from todays balcony appearance – keen was punted to the end so Cain got to stand next to Granny. Someone had words with her after the Trooping fiasco.
Kate is controlling and from the moment they sat down she was all over him to behave and he was not having it. What we’re seeing in that clip is their relationship dynamics. He probably would have behaved better had he sat next to his father, not because William is a better parent, but if Louie’s relationship with William is to be seeing but not heard he would have sat quietly.
That clip is cringe worthy. The way he was flying his hand in her face, where did he learn that? He was being totally disrespectful to her, who’s behavior is he imitating? William pretty much ignored him as if he has already given up on the child.
There’s another clip where his young cousin leans over and he pulls her hair. Yep, that kind of thing needs stamping out pretty quickly.
Those children look so uncomfortable, especially George. I wonder if he has some of his father’s alleged anxiety. Charlotte looks a bit better but both look terrified. Those poor kids are already working harder than their parents. Something nice, though Kate’s coat is too large she looks great in that pretty bright color.
I’m sure they will get media training soon. Not sure what good it did for their parents but maybe they might be better (I’m trying to be positive for them).
I wonder though, will they have access to mental health resources and help? I know Meghan was denied but they’re white and children of the heir so maybe yes? I dunno. It would be ironic if they were denied mental health resources since their parents are such “sincere” advocates of good mental health.
Right I hope so!
I don’t understand the Wales outfits at all! I get that George can’t rock up in jeans and a Marvel tshirt but there are smart casual outfits that are age appropriate. And Charlotte’s coat is for winter? It’s June! I know it’s the U.K. and not always the warmest but 🤷🏻♀️
I do think some of the U.K. are starting to turn – on social media there has been quite a marked change in comments on media articles. Definitely appears to me that the tide is starting to turn against these two.
As l said earlier these young children should not have been dragged out on show for 4 days solid, come on, Thursday/Friday, all day Saturday ,Wales all day then flew back to London and back out again till late in de cold watching Rod Stuart with your parents , ahhhhh Jayus !!!!!! All for PR ……..they should be ashamed of themselves
If these kids are now “working royals”, doesn’t that violate child labor laws? Seriously, this verges on child abuse. Forcing them to interact with strangers and be all dressed up to walk around all day is cruel. I don’t care what they’re being prepared for. They should be prepared to lead normal lives like other kids. It emphasizes just how perverse the whole royal system is, especially with George getting most of the attention from his father. Attention which he doesn’t seem to want. As several have pointed out, he looks positively miserable most of the time and it’s pretty obvious already that he is not temperamentally suited for the so called “job” they are grooming him for. If this royal charade continues long enough for George to become direct heir, I predict lots of trouble ahead. He already hates his life, and he’s only nine! This is NOT NORMAL!
Kaiser. I think BP got the massage that the balcony picture on Friday(?) was a fail so they did a redo today with the queen and the immediate heirs.
I’m glad to see they realized the images on Friday were bad and tried to fix it but by now they should have known the line up on Friday was going to be bad.
In retrospect, on Friday they should have brought the queen out with her cousins, the original firm, the people who helped the young queen, then have them step back in and bring out the heir, the way they did today.
Controversial opinion: I don’t feel sorry for the Cambridge kids.
And this has NOTHING to do with my feelings about their parents/extended fam, etc.
This is their life. Much like kids of farmers that do farm work on weekends and evenings after school and my kids who do their public school homework and chores, it is the life they were born into and must learn to live and manage. The sooner they experience this and acclimate to it, the better their life experience will be. They have many perks that most children will never experience, such as never being hungry, going to the best schools, privileged lives, etc. Not to mention, never having to worry about grades, student loan debt, employment, feeding your future family, etc. And I don’t want to be one of those “but what about the kids in Ukraine” people, but I just think that this is their life’s work and it could be far far worse.
The life they were born into dehumanizes them. They can never escape. They have no choice. The privileges which are considerable only dehumanize them further. Unlike other human beings, they never have to make their own way in life or support themselves as adults, all of which is part of being human. Having one’s whole life mapped out for them from birth is inhuman. And all the taxpayer funded luxuries in the world can never replace one’s basic humanity. Harry and Meghan get this which is why they will never put their kids on display like zoo animals.
Wow. That is seriously so true and deep. You kind of blew my mind.
Susan, money and privilege can never make up for self-absobed parents who can’t/won’t care and a life dedicated to image over substance. If I had a buck for every wealthy child raised like this who never recovered, I’d be richer than Elon Musk and Bill Gates put together. ☹️☹️ As Brassy Rebel noted, extreme wealth is an inhuman pressure cooker that children need either help, a rooted personality, or outside life experience to learn to handle. Studies have shown similar pathology in kids raised in extreme wealth or extreme poverty. Both suffer great emotional deprivation, and that is a loss it’s hard to recover from.
Susan, yes, I see your point. It’s true.
Athena, I’d love to see the re-do of the balcony scene. Where can I find it? Do you think they’ll use this second picture from now on, reversing Kate’s PR stunt?
Its currently on the front page of the BBC website.
I watched a video clip of it and it seems William plays her at her own game – he takes his position and then won’t move. She stands behind him for several seconds before pushing past him to stand next to him. To me it looked like she was expecting him to move down to give her space – he was NOT moving from his spot next to his grandmother.
Karma has coming knocking at KP.
Yes, l noticed that William was not going to let Kate take up her usual position, he was very quick to position himself, after what happened on Thursday.
I think there was def a discussion about getting a photo op with the Queen, Charles, William and George. The way this balcony is arranged they could get that shot, maybe with Charlotte too. It was clearly designed (by William, on his own or with direction?) to cut Kate out of the main shot with the Queen. And she absolutely wanted him to move down so she could stand there.
It’s in the last 15 minutes of this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LXn5911PAs
Lol she really cannot help herself? The Queen is wearing green and the rest of the family is in coordinated colours blue and white. And she wears fuschia? 🤣
They all look so miserable in the clip. Exhausted Kate gripping Louis to hold him in place, George downcast, William with face like thunder, Charlotte taking a deep breath of nervousness and waving for dear life. Chuck and Cam gawping like they blundered into someone else’s photo. Queenie giving it the bare minimum before turning to go back inside.
@Jazz Hands Literally everyone else still and composed while Khate manages a ridiculous hair flip, and nervous tick gestures with her hands. This is public appearances 101, and she simply cannot handle it. I’m sure the derangers will be comforting themselves with that momentary back touch for weeks to come 😂
Yikes!!
Jazz Hands, thanks for this link. Oops, looks like someone told Willy that he had to hold his nose and briefly touch Khate. Somebody COACHED him to touch her precisely there.
They already cut Kate out of the video for the closeup. They’ll definitely crop her out on the future. Poor Lou is also cropped out, but I doubt he minds.
I watched the video and I also saw William leading Louis away toward Kate at the end, so it was George standing directly next to the queen, Charlotte beside him and Louis at the end. If she were bolder, she could have sneaked in to the right of William, displacing both the FFK and the FFFK. To be frank, I would have loved if she had done that.
Well, can’t have Louis getting above his station.
I hope he bails and lives his life as he wishes.
This use of children for ‘work’ is shameful. This isn’t a celebration for them if they are unhappy, glum, or having a mini meltdown. It’s work.
Trying to say this is a fun celebration for them is pure sophistry. Are these royal jaunts classified as fun outings or work? If work, then the kids are working.
Even if these royals are exempt from following employment laws, as responsible parents, they can take action and limit press outings and tailor them to the children’s needs. There is no state emergency requiring children’s hands on deck. Unlike common people who are debating over heating bill V. grocery bill. There is a Windsor family war going on and these children are being used to shield its ugliness. Shame!
It’s unsurprising the family is a mess. They work harder at looking good and happy than actually being emotionally happy and healthy.
Also, these kids should be paid, especially the spares, so they have a nest egg to fall back as adults on when they are kicked off the ‘working royal’ dole.
“these kids should be paid,” sounds like an excellent solution if Brits keep demanding BRF show up for ribbon cuttings or whatever their ‘work’ consists of. Seems like QEII tried to take care of people who supported her with places to live, but all on ad hoc unaccountable basis. Especially any kind of basis public understands.
I don’t think they should be paid, they don’t really need the money. THey will be set for life with trust funds and inheritances. But they should be gifted with a relatively normal childhood, with children their own age, and learning things in school and having fun times. And have careers outside the royal family and be independent.I hope they are given a lot of downtime after this.
Random thoughts
Louis darting over to cuddle with Charles was cute.
He acted up towards his mom but he also tightly embraced her and patted her on the back. The shushing and acting up was a small part. I watched the whole video on YouTube. It was actually very sweet. I think he loves his mom but he’s 4 and it was not the place for him. The trooping should’ve been enough. They should’ve had Louis in between Kate and William with Charlotte and George between William and C&C but I think we can understand why that didn’t happen.
The balcony redo is hilarious. You can’t even see Kate in the closeup(just like William in the trooping balcony). Not hard to excise her if a divorce comes.
Did Charles spend time with Charlotte? I’ve never seen them together in any of the photos? Louis was overtired and should have had naptimes and time off with his nanny and maybe some of the cousins.
i think things may have gone more smoothly if both the children and their parents were dressed down a bit considering the nature of the engagement. I think putting a suit on poor little George probably has a dampening effect on him, although he seems to be already less outgoing than both Charlotte and Louis. If they are going to “use” the children, perhaps they could have tried to introduce an element of fun- otherwise these things will turn into pure misery.
As Alexandria said, Kate knew she’d be sidelined, so wore a fuschia dress when all but the queen wore blue and white. At least she provided Charlotte with plenty of buttons on her white coat, a sign of loving care, no doubt?
George looks so much like Di, and he walks exactly like his unc H. Char looks like big Lili, and Di.
I’m so sorry for Louis that he looks like 👑 🍕, right now. I hope he grows out of it.
That’s all I’ve got.
I don’t see any resemblance between the Queen and Charlotte. I see Diana and Carole, she has the side long glance that Diana had. Louis looks like Uncle James Middleton IMO. Not sure about George, he did look like Michael Middleton now he’s looking more Windsor, but He still has the Middleton eyes.
I have loved this coverage and commentary!
My greatest impression is that Kate is selfish when dressing her daughter. The only outerwear I have ever seen Charlotte in is a plain white sweater and that dark, heavy, horseblanket of a coat. For someone who favors curls, rainbow hues, buttons and bows, Kate rarely bothers to find her daughter something special to wear! I was relieved that Charlotte got to wear a red dress for this momentous occasion, but also was surprised it happened at all. Is Kate that self absorbed?
At least Sophie has poor fashion sense for herself and isn’t treating Lady Louise’s wardrobe as less important.
The portrait (photograph) of them is nice only Will had to ruin it by pursing his lips.
The photos of Louis at the trooping have became meme fodder, but they distress me. Why wasn’t he given some ear protection? I know it’s not the cutest, but it’s understandable.
The other so called working totals should have been with the queen when she came onto the balcony not just c and c and Cambridge I am glad they did not have the dynasty shot of 3 future kingd