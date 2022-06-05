Prince William & Kate brought George & Charlotte to Wales on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Wales on Saturday, as they were scheduled to for weeks. They brought their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but seemingly left Prince Louis at home. I think Prince Louis’s first big outing with his family on the balcony was deemed “enough” for little Lou for the time being. That child was too much, everything was too loud and he looked way overstimulated. He’s a little firecracker though. In any case, Charlotte and George are old enough to “behave” during public events, which magically means that they’re now considered working royals, I guess. George and Charlotte look unimpressed with public duties, in general. One good thing is that William and Kate were so busy fussing with George and Charlotte that this was the first event/trip they’ve done in months where their body language isn’t set to “William can barely tolerate Kate.” Shades of Diana and Charles, using the kids as buffers.

As for Kate and her fashion – Kate did a rewear of a very expensive bespoke Eponine coat. The Mail said the coat is orange, some photos make it look red, so I’m going with orange-red. My guess is that Kate didn’t feel like doing flag-cosplay today and maybe “red is Wales.” I found Kate’s hairstyle pretty interesting – she so rarely does a high ponytail with straight hair. It is… um, a very Meghan hairstyle.

Interestingly enough, Kate did a quickie event on Friday evening, when she made a surprise visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital. She wished them a happy Jubbly and she wore a mask.