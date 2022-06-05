The Sussexes quietly met with Prince Charles at Clarence House on Friday

For all the talk about the “body language” and “frostiness” between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, there was no public interaction between the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Sussexes either. Everything about Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral was choreographed precisely so that Charles, Camilla, William and Kate would not have to be in the same frame at Harry or Meghan, or speak to them whatsoever in public. Now, we also know that Charles and the Queen did a lot to ease Harry and Meghan’s path for this visit. That much was clear. It’s also clear that Harry and Charles have had *some* contact in recent months, especially with Charles and Camilla seeing the Sussexes on their April visit. So… this isn’t surprising: Harry and Meghan apparently went to Clarence House on Friday morning before the church service.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Clarence House after meeting with Prince Charles at his London residence this morning, it has been claimed. The Sussexes were reportedly seen leaving his home shortly before Friday morning’s National Service of Thanksgiving. After leaving, they were followed not long after by the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Clarence House and Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on reports that the Queen has already met the couple’s daughter Lilibet. But Vanity Fair reports Harry and Meghan met with Charles before the service, which the Queen was forced to sit out.
Some British outlets are going with “secret talks,” but as always, there’s a difference between discreet and secretive. I think Harry and Charles are quietly and discreetly talking and they’re trying to work through some things. Is everything perfect between them? No. Will all of their hatchets be buried? No. But they’re grown men and I genuinely hope they can work something out where they can at least talk. I would also hope that Charles showed an eagerness to at least see and spend time with his grandchildren.
In the New York Times’s coverage of the Jubbly events, they describe this year as Charles’s “soft launch” as eventual monarch, with Peter Hunt calling him “the de facto, front-of-house head of state.” Historian Ed Owens told the Times: “We’re living through a regency in all but name. They’ve got no blueprint for what to do with a monarch who is so aged and so frail.” I think that’s important to remember too – what’s happening between Charles and the Sussexes isn’t just about an estrangement between father and son, it’s about a soon-to-be king making peace with the prince who is partly a political asset and partly an existential political threat.
Clarence House chose some interesting photos for their Instagram carousel:
There will be no peace.
I hope that there can be, at the very least, a place where a man and his father can communicate like reasonable people. But I remember sweet little Harry as a young child and then the horrible loss of his “mummy,” Diana. I wonder if, in his soul, he has trouble forgiving a father who cheated and cruelly treated his beloved mother. He saw Diana’s agony thru a child’s eyes with a child’s heart. I wonder if Chuck is only trying to be nice so Harry doesn’t eviscerate Camilla in the upcoming book. Chaz is obsessed with Camilla & I don’t trust his motives. But…does Harry? Can Harry? Should Harry?
Pics or it didn’t happen. Charles seems desperate to have people believe he and Harry are back on good terms. After their secret visit with the Queen before Invictus, Charles was desperately telling everyone who would listen that he saw the Sussexes too. Meanwhile Harry never mentioned him.
Agree. Pics or it didn’t happen. “It has been claimed” and “reportedly seen leaving” is not a statement of fact. If this was really true, someone, somewhere would have snapped a pic.
No one snapped pics of the last Sussex visit. I believe this happened. It hurts neither party and helps both in the wording. That’s strategy we only see in true articles.
I believe William and Kate are horrible behind the scenes and CH Instagram is passive aggressively reflecting that. Painting only the Cambridges as the odd ones out. No smiles and Kate’s scheming stare.
Charles would be wise to align himself closer to Harry than William. And Harry keeps a top insider within the Firm to allow him his wants. Visits, memorials, work and whatever else. His security would be handled regardless of William trying to prevent it.
Totally agree, pics or it didn’t happen. Chuck is desperate to look like a peacemaker and can see better than TOB that the Sussexes have won over the world. So I think he recognizes he should have them onside for his own benefit. If the Sussexes weren’t the powerhouse they’ve become, I don’t think we’d see all these stories about how they’re making up, reconnecting, blah blah blah. Chuck is a selfish, self-centered user, who only cares about his own reign and having C crowned as Queen.
Pics or it didn’t happen, totally. They were there for the Queen, for the children to meet her, for the children to be on UK soil. The sussexes don’t care for the others, not having lunch with the Vipers. And that Carroussel sucks: trimmed down monarchy is SOOOOOO boring he must post everybody like we know he doesn’t want to. Loser petty selfish king to be.
It would have been a much bigger PR coup for Charles if he had been photographed going to see Harry. Loving grandpa, eager to see his grandchildren. It looks bad that Charles couldn’t even make the effort. Even if this story os true, it sounds very fly by night. It doesn’t sound like a proper visit.
If we waited for pics before believing something happened, we’d hardly know anything at all. We know H&M met with TQ in April and with C&C for some smaller amount of time. It makes sense that H&M would meet with them again this time around. Now, if the BM were saying H&M had a cheerful breakfast with W&K, then I’d definitely want proof.
We don’t know that the Sussexes met with C& C in April. From
Harry’s own mouth we know they met with the Queen. He never mentioned C & C. The only people claiming H & M met Charles are the same tabloid writers who keep giving us Peacemaker Keen narratives.
@Aurora – I read pieces that said a spokesperson for H&M confirmed the meeting. That could be a lie, but we have seen how the RF leaks stories to the media and it makes sense that C&C would have leaked this.
@Eurydice the Sussexes spokesperson only mentionned and confirm a meeting between them and the Queen, they never confirmed anything relating to Charles. The only people who keep mentionning Charles are the rota and it became a fact when it wasn’t. Harry then himself talked about meeting his grandmother.
The Sussexes told people they don’t have anonymous sources talking for them so if it doesn’t come from them I prefer to ignore. We have so many precedents of anything coming from that island is twisted and changed to work some narrative.
100% agree with Eurydice, both the Sussexes and Clarence House accomplish plenty under the radar. The Brit media kept yammering “oh the Sussexes are going to stunt queen the attention away from her Maj” and Harry & Meghan are fully capable of doing things away from the media and they enjoy shutting down the Rota. They get the most done away from prying eyes anyway.
Really love Anne’s silk oufit, is that shantung silk? Gorgeous.
@ Truthiness: Anne’s outfit was the best of all of them. But she needs to change her hairstyle into something softer and more flattering. Combing it back from her face is too severe and makes her look older than she is.
Respectfully disagree with ‘pics or it didn’t happen’. That’s the toxic tabloids’ rallying cry. H&M have proven they can and will correct false narratives. I’m with Kaiser re: ongoing and discreet diplomacy.
Agree completely, Teddy. No pics because for once, no on tipped off the tabloids. This means that Baldemort didn’t know about the meeting either, because KP would have tipped the media and then railed at H&M for getting publicity during the Jubbly. Charles is not a stupid man. Harry is both an asset to the Crown and a huge threat to it. At some level, I’m sure he loves his son. By all accounts, he was very upset when William was keeping his grandchildren from him. I’m guessing he wants to know Archie and Lilibet. At the end of the day, the Crown will win over any personal feelings, but by reconciling with Harry, he can both serve the Crown and get what he wants personally. I don’t see reconciliation possible, however, until Charles grows a spine and stands up to William.
Completely agree with you and Kaiser. Discreet diplomacy.
None of them need to show or prove anything to anyone right now. This is a family matter.
I know some will be angry about this and some will desperately try to spin it as “they’re coming back into the fold!” I just think both Harry and Charles want to be on good terms with each other and not warring. Harry would like to feel comfortable enough to come to the UK more frequently and Charles doesn’t want an enemy. If Charles begins to act right, maybe Harry will show up to the occasional event to show support during Charles upcoming reign.
Now Willy on the other hand will remain S P A C E for the foreseeable future.
We’re on the same page Snuffles. Do we know for sure this meeting happened? No, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did. I don’t think the Sussexes need or want to be close to Charles, I just think they want to be civil and not warring.
Agree. I think this is reasonable adults acting like reasonable adults. Were they close before? Probably not. Are they close now? Probably not. But are they trying to find a detente? Yes. I don’t get this hardline stance from the stans of “hate them forever.” We don’t know these families and we don’t know what happens behind closed doors.
@UNDANCER
I think you’re right on the 🎯🎯
@ UNCDANCER, yes. You have it put together in a package perfectly wrapped. Thank you!!
I agree. Charles and Harry (and Meghan) can be assets to one another if they can work out their differences. I don’t think that Harry would ever be an actual enemy of Charles, but it would be good for both if the BM didn’t paint it that way.
As for Willy, yeah, foreseeable future, but I wonder. Will there come a time when Willy needs Harry in some way? Will there be a divorce? In the same way the people wonder if the brothers could get together without Meghan in the picture, I wonder the same about Kate.
William already needs Harry. He needs him to use him. He needs deflection.
William has even stated he will work less than any other in his position. He needed Harry to do the work too.
Imo a divorce is coming. Kate is not an asset and she will take the fall. But that won’t bring Harry back and won’t have William apologizing.
William has spent his adult life trying to build a public image (not always successfully) as being the opposite of his parents’ messy soap drama. He will play Happy Families with Kate with the determination of the Grim Reaper. Kate doesn’t need to be an asset, she just needs to be pliant and present. How would giving the tabloids an opening like a divorce help him consolidate power in any way? There will be no divorce. Just scepters in rose-bushes.
Charles doesn’t want William to consolidate power after the Queen passes, rendering himself a placeholder, especially when William gets access to the Duchy $$ and is no longer financially dependent on his dad. So Harry, with all his popularity and distracting star power, is a great option to play off against William.
The Duchy funds are controlled by a Board, he doesn’t get to run crazy doing whatever he wants with it. He cannot even sell Highgrove or have the Duchy purchase a different home for him without Board approval.
Kate isn’t an asset and William knows it. If for no other reason, that is why a divorce is coming. Kate, her family, her unprofessionalism. She’s an embarrassment to William. Nothing he hates more than being embarrassed. That’s why all the talk about Adelaide Cottage. Getting Kate set up in a separation home paid by taxpayers, while William and Duchy funds move on to Wife #2.
I think a divorce is coming too. The contempt William has for Kate is palpable and it ramped up after Sussexexit.
I agree. I think Charles (with the benefit of hindsight) knows that he handled the departure of the Sussexes terribly. It was noticeable that when Harry was talking to Oprah about Charles he sounded choked but, when he spoke about William he was angry.
Charles is no fool and I think the direct comparison between the success of the IGs and the disastrous Caribbean tour made him realise that Harry is still a great asset to the royal family. If both can find a way around their differences then I do believe it will be a “win win” for both of them. The main problem will be William and the Middletons poking their oars in!
With Charles most likely having a packed schedule for the JUBBLY weekend, I can see a quick H&M stopover before the service being fit in. And not for breakfast or anything like that, because if I were Meghan I would not touch food/drink with that Dior on. But I imagine both sides would probably benefit from, and be open to, a half an hour’s sit-down together in private.
Agreed. And there is something to be said for making peace with a parent after becoming a parent yourself. They don’t have to be close, or a constant in each other’s lives.
I haven’t spoken to my father in well over a decade, so for Harry, I agree with everything you said, Snuffles. It’s not my business, and that is his dad. I really hope they can forge some sort of relationship that leaves Harry the only parent he has left.
@ Snuffles, I agree that Harry, and Meghan as well, would like to resolve his issues with his father for personal reasons. I think Charles does want to repair his relationship with Harry, yet his intentions are much more murky. Charles does want to repair his relationship with Harry, and Meghan as well, but at the same time Charles’ reputation took a considerable hit when he cut off Harry and Meghan, stopped taking his calls as well.
I find it suspicious as Harry and Meghan went to CH that morning, why are Harry and Meghan putting forth all of the effort whereas Charles and Camilla are perfectly capable of reaching out to Harry and Meghan and taking the initiative? Charles “saw” Harry and Meghan during their short stop on the way to IG? Charles desperately needs to repair his reputation, whereas Harry is reaching out for selfless reasons. Plus the vulgar display of Charles blowing a kiss to KKKHate as he and Camilla entered for the Thanksgiving service revolted me. For Charles, TOBB is a volatile man-child that Charles cannot control nor can he sustain a steady relationship. TOBB in known to withhold his children from Charles due to his temper tantrums.
As for TOBB and Harry, I don’t think that that relationship will ever recover. TOBB is much too egotistical to apologize, he would need to offer a genuine apology. TOBB is too emotionally stunted and refuses to take any responsibility for his actions and those of KKKHate and Knauf. TOBB thinks that his smear campaign against Harry was justified too.
I don’t trust the source. It’s Katie Nichol who alleges that she saw Harry and Meghan driving out of CH before the church service. I think Harry and Charles teams were talking in the run up to the Jubilee but there’s no demonstrable sign to me that they’re on the mend. There’s been absolutely no talk about Charles planning to meet Archie and Lili. It’s been all about the Queen meeting them and that tells me there had been no change in their relationship.
Yes, but the narrative of TQ as the nations granny is driving the reunion in the press. It’s like the palace isnt sure about what Charles should do in terms of how it makes him look. Should the almost king see his granddaughter and make peace with his son? Does it make him look foolish to welcome H&M? It feels like there are two narratives here. What should Charles future king do, and what should Charles the father of Harry do? It’s all about optics so I can believe he met with them but isn’t acknowledging it.
Agreed, FHMom, and if the British press acknowledges that Charles needs Harry, they are going to have to look at their treatment of both Harry and Meghan, which we all know they are never going to do. It’s so much easier for them to push the “granny with one foot in the grave” narrative than to deal with the mountain of lies both Charles and Willnot have perpetrated against Harry and Meghan.
Yeah I find it strange that the man who was yearning to see A & L still hasn’t bothered to visit them. And, we all know that if he’d seen them, he would have leaked it to his media buddies.
Say no more, Katie Nichol🤥, funny she was the only one with this story, like she was the only one with the lavender scented paint for Archie’s nursery and he was going to be raised gender fluid.
I haven’t checked this, but Katie N was the royal commentator on the CBC, Canada’s national broadcaster, and I believe that it was the anchor, Adrienne Arsenault who said she thought she saw Harry and Meghan emerging from Clarence House. The CBC also confirmed that Harry and Meghan were warmly cheered by the crowd. The reporter on the ground, Heather Hiscox, said they were watching for the reaction of the crowd and reported their warm reception.
If KN said it it’s very likely false. Most of her reporting is pure fiction.
So the BM whines that they meet in secret but usually whine that PH might talk about what was said? Which way is it supposed to be, BM? I’m amazed that CH put up pictures with Bea and Eugenie. No Mike, Jack or Edo though.
Maybe to rub it into Pedo’s face: “Your DAUGHTERS are still considered HRH…YOU are not!” Chaz may be in his 70s, but he is a child in his pettiness and jealousies.
The order of the pics (at least here) was weird too. First came the working royals. Then came the non-working royals. Why? Is Chuck trying to change his tune? I’d always read that Bea was eager to join the family biz in diplomacy, but got shut out by Chuck’s slimming. What’s he trying to say? Welcome part-timers? The problem with that scenario is that everybody has adjusted their lives to non-working, but related to family. Would take a lot of heavy lifts to change that setup; not sure Chuck could.
Meghan looks absolutely beautiful, but has anyone else noticed the lumpy fit of her bodice? I’m wondering if it’s some kind of padding because she’s still breast-feeding Lili? And she was concerned about leaking?
She was wearing a button down and wool skirt underneath the coat dress- I wish she had chosen something other than a button down because I agree, it’s a flaw in what could have been perfection.
I think she is perfection I noticed no flaws in that outfit
Why are people looking for perfection in others and not themselves?
It is win win for Meghan, she looked great and she and her husband adore each other and had great confidence.
Thanks @Gabriella, a button down explains it, and light colors are reflective.
I do love the look of a sweater over a button down but it’s hard to get the shirt to lie smooth — that’s why they came out with those sweaters with contrasting collar & cuffs, and (even worse) bodysuits with the snap crotch. Ugh!
Anyway, Meghan was absolutely elegant and radiant. Both she and Harry were the epitome of class and poise, 100% as usual. Nice to see, and I look forward to them releasing photos of the kids with the Queen when they choose to do so.
Dior said she was wearing a shirt and skirt inside. I think they said the material was silk and wool, so definitely made the whole outfit a little thicker. But nevertheless, still elegant.
I looked through the carousel and the Yellow Rose of TX throwing the stink eye and why does she always search for the camera? Not a good look when you’re supposed to be mouthing, uh, singing a hymn during a church service.
Sorry, I love her commitment to not starving and to looking like a fit, healthy person. It’s fine with me that she has “bulk” – aka, flesh of the living.
I think this kind of nitpicking is what drive Diana and now Kate to anorexia and bulimia. Women are humans. It’s okay.
WiththeAmerican
Thank you for the last two sentences. It is ok if there is a bit of flaw in the outfit. It is not the end of the world. Like I don’t get the fuss. It is just a coat. She is human and no one is perfect. No wonder people go for nip and tuck, because if you are a celebrity, you should be perfect all the time. Let us give women a break/ pass.
Before I forget what shape is boxy? I don’t understand these American terms.
In Africa we used to have women who are naturally curve, big ass and hips. And other women without. You know what life used to go on. But not anymore, if you see how many people especially Nigerian women who are doing BBl, it is a large number and, increasing, some people are even dying on operation tables, why? Because they want to attain certain type of beautiful/ attractiveness. I think can be due to American influence of the Kim Kardashians of the world. One that shocked me was a Nigerian reality show celebrity who had gone to have her chin elongated.
Let us appreciate each other the way we are.
@withtheamerican
I totally agree with your statement and particularly like ‘flesh of the living’ that gave me a chuckle
I totally agree with you, Meghan looks absolutely stunning, and like a living human.
@ Lusaka mummy, you are right. We are all fighting the “need” for perfection and we will never have it. We should be celebrating who we are, without the makeup, clothes or thousands paid for perfection.
Too many celebrities are creating this perfection when we are already perfect to begin with. Let’s celebrate our selves now and always. Otherwise we are just playing an never ending game of chase.
Why the pivot to body shape and size? We’re talking about a button!
Its a double breasted coat so I imagine any “lumpiness” is due to that. And I think Meghan looks totally elegant, no frills or ruffles of any kind. She looks like Paris Barbie standing there in that photo on the steps, lol.
@msiam
Haha Paris Barbie omg that’s great, Dior Barbie too I guess. Dior must be thrilled at these photos. I wonder in a situation like this if she has to pay for anything or if designers are clamouring to dress her? I’m nowhere near that world but I can fantasize about boxes of clothes arriving on the doorstep
Please don’t mention the “bulge” in her coat. I’ve already had one internet argument with someone who said it was a hidden microphone. 😆 The problem is I’ve also seen the same “suspicion” in the comments on the Daily Mail. I wonder how long it will be before it becomes a headline?
@withtheAmerican I totally agree and posted something very similar the other day. 🙂
I thought she looked great. The outfit is not the best she’s been in but it’s not ugly. I just prefer her in brighter colours. Anyway, at first I did not like it. I recall I did not like her wedding gown at first but it grew on me and it’s so classically beautiful now. I’m thinking this Dior outfit might be the same for me.
@Alexandria. Yes the outfit grows on me, too. It’s understatedly elegant and beautiful. She looks confidently radiant and ethereal. I love the total look and her flawless poise to carry on and soldier on despite the horrible and tense atmosphere in the church. She slayed it. And the British media and Kate are salty.
^^ Yep. Meghan’s Dior outfit has grown on me too! I was slightly disappointed when I first saw her exit the car in the white. However, I also realized that this is exactly the look she wanted. Something a bit conservative and understated, but also elegant and sophisticated, with a modern edge (trench features and styling of the back, which is to-die-for), and in a subdued color.
The griege is gorgeous, but it’s not shouting out loud, like her ‘coulda had a bad b*tch’ kelly green cape dress and matching hat, with Harry’s matching suit coat lining for 2020 Commonwealth Day Service. As someone mentioned, Meghan was going for “I’m at peace. Unfussed, unbothered. Here and present with serene staying power to support my husband. Yet booked, busy and ready to return to our thriving lives in Montecito. LoveWins!”
Meghan seems to always know how to dress for the occasion, and this is no exception. Plus, she’s always the one wearing the clothes. Her outfits do not wear her, like we see with some hapless people in the public eye.
NO. No lumps noticed by this American observer. There was a tiny bump on chest that I attributed to probably a button that was only visible for a few seconds as she exited the vehicle. An internal button or other internal fastening would not be surprising given the construction of the coat. She wore lot of layers with dbl-breast coat & shirt, not to mention underwear. So again, no lumps viewed by me.
What I saw? Fabulous posture!
^^ Agree. Meghan’s posture c’est magnifique! 😍
Honestly, I. An see Chuck doing this. Him and Camila looked tired in that Church, as a matter of fact, everyone on the right side of the church looked like lifeless and has beens. The energy was on the left with the others
Until seeing the group picture above in CH’s series I didn’t know where the Sussexes sat in relation to the Cambridges. From all the prior descriptions, I had thought that they had placed the Sussexes (and York sisters) in the middle or back rows of the same aisle as the Cambridges, but now I see them in the front rows of another aisle. What’s very curious is that in nearly every photo, Kate’s head is angled toward the Sussexes’ row, even when Kate is walking down the aisle to her own seat, her head is not pointed forward, it looks as if she’s looking for someone. Usually, I imagine that Kate would be supremely self-focused and confident that all eyes would be on her, but not this time. She really seemed distracted in that church.
There really was a noticeable difference in the atmosphere between the two sides of the church, wasn’t there?
Charles and Harry were somewhat close before this rift. Charles adores him in his way. This is painful for all involved. Of course they’re going to try to mend fences, cautiously. Harry is holding the line though, which, good on him. Charles needs to prove to be an adaptable, flexible monarch who can keep his own house in order, otherwise, why would anyone look to him to be able to speak on other matters? Charles is nothing if not calculating and shrewd. He knows how all this appears and wants not only a truce, but also a reconciliation
At least for political reasons, and likely for personal ones too.
I just saw an interesting video online of Charles at one of the street parties today. A black man tells him pointedly to bring Harry and Meghan back. He said something like “Charles, man, why did you let Harry leave? And his wife is so nice. Try to get them back.” Charles then replied “I’ll try. Yes, Meghan is beautiful.” I saw it on a squaddy’s Twitter page before I came here just now.
I’ll give it to Charles, no one does PR quite like him. That answer was something…
That video is fake. It’s a parody video. The girl who first tweeted it has done a poor job of letting people know that is not real.
Hahahaha…oh, wow.
That Kate picture in the carousel is SHADY
@Gabriella, I agree! I was surprised and amused they included it. Looks like it was taken around the time she threw her church tantrum.
I’m not on Instagram. Is there any other way to see it?
Go to the actual picture in this article above and clck on the arrow to the right of Camilla. It’s kind of hard to see, it really blends with her coat. It will take you through all the pictures. When you hit the last one, it takes you to the Twitter account if you want to look around. I’m not on Twitter either, but most of the time you can see what the link is offering.
@Lady D
Thanks!!!!!!
It IS shady, I LOLd.
It seems plausible to me that the Charles agreed to meet with Charles and Camilla at some point, but the fact that it appears to be more of a quick “stopover” on their way to another event suggests to me that Charles isn’t off the hook yet.
As for the other brother, it looks like that relationship is well and truly “space”. It’s interesting that the courtiers want credit for making sure the brothers never made contact – I guess everyone is just admitting that Will is the royal racist, huh?
Kaiser, your last sentence really resonated with me. “it’s about a soon-to-be king making peace with the prince who is partly a political asset and partly an existential political threat.” You are absolutely right. Charles is a lot of things, but push to shove, he’s pragmatic.
* that the Sussexes agreed to meet with Charles, of course!
I don’t think Charles or Harry are in control of the Jubby schedule. Everything has been orchestrated down to the minute – and with Charles having to take over for the Queen, his is the schedule that’s the most difficult. If Charles was able to carve out some time to meet with H&M, that’s kind of a big thing.
That is a really good point, Eurydice. Chuck has managed to back himself into a corner where he has no working royals he can count on, except for Anne. His schedule must be an absolute nightmare right now.
Jay, you are right, and “space” translates to “over”. I think the William the Royal Racist story will move front and center when Jobson’s book comes out and the press tour commences. Willy must be quaking in his boots.
The photo with Meghan in gloves next to Harry (for once not holding hands) is such a great look for her. I agree that she’s probably still breastfeeding Lily. I also think no matter how impeccably H and M handled all the optics (and I think they were genuinely glad to socialize with the cousins in church), it has been a strain for both of them. I give them both (especially Meghan) kudos for coming back for this and showing everyone how it’s done. Royally. Oh, and Charles looks extremely old standing next to Camilla.
Maybe harry and Charles should meet without Camilla there
Meghan absolutely is beautiful and looked incredible.it could be me projecting but I just truly realize how much Meghan loves Harry. I could see In her face , that she couldn’t have been 💯 comfortable being back among some of these people in a country who’s media tore her to shreds and still continue to. However she did it because of her love for Harry. I have seen her face really light up in pictures and even though she was smiling she looked a bit apprehensive. When I think of how these people try to extinguish her light and warmth I get so angry on her behalf. I am glad she comes back there to face her demons and show them that she is still standing, despite all they have done to her. I am wishing for the love between her and Harry to be one that goes on even in the after life
What is Sophiesta wearing? A cocktail dress at a daytime church service 😂😂 and her daughter looks like wearing a Victorian era nightgown. Recently I’ve observed that while Louise dresses up conservatively, her mother the Fiesta looks better dressed in comparison… is she trying to compete with her daughter?
Also that picture of Keen looking directly at the camera and her expression is…well… interesting.
Sophie absolutely sabotages her daughter so she can “shine”. She does it ALL THE TIME. She makes sure Louise wears something way too old for her, and then picks something way too young. It’s terrifying.
She and Edward are trying very hard to get in Charles’ good books now that it’s clear he’s largely in control. That said, in reply to J.Ferber, Charles looks ancient next to Camila, but can you imagine how he would have looked beside a 60 year old Diana? Talk about your Lady and the Tramp lmao
At the concert last night, poor Louise was in shades of blah gray. Completely made her “invisible”. Sophiesta, on the other hand, was in bright white lace, to compete with Keen (also in a suit with a flapper skirt, all white (with Meg’s hairstyle and red lip)).
Making her daughter match hat colors and sleeve styles is just gross. Is she begging someone to say that they look like sisters? Ugh.
I absolutely believe Sofie picks out Louise’s outfits for public events. I don’t know if she’s trying to sabotage Louise or if it’s just down to Sophie’s own taste in fashion, which is questionable.
To me it looks like Louise is wearing Sophie’s clothes and hats because she has no idea how to create her own style. And I can’t imagine Sophie wanting to help her develop one, either. Louise isn’t a beautiful girl, but if she dressed more her age and fashion she’d look much more attractive.
I don’t know, Sophie isn’t a style icon, but compared to Louise, she’s practically runway. Louise’s clothes are invariably dumpy, frumpy and ill-fitting to the point of looking like she’s not well taken care of. It has to be deliberate on Sophie’s part. Louise doesn’t dress like any 18 year old in 2022.
I want to stick up for Louise a little bit. I was a teen 15 years ago, though, well before social media became so omnipresent. I was a total nerd and wore jeans and baggy t-shirts every day and my style icon was…John Lennon lol. So when I had to dress for church?? Oh, it was probably a lot worse than Louise. My mom isn’t stylish and no one in my family had nice clothes. So when someone says she doesn’t dress like any other 18-year-old in 2022, I just think of how lost I would be if I had to go to a fancy church service in front of my whole country. And if I read what some people are saying about how I dressed? Omg. I don’t know if I would have the courage to leave my house for weeks.
Maybe if anyone in the RF stopped pinching pennies and paid for a real stylist (even just occasionally!), they could save themselves a lot of petty criticism. I wish someone would do this for Louise especially, so she could have some references for what she likes and looks good in going forward. But again, no one has great style at 18 when left to their own devices!
@P The thing is though, she’s not you. She’s a member of the royal family, a family whose entire existence revolves around optics. Also, not sure where you/your family fall on the socio-economic scale, but I would venture to say her family has a lot more wealth than yours. When she steps out in public, she’s not ‘some teen named Louise’, she’s a representative of that family. I very much doubt she doesn’t have access to clothing or advice about proper clothing/ It’s actually unthinkable. And she stands out from every single other person in the entire family regardless of age, status etc. Everyone else may be boring or dowdy, but they all look well groomed and taken care of. Their clothing looks appropriate. Louise’s ensembles, to me, have a Cinderella air about them.
Louise looks fine to me. She isn’t showy, that isn’t her style. She looks most comfortable when she’s in jeans and a blazer at horse events. One of her best outfits was a few years ago when she was out ice skating with the Tindalls. Black leggings, red sweater, cute black jacket I’d have bought. I think she isn’t a dressing up kind of person, but puts up with it because of family events.
I actually thought Louise’s outfit was really cute. One of the best outfits I’ve seen her in.
Granted it was totally inappropriate for a nationally televised church service, but still very cute.
I believe the Sussexes met the Cornwalls, perhaps for breakfast before the service. And I also believe they met in April before Invictus. These are baby steps in rebuilding the trust between father and son. Harry us said he would like to have a relationship with his father and they appear to be working on it. Yes, I believe Charles is doing this out of necessity to prevent a colossal disintegration of the commonwealth. this will slow the process but will not prevent it. charles is not doing this out of the kindness of his heart.
I wouldn’t be so cynical about Charles’ motives. While he is emotionally stunted and f *cked up, I believe he loves his children in the way that he can, given said emotional stunting.
I can believe he is trying to repair the relationship for personal reasons.
my faith in him is shattered by his inaction surrounding William’s role in the exile of the Sussexes. Charles is complicit, and became an active participant in the smear campaign by sitting back and letting it happen. Let’s not forget he took the string of father son photos with William (head resting on the shoulder, hands on the shoulder while TOB is in the wheelchair etc.) to show where the line of succession ran. He lied about providing security and left them unprotected thinking they would return cap in hand. No. never forget. He is cunning, and the motive is to protect the crown.
I agree. They met. I’m okay with H&M mending fences with Charles. Yes, Charles messed up badly, but it appears he’s trying to do better. I also believe he has made an effort to see A&L. We don’t know Charles’ every move. We don’t know when the Queen met them. That’s why Windsor and Frogmore Cottage are the perfect locations for secret visits. I’m fine without knowing because I suspect there will be pictures features the Queen & C&C with Archie & Lili. We do know there is nothing between William & Kate and the Sussexes. If anything those relationships seem worse than before. Probably due to the collusion of KP and Jason Knauf with the DM suit.
Mia, I feel what the Cambridges did to Meghan via Knauf was unforgiveable. How can they ever bridge that divide, I do not know. It was the ultimate stab in the back, mean and spiteful.
That’s exactly where I am, RoyalBlue, and I don’t see myself ever getting over the Jason Knauf betrayal of it all, so I can’t imagine Harry will find it any easier.
That was too far, and too obvious. There is no way that man would have spoken without Willnot’s permission.
Charles could have made it clear to the media that he is not tolerating the vitriol toward harry and Meghan
Charles inaction speaks volumes
A completely superficial sartorial question for our UK posters: I’m surprised by the length of the dresses / coats for a day event (would have expected something more knee-length?) Is this typical/ standard etiquette, or just current fashion lines in the UK?
“It has been claimed” is one of the rota’s go-to phrases when they are completely making things up but want to insulate themselves from possible legal claims or from being called out as the liars they are.
That picture of the Keens in the IG carousel, whew! Was someone trying to send a message? Like “Can you guys at least pretend for the cameras a little?” Everyone else looks nice and cheery for the most part. As for Charles meeting Harry and Meghan, could be true, could not be. Charles is a professional victim so I can see him wanting to hold on to that “poor, neglected grandpa” card for as long as possible.
@MsIam “As for Charles meeting Harry and Meghan, could be true, could not be. Charles is a professional victim so I can see him wanting to hold on to that “poor, neglected grandpa” card for as long as possible.”
I think Thomas Markle has that card under lock and key and won’t be letting go of it any time soon! 😆
I guess Charles and Toxic will fight over the card, lol. They really are two sides of the same coin. But they are both tails, lol.
“what’s happening between Charles and the Sussexes isn’t just about an estrangement between father and son, it’s about a soon-to-be king making peace with the prince who is partly a political asset and partly an existential political threat.”
I can’t imagine living in a family where this is the dynamic between parent and child.
But you have to admit “Prince who is partly a political asset and partly an existential political threat” is a really fantastic line.
Do you write for any other publications Kaiser? I’d love to read long form essays.
I was thinking the same about that line. It’s brilliant and needs to be a blurb in a fantasy or historical novel. I would read that book the minute it came out.
RoyalBlue, Totally with you on this. Charles was and will forever be a shit parent and shit husband, yanking security from Harry and Diana, allowing slander and hatred to swirl around them and releasing their whereabouts. For regular people, this is not a thing and I suspect this is why people don’t judge Charles more severely. In my opinion (and I know many people won’t agree), for a royal, that is attempted murder, not legally, but de facto, morally. If I were Harry, I could never forgive or forget.
Same.
Agree with Royalblue. And Chuck took away their security. Which sane parent does that when their child is a high risk? Your relationship can be estranged but to be ok with the fact that your child could be killed? That’s really something.
Yes, and the Charles misled the world into believing that he was paying for H&M&A’s security and living expenses from his own funds. That was despicable! This has led me to question the real circumstances of Princess Diana’s security at the time of her death.
J. Ferber – Say it again!
The ways that Charles betrayed Diana and then Harry are deep and profound and multi-faceted. Charles is completely self-centered (he sees Camilla as an appendage, a part of himself, so he protects her) and may not even understand how much he did to undermine and yes endanger his own son. I think of him as a villain who truly does not know he is a villain — he thought forbidding his only mixed-race grandchild from having any title and any security was fine, he thought denying Harry the half-in half-out option and then stripping him of security without warning while Harry was abroad was fine, he thought letting the press rip apart Harry’s wife to shreds was fine, he thought letting his grandson be called a chimpanzee was fine, he thought leaking that he met with H&M when they visited the Queen in April to make himself look better was fine. As far as Charles is concerned, he’s always done a pretty good job at what he has to do. But to a normal human being with a brain and heart, that man has been truly, powerfully vile to his son.
Also, Chuck (or Camela) insinuated through press contacts that Harry was sleazy in the same cash-for-honours way that Chuck was by associating with Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
Who does that to their son?
Maybe Harry finds it forgivable, even after getting security removed after being cast off.
They where definitely seen by de media leaving Clarence House on Friday morning. I believe a royal correspondent who said that Prince Charles ‘in April’ has asked Harry not to talk about their relationship to de press , Harry agreed hence nothing discussed at that interview at the Invictus Games when asked and there seems to be no leaks from Clarence House since. There definitely is talks going on, whatever it is hopefully we will find out soon..but l hope Father and Son can reconcile. I noticed at de service on Friday even though William and Kate sat beside Charles and Camilla when standing at de end Camilla slightly turned her back to de couple , suppose no one spoke to Kate !!! I do think there is a cooling off there and l genuinely think Charles wants Harry and Megan involved someway when he is made Regent or King. I also noticed William and Kate all over de DM today too ignoring Charles speech which was great replacing it with Williams and how great his was, it wasn’t!
Charles asked Harry not to discuss conversations with the press? Charles, the biggest leaker to the press out there, needs Harry to keep his mouth shut? I think that conversation went the other way with Harry saying, you want a relationship with us, keep it out of the press, and that goes for your leaky wife as well.
WORD.
The suggestion that Harry and Meghan have done anything other than stay home and, for the most part, completely out of the press for two years is insulting. There is a clear line leading to where the leaks come from, Harry and Meghan even put out a statement that they will never use anonymous sources, and people are still talking about shutting up Harry and Meghan. It’s beyond baffling.
Are you kidding? Prince Charles asked Prince Harry not to speak about their conversations to the press? Wasn’t it Charles who reported speaking to Harry and Meghan in April? That part sounds like the BM’s usual nonsense about Harry is no probation, we’re concerned about his speaking to the press about us.
William had poor public speaking skills and does not practice what he preaches about the environment
I don’t know, Sophie isn’t a style icon, but compared to Louise, she’s practically runway. Louise’s clothes are invariably dumpy, frumpy and ill-fitting to the point of looking like she’s not well taken care of. It has to be deliberate on Sophie’s part. Louise doesn’t dress like any 18 year old in 2022.
After seeing how catty Sophie behaved at the Commonwealth service (I shall never forget) I really wouldn’t put it past her to attempt to sabotage her daughter’s wardrobe. Hopefully when Louise leaves for university she’ll be able to find her own appropriate style.
Maybe they dress her like that to keep the boys away.
That explanation gives sister wife vibes. She’s 18, keeping her a little girl practically guarantees trouble as soon as she gets her first real taste of freedom.
Other than the panoramic photos of the church, these are all pictures of family. What I really found amusing is that you can always pick out the Sussexes because Eugenie’s orange dress stands out. The same can be said for Zara’s hot pink dress.
I get really tired of seeing KHate look directly at the camera. Shouldn’t she be paying attention to the service? Is everything a photo op to her? Someone needs to set her down and explain that her role goes beyond a photo. Geeeeeeeezzz. At first, I thought Sophiesta was looking at the camera, too, but when I looked closer I don’t think she was.
During the Oprah interview, I thought that Harry wanted to have a relationship with his father. It’s quite possible that they have been talking. I also think that neither are going to talk about that. Things are too fragile. I’m just going to wait and see what happens. Also, in the picture of PC in the car, I can see his tie. I like it.
One thing is a fact and that is Prince Charles knows from QE2’s Platinum event that he definitely needs H&M in his corner…
H&M need to move cautiously, because Charles maybe offering them privately to comeback part-time now, or when QE2 passes, but they better believe that will change when he becomes King to…”you’re gonna be needed full-time.” All humans have a tendency to become drunk on power if not checked, even soon to be Kings. H&M are still a threat to the British Monarchy’s Public financial setup from taxes. When H&M entered that Church service on Friday, they were more wealthier than anybody else in that chapel, save QE2. The other threat is Harry, was being raised and fashioned to be a servant or subservient to his brother William (that is why Princess Diana deeply worried about her youngest, the spare’s future). The other thing is they cannot have Harry making more and being financially worth more than the Heir Apparent. Its an archaic way of thinking, but Harry must remain subdued in the Monarchy’s eyes. William is vehemently against H&M because they dared to successfully become the master of their own destiny. What H&M have done is and will inspire other members of the RF to find their way apart from the Monarchy.
Power is what pitted ancient royal family members against one another. “There is no new thing under the sun.” — King Solomon
Now, if H&M refuse to comeback full-time if and when requested, King Charles will play hardball with them and we may see legal battles down the road, if he tries to pull rank over the Sussex children. Because as King, in Britain the grandchildren are seen as his ward… and I think he would be cruel enough to play it. Let’s put a pin in this one.
H&M have dynamic astrological charts, the love btwn them is real as well as “hot and heavy”. It shows they are a power couple, who gives service to people. Many people truly love and like them, but in their house of hidden enemies, they have ALOT of enemies, especially poor Meghan. Squaddies Let’s keep supporting them.
Harry and Meghan have hustled too hard for financial independence to want to go back on the monarchy dole. People seem to forget that H&M are truly trailblazers in stepping away from “working” for the BRF.
usavgjoe, interesting analysis. There is one thing that PC does not have control over: A US citizen, which both Archie and Lili are. He can try to push being the ward of his grandchildren, but I wonder what a judge in the US would say to that? H&M won’t have that problem I don’t think. It’s depressing that they have so many enemies, but not surprising. The BM do and will continue to print negative stories to engender hate and radicalize people. It seems to be the method of oppression being used in the UK and the US. I’ll put my money on them, because they seem to think 6 steps ahead. I think that’s partly them and partly that they have really good people they’re working with. I can’t even begin to imagine how exhausting it must be for them to put up with the negativity. I’m so glad that the Sussex Squad is always there.
The kids are both american citizen’s
As long as they kept the kids away from British soil, Charles wouldn’t be able to do shit.
Charles imo wants to be seen as lovable he would know or should if he even tried to control the Sussex children it would be a disaster for his image
Michael Bond based the character of Paddington on the Jewish children brought to England on the Kindertransport. Their parents were denied the right to escape Hitler’s Germany due to a campaign by Lord Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail.
I read this on twitter today and was deeply touched about the origins of the Paddington character : DM anti refugees is not a surprise!
^^ Thanks for this interesting information @Lady Digby. I’m sure you mean an elder ancestor of the current Lord Rothermere, since you are referencing WWII. Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Lord Rothermere was born in 1967. It’s probably his grandfather, 2nd Lord Rothermere, whom you are referencing.
I see nothing wrong with Harry and Charles trying to fix their relationship. Was Charles the best dad to Harry? Nope , but he’s the only parent he has left. If Charles is willing to finally man up and be a stand up man and dad and father in law and grandpa, I see no reason why Harry won’t let him into his life in some way. Plus Lili and Archie deserve to treated and recognize and respected the same way the other three white ones are and that will only happen if Charles let’s the world know especially the British media that they are not to be messed with because they are his grandchildren and under his protection. He can start by telling the British media to back the F off Harry and especially Meghan.
On another note, what the f is that hideous bargain basement get up sophie Wessex is wearing? My eyes my eyes.And why does she insist on dressing her poor daughter like a sister wife reject. She is young. For goodness sake let her dress her age .
@ EURIDICE I agree. It makes sense even if just from a logistical view. The arrivals are carefully choreographed. The car they arrived in was probably not the car in which they travelled from Windsor. My recollection is of three cars with the royal standard arriving together with police escort. Two pulled into the side and the third drove to the entrance. This was the Sussexes’ car. As soon as Harry and Meghan had climbed the steps the Cambridge car pulled up and finally Charles and Camilla arrived.
The arrivals reflected seniority in line to the throne. The seating reflected seniority in relation to the Queen’s family. This puts the Queen’s children and first cousins before grandchildren with the exception of William as heir to the Prince of Wales and also Louise and her brother who are unmarried and still living with their parents.
Harry seemed relaxed and happy with the arrangements. If he’d been unhappy it would have showed.
@OVER IT I’m sure Louise will now have some independent income and will be choosing her own clothes. However she will also have access to her mother’s wardrobe. The hat she wore at Trooping the Colour was worn by Sophie at a previous Trooping.
Personally, I’d like to go to Marshall’s and buy a pretty dress for Louise for future royal occasions. I swear to God, for $100, I could dress her fashionably, including accessories. I bought my daughter a DKNY (Donna Karan New York) dress and sandals for the prom and she looked lovely. I’ll add 20 more dollars for Louise’s hat. And I’m a former teacher, not a royal. This is not a matter of Charles’ tight pockets, but of Sophie not wanting her daughter to look good.
I’d go in with you fifty fifty. She could look smashing with the right age appropriate clothes and accessories.
I’ll chip in and buy her a professional blowout and a hat to go with whatever you get at Marshall’s. Sophie is sabotaging Lady Louise something fierce.
I actually like what Lady Louise wore to the church! The satin, loose fitting slip style dress is very ‘in’ while also being age and venue appropriate. She looked way more comfortable and less stuffy in this look so I assume she picked it herself.
Just because something isn’t body con doesn’t mean it is frumpy!!
My youngest is Louise’s age and she and her mates don’t wear bodycon as their go to outfits. People may be shocked to discover, mom’s jeans are still in. Big loose shirt over sundresses and shorts are normal for this age group.
Many young women have figured how to distinguish work wear from school wear from club wear. They aren’t all the brainless, social media obsessed instagrammers old people think they are. These kids are working while in secondary school, saving money for colleges or their own apartment/car/trip, so they are far more practical and realistic than older adults give them credit for.
Thanks, Julia K. We could also buy a few cute things for ourselves.
I think Charles is firmly aligned with the institution and therefore the Cambridges. He is and always was a distant father and that will never change. He treated Harry cruelly by cutting off his security especially so abruptly after their rejecting Harry’s request to work half time. As someone pointed out blowing a kiss to Kate was wtf? He is cold and calculating and not a nice man.
The color that Megan is wearing is called pin stripe gray (at least in my experience). Is anybody surprised? Matches perfectly to Harry hopefully that clears up what color this is. It’s my favorite. In no way shape or form is this a cream color.
Kate is always looking directly at the cameras. For someone who is so aware of them, I can’t believe she can’t behave in front of the Sussexes. She has to be doing it on purpose.