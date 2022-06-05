Shakira & Gerard Pique separated after eleven years, he probably cheated

Shakira and Gerard Pique are separating. I don’t think it’s a recent thing though. According to Spanish outlets, Pique has been living in his old Barcelona bachelor pad for months, and he’s reportedly been out and about, looking like a single guy. He’s gone out with his dude friends and they pick up women. There’s one specific woman being mentioned in the Spanish press. The “other woman” is 20 years old, a student and “event hostess” in Barcelona. Pique is 35 years old and he and Shakira share two children, Sasha and Milan.
Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are taking time apart.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”
The couple — who share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of her music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
The news of their separation comes after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that the soccer player, 35, is living in his house in Barcelona again — and away from Shakira, 45, and the kids.
Fans are also taking note of the lyrics to Shakira’s newest song with Rauw Alejandro, titled “Te Felecito.”
“For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention,” she sings. “I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”
Again, it sounds like they’ve been quietly separated for months but Pique isn’t being discreet about it. He’s going out with his bros, picking up women, screwing around. I mean… I never thought these two worked together. I’m shocked that they made it eleven years. I feel like Shakira was looking the other way for a while and that Pique was always kind of douchey. It seems like Shakira just realized that too – “They warned me, but I did not pay attention.” A mess!
She cheated on her taxes. He cheated on her. It’s probably for the best they part ways.
I think it’s pretty hard for a footballer (or anyone, maybe) to stay faithful for that long.
Even though I lost all my respect because her tax evation fiasco, nobody deserves to get cheated on. He’s a dick.
Not 100% relevant and I don’t know a lot about Spanish taxes but it sure seems like a metric ton of rich and famous people who live in Spain have been busted over the last few years for not paying taxes. Messi, Ronaldo, Shakira, the former Spanish king Juan Carlos.
I wonder what that’s about
Spain needs the money, so they audit the highest earners more thoroughly.
Go Spain! Unlike here in the US, where we audit the hell out of the little guy but let the big dogs slide.
Who cheats on Shakira?!
Beautiful women still get cheated on. She’s not the first and not the last.
Gerard is being investigated for tax evasion also.
As for why the rich do it in Spain, a lot of them use the same “financial advisors” to avoid the law. Those guys court the same clientele. Same story as the Panama Papers. Or why Russians hide/hid their money in Greece.
That he lasted so long in the relationship is amazing. Not a fan of either person, he ruined Davis Cup and she’s a tax dodger.
He absolutely ruined Davis Cup omg!! I was going to mention that but I talk about tennis too much
What did he do to the Davis Cup? I don’t follow tennis.
What’s “Davis cup?”
Piqué is a footballer (soccer player) for FC Barcelona and plays the center-back position. He’s considered one of the best defenders of his generation.
Hence his inclusion in the Waka Waka video set where Shakira and he met.
I’m curious, @kaiser—Did he really ruin the Davis Cup?
I always got the impression he was very controlling of her. Didn’t he say she had to stop featuring men in her music videos or something? I’ve always been a Shakira fan so, tax dodging aside.. I hope she finds happiness with a better guy!
Most cheaters (which he has always been) are inherently controlling.
I was just coming on here to say that!!! I remember reading an interview with her and she mentioned that…..and I instantly thought something was unhealthy about her relationship.
I look forward to her future music videos which will feature nothing but lots and lots of hot men! 😆
Yep, coming to say the same thing. I don’t know anything about them really and don’t follow either but I distinctly remember her saying something like that when they first got together and I thought, nope.
@Roo 💯
As soon as I hear “My partner won’t let me…” all I can hear after that is the sound of red flags flapping in the wind.
I love this comment…absolutely perfect!
I am entirely with you.
Yep! I read that once too! I also read he doesn’t like super revealing outfits so I was shocked she wore that red outfit at the super bowl (it wasn’t that revealing but still)
She apparently caught him in the act with the other woman. He has been living in his bachelor pads for weeks. According to the outlet that broke the news she is not forgiving him this time around because she caught him herself ( he has cheated on her many many times prior). He is known as a douchebag.
Ps: she needs to pay her taxes too
I really was wondering what made this time different as the rumours about him have been around forever.
I wish their children all of the best.
She does not look 45. I hope she finds a better dude. And pays her taxes.
Wow, I very much doubt Shakira is doing her own taxes given how much else she has going on, especially for the years in question. She’s innocent until proven guilty and I’m sure that will be borne out.
I feel for her, getting cheated on is wrenching. And as much as it’s trendy to state otherwise, it’s USUALLY not easy or quick to find a good man at all, at any age. Men are literally a dime a dozen. A good man, not so much. I hope she has good support around her and can heal and find a new normal that makes her happy.
At the very least she has been aware of her tax evasion for ages now. She’s been publicly criticized for it. She could pay if this was something she wanted corrected. She also seems to have some shady business dealings that no one is making on her behalf.
I always found it odd how many times she mentioned when in postpartum she feared if her partner will leave her for another woman.
While I understood where that was coming from because your body goes through so much, the wording of it was always strange and she said it really publicly many times, even on Ellen. So…
she also said, she didn’t want to marry, so he doesn’t feel too safe in the relationship and starts cheating…she always had a bad feeling about her man, but stayed. cheaters don’t care if they are married or have kids with you…
And if Shakira caught him with the 20 year old, I’d like to know if she threw anything breakable at him or just left. A woman can stand only so much. But she’s doing the better action, which is to sever the relationship.
She was with the son of former president of Argentina.
I believe she ended it cause the guy had commitment issues. She wanted to get married and having children while he did not.
It was well documented during her “Oral fixation vol.1” album.
She is my favorite celebrity. Her charity is just incredible and love her music.
But man does she have shit taste in men. Antonio also cheated on her and then sued her a ton of times to try to steal her money.
Pique was the exact opposite of Antonio. He had his own career and didn’t need her fame or money as she mentioned many times in her songs. Too bad he was also a douche.
Who was the partner she was with before this guy, and why did they break up? Just curious.
She always spoke so glowingly of this relationship, I’m surprised it end.
Not sure what regimens she follows. but she looks naturally very young.
Also, the shoe will be on the other foot for Pique very quickly, since he’s already considered far over the hill and ancient in his profession. Which chews up young men and spits them out worse than Hollywood does to young women. I’m sure his body is a wreck and he’s probably in chronic pain all the time.
He already retired from international football and has been saying every season for the past 2-3 that it might be his last. He is out of contract in 2024 and is not in good form, so extremely unlikely to be offered another one.
He will never, ever again, make the same money he made in his 20’s and early 30’s. Even if he gets some coaching or presenting position. We will see if he is able to do what many footballers are NOT able to: abruptly adjust his lifestyle to his new income instead of his old one. For him it will be twice as hard because he has now also lost his wealthy partner.
These insta models will have no interest or ability to support his old, broke ass in the lifestyle to which he’s been accustomed.
Once he is not a professional athlete any longer, and lacks the money to match it, these girls will lose interest in him with a severe quickness.
Then what…
Meh, as a former professionnel athlete and Shakira’s ex I’m sure he will always find some desperate insta “model” eager for any kind of notoriety she get get. As far as his finances go, if he was even halfway smart he would have invested and will be fine.
Research in the Premier League consistently shows that between 40%-60% (3/5) of footballers end up broke. Haven’t researched the numbers for La Liga but would not be surprised if they are similar. Footballers aren’t generally known for being smart or even halfway smart, with a few exceptions. It’s also not just about mental intelligence but general maturity. When you have hot air blown up your ass from the age of 12 onwards, it’s just another form of being a child star. We see how that often goes. Lots of former players also get sucked into gambling and lose millions that way.
@Lola, not defending Pique, but he isn’t poor. He’s had lucrative investments, and I think he’s looking to get on the Barcelona board.
Rumor has it that he’s a great businessman and a very smart man.
Not true for Pique. He had a media company which has broker many sports deals with networks around the globe. His parents are part of the board at Barcelona and he’s fully expected to take a board position, he will be anything but broke. The fact that he was a starter for Barcelona and the Spanish national team dispute his mediocre efforts at being a center back speaks of his connections and wealth. Also, he’s always in a scandal of some sort. I think he’s shady. She’s better off without him.
@Dulcinea, disagree about the part where he is a mediocre centre back. I’ve followed his entire career, and while he’s a bit past it now he’s had a stellar football career which is anything but mediocre. Agree with the rest of your post though.
@Lola I don’t know a thing about this Pique guy but I thoroughly enjoyed reading your post, thank you. I do think young men with athletic talent who get recruited into that “baller” lifestyle early face a hard road when they retire (b/c of injuries, age, or both). They are gods in their youth and next-to-nothing when they are in their 40s and 50s — which, for men in other professions, are the prime years of life.
She might not be a tax dodger or refusing to pay. People in her income bracket do not do their own taxes. They put their trust in the people they hire to manage their finances. Could there be dishonest advisors? Sure. She needs good lawyers now.
I truly hope you’re not naive enough to think those advisors don’t get “a-ok” from the clients for those sorts of deals/tax evasion strategies.
Let’s not infantilise a savy bussiness woman of 45- she wouldn’t be who she is if she didn’t have control over her career and money. 😉
She knew exactly what was being done.
That’s silly. Just look at Bernie Madoff. He managed to scam thousands of his advisory clients, savvy business people in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. He financially shattered all of them. Many of them died penniless. They put their trust in him and he took full advantage of it. Quite a number of them were people who even knew him socially. Intelligence and age has nothing to do with the fact that shady financial advisors can cook up all sorts of things behind your back that you have no idea about, while making you believe that you are in safe hands.
Well, he can always forge a custody arrangement with Shakira in which she’ll pay him much money to live in the same luxury they have with her. I’m not saying I’m against that, but he will never be poor. However, I don’t feel bad if he’s in pain from his sports injuries.
Pique comes from family money and is loved by Catalans…he might not rate post-retirement anywhere else in the world, but he will always be revered in BCN. That said, the dude is absolutely shady. He’s been into high stakes poker and other types of gambling for over a decade. I started seeing him at the private high roller tables in 2010 when I moved to BCN and he was the bro-douche who would sit at the table with his huge can headphones on, zero eye contact with anyone at anytime, texting and talking on his phone throughout, sloppy entitled drunk, never tipped the dealer, etc. Just a really gross euro-fratty guy. He had just won the world cup in SA and nothing changed once he and Shakira got together, not even after they had kids. He has *never* acted like anything other than a spoiled, rich bachelor when the cameras aren’t around.
It’s extremely easy to go broke as a habitual high-stakes gambler. An extremely high income can cover it up for a while…. not forever, if you lose that income. It’s also a very easy way to fritter away your share of family money. And other family members are not always happy to bankroll you from their shares once you lose your own…
That reminds me of the stories about Celine Dion’s late husband and his years long high stakes gambling. One of the stories was that his gambling and debts was one of the reasons her vegas show went on as long as it did – there were rumblings for years over his alleged shady management of her fortune.
@Digital Unicorn: Celine Dion’s late husband managed her when she was a tween/teen, groomed her into a sexual relationship with him, then divorced his wife and married Celine when she was an adult. Then he lost her fortune gambling and Celine had to sign a long-term Vegas residency to cover the debts and start to re-build her own net worth. She goes on and one about what a saint he was but please, that man was evil and a hot mess.
@Dee Kay – Yeah their relationship was all sorts of wrong from the get go and apparently encouraged by her mother. I recall reading that he had a $1mill tab or betting limit at one casino – even when he blew threw her fortune she still let him gamble at the high stakes table with her money. She’s apparently worth $800mill now but thats all down to that years long vegas residency – which given how popular they were she should really be worth more than that. Her Vegas shows were always the most popular tickets in town.
When it came to Renee she was/is far too deep in the cool aid to see the harsh reality of the kind of man he was – wasn’t there also stories of him having affairs? Or am I confusing things. I have a very vague recollection of reading that around the time the story came out about his gambling addiction and debts.
Rumour has it Celine’s husband was just a beard and she’s happiest in the company of other women, which makes some sense. I love her and wish her nothing but happiness, love, and well being.
…why is it always him?
LOL, on which planet?
Lol this one
I think it is rare that people can stay with each other for a lifetime especially when both are wealthy and famous and have tons of options. Shakira seems to have a bad picker too. Hopefully, she will just stay single and date guys here and there for fun. People have been cheating on each other for the entirety of humankind. They both will be fine
Labeling women as “having a bad picker” is a way to blame women for the fact that the majority of men are bad. Don’t @ me. Bad people are also skilled at creating false fronts that take months or years to uncover, and building up connections with cronies that will vouch for them and smear/attack anyone who tries to reveal the truth about them. It’s not a “bad picker problem” it’s a men problem. The fact is that good men are an extremely small minority, are rarely single for long, and, if they are, they typically have other major issues going on. Best bet is to pick up a widower very quickly after a happy and successful marriage.
I think this guy has problems.
If he can’t stay faithful to Shakira, it’s highly likely he can’t stay faithful to anyone.
I hope she keeps her money from
him.
FFS anyhow. Can anyone be faithful anymore?
What more could this man want out of life?
A beautiful, talented, successful partner in Shakira.
Plus, healthy children, money in the bank, I’m sure a lovely home (probably more than 1-2) and on and on.
Meanwhile in the real world many of us are struggling every.damn.day.
Good for her for dumping him!
Get Lost and take your wandering dick with ya!
Hope she had an iron clad pre-nup.
Lola, I love the last line of your comment. That is truly good advice.
The news broke yesterday and today she started following Chris Evans and Henry Cavill on Instagram. There is a video going around of Henry Cavill dead stopping in the middle of an interview when he sees her. The best way to get over an ex is…
OMG! How great would it to be if she connects with Henry Cavill and they start going around together? Talk about UPGRADE! Woah, hell yes. Even if it’s only PR?
DO IT SHAKIRA 😀😀
Wishing her the best. She talked before about being the “eternal girlfriend” and how much sexier that sounded vs the wife. Problem is she wasn’t a girlfriend anymore, she was the mother of his children. That level of responsibility changes a person and their relationship. I looked at his instagram for the first time ever and almost became physically sick from the same dead eyed selfies posted over and over. Wouldn’t be friends with someone who posted like that much less be in a relationship with them.
@LaPlatanera, not to defend Pique (I’m Team Shakira), but the series of selfies were actually posted by him as a joke. He has a weird sense of humour. He isn’t that active on insta, twitter is more his thing.
come out of the closet Pique ..The closet kills!