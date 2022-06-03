“Elon Musk told Tesla employees that they can no longer work from home” links

Elon Musk told Tesla employees they could no longer work from home, they have to put in 40 hours a week in the office. [Dlisted]
I guess Kellyanne Conway wasn’t paying attention to how women are “valued” in the Party of Dump. She’s to say what she’s told, and when to say it, and she’s already outlived her shelf-life and usefulness. Sad! Lol
Musk is probably hoping that 10% (or more) of the workforce will just quit upon hearing this mandate. That way, the workforce is reduced without Tesla management needing to manage the layoffs and pay severance. Problem is, that tactic usually drives away only the top performers—the ones who are confident that they can get a better WFH job wherever they want. Good luck with that, Musky. It’s a bold gambit.
Exactly. Just smoke and mirrors trying to look big and bad about “forcing” workers back for productivity but the truth is work force needed to be reduced. There is a Governor doing the same, but rumor has it that’s he’s cow tailing to his rich peeps who own property and businesses across the state.
Cow tailing, LOL 😆
Yep. Totally agree.
He should have at least offered 1 or 2 days at home. But some of his top performers are now going to be looking to leave.
Totally agree – I think it’s part of his plan to drive down the purchase cost of Twitter. Plus he’s giving off Dr. Evil vibes in the last picture.
Musk is going to lose some of his key people with this. His recent behavior is probably making some of them very wary of staying and this is a good excuse to leave. They just have to take the next call from the headhunter and they are halfway out the door.
Ok, the fit of Meghan’s coat (not coatdress) makes a bit more sense to me now that I know there’s a shirt and wool skirt under it. She killed it.
I was definitely one of the people who didn’t love it in the og post but once I saw it from a different angle and realized that she wasn’t cosplaying wearing coatdress, but that it was an actual coat over a dress I really liked it
Elon Musk is terrible at actually running a company and the people who praise him as a genius/visionary/etc are buying into a manufactured PR campaign and I will die on this hill.
I’m glad Kellyanne’s book is flopping. I saw she went on The Daily Show and I made it about thirty seconds in before I had to turn off the interview because she was just using it to complain about the Biden administration while trying to separate herself from the Trump clown show juuuuuust enough to sell her book. The only way to negate the harm this woman does is to deprive her of airtime. I’m honestly not sure she’s capable of telling the truth anymore. Her husband also seems like a nasty piece of work who’s on the Good Former Republican grift. I hope someone is looking out for Claudia’s well-being.
I am no fan of big business, they will screw employees any chance they get. However, if employees claim that their job “can totally be done remotely” then the next step is to outsource that job to a foreign country for 1/10 what they pay you. And/or, move employees out of the “employee” category and into “independent contractor” status (claiming no supervision) and the employees loose benefits like retirement, health plan, etc. In a perfect world that wouldn’t happen, but my view of big business is that they would welcome those excuses.
I disagree. My company is over 80% work from home and while we continue to encounter the same attrition problems most employers are, the moral, productivity, and engagement are doing very well. If you have to bring people into the office to bolster that, then you’re not a well functioning company. You likely have not maintained your tech or invested in your culture and now you’re playing catch up (the collective you). That’s not on employees.
Sorry, missed my edit window! I realize you’re not advocating it, just saying you don’t trust big business not to do it. I agree that big business isn’t to be trusted. All I’m trying to say is that outsourcing isn’t easy or cheap. Dealing with many outsource vendors is it’s own hellscape. A reputable company in it for the long haul will not take that route. It’s ultimately not profitable.
We had to fight for years to get the one-day-at-home privilege but then the pandemic started and we all had to work from home and my company realized that we were paying for our own internet and toilet paper and coffee and donuts etc. Now they won’t let us come back to the office. In fact, my section of the building (Finance office) got sublet to a real estate company so I have no office to go back to. I have been working from home since Feb of 2020 and I guess it will be forever now
It really depends on the job/industry.
Most legal work can be done remotely, but a firm will be hard-pressed to find a sufficient number of appropriately licensed attorneys outside of the US. I’m a retired lawyer, many of my friends are still practicing. Almost all of them work from home at least 3 days a week; a few no longer have on-site offices – they are entirely work-from-home. Even the Judge only goes in once or twice a week for in-person hearings/conferences. He does all of his reading and writing at home. Same with CPAs – the licensing requirements make it next to impossible to off-shore those jobs.
Interesting to see a lot of people are missing the point. He’s doing this because of the abuse of his factory workers. He’s making them work 24 hours around the clock and sleeping on the floor of a factory. So when he says this is what we expect us factory workers that’s not true either. hes treating the factory workers like slaves And throwing them under the bus to the regular workers so that they’ll go back to work so Hopefully the people who know what he’s doing and complaining will be quiet. He’s disgusting. He’s earned that face of his that joker joke of a face
Why don’t they get soundproof headphones for the children, like you see at concerts and at firework displays? There is an abundance of photographic evidence that they are needed. Those poor kids!
I thought the big story here today would be Shakira and her husband splitting. Guess not?
They never married. Did they officially split or is it still rumors? I personally think they have an open relationship.
Shakira and Pique never married but have been together for +11 years and have two young sons.
I highly doubt they have an open marriage and if you know Shakira, you know that isn’t her style. Rumour has it he stepped out, she caught him, and they are currently separated and working through it.
Plus, her songs are like her diary as she writes most of her own music. Her latest song lyrics are telling… So is “Don’t Wait Up”. It’s sad because just a few years ago, she basically wrote a whole love-letter of an album for him.
Rude awakening for some of those guys who act like lovesick puppies about him.
He’s a tyrant. The weird vibe he gives is totally real.
If they could do the work before, why not continue or at least offer hybrid weeks, especially with the current gas cost..
He really is.
He’s a loathesome troll and needs to pay what he owes in taxes, especially since he got such beneficial tax breaks to make his fortune.
He is right. And if you think about it, he has shown nothing but swoon-worthy leadership these last few years. We’re talking about cutting-edge, we started at Back to the Future and now we’re here, space inventor, plastic surgery after-photo, Elon Musk here. He’s from the future, right? At a certain point in one’s success, one can never not be right. ..Am I right?