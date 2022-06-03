Duchess Meghan looks amazing in a belted cream coat at the Jubbly service

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at St. Paul’s Cathedral today, this morning. They are there for the Jubilee service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s historic reign. The Queen skipped out because Trooping the Colour exhausted her.
Harry and Meghan were some of the first royals to arrive at the church, and what was funny is that they apparently got huge cheers from the crowd. The same crowd booed Boris Johnson just minutes before that. Meghan looked amazing in a cream coat (no ID as I’m writing this) with a large collar and no visible buttons (lol). The back of the coat is a reminder that Meghan has always loved trench coats and she loves anything and everything with a trench coat vibe. Her hat is wonderful too. Update: The coat is Dior and technically it’s supposed to be a very pale lilac. Sure! It really photographed as cream in every single photo though.
Everything about this church service is heavily stage-managed by the Palace, including the arrival times and seating arrangements. Harry and Meghan were carefully arranged in the second row, next to the York princesses and their husbands, and also with Princess Margaret’s daughter Sarah Chatto. I wondered if Meg and Harry would bring Archie to the service, but they did not. Anyway, what a beautiful couple!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696611759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696613978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Make them EAT IT Madame Duchess!!
I love how she walks – tall and proud! She won, she has the life where nobody tells her what to do and can pop in to UK and leave before they make her regret it. I imagine that she thinks about sitting by her pool again when those events get boring and it makes the time go faster!
Harry’s fave is so tense, poor guy. Meghan’s coat is too tight and when she walks (second photo) she looks like a pigeon.
September: that’s what good posture looks like.
They look like a happy, relaxed, caring couple. I love how he always takes her hand. Her coat is just gorgeous and fits beautifully. even her shoes are pretty.
I was just thinking her posture says it all! Good for them!
@BeanieBean- yes, 100%. Yoga will improve anyone’s posture via greater strength- chest up, shoulders back.
She looks amazing and she’s gliding in like a Queen. I wish I had posture half as good as hers. Maybe I should actually do yoga 😜
Wow, September you sure came here in a bad mood. Feel better soon.
The posture is magnificent!
She’s wearing the hell out of that and I love to see her confidence and glow.
Kate should pay attention: this is what good posture, poise, and confidence can do for you and your clothes.
Harry’s not too bad either (lol), but Kate won’t ever have THAT. Not with Willy anyway.
That’s Letitizia of Spain posture too. Love the shoes
Startup Spouse you are saying exactly what I was thinking.
Meghan’s posture is EVERYTHING! Her walk is always phenomenal! Don’t know if it’s the yoga or something but baby girl’s got great carriage!
I was so nervous waiting for them to arrive. But Meghan never disappoints, she looked absolutely gorgeous.
I took a second look at the photos and the silhouette from behind is absolutely killer. Between the hat and the coat and her swagger – just WOW.
Anyone else think Meghan was trolling Kate with the coat dress/ bunned updo combo? Whether it was intentional or not, it’s fun to see Meg beat her at her own game.
What are there so many middle school comments comparing the women? It’s the Queen’s Jubilee and she clearly loves Kate.
Yasss! I bet it’s Dior
It’s Dior. And please don’t forget those GLOVES!!!
Yes, those gloves looked beautiful soft thin leather i would say.
I love the outfit and the colour is gorgeous on her. but the style does her no justice.
Makes her look thick around the middle and wide.
@Laura: what a silly thing to say. She looks very fit and trim. And it’s also not fashionable to dress in horrific clothes just so *you can look thinner*. Looking as thin as you possibly can really isn’t the goal nowadays. That’s so 1990-2000’s. It’s boring. She looks amazing, everything fits well, it is all quality. She knocked this out of the park.
@walloffire
Well said. She is beautiful inside and out.
I know a lot may disagree, but I really believe that The Queen and the York Sisters wanted Harry/Meghan to have their day. Eyes in that church was on the Sussex’s. The Queen didn’t want the media to say “they took attention away from the Queen.” Something clearly has happened within that family and Harry/Meghan are being embraced.
You’re absolutely right. On the BBC broadcast, the anchors say the Queen wanted them to have their own entrance and they did.
Spot on!! The queen truly did want them to have their moment which gave them a cleaner and seemingly longer catwalk. The derangers were crying about it!!
I think at some point Harry came forward to his grandmother with evidence of what was going on with the Cambridges. Or maybe the bullying investigation turned it up, like Snuffles has speculated.
but I definitely think there’s a shift and maybe its just that the royals have figured out how popular the Sussexes are globally. Maybe the shift was the Cambridge Flop tour? Maybe that was made it click for someone like Charles – made him realize clearly what they had lost and what they were stuck with. they know the Sussexes aren’t coming back, but its clear that the royals want to be seen embracing them.
Yes, they Queen made a big statement by allowing Harry and Meghan to have their own dramatic entrance.
I agree there seems to have been a shift recently. I suspect the disastrous Caribbean tour, contrasted with the success of Invictus, may have helped focus a few minds.
Super late to this thread but I agree that The Queen was sending a message and that perhaps this was her “parting gift” to the Sussexes in a sad morbid way. She wants to make her affection of them known before she dies so the press (and RF) can’t continue the “Queen is ashamed of H&M” narrative when she’s gone.
She looks lovely – it’s a very well coordinated outfit that fits well. With that said, the more I look at the front, the more it does look a bit like an old-fashioned nurses outfit.
I wish the outfit had had more color but you cannot criticize it in good-faith. Which pretty much means the British media will whine about it.
Yes, in the pictures the outfit comes out white or cream.
Update! Lol, just saw on omid’s Twitter feed that the color is griege. Not white, not cream, not lilac, but greige, apparently it’s a v French color.
I painted the walls in my house greige. It’s a very soothing color.
I think it’s pretty ugly and ill fitting from the front. what is that nipple looking thing in the middle of her chest.
@brios. Awww her beauty just pisses you off huh?
I thought I saw a weird bump on her chest, then when I saw video of her walking, I realized it was trench coat on top of other clothes. From other fashion reporters, it’s confirmed the outfit is comprised of trench coat and skirt in wool and silk, with organza shirt. My guess is the bump was a button or other shirt detail. It wasn’t visible for very long, just when she got out of car.
FWIW, Meghan’s posture is something to admire and strive to achieve for myself.
I was distracted by the odd thing poking out on the bodice. What could that have been?
LOL.
She looks very chic. It’s not too much and not too little. I like the fit of the coat too. Some of the RR’s apparently cannot handle that they got cheers outside and are reporting that they got booed. I hear no boos. Boris got booed.
What is going on with that? I’m hearing reports of loud cheers, no cheers, and boos? Every RR is saying something different.
People Magazine reported that they entered to cheers despite contrary reports of boos which were saved rightly so for Boris who had just entered before them.
The British tabloids are lying about H&M being booed… I watched it online on the Royal Family Channel, because they were the only ones streaming live with no RR or BP doing voiceovers with their biased opinions of the church event. Now PM Boris Johnson clearly was booed with some cheers mixed in, and the church bells were not ringing out when he arrived. When the RF arrived the church bells ranged out… H&M car arrived with Edwina, Ford Fiesta and kids’ car. When Edwina and family got out and proceeded up the stairs there was not much fanfare. When H&M got out and proceeded up the stairs you could hear audible cheers mixed in with the bells. They weren’t a sea of cheers, but you could definitely hear the cheers and claps.
So of course when the British tabloids reported that H&M had been booed, I could confidently call them liars. I listened back over the feed on the Royal Family Channel (time stamp 33:10) the same treble and bass of the church bells rung out throughout all the Royals first arrivals (time stamp 25:50). When people “Boo” it has the same octaves or tone as the bass sounding church bells. Listen for yourselves. It’s so sad that the RR and the BP are so petty that we have to dig deep into the trash to get the receipts to exonerate H&M.
Elizabeth Holmes is “on the ground” in London, and she said people were booing the buses that were blocking the bystanders from getting a full view. She videod Bo Jo leaving and her caption was like now THAT’S a boo.
@USAVGJOE- yeah definitely there where cheers for H&M. Anything else is gaslighting
They mean they booed the Sussexes themselves. So technically, they got booed. /sarcasm
Every video I’ve seen of H and M, there were very loud cheers…no boos whatsoever. Even NYT, Sky and Metro are reporting on the cheers. The rr’s live in an alternate reality where up is down! But you know they’re still reeling from the loud boos Will got at the Liverpool match…so they have to make it seem like H and M got boos too…even though everyone else only heard cheers, as all the videos show. LOL
Lol, right? The BBC commentators on air keep saying that they got a mixed reaction from the crowd? I mean that couldn’t be heard on any vid I’ve seen. So you’re right, @thatsnotokay, it was prob them booing.
I just listened to another video, from the Express, and I can’t hear Boos, what i can hear are people clearly cheering “whooo” – so you have the “ooo” sound but you can tell from the pitch, I guess, that its not booing.
I tuned in to specifically to hear how they would be received. Like everyone-else all I heard were cheers when people realised it was Harry and Meghan. Even the commentators mentioned the crowd cheering for them.
When they walked down the aisle of the church people were craning their necks to get a better look at them. The RRs are making themselves look very silly by carrying on with futile agenda. For weeks they’ve been trying to get the crowd to boo and it didn’t work. The RRs are just going to have to accept that there a LOT of people outside the tabloid bubble who are still trying to understand exactly what it is they’ve done to warrant such hostility, and as a result have a great deal of sympathy for them.
i’m sure there was a big of commotion when they came in, rustling, whispering. That must have annoyed the Cambridges.
Yes, the Daily Mail is saying they were booed and then Sharon Osborne of all twits went on British TV and repeated it saying- “I really believe Harry must truly regret leaving from hearing those boos”.
Just in case you needed a reminder as to how absolutely awful and racist vile Sharon Osborne truly is. Her one racism row clearly was not isolated. Such venom her about this I wonder why? (….That’s firm sarcasm.)
Is this a coat dress?? Kate must be shook!
I feel like the color of the hat is a bit off (a smidge too white), but she looks lovely.
I like the outfit. I am a bit surprised she wore a coat dress but i like it. My only point of critique is that i wish she had gone for a brighter colour. But she looks lovely regardless.
Pull focus in a brighter color? I’d say maybe she was trying to avoid that critique but Meghan tends to wear what she likes so she was prob feeling the cream color.
While I am not a fan of Elizabeth Holmes of SMT, she has always claimed Meghan wears white/winter white for all her “big” events—and now that she pointed it out, I see it, and I was expecting her to wear white to this. I think it might be her thing.
My first thought when I saw that first picture was that : Meghan is wearing the heck out of that dress, the back looks awesome, and, in such a light color, she clearly looks like a proud, serene, happy WOC. I LOVE it! Perfection!
Dress is not white or cream. It’s a pale lilac.
@Mic – In the DM’s headlines, they say it’s cream – in one of the captions, they say it’s pink.
IMO this color is the perfect choice, because the tabloids always squawk and scream about how she’s such an attention seeker and here she is wearing the absolutely dullest, most neutral color ever and still looking like an absolute icon. If she had worn even a hint of color the complaints would have been paramount, but how can anyone complain that freaking *greige* outshone anyone? It’s not the color, or the cut, or the dress, or the hat – it’s the absolute icon underneath it all that has everyone shook, and good luck to anyone who tries to deny it.
She looks beautiful and proud.
I wish she’d be totally flawless instead of 99.9% flawless (you are right, the hat is slightly lighter than the dress). On the other hand, f@ck all ya’ll! No one got a single scoop about them, no one knows what they are up to. The crowds loved them. And that private procession was a great reminder of who matters most. Yay!! O.s. She has the prettiest ankles of any human being!
I wonder if the hat looks lighter than the dress because of the difference in materials. The hat seems to be lighter-weight and to reflect more light.
Really????
Actually, Vogue is reporting that the coat dress was a pale lilac but for some reason it photographs as cream. I suppose the hat and shoes were white that’s why we may be seeing colour variation.
Yes, that’s bugging me a bit! Between the dress, the hat, and the shoes, the shades of white are all just sliiiiiightly off from one another and it’s a bit distracting. (And this is not about Meghan — This would big me regardless of the wearer!) But wow, those shoes are to die for!
I’m glad you mentioned the shoes. I was salivating over them! Probably more than my budget could stand but, boy if I could afford them I’d never take them off! 😆
I don’t see much of a difference between the hat’s color and the coatdress, but maybe it’s the fact that it’s a different fabric that makes it look off (as Eurydice said.)
I personally don’t like the giant pointed collar but that’s a minor quibble because otherwise she looks fab.
I don’t like the coat dress. As anyone knows I’m a diehard Duchess Meghan fan.
It is too frumpy and makes her look thick waisted – I think the belt is too high?
Also the neckline does nothing for her boob wise
Also it looks too bulky and the colour is a little off
Though it kills me to say, I 100% agree. I don’t like this outfit at all.
@Ronaldinhio: I was prepared to be the only one who said that, but I agree with you about the belt. She is a beautiful charismatic woman who always looks perfectly dressed, but IMO she doesn’t have much of a waistline. I think the way the belt sits makes her look boxy.
Good grief.
How passive aggressive! LMAO.
Now run and tell kHate THIS is how a grown woman wears a coat dress.
I agree. I was really looking forward to Meghan’s fashion on this trip. She has great energy and very beautiful posture but I feel like ever since she had Lilibet her style has been a little more hit and miss – this coat dress shade isn’t very flattering, it looks bulky and seems to add to her waistline, and the makeup is too heavy (the contrast between heavy mascara and eye makeup with the deep blush and lighter lip shade) I tend to think she looks best in cleaner and more natural makeup looks as she has the face for it. I really loved her more modern looks on her last outings as an official royal (eg. Blue dress in the rain with umbrella, navy suit) so I was hoping she would continue that style.
Hoping for better fashion in the future events!!
I think the top is not fitted that well, it’s a little tight through the chest and shoulders and the belt is a little too high. But she still looks more interesting than Kate and I still love her!
@Ronaldinhio yep. Am a serious Meghan stan and have much love for her. But the outfit is not her best. Contrast to yesterday where she looked absolutely flawless. I know the church service requires a more conservative look, but we’ve seen her in so many more amazing outfits.
I am a ride or die Meghan fan and I do not think it is her best look either. Having said that, ALL, but ALL the photos of her from the waist up and especially closeups of her face are OH. MY. GOD. She looks stunning. The Absolutely stunning.
The back of the coat dress is waaaay better than the front.
I totally agree. I love Meghan. It’s not about her. Sometimes she chooses belted options that do not flatter her. I say this as a woman with a similarly shaped midsection! It’s really hard to find flattering belted options when your waist is SLIGHTLY less defined. But it bothers me when Meg does this because she’s so lovely and chic but this look doesn’t really suit her in my eyes. Love the back of the dress though.
It’s what she’s wearing under it that makes her look thicker around the middle and that the coat *may* be too tight. Think about it people.
Meghan doesn’t look her best when she’s in England. She is forced to follow their protocol and wear those dumb hats and old lady dresses. I guess she looks as good as she could, following those constraints.
I agree, something is off. If you look at the front it feels like there is a weird crease/nipple location happening on the right side and this weird vertical line on the left. My first thought was a bullet proof vest, that would explain the thicker material and thicker waist…but that just might be the jaded American in me talking.
@Lia I get what you’re saying about her fashion being “off” since she had Lillibet and others saying she looks boxy or thick waisted but I think it’s actually that her figure has just changed since having children. It happens to most of us, especially if we are over the age of 30 when we have kids.
I really like the coat dress and it was probably planned way in advance but I bet she was hot. It’s quite warm in London today, so a coat seems out of place.
It’s a coatdress but somehow it’s heads above the frumpiness Kate always wears. Maybe its the cut/way it falls in the back — the back is the best part to me. It’s business in the front, slay in the back. Lol.
Damn is this a coatdress? Maybe it’s because I’m a Meghan stan but I think this is a coat and she’s wearing a dress underneath. Because I hate coatdresses I’m refusing to believe my fave is wearing one. 🤣
But I think she looks chic, beautiful, and confident. Also re the waist comments….we’re shaped how we’re shaped and I don’t think we should have to hide our perceived imperfections. Because they’re not imperfections and we shouldn’t have to cover certain things up. Just my opinion. 🤷🏽♀️
@Greeen Desert Thank you! Meghan is thick waisted (as am I), it doesn’t stop her from being an exceptionally beautiful, charismatic, attractive woman. Why should she hide it? Who made the rule that you can’t be thick-waisted and beautiful. Meghan does not have what is considered a standard, conventional hourglass shape, but neither do most of us. One of the things I find inspirational about Meghan, is that it is quite obvious that it in no way detracts from her attractiveness. It’s a great example of not hiding yourself away because you don’t quite meet some arbitrary standard of beauty. Beauty comes in different forms. I think she looks stunning.
I love the whole look and effect! The color is purposefully low-key as to not upstage or draw attention (she’s surpassed the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour). As SwirlmamaD said above, the look from the back was all slay—chic without being showy. Kate, who snuck a peek, seemed to visibly almost choke on it. M was calm and unbothered, gliding down the aisle with a happy Harry. What a turnabout from the last time.
@Green Desert – Omid reports it’s a trench coat in wool and silk over a matching skirt, with an organza blouse. You can see the blouse peeking out around the collar in some of the pictures. So, not a coat dress. Color is griege (grey plus beige). All Dior clothes and accessories (thought technically the hat is by Stephen Jones, as was the one she wore yesterday).
I think the collar is a little too big, but otherwise, I like it on her. Her figure is a little more boxy at this point, but that’s just the way she is, and I still like her best in more fitted clothes. I find least flattering on her the oversize clothes she’s worn several times in recent months; that may be the current trend but IMO she looks like she’s swimming in them. However, unlike Kate, and most of the other RF female members, Meghan does a much better job chosing proportional skirt/dress/coat lengths, as with this outfit
She’s also worn a lot of white at events in recent months, even in her birthday video! So not surprised by this color choice.
This isn’t my favourite look for Meghan. Pastels wash her out, the coat dress is too heavy/mumsy (despite the design details like the oversized collar and flap in the back) and the hat was too wispy and therefore unbalanced the entire look. Even her makeup was too heavy. I appreciate that she was probably trying not to pull focus, and at least had beautiful posture and a happy smile. I hope the RF family pics were taken yesterday and not today! Looking forward to better fashion tomorrow…
I agree that this isn’t my favorite look: coatdress too bulky, hat too wispy, makeup too heavy.
That said, I’ve lost count of the times she wore something that struck me as “meh” at the time, but I couldn’t get it out of my head and 6 months-1 year later suddenly it clicked and I could think of nothing more than getting something similar for myself.
I honestly don’t know how/what it’s about.
It’s a modern coat dress, very 2022 nothing 1950 about it. Meghan is showing how to do a coat dress and not look like your from a past generation.
I agree.
100 percent, this look is very now , from collar to fabric to cut .. very cool
The white of the hat matches the white of the collar, while the rest of the coat/dress is cream (or, apparently per Dior, pale lilac)
I kind of love that it’s aCoat dress. It kind of tells Kate where to stick it. It also tells the RR Meghan can leave anytime she wants to.She needs no one.
Now that’s how you wear a coat dress! Duchess of Sussex looking fabulous!
That’s how you wear a coat dress! Fabulous!
Like a super sexy, ‘light lilac’ carmen sandiego dream.
I am in complete awe of her beauty. Her confidence. Her grace. Im struggling to find the right words. Meghan is truly inspiring.
Yes, yes and yes! I agree with you @Basi
I am with you on that!
Doesn’t look like any of the kids are there. Not surprised with Louis kicking up a fuss yesterday. This would bore them to tears and tantrums.
Snuffles, it looked like Louis is done with it while he was in the carriage. Maybe they shouldn’t have had the kids in the carriage and just had them on the balcony. Louis may have been able to contain his energy a little longer.
I think H&M are always going to make sure that Archie and Lilibet Di are protected and kept out of the public’s eye. I have no doubt that this was part of the bargain struck to come to the Jubbly or the “plats joobs” (or something like that) as they said on twitter.
People are calling it “Platty Joobs”! Which is funny it totally nails how ridiculous it is.
I’m a slut for M in jewel tones so a bit sad but still frothing at the mouth with how beautiful she looks. Love that they held hands and held their heads high signifying their unity and pride in being there and taking up space that is rightfully owed to them. Bonus was seeing all the Karens literally turn their heads to watch them walk while their husbands couldn’t stop smiling at M. LOL
I wonder if this is why Kate wore white yesterday, lol.
I heard both cheers and boos. I hope they stay safe.
There were no audible boos. That’s what Boris got.
Absolutely no boos for H and M. Only loud cheers. The boos were for Boris. The videos are all over Twitter. Plus NYT, Sky, Metro all reporting loud cheers for H and M.
The boos were for the Prime Minister. Harry and Meghan got cheers. If there were boos for H&M I didn’t hear them. Even the BBC commentator mentioned the cheers for Harry and Meghan.
If you’re not mistaken, that’s a relief because my heart literally sank when I saw a video showing THEM being kind of heckled. Other than that, Meghan and Harry are a vision of perfection. The Duchess of Sussex does look like the next queen of England, to me.
The shoes are Dior so I sort of assume the whole outfit is.
Meghan looks good here, serene and happy. apparently there were cheers as they were seen outside which I’m sure made them feel good.
I can’t figure out the seating arrangements, maybe they were by age of the grandchildren? Maybe working royals first and then grandchildren by age? They were behind the Gloucesters I think from the clip I saw on twitter, which makes sense if working royals were given precedence, or if it was based on length of service to the queen or something, IDK.
but I did laugh bc it seems this has been carefully planned to make sure there is no repeat of the commonwealth service.
Thought they were very deliberate in where they placed them. No more Commonwealth death stares from Harry. No more pointed snubbing by W&K and Ford Fiesta. They sat with the cousins they speak to and those who know how to behave.
According to the BBC, the Queen wanted them to have a separate entrance. She isn’t taking any chances and isn’t going to sully her party with petty jealousies and attitudes.
The Queen isn’t having it and you would think the RR would take note.
I was very interested in the seating arrangement. There did appear to be a bit of confusion when they arrived at their row. Beatrice wanted to move down so that the Sussexes had aisle seats but Harry just pointed to where they were going to sit. It was all pre planned.
The seating arrangements were made to keep William the coward as far away from Harry and Meghan as possible. As he’d act like an absolute disgrace and ignore them again otherwise.
(Also nothing says “we are very much not a racist family” like insisting you be seated as far away as possible from the only black family member, Boring Bill.)
All those photos are flawless! Excellent posture. Great stride for walking in those heels. Poised.
Harry and Meghan always look so present and in love together. And I love that they cheered!
Yes, her posture! It’s sublime the way she holds herself, head high.
They really did look great arriving and walking in. Very loving, regal…. Funny, as we’ll NEVER meet/know these people, yet I feel so proud of them lol
Now, W&K on the other hand LOLOL. SOMEONE is trolling them to hell and back. Did you see the photo on The Fail with them on the steps? They have one of W *RIGHT IN FRONT* of the railing which makes it look like it’s coming from his moose knuckle! Lolol. SUCH an unfortunate pic. And K is standing there, clueless, with a gormless grin on her face, waving 😂😂😂. TOO FUNNY!!!!!
I also noticed H&M are in the row with the other grands/cousins. And of course, Sofiesta the Mean and Eddie the Awkward did not turn around to acknowledge them.
Lol, I was hoping someone else noticed the unfortunate railing – hilarious!
It really does seem more fun to sit with the rest of the cousins in the non working/non heir section. It’s becoming the cool kids party. Poor Sophie and Edward are kind of not in either though.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan!
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine
This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine
Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine
Out in the dark…
Everywhere I go…
All over the world…
Ain’t gonna make it shine, just gonna let it shine…
We’ve got the light of freedom, we’re gonna let it shine…
Hide it under a bushel? No!
https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1532674292604878848?cxt=HHwWgICy8cHJk8UqAAAA
Preach❣️ ✨
I love this coat and am hoping it is somewhat reasonably priced because I would wear the heck out of it! But…… my 4 year old asked if she was playing dress up in an inspector gadget costume and if she could come play with him… so now I can’t unsee it lol
You four year old is a gem!!!
Go, go Gadget Slay!
@Megan, The dress, and hat are very American….it’s a modern-day western outfit. Duchess Meghan rode into town/saloon and slay.
ha! I love your 4 year old
Cute! Trenches still make me think of Murder she Wrote and Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a style icon imo. Although, here, I keep thinking of Carmen Sandiego except it’s Where in the World is Meghan, Meghan Markle? The BM always trying to find her but she’s just too skilled.
Oh man, now I want to go watch Murder She Wrote!
Jessica Fletcher was always very stylishly dresses. It was 80s, but it was good 80s, with everything well fitted and beautifully accessorized.
Ha, your child is on the money! Very inspector Gadget. Now I’m wishing I could see her Go Go Gadget arms sneak up the pew to tap Kate on the shoulder and then retract back so quickly that by the time Kate turns around she will never know who did it.
The sleeves on this coat are giving me wedding dress vibes and I love it!!
I love the hat! I also liked the hat she wore yesterday.
I loved yesterday’s hat too. However, I feel today’s hat is absolutely hideous. And the collar… to big. Not a fan of this look at all.
She looks friggin phenomenal to me.
Look at Meghan! Getting her Mahogany on!! But seriously, this is a very simple and understated look.
They looked great, got cheered, sat with people they are happy and comfortable with AND even got held back a bit so as to have their own little procession which did not happen for the other members of the Fam apart from future Monarchs.
I’m disappointed at the coatdress but Meghan’s perfect posture makes a world of difference in minimizing the frump factor.
She looks perfect – serene happy and dressed elegantly.
Elegant is the word indeed!
She is effortlessly elegant.
(An aside: I used to walk past St. Paul’s every day on my way to work — am amused to see there’s now a Five Guys nearby.)
It’s just a coat not a coat dress.
I agree Amy Bee, that this is a coat and not a coat dress. I really like the style and how simple it is. No buttons (KHate will never wear something like this), and the trench styling in the back for interest. Meghan can wear just about anything and look great, but she has the best style sense. The only thing I wish is that we could see the dress is light lilac.
^^ Yes, Meghan has such erect and graceful posture. It must be the yoga since the age of 7, which gives her such body awareness and flexibility. Also, taking good care of herself. When I first saw the outfit, I too was slightly disappointed. But it is classic, elegant, and understated, which is clearly the vibe she wanted to give off at this particular solemn and conservative event. The white-on-white monochrome look is her signature.
This hat pales in comparison to the fab hat Meghan wore at Trooping. But she wears it well, and she’s just so gorgeous that she stands out no matter what she wears. Even though the outfit is not California Meghan, she still rocks it. I like the trench feature in the back, and the slit down the center, which is the overflap, so we don’t really see any leg. But there’s just the hint of an edgier styling there.
I feel like the belt sits too high, although it looks better moving than in still pictures
Her confidence slays (as the kids say)
I used to clothes shop in Paris every year (those were the days) and the women helping would always tie the coat belt higher! It elongates the legs and can hit at a flattering spot.
Her waist is naturally high. That’s just the way she is. This is tailored to her unlike some couture she has worn where the designers haven’t bothered to think of her actual figure
Sadly agree. Should have CHHABB’ed it a tad more. Love their confidence regardless.
I got the impression they chose to sit in that row, as everyone had to get up to accommodate them, I get the feeling they were suppose to sit on the opposite side but given the Queens absence choose to sit with friendlier faces?
Not sure. But it’s not lost on me that they chose to sit with Eugenie and Jack, the ones they are closest to.
No. These events are planned to the T. I highly doubt Harry would just decide that second to move to a different section. This is a royal event.
Exactly.
No LOL. Could you imagine the scrambling if H&M just decided to sit in different seats? It would have thrown the whole thing off, and anyway, as they were some of the last to arrive, there wouldn’t have been empty seats for them if it wasn’t planned that way.
but that is why I said I wondered about the seating arrangements, bc it seemed weird to have H&M sit in the middle of a row when they were arriving near the end.
Yeah think you’re all right but it just seemed awkward everyone getting up to move for them, given when they arrived
Beatrice appeared to want to give them her own seats.
Megs walking in church like a bad gal! Love it. She looks amazing and so does Harry. Let the meltdowns begin 😂
I am also glad we have not seen pics of the kids in the BM.
Where are you guys seeing video of the inside church service? Did you see it live on BBC. Some of the other outlets could only show arrivals and departures, due to not having any filming rights inside the church. If there are video links available with M&H walking down the aisle, please share. And thanks!
Hope this goes through.
https://twitter.com/MyDaughtersArmy/status/1532683234072469504?cxt=HHwWgICxgf3Rl8UqAAAA
Meghan looks fabulous!
@Agreatreckoning – Thanks so much for the link. Such interesting royal commentary, that H&M were given their own procession, instead of coming in with a group, and that it would have been TQ who arranged it.
I saw it live, posted above. Arrivals were in order of line of succession seniority with the most senior arriving last. Harry is third most senior and arrived just before William. Charles arrived last.
Seating followed the Queen’s family order which gives precedence to her children and senior first cousins. Today the Queen’s children and the Duke of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were placed on the front row along with the Wessex grandchildren and the Cambridges. The other grandchildren including Harry were on the row behind.
Apart from Charles and Camilla and the Cambridges, the rest left in the order in which they were seated i.e. the most convenient.
Harry and Meghan were, finally, treated with appropriate respect.
Firstly, MY GIRL LOOKS GOOD!!! Also, I WANT that coat
Beautiful smile, lovely outfit, perfect posture, head held high. Duchess Meghan has got this no matter what.
She looks radiant – but, and I’m sorry, I love her but this is sartorial- I think the cut of the coat is not great. I know it’s a style, and there is more to fashion than just being flattering, but I think it is matronly and makes her look boxy. From the past we have definitely seen that she can dress conservatively while still being a knockout. I just don’t see that here.
I wonder if she’s using that collar to cover her neck after the DM tried (and failed) to photoshop Kate’s neck onto hers, in order to try to make Meghan look more severe. Either way, her confidence and poise is sending me!! Love this for them.
I highly doubt that Meg reads the Fail. She dresses elegantly and carries herself well. I thought the look was absolutely fantastic. Plus her carriage: 10/10. The trench at the back: chefs kiss. The catwalk: immaculate. Plus Harry as eye and arm candy: she killed it!
I don’t think it’s the cut or style of the cost, Meghan has a short torso, so I think some cuts/styles can look boxish on her. I think she looks great, and is probably wearing a cute dress under the coat
The neck is just too big. And the hat… I used to have a hat like that in the 80s. Not a fan at all of this look. Yesterday’s hat though…. divine!
I think we have to accept that “boxy” is her natural shape. And it’s beautiful.
She looks beautiful because she’s a beautiful woman but the dress isn’t ideal. The collar kind of swallows her neck a bit but the outfit itself is lovely. Love the hat and the shoes!
And I know she would never shake hands in gloves but she’s carrying them, I would kill to see the gloves with the dress/coat.
She was wearing the gloves when they exited after the service (found video on YouTube).
Not sure if it’ll get through but here’s a link to some pics of her wearing the gloves on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/DelMody/status/1532689582923431936
Oohh thanks! They look amazing with the rest of the outfit.
Thank you for bringing up the gloves. I am a sucker for gloves and hats and she looks awesome with them on. She really put that outfit together.
The gloves are awesome. The whole look is really interesting. Even if you don’t love it, there’s something that makes you keep looking. The architecture and deep points of the collar. The line of the skirt as she moves. The pop at the back with the trench detail. Then the gloves!
I think it’s just a weird angle? The top photo looks a bit boxy but the rest of them don’t. Then again this is a great example of how posture can totally transform an outfit.
I think the possibly pale lilac/possibly white/maybe even pale grey is beautiful, especially on her skin.
I think that Dior has a fabric issue. This dress looks heavy, which is fine, but we find those same crinkles that she had on the wedding dress. I also don’t understand the nip “bump” that is not coming from her…Is it a button? A wrinkle inside the dress? I’m not sure, but for a bespoke dress, the quality is lacking (to me).
I like how the outfit photographs when they are in the crowd, so I like the idea…But the execution is off. Dressmakers are probably howling at the missed opportunity to create something great.
Execution looks great from where I’m looking. Meghan clearly has her own style which she sticks with and she rocks the heck out of it. Plus her confidence elevates everything she wears!
Meghan looks fine. But Dior has missed the mark for me again when it comes to their tailoring of her clothing. I don’t know who works on her clothes, but they did a poor job. If I ever had the funds to buy bespoke Dior, this would not be a ringing endorsement. I do wonder if Raf would have allowed this to happen.
(And my bad, her previous dress was Givenchy). But again, the fit is not there. I’d expect these issues from an off-the-rack look that was discounted. Not something made for me.
@Lemons – Seems like she’s wearing something underneath that’s causing the bump?
On Meghan, style wise, I’d prefer a smaller collar, that’s all that hits a wrong note for me. Probably don’t know enough overall about tailoring to evaluate the details! This collar size pulls attention, and her face is already partially covered by the hat. Love the 3/4 sleeves though, which immediately make it more stylish than anything Kate wears…
Meghan is slaying in this. But I think what’s going on is, lol I hate to say this, but possibly a lack of buttons. The coat is almost a wrap actually and the center line goes up all the way underneath the collar. At times the fabric bunches up between the belt and the collar. A few times you see Meghan seem likes she fiddling with the collar but that may be the fabric bunching underneath? It’s actually a really cool construction for a coat and I was kidding when I said it needed buttons but that seems to be what’s going on? Like after sitting down, it needs to be pulled down or up or something. Idk it’s not making me love the overall look any less. However, it might annoy me if I was wearing it.
Totally agree, it’s a bad look. Makes her look boxy. Surprisingly, Eugenie’s look is better.
No, it’s not a bad look. She looks great, classy and elegant. Plus friggin happy and confident. She aced it my book.
IMO No it wasn’t a bad look at all. She looked chic, stylish and gorgeous. On the whole she was oozing with charm and confidence.
They both look good, happy and at peace. I love this for them.
Yes, totally in tune with each other.
I love everything about today but today is not for these color. I wish she chose some bright color like that green dress which shock the British and keen. The dreangers were mad about that green. I was hoping color like that to fu to palace and uk press. This color looks kind of wash out. I like eugenie color of dress very bright. Zara is a mess.
The British karens and Kevins are already shook, trust me. Even with the stares in church.
I think a lot of people wanted to see her look ashamed (not that she’s done anything to be ashamed of, just saying that I think the BP wanted her to have to publicly “atone” or some BS like that) and instead, she walked in with head held high, her husband holding her hand, her face looking peaceful and at ease, etc. they wanted to break her and they didn’t and she just proved that all to them yet again. no wonder they’re shook, lol.
Exactly this becks1. The way the press smeared her often felt like symbolically stoning her in the town square or something. They are shook that she is still standing. And standing well.
@Jais – I would say she is not only standing, but she is towering over them.
I think it’s unprecedented how she stared down the RF and won. Everyone in that room knows it. And it’s wonderful to see.
I thought she looked really nervous when they got out of the car, bless her.
A good look overall and pretty faultless.
I noticed that too in the video, she was smiling but definitely looked nervous, and I don’t blame her, walking into that vipers nest.
I’m obsessed with her glow, she’s got me becoming BFFs with my derm lol
^^ Yes, I thought that too, and I was going to mention it earlier. When Meghan got out of the car, she hesitated a bit and fiddled with her collar, while Harry was trying to take her hand. I attributed that to nerves. But she shook it off and carried herself gracefully. There were some nerves underneath the surface though, which is normal and expected. Still, she shines with that inner sparkle, calm and confidence. Her acting skills come in very handy having to deal with her husband’s family members (albeit some of them, I believe, genuinely like Meghan, including the Yorks, the Chattos, et al.
I’d be nervous too, frankly the last time they were in church with the Windsors the Windsors acted horrendously towards them.
I’ve seen a million comments about Kate’s bad posture. I’ve always felt like she looked like she had an exercise band pulling her shoulders together but other wise couldn’t really see it. Then I see this second to last photo here. Megan HAS posture. I need to stand up that straight! It’s sexy as hell!
One thing I’ve taught myself over the years, do my best getting dressed then completely forget about my appearance. It’s sexy. I’m going to add that posture to my arsenal as well.
The silhouette of Meghan’s coat is beautiful. All those heads turning as they walked up the aisle!
I guess I’m in the minority, I don’t really like the dress (or coat? It honestly looks more like just a coat to me than even a coat dress?). I think whatever dress she is wearing underneath has a lot of embellishment or texture in the chest area, because the chest area of the coat looks wrong, like it is unevenly lumpy from something underneath? Face and makeup beautiful as always and I do like the hat.
I’m not a fan either, the while look is frumpy and very unflattering on her. It looks like the coat dress is too tight and the hat is awful.
@Siobhan, I like the hat as well. At first it looked a bit like my mum’s favorite hat but it’s a good go to church head covering. A nice respite from the super fussy stuff or ridiculous haughty high hat business seen elsewhere.
And I think the coat looks like a coat and not a dress because it is an outerwear coat. On my monitor it looks pale, pale purple-pink and not white though. Perhaps it’s time for a new machine? I’m longing to see the dress she’s wearing underneath!
I don’t like her outfit. It looks like it came from the maternity section. The belt is too high. I just don’t think it suits her.
She’s stunning. Harry looks great. I adore the hand holding — they are always there for each other.
I actually like the coat dress from the back best! And, as always, Meghan’s shoe game makes me drool.
Duchess Meghan’s dress is an homage to the American West. The back is designed with the classic western detailing of a ranch jacket. This dress is a classic western jacket at its best, and Prince Harry is her pistol.
“ This dress is a classic western jacket at its best, and PRINCE HARRY IS HER PISTOL.”
He sure is! Love this imagery.
+1
❤️
Yes I like the detailing on the back a lot, esp the trench coat like vent/panel thing across the upper back and the pleating of the back of the skirt big, whereas it seems a bit stuffy from the front.
I’d love to see what dress she is wearing underneath – I think I see a bit of what looks like a translucent/sheer collar under the collar of the coat (coat dress? I’ve never understood the distinction). I wish she’d been able to wear the coat open so the outfit underneath could be seen, but I get that that might read as too casual.
I will be in the minority, but I was not thrilled with her outfit – until I saw pics from the back and then I was like WOW. Almost like She’s saying, look at me from behind as I walk past you so your jaws drop. Well done Meghan. Well done.
The shoes are to die for and her posture and the way she walks – Kate needs to take note. So tired of Kate’s shoe game.
so that coat dress is not my fave from the front but I LOVE the side and back views.
also: can we talk about the grade A trolling here: you wanna wear a coat dress? I’ll show you how you wear a coat dress.
It’s basically game recognizes game and I’m so here for some sending messages via clothing.
LOL. I wish Meghan could troll sometimes. That would have taught Kate a lesson. However, this is Meg just living her best life. Her happiness is enough to kill the haters. They’re already screaming about her smiling…
@BUBS, I actually thought the distinct lack of buttons [on a trench!] was a perfectly executed sartorial troll. Meghan is stylish and timely and no buttons at all!
The lines and silhouette of this look on her is so iconic! She’s always so radiant and grateful and together with Harry, just an unstoppable glamorous force to be reckoned with. They embody the energy of King and Queen so effortlessly 👑
What a return!
She has great posture. I like this from the front very much. I could do without the backflap but you’re right about the trench coat being her signature. They look good together as always
Her posture is insane! I can see how the look could be polarizing but it’s really her presence the seals every appearance. Just pure regality.
Yeah she has great posture, I don’t want to compare but when you look at Kate, it’s like night and day
Actually makes me want to actively work on mine. It gives off such subtle power and probably a thrill to photograph.
Maybe it’s because I just found out this week I’m carrying a daughter, but when I looked at this the first thing I thought is how proud Doria must be. To have raised a daughter who navigates her life’s unique obstacles with such grace and who can walk into this pit of vipers with her held held high, refusing to allow them to make her feel “less”. Diana too for that matter, her time with Harry was so short but she planted the seeds of a kind and thoughtful man with a gentle heart and the courage to blaze his own trail.
Aw, congratulations!!!
Sending you love. Thoughtful words.
Congrats!! Very lovely introspection.
That’s sweet! I wish you a happy and healthy pregnancy.
@Harla, it reminded me of her wedding dress, too! The simple lines, lots of fabric, heavier white material. She obviously loves that look, and the simplicity works for her, I think.
N.B. I keep thinking the archbishop has a scraggly ponytail, anyone else?
Yes! A very dated, scraggly ponytail. Lol. Every time it cut to him!
Meghan looks good. Her outfit is nicely tailored as well.
They made a great entrance.
She is so gorgeous but this look is a no for me. The hat is totally wrong with the dress. The fit is not great and I rarely see a dress that looks better from the side.
K, it’s not a dress, it’s a coat. I don’t think this is a coat dress, just an overcoat.
Yes, it’s a coat with a blouse and skirt under it.
Bravo! Harry dotes on Meg the whole time, holding her hand, watching her face, supporting her emotionally and I can go on and on. THAT is the husband to have. And THAT is the wife to have. Domestic bliss is a wonderful drug!
I adore the shoes! The back of my ankles would be destroyed but it would be worth it. Might be the best looking outfit I’ve ever seen from the rear.
I love, love, love those pumps! So modern!
And the coat!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lol I said the same thing. Cute but my Achilles would have been torn to shreds.
Meghan looks fabulous! I love the trench coat dress. Her hair looks great. And look at her earrings! Meghan is elegant and classy as always.
She’s absolutely glowing. Not my fave outfit of hers. Not the worst thing she’s ever worn at all nor is it even “bad”, it’s just fine to me. But the inner glow of hers is what’s shining through to me and she looks lovely in that sense.
She looked good! So far as I can tell, a pretty all around uneventful outing. The Sussexes seemed pretty chill chatting with folks inside, and no one was giving catty attitude that I could tell like the last time they were there.
Also OT, but I was so distracted by that Five Guys in the background in that video of the arrival, lol. It just feels like such a throwback of an event, with the Cathedral bells ringing and everyone dressed in these traditional, conservative easter church clothes, and then there’s a Five Guys across the street from St. Paul’s Cathedral, and it’s so discordant and I realize that wait- I forgot this was the 21st century for a second there.
Lol, I noticed the Five Guys too.
Meghan and Harry look wonderful and in love. I love that for them.
Honestly, Meghan still dimmed her shine for these clowns. She better than me.
She looks lovely and appropriate for the event–graceful, serene, poised.
REGAL! That how you walk and carry yourself.
And the look Harry is giving her is everything.
I love her outfit. And the way she walks with sexiness and poise. Her face is gorgeous. The walk in videos is beautiful.
I like the all white look. There are pictures all over the Fail with this arrival as the headline.
Wow, Meghan has extraordinary presence – she radiates personality, poise, beauty, intelligence. What a shame that the RF couldn’t accept that.
She looks totally regal and I love the hat, but this is the type of royal costume I hate in Kate- stiff coat dress, everything matchy, it just seems outdated (I do love the back feature though, v unique).
But as with all her outfits good or bad, she wears them well and they can’t ever overpower her because she is so magnetic. I can’t NOT make the Diana comparison (and she does it without any imitation, let it be noted). She’s simply stunning.
Reporters here in the USA said they were cheered and got a warm reception
I just watched a clip of everyone leaving and no one knows how to descend stairs like H&M. Some of the others looked downright tragic (poor Louise). And Zara desperately trying to clutch Mike’s arm. H&M move as one.
The two head shots or whatever you call them of Kate and Meghan, are two worlds apart. It is like they are not both 40. Kate with the flower hat, Jesus! Kate looks older, i don’t know why.
THIS right here is how you shut it DOWN. Duchess Meghan is that woman and no one in that “royal” family can handle it or replicate it.
Meghan looked absolutely stunning. Loved how she chose an understated elegant look. Perfection. No distraction by color just a power look . Love how this couple just looks so happy with each other. Can not get over how smart and strategic her look was today. She has the best posture.
Effortlessly chic. Meghan wore her dress beautifully. Great posture, and she understood that “less is more”.
Simply beautiful.
Megan Sparkle ✨
Harry looks good, too.
Megan, genuinely you and your gorgeous husband Harry are a stunning couple , you really do fit beautifully as a team.!!
I think she nailed it. I am seeing the color described as both lilac and pale pink, but it photographs cream to me. I can’t imagine how she must be feeling, knowing that EVERYONE there is looking at her and how she will be blasted if she puts a single hair out of line (or not!). I get high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, dizziness, and worst of all nervous stomach when I have extreme anxiety and I would have to have a Pepto Bismol IV tucked under my clothes to walk into this church knowing 99% of the people in there are criticizing my every move! I hope she is okay this week.
I’m thinking it might be lilac, only because that seems to be the color of Harry’s tie.
Maybe that’s why she has that statement collar, so that her visible nervousness (she flushes red in the neck and chest when anxious/nervous—recall her speech at the UN in that black dress pre-royal life) can be better concealed. I don’t thing the make up is too heavy, but maybe it’s in purpose to hide any visible makes of nerves mess too.
Not a fan of coat dresses and was hoping for a brighter splash a la CW service 2020, but Meghan looks lovely. Harry did well in getting himself and her to be seated away from the Gruesome Twosome.
The lines of the dress makes me think of her wedding dress because of the seaming and the apparent weight of the fabric. I also get Dior vibes that make me think of the navy dress from the Air Force anniversary. I think from the front, the dress does look a bit matronly, but as people have pointed out, from the side and in motion and the way Meghan carries herself, the impression is absolutely stunning. All the other women were wearing pastels or jewel tones. By contrast, Meghan is carrying an elegantly understated look. I like that her hat was so plain and also understated- a complete contrast to yesterday. And I don’t think she would repeat the jewel tones of the “farewell tour.” That was another time.
Gorgeous coat, gorgeous woman, gorgeous couple. Walk tall and proud and show ’em how it’s done, Madame Duchess.
She looks gorgeous. Some in the press are trying to say that they were booed but they weren’t.
That would be the royal reporters…reporting lies even when every videos clearly shows cheers going up for them…People on Twitter have even been calling them out for the lies. Like they want people to disregard what they heard with their own ears! LOL
I don’t know if I like this coat from a fashion perspective. From the front it looks stiff and boxy. The back is fly though, very unexpected to have that trench coat look. Overall, she looks elegant and appropriate for a church service.
Meghan looks like MONEY! You see her and you just see dollar bills! She oozes class and sophistication. Plus her posture and carriage…my goodness! Harry is certainly living the life!
Beautiful, Taking a boring style and put her own twist on it. I really don’t care for dresses but I would wear it. And the shoes, to die for.
Not a massive fan of the coat but love the hat – she could wear an old bin bag and would still look fabulous. Its all down to how she carries herself and her inner confidence and glow. Katty Keen can get all the fillers and botox in the world and would never glow like that – must kill her when she see’s how Harry treats Meghan whereas her husband can’t bear to even look at her (which the whole world saw yesterday on that balcony – I saw lots of comments on twitter about that space).
Even when being low key they are STILL the family superstars.
Meghan looks beautiful. I love the coat and I’d love to see the dress underneath.
I’d love to full pic’s of yesterday’s outfit but I guess the peek in the window is all there is.
I had to laugh: even in the comparison picture of Meghan and Kate in People Magazine, you can see Harry’s hand holding Meghan’s. Kate is alone, as always. Harry’s instinctive sensitivity to Meghan and his unwavering support are a joy to see. It’s called emotional intelligence (and love). Kate will always be left swinging in the wind by an unloving husband (unless she gets a new one, which I’d recommend.).
Go on Duchess.
I agree. Meghan looks incredible. I love the jaunt of her hat.
She’s so beautiful and elegant.
There is no choice in the seating. It is carefully arranged. Their names were on the two empty seats in that row. The Sussexes arrived in the correct order of precedence ( which is immediately before the Cambridges when arriving and immediately after them when leaving.)
I watched the whole thing live. The arrivals took about an hour and a half. The seating relected the Queen’s ‘family precedence ‘ which puts her children before her grandchildren with, sometimes, the Cambridges on the front row. Also the Queen’s senior cousins can be given priority over grandchildren.
Most of the minor royals, including the Tindalls and Princess Margaret’s children and grandchildren arrived in a coach and were escorted to their seats in two groups.
By the time the Sussexes arrived everyone with the exception of Charles and Camilla and the Cambridges, had been seated. This is why Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands had to move in order to let them in.
The front row had Anne and her husband plus Edward, Sophie and their children plus the Duke of Gloucester and his wife and the Duke of Kent. After the Sussexes were seated it was the formal procession of clergy followed by the Cambridges and Charles and Camilla who then took the remaining front row seats.
Other points – The first greeting official clearly bowed to Harry and Meghan ( as did most of the line of clergy and dignitaries ) but made a more perfunctory bow to the Cambridges. Harry and Meghan looked happy. Meghan of course can always look serene but Harry’s emotions are usually obvious and he looked in good spririts. Today,
unlike their appalling treatment at that Commonwealth Service, the Sussexes were accorded their proper place and treated as they should be.
I was theorizing this morning what color Meghan would show up to church in and since we all know she loves neutrals, I figured it would be white or cream since she wore navy yesterday. Lilac isn’t too far off, I can kind of see it but in these pictures it does really look off white. I love the simplicity of this coat though I don’t love the belt, I think it hits at an awkward height on the coat and I do agree it is slightly boxy. Not the end of the world. The back and side views of the coat slay! Also pretty sure this is a coat and not a coatdress. I really like the hat, not as much as yesterday’s amazing hat but I think it works well. I love that they got their own entrance.
I thought Meghan looked fantastic, and I loved that she and Harry got to have their walk down the aisle at the church. They apparently didn’t go to the lunch at the Guildhall after the service. I wonder if they went back to Windsor to spend time with the Queen instead of having to spend another lunch trying to avoid Baldemort and Katie Keen.
Not a huge fan of this dress; white is so blah on her & she looks fabulous in richer colors. I also think the collar’s huge, the top looks stiff, the belt’s a tad high, and not the greatest fit around the bust. (But I love the length and the back view is gorgeous.). So glad she & Harry came back and made such a wonderful presence.
Agree with your assessment, @ nikki, and I believe she was trying for an understated look that wouldn’t invite criticism that she was trying to overshadow the Queen on her special day.
Meghan is dressing just fine for her proportions.
Can I also I add I loved the three quarter length sleeves? I like you loved it from behind but, was a little disappointed with the front.
I think the reason why some of her outfits look odd on her is because she’s still carrying “baby” weight. I would love her to confirm this, as I’m sure it would help an awful lot of new mums. who feel pressured into believing that you get back to “normal” in days rather than months.
Not a new mom. She is one year post partum. Looks like she has accepted that this is her new normal. She is straight up and down and will eventually learn how to dress these new proportions.
Saying she has “accepted” that this is her new normal feels off for me, like she was defeated in some battle of being the thinnest of them all. She’s always been strait up and down so the new proportions you’re talking about is extra weight. Her “proportions” right now are lovely. Yeah, it’s different than her suits or wedding proportions. And? It’s not less than. She looked good then and she looks damn good now.
Her shoe game is always impeccable!! Chef kiss!
Just saw some video on Morning Joe; coat dress is definitely light lilac & the hat matches perfectly. Now looking at the pics here, I can see lilac
Yeah, I just checked out pics from Vanity Fair and you can definitely tell it’s a light lilac. Perfection.
The color of her outfit looks better in videos. You can tell it’s not white or cream.
You know, it’s a small thing, but maybe it’s because I’m a working shmo–but if someone opens & holds a door for you, you say thank you. Meghan does, Kate does not. I know the constant comparing of two women is wrong, but it’s something I’ve noticed for awhile now. The royals never seem to acknowledge the existence of the gazillions of people who make their lives easier, such as those opening car doors.
BeanieBean, I agree with you. I always thank someone for opening a door for me. It’s my way of acknowledging their kindness and letting them know that I see them.
early on, there was a whole flap in the media over Meghan turning to close the door of a car she’d just gotten out of. people were freaking out! it wasn’t royal enough, it wasn’t protocol, omg, clutch the pearls. because she considerately closed the car door behind her. how very dare she?! you’re just supposed to keep on walking and let someone else do that stuff. it was bizarre! so yeah, she sees people that the others overlook.
Meghan ain’t bringing Archie to a GOTdamn thing.
I suspect Archie and Lili will appear in some group photos with the Queen, officially released after this weekend and they’re back in CA, and nothing more.
I love how the hat flips upward at the edges. when looking at it straight on, it looks cheerful and optimistic, if that makes sense.
Oh wow, I need this coatdress in lavender. It’s fabulous, especially from the back!
Clearly the “You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour 2.0” is going well. Meghan looks regal, glowing, and ridiculously happy with her besotted Prince. Every eye was on Madame Duchess. Loved the entrance and the catwalk.
Good for Harry. He laid out his non-negotiable terms and they were met. Harry and William are completely done, this much is obvious. Harry has his perfect life. Incandescent and Hate-y have each other. As my mother would say, isn’t God good?😁
The Cambridges can stay mad.
@Beverley: I love your / your mother’s comment: “Isn’t God good?” Yes indeed. So far, everyone in this story has gotten what they deserve. One couple is happy, living in joy and peace. The other couple…well.
I think Meghan’s style today reflects her decision to avoid a strong color, close fit or skin exposure. I am sure she knew that some would be quick to accuse her of pulling focus, even from an absent queen, or making the occasion about herself. She has her own royal carriage and grace, but made a delierate, conservative choice. Wise move, give them nothing!
I see the point someone made about the colour of Harry’s tie. I guess lilac wouldn’t be an obvious choice unless it’s to match Meghan’s coat. The white shoes and hat makes total sense then. Is Meghan carrying gloves but not a bag?
The gloves finished the look; and Meghan had no stockings on. So much for protocol.
I am pleased that she did not wear stockings and I don’t think some other royals wore stockings either.
Omid has confirmed that she’s wearing Dior Haute Couture Sp/Sum 2022 greige set- coat, skirt,in wool &silk, organza shirt. With matching lady Dior bag, gloves and shoes.
I wish the fashion houses still did sewing patterns of their couture and ready to wear collections. I would so make this for myself.
Wow! I thought she would wear a British designer but who is designing in the House of Dior now?
Maria Grazia Chiuri – she used to be with Valentino
She looks great and I love her hat.
It takes a lot of bravery to go back to that viper’s pit. I admire how she carries herself and will forever be polite and gracious, even to those who sneer behind H&M’s backs.
Yes. Guts and inner peace are beautiful accessories.
I love it. Meghan giving yet another masterclass on how to do these big royal events without looking like a British countryside reverend’s wife circa 1942.
Now THAT is how you duchess.
Yesterday she was serving my favorite Barbie look ever and today she looks like Alexis Colby Carrington. THIS is how you do 80s cosplay, Kate.
Meghan has chosen well again! Stunning, yet appropriate and respectful for inside a church. I love this coat dress on her. Meghan is so graceful and feminine and has returned a powerful woman in her own right. Harry just loves her so much. I am so happy for them!
Meghan looks stunning!
I wish she didn’t have the Duchess/ HRH titles. I will be so happy when she can just be herself with no royal connections at all
Cynthiap, she married a prince of the realm. He will always be Prince Harry and without their D&D titles they would still be Prince Harry (Henry) and Princess Henry. There will always be a royal connection.
Meghan looked fantastic!
The pic in the church where we see the back, I can’t help it but it looks Papal to me…
Outside esp with the gloves on, I really like it – slight fit issues aside.
I‘ll take this any day over the mumsy outfit of you know who…
Meghan looks stunning!
I wish she didn’t have the Duchess/ HRH titles. I will be so happy when she can just be herself with no royal connections at all
I’m pretty sure they want to keep those titles, they use the duke and duchess titles themselves frequently (both in statements directly from them and ones made by their spokespeople on their behalf)
Cynthia, as I responded to Cynthiap above, she married a prince of the realm. He will always be Prince Harry and without their D&D titles they would still be Prince Harry (Henry) and Princess Henry. There will always be a royal connection.
Meghan is already being just herself. Herself happens to be married to a Prince/Duke and has titles.
She looks incredibly regal, sophisticated, and luxurious, more than a lot of the other royals there. I guess that’s what happens when you wear Dior haute couture, what a flex. I do prefer her more fun and bright looks but she purposefully goes classic and understated when she is going to be in the queen’s presence which was the plan until the last minute.
Funny how the British tabloids and derangers invented this caricature of Meghan as an attention seeking stunt puller when she was indoors all of yesterday and unseen by the public and has the most understated royal outfit today. I have no problems with what Zara and Eugenie wore but if Meghan had shown up in those colors she would’ve been crucified.
I agree.
Why does it always look like she needs a tailor?? Such cute outfits, but never quite fits right.
Says you. She always look amazing to me. Duchess Meghan is the total package: Smarts, looks, very articulate and has an amazing sense of self.
I agree, Maxine! This outfit is tailored to perfection. And I absolutely love the sleek cut, the collar, and the belt! Really, as you say, Meghan is such an accomplished person and is the total package.
@STEPH
It is not the clothing, it is the woman, you are confusing her with kate. We don’t want to be shallow, do we?. Fit, or no fit, she carries it well.
Wow, Meghan looks amazing. I love everything thing about her entire ensemble
It’s what radiates from within her that emits that X-factor. No matter what negative things they say about her dress, makeup, shoes, etc. it’s her total package that is undeniably a wow factor. And for this the royal rota hate her.
Meghan brought her game face and looked composed and beautiful. She is really slaying with the hats. The Dior couture looks amazing on her and a sartorial flex I approve of. I’m traveling and one hour ahead of GMT but glad I’ve missed everything about this Jubbly except some fabulous photos of Meghan. Her and Harry getting those huge cheers were a balm to my soul.
In the video clips, you can literally see PH reaching for her hand (more than once), looking to her, and then seeing her calmness to calm himself. It’s interesting and nice to see from them, unlike PW and DOC. Even Mike T was reaching for Zara’s hand at certain points in videos, very interesting dynamics going on at that service. Glad TQ stayed home and rested……
In response to FLOWERG, I saw a video that seemed to show booing. My one physical gift is that I have a voice like a bullhorn, when needed. It wouldn’t be hard to plant a few loudmouths near press microphones to cover the otherwise cheering support for H&M. My only question is whether they were paid by William or Piers!!!
@Paulkid I agree. It was interesting that the Express put up an article saying they were booed just after they went into the church. I watched it on TV and there was no booing just cheers when the crowd realised it was H&M. It was almost as if they had expected boos especially, as they had a “dodgy” poll asking/encouraging people to boo* It did cross my mind that the boos when H&M left the church were “plants” making up for being in the wrong place the first time around.
*The poll was open for a number of days and you could vote as many times as you liked. I know because I kept voting to see when it would shut me out. I can’t remember how many days it was up because I got fed up of voting on a daily basis! 😆
I heard that they were booed leaving the church, not entering. More than one witness describes booing. Such vile manners.
A lot of Cambridge fans, derangers, and tabloids are spreading around fake news and editing clips to make it seem like people were booing. Reputable outlets like the BBC, PA and NYT all reported widespread and loud cheers.
The booing didn’t happen when they arrived or when they left. Meghan haters are desperate and doctoring videos to overlay the boos for BoJo The Clown to make it look like Harry and Meghan got booed. Those of us who watched the live feeds from credible news sources know that the booing narrative is fake news.
Haters are just mad at the Spring season of flops for the Cambridges and that Will actually did get booed in his own country at that soccer match.
@Paulkid ~ you make a great point! Also ‘blessed’ with a very loud voice..growing up, one of my neighbourhood nicknames was ‘Foghorn of Wilson Avenue”.
Just watched video, audio on New York Post and there was definitely noticeable booing while they were walking down steps and getting into car. The comments were quite rude.
Meghan today:
“You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I’ll rise.”
–Still I Rise by Maya Angelou
At first, I thought this was too boxy (like her wedding dress) but this has actually grown on me (also, like her wedding dress!!). I remember seeing black & white pics of Meg on her wedding day without the veil and I could really see the full, classic effect of her dress and the *look* she was going for.
After seeing full pictures of today’s dress (the trench storm flap on the back, the 3/4 length sleeves, the overall sleek and crisp silhouette, and the pristine-ness, no wrinkles, nothing! on a white dress!), I fully appreciate it now and how beautifully modern she is in it—yes! who would have thought a coat dress would be modern! Her posture, everything, it’s immaculate.
More than the clothing, it is the way she carried herself. Back straight, head held high, relaxed gait, great smile. The IT FACTOR, full stop. With kate I just didn’t see any thing regal about her today. Meghan, mama Mia. IT FACTOR going on.
Aquarius64, My teenage daughter has informed me that no one wears pantyhose anymore and I believe her. I don’t even see them in the CVS anymore. Girls wear tights now or bare legs in summer, I guess. I retired 5 years ago and always wore pantyhose during the year, until it got really hot in the classrooms (some rooms still didn’t have air conditioners– New York City.
The Sussex’s are my favorite public figures. I don’t consider them “Royal” bc I think that’s a pejorative at this point. The way Bill and Cathy have conducted themselves….. Church lady’s in America could have done better than Katie. She needs to do better than that if she going to be “Soft Power”. Kaye is sloppy.
I have a friend who was in the crowd—got a great shot of the Sussexes (amongst others) too! She said there was some booing but it was small and dwarfed by the cheers. Bojo got huge boos. 😂
Meghan is a true queen in every sense of the word. She is elegant, regal and behaves impeccably. Imagine having to go back to the UK for all of this after the way she was treated horribly before. With her grace and style, she slayed all of those who tried to destroy her. I bet those cowardly monsters are afraid to look her in the eye. Meghan is a tower of strength and I am so glad she and Harry have each other. The RF was so stupid to drive them away. Meghan would have been the jewel in the crown.
India, yes, perfectly said. She is a treasure and they could not tolerate it. They still can’t.
Brassy Rebel, Naturally, but they really cannot tolerate true class because they have none.
Yeah this outfit misses the mark for me I’m sorry to say. I love the back view but the front is wah, wah. It makes her look frumpy. I know some are relieved that its not a *coatdress but I think that is part of what is letting her down with this outfit. The fit looks off because it has to be loose enough to wear the outfit underneath comfortably, not to mention that the shirt she’s wearing underneath is causing an unfortunate bump to show from some angles.
The more I think about it the more I think this would have worked a lot better as a proper coatdress. Make it a coatdress so she doesn’t have to wear anything bumpy underneath, tone down the collar (that collar is WAY too big for her), use a slightly less heavy looking fabric (it is JUNE after all) and I think it would have looked amazing. I do like the hat but I don’t think it really goes with the coat. The coat is too structured for that hat imho, she needed a more structured hat. I have a feeling that the hat goes better with the top and skirt underneath (which I wish we got to see).
All that said I do love a few things about this look. The 3/4 sleeves, I love, love, love a 3/4 (and wish they weren’t so hard to find) and they look great on Meghan. The gloves! I love that she actually put her gloves on so we could see the full effect with the 3/4 sleeves! And the shoes are fab of course (although I’m getting blisters on the back of my heels just looking at them).
*I realize the fact that Kate favours coatdresses make some on this site hate them but JFC there’s nothing inherently WRONG with coatdresses, its just a type of clothing, I hope Meghan does wear a coatdress one of these days as the comments here would be very entertaining.
She understood the assignment. Absolutely crushed it with the belted coat dress and hat.