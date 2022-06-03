Duchess Meghan looks amazing in a belted cream coat at the Jubbly service

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at St. Paul’s Cathedral today, this morning. They are there for the Jubilee service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s historic reign. The Queen skipped out because Trooping the Colour exhausted her.

Harry and Meghan were some of the first royals to arrive at the church, and what was funny is that they apparently got huge cheers from the crowd. The same crowd booed Boris Johnson just minutes before that. Meghan looked amazing in a cream coat (no ID as I’m writing this) with a large collar and no visible buttons (lol). The back of the coat is a reminder that Meghan has always loved trench coats and she loves anything and everything with a trench coat vibe. Her hat is wonderful too. Update: The coat is Dior and technically it’s supposed to be a very pale lilac. Sure! It really photographed as cream in every single photo though.

Everything about this church service is heavily stage-managed by the Palace, including the arrival times and seating arrangements. Harry and Meghan were carefully arranged in the second row, next to the York princesses and their husbands, and also with Princess Margaret’s daughter Sarah Chatto. I wondered if Meg and Harry would bring Archie to the service, but they did not. Anyway, what a beautiful couple!