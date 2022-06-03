Prince William & Kate ‘appeared tense’ at church, didn’t even look at the Sussexes

You know what’s bad? It’s bad when even the Daily Mail and People Magazine are noting the weird and tense body language of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Like, William and Kate “won.” They succeeded in “exiling” popular, charismatic Harry and Meghan. Even now that the Sussexes have returned for a visit, it should still be “the Will & Kate Show.” It’s not though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated a long distance away from Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at St Paul’s this afternoon – as the two feuding brothers adopted strikingly different demeanors. The eyes of the world were on the Sussexes at the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service this morning as they joined hundreds of politicians and dignitaries in supporting the Queen and the extended Royal family. Harry, 37, was pictured smiling and bantering with his fellow royals as he spoke with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands next to his wife Meghan, while Prince William and Kate appeared tense as they took their seats for the Jubilee ceremony. The Duke of Cambridge was not pictured smiling throughout the ceremony and did not exchange words with his brother.

William and Kate were so tense that they didn’t even look over at Harry and Meghan. From People: “William and Kate kept looking forward as they passed Prince Harry and Meghan’s pew, where they were already seated. Harry also kept his eyes forward.” Which is just funny. Remember when Harry came back for Philip’s funeral and even the British papers talked about how Kate kept staring at Harry throughout the funeral service? Y’all know she was told “don’t even look at the Sussexes!”

The stage-managing continued for the exit from church too. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate left first, and the Sussexes were behind them (at a distance). There were no photos of the Cambridges and Sussexes outside of the church and no communication between them at any time. The Mail also says that Charles (I think) is hosting a reception at Guildhall but that the Sussexes aren’t going.

Update: lol, Kate couldn’t help but look.

