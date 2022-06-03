Prince William & Kate ‘appeared tense’ at church, didn’t even look at the Sussexes

You know what’s bad? It’s bad when even the Daily Mail and People Magazine are noting the weird and tense body language of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Like, William and Kate “won.” They succeeded in “exiling” popular, charismatic Harry and Meghan. Even now that the Sussexes have returned for a visit, it should still be “the Will & Kate Show.” It’s not though.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated a long distance away from Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at St Paul’s this afternoon – as the two feuding brothers adopted strikingly different demeanors.
The eyes of the world were on the Sussexes at the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service this morning as they joined hundreds of politicians and dignitaries in supporting the Queen and the extended Royal family.
Harry, 37, was pictured smiling and bantering with his fellow royals as he spoke with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands next to his wife Meghan, while Prince William and Kate appeared tense as they took their seats for the Jubilee ceremony. The Duke of Cambridge was not pictured smiling throughout the ceremony and did not exchange words with his brother.
[From The Daily Mail]
William and Kate were so tense that they didn’t even look over at Harry and Meghan. From People: “William and Kate kept looking forward as they passed Prince Harry and Meghan’s pew, where they were already seated. Harry also kept his eyes forward.” Which is just funny. Remember when Harry came back for Philip’s funeral and even the British papers talked about how Kate kept staring at Harry throughout the funeral service? Y’all know she was told “don’t even look at the Sussexes!”
The stage-managing continued for the exit from church too. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate left first, and the Sussexes were behind them (at a distance). There were no photos of the Cambridges and Sussexes outside of the church and no communication between them at any time. The Mail also says that Charles (I think) is hosting a reception at Guildhall but that the Sussexes aren’t going.
Update: lol, Kate couldn’t help but look.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696611759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696615994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696618200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696627138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696633859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696633875, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
(Left to right) Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Viscount Linley leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696640878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641226, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
Actually, Kate looked towards Meghan and Harry while seated.. she seems to mumble something like “wow”. There’s a tweet on it….
Uh..William didn’t look at his WIFE for 2 days! Kate and William are what it looks like when your heart is filled with HATE. Good won today and the world was there to see it!
Absolutely!!! Hate has won over LOVE!!!! They are ripping KHate all over Twitter and I am here for it!!!!
I meant to say hate has lost over LOVE! Sorry, but I only slept 2 hours last night and have spent the last 2.5 hours trying to go back to sleep with NO luck…..🤬. My chronic pain would not allow me to sleep a decent amount of time and I didn’t come in here because I KNEW I wouldn’t be able to go back to sleep!!!!! I love my Celebitchy sisters and brothers ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Hope you can get some rest and ❤️🩹
I’d bet two days isn’t even his personal record for not looking at Kate.
Kate did the look that your hubby 😂 does when he passes by a beautiful woman.
Can someone post it. I can’t find it
Kaiser posted above in the article. Unless there’s another one?
Kaiser included it in her update. I’m seeing it in this post.
Oooohhhh I want to see this!
If you watch closely, TOB shakes his head slightly “no” after Kate mumbles.
I feel like this is HUGH part of the story, and needs to be discussed. He shushed her with that surreptitious head shake. The question is WHY???
I wonder if it was planned 😆
I wondered as well. Did he shake his head because Kate just had to peek, or because he agreed with her that the Sussexes shouldn’t be there?
See I don’t think he shakes his head, I think he just sits perfectly still and doesn’t move a muscle. It looks like someone recorded the tv screen with their phone and because of that weird thing screens do when you try and record them the center of his face goes wavy along with the top of his head, it doesn’t actually shake.
yeah, what Erin said above. it’s the weird “recording a video screen” wavy line thing. to me he appears to not even move a muscle when she turns OR when she says “wow” or whatever it was.
he is OVER. IT.
It is DEFINITELY a shake, IMO. I watched again just now, and Kate’s face remains perfectly still even as Will is surreptitiously shaking his. She mean girled, he knew it was being caught on film, so he quickly stopped her.
I’ve seen a few photos of everyone around Harry looking to the left, or maybe their right?, with big smiles and laughing. So I’m wondering if something happened that a lot of people laughed about and Kate quickly looked over and then pulled a face like why are they having so much fun and laughing in a church! Clearly she hasn’t read Umberto Ecco’s The Name if the Rose or at least seen the movie.
@Jais: or maybe they caught that death stare Kate shot at them and were laughing at her?
I read somewhere else that it seemed as if the Sussexes might have decided to sit in a different place than originally planned since the cousins had to stand up and let them in their row – if that’s true I wonder if Kate and Will were surprised with where they were sitting and that’s what Kate was mumbling about when spotting them? Obviously they knew they would be there so I don’t know what a “wow” type comment would be in reference to unless something changed or surprised them last minute?
Someone else speculated on that in another post but it makes zero sense. Everyone else was seated once H&M arrived, there wouldnt have been two empty seats for them in the midst of the royals like that if it wasn’t planned. I do think its weird that people had to move to let them in though. I wonder if they asked to be seated in the middle of a row?
They sat in their assigned seats. If you look closely, you can see white paper on their seats next to Sarah Chatto.
Damn she couldn’t help herself, could she, lol. i wonder if she was surprised H&M actually showed up, surprised they looked happy and confident, or was surprised that other members of the family were actually talking to them and enjoying themselves.
That look confirmed so much
@ Becks1, I imagine it was a combination of both. KHate was dying to look at them and wanted to see where they were seated and as she turned her head.
All I know is that their behaviour was abhorrent!! They can’t seem to be the slightest bit of civility, especially when in the presence of a Church no less, to show their disdain of full view!!! Also, I found it interesting that KHate found the ONE photographer IN the chapel and he took her picture that was featured on the Fail….women has the eyesight of an owl or eagle!
It looks to me that she says “they’re over there” and William doesn’t move, just keeps staring ahead.
It cracks me up that she just couldn’t help herself. 100% knows cameras are on her the entire time she is there, still has to look. I.Love.It.
I know a lot of people have been talking about potential marital issues with these 2 and after what they did to H&M, they deserve anything that happens to them
Is W mad at his wife? it seems like it!
I think Egg is mad at Bones for her behavior on the balcony. The wessexes were seated far from the Lames too so kkkates shenanigans pissed them off as well. Notice no one spoke to her at all.
This is disgraceful. Is there no one in that family that can make W&K behave? He’s walking miles ahead of her or standing far off, they are being frosty to H&M, seriously, they can’t even find it in themselves to put on a better front for the extremely old Queen?? What are they teaching their subjects? This is completely disrespectful behavior towards the Queen. They know that all anyone will talk about is the two of them acting like brats in a terrible marriage. They should be behaving as role models for families, at least in public. Harry and Meghan are behaving beautifully.
Fingers crossed, it’s pointing out that taxpayers are funding an increasingly ridiculous family feud. It’s cute that everyone BUT Harry and Meghan are still welfare recipients, yet the FFK & Q can’t act remotely appropriately for the situation.
To me it looked like she said ‘well or why’ – either way she looked p!ssed, she was NOT a happy camper, it kinda look like she was about to rage cry or something. If William shushed her and shook his head, that says a lot and that he is not interested in hearing her whine and complain about them.
I have always felt that Khate was the poison in his ear when it came to H&M’s relationship. Remember Cain was welcoming of her at the beginning with Khate was cold towards her – something changed and changed quickly. Khate and Carol(e) know how to play Cain and I think between the 2 of them they triggered the hateful parts of his personality then sat back and watched him burn the bridges with H&M.
That’s an interesting analysis to your opinion. Considering how well Cain is when KHate wasn’t around last summer for the unveiling of Diana’s statue, would support your theory. They didn’t seem to act like buddy’s but they seemed much more relaxed and did speak a little bit during the entire event.
Also, we all know how jealous Cain has been of Harry over the years. Harry is the charismatic, empathetic and compassionate one whereas Cain doesn’t have those qualities NOR has he ventured out and created anything of substance like Harry, ie Invictus. CarolE taped into that jealousy and used it as a weapon with KHate to bridge the divide.
She needed to mind her own business about Harry and Meghan. They got married, she should have accepted it and been polite. William could have behaved decently regardless and told her to mind her own business. It shows something about him that he did not, if the case was that she started the problem.
I think you’re right DU. I think she was starting to say something more, so it was “well” or “why” and William shushed her, he didnt want to hear it.
I don’t know, I’m a little leery of theories that explain a man’s bad behavior by blaming some controlling, evil woman behind the scenes. William has exhibited bad behavior long before Kate showed up, and he and the whole family used Harry as a scapegoat since Harry was born. Kate did not make things better, but it’s not her responsibility to manage the relationship between her husband and his brother.
Kate is evil of course but William is the one with real power, and the one who was able to leverage the royal establishment against Harry and Meghan.
She is definitely the worst influence on an already bad tempered man, and I suspect her plotting mother planted the idea in her head that it was kill M or be killed (metaphorically) and so she became her absolute worst self.
Bottom line, Kathy and Bill are both rather bad people, no light to shine, together they make each other ten times worse.
DU- I am not generally for blaming a woman for manipulating a man, but I’ve got to agree that I think Kate played Will regarding Meg and contributed to the rift between the brothers.
Will was so much more easy with Harry at the statute thing without Kate. That’s not a coincidence, imo. And, more significant, I think Kate being behind some of the problems explains why the Cambridges’ relationship got obviously frosty after the Oprah interview where Meg said Kate made her cry.
My theory is that Kate lied to Will about Meg’s behavior and Will realized it after that interview. That would explain all the desperate “Kate cried too!” stories which were obviously from camp Middleton. Kate was trying to insist to Will, through the press, that she didn’t lie.
Kate being responsible for some of the issues also explains Harry saying he and Will need space. That space would be time for Will to see through and ditch manipulative Kate. It would also explain why Meg went out of her way to say Kate was a good person…she wants to be sure she says nice things so when Kate gets exposed, there’s no dirt on her.
I think it’s William who tried to oust Meghan. That’s why he was more relaxed at the statue unveiling, because only Harry (and not Meghan) was there. I also go back to the dress fitting story which seemed to be the start of the attacks on Meghan. Meghan made a point of telling Oprah that Kate was a good person (at least at the time), and I have to take Meghan at her word because she would know better than any of us. Plus, Kate sent an apology and flowers after, which she wouldn’t have done if she (Kate) was smearing Meghan. Someone else created the lie around the crying story, and I think it was either William or Carole, to cover why Kate was really crying (this was the “Rose”y time). If someone saw Kate crying, they needed a story that didn’t give the real reason.
Of course, Kate could grow a backbone and correct the lies that William or Carole put out. But that could mean being kicked to the curb, because William holds all the power in that relationship. If William wanted Kate to correct the tabloids, she would – whether she wanted to or not. If William did NOT want Kate to correct the tabloids, then she wouldn’t, whether she wanted to or not. I don’t know how Kate really feels about Meghan, and I suspect she’s jealous of Meghan being more fashionable, intelligent, well-spoken, and with a loving husband. BUT, Kate is under William’s thumb, and William should beheld accountable for what’s been happening. Because Kate does whatever William says, it’s how she got and kept the cursed ring.
Didn’t Meghan say the whole family knew that the crying story wasn’t true? I feel like I remember that but I’m not 100%? In some ways, yes, Kate is under William’s thumb, and yea William is 100% responsible for his own actions, regardless of his wife. In this case, either way, Kate’s image benefitted from the story not being corrected and Meghan’s character was annihilated. Most people, seeing that happen, would feel horrible and correct that shit right quick. So even if Kate somehow desperately wanted that story corrected but William just wouldn’t allow it, at the end of the day, she benefitted greatly from it and those facts cannot be changed, regardless of who is culpable and that’s not even getting into how the original lie was spread to Tominey.
From a straight man’s perspective- here’s what I saw/read into what went down between William & Meghan: It was all on William. William was initially attracted to Meghan physically and assumed she was a fun airheaded actress who would bow down before him, swoon over his status, and that’s why he liked her at the start.
When she made it clear she was not vapid, “keep sweet”, eye candy who William would be able to prod into doing his bidding; that she was educated, confident, had real values, a feminist, a liberal, and had opinions on actual things and was not pliable, William was horrified. He quickly turned on her because he knew she would see right though him. William would take a woman like that, of true substance, as an existential threat to his completely shambolic, luck of the birth lottery, never accomplished a damn thing himself life.
Add in the fact she was a confident woman of color, who in William’s eyes isn’t something that should even be possible, and everything about her immediately made him feel like the joke he is.
She said “Wow” and her bitchface was dripping venom. William looked like he was embarrassed for her. Imagine having to live with that shrew. If he wasn’t such an azzhole himself I could almost feel sorry for him.
Anytime Keen drops the mask and shows us she’s a real person is a moment of glory. Even if that real person is mean and petty, that is something I would rather see than some manufactured bobble-head duchess.
She would be such a great “real housewife” if she would just drop the fake posh/benevolent formerly middle-class persona. Just as I believe that Meghan is truly earnest, generous, and socially responsible, I believe that Khate’s true nature is fit for reality TV. If she left Meghan out of it, I would watch the crap out of her scheming aristo/royal shenanigans.
Sincerely, if she had left Meghan the hell alone, I would be rooting for Kitty! I would love watching her lord it all over the aristos. Instead of turning on the actual villains in this scenario, as she should have, she became a major one herself.
There’s a short video on twitter showing Kate looking in the Sussex’s direction and the mumbling something to herself, where are those lip-readers when you need them!
Off to search “jubbly”, “Kate”, “mumble”. 😂
That photo of Kate looking at Meghan out of the corner of her eye is EVERYTHING!!!
And then Will shaking his head ‘No!’ at her. It took me a few rewinds to see the head shake, but it’s definitely there, wow!
I swear it sounds like she says sorry but that wouldn’t make sense.
Dang, that Twitter vid is interesting. Not sure what she said but the look on her face after she quickly looks over is something.
She full on scanned that side of the aisle and was not pleased. I don’t know if she was looking just at Meghan to get her peek in or if she was looking at Meghan and Harry enjoying themselves with all the other royals, but it is 100% clear Kate is bothered. So, so bothered with Meghan there. She can barely keep it together in her presence. Meghan coming back to the UK full of confidence and poise, plus dominating the headlines, has her shook so bad.
Looks like she was NOT happy that H&M were laughing with the cousins and enjoying themselves. Apparently she wanted them to be as miserable as she/they look.
@ L84Tea, yes!!! KHate can’t compete with Meghan and it kills her inside!!! She is filled with such jealousy and hatred, it’s spewing out of her botox filled pores!!! KHate was intending on giving them a death stare, I imagine, to show her power. All I know is that KHate cannot handle Meghan on the same continent as Meghan and Harry!
Can someone post? I can’t find it.
It’s in the update of this post. Just scroll back up. It’s amazing.
If only she’d worn a mask.
The DM had a story yesterday where they used a lip reader to find out what was said on the balcony. The piece came with a full transcript, LOL. Maybe they use this “expert” (or proper expert, what do I know) again today 😉
That video is hilarious. She’s like, why can’t I sit with the cool kids?
Yep, they totally ‘won’. The first words on the hourly news bulletin on the commercial radio station I have on were “Meghan and Harry…” then that TQ wasn’t there.
Hahahahahahahahahaha. Reap what you sow Windsors.
William and Kate didn’t win anything Meghan and Harry are happy thriving far away for all of the nonsense. It’s funny how William and Kate and mike all look so uncomfortable knowing what they said and did while they the two people who life’s they tried their hardest to destroy look so happy that’s karma. Of course Kate wasn’t giving Harry her flirty eye Meghan was there kate doesn’t have the balls to do while Meghan there .
Well, Kate and Will have a lot of practice ignoring people, since ignoring each other is apparently their marriage strategy at this point. Estranged from each other and H and M.
It’s getting really uncomfortable now, isn’t it? The hate the Cambridges have for each other. This is teetering on Charles-Di territory now. Soon they won’t even be able to contain their revulsion for the sake of appearances. Just divorce already and do you.
We’ve all been saying no divorce until the queen passes, but considering their behavior at recent appearances, I wonder if its more “no divorce until the jubbly is over.” they obviously can’t stand each other and Kate doesn’t even really pretend anymore.
I highly doubt the divorce rumor is true or is ever going to happen. Diana could probably go on her own because of who she was as a person. Highly doubt a mediocre woman like K can. She should stay where she is; she worked hard to get there and is getting what she deserves, good or bad!
It’s not going to be Kate’s choice.
Tinfoil hat time – when I saw the thunderface balcony pictures from Trooping yesterday I said to myself, “that is the look of a woman whose husband just told her ‘enjoy the festivities, because these will be your last as part of the royal family.'” And his expression was one of a man whose wife threatened to spill all his secrets if he went through with it.
Obviously some of their dour mood is related to Harry and Megan looking so happy and carefree. But their jealousy is about more than the attention they get, and their rage is about more than Megan’s race. I personally think that they are just spitting mad and jealous that Harry and Megan genuinely love and appreciate each other and make each other happy, and they absolutely do not.
TBH I think a lot of Cain’s barely concealed rage has a lot to do with his wife and state of his marriage than anything with the Sussex’s. I think both the press and to an extend Cain has projected that rage onto H&M to divert from the fact that the Keens really do hate each other.
I feel for the kids – they have a father who we all know spends little time with them and are being raised by a controlling mother and grand-mother. Khate is just as controlling as Carol(e), there are many stories of her controlling behaviour towards William. Khate/Carol(e) are not above using the children to get what they want and when it comes to divorce negotiations they WILL use access to them as a bargaining chip.
If William wants to marry someone else, he will walk away. Kate would not be able to stop him, but perhaps work out a settlement and share custody. Will had a chance to walk away in 2007 and could have ignored Kate’s campaign to “win him back.”
These two are hopeless and deplorable at once. Harry and Meghan are always flawless in demeanor, but the Keens show their a**es every time. Their “aides” should work with them, practicing facial expressions and body language. It would still be noticeably fake, but at least it would be civilized.
C-Shell You are exactly right! The misery they exude during engagements should be swallowed and stoically endured for the “good of the RF.” But 2022? OMG, this year’s Skull & Bones’ body language has me laughing every time : )
H&M both looked relaxed and happy the entire trip so far. Their heads are held high, their conscious is clear and they know this isn’t their end all be all anymore. They look genuinely at peace and quite happy at how things have turned out. W&K….do not. They might’ve won a big battle but Sussexes have obviously won the war.
Yes! H&M look so natural and happy and GLOWING while W&K look like they have sticks up their butt. You love to see it
Harry: Always wanting to hold his wife’s hand.
William: Telling the international press that his wife has cooties.
Yes I noticed that all the cousins except for W and K seemed happy and relaxed with each other and their respective partners. W and K just seem so apart, I thought their one sided rivalry over H and M would have resulted in a united front to prove just how tots happy they are together! Didn’t plotting together to oust their rivals make them any happier as a couple?
Another one to add to the “united” gallery.lol
https://twitter.com/TheDuchessBoom/status/1532721910747779072
They do hate each other… Every couple holding hands… Them so apart from eachother…
@Agreatreckoning thank you for sharing, that gave me a good laugh!
Hmmmm…..it looks like everyone wants to love Meghan in that family. Sit, stand and talk to her.
Who does that with Kate?
What’s the saying, be careful what you wish for, you just might get it? Well W&K wanted to be the only game in town, they wanted harry and his black wife gone (or just the wife), they wanted the media attention on them.
and so now, here we are. They are the only game in town (for younger working royals), which means the media focus is on them, and that means that its going to be noted that William and Kate looked tense for the service while H&M looked relaxed and happy. And that media is starting to turn snarky towards them. so they “won” in terms of the game they were playing, they just never should have played that game.
Anyway did W&K hustle to a car as soon as the service was over? Or did they mingle with other royals and just ignore H&M?
Its clear that words were had with the Keens and that the organisers have been told to keep both couples apart. When you see the Sussex’s interact with other members of the family you can see that they are happy to see them etc.. It cannot be any more obvious where the rift is and who has caused the most damage to the family’s relationship with the Sussex’s.
Given that the Keen’s are being sent to annoy the Welsh this weekend – I suspect that we might get some more glimpses of the Sussex’s at the concert tomorrow eve and possible at that parade on Sunday.
“Sent to annoy the Welsh.” I’m gagging over here!
The “sent to annoy the Welsh” made my day! I laughed so loud the cat jumped!
HaHaHa! that’s a good one “sent to annoy the WELSH.”
Even withstanding all of the Sussex stuff–Thank God they are being sent over there b/c they’re such downers, now everyone else can enjoy themselves properly at the festivities. Like-that would be a blessing for everyone else even if Harry wasn’t there.
@ Digital Unicorn, your comment is gold!!!! Brava!!!
Kate appeared anxious.
William? I can’t tell. To me, he Always looks 2 minutes away from a blood bursting somewhere on that extended forehead.
I thought he was Edward!!
Poor Kate. She thought she was going to be the star of the show today and Meghan stole the show right out from under her without even trying,
This is the part I will never understand. Cannot COULD BE beloved, she just has to do the work. Let’s be honest, it’s not even taxing work, she just has to show up somewhere, most days of the week, and be charming. It’s the exact opposite of rocket science.
Kaiser, you missed the best photos of the true state of their marriage – The Other Brother leaving Kkkeen in the dust going down the stairs and walking through (what appears to be) a hallway. He’s miles ahead of her. My goodness! If I were her I’d leave first and try to salvage my dignity because the writing is on the wall.
I would love to see that picture! Link please?
I just posted it. It’s pending moderation. It’s under the ‘duchessofpoms’ account.
Here’s the tweet with the hallway photo. A woman getting what she deserves 😂
https://twitter.com/duchessofpoms/status/1532703317582925825?s=21&t=M_woGJiCgzJz6xWsQy7uRQ
Yikes. I’ve always taken the their imminently headed for divorce because of this random thing stories with a grain of salt, but this is a terrible look. They don’t even bother to stay to talk with their family members even if they avoid Harry and Megan he doesn’t even bother to try to walk with his wife. It’s very apparent that they are the outsiders, and that they are definitely on the outs with each other.
Forget god save the queen at this moment. I am here thinking that not even god can save this sham of a marriage at this point. It’s like William and never seen or heard of Kate before.. Now that’s some cold sh—it he is serving her.
Here I thought that they were uncomfortable when inside all churches due to their apparent evilness within them that their skin would start to burn on sacred grounds. Apparently it’s just the fact that Cain cannot stand to be within a five foot vicinity within KHate…..
My, my…..this is becoming interesting.
Great thanks @ SussexWatcher for the link!!
Wowzers 😳
Wow. If I had a shred of sympathy for Kate, I’d feel sorry for her. Since I don’t, I don’t. At all. You reap what you sow. They are going to be forced to divorce because the monarchy can’t take too many more hits from the House of Cambridge. And honestly, if they are this miserable with each other, they should divorce.
Ouch. No wonder she’s bitter. All she’s got is deranged Twitter bots. Her mother and the bots are the only ones who love her. I’d include her children, but I think Nanny Maria is more of their mother anyway.
Jesus. If I was Kate I’d start packing.
Found it!! He really did book it. How rude!
https://twitter.com/duchessofpoms/status/1532703317582925825?s=20&t=wEKXhKVazjmUnLhAMJRpmA
That is really weird. I knew the Cambridge relationship was in a bad place but I did not realize how bad that place was.
Is Horse Teeth the Bald so stupid that he does not realize the press picks up on all his actions towards his wife?
@BayTampaBay I’m thinking he’s acclimating the press and the public to the idea that he’s dunzo with Dumbo and ready to embark on the second half of his life with a step-FFQ by his side.
this is bad but he’s always been this way. He does not look out for her, does not want to be around her really, etc. I think part of the reason their marital problems seem so obvious now is that Kate isn’t playing along like she used to. they went to an event…maybe the Royal Variety Show? and William was just booking it up the red carpet without Kate.
and i’ll never forget seeing video of their wedding reception, when they were filmed leaving BP or CH or wherever with Charles and Camilla and William just walks ahead of her, and Kate is clearly flustered and can’t believe he just ditched her at their WEDDING, and she stops to talk to a photographer to ask to see a picture or something, but its clearly bc she’s trying to cover up for william’s leaving her.
All that to say….he’s always been inconsiderate towards her.
@Becks1 — but why? no one forced him to marry her! this is not the Charles vs Diana nonsense…..no one put a gun to egg’s face and asked him to marry her; so I think he might be angry at her and I wonder if she hasn’t played a bigger role in his issues with Harry than some suspect….
@ Becks1, this is shocking as I didn’t see that, though I did not watch their wedding. I only watched the Diana/Charles and Meghan/Harry weddings live. That’s astonishing and clearly a sign that he never should have proposed. Apparently TOBB has been an inconsiderate pr!ck throughout their entire courtship and marriage. Wow……
@ vs, maybe that’s why TOBB does blatantly ignore OR shoot daggers at KHate in public and at any outing. You are certainly right as Harry was the buffer needed for that marriage. Harry entertained KHate when they were just the 3 of them, in public and it wasn’t as obvious. Now TOBB has lost the buffer that Harry provided and he is taking it out on KHate as you suggest. TOBB blames KHate for Harry leaving and had “assumed” that Harry would stay but left instead. Harry placed his wife and child before The Monarchy and he is blaming the smear campaign ALL on her, whereas he IS just as guilty as she is.
I’m old enough in this game to remember the Waity Years and what the coverage was like back then. There was definitely PUBLIC pressure put on William to marry her in the media. In the last couple of years before the wedding there was several articles about William being a cad, leading Kate on and letting her waste her youth. He looked bad in the media and Wills has always been very sensitive about his public image (even as a teenager).
He honestly think that he wasn’t ready to marry 29 – and I do think that he felt pressured into it (maybe not by his family but by her family + the media) – and that there’s always been a level of resentment there because of that.
@vs, I don’t think Kate figures into William & Harry’s issues at all. She’s been a cheerleader/supporter of everything William has done to the Sussexes. William’s issues with Harry are long-standing, and probably come from the entitled headspace he lives in. William truly believes Harry should cater to him, in every aspect of Harry’s life. William comes first. Harry’s wants and needs are second. William was a crap brother to Harry long before Meghan was in the picture.
As for Kate, William didn’t want to marry her. He was pushed into getting married and since she was the #1 girlfriend, she was it. But he’s older. He has his heir and spare. He doesn’t need Kate, her level 5 clinging, her mother or anyone else when he can date and sleep with anyone he chooses without subterfuge.
i will always love Harry holding Meghan’s hand. You can’t make up this kind of love.
No, you can’t. It’s impossible to exhibit such endearing and unconditional love like these two do! They are certainly couple goals!!
Closing in on 25 years of marriage and we still hold hands. 😌
Indeed! They look at each other with the same love they did on their wedding day 🥰 the very picture of devotion
Awww, congrats on 25 years! I love that 🙂
30 years here (in 3 days) and we still hold hands too.
The Queen and Philip and Charles and Camilla didn’t/don’t walk as far from each other as the Cambridges do. And both men were way more attentive on stairs and whatnot.
Congrats to all of you with long, happy marriages. May your marriages continue to flourish.
I was reading Scobie’s Twitter and an article by the Sun was linked.
The story said W & K “blanked” H &M at that last service, just before they left for Canada/CA.
I first heard that expression in North East Scotland where my mother lived the rest of her life, and it isn’t considered nice to blank someone. Hmmmm
Gotta find the Kate reaction and thanks xoxo
@ Julie, do you have a link as I can’t find it on Omids Twitter page.
I think that Knauf interfering in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail was the last, last straw for the Sussexes. So much for that lie about Harry and Will FaceTiming. The Keens having been working double time to present themselves as some kind of “victims” in this saga but I think the Sussexes are done with them at this point.
I think so as well, was that after the statue unveiling? I also think that Kate was pissed that M corrected the crying story on Oprah.
Kate won’t admit she was wrong. She could have “saved face” by denying the story when it first appeared out there.
At the time, Kate must’ve been really inflated with how the BM was literally praising her as the second coming, the jewel who never puts a foot wrong. She must have really thought that would last? To go for what, 2years?, at never having the true crying story even hinted at, she must’ve thought she had won that battle. It’s amazing hubris to think the truth would never come out.
yes, the statue was last summer and the court case was a few months ago. I agree, siccing Knauf on her in court was the last last straw.
I think that moment was also the beginning of the shift in the power balance for the Cambridges. They’d been able to run roughshod over everything up to that point, but that interference was terrible no matter how the media and royalists tried to spin it. The disastrous Caribbean tour and the smaller fumbles afterward pushed them further into the position they’re now in. Before all of this, they might’ve been able to either keep the Sussexes away from the Jubilee or at least wield a lot more influence like they did in stonewalling Sussex activity as working royals, shutting down the half-in half-out proposal, etc.
I was just about to point out that today’s service just made it clear that any stories about the brothers Face-Timing, emailing, or talking on the phone are complete BS. Things haven’t thawed between the two of them. And William kept leaving Kate in the dust, especially when they arrived at the Guildhall for lunch. William didn’t even wait for her to get out of the car before he ran up the steps to greet the dignitaries.
Just went to look at the arrival at Guildhall and my goodness, that’s really something.
Reminds me of Trump running out of the car towards the Obamas on Inaugration day, leaving Melania to fend for herself.
Exactly the same loutish behaviour.
Watch the video of them inside – at one point he books it past her leaving her behind. He looks behind him a few times but she was talking to someone and when she saw him run past her she quickly ended the conversation and stalked after him – she caught up with him as they were about to enter another room.
LMAO that tweet 😂 Kate really can’t hide the jealousy and bitterness. This Jubbly is practically ruined for her and you just know she’s been looking forward to this all year. What is it with her being unable to act pleasantly for even a moment in church?
Looks like PH is wearing more medals than PW. He can’t out-do PH with his fake medals?
Harry actually earned his.
Yes, but I would have expected PW to demand more fake ones to have a larger count than PH.
@Equality Came here to say this – Harry’s four are sitting a lot better than TOB’s three 😁 And gosh, gee, no scarf to play with this time, but Willy appears to be *fascinated* by his shoes today. Excellent photo selection as usual. Showing us all we need to know!
William and Kate won but it was hollow victory. It’s what they deserve
I don’t think they won. They have the stans and bots but I think more and more people are picking up on what they are really like. The thing is that many years from now, there would be bulletins about George being a better King and Will should be skipped. I really can see that happening.
It is what we call a Phyrric Victory – an early victory that in the long runs turns out to be no victory at all.
+1
So I’m trying to figure out sides in the Cambridges/Sussex fight. Mike and the Wessexes sided with William. Is everyone else team Harry?
I think most of the family is Team harry because his leaving didn’t really affect them. For the non-working royals, Harry leaving doesnt mean more work for them. They didn’t have anything to do with Archie’s HRH or security and I don’t think Kate is well liked in the family and I don’t really think William is that much either. when harry talks to Oprah about the invisible contract or how Charles and William are trapped, the rest of the family probably nodded along.
I just think if you’re Peter Phillips, out there shilling royal milk in China, you can’t be mad that your cousin wants to make his money and live his own life as a non-working royal too.
I think most of them are Team look out for themselves or Team Neutral. Only Eugenie has expressed some support but the others seem to stay out of the drama. They probably genuinely like Harry but can’t understand the decision to leave. They also don’t want to piss off the future king since they want their families to stay in the fold.
I’m sure Crtl + C was doing plenty of looking. How else will she know how to plan her next hairstyle and outfit?
Crtl + C is one of the best descriptors and pseudonyms for Catherine the Grating I’ve seen. Ever.
Much as I enjoy the endless variety of nicknames she has on here this may be one of the best so far.
“Ctrl + C” 🤣
I saw the Twitter pic of William running away from Kate in the hall, but can someone please post the video of Kate walking in the church, looking for H and M and mumbling something? One poster said it was “Wow,” but I don’t think that’s a British expression. Would love to know what she said.
In England, when a woman sees another woman that looks beautiful or attractive in a way that makes one self-conscious, she will sometimes call her “cow”. It can be meant with spite, but is often more like “screw her for looking that good, damn”. I think she looked, saw Meghan’s face/skin up close, and went “Cow”, which 😆
Kaiser linked it in the post.
It’s already posted by Kaiser at the update of the article
I think she said “Well!”
All that happiness, style, PDA
The first time I watched it I thought she said, Oh God. I still think that may be what she said?
First thing, those two look tense every time they are around each other. The balcony thing was such a bad example, they were miles apart, using the children as barriers. They don’t smile or break into laughter unless there’s someone else talking to them (and William will often ignore Kate and talk directly to the person). They are unhappy about…something, and H+M are just the scapegoats so we don’t start asking what exactly is going on.
Second thing, I doubted the Sussexes…and I was wrong. They managed to turn the situation on its head. All the ass-kissing extendeds (the Wessexes, the Tindalls, the Phillips) who have made statements against H+M in the past…still couldn’t resist getting photographed next to them. I bet Zara is so grateful for Meghan letting her kids in on the most shared photo of yesterday, as are the Phillips. Mike Tindall, Mr. Fisticuffs, seemed to have lost his fighting edge. Everyone was either desperate to be around the Sussexes, or patently terrified of them. This isn’t the image the Cambridges wanted. They wanted a diminished H+M, “shunned” by the family and hounded by Netflix crews. Instead, they got a media sensation they can’t be a part of, open betrayal by multiple members of the family, and even more unfavorable comparisons with the Sussexes. Yikes. Incandescent will not cut it tonight. I hope Jecca is available to take his calls. Check the contrast though: Meghan giving the younger generation of Windsors some shine, as compared to Charles and William bullying everyone off the balcony so they can “shine” alone. They will alienate the rest of the Windsors, if they haven’t already.
I feel you, Dee. I wouldn’t lie, I also was angry when H and M first announced they would attend the jubbly. But they’ve clearly shown that I had no reason to doubt them.
Once the Queen issued her invitation, I felt that H&M were going to be fine. They were going to be at the Jubbly under her protection, and that’s how it turned out.
I keep saying it but Willy and Katie really need to learn to fix their faces right for these public engagements. It’s embarrassing. Especially considering they are supposed to be the ff . Soft power diplomatic and yet they still act an ass whenever out in public especially in a church. How is it that Harry and Meghan continue to be the grown ups, the well behaved ones and Willy and Katie continue to be utter bufffons .And to think people like Camilla tomoly had the nerve to tell Harry and Meghan to behave, please B—ch. it was never going to be Harry and Meghan you had to worry about, it’s always been will and Kate with their toddler attitude
Dee, some fine commentary there. Well analyzed and well said. Thank you.
The space between William and Harry has widened since the Oprah interview. The Jason Knauf interference was the straw that broke the camel’s back. William and Kate can no longer pretend. Two adults that collaborated to destroy another marriage did not realize how much damage they did to their own. Kate will never leave him; she’s willing to live a life similar to the Queen. The only difference is Prince Philip cared about Elizabeth; he couldn’t stand her mother (laugh). We all knew the stories about the face time, zoom meetings, etc., were false. After the service, Kate and William tried a fake conversation with weak smiles while awaiting the car. As soon as security opened the car door, William climbed in and then Kate. He has no gentlemanly style. Harry always allows Meghan to enter the vehicle, and he walks around to the other side. I praise Meghan’s life coach. She has healed, and even though she walks through the valley of the shadow of death while amongst the family of vipers, she fears no evil. It’s evident she came to support her husband. Tomorrow Lilibet Diana turns one.
I am DYING over the “Update” lololol!!
Dee, thank you. You made my day! Cow, not wow. Brilliant!
Robin Samuels, great comment.
We have a saying, which is, “Fake it till you make it.” W and K can obviously do neither.
Becks1 and First Comment, thank you.
I don’t even know if to ask this question but is Kate really happy? Her husband treats her like an infectious disease he doesn’t want to catch or something? The pictures of him ignoring and walking away from her are just pitiful. Can any woman really live like this?
People like Kate and William are never satisfied. Their lives are all about acquiring things, status, people, publicity to calm their insecurities—but their needs for that will never be filled because they can’t/won’t deal with the root cause of their misery. Kate has been raised to think marrying a royal is everything she should want, but she’s finding out the hard way that is not true. But her whole identity is wrapped up in this shallow crap, and she’s won’t jump unless she’s pushed. Depressing to see someone raised with so little agency or self-esteem.
“She won’t jump unless she’s pushed.”- Wow, you’ve really said it all. It’s just so sad to see.
They look tense because they ARE tense, as they are unhappy and unpleasant people.
Thanks to Camilla for ignoring Kate. She did not encourage “that look.” I think William is fed up with Kate.
It’s weird how Kate thinks it is her business about how Harry chose Meghan and they fell in love and got married. She can’t mind her own business or control herself. I hope Charles took note and really does something about this behavior.
There was a story not long after her wedding to Cain that she had a list of suitable brides for Harry – can’t remember the exact details of the story but I think she was told to ‘mind her own business’.
There were a couple of stories about Kate interfering in Harry’s private life and that he was uncomfortable with it.
I remember Kate supposedly gave Harry as a gift a build a girlfriend kit. She is very inappropriate. Harry had to deny the rumors that he and Pippa were an “Item.”
I will never understand Kate Middleton’s devotion to hats worn near vertically with fake matchy-matchy flowers that complement her coat dress shoved under the brim. They’re hideous.
I think she selects them because they help elongate her… It seems her fashion choices serve to accentuate her height and weight
Cannot look at Will and Kate as anything but Disney villains, honestly. Total caricatures and I hope they let H&M enjoy their visit in peace.
Ok, I see the clip now! It’s not clear who Kate was trying to look at but she’s clearly unhappy. But I swear, William’s head started vibrating and was about to go Scanners. Incandescent with rage was on full display! 😳😳🤪😂😂
It’s hilarious because we can imagine all sorts of fun scenarios. To me, it looked like Kate was continuing an earlier bitchfest and Will was all “for god’s sake, give it a rest.”
BayTampaBay, I always meant to congratulate you on the delicious nickname “Horse Teeth the Bald.” It kills me every time!
Wonder if Khate’s reaction was from seeing Eugenie’s orange outfit.
Agree, I’m probably in the minority here that actually loves most of Kate’s clothes and even a lot of the hats (sure, her choices are typically conservative and sometimes dowdy but she’s in a dowdy role and I think she dresses her part and appropriately for almost all occasions).
The one hat that I really don’t like and that she always repeats is some sort of variation of the fake flowers underneath hat that she wore today. Not into the fake flowers under a hat haha.
The ‘she dresses appropriately’ is a Stan talking point. She is not in a dowdy role and often she dresses completely inappropriately for the occasions she attends. If you look at European royalty, they mostly get it right. Kate dresses out of time and place and MOSTLY to stand out, even among other royalty like the actual Queen. She’s not The Queen. She won’t ever be THE Queen, she’ll eventually, in 20 plus years if pwt doesn’t dump her, be Queen consort.
Looks likes a reformatory punishment/lesson was given at the church service to me. All the fun was being had in the back pews. Meanwhile, these two childish miscreants are seated in the front pew between the septuagenarian elders because they proven they can’t behave, and need to be monitored. Orders were given: Eyes front at all times, no dawdling in the aisles, sit down, shut up, and no fidgeting.
It looks to me that she says “they’re over there” and William doesn’t move, just keeps staring ahead.
Wow the images, Twitter it’s glaring. There is a picture I’ve seen a few times, always the same, a picture of William kissing Meghan on the cheek, early in M & H’s marriage? I’ve always wondered what happened between that affectionate gesture and his blatant rudeness as he tied and rearranged his scarf all while ignoring Meghan. Pure contempt.
I think William was being fake with Meghan early on. I think he always felt the same way about her. If he had any real liking for her he would never have done that “Scarf” snubbing.
Beech same. There is a pic Kaiser sometimes posts of pwt being genuinely affectionate with Meghan. There’s unconscious touching (arm or back I don’t recall) and it can’t be faked, William is a bad actor. I agree, something went down.
Do we know Kate was looking at the Sussexes? She’s leaning forward, slightly ahead of William, and the head turn could have been to look at *him* — only to turn back with a “wow” when William won’t acknowledge her? I mean, it’s hard to say from the short clip who she was looking at. But she’s totally tense next to William.
Mrs. Kabapple – you know. I think this is a great alternate theory. I took a few more looks at video, she definitely looks PAST Will but her eyes do make a split second look at him – right at his eyes and he doesn’t move.
I can see both being true. She couldn’t help but glance back at all the joyous noise that is H&M, AND she got really annoyed that Will didn’t even glance at her. The ‘wow’ was the culmination of both things. She’s annoyed that Megan is there and she’s EXTRA annoyed Will can’t even smile and play along when they KNOW their interactions will be compared. She is definitely not happy.
Who among us isn’t filled with glee at bile-filled Baldemort and the Bore? Gah, I am loving this. After all the pain they caused. They have no charisma whatsoever and this whole jubbly is shoving that fact down their rage-filled throats. Karma, baby, karma. Meghan looks like she is in a history-making look. And Piers and Dan and Angela are seeing their livelihoods shrink. What could be better than all of this.
Haha – Katie Keen definitely looked and then you can see PW almost imperceptibly shaking his head…..the optics are just amazing lol…..
Give me a break lol. Oh the bitterness! It must really suck, huh?
Huh, so that’s a darker shade of yellow than the one worn to the Sussex wedding.
Strange what jealousy can do. They can have a game face for dictators and tyrants but not for family. Oh well the only ones pressed are the Cambridges, the Sussexes seem truly content. People watching it live on Twitter said Charles looked back and smiled at the Sussexes.
I reserve sympathies for Kate because she really isn’t very nice….
W&K have been “doing their duty” as senior royals. They are very important (lol) and have a packed and important jubbly schedule. THEY are on the balcony, THEY enter the church later b/c of their status. But as they enter every room, there is H&M and all of the Cambs allies — Radiant, laughing, smiling, joking—and they are ignored. The “fun group” appears quite chummy and maybe ignoring W&K . I think the glimpse in church was Kate hearing more of their laughter and chatter. She snarled.
Camilla just wants all this to be done so she can go home take off her girdle and start on happy hour.
I think I know what Kate said: “Oh my God.” When I looked at her mouth, I believe she said 3 syllables and when I look at her speaking, those words fit. I guess we’ll never know. And it doesn’t matter in the long run, because she is on the wrong side of history (on the wrong side of William too). Notice how Will is seated next to his stepmother and father for disciplinary reasons!
Rose Hanbury was there too. That would cause tension. Someone named GossiplyYours posted photos on Twitter this AM. I tried posting the link earlier.
I just looked up that Twitter user. Looks like she was there
Tried to figure out where she is sitting. No luck so far.