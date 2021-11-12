Jason Knauf turned over his ‘evidence’ against the Duchess of Sussex in July

Remember when I used to call Jason Knauf “Poor Jason”? I did that because he was tasked with embiggening the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Knauf has been with William and Kate for years now in various capacities, and he’s currently a chief executive at their Royal Foundation. Years ago, Knauf’s reputation was as some kind of communications whiz, a PR rainmaker for the Keens. Basically, he couldn’t convince Bill and Kathy to work so he just spent his time embiggening himself. He was a senior aide at Kensington Palace when Prince Harry married Meghan, which is how he became the Sussexes’ “senior aide” for a year, from spring 2018-spring 2019. Knauf kept a lot of his communications with Meghan, which he turned over to the Mail’s lawyers this summer, months after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. Knauf did this willingly – the Mail did not get a court order or anything. Chronologically, Knauf went to the Mail AFTER he masterminded the unhinged and blatant character assassination of Meghan as a “bully” in the weeks before the Oprah interview.
Royal aide Jason Knauf dramatically broke ranks to reveal bombshell texts and emails from Meghan Markle just weeks after her devastating Oprah interview aired. Mr Knauf, 37, had repeatedly refused to help the Mail on Sunday in its bitter legal battle with the Duchess of Sussex – insisting he wanted to stay “neutral”. But court papers revealed he had performed a screeching U-turn in the aftermath of THREE major royal crises.
First, in February, Meghan won her High Court case against the MoS over a leaked letter to estranged dad Thomas, 77. In March, Buckingham Palace launched an official probe based on a complaint by Mr Knauf that she had bullied three members of household staff. And days later the Duchess’ two-hour interview to US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey was aired, packed with explosive royal revelations.
At the time, Mr Knauf was being represented by lawyers acting for three other royal aides dubbed the “Palace Four”. On April 16, they made clear Mr Knauf still wished to stay “strictly neutral” despite repeated approaches from the MoS’s parent company, Associated Newspapers. But on May 12, Mr Knauf announced he was stepping down from his royal roles. Then at the end of July a “confidential source” approached the newspaper to tell them Mr Knauf had undergone a dramatic change of heart. Harry and Meghan’s former press secretary had ditched his previous lawyers – and was now ready to talk.
In a statement filed in the Court of Appeal, Keith Mathieson, a lawyer acting for the newspaper, said: “At the end of July 2021, the appellant received information from a confidential source that Mr Knauf regretted not providing a witness statement in these proceedings. As a result of that information the appellant sought again to make contact with Mr Knauf and subsequently with Mr Knauf’s new solicitor, Mr Pollard. In due course, Mr Pollard sent to us and to the claimant’s solicitors the signed witness statement which is the subject of this application.”
Mr Knauf’s decision raises major questions as to what finally prompted him to speak out.
His six-page witness statement yesterday set out in detail how the Duchess had carefully crafted the letter to her dad over several days. It included text message and email exchanges with Meghan revealing how she called Thomas “Daddy” because “it would pull at the heartstrings” if it leaked.
So Knauf went to the Mail with a new lawyer and his cache of texts and emails in JULY. I’m looking through our archives now… that would have been after Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana, after Prince William and Knauf successfully “co-opted” Robert Lacey to write sh-t about Meghan and claim she’s an “unhinged sociopath.” This was around the time that Buckingham Palace was still refusing to include Lilibet on the line of succession AND the news of Prince Harry’s book deal was breaking. I suspect that Knauf had already decided to turn over evidence against the Sussexes before Harry’s book deal was made public, but that news clearly sent the Windsors into an absolute tailspin.
What’s also funny (to me) is that the bombshell evidence isn’t really all that much? Knauf had some texts back and forth with Meghan about the letter to her father. She thought her dad could possibly leak/sell the letter. And the Sussexes played fast and loose with what they contributed to Finding Freedom. None of this changes the fundamental issue at the heart of Meghan’s lawsuit, which is the copyright on her handwritten letter. What it does significantly change is Jason Knauf’s career – it’s astounding that he’s this pathetic, that he’s this happy to slavishly weaponize himself in the service of William and Kate. All this does is make it even clearer that William and Kate are petty and incapable of hiring competent, discreet professionals to work for them. Gee, I wonder what those palace crisis managers think about all of this?
I was under the impression he had resigned? Did I dream this?
As I said in the post, he’s leaving at the end of the year.
Ethics and unhinged behaviour from this group of people aside – god I wish they’d all get a hobby instead of trying to bring Meghan down. Take up bridge or something, Jason.
I honestly can’t figure out jason’s end game in this. He’s leaving at the end of this year, so what exactly would he have to gain from this?
He gets $ from DF (via husband) and a reference from W&K which would *normally” open heaps of doors in corridors of power etc, but I’m starting to think he’s over played his hand. If you were rich and wealthy would you hire him knowing he will run to the tabloids at the drop of a hat? I would never consider hiring him for any firm I owned or worked for. I couldn’t trust him.
I think he’s actually ruined his career, not furthered it.
You would think this would hurt his career prospects, but it sadly probably won’t. I just can’t imagine hiring someone as toxic as this to be on my team. If I didn’t have a staff issue, I would soon with him coming onboard.
Money from the royals. Press to feed his gigantic ego.
@SeaFlower: There’s plenty of terrible and morally bankrupt people in the world. Jason will find employment and he won’t struggle. It’s unfortunate but that’s the world we live in.
Anyone with half a brain would catch on to the fact the just a few months ago the daily fail declared that Judas was helping Meghan is what made her win in high court and now he is helping them because something something Meghan is a horrible person.
All because Will and Kate don’t like to work and are lazy, jealous, racist, hateful bums. It won’t take away what that trash family is and how they ain’t sh*t.
Is he in love with William or being blackmailed or paid a lot? I wouldn’t care to go this far after I resigned. What an evil person.
Im wondering the same thing.
I understand he is still there but generally after you’ve tendered your resignation you don’t really get involved in court cases to this extent for your soon to be ex employer, unless you were in legal. You just clear your daily stuff and kind of zone out. He seems to be taking this personally. You’re an employee. And he has another job waiting right? Why is he worried about his rep amongst the establishment?
Future employment and a good reference from WK. They could break him with some choice whispers.
I made this comment further up: “”He gets $ from DF (via husband) and a reference from W&K which would *normally” open heaps of doors in corridors of power etc, but I’m starting to think he’s over played his hand. If you were rich and wealthy would you hire him knowing he will run to the tabloids at the drop of a hat? I would never consider hiring him for any firm I owned or worked for. I couldn’t trust him.
I think he’s actually ruined his career, not furthered it.”"
I think JK now finds hes caught between devil and deep blue sea. He has to go all in to keep WK and BM support, even though its actually ruining his reputation.
I don’t understand how this a bombshell at all. Has the British tabloid media lost their damn minds? (I know the answer to that)
Principal discussed things with their PR chief news at 11. She knew worst case scenario the letter would be leaked and tried to be smart about it. She still has a claim that newspapers don’t need to be buying and publishing it in order to damage her.
And re: Finding Freedom I don’t understand the problem. She makes it sound like I don’t want to participate in this it all but if we have to please make sure the below facts are clear. This is not some smoking gun.
Why is the British media and their deranged followers calling for her to be jailed exactly?
I also notice this is burying a rather significant story of Charles aide. The RF love when Meghan takes the heat… love. Anyone who doesn’t think there’s active coordination with the press to ensure that happens as much as possible is an idiot.
Katherine, you answered your own questions. The Rota and derangers aren’t playing with a full deck. What’s the Brit version of QAnon?
What story? What aide? Are they truly using this woman to cover their crap?
They’re trying to twist this into “Meghan said she had nothing to do with FF but apparently she knew something about it, so she’s a big old liar just like we always suspected!!!!!” There are some I saw on Twitter that are loving this because they all think they’ve scored some smoking gun about Meghan and they now can justify their unhinged hatred.
RE Finding Freedom – that’s how I see it. But again I’m not a lawyer. In the emails I’ve seen that Meghan gave, it says she didn’t want to contribute at all and even wanted to send her friends an email saying don’t contribute but Jason said no because (according to him), it would get back to Omid and Carolyn and it would influence the book they write. A snake.
So then she said okay if we have to get involved, I’d rather you say the truth and talk about this, this and this. She has always maintained no direct involvement and this isn’t direct involvement. Yes you can argue it’s semantics and on paper, it does not sound good especially to the judges as they make take claims of forgetfulness with a grain of salt but legally, it shouldn’t impact her case.
At least, that’s what people who watched the appeal said. It apparently wasn’t even mentioned by the judges.
Am I the only one who feels like this is personal with Jason? Like, he’s really got an ax to grind? It feels like more than just working for Will and Kate. Or maybe he’s ok with attaching his name to this bc he’s like their Fawcett.
It does to me. I have felt that way about him for a while. The lengths he has gone to in order to smear her go way beyond his job as lazy royal propper-up. He seems to really really hate Meghan and has a personal stake in trying to take her down.
Yes, it feels personal. Technically, his job is to make William and Kate look good and he prob knows that he has failed. Even Katie Nichols discussed how their reputations have taken a hit since the Oprah interview. So he wants to discredit her as a liar so nothing she says holds weight.
Also wonder if he spends a lot of his time online/Twitter and gets angry when people call him a snake. Obv he is one but maybe he takes that personally too? I’d say it’s just calling him what he is.
It makes me wonder what else Jason did to Meghan behind the scenes, and what he is afraid she or Harry might say.
Maybe Jason wanted both brothers for himself and is big mad that Harry wanted no part of him and is in love with his wife. Jason is as vile as they come.
What a vile, human POS. All roads lead through Jason to Willnot & Cannot.
None of the evidence JK turned over has anything at all to do with the copyright of the letter. He’s trying to embarrass and shame Meghan.
Is it just me or does he look like a very slim Eric Trump?
I wonder what is relationship to W/K is , more than what is being let on definitely. But how much more…why the vendetta.
I don’t like judging looks but Jason gives me the creeps. No idea why. But skin =crawl. It’s obviously his personality
I remember that one journalist (?) who talked about just how no good he is cause she had personal experience with him and then after that she got attacked by trolls on Twitter. Guess she was right. What a pathetic little snake of a man. The Cambridges practically giving him a promotion after all this tells me all I need to know about them too
So unhireable. He just lit a fire to his CV. No loyalty and no morals.
If you are being paid off, who needs to work? He’s not doing this out of the goodness of his heart.
@ Traci, you would think that The Monarchy would demand someone of high morals and loyalty. I guess with JK, PWT only needed loyalty to HIM, and no one else. Scum bag…..
I do wonder who would want to hire him since he has shown he can’t be trusted. He is a liability to anyone he works for .
He’s probably leaving KP with a huge payoff and I wouldn’t be surprised if he returns to KP later on in some other role.
@ Cate, yes, Jason take a bridge and please, in all sincerity, jump off of it!! They have these documents in July, but they are just now bringing them forth to the court of appeals? Seems rather ominous that they waited that long!! He is such a sleazy scum bag, isn’t he? All of a sudden he changes representation and has had a change of heart? Maybe, it was at the urging, demanding, of PWT!! Of course he is involved!! Who TF dresses him?
They will be using this as another stick to beat her with. This poor woman can never catch a break. I still think they must have stuff on Jason and the keenbridges and I hope Harry book buries every one of them.
What I want to know is what “evidence” does Jason Knauf (and the courtiers) have that can only be heard in a full trial? Why do they want their day in court? I’m not a lawyer but are there statements and emails that cannot be used beforehand but can only by law be used in court?
Because as an onlooker, it just seems that JK and the rest want a media frenzy esque day in court, get some attention from it and potentially use it to get jobs.
I’m trying to remember when it was announced that he was stepping down as CEO of William and Kate’s foundation? At the time I believed he stepped down because he found himself too often in the centre of issues concerning Harry and Meghan but I now believe he was given permission to talk to the Mail on Sunday about the case but he would have to resign from KP so that that William and Kate and seem to be clean. I agree the Finding Freedom stuff is not relevant to the case and only serve as a distraction. But what does is it put paid to the lie that Harry and Meghan were secretly working with Omid and Carolyn on the book. The Palace knew about it sought to encourage Harry and Meghan to work with the authors on book. I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan played fast and loose with the truth. Meghan put it on record that she didn’t want to work with the authors on the book and all she did at Jason’s insistence was reiterate what already he knew. I think what is striking was the Palace allowed that tiaragate story to flourish in the press when they knew it was a lie and didn’t seek to correct the story just like the Meghan made Kate cry story. In one of her emails to Jason, Meghan said that the only thing she had control of life was her styling. She was talking about Omid tweeting about her having a stylist. It further confirms to me that she was paying for her own clothes. Another thing, was that in her emails she is very polite and courteous and doesn’t seem to be bullying as Jason claims she was. Could the 5am emails story have come Jason himself? I think so.
I think it was May-ish, right after the crisis PR people came on (lol, didnt they only last a week or whatever.) I’ll check the archives in a minute though, I know Kaiser had a story about it.
@ Amy Bee, fabulous points that should all be looked into!! JK is a sleaze bag and isn’t concerned with his reputation obviously. We only need to look who he is employed by and at what extent.
Well, Meghan has good lawyers and her own set of emails so I will let them handle this one.
The thing about loyal aides who will do anything for their bosses? When it’s convenient for the bosses, the loyal aides, who have done the dirty work, get thrown under the bus. I have seen it time and time again. Loyal aides are expendable. Jason (who is no fool, but is playing a dangerous game) has probably arranged to get lots of money to cushion him when K & W will drive over him. Maybe he already has a house in Mustique?
That picture of Kate toasting Jason always gets to me….it’s as if she wants the world to know she’s colluding with this POS. In plain sight, no hiding or pulling strings behind the scenes anymore.
Bulliam needs to go to the naughty corner and get all his toys taken away for setting the wheels in motion for this. He has obviously given Knauff the all clear to do the dirty.
He doesn’t love his brother, but that’s not a crime, and now it seems like he needs to interfere in the course of justice by trying to spin it his way.
I am putting this all on Bulliam, because Knauff is his toy, playing whatever game his master is commanding. I would love to see Knauff’s bank accounts and assets because he must be paid nicely to sell his soul to the devil.
It’s so unfortunate that supporters are parroting the falsehood that Meghan lied about contributing to Finding Freedom. From the correspondence it’s clear Meghan did not want to participate and merely took direction from Jason to clarify known facts.
Oh god, this family. I mean I feel sorry for Meghan. on the other hand, Meghan’s friends warned her abt this crazy-ass family. Meghan should have known that marrying harry is not worth your sanity. A man with high ranking in society who is not able to find a girlfriend is a red flag either he is a sociopath or has a dysfunctional family. This is a simple case but the mail is dragging them because those men in grey wanted to. How they silently move coins for andy. But one thing after the queen dies this family will implode on themselves without any tabolids.
This thing….Jason’s written statement must be seen within the wider context of the relationship between the BRF and the tabloids.
Usually the connection is through royal sources who whisper to the media.
This statement is William shouting. One of his closest aids has inserted himself in a case against his brother’s wife. He didn’t have to..he volunteered.
The information that he provided does not seem to be a smoking gun for the case, though I am not a lawyer. It seems more likely to generate headlines and further try to discredit Meghan and by extension Harry.
Why would William allow this? Does he hate Meghan that much? Or does the Mail have something on him that he had no choice but to send Jason to do this.
History will not be to him (William). I wonder what the other members of the family think.
Either way William must be living a life of torment (full of hate and anger or fearful of being exposed).
It’s definitely possible that the Mail is tugging william’s leash and this is the result, this is probably the last big thing he has to give them so he better hope it tides them over for a while.
I definitely think that Jason was told to resign and then release these emails to the Mail. William knew he was going to do this and probably told him to do so.
the FF thing seemed more problematic to me at first yesterday, but as the morning went on and now a day later – I really don’t think its a big deal. Omid is a royal reporter (although not part oft the rota), he probably was in contact with Jason frequently, and so when Jason said “you should sit down with Omid Scobie” meghan said no and Jason said that he would do it, give him (Jason) the talking points – I’m sure at the time it registered in Meghan’s head that it was about a book, but considering everything else that was going on for her at the time, it probably didn’t sink in long term as anything else besides “communications director sitting down with a reporter to confirm some talking points.”
Keep in mind that finding freedom only was a big deal because of Sussexit. i think if H&M had stayed as working royals, and the past basically 2 years had never happened, the book would have been a blip on the radar, another royal biography that no one really cared about it. It only had prominence and got attention bc of the title and Sussexit. So in 2018, 2019…..that book just wasn’t gearing up to be anything more than Lady Colin Campbell’s book or whoever else writes a royal biography that gets little to no attention in the non-royal world. So I don’t think Meghan heard “Omid is writing a book and you better remember every detail about this book because its going to be really important in two years!!!”
Anyway Jason is a total snake. his pettiness and hatred of Meghan is just so bizarre and extreme.
Also Harry is going to destroy Jason in his book.