Thomas Markle: ‘Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf’

Thomas Markle has unsurprisingly given a new interview this week, the same week as the Mail on Sunday’s appeal hearing. The Cambridges’ employee Jason Knauf turned over Meghan’s texts and emails to the Mail, texts which show that Meghan understood perfectly well that her douchebag father would likely sell or give away her letter at some point. Which doesn’t change the fundamental facts of the case, which is that Thomas Markle lied for months about Meghan having no contact with him, and that he gave/sold her letter to the Mail, and the Mail published it and violated her copyright. It’s that simple. But please allow delusional Toxic Tom to praise Jesus and Jason Knauf for revealing some sh-t about Finding Freedom:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father says she ‘deceived’ people by claiming she had not giving authorisation to a senior aide to brief the authors of her biography. Thomas Markle slammed his daughter following revelations from her then press secretary Jason Knauf that she was aware about the book Finding Freedom. The Duchess of Sussex said she had not “remembered” emails between her and Mr Knauf despite a spokesperson for the Sussexes insisting they “did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it” In a damning interview on GB News on Thursday evening, he claimed: “I cant speak to much about this but I think she was trying to deceive. I think she was telling lies. Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf. I would like him to come over so I can take him out for a steak.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

All I can think about is how Thomas Markle, Jason Knauf the Daily Mail and Prince William are now aligned legally and in the royal zeitgeist. Toxic Tom is their puppet, and this operation has become entirely sanctioned and co-opted by Kensington Palace. These people are not the best and brightest, you know? It’s kind of shocking to see William, Kate and Jason Knauf run an operation which hinges on sending Thomas Markle out there on British talk shows to praise them and mock Harry and Meghan.

Thomas Markle on Prince Harry: 'Maybe he was dropped on his head as a baby. Everything that comes out of his mouth is stupid.' pic.twitter.com/n44zU8sK40 — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 11, 2021