Thomas Markle: ‘Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf’

Thomas Markle has unsurprisingly given a new interview this week, the same week as the Mail on Sunday’s appeal hearing. The Cambridges’ employee Jason Knauf turned over Meghan’s texts and emails to the Mail, texts which show that Meghan understood perfectly well that her douchebag father would likely sell or give away her letter at some point. Which doesn’t change the fundamental facts of the case, which is that Thomas Markle lied for months about Meghan having no contact with him, and that he gave/sold her letter to the Mail, and the Mail published it and violated her copyright. It’s that simple. But please allow delusional Toxic Tom to praise Jesus and Jason Knauf for revealing some sh-t about Finding Freedom:
Meghan Markle’s estranged father says she ‘deceived’ people by claiming she had not giving authorisation to a senior aide to brief the authors of her biography. Thomas Markle slammed his daughter following revelations from her then press secretary Jason Knauf that she was aware about the book Finding Freedom.
The Duchess of Sussex said she had not “remembered” emails between her and Mr Knauf despite a spokesperson for the Sussexes insisting they “did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it”
In a damning interview on GB News on Thursday evening, he claimed: “I cant speak to much about this but I think she was trying to deceive. I think she was telling lies. Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf. I would like him to come over so I can take him out for a steak.”
All I can think about is how Thomas Markle, Jason Knauf the Daily Mail and Prince William are now aligned legally and in the royal zeitgeist. Toxic Tom is their puppet, and this operation has become entirely sanctioned and co-opted by Kensington Palace. These people are not the best and brightest, you know? It’s kind of shocking to see William, Kate and Jason Knauf run an operation which hinges on sending Thomas Markle out there on British talk shows to praise them and mock Harry and Meghan.
Thomas Markle on Prince Harry: 'Maybe he was dropped on his head as a baby. Everything that comes out of his mouth is stupid.' pic.twitter.com/n44zU8sK40
Oh look. The c**t came out of his cave to do an interview on a channel that c**ts watch to praise another c**t.
Yes, the British royal family is never going to be able to wash themselves of this association. Lol. They absolutely stink of it.
It is to be expected. If his RF & press handlers think this makes them look great they have badly miscalculated. Meghan is actually getting lots of sympathy from people I least expect. Karma is watching Willie leaks Pi**s away his grandmother’s legacy out of childish spite in order to one-up his brother.
This is one of the worst things I have ever witnessed, this man coming out and allying himself with the people who tried to drive his daughter to suicide and are still tormenting her, on an international media scale. I have no words for my disgust.
It makes me sick to my stomach that this man can just sit there and lie without being questioned. The fact is: meghan didn’t lie. She didn’t collaborate with the authors of FF, jason did.
Also, he is such a typical narcissist to think that this behavior will somehow make Meghan come back?
No. She’s not coming back Tom. And every time you open your mouth you make sure of that.
He’s proving that Meghan WAS right to cut him off. The other daughter also spoke to The Telegraph trying to add to the pile on. The RF and BM just keep looking like horrid bullies to the rest of the world.
This is straight up abuse. I’m so disgusted that any media outlet, including the Fail, gives him a second of attention.
Thomas Markle should get an MRI. I’m pretty sure that there’s something not right up in his noggin.
Probably a combo of chronic alcohol abuse and narcissistic personality disorder.
Add to that years of cocaine abuse.
Nothing lots of money can’t fix. He actually dols images of his daughter for a pittance of $1500! His stupidity is astounding.
It breaks my heart every time he speaks so I cannot Imagine what it does to hers. She has likely accepted his behavior, but accepting something doesn’t stop it from having an effect on you.
Thomas has probably always been like this. Maybe Meghan spent years covering for him because that is what children of abusers sometimes do out of shame. She probably is relieved it’s all out in the open and now she is free.
I don’t want to wish death on anyone, but this dude just needs to hurry up and die. I am tired of him being given a platform to trash his daughter and her family.
@ M, in addition to trashing her at every opportunity, you would think that he would be wise enough to known that he is playing with the devil! Fortunately, he’s too self centered to realize this and he will die alone, with no one by his side all at his own making. TM deserves what’s coming to him, and it isn’t pretty!
He reminds me of someone I know who has done same to his daughter, albeit in micro level. He had abused his daughter in unspeakable ways. Really makes me wonder about T behind the scenes.
My jaw is dropped. Even if my son was an axe murderer, I wouldn’t speak so vilely about him in public. TM is hateful and horrid and no wonder his daughter cut him off.
super appreciate you pointing out how awful he is but perhaps he doesn’t need any of this attention? any coverage?
Leaving the coverage (which he will be getting for some time) -and the resulting narrative- to exclusively racists who hate Meghan doesn’t seem like the best idea to me…
UK must be so PROUD of having such a great Royal Family!
Here is hoping Harry finally wakes up and burn ALL DOWN in his memoir. He loves his grandmother but Betty must know William is daring Harry at this point.
That’s what I’m thinking watching this play out. Harry’s memoir is still very much being written and these people had any sense at all they’d be nice and make sure not to push H when he’s already shown that he’s more than happy to call people out. I don’t imagine after seeing all this H is gonna be in a very forgiving mood when writing.
Imagine your father publicly celebrating any perceived “failure” in your life. That must hurt like hell. Meghan is probably numb at this point though.
What failure? This is all to cover how bad cop26 flopped, how badly earthshit flopped, and how there is literally shit flowing into the water in England. Also Charles continuing to sell access. Meghan is still the winner and the judge threw out the appeal.
100% agree Meghan is winning, that’s why I used scare quotes around “failure”.
Thanks for that information about the water. I will keep doing what I’ve been doing, just use Heathrow as a transit point but this time make sure I don’t purchase anything to eat while I’m waiting for my connecting flight. That’s just nasty.
Vile vile vile. My heart absolutely hurts for Meghan. Anyone who has a toxic family can relate but this in on a whole other level – has anyone in modern history been so publicly, shamelessly, and ceaselessly harangued by their family with the connivance of the media? None of this information will change anyone’s mind who has followed this, all it will do is entrench the hatred that so many people and institutions seem to feel for her, or entrench the sympathy and empathy that so many other people feel for her. It might sway people who don’t really know, as they will simply read the pull quotes that ‘SHE LIED’.
TM was being deliberately provocative on GB News, really insulting to Harry. He’s clearly decided that scorched earth is the only way to go from here in his desperation to get some sort of public reaction out of them. I hope they take the high road and simply never acknowledge him again. Not speak to him, or about him, or even refer to him obliquely. And hopefully it won’t be too long before the royal family realise how terrible and tacky this looks for them as well, with TM repeatedly going on about the Queen and other members of the family. It would be hilarious if eventually it’s that side of the family that slap a restraining order or super injunction on him.
Someone that watched it said Thomas kept looking down, like he was reading from a script. I know when he was on GMB he would always put his hand over his ear like he was being fed his lines. He is their puppet and happily does it. What a sick man.
Karma needs to come for Thomas. Now. What a horrible father and human being.
It’s pretty clear that Jason and KP told Thomas how to act and what to say and then turned around and blamed it on Meghan and told her to get her dad to stop. They wanted her to go to Mexico and stop him. How sick.
he is just the worst. I only skimmed the article because he makes me so sick to my stomach. I have family that I don’t have contact with as a result of my manipulative sister (to put it mildly) and this just makes my skin crawl with all the memories of things she used to say and how she would drive a wedge between us and the other family members.
Sweet baby Jesus. It’s a miracle Meghan turned out halfway normal with a parent like this! No wonder Harry and Meg fell in love: they could bond over the dysfunction in both of their families.
Your last sentence indicates the saddest part to me, though. I think Harry knew his family was dysfunctional but he truly did not understand the extent of it till they got engaged. He said himself in the interview that his family was going to be the family she never had (paraphrasing). How horrible for both of them to realize just how disgusting their families are (obviously not Doria etc), triggered by no other reason except that they wanted to spend their lives together.
They must have the strongest love I ever saw. This would kill the bond of most other couples, especially newly wed, in my opinion (all this happening and playing out on a world stage too).
It’s hard, it becomes like a shadow you have to shake off. Mr. Who and I had to deal with terrible family matters early and we decided to not give anyone the satisfaction of breaking us up. We had to focus on who we were as a couple independent of the mess. Physical distance helped. Likely Meghan and Harry employ some of the same coping mechanisms.
Her father is a monster.
Once again, I wonder: what is the message of Kensington palace? “We Hate Meghan” is NOT a sustainable message for the royal brand, yet it seems to be the only message they have. This is the only message that they have reliably and consistently put out since 2017. It’s not going to make Meghan disappear. It’s not going to bring Harry back. It’s not going to erase Lillibet and Archie from existence. It’s not going to cancel the Sussex Netflix deal, nor blow up the huge house with eleventythousand bathrooms.
Having Toxic Tom side with the ghouls at KP isn’t the “coup” they think it is (her own father is against her, that’s how much we Hate Meghan). Again, Meghan knowing her father would publish the letter isn’t giving him consent to do so.
If I were a competent person working at any of the Palaces, I’d be worried that this nonsense with Meghan is damaging the royal brand. they already have Russian influence/financial shennanigans, Pedo Andy, and the whole operation held together by the fragile health of a 95 year old queen. How does hating on telegenic Meghan and Harry, who are popular in the place the royals see as most important to their global brand (USA) good for the royals? The royals are the villians in what’s turning out to be a great love story of the age, and they look increasingly racist in the non right wing world. When the Queen dies, I expect a bunch of petty, squabbling factions to fill the void. William vs Charles vs Andy, with Harry and Meghan living freely in America. Will-di Amin looks petty and cruel–Toxic Tom is certainly on his payroll.
It really is something that William and Kate, their aide JF, and this man are all on the same side. Kinda tells you something.
And what happened to the trying to stop the wedding narrative? Is that why he wants to have a steak with Jason? Like wtf?
The Ragland side of the family seem fine and dandy from where I sit.
I’m sure more of them have met Harry, Archie and Lili than yours.
It’s best to keep their name out you mouth, Toxic Toenail.
This is a cautious tale for black people. Be careful who you have children with.
What the hell are you talking about, Colonizer.
Wasn’t the RF complaining about Toxic attacking THEM? Lol, how the turntables. I guess they upped the size of the payoff checks to Toxic. As disgusting as Scamantha and Drunk Jr are, you can see why they too wanted nothing to do with this man for years. He’s not a father, he’s a sociopath. Now poor Meghan is caught in his crosshairs. I’m glad she seems to have tuned him out completely.
Thomas Markle disgusts me the most honestly – this is his daughter! William and Kate and Jason are vile and petty, but to do this to your own child is absolutely inhuman.
Sad, awful man.
I think this about the idea of “winning” and “losing.” I think that Toxic Tom, Will-di Amin, Jason Knauf, and the Daily SiegHeil all hate the idea of “losing” to a biracial, beautiful woman. Toxic Tom list his “ownership” of his daughter (eww), Will-di lost the “ownership” of his brother, Jason lost his cushy work once a month job, and the Daily SiegHeil lost to Meghan in court. This is about payback and punishment. They all have to punish the B who “rose above her station.” It’s personal in a way that’s uncomfortable. Someone needs to do a deep dive into this anti-Meghan coverage in the UK.
If this is the attitude toward Meghan, I’m wondering what kind of misogynoir is becoming more acceptable to show out in the open in the UK. In the US, Trumpism encouraged racists to show their racism loud and proud. I can’t help but wonder what all of this anti-Meghan nonsense in the UK is doing for WOC in the public sphere and in the workplace.
The abuse the UK press has heaped on Meghan over the last few years is unconscionable. It’s deeply personal, loudly hateful, and totally outsized for even the worst things they’ve alleged she’s done. That they’ve done this, yet still deny that she may have suffered serious mental health issues, just proves how much they’ve dehumanized her. Harry is absolutely right — they won’t be happy until she’s gone. And even then, the re-write of their abuse will be swift.
All this is is desperation because of the lawsuit. They drag the greasy sh*t-heap out once again to say Meghan is a liar to discredit her. I wonder how it feels to devote your entire existence to destroying someone.
I lay the blame on the entire BRF for allowing and aiding an entire country’s press to denigrate, besmirch, harrass, and intimidate a black woman for the “crime” of falling in love with their prince. To willfully and connivingly watch as a whole chunk of your population HATES on a member of your family is despicable. To add to that, to see your own father fall in line with this smear campaign on a global stage…my heart just hurts so much for Meghan. I too have had to put distance between family members and understand family toxicity but nothing to this level and in such a public way. I’m torn between admiration of the strength and perseverance it takes to crawl out of this with your head held high as Meghan has, and pain at the thought of what this must be and has been like for her all these years. 2 sets of families piling onto her!!! Media and public opinion and smear campaigns, a never ending court case…something has to be done to stop this. May God bless and protect her and Harry and their precious family!!!🙏🙏🙏
Are British people embarrassed by their news media?
I hope so–I don’t want to set foot in the UK ever again, and London is one of my favorite cities in the world. It’s abuse of 1 woman by an entire industry. It messes with my head sometimes, how much black women can be reviled for simply existing and thriving.
He’s just a terrible person and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that he is working with KP. They tried to stop the wedding and then when that didn’t work he became part of the smear campaign. I also note that he was Dan Wootton’s show. Somebody on Twitter said that Meghan’s father viewed her as his property and that he hates Harry because in his mind Harry took her away from him. I believe this too.
I actually listened to this interview out of curiosity (normally I don’t bother). TMark says that H&M purposely go out of their way to harm people, they don’t have good PR (at which Wooten smiles and nods in agreement–knowing full well he and his tabloid friends have pushed the negative PR for years), and he is still caught up on the fact that Harry rides a bicycle around his neighborhood. It’s just bonkers to me that the British public are fed this slop for breakfast.
It would be the American equivalent of Aaron Rodger’s mom going on the Today Show to slam her son. Or John Mulaney’s dad going on Good Morning America to trash John and Olivia Munn.
Somehow, I think that Tom and Jason have already had a steak together.
Is he still threatening to sue for visitation? I don’t want to read anything he says.
This guy is such a loser.
What is wrong with this man Thomas Markle, and the bigger question for me is why is Charles allowing William to order these attacks. What is wrong with Charles?!! Does the prince have more power than the King? This is unbelievable that William, who obviously has some kind of mental illness, is allowed this power.
Thomas sounds like a middle school kid trying to insult a friend who has moved on because they got tired of being his scapegoat.
This man is being exploited by people(KP) who are laughing at him behind his back.