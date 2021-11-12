Yes, the Windsors really do get weighed at Sandringham before Christmas

Even though I said in this week’s podcast that I planned to see Spencer, I still haven’t! I will, I will, I promise. I’ve been looking forward to seeing it mostly because it’s a snapshot of one of my favorite side-stories in royal gossip, which is that Christmas at Sandringham sounds really awful. Every year, royal reporters dutifully detail how hellish “royal Christmas” is, with it’s military-like schedule, a half-dozen wardrobe changes every day, and heavily Germanic traditions. The Queen likes to go to church not once but twice on Christmas day. Kids are not allowed for most of the royal Christmas celebrations. There are strict protocols everywhere you look. No gift giving on Christmas day, and the presents which are exchanged (on Christmas Eve) have to be either cheap or handmade. Spencer screenwriter Steven Knight also revealed another awful royal Christmas tradition: people are weighed upon their arrival and their departure.
The Windsors aren’t just traditionalists. As the documentary Sandringham: The Queen at Christmas makes clear, they are also a military family—meaning that the 72-hour holiday is scheduled with military precision and strict attention to royal protocol. For example, even now, arrivals at Sandringham are choreographed—with the more junior royals arriving first and the senior royals following.
Per a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, guests are still required to weigh themselves on antique scales upon arrival and before leaving—the rationale being that they only enjoyed themselves if they gained three pounds. By 1991, Knight says that Diana’s bulimia was known within palace walls but never discussed. “The fact that someone with her condition was coming to a place where you have to be weighed when you arrive,” says Knight, is particularly resonant.
Per German tradition, gifts are exchanged on Christmas Eve—a difficult rite of passage for Sandringham newcomers given the royals’ fascination with cheap presents. There are formal black-tie dinners on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, with seating plans drawn up by the queen herself. (One rule: couples are split up to make for better conversation.) Table etiquette is important—apparently, according to the aforementioned documentary, guests should not sprinkle salt and pepper directly onto their food, but on the plate itself. Wine glasses should only be touched at the stem. When the queen puts her fork and knife down, all of the guests must also put down their utensils.
On Christmas, there is the annual photo-call and walk to church before the queen delivers her yearly holiday broadcast. The Christmas dinner is a black-tie affair for which tiaras and fine jewels are encouraged. The queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, has revealed that the monarch changes wardrobes up to seven times a day during the holiday period—and sets the tone for what the other guests are to wear.
“Once Her Majesty has chosen her dress for dinner, a handwritten notice is pinned up in the Dressers’ Corridor detailing what she will be wearing, so that the Queen’s ladies’ maids can select an appropriate dress for the lady they are looking after,” Kelly wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.
“Imagine Diana in her circumstance, and the fact that everything’s based around food, and everything’s based around what you wear, and how you look,” says Knight. “And that means what shape you are. So everything is about what’s in the mirror, not what’s really there. I used mirrors a lot in script because it’s about reflection, and she’s not the reflection. She’s herself.”
The “weighing royals upon their arrival at Sandringham” thing is apparently dealt with in Spencer, because the film also deals with Diana’s bulimia and how many triggers she was dealing with whenever she went to Sandringham. While she spent her childhood on the estate (before her father became the Earl Spencer), she absolutely loathed it and loathed going to the big Sandringham house. Also, if someone tried to weigh me at a family gathering, I would throw hands, OMFG.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ‘Spencer’.
That sounds awful and exhausting.
That is so unbelievably fucked up. Omfg.
So you only enjoyed yourself if you gained 3 pounds? Who gets enjoyment out of gaining weight, other than wrestlers trying to make weight for a tournament?
I saw an article describing this as checking to make sure everyone was well fed. Like pigs, you know.
Kaiser, I’m with you. I would not only throw hands if someone did this to me, but I’d also never attend Christmas there again.
And what happens if you don’t gain 3 pounds? Like Kate sure isn’t. What’s the punishment?
This Christmas celebration sounds stupid and pointless. Changing 7 times in a day? Arriving in particular order? The lady’s maid choosing your outfit based on what TQ wears? It sounds hideous.
One thing I will always give Will/Kate here: I can understand why they’d rather have Christmas away from this or with the Middletons. I can see why anyone would nope out of this.
If it’s dating back to Victoria, I can sort of see it. She was extremely greedy about food and was on a strict diet in her youth so in adulthood food became a huge fetish, and it was that way for Edward VII. George V and Queen Mary weren’t big foodies but they were probably pretty obsessed with keeping any Victorian traditions they could (not to mention Mary’s mother, ironically the last Duchess of Cambridge, was so large that she was nicknamed Fat Mary which was an inside joke in the courts of Europe – this may have played a role and her daughter Mary of Teck may have wanted to avoid that) and since Queen Mary was such a huge influence on the Queen I can see that tradition following her too. But it’s a relic of a time when plumpness was viewed very differently (not to say that slimness and a small waist weren’t desirable but Victorians enjoying food was much different then).
Definitely a custom that should have been tossed long ago.
Can I just say that there is nothing to criticise about German Christmas traditions.They have given us advent calendars & Christmas markets among other things. The German Christmas markets in northern Italy are such a huge part of the season & are so much fun to visit. Also, Christmas eve is also a big deal in Italy and other parts of Europe. The fact that the Windsor’s are insane & TQ likes to make Christmas a hideous nightmare for her family is about them, not about German traditions. My god, this family are vile.
I agree, some parts of it sound awful (weighing in, thanks for the trigger just reading about it), just awful, but here in Europe (I’m from Poland) we love our Christmas Eve tradition of giving gifts on Christmas Eve and it’s lovely when done with love and kindness.
This doesn’t sound German at all! I have friends in Germany and actually was invited to spend Christmas there in 2002, and it was really special.
No weighing, no multiple changes of outfits, no (multiple) church visits, no cheap gifts, no weird table manners. I believe the Windsors’ traditions are royal, NOT German.
Royal Christmas has always sounded like making a dozen or two people miserable for the enjoyment of one women, but maybe some of the other folks like all the tradition too.
According to the worldview in The Windsors, Anne really enjoys the tradition and Camilla enjoys enforcing the tradition. 😂
I saw Spencer yesterday. It’s a gothic horror story and I LOATHED it. I went with my 16 yr old son( at his request, film fanatic) at the end a few of us had a discussion. The younger set loved it , the older set hated it. One person walked out. Try it if you really want to but I’d wait for cable.
Salt and pepper on the plate? 🤔
Other than the weighing thing, this just sounds like old fashioned very wealthy person British Christmas. Couples are supposed to be seated separately at dinner parties, which this effectively is, and rich people seem to have an abundance of clothes, so it’s not like changing clothes is some huge lift. I mean if you have every watched or read any old fashioned British big house dramas, none of this (again except the weighing, WTF) is that new. And it’s not the tradition in a majority of families, but lots of us are Christmas Eve openers.
The salt and pepper on the plate thing is a new one to me, though!
And again, WTF on the weighing.
hfs – I wonder if it’s announced or is just entered into the historic records?
I think K Stew resembles Princess Charlene far more than Diana
Wait, http://www.royal.uk says that in the 60s when the Queen had small kids “many” (most?) Christmases were celebrated at Windsor Castle and it wasn’t 100% Sandringham until 1988. That means she gave herself flexibility with young’uns but not anyone else.
Well that would end my celebrating Christmas with that family even if they were mine. It all sounds like some twisted gothic tale about a family that sold their souls, who else would think taking all the joy and love out of Christmas is how to celebrate Christianity?
Yeah I can definitely see how triggering that would be and would cause you to have issues with food. Or make it worse if you already have eating disorders.
Changing outfits 7 times? She’s 95! Who TF would want to do that at any age let alone 95?
Well. Now i know what hell is. Poor Diana. No married in woman has a chance of surviving a family like this.