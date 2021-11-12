John Mulaney switched divorce lawyers in an effort to speed up his divorce

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are still not divorced. He filed for divorce in February, as far as anyone can determine, but the date of their split is a bit muddled. He was in 60-day rehab a year ago, and then he did out-patient rehab treatment in California this year? And he started dating his girlfriend at some point, and there was likely some overlap between his marriage and his new relationship. I broke down all of the theories and shifting timelines back in September, when Mulaney appeared on Seth Meyers’ show and tried to do damage control about when exactly he knocked up his girlfriend. I think that’s nagging at him too: the idea that his child might be born and he’s still technically married to Anna Marie. So he hired a new divorce lawyer:

John Mulaney has switched lawyers to speed up his divorce from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler — as his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn, prepares to give birth to their first child. Page Six has exclusively learned that the comedian is now being represented by John Teitler, whose famously tough NYC law firm, Teitler & Teitler, is well-known for representing powerful Goldman Sachs execs and being involved in complex, big-money matrimonial battles. The firm previously represented Matt Lauer’s ex-wife Annette Roque and Harry B. Macklowe’s former wife, Linda Macklowe. Sources say Mulaney, 39, wants things to move more quickly as he and Munn, 41, get ready for the arrival of their baby. “John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done,” one source said. “He’s becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient.” He is being personally represented by Teitler and Elizabeth White Bass, who didn’t return calls for comment. Meanwhile, Tendler, 36, has hired family law attorney Eleanor Alter, who has an equally powerful client roster including Mia Farrow (she represented the actress in her custody battles against Woody Allen), Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Alter’s firm, Alter, Wolff & Foley, declined to comment.

I think it’s normal to be aggravated by a divorce which feels slow-paced, but if he filed in February, chances are this divorce won’t be finalized for months. If I was in Anna Marie’s shoes, I would drag it out just to get on his f–king nerves. But she’s probably a bigger person. Maybe she wants to be legally free of him too. But even if both parties want to finalize everything quickly (a big “if”), a divorce can still take a while. They’ve got to split up their assets, figure out spousal support, custody of their dog, all of that. Chances are, Mulaney and Tendler will still be married when Baby Mulaney is born.