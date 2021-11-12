John Mulaney switched divorce lawyers in an effort to speed up his divorce

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are still not divorced. He filed for divorce in February, as far as anyone can determine, but the date of their split is a bit muddled. He was in 60-day rehab a year ago, and then he did out-patient rehab treatment in California this year? And he started dating his girlfriend at some point, and there was likely some overlap between his marriage and his new relationship. I broke down all of the theories and shifting timelines back in September, when Mulaney appeared on Seth Meyers’ show and tried to do damage control about when exactly he knocked up his girlfriend. I think that’s nagging at him too: the idea that his child might be born and he’s still technically married to Anna Marie. So he hired a new divorce lawyer:
John Mulaney has switched lawyers to speed up his divorce from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler — as his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn, prepares to give birth to their first child.
Page Six has exclusively learned that the comedian is now being represented by John Teitler, whose famously tough NYC law firm, Teitler & Teitler, is well-known for representing powerful Goldman Sachs execs and being involved in complex, big-money matrimonial battles. The firm previously represented Matt Lauer’s ex-wife Annette Roque and Harry B. Macklowe’s former wife, Linda Macklowe.
Sources say Mulaney, 39, wants things to move more quickly as he and Munn, 41, get ready for the arrival of their baby.
“John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done,” one source said. “He’s becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient.”
He is being personally represented by Teitler and Elizabeth White Bass, who didn’t return calls for comment.
Meanwhile, Tendler, 36, has hired family law attorney Eleanor Alter, who has an equally powerful client roster including Mia Farrow (she represented the actress in her custody battles against Woody Allen), Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Alter’s firm, Alter, Wolff & Foley, declined to comment.
I think it’s normal to be aggravated by a divorce which feels slow-paced, but if he filed in February, chances are this divorce won’t be finalized for months. If I was in Anna Marie’s shoes, I would drag it out just to get on his f–king nerves. But she’s probably a bigger person. Maybe she wants to be legally free of him too. But even if both parties want to finalize everything quickly (a big “if”), a divorce can still take a while. They’ve got to split up their assets, figure out spousal support, custody of their dog, all of that. Chances are, Mulaney and Tendler will still be married when Baby Mulaney is born.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Avalon Red.
Petunia is already with Anna Marie, you can see her living her best life on Anna Marie’s TikTok’s.
Other than that, co-sign the idea of Anna Marie dragging this divorce. Why should she have to hurry in order to accommodate HIM?
Yeah….I mean ya should’ve thought about that (the timing) before knocking the boots with ol girl. Tell her to sit tight Mulaney. The worst is yet to come
For real. He brought all of this on himself. Maybe divorce your wife BEFORE you knock up your girlfriend/side piece.
I wonder if he’s panicking about the divorce because he wants to retain as many assets as he can because his new girlfriend she-who-must-not-be-named will strip him bare for child support. His shows are not getting great reviews and he’s not being invited onto as many shows, so he wants to pay less alimony to AMT.
AMT was a student who makes good money on her art, but not Mulaney money.. and honestly she could probably get a lot of assets from him, I doubt she wants his money but she definitely needs to upkeep what she already had like their shared home and Petunia.
Watching AMT thrive on tiktok is amazing and I’m so glad she has petunia.
Child of an alcoholic here, also, I hope he gets more help so he doesn’t use his baby as a crutch. He needs to focus his sobriety on himself and not on a newborn. We are not the gatekeepers of our parents devices.
Wishing only good things for Anna Marie, and hoping the Munlainet has a chance at a stable life.
Boy, did he screw up.
Glad to hear AMT has Eleanor Alter as her lawyer, she seems formidable.
I’ve been a huge fan of Mulaney for years, but take a seat, bro. Anna Marie Tendler is busy with her highly acclaimed photography and getting her Masters in costume design – something she decided to start before he took up with the other woman. She went to rehab too – I can even articulate my opinion on this, but my point is that *boo Mulaney*. Back off. You guys are done, AMT gets it. Prepare for the baby, the divorce can wait.
Part of me would want it to be done and over with quickly, but the petty part of me would want it drag it out to spite him.
From what I’ve read, Covid has caused a huge backlog in courts. Jury trials in Civil and criminal cases were paused for a long time. Depending on whether their judge handles criminal cases in addition to family cases, the new firm may not be able to speed things along much.