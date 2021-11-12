Kim Kardashian: ‘Hopefully one day I can start a law firm’ & work pro bono

In 2019, Kim Kardashian covered Vogue and she gave a lengthy, interesting interview to the magazine. The big subject of the piece was about Kim’s interest in the law, and her announcement that she is studying the law and doing a rich-woman version of “law school.” She has quizzes and tests and she has tutors and more. I tend to believe that Kim thought she could easily breeze through her law studies and end up passing the bar in a few years. It’s been more complicated than that, especially with the pandemic. She took the California “baby bar” and flunked it a few times, and she hasn’t mentioned her law studies in months. Now she covers the WSJ. Magazine “Innovators” issue, and she ended up talking about her still-ongoing law studies. She also talks about Skims, which is the reason she’s been named one of the Innovators of the Year: Skims is a billion-dollar company and it’s Kim’s most successful business venture of all time. Some highlights from this WSJ. Magazine piece:

The Fendi x Skims collaboration launches November 9: It is a complete ready-to-wear collection, including form-fitting tops and dresses starting at $950, $1,100 leggings and a $2,950 puffer jacket, as well as Fendi x Skims–logo-printed underwear, shapewear and hosiery. There is a range of swimsuits, from a barely-there bikini to sporty one-pieces and surf tops, all in a mash-up print of the labels’ logos. A $4,200 leather dress with wraps crisscrossing the bosom comes in eight muted shades, from beige to earthy brown.

Expanding her empire & consolidating: “I learned a lot from Skims, to be honest with you,” she says. “I hope so,” she replies when asked if she intends to develop a broad corporate enterprise. “But I think of it more on the day-to-day. I’m just like, this is my vision. This is what I want to get done. If it turns into this huge beauty conglomerate? Oh, my God; that’s so amazing! Obviously, it’s everyone’s goal. You want it to be as amazing and huge as possible.”

She’s a non-partier and a control freak: “I have never liked drunk people. I never like to be out of control. I never like to not know what’s going on.” (“I didn’t go [away] to college because of [the partying],” she says.)

Her law studies: She studies law about four hours a day in an apprenticeship program she hopes will lead to a license to practice law. She keeps an office close to her Calabasas home. “My days are completely micromanaged to the minute. In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and Skims, constantly, I’m always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full…. And that’s it. I love to be home; I love my weekends at home.”

Is she a workaholic? “I know, I know, I am. I get a lot of my work ethic from my dad.”

Kanye’s advice: “He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple. He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process. Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

Big dreams: “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live…. I want to really launch an entirely new beauty brand. I learned so much that I’m excited [to put out] a brand that has all the new information that I know. I feel like it’s going to be my baby, I’ll have my beauty brand and Skims. I can really nourish it and flourish it more if it [were] all condensed into one.”

On taking over from Kris Jenner: “If there’s a deal, it’s always my mom, me and our attorney talking it over,” Kardashian West says. People close to the family expect her to take the reins when Kris, 66, one day retires. “We’ve talked about it. I would assemble a team of people to take over. I hope it doesn’t happen for a really long time, because I’m really busy.”

More on her law studies: “We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn’t that serious,” she says. She recently failed some introductory bar exams and concedes that she has a lot of work in front of her: “I do have a ways to go. Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht,” she says, noting that her grandmother retired in her early 80s. “I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”