Duchess Kate did a keen video with a veteran & a Scout for Remembrance

Yesterday was Veterans Day here in the US, and Remembrance Day/Armistice Day everywhere else. While Prince Charles had some public events on Thursday, they were not specifically related to Remembrance. Only the Duchess of Cornwall did specific public events for Remembrance on the day. I mentioned how strange it was that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were sent out to do any public events on the day. Something weird is definitely happening with them and I don’t think it’s just “their marriage is bad.” Anyway, all of that to say… I was wrong, sort of. Today, Kensington Palace posted this video of Kate meeting with a veteran and a young Scout and I’m sure that means this video counts as two events! Royal Math™ . I have no idea if this was actually filmed on Remembrance Day, but I suspect it was not. The editing turn-around wouldn’t have been that quick!
I genuinely wonder if Kensington Palace feels like they can’t trust Kate to speak off the cuff or even make speeches at this point, so they have to control every element and produce these videos in-house. This was posted to the Cambridges’ YouTube channel, and it’s only the fifth video they’ve published on YouTube in the past four months.
As for the video itself… I always struggle to find something nice to say about Kate, which is why I tend to emphasize her comfort with seniors. What she’s doing here is fine, and I’m sure Colonel Blum enjoyed speaking to Kate. The point of including the young Scout, Emily, is to “talk about Remembrance across generations.” It would have been smarter to have Kate as the facilitator of a conversation between Emily and Colonel Blum, rather than have Kate as an awkward interviewer. Is she keenplaying Oprah? Jazz Hands: A Conversation.
Honestly, whatever, nice that they did SOMETHING for Remembrance Day, but after the events of the past 24 hours I don’t even care that this is a “nice event.” She’s a garbage person and she’s married to a garbage person and both are hell bent on destroying a woman’s life because she is better than them.
They are disgusting, vile people and that’s all I could think when I saw this video.
ETA sorry, let me tell you how I really feel, lol.
@becks1: don’t feel sorry. You worded my exact sentiments.
Lol, well said, Becks!
Everything you said +1000
I’ve always said that Kate is the epitome of a mean girl. The type that throws stones and hides her hands. The type that points out the stones so other people can throw them. Here’s the thing. It will all come out and they will turn on her. We will all be here to remind her of her role in all this. She may be liked but only as a comparator to the black duchess. She is not LOVED or trusted by the public who know how much she was willing to endure just to be queen consort some day.
I could not agree more.
Hopefully none of these strangers are loved or trusted by the public. A lot of energy for unelected figureheads .
Exactly.
Yes, Becks1, exactly!! I have nothing but contempt for both of these vile and evil jealous slugs.
But I thought that Emily’s questions and interactions with Col. Blum were much more inspirational than Keen Mumbles-A-Lot!!
Well done Emily!!
Thank you!!!! I was afraid to comment because I was so irritated and couldn’t trust myself, you summed it up, lol.
The Duchess of Larvae and her performative poppies do not impress me.
@ Maria, yes!! And how impactful for her to make a 98 year old veteran to construct a paper poppy! How insulting.
Don’t apologise. And yeah I feel you. Yes it’s nice they did something but she’s also someone who benefited greatly from the abuse and torment of a biracial woman at best and contributed to it at worst. Her employee is trying to call said woman a liar and he would not have given up his emails without his employer’s permission. I try to throw her crumb every now and again and praise something but yeah. Horrible person.
So yes. Say what you want. And I don’t care if I or anyone else gets hit with the “you’re so mEaN to Kate!!1!!1!!1”
No need to apologise
No doing a video ahead of time is not the same as actually taking the effort to do something on the day itself. The moment of silence is supposed to be at 11 am on November 11. It is not a holiday season.
William and Kate do so little they had time to show up somewhere. But they could not be bothered to do something in public.
And don’t feel bad for disking vile people who are being exposed for who they are. They deserve all the scorn.
@Becks, couldn’t have said it better myself. I’ve been done trying to find “nice” things to say about Frick and Frack across the pond over there. I don’t care what she wears, and I don’t care what they do. They are horrendous people, period. Wake me when Ms. Karma comes knocking and they finally get their comeuppance.
@Becks: I’m with you.
Well said, Beck1.
I don’t think something weird is happening. I noticed a pattern for a while now when they send their attack dogs after the Sussexes they always lay low to give the press the opportunity to have their full attention on the attacks then they step out after, doing a cosplay of the things the Sussexes were attacked for.
Gaslighting. I can’t stand them. And she speaks so awkwardly. Why do I think she sounds like Eliza Doolittle in real life when she isn’t being all “future queen-ish.”
What is it with this family and black turtlenecks? She’s moved on from cosplaying Diana to cosplaying Gru.
Kate Middleton is a vicious monster. No amount of videos with vets will change that.
Whenever Keen does anything related to the scouts you know sis is down bad PR wise. She ignores the organisation the majority of the time but when her schedule is looking too light (and that’s saying a lot because the bar is already in hell) or she desperately needs to cast herself as ‘the better duchess’ when her lapdogs are smearing M in the press.
And the day before was a Holocaust survivors visit. And no one would criticize that either.
Only royalists pretend they are not the vile people they have shown themselves to be.
Riveting content.
And The Fail has an article about her ditching handbags/clutches thanks to her “growing confidence.”
Still learning and growing and using that as an excuse.
The infantilization of that 40 year old woman is insane. They do it to cover her total incompetence as a functional human. She clearly isn’t. I can only imagine how long it took to find decent takes to use.
@Rapunzel: The real story is she’s ditching handbags/clutches because she’s cosplaying Meghan who many times didn’t take a bag on engagements.