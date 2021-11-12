Duchess Kate did a keen video with a veteran & a Scout for Remembrance

Yesterday was Veterans Day here in the US, and Remembrance Day/Armistice Day everywhere else. While Prince Charles had some public events on Thursday, they were not specifically related to Remembrance. Only the Duchess of Cornwall did specific public events for Remembrance on the day. I mentioned how strange it was that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were sent out to do any public events on the day. Something weird is definitely happening with them and I don’t think it’s just “their marriage is bad.” Anyway, all of that to say… I was wrong, sort of. Today, Kensington Palace posted this video of Kate meeting with a veteran and a young Scout and I’m sure that means this video counts as two events! Royal Math™ . I have no idea if this was actually filmed on Remembrance Day, but I suspect it was not. The editing turn-around wouldn’t have been that quick!

I genuinely wonder if Kensington Palace feels like they can’t trust Kate to speak off the cuff or even make speeches at this point, so they have to control every element and produce these videos in-house. This was posted to the Cambridges’ YouTube channel, and it’s only the fifth video they’ve published on YouTube in the past four months.

As for the video itself… I always struggle to find something nice to say about Kate, which is why I tend to emphasize her comfort with seniors. What she’s doing here is fine, and I’m sure Colonel Blum enjoyed speaking to Kate. The point of including the young Scout, Emily, is to “talk about Remembrance across generations.” It would have been smarter to have Kate as the facilitator of a conversation between Emily and Colonel Blum, rather than have Kate as an awkward interviewer. Is she keenplaying Oprah? Jazz Hands: A Conversation.