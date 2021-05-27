Kim Kardashian admits she flunked the baby bar but she’s preparing to take it again

The theme of 2021 celebrity gossip is “let’s redo 2003 and/or 2007.” It’s very strange that we’re still talking about Bennifer and Britney Spears and Travis Barker, I’m just saying. Ever since Travis Barker went public with his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been doing the most to talk sh-t about Barker and the Kardashians. Moakler has claimed for years – and she still claims – that Barker and Kim Kardashian hooked up back in the day, and that was one of the reasons why she and Travis divorced, and that’s why his thing with Kourtney is bad. For weeks now, that story has been happening and Kim really hasn’t said much about it. But this week, Kim did an “ask me anything” on her IG Stories and she denied it.

Kim Kardashian denied the rumors that she hooked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Instagram Tuesday. “Getting my nails done right now and I have time today,” the 40-year-old multi-hyphenate wrote via her Instagram Stories Wednesday evening, closing with “ask me anything…” Naturally, a fan asked her whether she and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had ever hooked up, an assertion that Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler made and blamed for the dissolution of her and Barker’s marriage. Aubrey O’Day, of all people, added fuel to the fire with a recently-surfaced quote from her own Instagram from July 2020. “NO!” Kardashian wrote in response. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Mostly I don’t care, and we all know that Kim has issues with honesty, but I don’t know, I kind of believe that they didn’t hook up. I think Travis wanted to. I think they probably flirted with each other a lot. But I just don’t believe that Travis is her type. Then again, everybody was hooking up back then.

Meanwhile, did you know that Kim flunked the “baby bar” exam?

Kim Kardashian is rethinking her goal of being a lawyer. In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode on May 27, the mother of four makes a shocking announcement to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kim states. The SKIMS founder explains in a confessional that the structure of her journey to the bar exam looks a little different than that of an average law student. “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim says. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would [be] actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Apparently, Kim scored 474 and a passing grade is 560. She can take the baby bar again, and Kim said (in the same IG Stories ama) that “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.” I know everyone loves to clown on her (and she is a clownish herself about some things) but I genuinely like the fact that she’s studying and trying to do this for herself, for her own interests, and to continue her education. I even appreciate that she’s admitting that she failed the test and she needs to retake it. Think about how easy it would be for her to say “well, I failed this test, so I guess law school is over.”