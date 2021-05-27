Kim Kardashian admits she flunked the baby bar but she’s preparing to take it again

The theme of 2021 celebrity gossip is “let’s redo 2003 and/or 2007.” It’s very strange that we’re still talking about Bennifer and Britney Spears and Travis Barker, I’m just saying. Ever since Travis Barker went public with his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been doing the most to talk sh-t about Barker and the Kardashians. Moakler has claimed for years – and she still claims – that Barker and Kim Kardashian hooked up back in the day, and that was one of the reasons why she and Travis divorced, and that’s why his thing with Kourtney is bad. For weeks now, that story has been happening and Kim really hasn’t said much about it. But this week, Kim did an “ask me anything” on her IG Stories and she denied it.
Kim Kardashian denied the rumors that she hooked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Instagram Tuesday.
“Getting my nails done right now and I have time today,” the 40-year-old multi-hyphenate wrote via her Instagram Stories Wednesday evening, closing with “ask me anything…”
Naturally, a fan asked her whether she and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had ever hooked up, an assertion that Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler made and blamed for the dissolution of her and Barker’s marriage. Aubrey O’Day, of all people, added fuel to the fire with a recently-surfaced quote from her own Instagram from July 2020.
“NO!” Kardashian wrote in response. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”
Mostly I don’t care, and we all know that Kim has issues with honesty, but I don’t know, I kind of believe that they didn’t hook up. I think Travis wanted to. I think they probably flirted with each other a lot. But I just don’t believe that Travis is her type. Then again, everybody was hooking up back then.
Meanwhile, did you know that Kim flunked the “baby bar” exam?
Kim Kardashian is rethinking her goal of being a lawyer. In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode on May 27, the mother of four makes a shocking announcement to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kim states.
The SKIMS founder explains in a confessional that the structure of her journey to the bar exam looks a little different than that of an average law student. “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim says. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would [be] actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”
Apparently, Kim scored 474 and a passing grade is 560. She can take the baby bar again, and Kim said (in the same IG Stories ama) that “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.” I know everyone loves to clown on her (and she is a clownish herself about some things) but I genuinely like the fact that she’s studying and trying to do this for herself, for her own interests, and to continue her education. I even appreciate that she’s admitting that she failed the test and she needs to retake it. Think about how easy it would be for her to say “well, I failed this test, so I guess law school is over.”
Good for her, honestly. The California bar is notoriously difficult and the great majority of people do not pass on their first try, so all the people lining up to bash her for failing can zip it.
My problem is that money bought her a ticket to the test. A person who is “reading the law” in CA must spend 18 hours a week in a law office under an attorney who is sponsoring them for FOUR YEARS before they can take the “baby bar” She has not fulfilled that requirement. She is being given special circumstances & that is crap.
I think it’s admirable she admitted not passing but the results of every bar are public info. I don’t feel she should be given the same privilege to take it again until she meets the actual requirements that everyone else has to. A little bit of reference to my point, she registered w/the CA Bar to read the law in December of 2018
She’s doing this for content, nothing more.
It’s a bit more nuanced, I believed. The California bar has a low pass rate because it is one of the few states that allows those not in a traditional three year law school to take the bar. So, you have folks taking the bar who are not adequately prepared for it. No shade to the test takers at all. The exam is difficult enough after attending law school.
That’s part of it, but the big thing is that the passing score is also much higher than in other states. It seems that they recently lowered it a bit though.
I wish her luck. I no longer practice law in California, but I definitely still pay my dues to the bar because I’m never taking that exam again!
I didn’t do so great on practice exams leading up to my bar exam, and then ended up passing on the first try. I’m sure she will do great, her score really isn’t that bad. Also, good on her for giving herself a challenge in life and trying to achieve something on her own merit, and for donating her time and profile to prison reform and the Justice Project. I’m not a huge fan, and I get that she has a massive leg up, and I also think it is frustrating that others go through the time/drudgery/cost of law school while she, as a result of her unique privileges, can skirt that. But at least she is putting her own blood, sweat and tears into trying to help others and becoming an attorney to be better able to advocate for these issues.
She didn’t take the California bar, though – my understanding is that the baby bar is mandatory at the end of the first year of study for those who aren’t going the law school route, and is closer to the L-SATS.
You’re assuming people want to be fair in their criticism of Kim. That’s usually not how people roll.
Omg, seeing them talk is so freaky. Nothing moves except their fat lips. I’m gonna have nightmares over this, seriously.
I can’t shade her for this. The pass rate for the baby bar is like 15-20%, it’s a really hard exam. And if you constantly have things handed to you, you might go in thinking you’ll study 20-30 hrs per week for two weeks and nail it, when way more is required.
I like her, I like that she studies and I respect her for admitting this to so many people. I think it is so much easier to put a sex tape out than to admit that you failed a test.
No, it’s really not.
lol
Sorry, can’t stand her or her whole ridiculous family.
I can’t stand this family and I know with all the scandalous admission stuff with schools, I can see them having leverage on this. There is NO WAY she studied for ten hours a day for one month straight. She has been vacationing, partying, and is constantly out and about. I don’t buy this narrative. She is not in “law school” I hate how she is trying to glamorize and undermine the hours people really spend in law school. I legit thought the path she takes only requires her to work for three years with a licensed attorney, then she can take the bar. I thought the baby bar is only for real law school students so they don’t have to go through the next two years of torture and paying for school in the event they do not pass the bar. It literally is an assessment of if you will pass the actual bar or not. A 476 is not good, if anyone has taken the LSAT or Bar each point is extremely crucial. I think this is all for the show, I just never see her studying other than a few IG pictures here and there and posts photoshoots on social media almost everyday. Sure, Kim!
Yeah don’t you just love the staged pics of her in a bikini studying? Like WTF?
I am in law school and I have no problem with what she is doing. I don’t understand how people think that her taking this alternative pathway to becoming a lawyer is somehow trivializing my experience as a law student. It’s just really weird zero-sum thinking. We can ALL be working hard! And hey, if she doesn’t work hard, she won’t pass. It’s as simple as that.
In sum, she’s literally hurting no one and just trying to learn. People need to grow up.
@legalese good for you and I agree 100%! If she can pass, good for her. It in no way diminishes my California bar admission or my law practice.
THANK YOU. And what about how she was taking care of the kids without a nanny and changing Kanye’s sheets when he had Covid? WHEN was she studying? Do these people EVER listen to themselves?
Every word out of this family’s mouths is a lie.
Agree with all who are supporting KK and talking about the difficulty of the California bar exam. Good for her for trying, good for her for not backing away from owning that she didn’t pass this time out. Wishing her success, no matter how many tries it takes. (I know someone who gave up after trying three times to pass the full California bar exam.)
I am not shading her for educate herself, and with the rough year she had (Kanye meltdown and the divorce) I am not surprised she failed. It’s nice she wants to try again.
Don’t give up folks.
Oh my goodness. The love that this woman gets is hilarious.
Making me sick
Right? I am in disbelief.
Anyone in TV production ???So based on this she found out last year in October that she has failed(how did that manage not to leak ?). We only find out now because of the show,honestly has reality tv not found a way to film,produce and edit their shows quicker by now. Thats a whole 7 months,its so strange seeing reality shows halloween/Christmas episodes in April.
Also. She talks about the opportunity to take in Nov 2020?! So maybe she took it again and passed?! Maybe I don’t understand completely.
Turn around on reality TV can be REALLY quick. But you have to remember, it is never an accurate reflection of a timeline. Think of it like a mosaic. They have story editors who cut up the footage and reassemble into a new order. This is how they create narratives and story lines. Maybe a bunch of activity happened all at one time, and they might spread them out over different episodes. (This show is also “soft scripted”, meaning they do re-takes and have ideas for scenes before they start shooting).
My youngest sibling is heading into her last year of law school and is excelling but she studies all. the. time. I am not sure how any person would really thrive doing this unconventional path to become a lawyer unless they were a true genius. Kim has four kids (and nannies, I know) and has her businesses, and all that. I do think she’s smart, but she’s not a genius. I know with law school, you can’t cram the week before the exam like in college. It takes constant study. I was reading that the people who are most likely to pass the baby bar pass it on their first try, and after that the odds get worse. I think if she’s serious about becoming a lawyer, she should go to law school. She has all the money in the world. Even if she went completely out of the public eye, she and her family would be excessively comfortable for the rest of their lives. Of course, she won’t do that.
Really can’t understand the kardashian blindness of this site. ” . . . she’s studying and trying to do this for herself, for her own interests, and to continue her education”. She and her family are lying trash who continue to blackfish and profit from taking advantage of black women and POC. If readers buy the image she’s selling of studying hard, might as well buy the Brooklyn Bridge as well. Everything with this family is smoke & mirrors and, can’t reiterate this enough – profiting from the struggles and pains of black women and POC. If this site see the royal family as racist – why can’t it see the very blatant racism of this family?
I agree, they manipulate every little thing to make themselves look good, to generate ratings and to make $. Everything is fake, yet why do people so easily fall for their krap? Wake up people.
Thank you. The way she worked with and praised Trump for getting a couple of black people released from incarceration made me sick, and blinded a lot of people. I heard a black prison reform activist talk about this a while ago on a podcast. It just seemed like good publicity for herself and certainly for 45. I don’t think she has an understanding of the systemic issues or an interest in real prison reform. If that was her focus, it’s where she could really make a difference especially with her celebrity. But I think praise for herself and attention are what she really cares about. I feel we’ll just continue to see her with bad outfits and blank stares basking in the glory of a press conference for occasionally getting an individual out of prison.
Well since the baby bar results are made public, she kind of couldn’t lie about it anyways. I hope she knows she still has it much easier than many others taking the baby bar. How many can afford to hire lawyers to tutor you? How many can afford not to work and have a maid/chef/nannies do everything so you can concentrate on your studies and nothing else? She spent only 6 weeks studying for the baby bar which is no where enough time. She also went on numerous vacations and had/attended numerous parties. Most studying for the baby bar really buckle down for months. Maybe this is the wake up call she needed. It’s not so easy when things aren’t handed to you and you have to actually work to achieve something. You can’t buy your way in. It’s good she’s trying again though. With regards to Travis…I remember way back when those rumors first came out about them hooking up. Kim went out on a pap stroll wearing a Blink-182 shirt just to pour salt on Shanna’s wounds. Kim later apologized for doing that.
I literally just wrote this, this is all facts!
Not to mention she did the tone-deaf private island thing in October for her birthday. Khloe is wearing that tacky “Kim is my lawyer” sweater, and it gives me major cringe to see it.
No shade at all! But she has a LOT of work to do. Bringing your mark up by basically 100 points is not going to happen overnight.
I don’t know what her study plan was but I don’t know how anyone passes the bar anywhere while doing “other things”. Those that do impress the hell out of me. I was lucky, beyond having months leading up to it to study I had two weeks off before the exam. I studied every day, ALL day. I was taking one fresh air/ exercise break and keeping a healthy diet but otherwise I saw no one and did nothing else. I passed on the first try and it was only two weeks of the really intense stuff….but I still feel a bit sick remembering it! 😬
my husband passed the bar on the first try (as well as the NY bar) but he said he studied nonstop, only taking short sanity breaks.
I just tried to watch this (muted) for shit and giggles because I wanted to see how bad the plastic surgery is at this point, and … I’m kinda getting motion sickness from that camera technique. I get that they wanna make a really boring thing a little bit more exciting, I guess, but… would it kill the camera man not to dance while filming? So weird.
The California bar is one of the most difficult in the nation. I know one guy who failed it five times, then passed a six. It’s not like he became a lawyer for a noble cause, he’s basically an ambulance chaser.
My question is why would Kim bother. It’s not like she needs the money or the attention, she already has that.
I dont think Kim *would* bother if it wasn’t something she actually cared about. If it was just for cred or clout, she would drop it after she failed or would have dropped it after Trump left office and she stopped getting attention over it. Remember, Robert Kardashian Sr. was a lawyer too and she was very close with her Dad.
Also, people can say Kim is vain, shallow, vapid, manipulative and a lot of other nasty things. But she’s not stupid at all. If she works at it, there’s no reason she can’t pass with a few tries.
The point I’m trying to make is that Kim getting a law degree with her wealth would be like Jeff Bezos getting a job driving for UPS while owning Amazon. It makes no sense. Her father wasn’t famous until the OJ Simpson trial, he worked for his degree, and he had an actual JD degree. Kim is taking the easy road, using a CA rule that you just have to pass the bar to practice. If she really wanted to make this count she should go to law school and then pass the bar. That would show that she worked hard and wasn’t trying to lawyer because her father was a lawyer.
My father was an aerospace engineer who helped build rockets that went to space. So should I have at the start of my career in tech claimed that I got into tech because my dad was good with math and machines? No, he had his path and I had mine. Kim chose the path of fame and fortune on reality tv, from what I remember about her father he was thrown into the fame business by the trial.
As for noble causes, come on now she’s already lost that cred. She was happily standing beside Trump for one of her causes, and that to me was unforgivable. She could have gone to someone else for help.
I have only seen little bits and pieces of KUWTK as I flipped through channels. I clicked on the Baby Bar clip here.
Someone is always eating a large salad in a bowl. Every single snippet of this show I have seen, always a salad.
I give her credit for trying but why not get a regular degree first? In California can you really be a practicing lawyer if you get the law degree this way, but have no other college education?
Yes, California is one of the rare states that allow this. The bar exam is extremely difficult so I guess they figure if you pass it you earned it.
Well the thing is she won’t have a Law Degree. She can study and pas the Bar exam and get a license to practice as a lawyer without a Law Degree (which I think is insane).
the baby bar exam is supposedly harder than the actual california bar exam. if you don’t attend law school (california doesn’t require you attend to sit for the bar) or attend an unaccredited law school, you have to take the baby bar in order to sit for the actual bar exam.
I feel like this could be a sign of a better way to use Kim’s influence and money – establish a fund that would support people without her resources to take the bar. That seems like it would have a much more lasting effect, especially if she wanted to focus on getting more women of colour into the profession. Hell, make it a reality show produced by Mama Kris following different law students trying to make it and it might still do more good than Kim alone getting accredited.
Heck, start a fund to help people go to law school. Law school tuition rates are incredibly high and if someone wants to go into the kind of work that Kim is talking about – people who are wrongly imprisoned, or are the victims of unfair/racist sentencing guidelines, etc – that work usually does not pay well, so you have 150k or more in SLs and you don’t really have a way to pay it back without paying it for 40 years. Start a Kim Kardashian law school fund or something where you supplement people’s tuition if they promise to work for X organization for a certain number of years. Or provide money for a nonprofit* to hire interns for the summer and actually pay them a decent salary(it’s a big drawback in the law school world – if you want to do nonprofit work on the summer breaks, a lot of times its pro bono or the pay is SO low that you aren’t able to save anything for the school year to offset the student loans.)
*I dont know if she already has a foundation or not for this, but if not, she could start one.
Eh, if that family had a foundation I’d assume it was some sort of tax grift, just like Kris’s “church”.
So, people are really buying into this? Uhm… okay…….
Why is she always playing the victim? The press needs to stop going along with their lies. Kim failed(474 is no where close to the passing grade) because Kim rarely studied and then just like Ted Cruz, she tried to blame failing on her kids when she has a house full of nannies. She didn’t spend 10-12 hours studying, she spent her days partying, on social media posting selfies, setting up staged photo-ops, paying the press to put out stories about how all these men want to date her, filming her show, bragging about being a billionaire, and posting selfies of herself pretending to study(the book she had in her hand looked new and all of her notes and papers were facing away from her). Considering how much she bragged about how the tests and studying was so easy for her, Kim should have at least scored above 500.
The only thing that surprised me, was that she didn’t cheat. I was expecting Kris to pay someone to take the exam for Kim or for Van Jones to arrange for Kim to “pass” the exam. Maybe this will be their plan B.
I dunno, when my friend was in law school we saw him twice a year-once in the summer and once over the holidays. He spent the rest of the time studying.
Imagine being her first client. What a circus that would be.
I believe her about Travis. We all know what her type is and he is nowhere near it.
I cant get over all their plastic surgery. Yuck! They look awful